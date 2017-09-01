Has Taylor Swift purposefully disbanded her squad, or did they abandon her?

Taylor Swift's new video 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Can you believe it’s only been one full week since Taylor Swift dropped “Look What You Made Me Do”? My God, the past week has been crazy. I know all of the Swifty-stans think I’m an unrepentant hater, but I was actually looking forward to the Taylor Swift Show. The summer has been a total snooze for gossip, and Taylor is so good at bringing her special brand of vapid snake drama. I appreciate Taylor for that alone.

Anyway, as I’m sure we’ve all memorized every part of Taylor’s LWYMMD video, you know that there’s a weird part where Taylor wears a dominatrix outfit and stands at a podium, seemingly issuing orders to “Squad U” models, who appear to be brainless fem-bots. Was this Taylor being wry about the press around her “squad”? Or was it something else? My immediate interpretation of it was that it was a threat: Taylor controls the squad, Taylor pulls the strings of all of the Swift-stans, and if she says “attack,” they’ll attack. If she says someone is persona non grata, the squad and the stans will take her orders and run with them. It felt less like a sarcastic, tongue-in-cheek, self-aware parody of a dystopian Swifty Girl Squad and more like Taylor actually making fun of the girls who are beneath her, who do her bidding, who view her as their Mean-Girl-In-Chief. All of which to say… where IS her girl squad these days? As the Daily Beast points out, the squad has not really jumped to Taylor’s defense this week:

But while Taylor is still talking about her squad—or at least, talking about how other people talk about her squad—they don’t seem to be returning the favor. Almost a week after Swift dropped her comeback video, a surprisingly small number of her well-documented BFFs have spoken out to congratulate their friend or hype the track. It’s almost as though Swift has purposefully disbanded her squad, fearing even more internet derision—either that, or her A-list pals are afraid of catching Taylor’s brand toxicity.

The DB points out that some of the squad members (Haim, Ruby Rose) have mentioned Taylor on their social media, but that few of the central Bad Blood “I HATE KATY PERRY” Swift Squad is along for the Reputation Ride. I think that’s because Taylor has rebranded herself entirely, which is what we said years ago when she made everything about her squad: that this too shall pass. The squad was her brand when she was attacking and bullying another woman (Katy Perry). Now that she’s attacking Kim and Kanye, she needed a new brand, one which didn’t involve the performative friendship of the squad.

Speaking of, Us Weekly had this suspicious story about Taylor and Karlie Kloss:

No bad blood here! Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are still close pals, even though the model’s name didn’t appear to be included on the singer’s squad T-shirt in her new “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

“Taylor and Karlie are still very much good friends,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. There’s one thing in particular that Swift, 27, admires about Kloss, 25, and that’s her drive to inspire young girls. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel launched a summer camp called Kode With Klossy earlier this year to teach coding to teenagers interested in technology.

“Taylor respects Karlie so much for doing her own thing and being smart,” the insider tells Us. “Taylor has so much admiration for her, especially for educating girls with coding.”

Thank you for that vital update! Personally, I think Karlie and Taylor have been over as BFFs for a while. They still hang out every now and then, but Karlie was already backing away from the performative friendship part of the squad last year.

Taylor Swift's new video 'Look What You Made Me Do'

82 Responses to “Has Taylor Swift purposefully disbanded her squad, or did they abandon her?”

  1. Nicole says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Yea they dropped her. Karlie has been over her for a minute and Zendaya all but outright said she wasn’t her friend (by liking and retweeting tweets to that fact). But we knew those friendships were largely fake. Besides maybe Kloss who many believe they were dating (I don’t care enough to speculate on that one). The squad was 2015-16 Taylor and that Taylor is “dead” *sigh*

    Reply
    • GiBee says:
      September 1, 2017 at 9:38 am

      I don’t believe the dating rumours, but mostly because I don’t believe Taylor is interested in anyone. Man/woman. Girl/boy. I think she’s just asexual.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      September 1, 2017 at 10:13 am

      Did I miss something? Zendaya was never in Taylor’s “squad” to begin with. Can we really use the non-presence of someone who wasn’t there in the first place?

      Reply
      • KB says:
        September 1, 2017 at 11:20 am

        Zendaya was in the Bad Blood video and walked the red carpet with her at the Billboard awards. There were like five of them, Zendaya, Hailey Steinfeld, and some models and they all posed with Taylor in the middle like leader of the pack. Taylor was wearing that white pantsuit that showed off her bolt-ons and it was like peak “squad” stage.

        I believe Zendaya when she says she wasn’t really friends with Taylor, but she was there unwittingly participating in all of it.

