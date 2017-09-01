Robert Mueller is working closely with the IRS on Trump’s financial records

Embed from Getty Images

Because of the US Open, I haven’t been watching the news or paying that much attention to the World of Bigly. Tennis is a balm to Donald Trump’s daily treason, I find, and I’m very happy to be in my US Open bubble. Still, I have seen the interesting headlines about special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia probe, a probe which still doesn’t have a catchy name after all of these months. I think most people call it Trump-Russia or Russia-gate, but we (as a society) really need to come up with a good brand-name for this all-encompassing investigation. Please put your name ideas in the comments!

Earlier this week, the news came out that Mueller was now working with the state attorney general of New York, Eric Schneiderman. Schneiderman has spent years looking into Donald Trump’s finances as a businessman, and apparently Schneiderman’s office is now working hand-in-hand with Mueller’s investigators. Mueller has also added Preet Bahara – the New York-based US Attorney fired by Jeff Sessions/Trump – to his team. The fact that Mueller is now working with people who have long investigated Trump for federal and state criminal activities is interesting because… there’s a very real possibility that Mueller will arrange it so that Trump and his people are charged on state crimes rather than federal crimes. That way, Trump wouldn’t be able to pardon his people or himself.

Meanwhile, the Daily Beast has just reported that Mueller has enlisted the IRS’s CI division to help with the investigation. The CI division is “Criminal Investigations,” as opposed to “Criminal Intent” (anyone here a fan of Law & Order: CI???). Anyway, the story here is obviously that Mueller has access to all of Trump’s tax records and he’s working hand in hand with the IRS’s criminal-investigation auditors. I’ve never rooted for IRS auditors so hard. Come on, auditors! Hopefully, this is some good news that we can take throughout the holiday weekend: Mueller is closing in, and he’s doing an end-run around Trump’s pardons. Yay.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

178 Responses to “Robert Mueller is working closely with the IRS on Trump’s financial records”

  1. Nicole says:
    September 1, 2017 at 7:27 am

    This is a big deal. As many of us on here have stated the NY state case is the best chance for nailing him with charges. He can’t pardon his way out of state charges. So this move is very very good.

    Reply
  2. RBC says:
    September 1, 2017 at 7:30 am

    How about “Dumpster Fire”? The longer it burns, the worse it smells( all the shady deals of the administration)

    Reply
  3. Catwoman says:
    September 1, 2017 at 7:36 am

    (Ras)Putingate

    Reply
  4. Marion C says:
    September 1, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I can tell you the companies that have worked on his projects in the metro NY area would throw a party if he was tried/convicted or even just gets some bigly fines (that he can’t get out of). He has burned so many of them it’s actually pretty amazing he can still find contractors and suppliers for his tacky towers and golf courses.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      September 1, 2017 at 7:43 am

      Oh but this is the biggest witch hunt in the history of the United States! Shouldn’t Mueller be investigating crooked Hillary instead?

      Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      September 1, 2017 at 7:50 am

      Yes! I know of a few people who had dealings with him, and he screwed all of them over. He is literally the worst in every way.
      So glad they are pursuing state level stuff too. I was worried about everyone being pardoned and going about their merry way.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 1, 2017 at 8:42 am

      An insurance carrier I work with had their biggest claim with him for a building in New York. I can’t give the details but he’s been scamming people forever. All of us here knew this, though.

      Reply
      • JHunter says:
        September 1, 2017 at 9:55 am

        Yes but he just keeps climbing higher and higher! It sure is a rich white man’s world.

      • Christin says:
        September 1, 2017 at 10:20 am

        I understand you cannot give details, but he strikes me as the type who would repeatedly have one shingle missing and demand a new roof.

        He allegedly advised a woman to leave her keys and her mortgage company would likely negotiate her loan terms rather than foreclose. The woman was having no problems making her payments, yet he was encouraging a scam tactic.

      • Kitten says:
        September 1, 2017 at 10:25 am

        @Christin-It involved (surprise!) illegal immigrants and scamming a building developer that he contracted. Hopefully that’s enough to put two-and-two together without elaborating further. This was in the ’80s and it was a several million dollar claim. Back then it was a lot for a small P&C arm of a relatively large insurance company.

        And yes, it is great to be a privileged white man in America.

