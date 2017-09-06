Did L’Oreal really need to fire model Munroe Bergdorf after her ‘racism’ comments?

Munroe Bergdorf identifies as a black, queer, transgender model. She’s 29 years old and British. She was recently hired to be one of the new faces of L’Oreal’s YoursTruly True Match campaign, the campaign that aims to provide makeup for a wider variety of skin tones and races. L’Oreal fired her within days after Bergdorf wrote a Facebook post about how “all white people” are racist. Her Facebook post – which she has since deleted – went viral and now the whole thing is a gigantic mess.
Earlier this week, beauty giant L’Oréal Paris made headlines for hiring transgender model Munroe Bergdorf to appear in its YoursTruly True Match ad campaign. And now they’re making headlines several days later for parting ways with the 29-year-old British model after she wrote a lengthy post on Facebook in which she decried the “racial violence of … ALL white people.”
The post has since been taken down, but the model reportedly wrote, “Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people. Because most of ya’ll don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of color… Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggression to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s***…. Come see me when you realise that racism isn’t learned, it’s inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege. Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth… then we can talk.”
It didn’t take long for L’Oréal to quickly point out that her statements were at odds with the message they were trying to communicate, and end its relationship with the model.
“L’Oréal supports diversity and tolerance towards all people irrespective of their race, background, gender and religion. The L’Oréal Paris True Match campaign is a representation of these values and we are proud of the diversity of the Ambassadors who represent this campaign,” the brand said in an official statement to PEOPLE. “We believe that the recent comments by L’Oréal Paris UK Spokesperson Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with those values, and as such we have taken the decision to end the partnership with her. L’Oréal Paris remains committed to the True Match campaign and breaking down barriers in beauty.”
I’m not an “all white people” kind of person, because I find that all of the people who make those kinds of sweeping generalizations are a–holes (that’s a joke!). It seems to me that it’s especially difficult to condemn “all white people” with the same brush after Charlottesville, where a white woman literally gave her life to fight the agents of white supremacy. Munroe’s argument could have been framed better, and she has attempted to clarify in more recent Facebook posts and interviews. She says, in part:
“When I stated that ‘all white people are racist’, I was addressing that fact that western society as a whole, is a SYSTEM rooted in white supremacy – designed to benefit, prioritise and protect white people before anyone of any other race. Unknowingly, white people are SOCIALISED to be racist from birth onwards. It is not something genetic. No one is born racist,” Munroe said.
She continued, calling out L’Oréal for dropping her from its campaign. “If L’Oreal truly wants to offer empowerment to underrepresented women, then they need to acknowledge THE REASON why these women are underrepresented within the industry in the first place. This reason is discrimination – an action which punches down from a place of social privilege. We need to talk about why women of colour were and still are discriminated against within the industry, not just see them as a source of revenue.”
On all of this, I agree with her. If her argument from the beginning had been that American and British society is built on white supremacy, then of course that’s the truth. What offended people was the idea that “all white people” deserve to be painted with the same brush. It caused a lot of #NotAllWhitePeople-ing and #ReverseRacism-ing. So… yeah, I’m on both sides of this – I think L’Oreal did what they needed to do by firing Munroe, and she has every right to use her platform to speak about these issues.
Reverse racism is not a thing.
Confused.
In what way? That it doesn’t exist? As in racism is just racism whomever utters it or as in non-whites cannot be racist?
So when my auntie (whom I quite liked and respected) said “whatever you do, do not marry a white man” was she being racist or not?
Oh please, I don’t care about your aunt. Racism is a system made to discriminate against minorities in every aspects of society. If tomorrow we hear about those maligned white people loosing job, houses and such because of their skin colours come to me. It pisses me of so much that in 2017 we’re still having this ridicuous debate about this gross theory invented by right wings idiots.
BritAfrica, The term always confused me, because reverse racism would signify the opposite of racism, which has two definitions. But reverse racism is like, being super nice to poc? Or providing reparations? Just being pedantic. Racism against whites in the states (I won’t speak for other countries) isn’t a “thing” because one of the definitions, particularly the one everyone likes to quote, presumes one group has power over the other. Which we know is true in the states. So there’s that. It’s a very muddled and confusing mess, and I try not to speak out of turn in it. Just providing context.
Ahh, so basically, the racist generalisations do not matter or count unless they are directed at Black people/non-whites then?
Ok oh. Got it!
No, racism is institutional. Certainly all kinds of people can be prejudiced and discriminatory, but racism is supported by the power structure.
@tealily-You are correct. They are different things and it’s not ‘splitting hairs’ the difference matters.
It drives me up the wall, this racism vs prejudice thing.
Prejudice goes both ways. Racism is a system of oppression so can only go one way. It’s clear enough when laid out properly.
The thing is, words have precise meanings and they also have common currency senses that aren’t quite accurate. And it ends up with people knocking seven bells out of each other even though both sides perfectly well know which of the technically accurate (system of racism) or common currency (personal prejudice) senses of the word racism that the other side is using. And round and round and round goes the pointless argument.
Munroe had a wally online because she’s sick and tired of racism. I don’t blame her and I personally don’t think she needed sacking for letting off some perfectly understandable steam – but I can see why L’Oreal felt they had to do it. Them’s the breaks when you get well paid jobs being the public face of a company. You have to, you know, not lose your cool in public and put the company in an awkward position or not represent the brand as you’ve been employed to do.
