Duchess Kate & Pippa Middleton want to be pregnant at the same time?

It’s been said for years now that the Duchess of Cambridge wants a third child. While her first pregnancy was difficult, her second pregnancy seemed pretty uncomplicated and easy, and soon after Princess Charlotte was born, royal sources kept saying that Kate was keen to have another. Sources also claimed that William wasn’t into it – he was and is happy with two kids, and I tend to believe that babymaking plans are on his schedule, not Kate’s. But that hasn’t stopped Kate from dreaming of a third kid, especially when it means that A) she would get to put “full time royal work” on hold” and B) she could be pregnancy-twinsies with her sister Pippa.

The fever struck Duchess Kate straight away. Soon after having her second child, Princess Charlotte, in 2015, the 35-year-old and husband Prince William began planning for baby No. 3. “She wanted another almost since giving birth,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. But as the reality of juggling the newborn and big brother Prince George, 4, set in, the couple decided to take a pregnant pause. “They promised each other they wouldn’t even think about having another child until they were mentally ready and it felt right,” explains the source. “Now is definitely that time. They would love to be pregnant soon.” After all, their niece or nephew will need a playmate. Three months removed from her countryside vows, Kate’s little sis Pippa Middleton, 33, is fancying a family of her own. The writer and her hedge fund manager husband James Matthews, 42, “are currently trying for a baby,” shares a Pippa insider. The timing means the tight-knit sister could deliver on an oft-fantasized goal. “It’s long been a dream for Kate and Pippa to be pregnant at the same time,” notes a Middleton family friend. “To share that would be amazing.” Well before Pippa walked down the aisle, she and Matthews were envisioning the next step. “Starting a family is something they’ve spoken about since long before they got married,” says the Pippa insider. It’s a chat she also had with Kate. Says the family friend, “Pippa’s always said how great it would be if they were to be expecting together.” The idea became even more enticing when Kate and William announced they’d be making their Kensington Palace spread their home base. Once they make the move to 22-room Apartment 1A in September, “they’ll be living right around the corner” from Pippa’s West London pad, says the insider, “So you can imagine how fun that will be: shopping for baby clothes, pregnancy yoga classes.” And sharing real talk about the struggles of parenting. The Middleton family source predicts Pippa will lean on her older sis: “Kate has so much knowledge to share. She’s a walking baby encyclopedia at this point!” Though Pippa is no slouch. “She’s a brilliant auntie to George and Charlotte — they always look forward to playing with Pips,” says the Pippa insider. As does she. Says the insider, “They bring out a soft, playful side of her. She will make a fantastic mother.”

[From Us Weekly]

I’ve often said that Kate and Pippa tend to see themselves as heroines in a Jane Austen novel, like they are the “local beauties” of Bucklebury, simple country girls who just happened to find (with help from their overbearing mother) a princely Willoughby and a terribly moderately wealthy Darcy. They couldn’t do a double-wedding, a staple of Austen’s works, but maybe a double-pregnancy would work! That’s what this reminds me of – a vintage-flavored piece of gossip about these simple country girls who long to be pregnant at the same time. The reality is that the Middleton sisters sound more like the Duggars though: all they really do in life now is procreate. Personally, I tend to think Pippa would not want to be pregnant at the same time as Kate, because that would mean Kate’s pregnancy would get all the attention, and who wants that? Pippa wants to do her own thing. So, yeah… more passive-aggressive sister drama.