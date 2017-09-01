Duchess Kate & Pippa Middleton want to be pregnant at the same time?

It’s been said for years now that the Duchess of Cambridge wants a third child. While her first pregnancy was difficult, her second pregnancy seemed pretty uncomplicated and easy, and soon after Princess Charlotte was born, royal sources kept saying that Kate was keen to have another. Sources also claimed that William wasn’t into it – he was and is happy with two kids, and I tend to believe that babymaking plans are on his schedule, not Kate’s. But that hasn’t stopped Kate from dreaming of a third kid, especially when it means that A) she would get to put “full time royal work” on hold” and B) she could be pregnancy-twinsies with her sister Pippa.
The fever struck Duchess Kate straight away. Soon after having her second child, Princess Charlotte, in 2015, the 35-year-old and husband Prince William began planning for baby No. 3. “She wanted another almost since giving birth,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. But as the reality of juggling the newborn and big brother Prince George, 4, set in, the couple decided to take a pregnant pause. “They promised each other they wouldn’t even think about having another child until they were mentally ready and it felt right,” explains the source. “Now is definitely that time. They would love to be pregnant soon.”
After all, their niece or nephew will need a playmate. Three months removed from her countryside vows, Kate’s little sis Pippa Middleton, 33, is fancying a family of her own. The writer and her hedge fund manager husband James Matthews, 42, “are currently trying for a baby,” shares a Pippa insider. The timing means the tight-knit sister could deliver on an oft-fantasized goal. “It’s long been a dream for Kate and Pippa to be pregnant at the same time,” notes a Middleton family friend. “To share that would be amazing.”
Well before Pippa walked down the aisle, she and Matthews were envisioning the next step. “Starting a family is something they’ve spoken about since long before they got married,” says the Pippa insider. It’s a chat she also had with Kate. Says the family friend, “Pippa’s always said how great it would be if they were to be expecting together.”
The idea became even more enticing when Kate and William announced they’d be making their Kensington Palace spread their home base. Once they make the move to 22-room Apartment 1A in September, “they’ll be living right around the corner” from Pippa’s West London pad, says the insider, “So you can imagine how fun that will be: shopping for baby clothes, pregnancy yoga classes.” And sharing real talk about the struggles of parenting. The Middleton family source predicts Pippa will lean on her older sis: “Kate has so much knowledge to share. She’s a walking baby encyclopedia at this point!”
Though Pippa is no slouch. “She’s a brilliant auntie to George and Charlotte — they always look forward to playing with Pips,” says the Pippa insider. As does she. Says the insider, “They bring out a soft, playful side of her. She will make a fantastic mother.”
I’ve often said that Kate and Pippa tend to see themselves as heroines in a Jane Austen novel, like they are the “local beauties” of Bucklebury, simple country girls who just happened to find (with help from their overbearing mother) a princely Willoughby and a terribly moderately wealthy Darcy. They couldn’t do a double-wedding, a staple of Austen’s works, but maybe a double-pregnancy would work! That’s what this reminds me of – a vintage-flavored piece of gossip about these simple country girls who long to be pregnant at the same time. The reality is that the Middleton sisters sound more like the Duggars though: all they really do in life now is procreate. Personally, I tend to think Pippa would not want to be pregnant at the same time as Kate, because that would mean Kate’s pregnancy would get all the attention, and who wants that? Pippa wants to do her own thing. So, yeah… more passive-aggressive sister drama.
Call me skeptical but this reeks of fan fiction on a slow news day. Plus with the recent buyouts/mergers in gossip rags, US is now on par w National Enquirer.
I’m not interested in having children so this “News” is boring to me but I think it’s harsh to say that “all they do is procreate.” Family is just as important for some people as career for others.
“A terribly moderately wealthy Darcy “😂😂😂😂
I laughed at that, too! Pips’ Mr. Darcy must have been a godsend as I can’t imagine how she supported her luxurious and leisurely lifestyle before she met him. DM reported she closed up shop on her solely owned business, which consisted of her and her writing and celebrity appearance gigs, I suppose. The company made very little money in the 4 yrs it was running, so where her spending money came from is anyone’s guess.
Pipstet had a company???? That is very funny.
I am going to be an Austen pedant and say that there is only a double wedding in Pride and Prejudice. There may be more than one marriage in the other novels, but not at the same time.