She’ll be fine. She’s increased her profile and won’t lack for work going forward. But she might well want to take a breath next time it all gets on top of her and be accurate in what she’s saying. Yes, all white people in Western societies are beneficiaries of racism. No, all white people aren’t prejudiced.
@BritAfrica
People are constantly mixing up bigotry and institutional racism.
Bigotry can show up in many forms:
- An individual believing certain races are inferior to their own.
- Discrimination based on race
- Saying or believing prejudices based on race.
Ex. If I as a black woman believed that Asians are terrible, cheap, and should not be trusted. An older latina who continuously makes anti-black statements. A native american man saying latinos breed like cats in heat. Each situation makes a generalization about a group and then reduces those groups to inhuman status. I am not from the UK but I think you get the point.You can put in your own examples there.
In your example, your aunt made a vaguely bigoted comment. You didn’t write why she said it though so it stays in the gray area until you give more information.
Institutionalized racism:
- One race is favored over another in the criminal justice system, job opportunities, educational opportunities, buying/renting, etc. Just look at Congress, most CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, whites being the predominant group in Hollywood to get jobs over everyone else. (I am using US terms but the same can be used for the UK as well.) The favoring can be done overtly or through unconscious bias. Unconscious bias in Hollywood would be having an entire white cast, even if the story is supposed to be ‘universal”. Not giving a job interview to a woman named LaKeisha even if she is qualified because her name is LaKeisha and the hiring manager does not believe that she would be a “good fit”- even though he or she never even spoken to her.
From one of my examples above: Black people can only be racist if we all got together and formed BLACKISTAN. In BLACKISTAN we have different groups of blacks and asians. In Blackistan it is difficult for Asians to get loans, to own businesses or drive cars because the black heads of state overt or covertly believe that Asians are inferior or get denied jobs because they have an Asian sounding name and more than likely don’t speak Blackinese or Gullah or a click language, whatever language you want for Blackistan. Voting is difficult for Asians due to voter suppression imposed by Blacks. Asians get arrested at higher rates than blacks because Blackistan’s law enforcement officers were trained to view Asians with suspicion because of the belief that they are untrustworthy etc. That is racism. This scenario does not exist in the US or the UK right now.
I firmly believe that whites think racism is just using slurs and generalising. It is more than that. I agree that minorities can be bigots, but we just don’t have the power to disadvantage any group with our bigotry in the fields mentioned above. We can physically and mentally harm each other, but what we don’t have the power to do anything on the same level as systemic racism has done against blacks, native americans, asians, and latinos. I honestly believe stupid white people began to muddy the waters to take the burden of ending white supremacy off their back because they are too afraid to confront their own racist family and friends, or worse their own racist thoughts. White people have been conditioned to ALWAYS believe that they are the white knights/heroes in every scenario. White is right after all. They also were conditioned to believe that the word racism is bad. They don’t mind behaving like a racist but being called one is terrible to them. If they confront their own racism or their beloved families racist actions/open thoughts it changes things. It is an identity crisis of epic proportions; them realizing that they are the “bad person” or wrong is earth shattering and puts them in a very uncomfortable position. It never occurs to them that they can change to be a better person. Instead of pushing through and trying to change for the better they get defensive and start the “what about” or “we are all racists”, “all lives matter”. Or they shut down and only listen to people who confirm the good things about white people. In other words, it confirms the positive feelings they have about themselves because they identify as white. I think one of the main reasons why racism still exists is due to ego, self-interest, and delusion.
People tend to conflate racism and prejudice. Anyone can be prejudiced, i.e. hold negative biases against people due to race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, etc. Racism is a self perpetuating system of oppression. So one needs to be in a position of authority to enforce the prejudice. That tends to be white people in western society.
So me getting the sh&t beat out of myself everyday at school because of the color of my skin (I’m white) isn’t racist? Yes, I was told that was the reason why I was punched, kicked and spit on.
But the way you were treated is not defined as racism. Racism is rooted in systematic oppression, something white people in the US have not experienced. What you experienced (and I agree it was horrible) would be defined as discrimination, not racism.
Thanks for the explanation Juls. At the time it only felt like hate, hatred from people who didn’t even know me, didn’t even know my name, they just saw someone that they knew they had to hate. All these many years later it still hurts.
Yes Harla, arbitrary hatred because of the color of your skin. It is prejudice and it is discrimination. Perhaps they hated you because, outside of your school and your neighborhood, you would have privileges afforded to white people that they would not have, due to systematic racism. I hope that I explained that correctly. For the record, I am white. My white husband once worked in a job where he was the only white guy, surrounded mostly by black males. He was treated horribly, as you were. Because he was white. He called me one night, crying because the discrimination and abuse was so bad. So yes, it was painful for him. But he worked hard and moved up in the company, whereas his black colleagues were far less likely to have those opportunities because of systematic oppression (perhaps why they took their frustrations out on him). He later trained one of the men that treated him so badly, and the man admitted what he had done and apologized, and was shocked that my husband treated him well and trained him well despite the history between them. I think it hurt so badly because my husband is not prejudiced and didn’t understand why he was hated for no reason other than being white. It was an eye opening experience for him. And also how he learned about racism versus discrimination. Sorry for the long reply. I hope you can put the hurt behind you and help us all come together by using you experience to further the conversation.
I used to believe that there’s no such thing as reverse racism, but kinda made me think twice when I watched this vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nbnGUUdQTU
I’m brown, by the way.
IMHO reverse racism does not exist because it’s just racism, period. Anyone can be racist against anyone else, at the end of the day.
