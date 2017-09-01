Jessica Chastain talks over disenfranchised people to preach nonviolence

I actually cringed while reading about this story. I want to like Jessica Chastain so much. I want to believe she is thoughtful, interesting, talented and woke. She might be all of those things and maybe she just had a bad moment. Or maybe someone close to her can get her to just stop for a moment and actually listen and read when people are trying to tell her. I guess the background on this is probably that “conservatives” are trying to make “Antifa” and “Violent Antifa” into something. It’s like their reaction to being called neo-Nazis and supporters of violent white supremacy – they point to the few people on “the other side” who are like “let’s punch Nazis in their Nazi faces.” This has caused some kind of stupid crisis among some liberals, as some people are like “non-violence is the way to go at all times, we would never punch Nazis in their faces.” Enter Jessica Chastain, who posted this several days ago:
'Returning violence for violence multiplies violence' I'm here for changing the world through peaceful protests, calling my reps, and VOTING pic.twitter.com/QAW1DASxZ3
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 29, 2017
Which… sure. I’m all for voting, I’m all for peaceful protests, I’m all for non-violence. But it does come across as patronizing. Someone took Jessica to task on Twitter:
if we're gonna go with MLK jr, pic.twitter.com/xgcqeuR65b
— yavin ✨ (@yavin_iv) August 29, 2017
To which she responded:
If the color of my skin is going to cause you to generalize, perhaps you shd look back over whether or not I've been silent to injustice
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 29, 2017
Cringe. That’s basically like Chastain telling a disenfranchised person, “stop judging me because of my white privilege, that’s the real crime!” Again, it comes across as patronizing. She kept going too:
Nonviolent protest has NOTHING to do with self defence. Please look at the last article I posted. Data shows that nonviolence works better -
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 29, 2017
-to fight oppression. It's in the science. Non violent resistance is 2x more likely to topple governments. It's in the facts.
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 29, 2017
Jessica ended up posting this video, below, about how much she’s learned this week and she’s “listening” now. I feel bad for her a little bit – everyone steps in it sometimes, but the way to handle it might have been to issue an actual written statement involving the words “I’m sorry I was talking over people of color and telling them how to behave.”
🌻 Im here for you & Im listening 🌻 pic.twitter.com/2ZblYPK84R
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 1, 2017
I do think there is an alt-left. But just like the alt-right they’re made up of a very small, very loud group of radicalized (mostly) white (mostly) men who are angry that the world doesn’t seem to be bending to their will quite as easily anymore. I hope Jessica gets that now.
No, there is no such thing as the “alt-left.” Please stop to think more crtitically about the names or terms we use. The “alt-right” is really white supremacists. Unless we start calling them for what they are, we’re never going to address the real problems. As such, the alt-left is a bs term that Trump and his followers decided to adopt. It’s a term meant to villify and condemn the people opposing white supremacists and neo-Nazis.
Word.
yeah, plus I’m pretty sure the “alt-right” started calling itself that to distract from the fact that they’re white supremacists!
critical thinking is dying in this country. People are just parroting insults/talking points without thinking about what these words actually MEAN.
I’m honestly trying not to get mad here but as a WOC French nationalist in the U.S I’m sick of people telling me to get more educated on subjects but then proving they don’t understand my point and aren’t interested in learning.
Antifa is not the alt-left. White bros are. I’ve been calling them that for years. POC HAVE BEEN CALLING THEM THIS FOR YEARS. Men who claim they’re on our side but prove time and time again they are just as racist as the rest of them.
I’m reading my comment back and do feel I said this but maybe not as well as I could have.
Thank you. I’m tired of explaining this to people.
@Cleo thanks for clarifying. I know exactly who you’re talking about – I think they’re mostly called “Bernie bros” nowadays. Angry young white dudes who were willing to sabotage the election and vote for Trump or not at all once their favorite candidate dropped out, who aren’t looking out for POC interests at all, just their own.
I had never heard “alt-left” until recently, so thank you for pointing out that POC have been calling them that for years.
Thanks Olive.
No. Look, I hate Bernie Bros as much as everyone else but these guys aren’t congregating in public spaces with rifles and military gear chanting “Jews will not replace us”.
Are there some Bernie Bros that are misogynistic AF? Undoubtedly. But PLEASE let us not use a term coined by the Right to somehow say that they are the same as torch-wielding Nazis.
