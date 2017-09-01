Has Taylor Swift purposefully disbanded her squad, or did they abandon her?

Can you believe it’s only been one full week since Taylor Swift dropped “Look What You Made Me Do”? My God, the past week has been crazy. I know all of the Swifty-stans think I’m an unrepentant hater, but I was actually looking forward to the Taylor Swift Show. The summer has been a total snooze for gossip, and Taylor is so good at bringing her special brand of vapid snake drama. I appreciate Taylor for that alone.
Anyway, as I’m sure we’ve all memorized every part of Taylor’s LWYMMD video, you know that there’s a weird part where Taylor wears a dominatrix outfit and stands at a podium, seemingly issuing orders to “Squad U” models, who appear to be brainless fem-bots. Was this Taylor being wry about the press around her “squad”? Or was it something else? My immediate interpretation of it was that it was a threat: Taylor controls the squad, Taylor pulls the strings of all of the Swift-stans, and if she says “attack,” they’ll attack. If she says someone is persona non grata, the squad and the stans will take her orders and run with them. It felt less like a sarcastic, tongue-in-cheek, self-aware parody of a dystopian Swifty Girl Squad and more like Taylor actually making fun of the girls who are beneath her, who do her bidding, who view her as their Mean-Girl-In-Chief. All of which to say… where IS her girl squad these days? As the Daily Beast points out, the squad has not really jumped to Taylor’s defense this week:
But while Taylor is still talking about her squad—or at least, talking about how other people talk about her squad—they don’t seem to be returning the favor. Almost a week after Swift dropped her comeback video, a surprisingly small number of her well-documented BFFs have spoken out to congratulate their friend or hype the track. It’s almost as though Swift has purposefully disbanded her squad, fearing even more internet derision—either that, or her A-list pals are afraid of catching Taylor’s brand toxicity.
The DB points out that some of the squad members (Haim, Ruby Rose) have mentioned Taylor on their social media, but that few of the central Bad Blood “I HATE KATY PERRY” Swift Squad is along for the Reputation Ride. I think that’s because Taylor has rebranded herself entirely, which is what we said years ago when she made everything about her squad: that this too shall pass. The squad was her brand when she was attacking and bullying another woman (Katy Perry). Now that she’s attacking Kim and Kanye, she needed a new brand, one which didn’t involve the performative friendship of the squad.
Speaking of, Us Weekly had this suspicious story about Taylor and Karlie Kloss:
No bad blood here! Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are still close pals, even though the model’s name didn’t appear to be included on the singer’s squad T-shirt in her new “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.
“Taylor and Karlie are still very much good friends,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. There’s one thing in particular that Swift, 27, admires about Kloss, 25, and that’s her drive to inspire young girls. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel launched a summer camp called Kode With Klossy earlier this year to teach coding to teenagers interested in technology.
“Taylor respects Karlie so much for doing her own thing and being smart,” the insider tells Us. “Taylor has so much admiration for her, especially for educating girls with coding.”
Thank you for that vital update! Personally, I think Karlie and Taylor have been over as BFFs for a while. They still hang out every now and then, but Karlie was already backing away from the performative friendship part of the squad last year.
Yea they dropped her. Karlie has been over her for a minute and Zendaya all but outright said she wasn’t her friend (by liking and retweeting tweets to that fact). But we knew those friendships were largely fake. Besides maybe Kloss who many believe they were dating (I don’t care enough to speculate on that one). The squad was 2015-16 Taylor and that Taylor is “dead” *sigh*
I don’t believe the dating rumours, but mostly because I don’t believe Taylor is interested in anyone. Man/woman. Girl/boy. I think she’s just asexual.
Did I miss something? Zendaya was never in Taylor’s “squad” to begin with. Can we really use the non-presence of someone who wasn’t there in the first place?
Zendaya was in the Bad Blood video and walked the red carpet with her at the Billboard awards. There were like five of them, Zendaya, Hailey Steinfeld, and some models and they all posed with Taylor in the middle like leader of the pack. Taylor was wearing that white pantsuit that showed off her bolt-ons and it was like peak “squad” stage.
I believe Zendaya when she says she wasn’t really friends with Taylor, but she was there unwittingly participating in all of it.
All of this is really messed up. Women’s friendships have ebbs and flows just like anything else. I have a close group of girlfriends but it does change, and some that I was super close with I am not as much anymore.
How in the hell would you know they “dropped her”? are you friends with them? and then this part “i don’t care enough to speculate”. Now there is something that isn’t true. Like GAWD calm the heck down. You seem to personally hate Taylor Swift, like on a deep unhealthy level. Every Swiftie related post you slam her, her sanity, her sexuality, her business sense, her talent or lack of, her mental state. Like I am just wondering what T Swizzle did to you as a person???
