Has Taylor Swift purposefully disbanded her squad, or did they abandon her?

Can you believe it’s only been one full week since Taylor Swift dropped “Look What You Made Me Do”? My God, the past week has been crazy. I know all of the Swifty-stans think I’m an unrepentant hater, but I was actually looking forward to the Taylor Swift Show. The summer has been a total snooze for gossip, and Taylor is so good at bringing her special brand of vapid snake drama. I appreciate Taylor for that alone.

Anyway, as I’m sure we’ve all memorized every part of Taylor’s LWYMMD video, you know that there’s a weird part where Taylor wears a dominatrix outfit and stands at a podium, seemingly issuing orders to “Squad U” models, who appear to be brainless fem-bots. Was this Taylor being wry about the press around her “squad”? Or was it something else? My immediate interpretation of it was that it was a threat: Taylor controls the squad, Taylor pulls the strings of all of the Swift-stans, and if she says “attack,” they’ll attack. If she says someone is persona non grata, the squad and the stans will take her orders and run with them. It felt less like a sarcastic, tongue-in-cheek, self-aware parody of a dystopian Swifty Girl Squad and more like Taylor actually making fun of the girls who are beneath her, who do her bidding, who view her as their Mean-Girl-In-Chief. All of which to say… where IS her girl squad these days? As the Daily Beast points out, the squad has not really jumped to Taylor’s defense this week:

But while Taylor is still talking about her squad—or at least, talking about how other people talk about her squad—they don’t seem to be returning the favor. Almost a week after Swift dropped her comeback video, a surprisingly small number of her well-documented BFFs have spoken out to congratulate their friend or hype the track. It’s almost as though Swift has purposefully disbanded her squad, fearing even more internet derision—either that, or her A-list pals are afraid of catching Taylor’s brand toxicity.

[From The Daily Beast]

The DB points out that some of the squad members (Haim, Ruby Rose) have mentioned Taylor on their social media, but that few of the central Bad Blood “I HATE KATY PERRY” Swift Squad is along for the Reputation Ride. I think that’s because Taylor has rebranded herself entirely, which is what we said years ago when she made everything about her squad: that this too shall pass. The squad was her brand when she was attacking and bullying another woman (Katy Perry). Now that she’s attacking Kim and Kanye, she needed a new brand, one which didn’t involve the performative friendship of the squad.

Speaking of, Us Weekly had this suspicious story about Taylor and Karlie Kloss:

No bad blood here! Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are still close pals, even though the model’s name didn’t appear to be included on the singer’s squad T-shirt in her new “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. “Taylor and Karlie are still very much good friends,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. There’s one thing in particular that Swift, 27, admires about Kloss, 25, and that’s her drive to inspire young girls. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel launched a summer camp called Kode With Klossy earlier this year to teach coding to teenagers interested in technology. “Taylor respects Karlie so much for doing her own thing and being smart,” the insider tells Us. “Taylor has so much admiration for her, especially for educating girls with coding.”

[From Us Weekly]

Thank you for that vital update! Personally, I think Karlie and Taylor have been over as BFFs for a while. They still hang out every now and then, but Karlie was already backing away from the performative friendship part of the squad last year.