Evangelical leaders release ‘Nashville Statement’ condemning LGBTQ people

On Tuesday, “evangelical leaders” (re: Baptists) released a manifesto, clarifying and stating outright their current thinking on the LGBTQ+ community. Their thinking is that they hate everything about the LGBTQ community. The so-called “Nashville Statement” was signed by 150 evangelical leaders during the (I sh-t you not) Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood. Per HuffPo, the signers included “many prominent and influential evangelical leaders, including Steve Gaines, president of The Southern Baptist Convention, Russell Moore, president of the SBC’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, Albert Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council. Perkins was also reportedly one of the architect’s behind President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender service members.” Here’s part of the Nashville Statement:

“Our true identity, as male and female persons, is given by God. It is not only foolish, but hopeless, to try to make ourselves what God did not create us to be.”

WE AFFIRM that self-conception as male or female should be defined by God’s holy purposes in creation and redemption as revealed in Scripture.

WE DENY that adopting a homosexual or transgender self-conception is consistent with God’s holy purposes in creation and redemption.

[From WaPo]

The fact that all of these evangelical leaders came together THIS MONTH, THIS YEAR, THIS CENTURY just to issue a manifesto on the LGBTQ community is really… well, Peak 2017. Where was this kind of across-the-board condemnation for the violent neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville? Wait, you’re saying this is all about white supremacy and toxic masculinity? Well, I never! And where was the across-the-board condemnation for Donald Trump’s grab-’em-by-the-p-ssy comments, or his withdrawal from the Paris Accord, OR EVEN THE HOUSTON FLOOD? These f–king people just got together because they decided that of all things we needed to deal with this year, they just wanted to make it clear that they’re still going to bully, shame, malign and hate LGBTQ people.

I’ve made a handy list for issues that did not deserve a manifesto from the country’s evangelical leaders:

Rampant sexual assault in the military = no statement
Rampant sexual assault on college campuses = no statement
Hate crimes against LGBTQ Americans = no statement
Hate crimes against the African-American community = no statement
The rise of environmental disasters brought on by climate change = no statement
The rise of white supremacist hate groups, many of them self-identifying as Evangelical = no statement
Violent neo-Nazi Charlottesville riot = no statement
A president who brags about sexually assaulting women = no statement
LGBTQ people just living their lives, falling in love, minding their business = MASSIVE STATEMENT OF CONDEMNATION.

124 Responses to “Evangelical leaders release ‘Nashville Statement’ condemning LGBTQ people”

  1. lisa says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:23 am

    these people are a cancer and more of a danger to the rest of us than anyone in or from the middle east

    Reply
  2. Chicken N pastry says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Thanks to people like this is why I don’t follow any religion. It’s nothing but a bunch of cults of you ask me. Let’s blindly follow a book written over 2000 years ago by MEN and just condemn anyone who doesn’t meet their agenda. Ahhh what would Jesus do?

    Reply
  3. lala says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:27 am

    These people are completely nuts. There is no other way to describe them – completely unhinged, out of touch nut jobs.

    Reply
    • GiBee says:
      August 30, 2017 at 10:59 am

      Look, I try to leave everyone to their own religion. If it helps you, then it helps you. I mean believing in science helps me, and I often don’t have any proof, a lot is taken on faith.

      But don’t walk around forcing your beliefs on anyone – that’s what makes these people evil.

      Reply
      • pinetree13 says:
        August 30, 2017 at 1:09 pm

        What? Science is never taken in faith!!! What are you saying!!!

        Science is all about evidence. You don’t “Believe in science” science is the collection of facts based on empirical truths found through research. Science is a way of calculating truths. It’s the opposite of “taking on faith.” And when new better information refutes or improves old studies, the theories are adapted.

        o_O

      • A says:
        August 30, 2017 at 2:14 pm

        “believing in science” Er, science is true whether you “believe” in it or not. You can have bad science and science that’s flat out wrong, but that’s just it–it’s WRONG. It’s not a “different belief” or a “different perspective of looking at it” it’s wrong, period.

        This is how you know science education worldwide is failing utterly.

  4. Megan says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:28 am

    F*ck these men. They are simply pandering to their own base. Stoking hate and fear among their sheep is what they do best.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Pretty sure Nashville does not stand for this (lived there for 4 years during college).
    Evangelicals are pretty awful

    Reply
  6. Deedee says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:30 am

    First of all, these idiots do not speak for my church community. Second, every time they draw a circle to keep people out, they should remember that Jesus was out on the edges of the circle trying to bring people in.