I like most of Taylor’s songs, and I think she does have an actual talent for writing. Does that mean she is a saint? NOPE she is a human being. She can be entitled whiny vindictive etc just as much as she can be generous kind philanthropic etc. Guess what that is the same for EVERY SINGLE WOMAN i know
People think she reads internet comments, and I hope that she doesn’t cause good lord the amount of really really cruel things people say when it is hidden behind the anonymity of the internet
Well said! Karlie’s boyfriend is getting ready to go to prison. They are all a couple of years older, some with kids, careers, health issues. It’s always open season on TS regardless of what she does. She gets slammed for going out with friends and if they prefer to be discreet they’re accused of feuding. The sites who have benefitted the most from exploiting those relationships as phony have no material to work with. She doesn’t need to drive her success with tabloid gossip. The work speaks (sings) for itself. LWYMMD is Shake It Off from an older less passive perspective and the statistics are the only receipts she needs.
So wait, you’re defending this stunted 30 year old adolescent in her own mind by stating that EVERY woman you personally choose to know is whiny, entitled, and vindictive as well as sometimes displaying good qualities? Holy Cow Batwoman! It’s time to shuffle some of those friends out of there!
And yes, someone that self-obsessed almost assuredly reads internet comments. She has the memory of an elephant when it comes to remembering every. single. bad. thing that anyone has ever said about her. Her entire catalog is about:
1. Playing on people’s belief in her public persona, and
2. Defending herself against a public persona that’s no longer working for her.
I also remember an article in a teen mag about how she and her mom were reading comments on the internet and she valiantly stopped her mom from commenting back that what they were saying wasn’t really true. So there’s that.
She seems like someone who is very needy and annoying at the same time. Just the humble
opinion of a complete nobody.
True. But the whole squad thing is created by the media. Doubt she is bff with everyone. Maybe Blake and Selena. And Karlie.
No, it was manufactured by her, as seen in Bad Blood. And the endless mugging with the models on the red carpet, on pap strolls, and the ongoing Friend Parade she had on her last tour.
If you have to sign NDA’s to go to her parties, then you probably aren’t a real friend. It was business.
you don’t think this is the case for 99 percent of celebrities nowadays? Even athletes as well. I know girls that hook up with hockey players and even before they can sit and have a drink with them there is 40 pages to sign.
Girls that hook up with hockey players are different than friends. Thats not a.great analogy.
I was using it as an example that it is very standard paperwork nowadays and that it is not isolated to just taylor swift. You think if people go to a party at leonardo dicaprios house it’s not exactly the same thing? no phones, sign a nda, every time. Even the friends. Friendships fall out and a smart handler would make everyone sign and they do.
My say something pleasant: Nice boob job.
I find it amusing that there are people out there who still think she’s a good role model because she’s wholesome. Aside from the video and message being Bullying 101, she’s been doing the boobtacular lingerie thing in her videos for a while. And yet, still no sex appeal.
Even in shiny pleathery Domme gear, no sex appeal at all!
Completely agree Gibee!
Agreed. Its weird. I can see all the parts are attractive, but it just falls flat. there’s no nasty hot there at all. I dunno, maybe she only appeals to hetero dudes or something.
http://www4.pictures.zimbio.com/gi/2014+MTV+Video+Music+Awards+Red+Carpet+3HYWmA7N8a3x.jpg
https://media.vanityfair.com/photos/58079d4406d51a6b5b0086ea/master/w_768,c_limit/taylor-swift-style-evolution-update-ss02.jpg
It’s things like that. I mean, the girl has legs for days, why not show ‘em off? But put a woman like, say, JLo in that and it would be a sexy outfit. Put Taylor in it and it’s like a baby’s sized up bodysuit, just with a logo instead of mini animals on it.
Honest question: what is she talking about in this video? What is it that they made her do? Google’s most promising answer is “write a song”, but I just. don’t. get it.
Also, the song is surprisingly boring.
Breakdown of the symbolism:
http://www.elle.com/culture/music/news/a47701/taylor-swift-look-what-you-made-me-do-liked-tumblr-posts-and-theories/
But that’s the symbolism of the video and not the song itself.
Is the video itself the thing they made her do? Like, all these easter eggs show the song is really about the video? That actually makes a lot of sense as an answer.
I always thought the “Look what you made me do” was not Taylor referring to what they made HER do – but to what people blame Taylor for making other people do. Like she “made” Tom wear the tshirt. She “made” the girl squad defend her. I see it more as her being irritated for being blamed about “making” other people do things.