    • Jdot says:
      September 1, 2017 at 10:52 am

      All of this is really messed up. Women’s friendships have ebbs and flows just like anything else. I have a close group of girlfriends but it does change, and some that I was super close with I am not as much anymore.

      How in the hell would you know they “dropped her”? are you friends with them? and then this part “i don’t care enough to speculate”. Now there is something that isn’t true. Like GAWD calm the heck down. You seem to personally hate Taylor Swift, like on a deep unhealthy level. Every Swiftie related post you slam her, her sanity, her sexuality, her business sense, her talent or lack of, her mental state. Like I am just wondering what T Swizzle did to you as a person???

      I like most of Taylor’s songs, and I think she does have an actual talent for writing. Does that mean she is a saint? NOPE she is a human being. She can be entitled whiny vindictive etc just as much as she can be generous kind philanthropic etc. Guess what that is the same for EVERY SINGLE WOMAN i know

      People think she reads internet comments, and I hope that she doesn’t cause good lord the amount of really really cruel things people say when it is hidden behind the anonymity of the internet

      Reply
      • daisie-b says:
        September 1, 2017 at 12:05 pm

        Well said! Karlie’s boyfriend is getting ready to go to prison. They are all a couple of years older, some with kids, careers, health issues. It’s always open season on TS regardless of what she does. She gets slammed for going out with friends and if they prefer to be discreet they’re accused of feuding. The sites who have benefitted the most from exploiting those relationships as phony have no material to work with. She doesn’t need to drive her success with tabloid gossip. The work speaks (sings) for itself. LWYMMD is Shake It Off from an older less passive perspective and the statistics are the only receipts she needs.

      • daisie-b says:
        September 1, 2017 at 12:09 pm

        Well said! Karlie’s boyfriend is getting ready to go to prison. They are all a couple of years older, some with kids, careers, health issues. It’s always open season on TS regardless of what she does. She gets slammed for going out with friends and if they prefer to be discreet they’re accused of feuding. The sites who have benefitted the most from exploiting those relationships as phony have no material to work with. She doesn’t need to drive her success with tabloid gossip. The work speaks (sings) for itself. LWYMMD is Shake It Off from an older less passive perspective and the statistics ate the only receipts she needs.

      • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
        September 1, 2017 at 1:19 pm

        So wait, you’re defending this stunted 30 year old adolescent in her own mind by stating that EVERY woman you personally choose to know is whiny, entitled, and vindictive as well as sometimes displaying good qualities? Holy Cow Batwoman! It’s time to shuffle some of those friends out of there!

        And yes, someone that self-obsessed almost assuredly reads internet comments. She has the memory of an elephant when it comes to remembering every. single. bad. thing that anyone has ever said about her. Her entire catalog is about:
        1. Playing on people’s belief in her public persona, and
        2. Defending herself against a public persona that’s no longer working for her.

        I also remember an article in a teen mag about how she and her mom were reading comments on the internet and she valiantly stopped her mom from commenting back that what they were saying wasn’t really true. So there’s that.

  2. marc kile says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:07 am

    She seems like someone who is very needy and annoying at the same time. Just the humble
    opinion of a complete nobody.

    Reply
  3. Talie says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:08 am

    If you have to sign NDA’s to go to her parties, then you probably aren’t a real friend. It was business.

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:10 am

    My say something pleasant: Nice boob job.

    Reply
  5. hoopjumper says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Honest question: what is she talking about in this video? What is it that they made her do? Google’s most promising answer is “write a song”, but I just. don’t. get it.

    Also, the song is surprisingly boring.

    Reply
  6. Clare says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:11 am

    All her drama aside, she seems like a terrible friend – the kind that always has to be the centre of attention (taymerica, anyone?) and constantly complains/bitches about other people. That shit is toxic – no one really wants to be around someone who is the perpetual victim…it’s annoying!

    Reply
  7. Radley says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:14 am

    The world is Taylor’s high school. I can’t with her…the relentless immaturity, the thread of nastiness, the stench of greed, the manufactured relationships and gossip, and of course the mediocre music. God she’s awful.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      September 1, 2017 at 8:27 am

      I shouldn’t keep posting on her but it’s hard not to. Agree with you. I’d suggest she look at pictures of herself looking so hateful and her face distorted. This is what hate does. She needs to turn the clock back and try smiling. That may have been fake as well, but it didn’t make her appear so thirsty and angry all.the.time.

      Reply
  8. Loopy says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:20 am

    This Ruby Rose seems so sahara thirsty its quite embarrassing. I think one of the first squad members was Selena which always made me side eye,but after a while it was evident she was simply collecting people. I just dont get how this young woman is so publicly vengeful and spiteful, who hurt her???
    Ideally on paper she has everything ,so what is her problem, no seriously has anyone tried to find that out?

