Meghan Markle covers VF: ‘We’re two people who are really happy and in love’

74th Venice Film Festival - Woodshock - Premiere

Well, well. Meghan Markle covers the October issue of Vanity Fair. This is… surprising. Generally speaking, royal girlfriends are encouraged to NOT give interviews, much less pose for the cover of Vanity Fair. Meghan is an actress and promoting her show calls for giving interviews. But still… would a supporting actress on a basic cable show get the cover of VF if she was just dating some dude in Canada? Of course not. It’s worth noting that Meghan doesn’t shy away from that reality either – she knows she’s on the cover of Vanity Fair because of Prince Harry. So she gave some quotes about him. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights (these are just the quotes about Harry):

Handling international fame: “It has its challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others. And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”

Handling the tabloid nonsense: “I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”… As for Markle, she prefers what the British call “ostriching.” She says, “I don’t read any press. I haven’t even read press for Suits. The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise.”

On her “boyfriend,” the prince: “We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

[From Vanity Fair]

Apparently, Meghan is still sort of playing around with the timeline of their relationship too, because VF added this note: “The sentence regarding the first time Markle met Prince Harry has been amended. Markle told Vanity Fair that the couple met in July 2016.” Seriously, that late? They met in July 2016 and by late October/early November, the whole thing went public and Harry was issuing statements to protect her. Do the math on that. While it was always clear that Harry and Meg fell for each other very quickly, I still find the timeline sketchy.

As for everything else…Meghan feels very confident in her relationship, that much is clear. She obviously did this interview before the holiday in Botswana, which took up most of August. So… my guess is that even if Harry proposed to her during that trip, she knew it was coming and that’s why she felt fine about doing this interview.

74th Venice Film Festival - Woodshock - Premiere

Cover courtesy of Vanity Fair, additional photo courtesy of WENN.

 

226 Responses to “Meghan Markle covers VF: ‘We’re two people who are really happy and in love’”

  1. i don't know her says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:44 am

    *slow clap*
    also, I don’t think she’d do this unless she was damn sure she was about to be engaged or engaged already on the DL.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany27 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:45 am

    July tho? Really? It felt like it was well before that?

    Reply
  3. Danielle says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:47 am

    “We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news”

    Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t the news come out about them last October? So 6 months prior would be April? And if they started dating in April chances are they met before that?

    They’re being very sketchy with dates. Is it because there was some overlap?

    But yes totally agree, she must be sure that she has the ring either in the bag or on the way!

    Reply
  4. Gogo says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I’m rooting for Meg and Harry but I’m not sure this was the right move. Even if Harry is okay with it, you don’t want to rock the boat until you have a ring.

    Reply
    • whatever says:
      September 5, 2017 at 8:49 am

      Correction… you don’t want to rock the boat until you have popped out a few blood princes/princess to secure your place in history/royalty!.

      Reply
      • Gogo says:
        September 5, 2017 at 8:52 am

        @whatever you’re.correct. lol.

      • Bettyrose says:
        September 5, 2017 at 9:40 am

        Except she’s not Kate. She’s an equal party in the relationship.

      • GiBee says:
        September 5, 2017 at 9:45 am

        Bettyrose… she’s not Kate, but she’s hardly an equal party. It would be generous to refer to her as a B-List actress.

      • Shambles says:
        September 5, 2017 at 9:52 am

        Gibee, agreed. That’s why I was, admittedly, slightly disappointed when it came out that they were dating. If Harry had to date an American actress, it would have been so much more fun if she was someone super high-profile. Not hating on their love, just saying.

      • Bettyrose says:
        September 5, 2017 at 10:27 am

        But she can walk away if not happy. That makes them equals.

      • LOLADOESTHEHULA says:
        September 5, 2017 at 10:41 am

        @Gibee, yeah she kind of is. As Sixer (?) once hilariously put it, “he’s the 5th supporting character in a 1000 year soap opera”. Let’s face it, as 5th (soon-to-be 6th) in line, he’s the royal equivalent of a D-lister. He’s the one that’s punching above his weight in looks, education and accomplishments.

        @Shambles, how so? I think her lower celeb profile is why they’re a good match. Can you imagine an actress of Jlaw’s calibre giving up a phenomenal career to play 7th fiddle to Kate and William.

      • Shambles says:
        September 5, 2017 at 10:49 am

        Lola, I agree they’re probably well-matched, and I doubt any high profile actress would give up her career for him. I just meant it would have been way more fun for gossip if he’d dated someone we all know and like to gossip about.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 5, 2017 at 10:52 am

        Emma Stone or Jennifer Lawrence aren’t going to give up their privacy, lucrative careers, their homes with their chef’s kitchens and swimming pools, independence or California lifestyle to marry dear Harry.
        Can you really see JL wearing one of those hats and clutching a purse while smiling and waving? Emma maybe but she is feisty too. Both are very ambitious and strong willed. JL would lose her patience curtseying to Kate and just stop. Decorum be damned. I don’t think the British public like those types of American women. lol

        Megan can leave her career with no regrets.