That said, POC have faced so much institutionalized / legalized / subtle / overt / etc racism over the course of centuries that it cannot be compared with anything else. Sure, you could give examples of white person X being treated badly by person of color Y because X is white, but that’s miles away from what’s gone on and is still sadly going on now. Like Rachel said, when white people start being discriminated against, start having their rights taken away, start losing jobs on a large scale (not just isolated incidents) maybe then those claims would make more sense. As it stands now, it just sounds slightly silly to me.
Anyway, that’s just my 2 cents as an Arab woman who is also as pale as milk, heh.
I disagree. My grandfather was so racist against white people that as a kid, my mother didn’t let him see us unless he promised not to speak that way in our house. He hasn’t spoken to my mom since she started dating my white step father 15 years ago because he was so ashamed of his daughter being with a ‘cr@cker. ‘ Racism goes both ways, but if people don’t want to see the truth, nothing will get better. Don’t blame one race for this attitude
There are two forms of racism:
1. systemic and institutional racism, and
2. the basic kind:
- prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior.
- the belief that all members of each race possess characteristics, abilities, or qualities specific to that race, especially so as to distinguish it as inferior or superior to another race or races.
It is ridiculous to pretend that both kinds are not real. Anyone can be racist. Some argue that everyone is racist on some level – even if it is just on the unconscious bias level.
I’ve lived in a bunch of different countries on different continents and I am here to tell you that racism exists everywhere in all sorts of different forms and it is not just perpetrated by white people.
Obviously racism that is backed by a whole system of racism and by a majority race is the worst kind and the most insidious; but let’s not ignore that there are other kinds too.
I agree with Sixer above & my education taught me that the definition of #2 in SFK’s post is the definition of prejudice, not racism. #2 is about interpersonal connections, emotions & beliefs while #1 is about how these things then are used to affect people in their public lives (ie- housing, jobs, laws). They are two different things. #1 is about the system & the public sphere while #2 is about the private sphere. They both suck for people & both exist but they are two different beasts that feed off each other.
Thank you for saying EXACTLY what I wanted to. Especially the part about other countries and the racism there.
We (US citizens) literally have a white supremacist in the highest office of the land (our president) and yet we’re still here debating whether non-white people can “equally” discriminate against white people. No, we can’t! We are in a system that benefits white people and keeps non-white down and always has; from the court systems, to the police, to our politicians, to the economy, to education, denial of land rights, slavery, Native American genocide: EVERY FACET OF AMERICAN LIFE WAS BUILT TO FAVOR WHITE PEOPLE AND MALIGN NON-WHITES. While some non-white people may hate whites you will never face an all black/brown jury with a black/brown judge. You will never live in a country with brown/black politicians that HATE you. You will never live in a country that was designed to take your dignity. You will never live in society that deems your whiteness less human. Our prisons are disproportionately full of black, Latino and Native American people and Arpaio was just excused for his human abuse against Latinos by our racist president and white people here are still trying to act like brown/black people not liking them is the same thing. It’s not.
This is why we need to be very suspicious of corporations (and celebs) using social justice. L’Oreal wanted literally a token woman but the moment she spoke up about the very thing they claimed to be interested in she was fired.
Its ok to generalize about white people. Nothing bad happens because of that.
It is never ever ok to generalize. It hurts people who are trying to make this sick planet a bit better. If she hates me cos im white, why would i support her? Respect goes both ways.
Personally, I didn’t get “she hates me because I’m white” out of what she said here.
I think that generalizing about the majority (i.e. white people) is pretty much required at this point. And it’s required because many of us like to negate and dismiss by invoking the dreaded “#notallwhitepeople” while simultaneously enjoying our privilege.
@ Kitten
I don’t disagree about the privileged part but I don’t think it is ever that simple. I think using general terms about a group of people/race is dangerous because of how it can be taken.
White people bought Black people in the gold coast, but then Black people sold Black people in the gold coast.
Men enjoy massive privileges and some are toxic yes, but then men fought alongside women in the suffragette movement for women to have the vote. Some women voted against women getting the vote.
My point is……we all played a part in things getting this f*cked up. Yes, undeniably, some of us more prominently than others, but we are all culpable.
It doesn’t mean privilege should not be acknowledged but that is not what Munroe is doing here. She is attempting to divide and conquer ala Trump style to garner dubious fame, and that is what I find intolerable.
If we won’t accept this ploy from Trump and the crazy Brexiteers, we should not accept it from Munroe.
Ok fair enough, BritAfrica, and your points are well-made.
I guess I just feel that as a white person who is fighting racism the only way that I know how to, I have a responsibility to indiscriminately support black women who are outspoken about racism, even if it’s (rightfully) couched in anger and frustration towards white people.
As I always say, “woke” is a journey not a destination so I’m still learning how to fight against feeling defensive or hurt when I hear statements that are rooted in truth, but perhaps delivered in a way that may seem combative or divisive.
Appreciate everything you said in your reply, though.
Kitten said the words out of my heart. “As I always say, “woke” is a journey not a destination so I’m still learning how to fight against feeling defensive or hurt when I hear statements that are rooted in truth, but perhaps delivered in a way that may seem combative or divisive.”