Sounds like he is wealthy enough for her – the daily mail is reporting that she has filed for a shutdown of her company, PXM. I guess she is looking to become a full-time wife and mother after all.
It should be the other way around. James Matthews seems like a pretty affable guy who genuinely adores his wife. And while he is certainly a good “catch” he’s got nothing compared to his new brother-in-law… which is totally Bingley.
William, and I’m throwing up a little as I write this, is the Darcy in this equation. He is the “ultimate catch” and had girls and their mothers trying to trap him all his life. The result of that and his position in society causes him to be proud and pompous, though its genuine with him unlike Darcy. Additionally, he definitely didn’t consider Kate marriage material upon meeting her (or for several years after).
I missed the part in the book where Darcy was banging Elizabeth Bennett while hoping for better options but then finally just gave up.
How about the part when he first proposes? Did you miss that too? Darcy may not have been “banging” other women, but he clearly states that he doesn’t think Lizzie is his best option. If he had meet someone else who captivated him, but without all issues of appropriateness, he would’ve married the other woman. Its obviously not a perfect analogy, but I stand by my assessment that William’s relationship with Kate is far more like that of Darcy and Elizabeth than Bingley and Jane.
This is off topic but does it ever bother anyone that brides have white flowers in their bouquet? I don’t know why it does me. Feel like it’s a middle finger to Mother Nature.
It’s like saying your favorite ice cream is vanilla
I always like a little color in a bouquet against the white of the dress. You can also get a very flattering wedding portrait when you bring the colors of the bouquet near the bride’s face.
Absolutely, I think it’s great when you add some color.
I had colour in mine – Nicole roses. All-white bouquets remind me of funerals!
Vanilla is my favourite ice cream! It’s such a fine, delicate, sophisticated flavour. Much more interesting than one-note chocolate.
I’ll never understand why people equate vanilla with bland. 😊
*sips tea*
Team vanilla! I agree, it’s so subtle.
I make my own vanilla. You need about a dozen vanilla beans and a bottle of white rum or vodka. Split the beans, add them to the booze, leave it in a dark place and shake the bottle once a week. In four to six months down the road you will have a quart of pure vanilla. The recipe said use any alcohol you want, I had the best success with vodka. It’s easy to make and tastes amazing, plus you can say you did it yourself.
Love vanilla
I’m on board with this! Vanilla not only is an amazingly complex taste, it brings out the best in other flavors. Try making chocolate anything without some vanilla extract and you’ll know what I mean.
Vanilla for me too. Except sometimes when I have to have some dulce la leche. Which is vanilla-y.
Vanilla but only ice cream or subtle sweets. Vanilla body wash and oils or anything like that I hate.
Vanilla is my favorite too, I believe tasting vanilla in a new brand of ice cream at the market etc is the way to know if the whole line is any good.
I think eyes should go directly to the bride and dress, so white flowers are optimal for me! I actually hate colored bouquets because it takes away from the bride. In pictures your attention is drawn to the bouquet!
The idea that Willoughby was princely is an interesting misread of Sense & Sensibility.
Also Sense and Sensibility doesn’t have a double wedding.
I think Wickham is a closer analogy in that he has some fun with Lydia and then is forced to marry her. And he is massively bitter about his lot in life despite being given many opportunities by Mr Darcy’s father.
@LAK
You are a jewel. I don’t have a lot of American friends who know who she is but
I love love love Lucy Worsley documentaries. Amanda Vickery’s books and documentaries too. I have a wee bit of an obsession with the Age of Enlightenment. There were some interesting women from that time.
My grandmother collects porcelain from that time specifically Sèvres.She and her sister are antique freaks who have infected some of us with the disease. lol
Do you think Carole is Mrs. Bennett?
Um this ended up in the wrong place.
Exactly! Willoughby screwed over Marianne. Colonel Brandon, Mr. Ferrars, Mr. Bingley, Mr. Knightley, Captain Wentworth, etc. would have been a better comparison as they actually ended up with the girl at the end of the novel.
I tend to feel bad for these fellows because the woman settles for them after she’s ran out/ through all of her options.
True. And because Captain Wentworth was also not deemed acceptable to Baron Whatsits because of his lack of pedigree, I think he’s more like self-made-man- without-a-title James. Once the brides were well into spinsterdom (mid 20′s — the horror!), though, the families were willing to settle for money.