      • KB says:
        September 5, 2017 at 11:01 am

        I agree that they’re equals in the sense that Harry probably discusses things with her and has no problem deferring to her to make her happy. I think it’s more about the differences between William and Harry and how they treat women than it is about Kate and Meghan though.

      • Nessa says:
        September 5, 2017 at 12:38 pm

        Since when does ‘B list actress’, as you call her, mean she’s not successful? She is a working actress, with a tv show, and makes her own money – she supports herself. She’s independent.

        SHEESH.

      • GiBee says:
        September 5, 2017 at 12:57 pm

        Nessa, she is a B-list actress. That’s pretty difficult to deny. That doesn’t mean she isn’t successful – television right now, with approximately 18 million shows a season, needs plenty of actors and actresses like this. Nothing wrong with it. Hollywood wouldn’t work if it was all Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in everything, all the time.
        However.
        Being famous does not just equal being famous in all cases. Harry has been famous since the day he was born. Megan has not. Harry has watched relatives be preyed on by press vultures for a long time. It helped to destroy his parent’s marriage (though obviously they helped that along themselves). It killed his mother.

        It doesn’t make sense to act as though being a B-list celebrity with a “lifestyle blog” and walking a few red carpets has prepared her for the sort of life Harry leads.

      • Bettyrose says:
        September 5, 2017 at 1:11 pm

        She has an education, a career, and a mind of her own. Money is only part of the equation. Self-suffiency entitles you to expect equality in a relationship, even if his family is richer and better known than yours.

    • Nic919 says:
      September 5, 2017 at 11:10 am

      They have had discussions about this. There is no way she would do this interview and say what she did without Harry being aware.

      Reply
    • AnneC says:
      September 5, 2017 at 11:42 am

      Idk, this relationship seems super random, kind of like the 21st century Wallis Simpson. But whatever. Today is so horrible with disgusting Trump rescinding DACA, that I’ll take any random gossip and discuss, just to think about something else.

      Reply
    • Lana 234 says:
      September 5, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      @gogo I don’t think she would’ve done the interview if Harry didn’t know and she is getting engaged. She would look pretty stupid coming out and declaring how much she is in love especially to a publication like Vanity Fair.

      Reply
  5. Bex says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:48 am

    There’s no way this was done without Harry’s approval, and I don’t see Harry approving if he thought there was any chance they’d break up 2 months after publication, so yeah…they’re engaged.

    Reply
  6. Torontoe says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:48 am

    She’s gorgeous and well spoken and obviously Prince Harry approved this, but I can’t help wondering how Prince Charles, Philip and the Queen feel about this l, I thought the motto was never complain, never explain. I wonder too about even William’s thoughts becomes a lot more difficult to complain about press invasion when the royal gf is doing cover interviews on her relationship (yes she is an actress but it’s not as though this would be a cover story without the Harry discussion). I look forward to hearing thoughts of the Brits and royal watchers on here!

    Reply
    • CynicalAnn says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:48 am

      I agree. I don’t think this was a great move becoming of a potential member of the BRF-although I agree that without Harry’s approval/a ring it wouldn’t have happened.

      Reply
      • BeamMeUpScottie says:
        September 5, 2017 at 10:13 am

        I am sure the Palace (BP) would have known about the interview and given their blessing. If not, well….

        Also recall that TQ was on the cover of Vanity Fair last year.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        September 5, 2017 at 10:33 am

        It seems like William, Kate and Harry do all kinds of things that they don’t really run through BP. They do their own “pr”. I agree he signed off on it-but I’m going to guess this wouldn’t necessarily be run through the older royals.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 5, 2017 at 11:00 am

        They already know and approved. I don’t believe for a second Harry is that rebellious.
        Personally, this shows that they aren’t going to be shuffling around behind the Normals and that might be the point. Sooner or later their lack of engagement is going to be obvious and Charles is sensitive about the public deciding once QE2 is gone they are useless. Camilla needs some cover right now too. This closes the Summer of Di.

        So why not throw a shiny glamorous couple to the press to distract from the Normals?

      • Algernon says:
        September 5, 2017 at 11:08 am

        I don’t know, it seems like something of this magnitude would need to be run past the palace. I was thinking the other day while watching a documentary on Diana how it seems like the royal family is being a lot more cool with the younger generation’s relationships. I think it was sad of Kate to just wait around like she did, doing nothing of substance, but in general, the idea of not rushing Will into a marriage was a good one. It gave them time to work with Kate, get her some princess training, and let her experience the world before locking into it (I just wish she had attempted to do something interesting with her time, too).

        Now, with Harry, it seems like they’re not fighting who he is dating the way they fought Sarah Ferguson. He’s dating an actress, she’s going to bring a certain level of her own media savvy and expectations, and this interview feels like a smart roll out. It’s the first step bridging their worlds. I have no doubt they will be engaged, if they aren’t already, and it looks like they’ll ease her over to the royal side not by working against who Meghan already is, but by applying her background to serve the firm. It’s smart, really.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 5, 2017 at 11:14 am

        The waiting and princess training clearly failed with Kate because she still can’t do a decent amount of engagements and still barely speaks six years post marriage.
        And it wasn’t the Palace or the Queen that made her wait. She decided on her own to do that and once married she continued, with Will’s approval, to do very little. BP has clearly stated that the younger royals decide their own schedule.