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Whenever a politician or other public figure goes out of their way to spew such hate against the LGBTQ community, I have to wonder what they are so afraid of or hiding? I bet a search of various gay hookup sites may show some familiar faces. That sound I hear must be skeletons rattling around in their closets.

    Reply
  8. M. says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:33 am

    F those guys…this “statement” is so unnecessary. Why don’t they try helping people instead of putting people down. If there is a god, I think he’s smiling at the people who live their truth and frowning on this fire and brimstone religious nuts.

    Reply
  9. Retty says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:33 am

    America land of freedom and opportunity. Terms and conditions apply.

    Reply
  10. Shijel says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:35 am

    If that’s what God demands then that God is a piece of shit. I am an atheist. Raised as such. I do however feel that if God is what gives people purpose and peace of mind, then God is good. But these numpties forget that ‘the word of God’ was written by the fallible hand of a human.

    If God exists, and if he created the world and the humans in it, then God would be pretty upset with some of his children tormenting his other children for being gay or trans, or female. If I was a mother, I would be, and I am just human.

    So these people could take a few lessons in humility. Isn’t that a divine virtue? Screw these people and their cruelty. I am disgusted, reading this shit makes me rot from the inside. Don’t use your God (or your crutch, because so many do use God as a crutch) to bludgeon others.

    Reply
  11. Jen says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:36 am

    How stupid are these people that they think this is THE week to release this? Stupid and hateful…what a winning combination.

    Reply
  12. Elkie says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I guess all these guys must have one of those special bibles that only Evangelical hypocrites get, you know – the one with the asterisk by “Love your neighbour” (and the list of exceptions in the appendix) as well as the book of the prosperity gospel.

    Thank God I’m an atheist or I’d have to alienate a goodly chunk of my social circle…

    Reply
  13. WingKingdom says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Evangelicals are absolutely OBSESSED with sex. Why do they work so hard to control it?

    This is why I stopped going to church and will never take my children to church. I thought the message of Jesus was to love others and not to judge, since that’s God’s job. These people have reversed that completely: judge and hate others. How do they think they’re following the Bible??

    Reply
    • Ira says:
      August 30, 2017 at 9:39 am

      This. It happens in muslims world too. The most intolerant groups are always the one who obsess with sex. I always wonder why.

      Reply
      • returningvisitor says:
        August 30, 2017 at 12:39 pm

        Have thought a lot about this aspect of many organized religions.

        Beyond the obvious historical fear of women’s sexuality and power in particular, I think – in general – it has very much to do with personal agency.

        If someone can trust and follow their own desires; if they can freely express and enjoy that natural part of themselves, without blanket community condemnation or eternal spiritual damnation; if they can see the way to happiness and liberation and pleasure and deep connection may always be within reach, within themselves… well, a lot of the reason why they’d ever need, seek or bow to another opinion or external dictate evaporates.

        Control. Sexuality is the perfect ingredient for perpetual blackmail: turn thoughts & acts of something natural, that never completely disappear or remain entirely suppressed, into a crime; and in that way, every time there’s an urge, or temptation, or a pleasurable expression, you’ll always have the receipts over the person’s mind and body – receipts generated first by the hapless person who’s doing your own dirty extortion work for you, simply by having natural thoughts… but immediately being shamed by your “No.”

        (In A Clockwork Orange, that creep in the lab coat – helpfully applying the sacrament of the eyedrops in the cinema – might as well be dressed as a priest or preacher representing the worst sorts of churches and ‘religious’ teachings, practices and intentions.)

    • Christin says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:40 pm

      IMO, there are people who selectively choose a few words and ignore the bigger message of peace and love.

      Because someone attends church or preaches does not elevate them to be a judge of others, or that their personal relationship with God (if they have one) is any more special.

      Reply
  14. Tiny Martian says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I grew up in the southeastern United States, surrounded by a**holes like these. As a little girl in pigtails, I was regularly told that I was going to hell, with full gory descriptions of exactly what would happen to me there, by adult southern Baptists in our neighborhood. And this is exactly the kind of attitude that convinced me to never set foot in church again!

    Reply
    • pinetree13 says:
      August 30, 2017 at 1:16 pm

      That’s sick and how is that not child abuse?

      Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      August 30, 2017 at 1:18 pm

      Same here, honey, except in Missouri.