LAK, no cynicism here, please. Don’t stomp on my Austen-loving heart. Emma had to learn about love before she realized that Mr. Knightly was not only everything perfect in a gentleman but also perfect for her. Anne Elliot fell in love with Lieutenant (?) Wentworth and gave in to parental/societal pressures because she was very young. She got it right on her second chance. Rinse and repeat for the rest.
Pippa (and her mother?) dismissed James the first time around as too gauche — that brother!– and not “of the first water” but financial considerations triumphed over snobbery and she got her happily-ever-after. Okay, now I’m being cynical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is an absolutely brilliant self help book based on Jane Austen’s novels that describes the romantic prospects of all the characters perfectly. Even the dastardly ones like Willoughby, Jane Austen’s guide to dating by Lauren Henderson. I think you’ll enjoy it.
Thanks, LAK. I’ll look into it. I recently found the blog Georgian London by Lucy Ingliss (I think) which helps round out my understanding of the novels.
@greymatters, it’s Sir Walter Elliott, Baronet. Love Persuasion both book and movie. I watch that movie several times a year. The one with Mance Rayder. Love him!
Graymatters: i don’t know where in the world you are, but may i recommend the 3part doc series on romance by Lucy Worsley. Part one begins with the Georgian era and she namechecks several authors who inspired Austen.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CnF6Wej3YO8
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zKl0KK1vzao
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rmstpj2b7b8
And thanks for the Lucy Ingliss recommend. Down a rabbit hole i go!
Huckle,
Persuasion is my favorite Austen novel, too. I liked Hinds as Wentworth (I had to look it up, because you totally threw me with Mance Rayder) but thought they made Amanda Root look too old.
It’s been years since I watched the movie, though. Now I’m going to binge-watch Austen movies from whatever I can rent from Netflix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@greymatters, Ciaran Hinds, that’s his name! I always forget his actual name for some reason. I really enjoy him as an actor. He is a wonderful Mr. Rochester too. She did look a bit older perhaps but I thought her looks definitely improved over the course of the movie…once she started living her life with people that appreciated her. I think this was probably on purpose. I loved Amanda Root and Ciaran Hinds together. Both wonderful actors. I also really enjoy how all the same actors pop up in these types of period pieces too. I think it’s probably my favorite genre.
@EOA I think the writer picked Willoughby intentionally. He was a selfish and small minded person.
I thought Kate would have a third, but I think if she was going to, she’d be pregnant by now. Makes me think they are okay with 2.
I think William only wanted two, and he’s the decision maker in this case.
I even wonder how much William is even around Kate and yes he is the one deciding if there will be a third one. Kate gave up her agency willingly years ago.
Yes I thought if they were going to have a third, she’d be pregnant right now and that would have been the impetus to put the move to London off for another three years so they could nest in relative peace and obscurity. I don’t think she wants to be pregnant and in the vicinity of the paparazzi.
But isn’t this around the time of year she got pregnant the other two times? Last year Charlotte was still rather small so maybe this is actually perfect timing.
Okay, I had to Google this, but George and Charlotte are only 22 months apart. Charlotte is already well past 2. I mean, I get that people space their children however they please, but considering the first two were pretty close together, I just assumed they’d do the same again.
On a complete side note, my son is Charlotte’s age, and we’ve been trying to get pregnant with #2 for a while. I think for that reason I’ve given more thought to whether Kate would have another and when, haha.
Not necessarily. Sometimes the 3rd kid is more spaced out-like people realize it’s the last and they want to enjoy it (vs the 2nd which can be crazy town with an infant and a toddler). If there’s a bigger spread, the 2nd is already in preschool, maybe even potty trained-so you just enjoy the baby.
That is how it happened in my family. My sisters were born a little over a year apart and then my parents waited several years before trying for me. But my parents didn’t have the money for nannies the way royals do.
Us weekly has been getting it wrong lately …
I doubt this is the case, it just sounds made up for the purpose of Us mag needing to fill the pages.
I agree with the poster yesterday who said that it seems like Kate and Melania treat charitable causes like fashion shows unlike Diana who truly cared about the people. That said I feel like Kate is not evil like Ivanka.
My best friend and I were pregnant at the same time and we had lots of fun sharing parenting stories. We are still sharing them and wondering why, at age 36, they are not making us grandparents yet.
I think while it might be interesting to see Kate and Pippa pregnant, I would love to see a Meghan-Harry pregnancy at the same time. It would take all the attention away from Waity and her sis.