They made her be mean and show her true colors, because they forced her hand. If they had just let sleeping dogs lay, she wouldn’t have had to go nuclear. Or something like that…
Taylor is referring to the song as the thing “they” made her do. But more specifically its the pattern that we’ve all come to expect from her where she feels slighted or attacked and responds with a revealing/ blind item/revenge song. It’s what she’s always been known for, so basically she’s saying “you came at me and look what you made me do… write another bland whiny song about how someone wronged me”.
I think the perceived ambiguity in the title stems from the fact that the song itself isn’t controversial or particularly vengeful. “Look What You Made Me Do Again” would be a more appropriate title, but its probably too close to the Britney Spears song “Oops, I Did It Again”.
I’ve been referring to it as “Look What Me Made Me Do”. Taylor should like that title better, more focus on her!
Tumblr has a lot of theories. The one I feel is the most likely is that she “killed the old Taylor” after all the media drama, the sexual assault case, etc. I think the video has more of whatever the message she wanted to give was, bc the song is pretty meh
All her drama aside, she seems like a terrible friend – the kind that always has to be the centre of attention (taymerica, anyone?) and constantly complains/bitches about other people. That shit is toxic – no one really wants to be around someone who is the perpetual victim…it’s annoying!
The world is Taylor’s high school. I can’t with her…the relentless immaturity, the thread of nastiness, the stench of greed, the manufactured relationships and gossip, and of course the mediocre music. God she’s awful.
I shouldn’t keep posting on her but it’s hard not to. Agree with you. I’d suggest she look at pictures of herself looking so hateful and her face distorted. This is what hate does. She needs to turn the clock back and try smiling. That may have been fake as well, but it didn’t make her appear so thirsty and angry all.the.time.
This Ruby Rose seems so sahara thirsty its quite embarrassing. I think one of the first squad members was Selena which always made me side eye,but after a while it was evident she was simply collecting people. I just dont get how this young woman is so publicly vengeful and spiteful, who hurt her???
Ideally on paper she has everything ,so what is her problem, no seriously has anyone tried to find that out?
of all people, i’d say selena is one of the true friendships taylor has.
“but after a while it was evident she was simply collecting people”
Chloe Moretz even talked about how she turned down an “invitation” to the squad. This is like highschool level of emotional development. Taylor is going to be 30 soon ffs!
It’s such a high school, mean girl thing to sick your minions on your enemies to attack them. They do the dirty work while she schemes in silence. Except the high school mean girl game is weak and people can always trace the drama back to the perpetrator: her.
The funny thing is how her minions like Joseph Kahn, Selena, Ruby, Antonoff, and her fans get involved in her drama, like they were personally and directly afflicted by her ex boyfriends and friends lol. These are adults here with arrested development.
Most of her “squad” are now famous in their own right, and don’t need to ride her coattails anymore. Ruby Rose is still a pretty big nobody, so she’s hustling for Taylor like the rent is due.
meh, friendships come and go for regular people too. that said, i think many of those friendships weren’t all that deep, except for those people she made a point to write in the t shirt.
If Taylors Squad showed us all that it is indeed possible for women to be *gasp* friends does that now mean that women cant be friends at all???? I am so confused.
So are we purposefully misinterpreting the video now just for gossip? Come on that scene is the most obvious of them all , and it’s blatantly mocking the medias view of her friendship, and this so called “squad” that was labelled, and not by Taylor . As for Karlie , she was missing off the shirt where as Martha.H , Lilly . A and Blake & Ryan were very prominently shown. But I do agree with Kaiser that they have been drifting for a long time.
Apparently so…
Right? I think people are being purposely obtuse . It’s obvious that she is mocking the media’s idea of what the squad was .
And yes, I think the names written on the t-shirt were the ones that probably stayed even when things went wrong. Her childhood friends, Ed Sheeran, Gigi, and others are there
Dont forget her close friend Ryan Reynolds!
The whole song and the video strike me as making fun of herself and her image. Not too sure how people came to the whole “anthem for bullies” thing. Seems like an awfully literal interpretation of the whole thing.
That’s how I viewed the video
As much as this whole thing bores me to death, the bullying interpretation has me scratching my head. The video, as you say, is simply a childish recounting of everything about her that was made fun of and is at the same time adored by her fans (who are pre-teens, hipsters or very immature people probably). So she died and and became a tougher person because her world was destroyed blah blah blah blah. Not even my 8 and 11 year old children are interested in this ridiculous farce and horrible music.
I think because tonally, it’s all over the place.
