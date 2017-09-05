Robert Pattinson shows off his new buzzcut & ‘moon patch’ in Deauville

Here are some lovely photos of Robert Pattinson in Deauville over the weekend. All of these film festivals start happening all at once, I feel like Deauville sometimes gets the short end of the stick. Sure, Deauville isn’t as glamorous as Venice, but the light there is lovely and everyone who goes there ends up looking fantastic in photos. Case in point: Rob looks rather dreamy in these photos. Rob debuted a new buzzcut in Deauville, shedding his vintage Edward Cullen floppy hair in what I presume was a cleansing fire/haircut. I think his buzzcut looks nice, although it sort of ages him – he looked “forever young,” like a sparkly vampire, when he had longer hair.

Did you know there’s a thing called “moon patches”? Moon patches are apparently the name for those random patches of white or grey hair. Some people have grey that comes in at their temples, or if you’re like me, the grey is coming in all over. But some people just get a “patch.” That’s what Rob has, apparently – a grey-white moon patch on his hairline. If he stopped dyeing his hair permanently, he would have a big grey streak right there.

What else? When Rob first came to live in LA, when he was a struggling actor pre-Twilight, he apparently lived with Dustin Diamond? Rob said that in an interview, that he lived with Dustin Diamond and: “I loved it. I really miss it. Dustin was the first person to introduce me to Hot Pockets!” Hmmm…

37 Responses to “Robert Pattinson shows off his new buzzcut & ‘moon patch’ in Deauville”

  1. Pawra says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I don’t get his appeal. I’ve tried for years to see what others find attractive about him from the neck up and I’m just at a loss.

    Reply
  2. Annika says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I’m sorry but don’t find him attractive at all

    Reply
  3. Shambles says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:49 am

    He is so. Damned. Beautiful.

    There was a Harry Potter marathon on all weekend (my dream weekend, basically, complete with adult cream sodas), and I saw young Robert as Cedric Digorry in The Goblet of Fire. Just a reminder of how gorgeous he was and is. I think my exact words were “That boy has cheekbones like a steak knife.” Lol

    Reply
  4. Tina says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Those are beautiful pictures. I’m sad he cut his hair, he has been looking spectacular lately, but his face is everything really, and these pictures show it off in the best way.

    Reply
  5. Aerohead21 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Where’s Twigs?? She makes him look more handsome – not because she’s a classic beauty but because she brings some quirk to her look.

    Reply
  6. Adrien says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:59 am

    He is getting a lot of praises for his performance in Good Time.

    Reply
  7. Megan says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I’ve never had a Hot Pocket. Am I missing something good?

    Reply
  8. midnightatthemuseum says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:24 am

    He’s had his hair buzzed for a film he’s just started making with acclaimed auteure French director Claire Denis. It’s a sci-fi story where he’s on a space ship so hence the astronaut cut. The moon patch is definitely not his own, I’m sure I would have spotted it after 7 years of devotion lol. He’s admitted that he got PR representation a couple of months ago which coincided with the return of the 2009 sex-hair and the button-fly jeans. He’s got a great chance of Oscar nomination with Good Time but he knows he’s now got to play the game, so carry on Rob, WERK IT!

    Reply
  9. Totally old says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:26 am

    He wasn’t roommates with Dustin Diamond, they just lived in the same complex, which apparently a lot if new actors live until they find other accommodations.
    Also, the “moon patch” is for his new film where he plays a convict on another planet. The hair coloration is to identify him.

    Reply
  10. Tig says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I am very sad to see the longer hair go- the Good Time promo was great! The movie is definitely worth seeing.

    Reply
    • mia girl says:
      September 5, 2017 at 10:57 am

      The movie was so intense! I don’t think I let out a full breath until it was over.

      I’ve always liked him, but even I was surprised by the quality of his performance. He had a maniacal energy about him – and although his character is really the worst, somehow Pattinson gave him a slight vulnerability that made you still root for him. It was worthy of the award they gave him in Deauville and I hope he continues to win other awards.

      Reply
  11. MoonlightBaby says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I think he looks interesting – and it’s probably more important for an actor than being conventionally handsome. And people calling him bland are the ones who never really paid attention (or paid attention only to Twilight) – he can go from nice & gentle to fierce & dominant in no time, he’s rather fascinating to watch.

    Reply
    • Anname says:
      September 5, 2017 at 12:17 pm

      I agree. So many comments about what a chameleon he is, it’s wonderful to see! He has really tried to forge an offbeat career since Twilight, and it’s starting to pay off for him. It will be interesting to see if he ventures back into more mainstream stuff, or if he stays firmly in the indie world going forward. And, it’s nice as fan to see that he is still the same goofy and kind man that he was way back in the Twilight days. I have really enjoyed the recent Good Time promo!

      Reply
  12. Intentionality says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:00 am

    This dude needs to become famous as hell again. I look just like him and it hilariously helpful with women for like two weeks back in 2011.

    Reply
  13. QueenB says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:03 am

    So now Kristen and him have the same haircut.

    Clearly sending signals to the last brave Twihards!

    Reply
  14. Famous says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:48 am

    He had his sister as his plus one at the festival. Looks like he and twigs are really over.

    Reply