And this is the problem with using the term “Alt-Left” as Magnolia explained above–it creates a false equivalence. Nazis are Nazi and Bernie bros are Bernie Bros. Not two sides of the same coin by any stretch of the imagination.
There is no such thing as the “alt left.” That is a term the alt right made up to draw a moral equivalency between white supremacist and those who oppose them. There is no organization like the Klan, Breitbart, or Richard Spencer’s National Policy Institute on the left. There are no leaders calling for the violent overthrow of society as it is.
Antifa has no leader, no staff, no organization, and no money. It is a concept, not a doctrine.
No…but I’m not saying it’s Antifa? I’m saying it’s white men who don’t care about women and minorities. There is an extreme left but it’s not who Jessica and white people think it is.
@cleo The term “alt right” refers to an extremist doctrine that goes beyond the typical right wing agenda. To create an “alt left” equivalency you would have a far left faction whose doctrine is a welfare state in which wealth is equally distributed, corporations would have to serve a public good, and voting would be mandatory.
Using “alt left” to describe Bernie Bros is misuse of the term.
Well, there is certainly an “extreme left” that is entirely way too comfortable with using violence and intimidation to get others to bend to their will. They should NOT get a pass at all.
So there are two Megan’s here. And while I hate to feed trolls, since you are using my name, I guess I have to.
You comment is total BS. There is not an extreme left that uses violence to get others to bend to their will. There have been a handful of incidents in which counter protestors brawled with white supremacists.
The left never burnt a cross in anyone’s front yard. The left never marched at night with torches shouting “Jews won’t replace us.” No Democratic president ever called on the police to use unnecessary force when putting suspects into a car. And No Black Lives Matters protestors ever walked down the street with shields, clubs and AK-47s.
To compare the two is a deliberate falsehood perpetuated by white people feel who feel threatened by others’ equality,
Thank you, (Lefty) Megan.
I agree with this characterization of the alt left and alt right so much. But one huge difference is that the alt-left (Antifa for example) is more on the fringes than the alt-right (Milo, Bannon, Seb Gorka, etc). I had never even heard of Antifa until I saw some Trumpists tweeting about the things they did in Berkeley. But wow the rightwing is obsessed with them and their supposed (non) power. They are hysterical and fearful of Antifa – convinced that Soros and the Clintons are funding them. Meh.
RE: Jessica
She got defensive over that MLK tweet back to her but she didn’t need to. That quote about white moderates did not contradict anything she was espousing. She’s not like the white moderates of MLK’s day telling people to slow it down, keep the peace, wait your turn, change will happen in time, don’t defend yourself from physical violence, etc. She was strictly talking about engaging in violent tactics.
I wonder if the person who was tweeting her assumed that Antifa was protecting people who were physically being attacked by Neo-Nazis? I think that has happened (I know Cornel West thinks they saved him in Charlottesville). But they aren’t a defensive group in general. They perpetrate violence My impression is that Antifa feels the best way to stop Neo-Nazis is to violently crush them into submission.
Anyway I think Jessica is very well meaning. I like her and I can’t fault her for her cringey comments. She’s human. I step in it all the time. I just feel like if you aren’t making mistakes you aren’t doing shit. You aren’t evolving, you aren’t taking risks. It would be nice if we didn’t cancel people every single time they make a mistake. JMO.
Edited to add: I see people are taking issue with the term “alt-left” Forget the term. What I’m saying is that Antifa is not a powerful group. They don’t have the same influence on left leaning politics that Bannon’s dressed up Nazis have on right leaning politics. But they are a propaganda tool of the right wing now.
But that’s why your critique of Antifa doesn’t really give the full picture. They are a VERY loosely-organized group. Anyone can kind of jump in and attend a protest/march at any point. They don’t have the resources and funding nor the organizational attributes that the “Alt Right” has.
“But they aren’t a defensive group in general.”
They are literally the definition of a defensive group. Do they at times destroy property to make a point? Yes. Do they sometimes use sticks for protection? Yes. But for the most part they are not out there harming people, but escorting and protecting. I saw it with my very own eyes when I went to the march in Boston a couple weeks ago. Antifa was embedded in the crowd and often jumped in to surround black folks when cops got too close or to escort protestors to safety if people started to get a bit rowdy. Antifa exists because Nazis and fascist groups exist. Violence as a last resort or to defend is part of their platform, but assaulting and attacking certain groups in our society for “funsies” is not.