Something to do with the bully anthem in the title maybe?
Yes, agree with Tigrette 100%. Very, very clever and talented young woman.
“Look what you made me do” is something an abuser would say after he/she smacked you across the face. Bully anthem.
Really? Did I miss the “wink wink, nod nod” out the side of her eye? She looks entirely miserably throughout the whole thing and never once cracks a smile. Taylor Swift is mentally stuck in junior high school, where every slight is an OMG earth-shattering apocalyptic occasion, and that’s exactly how the video plays out. She’s so pissed at “what they’ve made her do” that she’s lighting a bonfire of all of her past imagery up until now. That’s how “the squad” goes down in this. It’s just one more dispensable thing from her now dead past.
She’s too old to be a drama queen, it sounds exhausting
Already tired of looking at her face. Good grief
Don’t look at her then? i mean you’re in TS post you can easily avoid 🤷🏻♀️
Her face is on the front page of this and every other site every single day. Every. Single. Day. Hence the comment. 💆🏼💋
I’ve read that the keys to the kingdom/you asked me for a place to sleep and the scene in the bird cage is directed at Karlie, who had her own bedroom in Taylor’s penthouse.
If she is as spiteful and petty as it seems she is, who would want to be around her?
Geez for someone who denies having work done, T swift likes to display her new and obvious tatas! I had a friend like T when I was younger, I was shunned in middle school for refusing to throw away her lunch tray… by that afternoon none of my gfs would talk to me. Rough being 13, 14 with no friends and bullied but made me stronger. Always find it hilarious when moms advocate for Taylor. In reslity she’s the mean girl who would destroy your daughter if she crossed her…. ugh
when did she deny having work done? why is it up to anyone or anyones business if she did?? its her own body and her own money and if she wants bigger/nicer boobs then who gives a hoot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what I have always ‘hated’ (might be too strong a word) and this goes not just for Taylor but a lot of celebrities was the parading and the boasting of the friendship.
Her instagram used to be full of pics that showed what she had sent /written/given members of her squad, so they would then post what they had received from her or the great advise she would give. It all seemed so fake. If you are really a good friend, do you have to proclaim that to the world? Is not the deed itself the reward? Is not the acknowledgement of the people close to you enough?
but don’t things have a learning curve? I see things I posted years ago when I was younger and sometimes they are self aware and sometimes they make me cringe..if people are judged on that then..
She’s not 15 anymore though. She’s 27? So even years ago, she was what 23-24? She’s too old to be so immature. At a certain point society has to start treating her like the grown woman she is.
The constant insulting of her is exhausting. Two weeks ago she was everyone’s hero now she’s just another mean girl. I think doing that seems mean girlish to me.
Two weeks ago Taylor actually did something heroic – she was strong, mature, confident, and using her position and privilege to make a statement about the kind of behavior no woman should be forced to endure. Fast forward a few weeks and we’re back to same old Taylor, petty, mean, and way too self-obsessed for someone of her age and income bracket. It makes me think the Taylor that showed up in that Denver courtroom was just another persona she adopted and then discarded after it did its job.
I love Kenton Chen’s (of Postmodern Jukebox) take on LWYMMD. Made me think, perhaps it is not that bad of a song. Anyway, on topic, Tay is probably only genuinely bffs with Selena and Jaimie King. Maybe Lena too. Jack Antonoff is involved in her album and was recently seen looking bored and eating a fruit during Katy Perry’s monologue.
HOLY BOTOX!!
she looks horrible. Still has the sex appeal of a wet sponge.
Wait, you mean she just uses people to bolster her image and market herself and has very few genuine friendships? Shocking,
Dlisted made the most hilarious illustration of her eyebrow workout:
“According to People, a source says “She is a master at reinventing herself,” but compared to “good stuff” artists of reinvention like Madonna, Bowie and the Beatles? I don’t know. I watched the video for “Look What You Made Me Do“, and it looks like Taylor spent the last six months watching episode after episode of Gossip Girl, practicing Blair Waldorf faces in the mirror and doing eyebrow calisthenics. Taylor’s “reinvention” just seems like switching your ibuprofen from pills to gel caps.”
I imagine the squad has a group chat that excludes her which is use primarily to bitch about her. Are we still pretending the squad members are her friends? I believe these people are a select up and coming celebrities who are contractually obligated to team up with her in a symbiotic relationship to raise up each members’ profile. Didn’t Hiddleston mention in an interview about him borrowing the epic I’ love TS’ tank top from one of the squad members who are contractually obligated to own/ wear that top. What does that say about the whole squad thingy- that shit is PR like c’mon.