      • Maria says:
        September 5, 2017 at 11:23 am

        I agree. She says that this is their time, yet she blabs it all over the place. If they are engaged, then announce it for heaven’s sake. If they are not engaged yet, she should have kept quiet. I’m honking for them, but I feel like I’m stuck in traffic.

      • Algernon says:
        September 5, 2017 at 11:52 am

        @ Nic919

        I’m not saying it worked, in Kate’s case, because it didn’t, in terms of her actual engagement/willingness to work. But I do think, after revisiting Diana’s story, that a period of preparation and a managed roll out is a much better plan than throwing royal brides off the deep end the way they did Diana and Sarah Ferguson.

    • Lorelai says:
      September 5, 2017 at 11:26 am

      See, I disagree…for all of the “modernizing the monarchy” talk from W&K, Meghan is actually *doing* something different (and a more modern approach, IMO, as opposed to being mute for ten+ years like Kate was).

      I think this cover and story are great; VF has a wide audience and a lot more people will learn who she is and about her relationship with Harry, because clearly an engagement announcement is coming soon.

      It also sends a clear message to the racist idiots that Meghan isn’t going anywhere, and that she is secure in her relationship. I think it’s great.

      Reply
  7. Abs says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:48 am

    The interview was in late June before the Canada/US holiday (Suits is always on hiatus for a week furing that time). She was about to travel to London to see Harry.

    This is just in time for the Invictus Games. Perfect and she just looks stunning.

    Reply
  8. Shambles says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Damn, chica has some balls. Just casually throwing that “my boyfriend” phrase around everywhere, knowing how much sh!t she’ll probably get for it. To the people who want this relationship to fail, I’m sure that comes off like she’s using “her boyfriend” for PR.

    Also, can we talk about “The Bitter Tears of Jared and Ivanka”?? Lmao.

    Reply
  9. Talie says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:49 am

    This is weird! But I have to imagine his press team sanctioned it…maybe she didn’t want her first big interview to be the engagement one like Kate. A way of setting herself apart as her own woman.

    Reply
  10. Starryfish says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:50 am

    This is really interesting, because there’s no way this happened without Harry’s support. I wonder if they’ve decided to lean into the realities of her job, and we’ll see a very untraditional rollout for her. It will be interesting to see how this plays. It’s also interesting to note that while doing an interview with a major fashion mag is always going to be splashy, this could easily have been a September cover and they didn’t go that route, I feel like that would have invited too much backlash.

    Reply
    • Lorelai says:
      September 5, 2017 at 11:40 am

      I hate to be “that person,” but VF really isn’t a fashion magazine…it does feature some shoots, but for the most part it is more of a general interest/society magazine. It covers politics, entertainment, crime stories, etc.

      I mean I do get what you’re saying, but VF isn’t anything like Vogue. The focus here is on Meghan’s words, not her clothes. The September issue of Vogue is a big deal but VF is very different.

      Reply
  11. Tiffany says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Welp, I was wrong about Meghan. She is ready to give it all up for this dude. *sigh*

    Reply
  12. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Yeah, they’re getting married. If they’re not engaged now, they have talked about it. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell” Girl, you just promised us a wedding.

    Reply
  13. whatever says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I really hope she got permission from HM and her couriers (and not just Harry) to do this otherwise she is toast. The BRF really don’t like people who are indiscreet. This interview was just to ‘promote’ her relationship with Harry, can’t see that going down well with the Royals, already engaged or not!

    Reply
  14. Sixer says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Flying Elvi!

    That is all.

    Reply
    • Suze says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:38 am

      True. And if they continue to be this non-traditional, maybe we’ll get a full on Vegas wedding.

      These two are just full on celebrities. Royal adjacent only.

      Reply
    • Lorelai says:
      September 5, 2017 at 11:48 am

      @Sixer: 🙌🏻

      We’ve been waiting long enough. They need to get this show on the road!

      Reply
    • Micki says:
      September 5, 2017 at 12:12 pm

      I have the weird feeling that we get an interview because there is no engagement.
      If she is to join the RF wouldn’t it be more fitting to have the British media doing the spread?
      She’d have coaching and probably approved questions an so on…
      I find the whole thing a bit confusing.
      I’d like to have a British opinion.

      Reply
      • graymatters says:
        September 5, 2017 at 1:33 pm

        American here, so feel free to ignore my opinion.

        Meghan needs to show that she’s still American. She may choose to relinquish her citizenship if she marries Harry — it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing, both the US and UK state departments advise that the marrying-in spouse do this.

        However many passports she ends up with, if she marries Harry, she’s going to have to put the interests of the UK first. I think it would be good if she wears the occasional American designer (more than any other non-Brit, at any rate) and speaks with an occasional American journalist after marriage.

        To focus on British goods/people/policies before an engagement announcement would be jumping the gun. The British public might feel that she was like the stereotypical girlfriend who started choosing baby names after meeting the parents.

