Robert Mueller is working closely with the IRS on Trump’s financial records

Because of the US Open, I haven’t been watching the news or paying that much attention to the World of Bigly. Tennis is a balm to Donald Trump’s daily treason, I find, and I’m very happy to be in my US Open bubble. Still, I have seen the interesting headlines about special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia probe, a probe which still doesn’t have a catchy name after all of these months. I think most people call it Trump-Russia or Russia-gate, but we (as a society) really need to come up with a good brand-name for this all-encompassing investigation. Please put your name ideas in the comments!

Earlier this week, the news came out that Mueller was now working with the state attorney general of New York, Eric Schneiderman. Schneiderman has spent years looking into Donald Trump’s finances as a businessman, and apparently Schneiderman’s office is now working hand-in-hand with Mueller’s investigators. Mueller has also added Preet Bahara – the New York-based US Attorney fired by Jeff Sessions/Trump – to his team. The fact that Mueller is now working with people who have long investigated Trump for federal and state criminal activities is interesting because… there’s a very real possibility that Mueller will arrange it so that Trump and his people are charged on state crimes rather than federal crimes. That way, Trump wouldn’t be able to pardon his people or himself.

Meanwhile, the Daily Beast has just reported that Mueller has enlisted the IRS’s CI division to help with the investigation. The CI division is “Criminal Investigations,” as opposed to “Criminal Intent” (anyone here a fan of Law & Order: CI???). Anyway, the story here is obviously that Mueller has access to all of Trump’s tax records and he’s working hand in hand with the IRS’s criminal-investigation auditors. I’ve never rooted for IRS auditors so hard. Come on, auditors! Hopefully, this is some good news that we can take throughout the holiday weekend: Mueller is closing in, and he’s doing an end-run around Trump’s pardons. Yay.