By the way, Princess Madeleine announced she is pregnant with #3 and princess Sofia had another boy yesterday. At least the Swedes are providing lots of heirs and spares.
Sorry but this sounds totally made up to me.
1. I highly doubt that Kate wants to be visibly pregnant in the middle of London where anyone with a camera phone (i.e. everyone) can snap photos of her bump whenever they want.
2. William has said before that he only wants 2 kids and I think Kate just goes along with whatever he wants.
3. I highly doubt Pippa wants to be pregnant at the same time as Kate.
3. Yes to this. Pippa’s slightly more mature now but she’s loves full attention on herself. Twinsies pregnancy means less of that attention!
I think William has a side piece at this point and now that he has a boy and a girl he won’t bother with more. Kate’s shopping has increased to make up for being ignored and when she is in public her puppy dog looks to him to try to conceal it are obvious and yet he is oblivious to her. Just look at how little he looked at her during the recent tour and at the Diana garden. The kids were a distraction to have the press focus on them instead of their distant relationship. The one time they were on their own at the tour they had a fight with Kate making angry faces before an event.
I agree with Nic919s assessment. Spot on, imo.
Why do you say this (about having a side piece). I don’t believe William will ever do to Kate what his father did to his mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Other Renee: Clearly you don’t know their dating history. Kate went into this marriage with eyes open and a willingness to overlook everything.
The media chooses to paint the true love fairytale because that sells. And the public has a very short memory.
Also, unlike Diana, Kate is unlikely to go rogue and put all their dirty laundry into the public arena.
What is also very clear is that Kate will never leave William. Whatever reasons one can speculate for that, divorce or even separation are not in her book, BUT should such an event occur, it will be William walking out, as he has previously done every time they broke up.
Wishful thinking on your part? I dont think William is a cheater, ever was a cheater.
LAK, we dont know the inside scoop on their dating history. Yes they may have taken a few breaks because it was a big decision for both of them. In his own words he wanted to make sure that Kate wanted to take on the responsibility of being Royal. He didnt want a repeat of his parents. I dont ever recall the media trying to paint a fairytale.
I believe it was Ken Wharfe who said that Kate would put up with just about anything to marry William. I imagine he has a lot of contacts in the police force which provides RPOs to the royals. Now, I don’t know if William has a mistress or will hook up right this second, but I wouldn’t discount that he would. From what I’ve read he thinks quite a lot of himself.
And, with all due respect, Joannie, what would you expect William to say publicly? That he wanted to make sure she could put up with any and all shenanigans? I don’t think he’s that bad, but I also think that statement was made for our consumption.
I don’t know a whole lot about Kate and William’s dating history. Did he cheat on her multiple times? I would love to hear more about his side piece then and now, so please do share!!
Joannie: You choose to believe their engagement interview, i choose to believe William’s own words and actions outside of that. Not to mention the girl who kissed and told on him.
Kate may have been discreet, but William was not. And that’s why we can know some detail about their relationship.
William cheated on his pre-Kate girlfriend when he hooked up with Kate and then cheated on her during the dating. And the entire bizarre situation with Jecca Craig and ditching Kate at a family wedding to go to Jecca’s brother’s wedding and then later ditching his family during Easter to go to Jecca’s wedding are not the actions of a man who really gives a crap about his spouse or family. You cannot claim to be a family man and then ditch your family on a major holiday just to go to an ex girlfriend’s wedding. Or if they were simply “just friends” that is even less reason. Did Charles ditch his kids on major holidays pre-separation?
William may not have a steady mistress, but while Kate has been spotted shopping during the many days she isn’t working, William is rarely seen, except for the few photo ops days with the helicopter. And when they do appearances together, he does not treat her with much consideration. He is no better than his father in this regard. The press just haven’t ratted him out yet.
Joannie / Bluhare: 2 people said that about Kate vis a vis William. James Whitaker and Taki (society gossip columnist and family friend of royalty including BRF). They both said that Kate was willing and would put up with anything as long as she got the ring.
James Whitaker went further and said William loved Kate, but wasn’t *in love* with her.
On the subject of William’s fidelity, his own circle have mentioned his roving eye, and it’s known that he broke up with each girlfriend because he cheated on her.
Throughout the long dating years, he cheated OR broke up with Kate to try his luck with someone new and when that didn’t work out he went back to Kate.