      Reply
    • returningvisitor says:
      August 30, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      Testify! Same region of the country here.

      After a local school bus crash on the news, an older woman from our Southern Baptist church called our house and asked my mother if all her children had ‘walked the aisle.’ When my mom said we were not all Baptized yet, the woman reminded her that in that case, we’d all be going straight to hell, had it been us in the bus.

      Instead of defending us, my mom cried… and then alternated between martyr-wailing, caterwauling from the lavatory, and yelling at us the entire rest of the week… blaming us for embarrassing her in front of another church member, blaming the older children for not showing the younger ones how it’s done, blaming us all for humiliating her by going to hell.

      To top it all off, she eventually declared that we might as well not mock God with our prayers before bed anymore, since it was obvious He wouldn’t be listening to the likes of us.

      Not a fan of cruelty, dread, shame and psychosis as fundamental tenets of religious doctrine.

      Reply
  15. Beth says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Why are people so fucking close minded and mean? God might not even be a real thing, so what gives these people the right to say God created us and it’s a sin for us to change?

    Reply
  16. Aang says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:41 am

    As our family begins to navigate the female to male transition of my trans son, this scares the hell out of me. He is applying to law school and schools in Canada are on the list in case we decide leaving the US is necessary for his safety. I never, ever would have imagined a child of mine fleeing America for their life. Now it is entirely imaginable.

    Reply
  17. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:41 am

    These people need Jesus.

    No seriously, this is f*cked. “It is not only foolish, but hopeless, to try to make ourselves what God did not create us to be.” Then why are you trying so hard to be an assh*le? You weren’t born one so who are you to decide it’s acceptable to behave like the douchiest d*ck that ever was?

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      August 30, 2017 at 9:03 am

      That’s my reaction, too! How come these people who actually believe in Christ are more in need of him than I, who doesn’t believe in him, am?

      By contrast, the food bank I volunteer at is organised by Christians – not secular/cultural Christians as most Brits who describe themselves as Christians are – but actual believers. AND THEY ARE NOT LIKE THIS. They are lovely, kind, egalitarian, inclusive people, guided by their faith to be that way.

      Reply
  18. skyblue says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I’ve detested the Baptist faith for quite some time after an ill-fated year long marriage to one. His parents would send us pamphlets about how horrid Catholics (me) were and how the pope is one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse. And the irony of it all was he and his dad were bouncing checks and both physical/mentally abusive to their spouses. Very unchristian activity that they felt would be forgiven because they “accepted God as their true savior”.

    I left him and I’ve also left organized religion. Catholism isn’t any better in my opinion. I’m not down with the bigotry, hatred and morally lazy people. I believe in choice.

    Reply
  19. Green Is Good says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:42 am

    And there goes a pile of Nashville tourism dollars.

    Reply
  20. Eva says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Wouldn’t it be amazing if more Christians actually tried to be more like Jesus? Jesus was all about love, inclusion, no judgments.

    I love Jesus and F— these guys.

    Reply
  21. Tulsi 202I0 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:45 am

    And where is the across the board condemnation of inaction on climate change? Where is the across the board condemnation of the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer? You won’t get it because one side of the board has a different view.

    Reply
  22. OG OhDear says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Jesus.

    Reply
  23. third ginger says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:48 am

    There are no “self-conceptions”. There are no “lifestyles.” There are only peoples’ children. Please stand with them!!

    Reply
  24. Veronica says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Stay classy, red America.

    Reply
  25. adastraperaspera says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:52 am

    American evangelicals are grasping for power in a world that is changing and no longer wants their bile. They are trying to show their friends in the Russian Orthodox and other global hate groups masquerading as “churches” that they can push us all around. Um, nope. Nashville mayor Megan Barry’s response to their odious hatred:

    “The @CBMWorg’s so-called “Nashville Statement” is poorly named and does not represent the inclusive values of the city & people of Nashville.”

    Reply
  26. NashvilleGirl says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:56 am

    This does not in any way represent the city of Nashville! I’m so appalled they used our city’s name on this mess.

    Reply
  27. HK9 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:57 am

    These people are of no use to anyone at all. I hope God smites every person who had anything to do with this ridiculous statement to spare us from more foolery from them in the future.

    Reply
  28. Sharon Lea says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:08 am

    At least on Tuesday Mattis said he would study the proposed ban on transgender military serving. Its nice to see push back from our top military leaders on this issue.