      • Marion C says:
        September 1, 2017 at 11:09 am

        Christin – not far off from the experience contractors and suppliers have had. There is law in NY state the allows for retainage, in a nutshell allows owners to hold back a small percentage of the project cost to contractors until all the inspections and certificate of occupancy is issued. One of Trumps tricks was to use this law to hold back payment to tradesmen and material suppliers too (which is technically not allowed but there is a loophole) and then pay pennies on the dollar, telling them it was that or nothing. Or that after all was said and done a doorknob was scuffed so he wouldn’t pay for ANY of the doorknobs on the project. Stuff like that. NJ has a law or regulation (not an expert) that contracts with a font type off, or misspelled word, can void the whole thing. He had his attorneys scour every things and would use that to avoid paying. Seriously, there is a trick, he knows it and uses it, also knowing the most of the people/companies do not have the deep pockets to sue, and better to get something vs a total loss.

      • Esmom says:
        September 1, 2017 at 11:46 am

        Marion C, omg, what a f^cking nightmare. Why does this not surprise me about him at all? I can’t imagine how many people must despise him, for reasons that are more tangible and go back further than my visceral hate for him.

      • Christin says:
        September 1, 2017 at 12:29 pm

        More awful than I could have imagined…No wonder thousands of lawsuits are outstanding on him/his businesses. I cannot fathom just how many were screwed over and had no recourse through the decades.

  5. Here or There says:
    September 1, 2017 at 7:48 am

    IRS auditors get a bad rap. My father worked as an auditor for businesses – believe me, you want them to find the companies that aren’t paying their taxes!!

    Reply
  6. Radley says:
    September 1, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I know it’s just a matter of time, but Lord the waiting is brutal. I’m confident the talking grease stain is going down in dramatic fashion. When that happens I’m gonna have one of the most spectacular cases of schadenfreude in recorded history.

    Reply
  7. Larelyn says:
    September 1, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I blame the craziness about this political year almost entirely on branding. Trump is an idiot, but he recognizes how branding and publicity can make or beak a product. Lyin’ Ted Cruz. Crooked Hillary. MAGA.

    We need to brand him, like he did to the competitors. There are some good ones on this site, but they are too intelligent to catch on. Something like Shady Trump. Little Trump. Simple, almost nonsensical adjectives with only two syllables, then flood media with it. Something that will really needle him, to make him lash out when he hears it. It’s possible the tide could turn by using such a basic branding tool. (Do you think she looks tired? – my whovians, amiright?)

    As for the investigation? I use Russian Collusion. Not catchy, but succinct. Russian racket maybe?

    Reply
  8. Snowflake says:
    September 1, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I’m not holding my breath. He’s gotten away with so much already and he’s still in office. I’ve given up

    Reply
    • OSTONE says:
      September 1, 2017 at 8:02 am

      I know @snowflake for months now I’ve been waiting for something that would end him, and nothing does. His loyal base of deplorables still adores him, he still is President. It’s all so depressing. This week has been extra hard, with Harvey and the news about this monster more than likely ending DACA. I just want this next four years to end already.

      Reply
    • Louisa says:
      September 1, 2017 at 8:45 am

      Yeah I’m almost there too. After his insane “both sides” press conference after Charlottesville I texted a friend and said ” this is it. There is no way he can recover from this” and he responded asking how many times I had said that since the Access Hollywood tape. And he was right. It’s mind blowing how much this man and his family are getting away with! He’s done so much damage to this country.
      I have to keep hope alive though that Mueller knows what he is doing and that his downfall is near. Otherwise I’d be crying into a bottle of wine every night.

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      September 1, 2017 at 9:08 am

      Perspective. Watergate investigation took two years. Whitewater investigation took nearly six before they found Monica Lewinsky. We’ve only just begun. Patience.

      Reply
    • nicegirl says:
      September 1, 2017 at 10:59 am

      I know, Snowflake. I want to get excited, but I am still too like, apoplectic.

      Reply
    • Jenns says:
      September 1, 2017 at 1:06 pm

      This. While I think people around Trump could go down, I don’t see anything happening to Trump himself.

      Whatever the outcome of this is, he’ll never resign because in his mind he did nothing wrong. Hillary is the crooked one, not him. So he’ll dig in his heels and stay. Which means Congress would have to remove him and considering that could open a whole new can of worms, I don’t know if I see either side wanting to do that.

      TL;DR: We’re f**ked for the next 3.5(possibly 7.5) years.

      Reply
  9. Ninks says:
    September 1, 2017 at 7:57 am

    From your lips to god’s ears.

    Reply
  10. Rapunzel says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:04 am

    DT’s not tweeting about it. So you know it’s serious.