I agree that we all played a part. My part is pretty stormy for me right now. As a white woman who is American and grew up in a white city where we like to pretend that we were on the road to equality, black & brown just want to live on the other side of town and everything is just dandy- this year has been like a anvil dropped on my head. And a lot of my counterparts are still signing kombaya, getting pissed when black people talk about discrimination & saying it’s fine so…..I am trying to find my place & may choose to give people a pass on their frustrations. I am so very pissed so if I was a transgendered black woman…..I give them passes right now to not say things in the perfect, most delicate way but I understand what her message was & I back it up.
I agree that divisive language doesn’t help & I see where she could have been more thoughtful when saying “All white people”. Maybe “white people as a group”? I don’t know the answers but I am starting to see the problems.
Whites can’t win. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. All you need as proof is the treatment of Bernie Sanders or other whites by BLM.
Are you kidding? You must be trolling. I want to believe that you are trolling.
I see a ton of trolling going on through these comments. Don’t let them bother you. I actually laughed at a few of them for being so transparent. They aren’t even good at it.
It is NEVER okay to generalize about any type of people based on race, ethnicity, gender, age, orientation or religion in a work situation. There are laws on this. And when your job is to be the name/face/voice of your employer than your “workplace” extends to any forum in which your words are going to reflect back on your employer.
She signed a contract that very likely spelled out the behaviors that could result in discipline. It would appear L’Oreal interpreted her statement as a violation of the terms of that contract.
But she wasn’t generalizing & she wasn’t saying all white people do x, y z. This post missed her point & I’m disappointed in it. Missed it. The headline itself sucks & creates a bias.
Her point was that all white people benefit from a racist system & few acknowledge that. As a group, we benefit from racism but then deny it & therefore are racist ourselves. She wasn’t saying each individual white person was racist or did racist acts, she was talking about the system that each of us lives in & benefits (or not) from. Outside of your own individual person, outside your house, your town, your state- you are a part of a larger system that benefits white people as a whole and each of us individually and this system is made on the backs of slave labor. She wasn’t saying all white people do racist acts, she was saying all white people benefit from racial violence.
Our hurt feeling over this shows how self centered we really are (as a group, not individually…just like her comment was meant to be taken too).
The travesty of a white person being accused of racism is not the white person accused of racism, it’s racism.
What about countries that are perdominatly white that were not built by slaves? I think we talk about racism we do so in the context of North America and England but the world is biggerbthan that. How have the Swiss benefited from racial violence? How have Ukranians benefited?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Name 5 countries that are mostly white that do not have a history of racism and/or colonialism. North America and England??? That’s the tip if the damn iceberg. Come on. Not to be rude but when in doubt, wikipedia that sh*t.
As for her comments, she meant it the first time and she’s not wrong. But if you’re a spokesmodel for a company/brand like L’Oreal? You sadly can’t get away with that, that’s not their brand.
@littlemissnaughty Switzerland, Finland, Norway (unless we are going so far in history we are including Vikings), Ukraine, Poland.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My grandfather also had the choice to come straight from Norway to America, hop off the boat & then benefit from American racism so I ponder that point as well. So many places for white people to go & lord over others! That is a benefit methinks. My grandpa wasn’t on the top rung on the food chain in America but he sure as hell wasn’t the last rung & he benefited from that. He could change his name, hide his accent & fair better then others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s pretty upsetting that by 2017, the 21st century, this is still going on, but it’s so sad that it ever even started
Yes.
If we Black people don’t want this kind of crap, then we shouldn’t dish it out. I find her “if you are not with us then you are against us” attitude stupid, childish and ridiculous.
Grow up Munroe, this world is not kind to morons! Please do not speak for me and I won’t speak for you.
+100 BritAfrica. Agree with everything you said.
Yes!!
Shouting at white people about how racist they are is not going to end racism. Also, racism is not the same throughout western culture. White people are native to Europe, which creates a different kind of structural racism than in the US, where white supremacy has been used to justify countless crimes and sins including genocide, slavery, and extreme oppression.
This post & the entire thread is so sad- don’t thrown her out. She was discussing the system & reacting to white people denying racial privilege. We do deny racial privilege (as a whole) & I would guess that it is infuriating so words don’t come out perfectly all the time but I get her point and I co-sign it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I must add that I’m very surprised by the white fragility on this thread–usually we’re better about that around here.
It’s one thing to say that she might not be the best choice for a spokesperson, but it’s another thing to completely denounce what she said because she didn’t word it in a way that made you feel good inside.
Kinda like Matt Damon and his stupid commemts? He meant well but used the wrong words and everyone on this site wanted to “cancel” him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ MC2
I understand where you are coming from and I do not disagree. But I do question Munroe’s motives here.
What were her words designed to achieve? Meaningful debate? That’s my question.
Please do read my response to Kitten in the post/thread above this one.
@UmYeah-The difference is that Matt Damon is still gainfully employed whereas Munroe Bergdorf lost her job.
Yay white male privilege.
Yep. I read her comment and thought “Damn, that’s harsh. …. But not wrong.” She wasn’t particularly nice about it and I have no issue with that because racism is not nice. And the sh*t she must’ve experienced in her life… yeah, I can’t get mad. But as I said above, she was never going to keep that L’Oreal job the second she posted that comment. That’s a multi-billion-dollar corporation and huge brand. Reminding white people that they have a responsibility? How very not L’Oreal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BritAfrica- I read above & commented I appreciate this convo.
My take was that her words were a reaction to something & were coming from a place of hurt. Originally it was a fb post, not an article that she submitted or even an interview so I assumed that she was reacting & I took her words that way. Then she got dragged for it. But I don’t think she should back down or apologize for it either. It reminds me that when I am angry, to write my facebook posts & then re-read, edit & hit post in an hour.