    Reply
  9. ell says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:21 am

    meh, friendships come and go for regular people too. that said, i think many of those friendships weren’t all that deep, except for those people she made a point to write in the t shirt.

    Reply
  10. QueenB says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:22 am

    If Taylors Squad showed us all that it is indeed possible for women to be *gasp* friends does that now mean that women cant be friends at all???? I am so confused.

    Reply
  11. Jaii says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:22 am

    So are we purposefully misinterpreting the video now just for gossip? Come on that scene is the most obvious of them all , and it’s blatantly mocking the medias view of her friendship, and this so called “squad” that was labelled, and not by Taylor . As for Karlie , she was missing off the shirt where as Martha.H , Lilly . A and Blake & Ryan were very prominently shown. But I do agree with Kaiser that they have been drifting for a long time.

    Reply
  12. Jillian says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:30 am

    She’s too old to be a drama queen, it sounds exhausting

    Reply
  13. Electric Tuba says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Already tired of looking at her face. Good grief

    Reply
  14. Abby says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I’ve read that the keys to the kingdom/you asked me for a place to sleep and the scene in the bird cage is directed at Karlie, who had her own bedroom in Taylor’s penthouse.

    Reply
  15. Mike says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:39 am

    If she is as spiteful and petty as it seems she is, who would want to be around her?

    Reply
  16. JA says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Geez for someone who denies having work done, T swift likes to display her new and obvious tatas! I had a friend like T when I was younger, I was shunned in middle school for refusing to throw away her lunch tray… by that afternoon none of my gfs would talk to me. Rough being 13, 14 with no friends and bullied but made me stronger. Always find it hilarious when moms advocate for Taylor. In reslity she’s the mean girl who would destroy your daughter if she crossed her…. ugh

    Reply
    • Jdot says:
      September 1, 2017 at 11:52 am

      when did she deny having work done? why is it up to anyone or anyones business if she did?? its her own body and her own money and if she wants bigger/nicer boobs then who gives a hoot.

      the mean girl troupe is never going to go away if woman dont stop being so hard on each other

      Reply
  17. Maria F. says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:16 am

    what I have always ‘hated’ (might be too strong a word) and this goes not just for Taylor but a lot of celebrities was the parading and the boasting of the friendship.

    Her instagram used to be full of pics that showed what she had sent /written/given members of her squad, so they would then post what they had received from her or the great advise she would give. It all seemed so fake. If you are really a good friend, do you have to proclaim that to the world? Is not the deed itself the reward? Is not the acknowledgement of the people close to you enough?

    Reply
  18. Chicken N pastry says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:23 am

    The constant insulting of her is exhausting. Two weeks ago she was everyone’s hero now she’s just another mean girl. I think doing that seems mean girlish to me.

    Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      September 1, 2017 at 12:40 pm

      Two weeks ago Taylor actually did something heroic – she was strong, mature, confident, and using her position and privilege to make a statement about the kind of behavior no woman should be forced to endure. Fast forward a few weeks and we’re back to same old Taylor, petty, mean, and way too self-obsessed for someone of her age and income bracket. It makes me think the Taylor that showed up in that Denver courtroom was just another persona she adopted and then discarded after it did its job.

      Reply
  19. Adrien says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I love Kenton Chen’s (of Postmodern Jukebox) take on LWYMMD. Made me think, perhaps it is not that bad of a song. Anyway, on topic, Tay is probably only genuinely bffs with Selena and Jaimie King. Maybe Lena too. Jack Antonoff is involved in her album and was recently seen looking bored and eating a fruit during Katy Perry’s monologue.

    Reply
  20. blonde555 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:38 am

    HOLY BOTOX!!
    she looks horrible. Still has the sex appeal of a wet sponge.

    Reply
  21. FishBeard says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Wait, you mean she just uses people to bolster her image and market herself and has very few genuine friendships? Shocking,

    Reply
  22. jammypants says:
    September 1, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Dlisted made the most hilarious illustration of her eyebrow workout:

    “According to People, a source says “She is a master at reinventing herself,” but compared to “good stuff” artists of reinvention like Madonna, Bowie and the Beatles? I don’t know. I watched the video for “Look What You Made Me Do“, and it looks like Taylor spent the last six months watching episode after episode of Gossip Girl, practicing Blair Waldorf faces in the mirror and doing eyebrow calisthenics. Taylor’s “reinvention” just seems like switching your ibuprofen from pills to gel caps.”

