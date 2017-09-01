Jessica Chastain talks over disenfranchised people to preach nonviolence

Embed from Getty Images

I actually cringed while reading about this story. I want to like Jessica Chastain so much. I want to believe she is thoughtful, interesting, talented and woke. She might be all of those things and maybe she just had a bad moment. Or maybe someone close to her can get her to just stop for a moment and actually listen and read when people are trying to tell her. I guess the background on this is probably that “conservatives” are trying to make “Antifa” and “Violent Antifa” into something. It’s like their reaction to being called neo-Nazis and supporters of violent white supremacy – they point to the few people on “the other side” who are like “let’s punch Nazis in their Nazi faces.” This has caused some kind of stupid crisis among some liberals, as some people are like “non-violence is the way to go at all times, we would never punch Nazis in their faces.” Enter Jessica Chastain, who posted this several days ago:

'Returning violence for violence multiplies violence' I'm here for changing the world through peaceful protests, calling my reps, and VOTING pic.twitter.com/QAW1DASxZ3 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 29, 2017

Which… sure. I’m all for voting, I’m all for peaceful protests, I’m all for non-violence. But it does come across as patronizing. Someone took Jessica to task on Twitter:

if we're gonna go with MLK jr, pic.twitter.com/xgcqeuR65b — yavin ✨ (@yavin_iv) August 29, 2017

To which she responded:

If the color of my skin is going to cause you to generalize, perhaps you shd look back over whether or not I've been silent to injustice — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 29, 2017

Cringe. That’s basically like Chastain telling a disenfranchised person, “stop judging me because of my white privilege, that’s the real crime!” Again, it comes across as patronizing. She kept going too:

Nonviolent protest has NOTHING to do with self defence. Please look at the last article I posted. Data shows that nonviolence works better - — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 29, 2017

-to fight oppression. It's in the science. Non violent resistance is 2x more likely to topple governments. It's in the facts. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 29, 2017

Jessica ended up posting this video, below, about how much she’s learned this week and she’s “listening” now. I feel bad for her a little bit – everyone steps in it sometimes, but the way to handle it might have been to issue an actual written statement involving the words “I’m sorry I was talking over people of color and telling them how to behave.”

🌻 Im here for you & Im listening 🌻 pic.twitter.com/2ZblYPK84R — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 1, 2017