@Kitten I have to say, it’s reading this kind of comments that make poc doubting the well meaning of white people in social justice.
Maybe but I would also add:
It’s reading comments like Munroe’s that make many white people say – why should I bother and why should I continue to care about social justice?
It’s not only the loud negative tossers that we should care about. We should also acknowledge those who work quietly, silently to even the playing field – without even knowing that they are doing it and with no one ever acknowledging their efforts because they are just doing the right, correct thing.
It’s reading comments like Munroe’s that make many white people say – why should I bother and why should I continue to care about social justice?
HMM.. I don’t know is it because it is the right thing to do? Because it is the decent humane thing to do? If you believe in equality then you should not need someone to pat you on the back and tell you that you are a good white person. Nothing is going to change if we coodle whites. Excuses like this are pathetic and quite frankly telling of how bad white supremacy is if you genuinely believe that this is an acceptable response. If they believe that what they are doing is right then they will continue doing it, not for attention because they know they are doing something for the greater good of everyone involved.
“It’s reading comments like Munroe’s that make many white people say – why should I bother and why should I continue to care about social justice.”
Then eff ‘em.
Maybe they aren’t meant to be allies if they can’t swallow the harsh reality that POC face in our society. If they are so easily discouraged or so easily offended by the truth then maybe they’re just not ready to get real about racism.
Because it takes facing some uncomfortable and unfriendly facts about white privilege and white supremacy in order to begin the healing process. Denial and deflection, gaslighting and tone-policing aren’t effective in combating racism.
And as I’ve said before, within the BLM movement and the larger discussion of racism, I absolutely believe there is a place for unapologetic radicals just like there’s a place for polite peacekeepers. Not everyone has to have the same voice and the message doesn’t always have to be delivered the same way.
Strong, outspoken, unapologetic, impassioned and yes, JUSTIFIABLY angry people of color deserve to be heard, whether some white folks like what they have to say or not. These activists are the ones that will turn off and isolate the fake allies while inspiring those of us who are in it for the long-haul. Sometimes it takes getting angry and offended in order to circle back towards introspection and ultimately progress.
I’m here for every black voice who doesn’t conform, who doesn’t say things the “nice” way because they are powerful in their message and because that’s what true solidarity is.
Look at the words you use “quietly”, “silently”. Oh my god. How is it possible to talk about racism and to still expect woc to do things politly, quietly? Dont be too mean to white folks poc. It seems to me from your comments that your main goal is to take care of white fragility. The truth is, the ones that are genuine and willing to be good allies will listen to us and make sure to educate themselves.
@ Aiobhan Targaryen
“Nothing is going to change if we coodle whites. Excuses like this are pathetic and quite frankly telling of how bad white supremacy is if you genuinely believe that this is an acceptable response. ”
Whites are not being coodled, they have been challenged for so long now but do you acknowledge that YOU have been helped by those who wanted a better world for ALL and not just whites?
Will you at least, acknowledge that? Or is your thinking also unrealistically pathetic in believing that poc could have done it all on our own?
I must confess that I am finding it weird arguing against poc in this debate but sometimes it needs to be done. Read Munroe’s words again, and then ask yourself why they needed to be worded that way.
BritAfrica
- “if you are not with us then you are against us” attitude stupid, childish and ridiculous. -
THIS is exactly the language we as AA/WOC/POC/WOMEN/LGBTQ/MINORITIES need to be speaking! This is 2017, Nazis are LOUD AND PROUD, suffice to say : IF YOU ARE NOT WITH US THEN YOU ARE AGAINST US. Full stop.
This! Do we want to compromise with the worst about human race? Either white supremacists or white people who cawardly refuse to aknowledge their privilege or the pain of poc.
she did not just say white people. She made sure to include the ‘all’. That’s not going to go well, just for the inclusion one word.
The rest of her message is fine and correct. It’s too bad that she’s being punished like this. I worry it gives credence to the reverse racism people because let’s be straight, her saying white people are racist, is NOT the same as a white model saying all black people are such and such.
why is it not the same thing detritus? it’s a sweeping generalization about a race, regardless of whether it was said about black people or white people or asians. it was a stupid comment that basically says white people are doomed forever to wear the sins of their forefathers around their necks and because they were the descendants of racists and oppressors, that they can never ever escape that and thus, must all be racists today. sounds pretty shittily racist to me.
I won’t be able to do this justice, Bros. look for some of our commenters of colour who, if we are lucky, will take the time to explain. Theyll do a much better job if you truly want to understand, because they can provide nuance and lived experience. My knee jerk reaction was the same as you, not all of us! That response is about me though, and not about the truth this woman feels. To nit pick over all, or most, or many, that’s not truly helpful. It’s a form of tone policing, where you ignore the message because it’s too strident, too poorly worded, too whatever.
It’s a dumb and silly thing to say, when you say ALL, but it’s coming from fear and anger and frustration. I can understand that feel when you look at the world and its stupid broken and everyone is fighting against you it seems. And come now, If you are white (I am), can you say at no point in your life have you been racist? I cannot, although I work to understand and change that, I am far from perfect.
Her message is NOT fine and correct and she absolutely deserved to be fired from a campaign prompting acceptance and celebration of diversity. What a sham to see so many comments defending her. Black, white, brown, yellow,or purple, what she said was inappropriate.