        As an American, I don’t want her to forget where she came from, but I’m guessing as to how the Brits see the issue. Now I want a British opinion.

      • AG-UK says:
        September 5, 2017 at 1:50 pm

        @greymatters
        Why would she have to give up her citizenship she can have dual nationality or not become
        a British citizen at all. I have been here since 2000 haven’t done it well maybe she can get hers for free (£1700) as part of the RF or not wait like the other minions 3 years-5years.

      • graymatters says:
        September 5, 2017 at 2:00 pm

        AG-UK,

        Legally, she would not have to give up her citizenship. If you look at the websites of both the American government and that of the United Kingdom, you’ll notice that they both advise the marrying-in spouse (which Meghan would be) to commit to the new nation.

        Many people think she should become British because she would be Princess of the UK and her job will be to support her husband in supporting the monarch of the UK.

        Many people also think that her children will be titled something — once Charles is king, they’ll be eligible to be Prince and Princess — and it would be weird if they weren’t completely British.

        But you’re right, she has several legal options. It’s just that custom — or perception of custom — might sway her to relinquish her American citizenship upon marriage to Harry.

    • BritAfrica says:
      September 5, 2017 at 12:56 pm

      Oh Sixer, I was scrolling down looking for your comment! 😂

      Reply
    • Sixer says:
      September 5, 2017 at 1:14 pm

      I mean, honestly, if we have to put up with the useless Cambridges, the least Harry could do is marry a Yank and give us flying Elvi, right? There HAS to be some quid pro quo for me with all this bloody royal business.

      Reply
  15. Danielle says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:53 am

    That cover is gorgeous. Hope they have more pictures inside.

    Reply
  16. JustJen says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Uhhhh….ok. Well, I guess she can’t have her model moment after she gets a title. This just seems weird.

    Reply
  17. Aerohead21 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I wonder about the pregnancy announcement…Kate’s team said it was rolled out because she was cancelling things and they felt like they needed to explain, which I side eyed HARD…then this comes out…ooooh there’s the missing piece.

    Reply
    • Merritt says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:03 am

      Or not. Carol was photographed leaving Kensington Palace looking super stressed yesterday. This was not, oh a wedding is going to take attention from my daughter stress, this was I’m concerned about her health stress. I’ve seen it on many family members of patients.

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        September 5, 2017 at 9:41 am

        HG is very serious. And it’s got to be ghastly to be vomiting every hour. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.

      • GiBee says:
        September 5, 2017 at 9:52 am

        I’ve shared this on here before but I used to dine at a place where the Queen’s Personal Doctor would go very often. I was sat once at the table next to this Doctor, Carole Middleton, and a couple that must have been friends with Carole. This was during the first pregnancy and Carole was clearly stressed and nervous, and asking a decent amount of questions about HG. That’s really why I’ve never been able to believe Kate’s faking it.

        However this Doctor was quite a charming snob and my favourite part of the whole thing was Carol mentioning she had a very hard time with parking, and the Doctor cooly replying that he always just parked at the Palace and walked over.

      • Aerohead21 says:
        September 5, 2017 at 9:54 am

        Oh, I believe she’s sick as a dog. I’m just saying to announce it that way and say it’s because she’s cancelling events…I’m sure she is…but the announcement…

      • Suze says:
        September 5, 2017 at 9:58 am

        Yeah, I think the HG is real, and I believe it might be very serious this go around.

      • PrincessK says:
        September 5, 2017 at 10:13 am

        @GiBee….thanks for that! Quite priceless….LMAO!

      • Lorelai says:
        September 5, 2017 at 12:06 pm

        @Gibee: thank you! I love stories like this :)

      • themummy says:
        September 5, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        HG is very serious. My sister had it (and decided that would be her only pregnancy due to it and adopted her second child) and she nearly died. She was dangerously dehydrated, weak, her heart rate was not stable (from dehydration maybe?), and she was throwing up so much and so violently all day (and sometimes all night) that she pulled muscles in her groin and back, was unable to keep any food down for months (so she lost weight her entire pregnancy despite her growing belly), and at times had to get IV fluids and even nutrition via tube. She was hospitalized more than a few times. It was awful. Also scary for us, the family members, too. I can see why she never wanted to get pregnant again. She was fine at first and then one day it seemed like it just kicked in and she dealt with it the rest of her pregnancy.

        I’m sure Kate is happy not to be doing engagements, but in terms for looking for an excuse, this is definitely one she wanted.

        I got really lucky. With my one pregnancy I had not even one incident of morning sickness.

      • Merritt says:
        September 5, 2017 at 12:47 pm

        Unfortunately royals this close to the throne can’t really adopt without extreme scrutiny. I think even a surrogate would be out of the question.

    • DurbanGirl says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:08 am

      Ooooh yes.. Now it makes sense. There’s about to be an engagement announcement and Waity probably didn’t want to be upstaged.

      Reply
    • Meggles says:
      September 5, 2017 at 11:56 am

      It’s fun to believe in conspiracy theories, but Occam’s Razor says:
      Thirtysomething couple who have been dating for a while and are in love usually do get engaged.
      Thirtysomething married women who have often spoken about wanting lots of kids usually do get pregnant.