Thanks for sharing what you witnessed with your own eyes @Kitten. I never said they engaged in violence for “funsies” My impression was they engaged in violence because they felt it was the only way to stop the Nazis. That is, Neo-Nazis can only be stopped by crushing them into submission.
It’s interesting how they’re portrayed in the media: The rightwingers think the mainstream media ignores “Antifa violence” while I suspect some people on the left feel Antifa is being MIS-characterized as violent. Frankly, I never had the impression they were *by definition* a defensive group that passively waited for the Neo Nazis to act. I was under the impression they were very proactive and aggressive and would try to stop the speech and assembly of Neo Nazis if possible. Moreover, I’ve seen several tweets from mainstream journalists claiming Antifa have attacked journalists. (I’m just trying to explain why I had this different impression of them than you just shared).
Bottom line, I believe what you’re saying. At the same time, I suspect the fact they *are* a loosely affiliated group and people *can* jump in and claim to be one of them has lead to them having this violent reputation.
Jessica, is that you?
I wish! LOL
And I was going to watch Miss Sloane tonight. Jessica, you are all the way cancelled.
What does that even mean? It’s makes people sound like bratty 13 year olds
Try Urban Dictionary but you already know, don’t you.
@Ruth – I agree. It’s such a infantile response. And the way it’s so regularly of late trotted out on here for anyone who takes/makes a public mis-step is becoming extremely tedious.
Jessica appears to accept her lack of awareness and will now presumably move forward with more sensitivity/humility = a positive outcome.
Absolutely no need for anyone with an ounce of intelligence/objectivity to be ‘cancelling’ her on this basis.
If someone is personally offended by someone, shouldn’t they be allowed to personally “cancel” them within their own lives? A was just saying that she was done with Miss Chastain personally. Why is she obligated to put up with her if she doesn’t feel like it? It’s really not that big of a deal.
And as for the “absolutely no need” comment, given the issue in this istuation (racially insensitive remarks or privilege-induced tone deafness) had it occurred to you that perhaps POC are just extremely tired of having to put of with the high volume of people who are trying to police the way they feel about issues regarding their humanity and how to ‘properly’ express their anger? Saying A has “absolutely no” reason to personally decide she has had it is dismissive and rude. This isn’t “canceling” Taylor Swift because you don’t like her snake-like ways or “cancelling” the Kardashian-Jenners because you’re tired of seeing them all over the place.
Maybe A has just had it with white women being clueless AF?
@ A- Cancel away, girl.
Cringey as f*uc but at least it seems that she is willing to listen. Not gonna hold it against her until the end of time.
Yeah. Not going to throw the baby out with the bathwater. We can’t cancel allies every single time they say or do something cringe-y (unless it becomes a clear pattern of behavior). People need room to wake up to their own privilege.
Turtle, I love that expression “people need room to wake up to their own privilege”
+1
I am so tired of the progressive “church.” If you aren’t 100% pure, you can’t pray with us. She posted something that was tone deaf, but she is not wrong. Nonviolent protest is more effective than violent protest. She realized her mistake and got a little more woke.
+1000
Yes, I feel like the practice of calling people out is actually pretty unhelpful. When it’s clear that someone cares and is trying, but is also coming to the conversation with their own prejudices and privileges, there has to be a way to address them and let them know your concerns that doesn’t alienate them. Ultimately, no group is a monolith and we all have differing opinions and ideas, but we are more powerful if join forces. Right?
Disagree. Calling people out is mandatory. The time for kindly explaining has passed. If as white people we are too fragile to endure the criticism then we probably aren’t meant to be allies.
I’m hear for the no-nonsense radicals because I think that’s what’s required to fight in today’s political climate.
At least she showed humility and a willingness to learn. Progress?
Kitten, I understand that perspective and I think you’re mostly right, but I also don’t think everyone has to fight in the same way to be effective. Not everyone is a no-nonsense radical, but they might still want to be on your team if you let them. I’d rather have them there with me than not engaged at all (or actively fighting against me). I think there is room for different approaches if we are all working toward the same goal.
@ Tealily-Yes I completely agree. I wasn’t saying everyone should fight the same way (although I can see how I unwittingly insinuated as much) and ITA that we should find our voice and how we feel that we can most effectively contribute, and pursue that.
And hey, it’s not like I’m out there with a scarf on my face or fighting with police officers or anything like that. But I just meant to say that I think the no-nonsense folks are important. It’s important to have people presenting what may seem like extreme notions in order to push the collective conscience further to the left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten, yes it does.
A woman was murdered by a Nazi, on American soil.