People need to think twice before talking about something as serious and dangerous as racism. When she later said that ” no one is born racist, ” that is correct. There’s no right to label ALL white people are racist. She’s never met ALL the white people, so how would she know if we’re all racist?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess where it gets tricky is the fact that while we (“we” meaning white peeps) are not all born racist, we are all born white. Meaning, we all partake and benefit* from a systemically racist society whether we want to or not.
In that sense, I agree with her entirely. At first glance it might seem like an unfair generalization, but the fact remains that we enjoy the privilege and the benefits. And with that privilege comes a level of responsibility to acknowledge our inherent advantages and fight for those that do not benefit from the those same advantages due to the fact that they were born black or brown or gay or the wrong gender, etc.
JMO.
* “Benefit” is the wrong term to use, but let’s just say it doesn’t impact us, we remain insulated from the issues that greatly affect POC and other marginalized communities.
I like the way you’ve put this, Kitten. We all grow up in a systematically racist place, by the time we grow up we’ve absorbed some of that, it’s almost impossible not to.
I would just like to know what to do to help, as a white person who does benefit from in-born privilege, truly. I understand now the difference between someone name calling crap at a person and a systematic bias set up to give preference to one group over another, which I mistakenly equated before –
A beautiful little blond girl lives next door with her grandparents, who are teaching white supremacy. She is very well taken care of materially but neglected in other ways – she came over and told a story about visiting our new neighbor gal and being ‘SO SCARED AND UNCOMFORTABLE” (her words) when she went into the new neighbors’ house and there was (in her words) “a bunch of black men” in the living room, so she went home. She was going to play with the little girl but she said the black men made her uncomfortable. My youngest son was in the room when she told the story, and I was so upset – I said, “OH, H, you are ok there. Black people will not hurt you. You know those crackheads across the street? Be afraid of them, they are dangerous. Those people are just our new neighbors, they would never hurt you, they would protect you.” I went on a bit because I was saddened, but she kept interjecting about how they might not be safe – she went home.
We are making decisions about not playing with her anymore because of the white supremacy teachings –
I sure would like to not be a person whose privilege barrels over someone else’s life -
I did not get the whole thing typed in before accidentally hitting the comment post if this did not make sense.
Kitten- you nailed it. I know it’s a difficult pill to swallow but I have heard from people that the simple acknowledgement that we, white people, benefit from a racist system is a good start. This is what she was trying to say with her comment imo. She said come back to me when you realize that by choice or not, conscious or not, you are programmed & benefit from a racist system.
Now to deprogram us…..first things first is to stop gaslighting, stop denying & start accepting. We have a racist society that ALL white people (as a whole) benefit from. I’m not talking about you or your cousin Mike here, but we ALL (as a group) benefit from racism and if we don’t see that then we are not at step one. Recognizing a problem is the first step towards fixing it. Like calling out a racist neighbor & telling that girl that black people are not inherently dangerous and white people are not inherently safe. How crazy making it must be to be grow up black in America or the UK and hear white people talk about how they never benefit from racism & then watch them benefit? Crazy making.
My choice is to speak up whenever I see racism whether it makes me comfortable or not & regardless of what it might cost me. I’ve benefited a ton in ways that I will never know from being a white woman in a racist society so I’ll try to be humble, swallow my stupid pride & listen. How many times did I see or hear racism or notions of it (no n word so maybe I took it wrong?! Sarcasm here…..) and didn’t say anything. That’s white privilege- I can be uncomfortable, not say anything, walk away & it doesn’t affect my life. No more being quiet- ever. The drunk uncle that spews racists shit on holidays will not be able to do that & infect others on my watch.
I think it’s so interesting (sad) that almost nobody here debates the contents of her statement. You all zero in on “all white people” and nitpick at it. What about the rest of it? Is this really just about you as the reader of her comment and your feelings? About all of our white feelings?What if we take out “all” white people, would the point she’s making ring true because she gave the white person reading it the option to dismiss it or feel less guilty because “not me”?
What she said is important-but when you use the word ‘all’ you’re going to attract all kinds of criticism for obvious reasons. Stereotyping isn’t productive. What she said is also a read on the corporation that hired her, which was probably unintentional, but they didn’t take it that way hence her being fired. If your warring with words you need to be precise, and if you’re not going to be precise you need to accept the fallout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Munroe Bergdorf signed a contract with L’Oreal. Both parties must conform with the contract terms and both have enforcement rights. It sounds like she violated the terms and L’Oreal exercised its rights. If she disagrees, she can try to enforce the contract for damages in a court.
“If she disagrees, she can try to enforce the contract for damages in a court.”
True but she will not win. Her comments WERE racist – period. In any other company/industry she would have been fired as well.
Maybe not fired but yes, disciplined in some way. Again, it depends on the contract. For the average employment situation, it should start with a letter of reprimand, suspension, demotion before termination. But in this situation, termination may be the only option.
This discussion of systemic racism races valid issues but misses the problem here. This involves employment. Employers must comply with laws prohibiting discrimination in the workplace, which can include hostile atmosphere. Employers must provide a discrimination free workplace for all employees and customers and that means they must expect employees to refrain from discriminatory behavior and comments and must take actions when an employee says or does something discriminatory. Generalized statements on race, gender, ethnicity, orientation, age, or religion have no place in these settings and the employers are liable for them. Munroe had a contract, was an employee and made a generalized statement about people based on race. That’s inappropriate and the employer acted to protect itself.