      Both the (soon to be announced) engagement and the pregnancy are as predictable as the sun rising. It’s not really a weird coincidence that a younger brother would be seriously dating someone at the same time the older brother is expecting a kid.

      Yeah, I can buy Kate keeps having kids because she prefers motherhood to work, and she likely does not push herself to work when she’s feeling bad (realistically few people would soldier on if they didn’t have to, especially if they knew the world press might catch them vomiting). But she obviously just really likes having kids, and doesn’t want her kids too spaced out. It’s hardly like she could plan to get pregnant right before Meghan’s magazine article! I don’t believe for a second that she faked her pregnancies or faked being unwell, and it’s far more likely her current sickness forced them to announce before they wanted.

      Reply
  18. sage says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Wow. The RF doesn’t own her and she can do whatever she likes but I’m very surprised she’s on the VF cover. Wild about Harry… who approved that?!?!

    Reply
    • Nik says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:36 am

      Right? Tacky. And ‘wild’? What is it all about? Africa? (#blackhumor)

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      September 5, 2017 at 10:21 am

      @Sage and Nik….you two have a lot of growing up to do…sigh ‘I’m just Wild about Harry’ is a brilliant old song that happens to be just perfect for this couple for many many reasons. In fact this song WILL be played either on their wedding day or at least on the eve of it, preferably by a marvellous brass band, because I KNOW! Wink! Wink! So all your comments about it being ‘tacky’, ‘Africa’ or black humour are way way off the mark. Do you homework and learn about this song and then you will know why it was the cover headline and will probably be used again and again during the engagement/wedding announcements. Even when Harry was a wee little boy I knew this song would be played at his wedding!

      Reply
      • Sylvia says:
        September 5, 2017 at 10:51 am

        So I looked up the song, and you may be onto something as far as the title goes. It is very fitting, maybe the VF writers/editors were being cheeky…

        I’m Just Wild About Harry
        Peggy Lee

        I am here to state
        I’m here to relate
        To explain
        And make it plain that:
        I`m just wild about Harry
        And Harry’s wild about me;

        The heavenly blisses of his
        Kisses fill me with ecstasy.
        He’s sweet just like sugar (chocolate) candy
        And just like honey from a bee;
        Oh, I`m just wild about Harry
        And he’s just wild about,
        He can’t do without,
        He’s just wild about me
        Oh I`m just wild about Mandy,
        And Mandy’s wild about me
        Oh, I`m just wild about Harry
        And Harry’s wild about me.

        The heavenly blisses of his kisses
        Fill me with ecstasy.
        He’s sweet just like sugar(chocolate) candy,
        And just like honey from a bee;
        Oh, I`m just wild about Harry
        And he’s just wild about me.

      • BeamMeUpScottie says:
        September 5, 2017 at 11:18 am

        @PrincessK, @Sylvia, Thanks for the lesson – I had no idea it was a song!

      • Lorelai says:
        September 5, 2017 at 12:05 pm

        @PrincessK, was that song once featured in an episode of “Mad Men?” (If you watched that show.) Because it’s very familiar to me and now I can’t get the tune out of my head!

  19. Jb says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Love it! Love the cover photo. Love the boyfriend lines. Really hoping this means we’ll have a fabulous distraction from the non working Kate/baby show in the form of another crazy wedding.

    Reply
  20. Enough Already says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I adore Meghan + Harry and I think this article was…ill-considered?

    Reply
  21. MellyMel says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:56 am

    On a superficial note: She’s gorgeous and I love that she’s wearing minimal makeup and their showing her freckles off instead of hiding them under a pound of makeup.

    Reply
  22. rachel says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:03 am

    A wedding is coming.

    Reply
  23. Ayra. says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Huh… let me stay silent on this one.

    Reply
  24. BJ says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:07 am

    What difference does it make if it was four months or six months? Some people are not focused on stuff like.I don’t remember dates,anniversaries,etc Sometimes I don’t even get the right #of years.

    Reply
    • Amelia says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:16 am

      The difference is whether or not there was overlap to the end of her relationship with that chef. Supposedly they broke up in May 2016 and were even living together. It’s sort of been accepted there was overlap and that’s why H&M have been trying so hard to push back the date they became official

      Reply
      • Meggles says:
        September 5, 2017 at 12:00 pm

        It’s only been accepted because Tumblr stans keep stating it as fact.

        The same way it’s been “accepted” that Sophie Cumberbatch was an escort (even though most people pooh pooh the fake blackmail marriage and plastic children thing) , or it’s “accepted” that Harry and Louis once had a fling (even though most people pooh pooh the secret committed monogamous true love and fake baby stuff).

        Their split was officially confirmed weeks before she and Harry even met.

  25. Bianca says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:08 am

    She is very fame-hungry. She will love all the attention she will get, a la Amal Clooney: always looking for the cameras.

    Reply
    • Idky says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:10 am

      Agree 100%. Thirsty as h*ll.