These are not normal protests, not anymore. Forget the theory that a civil war is or might be coming to the USA. It’s already here.
The USA is no different than Venezuela. You cannot trust your own government. Your president is working to systematically destroy any and all means of recourse. Some GOP are trying to put term limits on Mueller. Trump himself said he is not filling WH or Gov’t positions- he said to “streamline” the gov’t. Dont be fooled.
GOP are complicit. General Kelly is complicit.
No one is stopping him.
Mueller is working as fast as he can- pray when he gets there it will even matter.
@Archie No, the US is not like Venezuela. Trump’s administration may be corrupt, but just look at Houston. We see a fully functioning government in which politicians from both parties at the federal, state, and local levels are working cooperatively to protect citizens.
Trump is leaving positions open because no one will accept his nomination. Getting tangled up with Trump means career suicide and a six figure legal bill.
She sounds naive. It is hard to understand racism if you are white but im sure its easier for women to get closer to that feeling cos we get a lot of shit based on gender.
I am against violence but you have to fight fire with fire. That cop who was fired said ‘we only shot black people’. That is reality of USA in 21st century
Why do white people always gotta quote MLK when they’re trying to out-woke you?
Yikes to her comments. Non-violent protests are great in theory, but as we’ve seen you will always have people from the other side pointing the finger as to why non-violent protests are really at fault. Look what happened to BLM, many people on the right consider them a terrorist group, and no matter how non-violent their protest are, that’s the narrative that fits their views. We can’t win either way.
Not to mention, even MLK acknowledged that he was one end of a spectrum, and that the movement needed a Malcolm X as much as it needed him. He was in many ways a figurehead and he knew it. He knew what messages should come from him and what should come from someone else.
Plus MLK has stated that riots are the language of the unheard (said relating to those in the 1960s): http://time.com/3838515/baltimore-riots-language-unheard-quote/
He’s more nuanced regarding violence than the Peace Peace Love Love guy that white people think of him as.
I’m a white person, but yes he absolutely is.
@ Marty-many people on the LEFT consider BLM a terrorist group and same with Antifa.
The only way that their minds will be changed is by BLM becoming more and more visible.
I saw such a positive response in Boston after the march–so many people commending BLM and thanking them for their extraordinary organization and planning. Out of all the various protest groups that have emerged in the past ten years, I think that BLM has the best chance to really change hearts and minds. They are truly the abolitionists of our time.
Good points, Kitten. It’s just very frustrating to me when we have Democratic leaders condemning Antifa the same way they do Nazis, it feeds into the false equivalency you talked about above.
Why should oppressed groups have to defend the way in which they protect themselves? People are people, not everyone that experiences racism and bigotry are going to react in the same way, why do we expect them to?
Eh, bad move on her behalf. I’m willing to give her the benefit of the doubt, though. She’s one of the good ones imo and doesn’t deserve to be cancelled. Hopefully she’s truly willing to sit back and listen.
Sooner or later they all show their true face.
While she does “step in it” a little bit here, i think her overall message of nonviolence is on point. the important thing is that when someone missteps, we allow them to understand and improve rather than knee jerk cancelling them. there has to be room for someone to learn, especially if they are genuinely concerned and a decent person. this obviously does not apply to nazis, and hateful people, of course. if we stomp on everyone for every single thing they do rather than approach from a point of dialogue, we are only making things worse. this can be really hard to do but its ultimately necessary if our goal is to all do better.
Well said cate
And another well said from me, Cate, particularly, as you say, when what we know of the person concerned is generally positive. Condemn the misstep, not the person.
This recent practice of ‘cancelling’ someone on the basis of a misstep when that misstep is subsequently acknowledged and apologised for is so counter-productive and divisive.
I’m sick of people telling me to call my reps. I’ve sent letters, emails, signed petitions, and on and on and on. It’s disconcerting, frustrating and seems futile; but alas, keep on keeping on.
Yeah. All you ever get back is a form email spouting whatever their stance already was. They never seem to actually respond to what their constituency is saying. That said, I’ma keep pestering.
I for one am on her side, even in the areas where I’m in the minority or in disadvantage. I prefer non-violent ways in every situation except immediete self-defence.
So I don’t see a controversy here? She has a certain opinion, expressed it, got called out for her privilege, got riled up when she was confronted, and then admitted she could have expressed herself better. I wish all intra-liberal interactions went like this, actually.
Also: I am not the Cleo that commented above. Awkward.