    Reply
  11. Eric says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I think the CI of the tax division is known as FinCen. They explore financial crimes through their auditors.
    I have said for about a month that Emperor Zero has pending NY state charges against him and his cohorts. Schneiderman as NYAG can bring state crimes against the EZ cadre for crimes committed there, which are probably expanding to include the TT meeting, extortion, money laundering, kickbacks, witness tampering, and intimidation.
    There is also some debate about whether EZ can pardon people for federal crimes in cases that he himself is either a witness to or complicit in.
    It’s going to be a grand Christmas season in any event!

    Reply
  12. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I think just Mueller Time. Or something that reflects the resistance, rather than highlighting trump or russia. He gets enough attention.

    Even just The Resistance works for me. Yet We Persisted works for me too.

    Anything but russia or trump or the like.

    and I did have a glimmer of hope when I read this news. also, when I read Dan rather’s take on trump yesterday, how just plain scared trump is, all the time. Dan is truly a master.

    Reply
  13. lala says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:27 am

    John Oliver calls it “Stupid Watergate” because all the actors (Trump et al.) involved are dumb-asses

    Reply
  14. Justine says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Many are speculating that the Arpaio pardon was done by Trump as some type of example…like Trump was telling his loyal criminal sidekicks, that he would pardon even the most deplorable. I love that Mueller’s response is to say, “nice try Trump, but I win.” It feels like the investigation is closing in on Trump and will be Iron-clad. Hahahaha

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      September 1, 2017 at 8:40 am

      This is what happens when conceited novices think they are experts on everything. They think they can outwit and outmaneuver everyone.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 1, 2017 at 9:33 am

      Eh. That might have been just a happy by-product for Trump. Trump and Arpaio have been close for a couple years now. Arpaio was one of the first public figures to endorse Trump when a Trump presidency was pretty much considered a joke.

      Additionally, Trump is said to have made several phone calls to Arpaio’s wife, who has cancer. I doubt the phone calls had anything to do with Trump feeling empathy for this woman and wanting to comfort her, more so it was that Arpaio acted like a Trump fangirl and as we know, 45 lives for adulation and praise. These phone calls were the Trump equivalent of signing an autograph for one of his bigly legion of fans.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        September 1, 2017 at 10:05 am

        NPR had an interview with Arpaio, where he talked about Dump calling his wife. He used that as an excuse that he couldn’t possibly be inappropriate with women, the whole “grab them by the…” thing wasn’t really him, etc. So because he didn’t force himself on an 80 year old woman with cancer, therefore he’s a gentleman among all women. Right.

      • Kitten says:
        September 1, 2017 at 10:39 am

        Because Arpaio is a racist, misogynistic piece of garbage who will happily give a free pass to any rich white man.

        Recall that Arpaio put cameras in the female prisoners’ jail cells as a so-called “crime deterrent” http://articles.latimes.com/2001/apr/28/news/mn-56746.

        They are both complete and utter trash and that’s why they are drawn to one another.

      • Lightpurple says:
        September 1, 2017 at 12:53 pm

        Arpaio himself pulled over my cousin three times for driving while brown (she’s half Irish & half English but something in my dad’s British gene pool produces dark haired, brown skinned people ) On one occasion, he charged her with stealing her own car and being illegal and kept her in a cell until my aunt, went to collect her with her birth certificate. He repeatedly called my cousin a “w*****k c**t” Sure, he’s a real feminist, that one.

  15. B n A fn says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Mueller and NY Attorney General is one step ahead of him. He and his crime family believe they can bribe and bully their way through life. This morning his son Eric sent out a tweet drawing attention to the news that 45 pledge $1m to the Harvey hurricane and saying CNN did not cover it, also, who knows if the pledge will ever be materialized to cash.

    Btw, his spokes person yesterday was asking the news people to recommend some good charities he can donate to. Can you imagine this man is a billionaire, according to him and he don’t know the best charities to send his donation. I’m thinking this maybe the first time he has donated to a big event like a hurricane.

    Fun fact: anyone see the photo on the internet of the entire family in prison garbs, very funny.

    Reply
  16. JHunter says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I have been hesitant to get excited about Mueller since I read about his handling of the NFL/Ray Rice investigation where he acted as a rubber stamp for Goddell (seriously, google this… it is alarming that he found no wrongdoing with VIDEO evidence and hard proof that the NFL clearly knew about the abuse, but I digress).