    Reply
  29. Lindy says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I know this may not be a popular opinion, but when you have to spend half your time wringing your hands and trying to explain how this or that particular statement or action doesn’t in any way represent “real Christianity” (or Islam or Judaism or fill in the blank religion) then maybe it’s time to examine the religion itself and ask why and how it seems so constantly to give rise to and be used to justify some of the worst human behaviors in history.

    I say that with immense compassion for progressive religious people who don’t want to leave their religious traditions or practices and who still find meaning in them. I used to be that person (and in fact went on to become a professor of religious studies because it was so important to me). I’ve been a much happier atheist for years now because I finally did start asking that hard question. And the conclusion I reached after years of thought and study is that religion itself is inherently the problem.

    Please don’t jump all over me. I’m just sharing my thoughts because more than ever it feels like we’re moving backwards when it comes to justice and openness, and religion is driving much of that.

    Reply
    • Wren says:
      August 30, 2017 at 10:25 am

      Because shitty people who are filled with fear and insecurity will use any platform to justify it. Religion is simply the most popular, I believe because it’s a great way to not have to actually explain yourself or use logic.

      Reply
    • Algernon says:
      August 30, 2017 at 10:32 am

      I’m not saying people have to stop practicing their religion, but we will be much better off when we stop giving religion a place in public life. The minute we stop caring about appeasing religions with policy, we will be a much more tolerant, free, and open society. It is, at this point, actively holding us back from progress.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 30, 2017 at 11:17 am

      You didn’t say anything offensive. It is a worthwhile subject in these times more than ever.

      Religion is something I wrestled with daily for a long time. I couldn’t reconcile it with my values and progressive social views. I am Jewish which is an ethno-religion, therefore, it wasn’t a simple question of not being religious I had to also decide how can I be Jewish without being religious. My synagogue fits my progressive views but questioning is a basic part of Judaism. The concept of complete surrender is not necessary and the focus is on exploring your personal relationship to God. But there is no one concept. For some it is a life force, for others, it is the universe and for others, it is a question mark. All of those are fine because the root belief is God is unknowable and a mystery. We don’t think of it as an outside force that sits in judgment or grants wishes or answers prayers or controls anything.
      We have atheists members and welcome them because that is their relationship and choice. They come for social reasons, debate and Jewish traditions and rituals. Now, this is my sect which is a mish mash with some Conservative parts but that is about studying and learning and Reform which is open minded with social activism similar to Unitarianism. I also like that there is no evangelical element involved. So I can feel at peace with this. For me, it works but for others, it doesn’t. I have no issue with that.

      So on the other side; My Memere is Catholic as is that entire side of my family. I see good and bad as with any religion, but she walks the walk. She is very kind and loving. Not one racist bone in her body even though she grew up in the south and is in her early 90s. For her it is simple. We are all God’s children. She was born into extreme poverty into an ethnic group that was considered ignorant and strange as Cajuns were discriminated against and shamed for speaking French. The somewhat rare times when she talks about her childhood she always mentions constant hunger. The only people who took pity on them were black people and Creoles of color, and they would bring them food when they didn’t even have much to spare. For her, they were angels on earth sent by Jesus. I don’t believe that but I believe she believes that and it makes her happy and gives her strength.

      For some people, it is the only thing that keeps them from jumping off a bridge or holding tight to hope that things can get better. That is why I don’t make fun of people who are religious. Life can take you to some dark places and if going to church or meditating or worshiping nature gets you through then bless you and peace.

      People who twist it and weaponize it were never good people. No matter if they believe something or don’t they would have always been miserable and hateful. They just cloak themselves in religion because they can feel righteous while they are hateful. They can justify anything they do.
      People like that can be found in any religion and in people who aren’t religious at all.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:04 pm

      No jumping from me, only applause. I agree with everything you said and made similar statements on the threads from yesterday.

      I don’t think personal belief is the issue, but yes institutionalized religion is extremely, EXTREMELY problematic.

      After watching the horrifying docuseries The Keepers, I was reminded about why religion can be so dangerous, so destructive.

      One could argue that pedophiles are drawn to any position that grants them unfettered and largely unchecked access to children. But the argument that say, teachers for instance, have as much access to children and can and do molest as often as priests doesn’t hold water. Because when you see the sheer lengths that the Vatican in conjunction with local law enforcement as well as the public turned their backs on these victims well… there really is no comparison.

