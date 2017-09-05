Robert Pattinson shows off his new buzzcut & ‘moon patch’ in Deauville

Here are some lovely photos of Robert Pattinson in Deauville over the weekend. All of these film festivals start happening all at once, I feel like Deauville sometimes gets the short end of the stick. Sure, Deauville isn’t as glamorous as Venice, but the light there is lovely and everyone who goes there ends up looking fantastic in photos. Case in point: Rob looks rather dreamy in these photos. Rob debuted a new buzzcut in Deauville, shedding his vintage Edward Cullen floppy hair in what I presume was a cleansing fire/haircut. I think his buzzcut looks nice, although it sort of ages him – he looked “forever young,” like a sparkly vampire, when he had longer hair.
Did you know there’s a thing called “moon patches”? Moon patches are apparently the name for those random patches of white or grey hair. Some people have grey that comes in at their temples, or if you’re like me, the grey is coming in all over. But some people just get a “patch.” That’s what Rob has, apparently – a grey-white moon patch on his hairline. If he stopped dyeing his hair permanently, he would have a big grey streak right there.
What else? When Rob first came to live in LA, when he was a struggling actor pre-Twilight, he apparently lived with Dustin Diamond? Rob said that in an interview, that he lived with Dustin Diamond and: “I loved it. I really miss it. Dustin was the first person to introduce me to Hot Pockets!” Hmmm…
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I don’t get his appeal. I’ve tried for years to see what others find attractive about him from the neck up and I’m just at a loss.
Yeah, he’s kind of weird looking even for a Brit.
Also: that patch looks really strange – never seen that kind of grey patch before. I thought he’d done it deliberately for a role or just trying to look… cool?
That patch is bleached, not grey. He’s playing a convict in space in his new movie, so it must be a part of a plot.
Agreed, I don’t get it either. I have a real thing for hands too, big and strong, and he has such long thin fingers it bothers me so bad.
I’m sorry but don’t find him attractive at all
I don’t find him handsome at all, but I always give actors a chance in their professional capacity. Rob P. has gotten great reviews for his last two films. Good for him.
I agree with you totally, I’ve never seen his appeal. However, Oddly, this is the first time I find him very attractive. I don’t know if it’s the haircut, or him aging, but damn is he fine looking here.
He is so. Damned. Beautiful.
There was a Harry Potter marathon on all weekend (my dream weekend, basically, complete with adult cream sodas), and I saw young Robert as Cedric Digorry in The Goblet of Fire. Just a reminder of how gorgeous he was and is. I think my exact words were “That boy has cheekbones like a steak knife.” Lol
Word!
He was hot in that movie. I remember watching and wondering who he was. And yes, a Harry Potter weekend would be pretty damn great. Lucky!
Those are beautiful pictures. I’m sad he cut his hair, he has been looking spectacular lately, but his face is everything really, and these pictures show it off in the best way.
Where’s Twigs?? She makes him look more handsome – not because she’s a classic beauty but because she brings some quirk to her look.
They seem to be done. Nothing against her, but he looks pretty great on his own.
I agree, they really do seem to be done, or at least on a long break.
Shame, I like them together.
It’s unknown if they’re still together or not. But in any event, she had a concert in Berlin this weekend, so couldn’t have been there even if they are still together.
He is getting a lot of praises for his performance in Good Time.
I’ve never had a Hot Pocket. Am I missing something good?
No, you’re not
My husband likes them. They’re definitely “single guy food”. Just pop them in the microwave, no actual cooking required.
He’s had his hair buzzed for a film he’s just started making with acclaimed auteure French director Claire Denis. It’s a sci-fi story where he’s on a space ship so hence the astronaut cut. The moon patch is definitely not his own, I’m sure I would have spotted it after 7 years of devotion lol. He’s admitted that he got PR representation a couple of months ago which coincided with the return of the 2009 sex-hair and the button-fly jeans. He’s got a great chance of Oscar nomination with Good Time but he knows he’s now got to play the game, so carry on Rob, WERK IT!
Yes this x 1000000.
He is getting huge critical acclaim for Good Time. He may have a shot at awards this year.
He won’t get an Oscar nom for a small genre movie (Indie Spirit, maybe?), but it seems to be the year when he was finally embraced by critics for both of his movies, and I didn’t see it coming to be honest.
Unfortunately, these are the people he will compete with for a nomination: Gary Oldman [current front runner] DDL, Cumberbatch, Daniel K. for GET OUT, Jake G.,Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshell, and that’s only a partial list. But you never know. He is a lucky young man to have loyal fans.
He doesn’t have a chance with Oscar, maybe with some minor awards. They should’ve given him Best Actor Palm at Cannes as he was an almost unanimous critics choice, but the jury went with the safer option in Joaquin Phoenix. That Joaquin’s movie still doesn’t have a release date, looks like he won’t be given an Oscar campaign despite his Cannes win.
I’m ever the optimist, but I can see that the competition is unbelievably strong. Who would have thought we’d even be discussing this though? Great symbiotic relationship with the Safdie brothers who directed. Film doesn’t come out in the UK until November but I hear it’s gooood and has drawn in a male audience which he’s never had. Good Time all round!
I love people who root for their favorites! I am almost 65. Luckily, my all time favorite already has 3 Oscars.
He wasn’t roommates with Dustin Diamond, they just lived in the same complex, which apparently a lot if new actors live until they find other accommodations.
Also, the “moon patch” is for his new film where he plays a convict on another planet. The hair coloration is to identify him.
I am very sad to see the longer hair go- the Good Time promo was great! The movie is definitely worth seeing.
The movie was so intense! I don’t think I let out a full breath until it was over.
I’ve always liked him, but even I was surprised by the quality of his performance. He had a maniacal energy about him – and although his character is really the worst, somehow Pattinson gave him a slight vulnerability that made you still root for him. It was worthy of the award they gave him in Deauville and I hope he continues to win other awards.
I think he looks interesting – and it’s probably more important for an actor than being conventionally handsome. And people calling him bland are the ones who never really paid attention (or paid attention only to Twilight) – he can go from nice & gentle to fierce & dominant in no time, he’s rather fascinating to watch.
I agree. So many comments about what a chameleon he is, it’s wonderful to see! He has really tried to forge an offbeat career since Twilight, and it’s starting to pay off for him. It will be interesting to see if he ventures back into more mainstream stuff, or if he stays firmly in the indie world going forward. And, it’s nice as fan to see that he is still the same goofy and kind man that he was way back in the Twilight days. I have really enjoyed the recent Good Time promo!
Good time promo was awesome, and for the first time it looked like he himself was actually enjoying it!
This dude needs to become famous as hell again. I look just like him and it hilariously helpful with women for like two weeks back in 2011.
So now Kristen and him have the same haircut.
Clearly sending signals to the last brave Twihards!
Ha! I thought the same!
He had his sister as his plus one at the festival. Looks like he and twigs are really over.
I agree they appear to be over. But just to throw it out there, twigs was performing in Berlin that same night, and couldn’t have been there anyway. I like them together, it’s too bad things didn’t seem to work out.