    These two moves of Mueller’s actually do give me a tiny bit of excitement, however! If anyone is playing 4D chess here, it seems to be Mueller.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      September 1, 2017 at 11:37 am

      His wife didn’t want to go forward, and she had a history of drunk brawling in bars and drinking. Along with assaulting him and someone else. It makes a case like that not worthy of his time. They are still married and she still defends him. There was also a racist undertone to the whole thing so it was better to leave it alone.
      Rice was wrong of course, just to be clear.

      Reply
    • holly hobby says:
      September 1, 2017 at 1:16 pm

      Sorry I’ve mentioned this before on here but I have good faith in Mueller. He was the Asst USA when I was working with the feds. His name was the one I would type on the pleadings. He was also the USA when I was in another agency. The man is highly respected and thorough. He knows his stuff and he will get his man.

      There is an article in the legal newspaper where they interviewed all the attorneys who worked under him at USA. They all had good things to say about him.

      He’s good at going after criminals. I have complete faith in him.

      Reply
  17. magnoliarose says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I have to think about a name.
    Personally, I want to call it Down with the As.hole and Go to H,ll and F Yourself when you get there. I want billboards, skywriting, a Starbuck’s specialty drink, a special google logo, all of the basic media of course and in honor of the grifters some merch for sale. With the proceeds, we will Make America Great Again (for real).

    Reply
  18. lightpurple says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Meanwhile, Orange Voldy claims Texas is heeling and ranting about Comey and Hillary again. He’s also praising Kelly, which usually means someone is on the way out.

    Reply
  19. Bobo says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I’m not from America but I’m rooting so hard for you guys!

    Just a question, if Trump is indeed taken down as a president, who’s gonna replace him? Pence? Or will Pence be taken down together with him as well?

    And if both Pence and Trump are out, who’s next? Another election?

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 1, 2017 at 9:39 am

      Pence will be POTUS.

      I mean, at least Pence actually went to HOUSTON and visited with ACTUAL FLOOD VICTIMS.

      FFS, 45 cannot do even the bare minimum.. it’s effin pathetic.

      Reply
      • Indiana Joanna says:
        September 1, 2017 at 10:00 am

        It seems strange that Pence actually visited Houston and people affected by the flood right after drump made his visit a rally appearance. I still think Pence is lapping up any opportunity to become president by default.

      • lucy2 says:
        September 1, 2017 at 10:14 am

        Pence is playing games too. He’s definitely been trying to position himself to take over, so I hope he ends up going down too.

        Order of succession
        1. Vice President Mike Pence (R)
        2 Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan (R)
        3 President pro tempore of the Senate Orrin Hatch (R)
        4 Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R)
        5 Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (R)
        6 Secretary of Defense James Mattis

        Pence could go down with Dump, and Ryan has a challenger for his seat, I’d be thrilled to see him voted out of office. I disagree with Hatch on most things, but at least he knows how the government is supposed to work and likely wouldn’t start WWIII.

      • Kitten says:
        September 1, 2017 at 12:17 pm

        Oh yeah Pence is definitely doing for the optics in his bid to become Accidental President. I just meant that it’s still SOMETHING. I really am at the point where I’d take a presidential asshole over a non-presidential asshole.

      • Lightpurple says:
        September 1, 2017 at 1:03 pm

        I say this every single time someone posts that line of succession thing so here I go again. That only comes into play if a scenario like Designated Survivor happens. Or if both President and VP leave before a replacement can be named for the VP. We have precedent for what happens when both President & BO leave. VP moves up but Speaker does not. New president appoints new VP and Congress confirms. Agnew resigned. Ford, who was never Speaker, was appointed & confirmed. Nixon resigned. Ford moved up and appointed Rockefeller. The Speaker never moved

    • Jerusha says:
      September 1, 2017 at 11:29 am

      Kenya is having a do-over because of their stolen presidential election. Too bad we’re not on Kenya’s level.

      Reply
  20. Escaped Convent says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I would call it Donald Zhivago.

    Reply
  21. Leelee says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:26 am

    If CI is involved it means they have a convictable (my word) case. CI operates on strict parameters of what they will take for a case. There is a confidential manual -LEM- that describes what is acceptable for a CI case. I cant be any more direct without disclosing information.

    Reply
  22. Odette says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Law and Order: CI was the best Law and Order franchise of all time!

    Reply
  23. why? says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Mueller also needs to investigate Grassley, Graham, and Devin Nunes for obstruction of justice because they are doing everything in their power to hijack the Trump Russian investigation.

    On August 30, Grassley bragged that he spoke to The King of Lies and Fake News about ethanol.