Anything related to Nazis must be stopped at any cost. We all saw what happened. We all should know the history, and read the signs with accuracy.
It has to be stopped, dead in it’s tracks, now. Do the ends justify the means? With regard to the rapidly rising Nazi propaganda in the US (and the world)? Absolutely. No question.
I’m not violent. I’m grateful I live in Canada and we are more of a peace seeking, help people, country. But if Nazi rose again, and it is, we have to use any means to stop it.
I think it’s her privilege that she thinks these are normal times, that the protests are normal protests against the government. I guess she didn’t see that the US police forces can now use military gear. I guess she missed the point of Ferguson, or Sandra Bland. Or the young black girl in a bikini being sat on by a police officer. I guess she just missed the fracking point.
Did you really just say that the ends justify the means? Said every dictator ever.
@Angel are you sticking up for Nazis? The end justified the means in WW2 when we defeated them. These neo-Nazis aren’t special. They need to be defeated in the same way we did decades ago.
Thanks Olive, for understanding what I was saying.
So tired of people trying to create controversy for the sake of it.
I was VERY specific when I stated the ends justify the means to defeat the rise of Nazi.
When you’re afraid to leave your house, go to school or get in a car because you might be MURDERED that day and you have that same fear for your family and friends and it’s been that way for centuries then you can run your mouth on Twitter, Jessica. Until then STFU.
“Talks overs”
So does violence work then? Are we becoming like all the other nations who spiral down into violence and wreck their countries? Is that what the left is saying. There is no reason for violence. It will never accomplish anything. I am not sure what those on the left are saying – that violence smashing of windows destroying things is doing what exactly? All it is doing is ruining neighborhoods. Creating more poverty. How do you think the neighborhood in Baltimore is doing after the huge riots there a couple of years ago? Better off? In California a gang just beat a female district attorney on the street before her closing arguments to stop her. The USA is now driven by violence and honestly it is scary. Is this the country the left wants? Destroy the country to get back at Trump. So violence is the answer now?
Rhetoric and action fomenting violence in the U.S. actually does benefit someone — Putin. I have found the Hamilton68 Dashboard helpful lately, just as a check to see what conversations are being pushed by Russian operatives and bots. Last week, analysis of activity shows that:
“Unrest in the United States was front and center for Russian influence operations on Twitter this week, as users in the network sought to amplify alt-right alarmism about the left-wing Antifa (short for anti-fascist) movement. ”
http://dashboard.securingdemocracy.org/
+1
“The USA is now driven by violence”
Now? Have you ever seen the news? Specifically all those lovely wars you guys started?
The US was founded on violence, Native Americans genocide and Transatlantic slavery and white supremacy. Violence isn’t new in any way.
well, violence has worked for the right so far.
You speak of property damage by the left? while you speak nothing of the countless deaths the right is responsible for- if not directly then through policy, the NRA, military gear now for the police.
Who, exactly, is inciting violence?
The “fine people”, that’s who.
Violence has worked since America’s theft, um, founding.
There’s an interesting documentary on Netflix right now called “Accidental Courtesy” about Daryl Dixon. He’s a a black man, a professional musician who goes around trying to befriend Klan members, talk to them, and he’s gotten around 25 of them to leave the Klan. They give him their robes. Some are still in the Klan, yet talk about this black man being their very good friend. Towards the end of the film, he has a confrontation with several young members of Black Lives Matter in Baltimore, who do not agree with his tactics at all, are very unhappy with him, and bring up some really good points to him. It seemed like the filmmaker was trying to make a moral equivalency with those BLM guys and one particularly angry Klansman/preacher he met, which made me a little uncomfortable, but you can’t deny Dixon’s tactics are not making an impact.
I just watched it last night and I’m still thinking about it. Worth checking out IMO!
I watched the same documentary only it was on a PBS station. I had mixed feelings about Dixon’s motives. It came across to me that while he may have been trying to open a genuine dialogue with those people but at the same time, it came across to me as giving a rubber stamp on those white supremacist values. I guess I didn’t see his efforts as productive if he was receiving a token of appreciation from the KKK even though he got people to leave the Klan.