Also, he was always public about how claustraphobic he found the relationship with Kate. It kept cropping up in the different break ups. To extent that he declared his freedom to a room of clubbers during one break up.
Thanks so much nic919 and LAK. I guess the title, money and prestige wins over everything else. Seems like William wanted to see what else was out there, and when he couldn’t find anything else or whoever he wanted at the time didn’t want him, he went back to Kate.
Idky: It’s amazing how an engagement and Palace PR can white wash royal history so people forget the inconvenient details.
The article below was a regular in UK media together with pictures of Kate falling out of clubs on the regular (4 nights per week during one particularly intense period of clubbing).
http://takimag.com/article/why_kate_middleton_is_prince_williams_only_option/print#axzz4rRhcpSsU
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/kate-middleton-why-is-she-still-the-princess-in-waiting-2flmwl3gcxl
After the engagement, whoosh, most are gone, removed from the internet.
Hopefully, this ends up in the right place.
@LAK and nic
Do either of you believe he was ever in love with anyone?
If Harry marries Megan and they are happy, do you think he would be jealous?
Whitaker. You’re right, LAK. At least I knew the name started with W!
Joanie – Katie Nicholl’s biography of Kate, which I believe was sanctioned by the Middletons, pretty much said each college summer William would go off and do what he wanted and they would pair up again in the Fall. He would do polo and ‘hang out’ with the Highgrove set etc. Kate was at Buckleberry. Kate wasn’t sure each Fall if they would be back together, and earned her ‘waity’ namesake, but William was a creature of habit and back he went.
I personally find it a bad idea. I would prefer an offset— two women who just gave birth and are overwhelmed with a toddler at once doesnt sound like a great idea. But yeah, ok– we are talking about people with 10 nannies at least, so ….well maybe nevermind then lol
As someone who cannot have children (but would love to) I just wish the media would spare a thought for people like me who would just love to be pregnant, doesn’t matter when. All this talk of baby no. 3 as if it’s as simple as just dropping your knickers and can be timed like buses. Don’t get me wrong it’s great if it happens for you but for those of us for whom it doesn’t, or who have recently lost a child / miscarried this ‘perfect Kate and perfect Pippa, so womanly they get pregnant whenever they wish to’ is rubbing salt in the wounds. Please just stop.
I hope you can adopt in the future if you wish! Hugs!
Is US Weekly now Royal Maternity Monthly?
They’ll have kids when they have them. You can’t always time pregnancy precisely.
Anyway, it’s not about what Kate or Pippa or William want, it’s about what Carole wants. She is the CEO of that family. She is probably working on ovulation charts as we speak.
@ABC I am sorry for your difficulties. I hope you have success over time.
So that Prada dress? More Diana CosPlay: http://68.media.tumblr.com/debfe4b27501251228e749bb53c05f63/tumblr_ovi9z1720n1tch55to1_1280.jpg
My condolences ABC that must be terribly difficult. Kate and Pippa are far from perfect and fertility doesn’t make you perfect or womanly.
Oh my!! That’s almost an identical replica…so so bad!!
@ABC I, too, recently had a miscarriage and haven’t had luck getting pregnant again – very worrisome when you’re trying for your first and don’t know what your future holds… You’re in my thoughts, I wish us both luck 🍀
Wow you are like MI6 with the investigation. That’s so close it’s creepy…
This remains the best, smartest, most interesting gossip site on the web.
But I think you mistyped the sentence about baby making being on Will’s schedule not Kate’s. I think you’re trying to say it’s on Kate’s, not his.
Thanks for consistently entertaining and enlightening content.
No, they are intentionally saying that the baby schedule is on William’s schedule and not Kate’s. William is the controlling partner in that relationship, and he’s said publicly that he only wants two children.
No, I think it reads correctly. William decides everything.
Pippa is more active than Kate, but we don’t read that often about her.
I respect her more after reading about this:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/pa/article-3716576/Pippa-scales-Matterhorn-memory-fiances-brother.html
That is a difficult mountain.
CORRECTION: It’s actually Mr. Bingley and Mr. Darcy who won the hearts of the Bennett sisters, Jane and Elizabeth, in Pride and Prejudice. Mr. Willoughby was the caddish guy in Sense and Sensibility who blew his family money and was forced to dump Marianne Dashwood in favour of an heiress. Yes, I’m an Austen nerd…