    Reply
  23. Rainlily says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I imagine the squad has a group chat that excludes her which is use primarily to bitch about her. Are we still pretending the squad members are her friends? I believe these people are a select up and coming celebrities who are contractually obligated to team up with her in a symbiotic relationship to raise up each members’ profile. Didn’t Hiddleston mention in an interview about him borrowing the epic I’ love TS’ tank top from one of the squad members who are contractually obligated to own/ wear that top. What does that say about the whole squad thingy- that shit is PR like c’mon.

    Reply
  24. Bridget says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:19 am

    We can’t assume that the only friendships are the ones that we see publicly, even in someone that is as social media savvy as Taylor Swift. I would say, especially in someone as savvy as Swift – she would understand to respect the professional image that others have created, especially with how they would appear in a social media account as widely seen as hers. Karlie Kloes has cultivated a very different, more ‘serious’ image for herself over the last couple of years. Even if she’s friends with Taylor, I find it believable that she would wish to create her own professional brand separate from Swift’s. And as much as Taylor curates her personal life, that is still her public account, and it’s the image that she’s specifically giving us the public.

    All that to say, are we really saying that if it doesn’t happen on social media it doesn’t happen at all?

    Reply
  25. Babs says:
    September 1, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I was browsing the very firsts TS posts here the other day (which totally confirm Kanye West made her a household name, btw) and I’m appalled at her brand’s évolution. She really seemed to be sweet at one point.

    Reply
  26. Carey says:
    September 1, 2017 at 11:11 am

    I’m fascinated by all the young women who seem to identify so strongly with Taylor. I guess there are a lot of aggrieved teenage girls out there who like getting revenge by proxy.

    Reply
  27. Madly says:
    September 1, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I am laughing at all the swifties on here trying to act like we are the bullies and that the snake is just being clever and is not a bully at all. She has a reputation for being a nasty piece of work. This evolution is not very shocking. What would be is if she actually grew up.

    Reply
    • Brisk says:
      September 1, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      So, People who say anything that isn’t negative are Swifties? I have yet to see anyone cape really hard for her. I’ve seen people give their opinions on the situation.I’ve seen people say, “I don’t like her but I think this” or “this is how I interpret the video, I don’ see how people think that.”
      No one is being rude, people are just saying what they feel. I don’t understand why that’s a problem. No one called anyone a bully either.
      In fact, these threads have been nothing but the same people talking about the same things. The same people who hate her show up every thread, the same people who are neutral show up, the same people who like Taylor show up.
      It’s pretty Anti Swift here. I’m anti swift but I try to be fair and listen to other peoples views.

      Reply
  28. Saks says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Correct me if wrong but she hasn’t really have a public squad since last year no? I’d think that bc the last time they tried to defend it went absolutely wrong for all of them (bc those messages were awful), maybe the very few ones who are actually friends with her, just show support in private. The rest of the squad was pure pr, that wasn’t a secret to anyone

    Reply
  29. Spider-Man says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    I too watched the squad situation unfold. It was all pretty transparent. When she was criticized her for only being friends with white women, she added Zendaya or Serena Williams. When she was criticized for only being friends with thin women, she add Lena Dunham. When she was criticized for only being friends with young women, she add Mariska Hargitay and Ellen Pompeo. When she was criticized for only being friends with uber famous people, she added the Haim sisters. She rolled them out on her tour one by one over the course of months. No, I don’t believe she was actually friends with all of these people. There was no context for real friendship. Am I to believe she casually met Serena Williams after a tennis match and a true friendship was formed? Nope. This weird ass girl either called herself or had her PR call these people and kind of tricked them into friendship via flattery and who knows what else. And no I don’t blame Mariska Hargitay and the like for accepting an invitation to go onstage with her. That would be fun. I doubt she knew the consequences for accepting the invitation i.e. getting branded a squad member.

    Reply
  30. Abby_J says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Somewhere, on set, Ryan Reynolds is probably dying inside a little at still being included in the life of Taylor Swift. It’s tough to be hardcore badass, Deadpool, when people keep thinking about your face over a year ago at Taylor’s July 4th party. Then again, a face that gives the internet trolling rights for months, at her own party? That might be one of the most Deadpool things to actually do.

    I believe the theory that she just can’t seem to grow up. I think that’s true with a lot of her older fans too. I remember the insane tumblr posts back when she and Hiddles were pretending to be an item. My niece sent me a link to one where the woman (who claimed to be in her late 20′s and was a nanny) was going back and forth with other Taylor Stans about where the Queen of England would sit at the reception when Hiddles and Swift got married.
    They live in a dream world where the Queen would definitely want to be there, because HIddles is from London, and he’d be marrying an American Princess. Delusional.

    Reply