The squad me,bets NDA wasn’t his quote. It was joking commentary Taffy Anker made mid quote. It does sound misleading though, as if he said it, but he didn’t.
I enjoy Taffy’s writing, but that article made it very difficult to tell who said what. I almost had to take a red pen and mark up the entire piece to figure out what parts were direct quotes and what was Taffy’s commentary.
For those that haven’t had the joy of reading Taffy’s thoughts on Taylor and her career from a few years ago, I give you this gem: https://www.theparisreview.org/blog/2015/06/22/revenge-of-the-nerds/
We can’t assume that the only friendships are the ones that we see publicly, even in someone that is as social media savvy as Taylor Swift. I would say, especially in someone as savvy as Swift – she would understand to respect the professional image that others have created, especially with how they would appear in a social media account as widely seen as hers. Karlie Kloes has cultivated a very different, more ‘serious’ image for herself over the last couple of years. Even if she’s friends with Taylor, I find it believable that she would wish to create her own professional brand separate from Swift’s. And as much as Taylor curates her personal life, that is still her public account, and it’s the image that she’s specifically giving us the public.
All that to say, are we really saying that if it doesn’t happen on social media it doesn’t happen at all?
I was browsing the very firsts TS posts here the other day (which totally confirm Kanye West made her a household name, btw) and I’m appalled at her brand’s évolution. She really seemed to be sweet at one point.
That is the classic narcissist trait. They are able to turn the charm on and off at will.
She had her niche with country fans and teenage girls, but the world at large met Taylor when Kanye rushed the stage. I remember not knowing anything about her beyond that she had a mane of wild curly hair and a penchant for wearing sparkles… That was all she was to most people.
I’m fascinated by all the young women who seem to identify so strongly with Taylor. I guess there are a lot of aggrieved teenage girls out there who like getting revenge by proxy.
I am laughing at all the swifties on here trying to act like we are the bullies and that the snake is just being clever and is not a bully at all. She has a reputation for being a nasty piece of work. This evolution is not very shocking. What would be is if she actually grew up.
So, People who say anything that isn’t negative are Swifties? I have yet to see anyone cape really hard for her. I’ve seen people give their opinions on the situation.I’ve seen people say, “I don’t like her but I think this” or “this is how I interpret the video, I don’ see how people think that.”
No one is being rude, people are just saying what they feel. I don’t understand why that’s a problem. No one called anyone a bully either.
In fact, these threads have been nothing but the same people talking about the same things. The same people who hate her show up every thread, the same people who are neutral show up, the same people who like Taylor show up.
It’s pretty Anti Swift here. I’m anti swift but I try to be fair and listen to other peoples views.
Correct me if wrong but she hasn’t really have a public squad since last year no? I’d think that bc the last time they tried to defend it went absolutely wrong for all of them (bc those messages were awful), maybe the very few ones who are actually friends with her, just show support in private. The rest of the squad was pure pr, that wasn’t a secret to anyone
I too watched the squad situation unfold. It was all pretty transparent. When she was criticized her for only being friends with white women, she added Zendaya or Serena Williams. When she was criticized for only being friends with thin women, she add Lena Dunham. When she was criticized for only being friends with young women, she add Mariska Hargitay and Ellen Pompeo. When she was criticized for only being friends with uber famous people, she added the Haim sisters. She rolled them out on her tour one by one over the course of months. No, I don’t believe she was actually friends with all of these people. There was no context for real friendship. Am I to believe she casually met Serena Williams after a tennis match and a true friendship was formed? Nope. This weird ass girl either called herself or had her PR call these people and kind of tricked them into friendship via flattery and who knows what else. And no I don’t blame Mariska Hargitay and the like for accepting an invitation to go onstage with her. That would be fun. I doubt she knew the consequences for accepting the invitation i.e. getting branded a squad member.
Somewhere, on set, Ryan Reynolds is probably dying inside a little at still being included in the life of Taylor Swift. It’s tough to be hardcore badass, Deadpool, when people keep thinking about your face over a year ago at Taylor’s July 4th party. Then again, a face that gives the internet trolling rights for months, at her own party? That might be one of the most Deadpool things to actually do.
I believe the theory that she just can’t seem to grow up. I think that’s true with a lot of her older fans too. I remember the insane tumblr posts back when she and Hiddles were pretending to be an item. My niece sent me a link to one where the woman (who claimed to be in her late 20′s and was a nanny) was going back and forth with other Taylor Stans about where the Queen of England would sit at the reception when Hiddles and Swift got married.
They live in a dream world where the Queen would definitely want to be there, because HIddles is from London, and he’d be marrying an American Princess. Delusional.