    The press assumed that The King of Lies and Fake News talked to Grassley about ethanol to get him to go easy on his son when he gives testimony before Grassley’s committee. Now we know that The King of Lies and Fake News called Grassley to protect himself, not his son. When Grassley says that he spoke to the King of Lies and Fake News about ethanol, what he really means is that he spoke to the King of Lies and Fake News about Comey.

    Yesterday night we learned that Grassley and Graham are attempting to interfere in the Trump Russian investigation by going after Comey. After the lawyers for the King of Lies and Fake News released their memo tarnishing Comey’s reputation(they said that Comey deserved to be fired because he exaggerates, lied to Congress, and leaked his own memos), Grassley and Graham followed suit. They sent a letter to the FBI claiming that Comey is compromised because he came to a conclusion regarding Hillary and the emails before the investigation was over. Why is Grassley being allowed to do things like this, especially when it’s so obvious that he is only doing this to appease The King of Lies and Fake News?

    So when will Mueller prosecute Grassley for obstruction of justice? First he tried to hijack the Trump Russian investigation by pursuing an investigation into the dossier. That backfired. It resulted in a 10 hour hearing and the citizens in Grassley’s district requesting the transcripts from that hearing. Grassley promised that he would vote to release the transcripts, but instead he pursued a case against Comey. Grassley is also making statements correcting reports about Manafort’s notes. NBC reported that Manafort’s notes stated “donations”, but then Grassley gave a statement stating otherwise. You also have worry if Grassley is changing information in the documents. Mueller needs to stop Grassley before he does more damage.

    Mueller also needs to pursue a case against Devin Nunes. He has done many things to obstruct the investigation. He postponed the House events just so that Sally Yates couldn’t give her testimony. In August, we learned that Devin Nunes sent 2 WH aides to London in late September to find and talk to Christoper S about dossier. I wonder if one of the aides was Ezra W-Cohen because he was fired in late September.

    Reply
  24. why? says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Is John Kelly leaking stories about himself to get the King of Lies and Fake News to praise him? Another positive story about John Kelly was leaked and in response to that article, The King of Lies and Fake News got on twitter to praise Kelly.

    I don’t understand why there are no adults in the WH. Lindsey Graham, Grassley, Devin Nunes, Mattis, Nikki H, McMaster, Kelly,Tillerson, and Pence are all complicit. Does their complicity have something to do with the Manafort’s notes about “donations” and the RNC?

    The press is reporting that The King of Lies and Fake News approval rating has dropped. Of course it did, The King of Lies and Fake News made the decision ” on his own” to close Russian compounds in 3 states in response to Putin kicking out 700 workers. Why would he do that? Did he close the 3, so that he could open the 2 in DC and Maryland? Did he talk to Putin before doing this? What more proof do the press need that the majority of The King of Lies and Fake News supporters are Russian? Whenever he does something involving sanctions, his approval rating takes a dip as if he is being warned about going against them. I don’t understand why the press isn’t worried about elections in 2018 and 2020. Our 2016 election was hacked, so what do they think is going to happen in 2018 and 2020, especially when you have Chris Kobach leaking a Voter Suppression Committee.

    Reply
  25. Jerusha says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:31 am

    My fellow CBers have covered the main topic, so I’ll answer your question-I love L&O:CI! Goren and Eames, great team. Ion is finally running it now. On Sundays.

    Reply
  26. detritus says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:43 am

    If they make a movie of this, Clooney will play Mueller.

    Reply
  27. why? says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:46 am

    When the King of Lies and Fake News tries to obstruct justice and stop the Trump Russian investigation by promising Grassley ethanol:

    August 30
    “Just had ph call from Pres Trump + he assured me he’s pro ethanol +I’m free 2 the ppl of Iowa he’s standing by his campaign PROMISE”-Grassley

    “Tlkd 2 @realDonaldTrump about ethanol +he knows that ethanol is good good good”-Grassley

    August 31
    The memo(arguing that The King of Lies and Fake News didn’t commit obstruction of justice when he fired Comey and tarnishing Comey’s reputatoins) that Lawyers for the King of Lies and Fake News gave to Mueller is leaked by The King of Lies and Fake News’ lawyers

    August 31
    “GOP senators: Comey drafted statement clearing Clinton before her interview
    Grassley, Graham say evidence suggests decision not to file charges was ‘prejudged’.”-Politico

    Sept 1
    ” Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over…and so much more. A rigged system!”-Trump

    Reply
    • why? says:
      September 1, 2017 at 11:04 am

      Sept 1
      Since the Grassley and Graham letter about Comey didn’t get much attention from the press(only Lawrence covered it last night, while the bots went crazy tweeting the article and the press this morning are still talking about Texas and Manafort and Kushner)Trump has Jason Chaffetz making the “Comey is compromised” rounds

      Reply
  28. Mermaid says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:46 am

    In 2014 Trump tweeted that AG Schneiderman take a drug test and called him a cokehead. Projection much??? I’ve always wondered if he does coke or speed. The sniffing, the manic behavior.