      Reply
    • CC20 says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:31 am

      I can’t warm to her. She’s just too thirsty. Especially when she is spouting she’s in love with one side of her mouth, and wanting privacy with the other.

      Reply
    • Aims says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:40 am

      I feel the same way!!!!! I feel like she loves this attention and she’s one of those women who makes everything about them. I don’t get a good feeling about this . Does she love Harry , or does she love the perks Harry brings?

      Reply
      • Olenna says:
        September 5, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        I have no doubt Harry approved of this interview. Does that make him needy for attention, too? He had to know their relationship would be discussed. Are you also questioning the love between them or do you believe they’re dating each other for different, less personal reasons? Do you believe he doesn’t love her and is just using her? It appears that some people who are hung up on race, social status, envy or whatever, find it easier to believe the grown man is the victim in this relationship rather than these two people just might love each other.

    • DurbanGirl says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:43 am

      How is she fame hungry and thirsty? Lol we see yall…

      Reply
      • Idky says:
        September 5, 2017 at 11:00 am

        1. She is a D list actress on a small time show and even on that show she is the 3rd/4th string actress. An actress of that level would never ever get the Vanity Fair cover. In all honesty, we all know that she would never ever get the cover if she was not with PH.

        2. She claims to want privacy and hopes the public understand their need to keep their relationship their own, but in he same breath mentions her “boyfriend” and that they are “two people who are really happy and are in love”.

        Why not just give the interview to promote her show that she’s on as well as her charities and do not discuss her relationship with PH? Because she knows that’s not enough. The public doesn’t care about her without Prince Harry. Now nothing that is said in the article matters other than the 2-3 quotes she gave about her personal relationship.

        Is that thirsty? Ummmm……. yeah, it is.

      • Kate says:
        September 5, 2017 at 11:07 am

        Er, she accepted the cover of a major publication, even though it was only offered because of her love life.

        If you’re not looking for fame and a ton of attention, there’s zero reason to do that.

      • Lorelai says:
        September 5, 2017 at 12:03 pm

        IDK, I just don’t see it that way at all.

        She can both do a sanctioned interview like this, and at the same time, want privacy in the sense that she doesn’t want paps chasing her down in the streets a la Diana. I view it as a joint decision by her and Harry as part of her “rollout” since it’s pretty obvious an engagement is coming soon.

        If they didn’t seem serious about each other and she did an interview like this to raise her profile so that she could get more acting jobs after they broke up, then yes, I would side-eye it too.

        But it really seems to be part of a plan to “introduce” her as the BRF knows a wedding is coming. 🤷🏻‍♀️

    • CynicalAnn says:
      September 5, 2017 at 11:41 am

      Which is actually a plus as a Royal Duchess. It you don’t like the press attention you would be really miserable and ill suited for the role.

      Reply
    • Meggles says:
      September 5, 2017 at 12:07 pm

      1. Being fame hungry or thirsty is not a bad thing! Why do stans act like it’s a terrible insult?
      And no one ever complains about men doing the exact same things.

      2. Plenty of people are in positions where they have to negotiate with the press over privacy. I have good actor friends who are forced to sometimes do things they would prefer not to. Both contractually, and because it’s a non-optional sacrifice if you want a career. Plus often making deals with the press allows you greater privacy and leverage when you need it..

      3. Royals have arrangements with the press to pose for and release photos and certain info. It’s not optional. Once they marry she will have no choice.

      4. There’s nothing you could say about Meghan that you could not say about any other Royal (or soon to be Royal). Diana was a million times more a fame-seeker!

      5. Like it or not as a Royal Meghan will be a major public figure.

      Reply
  26. Scarlett says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I can’t help but like her at this point, she works ,has a personality and looks naturally fresh and elegant ( Old Kate is going to hate sharing the stage with this one ). Hope she remains unspoiled , Harry can be a bit of a whiner.

    Reply
  27. L says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:20 am

    She’s a Northwestern grad so probably smart as well!

    Reply
  28. Kate says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Is it just me that finds this really retrograde and embarrassing? I like Suits, but seriously, on her own she’s not even famous enough to get a blurb in VF, and engaged or not she has no role as a royal yet. So she got the cover solely because she’s the woman a prince is sleeping with. It’s weird and kind of depressing, and I’m really surprised she’s going down this route, because it’s a bad look.

    Reply
  29. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:21 am

    love the cover with minimal make up, just showing of her natural beauty.

    all the best for her, I hope she gets what she wants from this, both the interview and the relationship.

    Reply
  30. perplexed says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:22 am

    “Personally, I love a great love story.”

    This sounded funny to me. I don’t know why.

    I do think they’re engaged. I find giving an interview strange, simply because I’m not used to seeing this done by royal girlfriends, but maybe times are changing.

    Edited to add:

    After reading the article, maybe she’s getting a different kind of rollout because of the racism she faced by some of the media. Maybe this interview is preparation for the announcement. Doing press for being in a relationship with Prince Harry seemed a little less weird when I read the article in full. She did come across as interesting in the profile.

    Reply
    • Fa says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:35 am

      Yes time is changing this is a new era for the royal family. Those boys told the world their mother was overexposed hint paparazzi now his girlfriend is already in a cover of a magazine.

      Reply
      • perplexed says:
        September 5, 2017 at 9:42 am

        I have to admit I do find Harry’s approval of this spread contrary to William’s words of caution (i.e once you open yourself up to the media, you can’t close the door).

      • Lorelai says:
        September 5, 2017 at 12:20 pm

        I am so confused as to why people can’t distinguish between a planned story like this and mobs of paparazzi stalking them every day.

        Doing this interview isn’t at odds with wanting privacy in her private life, IMO.

        William never, ever shuts up about privacy, and IIRC, he was also on a magazine cover (the Advocate?) just a few months ago.

    • whatever says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:41 am

      But if this really is a Buckingham Palace sanctioned roll out surely they would have made her do it with a British publication and not an American one?.

      The article was a good one don’t get me wrong, but I’m surprised just how open she about mentioning Harry as her ‘boyfriend’ and details about her relationship. Hopefully her openness doesn’t come back to bite her.

      Reply
      • perplexed says:
        September 5, 2017 at 9:43 am

        Yeah, I don’t know what’s going on. The openness does seem weird but …yeah, I don’t know. Royal families seem more, er, royal, when they’re guarded, I think.

        I realize both Charles and DIana talked to the media, but the circumstances under which they talked were different. By that point, they were both desperate to have their sides of the story heard. Neither seemed interested in letting down their guard when they thought they were in the marriage for the long haul. And, even then, the Queen had no idea how stupid either was being. Hence, the call to divorce after Diana’s interview on tv.

        Yeah, I don’t know what’s going on here.

      • Meggles says:
        September 5, 2017 at 12:08 pm

        No, VF is one of the RF’s go-to publications.

      • Starryfish says:
        September 5, 2017 at 12:41 pm

        Doing a British mag would seem too much like campaigning for approval from the British public. This way it’s still barely plausible that it’s in service of work obligations, while at the same time being in a publication that already has the trust & approval of the royal family. This is definitely part of a rollout. A precursor to her putting in an appearance at invictus next month.

  31. Bee says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Torn between whether this is the beginning of The Rollout or the beginning of The End for her. She sure sounds……overly confident. Maybe, too much.

    Reply
  32. Nik says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:32 am

    No, this is so un-classy. Sounds like some piece from Hello or The Sun, not VF.

    Reply
  33. wo says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:41 am

    So every time Harry whines about privacy, I hope he remembers his girlfriend is on the cover of VF solely because she’s dating him.

    Reply
  34. BeamMeUpScottie says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Great article. Crappy headline.

    Reply
  35. Suze says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Wow. Well. She’s beautiful but that headline is tacky as all hell. It’s like Tiger Beat magazine. I hope the articles in the whole isn’t as cringe inducing as “some day we’ll have to come forward and present ourselves….”

    I hope all this was approved by her new bosses or else she’ll find herself very much on the outside looking in from day 1 on the job.

    Reply
  36. Becks says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:15 am

    She looks gorgeous. That’s is a really pretty cover picture. Glad they did something simple and natural and didn’t try to make her look a princess.

    She definitely has the ring.

    Reply
  37. Cat says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I never want to hear them complain about privacy again. I have nothing against her but I find this cover story very bizarre. A) Why would you disclose anything regarding your relationship to a magazine? B) I would be shocked if the other royals did not find this nauseating or slightly opportunistic. C) There was zero reason to do this. If she was not on a television show, why would you even do this? I don’t know. I find this all very odd.

    Reply
  38. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Wow – this makes Waity’s Vogue cover look even more boring and bland.

    Reply
  39. island_girl says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:39 am

    “We’re a couple,” she explains. “We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

    Love that she says this, it really doesn’t matter what the haters and racist think. Meghan and Harry are in love and together.

    Reply
  40. Meg says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:47 am

    LOVE that they’re showing her freckles!

    Reply
  41. The Original Mia says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Wow. She is simply stunning on that cover.

    Reply
  42. Sam says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:13 am

    oooh…love the article,shes so gorgeous. Im convinced they are engaged because no way this wasnt approved,the roll out has begun.The chances of seeing both of them together at Invictus has increased.Those that hate her would still hate her.heck! she was rarely seen these past months and some accused her of doing anything to become a duchess so i doubt her being quiet was going to change anything.DO you Meghan.i wish them the best!

    Reply
  43. AbbyRose says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Can you imagine Kate giving an interview like this during the Waity years? Did Sophie give interviews? I think Harry is blinded by love, and approved this or went along with it, but I am dying to know what the other senior royals think, esp. William and Charles.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 5, 2017 at 11:29 am

      Kate was and is a cipher. Her engagement interview had to be severely edited and to this day she has yet to say anything of substance. Six going on seven years later this is pathetic for an adult woman.

      Meanwhile Meghan is a fully realized 36 year old woman, with a career and ideas of her own. She may not be perfect, but she is far more relatable because she never based her entire life around catching a prince.