      They were all complicit in a way that I have never seen before and religion was the useful tool that allowed that to happen.

      If a teacher gets caught with an underage child, their career is over–even the unions can’t do anything to protect them. But the shield provided by the Church structure has allowed hundreds of thousands of children to be raped and sexually assaulted with no repercussion to the rapist, just a mere shuffling around to another Church or religious school.

      Also worth noting that the Vatican is a powerful and wealthy Church, much more so than any school.

      Reply
    • pinetree13 says:
      August 30, 2017 at 1:27 pm

      Yep, also keep in mind religion has fought against EVERY advance in medicine. Blood transfusions? Churches were against it. Organ donation? It’s playing god and churches condemned the research. Etc, etc, etc,

      One thing I’ve always found ‘funny’ is how the religious are so quick to criticize any medical scientific research, and disagree with findings of said medical research (well and any and most scientific research), and always say the sick should pray….and yet they always go to the doctor themselves when critically ill, don’t they?

      They jailed the man who said the Earth wasn’t flat and didn’t apologize until the 90′s!!!! Religion absolutely fights any and all societal progress. The sooner it goes extinct, the better off we will all be.

      Reply
    • Keaton says:
      August 30, 2017 at 1:55 pm

      Your comment made me think about this 2015 article about a former member of the Westboro Baptist Church: http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2015/11/23/conversion-via-twitter-westboro-baptist-church-megan-phelps-roper It’s long but worth the read. It helped me understand how religious conviction can drive such scary hateful beliefs. It’s truly stunning how powerful religion can be. It’s cool how exposure to “others” (largely via twitter) helped the woman in the article break from that hateful belief system.

      Reply
  30. magnoliarose says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I thought the Muslims are supposed to be the scary ones.(sarc) smdh

    Reply
  31. Wren says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I find it very interesting that many people seem to know exactly what God wants, and how what God wants always coincidentally lines up precisely with what they want. Funny how that works.

    Reply
  32. JEM says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:29 am

    How many of those men are closeted? Half, or more?

    Reply
  33. MC2 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Where are our home grown terrorists being radicalized?! In the evangelical church. #WhereWereTheyRadicalized

    Reply
  34. Laura says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:17 am

    I would say a good number of these men are closeted or frequent prostitutes. Isn’t that the way these things usually turn out? If someone is so obsessed with someone else’s sex life to the point of making a huge deal out of it, that says something. Perhaps they protest too much?!?!

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:49 pm

      A married pastor in my hometown was literally caught by police in the church van, actively engaging with a young male. Another ended up announcing to his congregation that he was gay. Both pastored evangelical churches that often won’t perform a wedding for a divorced person. Seriously.

      Why all the judgment about what people do in their personal relationships is beyond me. We need to help one another through life, not judge and condemn.

      Reply
  35. Olenna says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Disgraceful. These irrelevant fuks are just trying to stay relevant, but they don’t get it. Their fire and brimstone, hate-filled BS is only going turn more and more of the younger generations away from their so-called churches. MSN, please stop giving them attention.

    Reply
  36. isabelle says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:50 am

    These good ole white Christian men not only signed it hate on LGBGT community but its also another way of suppressing women. They want to put their women in the corner and this is just another reminder of their place in church, home and society. They don’t like their women are gaining more freedom and some members are rebelling against their hardline on “roles”. These type of Evangelicals are bent on everyone having their place and no one had better step out of their role.

    Reply
  37. Alexis says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Your “list of things requiring condemnation” didn’t even include the full-frontal bigoted attacks on the Muslim and Mexican communities by the “president” and his policies. Sheriff Arpaio pardon and the travel ban, anyone? It’s hard to keep up TBH

    Reply
  38. Franny says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    I’m so sick of these hypocrites who scapegoat LGBT people.

    They cherry pick scripture to find ways to blame other people and cast them as sinners rather than making any sacrifices themselves.

    I would be willing to give them a shred of leeway if they had any skin in the game, but they don’t.

    They don’t discriminate against divorced people who remarried, people who work on Sunday, people who covet their neighbors’ material items, or people who take the Lord’s name in vain. All of these things are in the 10 commandments. They are front and center. They are not some obscure passage from the Old Testament.

    If they’re so concerned about the Old Testament, they could ban shellfish. No more shrimp cocktail! But even that sacrifice is too great. No, they are content to just blame and disparage other people and cherry pick the parts of the Bible that don’t require them to give up anything.

    Reply