Her apology doubled down on her stupid statement. I think L’Oreal had no choice but to fire her. Embracing diversity doesn’t leave room for allowing your brand ambassador to call your paying customers racist when some of them are not. Didn’t Caitlin Jrnner already prove that being a transgender celeb doesn’t preclude you from saying dumb shit? When white celebs make problematic statements we expect them to deal with the fallout. No difference here.
this chick is a model!? *pulls out magnifying glass*
I’ve seen absolutely gorgeous transgender people, and honestly, she isn’t one of them
Considering what she said is the very definition of racism, yeah, I think they did.
She’s not wrong that when it comes to incidents of racism or calling each other out people seem to do it with considerably less gusto then when defending themselves/their group (even if correct!) from being called racist 💅🏾.
Also again, reverse racism is not a thing. Don’t @ me with any anecdotes of how you were the one white kid in class and how horrible it was for you, or how you went to (insert foreign country here) and it was just terrible!!1! Not paying attention to those lame anecdotes because Reverse. Racism. Is. Not. A. Thing. (Days like this I wish some posters were still here 😢)
On another note she’s beautiful 😍
I agree, Lynnie. While not all of us white people in the states are individually responsible for racism, we are responsible with how we react to the history of it, and the consequences on institutionalized racism stemming from that.
“Also again, reverse racism is not a thing. Don’t @ me with any anecdotes of how you were the one white kid in class and how horrible it was for you, or how you went to (insert foreign country here) and it was just terrible!!1! Not paying attention to those lame anecdotes because Reverse. Racism. Is. Not. A. Thing. (Days like this I wish some posters were still here 😢)” Already there.
So I have to ask what do you call a 11 year old girl getting beat up everyday at school because of the color of her skin?
Prejudice.
I also wish some old posters were hear to answer some of these questions. I agree with you and ‘reverse racism’ might hurt feelings but it’s not systematic racism, which makes it not the definition of racism. Racism is not about hurting feelings, it’s about steps in place that deny equality on a public level. I don’t think people are educated enough in racism, the language around it, the ideas and the implications. Unfortunately, I meet very few white people who even understand that their hurt feelings is not racism & that white people’s feelings are not in the same category as Jim Crow laws. I thought that I was not educated on it enough to speak up but now I realize that I have more education then most of my white counterparts and I have never felt that I had enough. I find this entire convo full of gas lighting, crazy making & infuriating.
I am a white woman. I am also a Jewish woman. My people have been discriminated against and even enslaved for thousands of years. We continue to be persecuted (I see you No-nazis et al). Hey Munroe, am I “All White people” too? Get educated before opening your mouth.
Right? Irish. No dogs, No Irish signs. Death by famine and famine ships. The world is cruel and inhumane to everyone eventually.
exactly. we come together or we compare/compete our trials, which is more productive? she said something stupid. they are a business end of story. you can denounce a system without blanket generalizing an entire people, and isn’t that the point?
Hmmmm…I think I disagree.
I don’t think you can effectively equalize what an American Jewish or American Irish person deals with to what an American black transgender woman deals with on a daily basis.
Generally speaking, Irish Americans and Jewish Americans can pass for white. That’s not to diminish the atrocities that Jewish people have suffered but if I understand you correctly and you are insinuating that the experiences of POC and Jewish people are somehow equal in American society, then I take issue with that.
Some stats:
“During the first two months of this year, transgender women of color were murdered at a rate of almost one per week in the United States. In fact, this minority group may be the most victimized by hate violence in the country, according to a new investigation by the Southern Poverty Law Center. “We’ve had people burned in their homes,” Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, a policy adviser for the National Center on Transgender Equity, told SPLC journalist Don Terry. ‘We’ve had people’s genitals mutilated after they’re dead. It’s absolutely rooted in transphobia and hatred and it’s absolutely a national crisis.’ ”
https://www.ovc.gov/pubs/forge/sexual_numbers.html
In the end, it’s still far FAR better to be a Jewish or Irish person in our society than it is to be a POC, particularly a black trans woman.
If you don’t believe me, follow Shaun King or Chanelle Helm, DiDi Delgado, Deray McKesson etc on social media. In addition to the heart-breaking videos, the kind of unfiltered and unapologetic racism that these people deal with on a daily basis simply for being black and pointing out racism would break most of us in a second.
Kitten i agree, being a black transgender women in the US right now would mean they are subjected to hatred daily. That being said she said All white people which negates a large portion of the world that is not part of the US or England. Yes white people in the US get better opportunities because of the social history however how does a Norwegian benefit? Im just saying that world is bigger than just the US.
Yes this is true…so maybe she’s guilty of insularity (like most Americans) but I still don’t think she’s wrong. As I said, I don’t mind the criticism about her maybe not being the best spokesperson, but I do think her point is a valid one.
Kitten, my father (and his whole personal/extended families) were persecuted and killed “just for being/existing” who they were in pre-war/war time Europe. My ancestors were purged in/from Spain and Russia with Progroms and the Inquisition, just for “being”who/what the were. Come again, and tell me it’s not the same thing?
JFC this isn’t war-time Europe, this is Trump America 2017.
Hey I can play this game too, dude. My Lithuanian relatives were murdered by the Teutonic Order and Eastern Slavs! My French relatives were murdered by Germans!!!
But what the f*ck does that have to do with what POC face in modern day American society? What the hell does that have to do with WHITE AMERICANS enslaving and oppressing black people for a century and more?
Were your relatives enslaved and oppressed by black people?
…Or were they murdered by hateful whites?
Yeah that’s what I thought.