      Reply
    • Erica says:
      September 5, 2017 at 12:26 pm

      I think meghan looks confident and beautiful on the cover of VF.I don’t understand how people call a woman who has graduated from northwestern, supported herself without depending on her parents,has a history of charity work prior to harry as thiristy is mind boggling. If anyone was ever thirsty it was kate during the waity years while chasing william.Harry might have given meghan the okay to mention him .I think we are gonna get an announcement soon and i can’t wait for the wedding .

      Reply
    • Mimi says:
      September 5, 2017 at 12:51 pm

      William and Charles have no room to advise anyone on choosing suitable women or how to handle the media.

      Reply
  44. Tim says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:14 am

    What an idiot the queen definitely didn’t approve this this is to force her hand nothing more I guess the blinds were true they really don’t approve I say Harry and her overplayed their hand good luck with that if it had been approved it certainly wouldn’t be in vanity fair

    Reply
  45. Lala says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Wow. Most celebs say “no comment” or instruct interviewers not to ask about their relationship. She took the interview knowing her relationship would be a big focus and not just about the show (and I doubt she would get a VF cover without dating Harry, though she didn’t have to talk about it). It comes off as fame-hungry, but I’m guessing they’ll be announcing an engagement soon–when the baby news fades. It is protocol for royal girlfriends to not speak to the press about their relationship. Yikes, this comes off the wrong way (and she sounds a bit pretentious but I guess you have to be if you’re marrying into this family).

    Reply
  46. Nimbolicious says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:50 am

    No opinion one way or the other about her or the relationship. Yet once again I find myself missing the days of Carolyn Bessette and Jackie O. I much prefer a glimpse of truly stylish women living life on the down-low to all the endless preening and posing and yakking that we generally get from celebrities and celebrities-by-association. You can have privacy if that’s what you really want. A VF cover and interview is ample evidence of a contrary desire.

    Reply
  47. Carrie1 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Holy loads of comments! Lol. So great. I can’t think of half the things said above so that’s interesting to consider.

    I’m going with she’s engaged or about to be and knows it, this is prep for the public so there isn’t a backlash a la Wallis Simpson, and setting the tone of days to come. Agree Harry would know and approve of this and I bet he ran it past William at least if not also the Queen.

    She’s a beautiful, smart, healthy woman and Harry deserves a kind hearted, strong good partner in love. I’m happy for them. She’s a breath of fresh air for the BRF and all of us too.

    Reply
  48. Lorelai says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    After enduring the Summer of Diana and having to relive all of those awful memories, I would think the Queen (and Charles as well) would find this to be refreshing and a much more modern approach to introducing Meghan to a wider audience in an open, positive way.

    They learned from Diana’s death that they needed to show that they were actually human beings who experience and show some emotion in order to connect with the public.

    ETA: It is ridiculous, IMO, that Kate has been in the public eye for a decade now and we know absolutely nothing about her as a person. We’ve barely heard her speak more than a few sentences – ever. To me that is creepy AF and she shouldn’t be held up as some standard for Meghan to look up to.

    Reply
    • Skylark says:
      September 5, 2017 at 2:10 pm

      But… but… we know she likes to sketch and make chutney! What more do you want from her??? ;)

      Agree completely re your 1st Par. This is definitely an official and approved roll-out and it’s refreshing and very cleverly done. This is clearly a done deal and she and Harry, if not actually already engaged, will certainly be in due course.

      Reply
  49. magnoliarose says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    I am happy for them and think all the pearl clutching about a Vanity Fair cover is just ridiculous. She didn’t plan this in some imaginary clandestine operation to score a VF cover all on her own.

    Where do people get these ideas about class and aristocrats? This isn’t 1900, and she isn’t treading the boards in Covent Garden. The biggest snobs I have ever met in my life are middle-class social mountaineers embarrassingly mimicking the upper class. Not actual people who are upper class. I wouldn’t be surprised to find that his friends like her as well as the BRF.

    Give her chance. She can’t be worse than the lazy Kate.

    Reply
  50. penelope says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    They are clearly engaged; good for them.

    She’s absolutely lovely and fresh-faced. Freckles rule! :)

    Reply
  51. liriel says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    I think she gets a pass for everything she does just like Kate gets blamed for everything she does and doesn’t. I think the truth is somewhere in the middle. Honestly, if H & M break up/divorce I see her giving another interview. She built a brand. Chelsey Davy for all her faults remained private. The other girlfriends as well. I think Meghan has taken 100% Hollywood route. I don’t condemn it, just don’t like it.
    Also, without his title Harry would not be a catch but come on, he’s a prince. He’s a great catch.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      September 5, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      I agree mostly.
      If after they marry, and she doesn’t get it together then she will deserve plenty of criticisms. Kate waited for Will for years before marrying him and then was engaged for a year or so before getting married. After the wedding, she had plenty of goodwill, but 6 years later, she still hasn’t earned her family order.

      We really don’t know much about her.

      Reply
  52. SM says:
    September 5, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Yeah, i came into this treat hoping I will finally get interesed in the privileged out of touch royals and their love lives or their partners. Not happening. Still boring as watching paint dry

    Reply