    Reply
  29. adastraperaspera says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:54 am

    “A U.S. presidential candidate allied with a hostile foreign power to win an election.” Not sure how to craft that fact into a tidy slogan. So glad you have Tennis Balm, Kaiser! We are using baseball to calm ourselves here.

    Reply
  30. Incredulous says:
    September 1, 2017 at 11:06 am

    The Emoluments Men?

    Reply
  31. nicegirl says:
    September 1, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Gonna put on my thinking cap and get to working on some names. Suggestions to come.

    Reply
  32. why? says:
    September 1, 2017 at 11:24 am

    What is wrong with the press? Chris H had Chris Christie on his show and now Ali is interviewing Christ Kobach, the WS who is leading the Voter Suppression Committee and who is pushing The King of Lies and Fake News to end DACA and punish Sanctuary Cities. The press keeps scratching their heads because they can’t figure out why The King of Lies and Fake News hasn’t changed now that Bannon and Gorka have “left” the WH. Bannon and Gorka may have physically left the WH, but they still have influence on the King of Lies and Fake News through Stephen Miller, Sessions, Chris Kobach, and Gorka’s wife. It’s being reported that Chris Kobach, the man leading the Voter Suppression Committee(aka Voter Fraud Committee) works for Bannon at BB. BB pays him to write articles. I knew that Chris Kobach was a WS, but I didn’t know that he worked for BB and Bannon. Do people still think that John Kelly is the adult in the WH?

    Reply
  33. jwoolman says:
    September 1, 2017 at 11:44 am

    So Mueller is working with the IRS on Donald’s taxes? And he hired Preet Bahara?

    Hahahahahahahahahahahaha…….

    I’m surprised Trump made it to September without resigning and retiring to his golf club in Dubai. Any bets that he won’t last until October? Who wants September 15?

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      September 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm

      Given that Mooch was canned 32 days ago (one month), my perception of time is altered. September 15 sounds soon, but not in drumpf time perception!

      And again, it’s a Friday plus a Monday (US) holiday. Maybe he’ll divert to Dubai instead of going to Houston tomorrow. Or, slip across the border if he does go to Texas. Wouldn’t that be rich!

      Reply
  34. jferber says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    I would trust Robert Mueller with my life, and by God, I think the lives of everyone in this world might just depend on this man. Godspeed, Mr. Mueller and God bless. Amen.

    Reply
  35. Mermaid says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Just read that Trump people call John Kelly Church Lady and he calls Steve Bannon when Kelly isn’t around. Is he the president or a middle schooler?

    Reply
  36. jferber says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Mermaid, pre-schooler is more like it.

    Reply
  37. Shasha says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I just have to ask, Why?, are you the same person who makes really long and complex posts on LeAnn Rimes articles, unraveling many of her tangled lies that stretch back for years?

    I really think you should be an investigative reporter or political historian. Your posts are seriously impressive in the way you thread together all the details.

    Reply
  38. holly hobby says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Someone commented on another board that while Orangino plays checkers, Mueller is firing back with chess. That is so true! For every Orangino ploy Mueller one ups him.

    The IRS CID (that’s what they were known back then) section are no pushovers. They are hardcore and detailed. I wouldn’t be surprised if they string him up on tax charges. After all that’s how they got Capone.

    I hear Orangino attorneys (Suckelew?) sent memos to Mueller saying Comey drafted up a memo exonerating Hilary before the email investigation was done. Stupid Lindsey Graham is yammering on about that memo. However a Comey surrogate on twitter said that’s what people do they have the drafts ready so they can release one or the other when the time comes. And since it was during the election, you bet they didn’t have days to come up with memos.

    Reply
  39. holly hobby says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Well well it looks like Orangino and Stephen Miller drafted a memo enumerating the reasons why Comey should be fired and Mueller got a copy of it. The memo wasn’t sent and was replaced with one by Rosenstein but NYT is making a big deal out of it.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/01/us/politics/trump-comey-firing-letter.html?smid=tw-nytimes&smtyp=cur

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment