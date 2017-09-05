Robert Pattinson shows off his new buzzcut & ‘moon patch’ in Deauville

Here are some lovely photos of Robert Pattinson in Deauville over the weekend. All of these film festivals start happening all at once, I feel like Deauville sometimes gets the short end of the stick. Sure, Deauville isn’t as glamorous as Venice, but the light there is lovely and everyone who goes there ends up looking fantastic in photos. Case in point: Rob looks rather dreamy in these photos. Rob debuted a new buzzcut in Deauville, shedding his vintage Edward Cullen floppy hair in what I presume was a cleansing fire/haircut. I think his buzzcut looks nice, although it sort of ages him – he looked “forever young,” like a sparkly vampire, when he had longer hair.

Did you know there’s a thing called “moon patches”? Moon patches are apparently the name for those random patches of white or grey hair. Some people have grey that comes in at their temples, or if you’re like me, the grey is coming in all over. But some people just get a “patch.” That’s what Rob has, apparently – a grey-white moon patch on his hairline. If he stopped dyeing his hair permanently, he would have a big grey streak right there.

What else? When Rob first came to live in LA, when he was a struggling actor pre-Twilight, he apparently lived with Dustin Diamond? Rob said that in an interview, that he lived with Dustin Diamond and: “I loved it. I really miss it. Dustin was the first person to introduce me to Hot Pockets!” Hmmm…