I’m conflicted about him too. I know he’s just one person doing this willingly, but I don’t like his idea that POC should have to sit down and listen to white supremacists’ viewpoints in order to have theirs heard. This is a terribly racist country; I think we all know what their viewpoint is, because it’s amplified by people in power, especially now with this president!! At the same time, it makes sense, and I kept thinking if he’s willing to do this as a black man, why can’t white liberals sit down with white supremacists and talk to them? Why is he having to do this hard work of essentially proving his HUMANITY while white liberals proudly talk about how they’ve cut themselves off from their Trump-loving relatives? White people created this; we should be the ones solving this, not relying on a black guy to sacrifice his own comfort and safety to meet with the Klan.
@ Olive-your comment is EVERY. F*CKING. THING.
FWIW, there was a (I think it was Vox?) story making the rounds on FB about a white woman who is a former Klan member who changed her ways after prison. She travels to rallies where the Klan congregates and tries to offer counseling and a way out for Klan members. Honestly, a former Klan member is probably the best in terms of outreach because they are more trusting of their own, even if she’s no longer part of the group.
His mindset equates to asking rape victims to sit with their rapists to understand why they felt compelled to rape. I don’t need to sit with my abusers to understand why they choose to hurt me continuously for many generations.
Lmfao. The data shows? Ummm yeah, so what policies didn’t work leading up to WW2. You can’t talk your way out of people who have been raised to respond to violence. A? For effort?
Man, she really comes across as if she thinks she knows better than people who actually experience these things firsthand.
Plus that “apology” video comes across as more performative than sincere. She’s not actually saying anything, the whole “I see you and I hear you” is condescending as hell, and good lord the crying. She’s 40, you’d think she knows how to own her mistakes and communicate to people that she owned her mistakes by now.
She’s 100% right though. Crazy that she felt she had to apologise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol
Violence is not the answer. She is right.
I am black, we cannot afford enemies and anymore hatred towards us.
We are a minority in this country. 12% of the population.
What we need to talk about is economics. Starting businesses, creating jobs and opportunities for ourselves.
She’s wrong. However, in her skin, she believes she’s right above those living with reality.
You know, it’s frustrating to keep seeing these liberal white people with their initial knee jerk reaction to being confronted with the reality of racism. They’re so enclosed in a bubble, so clueless about the realities of the lives of POC. Some just don’t get it that whiteness is like the default of our society, that it is centuries long pervasive institution and system in which they can move about freely without question.
I am not willing to cancel Jessica because I think the backlash to her condescending comments are causing some reflection on her part. She seems to want to listen and be an ally, which is what POC need right now. Just please first listen and learn.
Agreed, though I’m bothered by the hypocrisy of it all. Had it been something involving sexism and the celebrity responded the way she did, that celebrity would have been justifiably dragged. He’ll, she would have been dragging the person, too!
Good point, OG. I think more people here would have been angry with her. And I also agree that Jessica would have been dragging a man talking about sexism like that. 100%
I see that more and more: White women loving to say “white men are trash” but when you point something out that white women do its “NOT ALL WHITE WOMEN”. And you sit there with an open mouth, being in awe of this little self awareness.
I’m so confused. I look at footage and only see white people protesting but somehow it is black people being violent? Where are the black people? Certainly not on the streets.
Please call it what it is, white alt righters racist/nazis and white liberals/whatever fighting each other.
This has nothing to do with black people, only white liberals chanting black lives matter and stirring up animosity towards black people.
Leave us out of it. We are 12% of the population and can’t afford this craziness.
BLM is an organisation funded by George Soros for his own agenda.
Anytime media gives attention to something that should be suspicious enough.
When it started it was an innocent group of people fighting police brutality and they hardly got any mention….then when an outsider came in and infiltrated suddenly dailymail reports on it daily, again, to stir up hatred and animosity towards black people.
I’m sick of it. I told every black person I know, stay out of it! Do not go out and protest, they will zoom in on your face and make you the face of the opposition.
what’s your Plan B?
Wow. All the crap heaped on Jessica for quoting MLK. After all, his message of non-violence got black folks nowhere, didn’t it? Let’s ask Rep. Lewis and the Congressional Black Caucus about that, shall we?
Cleo and Olive have it right. The alt-left refers to BernieBros (privileged angry white boys who do a lot of mansplaining to Clinton and Kamala supporters and telling PoC that income equality is the answer to racism and that’s why they shouldn’t vote for anyone but Bernie even if it means we get Trump), as well as anarchists and even some actual communists (the latter two groups are the violent ones).
Can we please stop using the term “Bernie Bros”? Sanders has repeatedly told his die hard followers who went third party to get over themselves and begged them to vote Clinton, and they didn’t listen. That’s not on him. I hate seeing his name consistently dragged in with them.
