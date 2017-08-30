Evangelical leaders release ‘Nashville Statement’ condemning LGBTQ people

Embed from Getty Images

On Tuesday, “evangelical leaders” (re: Baptists) released a manifesto, clarifying and stating outright their current thinking on the LGBTQ+ community. Their thinking is that they hate everything about the LGBTQ community. The so-called “Nashville Statement” was signed by 150 evangelical leaders during the (I sh-t you not) Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood. Per HuffPo, the signers included “many prominent and influential evangelical leaders, including Steve Gaines, president of The Southern Baptist Convention, Russell Moore, president of the SBC’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, Albert Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council. Perkins was also reportedly one of the architect’s behind President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender service members.” Here’s part of the Nashville Statement:

“Our true identity, as male and female persons, is given by God. It is not only foolish, but hopeless, to try to make ourselves what God did not create us to be.” WE AFFIRM that self-conception as male or female should be defined by God’s holy purposes in creation and redemption as revealed in Scripture. WE DENY that adopting a homosexual or transgender self-conception is consistent with God’s holy purposes in creation and redemption.

[From WaPo]

The fact that all of these evangelical leaders came together THIS MONTH, THIS YEAR, THIS CENTURY just to issue a manifesto on the LGBTQ community is really… well, Peak 2017. Where was this kind of across-the-board condemnation for the violent neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville? Wait, you’re saying this is all about white supremacy and toxic masculinity? Well, I never! And where was the across-the-board condemnation for Donald Trump’s grab-’em-by-the-p-ssy comments, or his withdrawal from the Paris Accord, OR EVEN THE HOUSTON FLOOD? These f–king people just got together because they decided that of all things we needed to deal with this year, they just wanted to make it clear that they’re still going to bully, shame, malign and hate LGBTQ people.

I’ve made a handy list for issues that did not deserve a manifesto from the country’s evangelical leaders:

Rampant sexual assault in the military = no statement

Rampant sexual assault on college campuses = no statement

Hate crimes against LGBTQ Americans = no statement

Hate crimes against the African-American community = no statement

The rise of environmental disasters brought on by climate change = no statement

The rise of white supremacist hate groups, many of them self-identifying as Evangelical = no statement

Violent neo-Nazi Charlottesville riot = no statement

A president who brags about sexually assaulting women = no statement

LGBTQ people just living their lives, falling in love, minding their business = MASSIVE STATEMENT OF CONDEMNATION.

I can't believe I am reading this in 2017. #NashvilleStatment is by far the most hateful 2 paragraphs toward the LGBTQ comm I've read thisYr pic.twitter.com/3SfiZhkGxE — ❄️Lorena (@Lorena27954555) August 30, 2017

Embed from Getty Images