Look, nothing you are saying is germane to the topic at hand. We are discussing systemic oppression of BLACK PEOPLE BY WHITES. If you want to discuss white-on-white genocide then you can save that for a different thread, ok? In the meantime please just stop with the gaslighting and the false equivalencies, because they are just that.
Yes- by denying the privileges that are afforded to you on a daily basis because we live in a racist society, you are being “all white people” in her convo. The whites who deny systemic racism, the part they play in it & how they benefit from it are the problem.
Since you do identify as Jewish you should know better than to write this defensive and unhelpful comment. Also, how can you identify as white and Jewish at the same time. You want to identify with the same group as neo-nazis but also want to remind us of the terrible history of Jews all in one statement. How Sway? Which one is it? Are you part of the minority or part of the majority? You cannot be both. If you are going to take on the moniker of being white as part of your identity then you need to own the bad stuff that comes with it-this includes white supremacy. From what I understand of Judaism Jews have always been the group that thave been the outsiders, it is a part of your identity and you wear it proudly. Judaism focuses on social justice and righting wrongs. Why would you want to identify with a group that actively or indirectly oppresses others? Last time I checked that was not the Jewish way.
Actually you can say the same for Irish people. They were not white in Ireland but became white in the US and Canada and slowly forgot what it was like to be in the minority because yall did not have to suffer anymore. You had blacks, latinos, native americans and asians to step on, then you became the oppressor. You cannot recall a tragic and unfair past and use it as a shield to protect you from the criticism of whiteness since you openly identify as white. Either you are a minority or you a part of the majority. You cannot have it both ways.
So, again, given the history of both Jewish and Irish cultures that you want us to remember, why do either group want to identify as white and why are you not on Munroe’s side on this?
L’Oreal is and has been known to be trash for a while now. This is the same corporation that puts out skin whitening creams (which can cause serious medical issues and capitalizes on centuries of colorism, racism, and classism in Asia and Africa).
On the other hand, I think Bergdorf’s wording in her initial posts were counterproductive. Express yourself, but no hearts and minds will change with language like that. As a white woman, I agree with her statements about inherited racism and white supremacy; I’ve had to aggressively check my own unconscious assumptions and prejudices, and I still constantly catch myself thinking unfair and racist things. That’s the heritage (for me) of being white in America. But statements like hers only make people who feel the same and those who feel opposite more entrenched in their position.
I don’t want to police of WoC’s expression of her experience and beliefs. She can do whatever she wants. It’s just my opinion.
There isn’t room for one second for this kind of ‘speech’ – ever.
It IS reverse racism and is running rampant in the US as of late.
It’s disgusting and of course L’Oreal did the absolute right thing in firing her.
If a white person sounded off like this (in the reverse) I would expect to see them turfed.
Hi Pandy, we did see white people do this. We’ve seen it lost specifically and recently when white people were asking where all of the moderate muslims were after terrorist attacks. We’ve seen white people do it with the issues in Detroit and Chicago. I think very few of them ever have to account for their words, and on the other side of the coin, very few of them have the same platform that Munroe was given.
I support Munroe, although I think her statement should have been worded differently in the beginning, simply because of her contract. That being said, policing the “aggressiveness” of a WOC is a problem in itself. White people don’t realize the subtle racism in play unless they make a CONSCIOUS effort to examine their life.
I am white white white. I grew up in the “South” with a father who claims not to be racist, but who is, in “subtle” ways. I was never even around a POC until I turned 17 and went to Governor’s School with people from all over the state. I never thought about my privilege and how I’ve benefitted from the system until probably the last 8-10 years. I read, I learned, and I made a conscious effort to confront my biases, even though I never felt overtly racist. I lead a very diverse, very large team at a Fortune 50 and it’s my responsibility to make sure that we aren’t just addressing overt racism, but that we’re also looking under the rocks and the surface to make sure we are giving minorities the same growth and development opportunities, that we are not unconsciously discriminating during hiring, that we don’t let the built in system protect the status quo. These things HAPPEN and they happen daily-white men in their 40s and 50s still drive the decision making throughout the corporate world, and if you don’t conform to their ideals, you’re effed. If you’re a POC, you better not talk “ghetto” and better keep your hair “professional,” you better not have an accent or dress “sexy” (I’m using quotes because that’s subjective perception, NOT reality). It makes me tired because SO MANY PEOPLE say shit like, “I don’t see color.” I’ve lectured at least 3 of the managers that work for me about that shit. THAT’S a white person privilege in one sentence, and people never realize it.
I can walk away from the fight tomorrow and my life won’t change-it might get easier. But POCs and minorities can’t walk away from their skin, their experiences, and their life, so we have a d*mn responsibility to get in the trenches and follow their lead. I don’t wear L’oreal typically, but I do use Lancôme, and they just lost a client.
Meh, give her a break, she’s a model…all models are dumb. See how that works Munroe? (who is very beautiful BTW and probably should be given another chance, I really don’t think that is how she meant to state her opinion.)
Her statement was so clearly talking in terms of classes of people, not individuals. I don’t know how people don’t get that, or how anyone who finds that upsetting would cope with a sociology class.
She’s doing an amazing job expounding on her talking points, but some people just really don’t want to hear it.
I do find it *interesting* that I’m seeing a lot of hate towards her in places where everyone would roll their eyes at anyone who came in with ‘not all men’. There’s a lot of white women who understand talking in terms of classes of people when it comes to feminism, but seem to forget all that when racism comes up.
“I do find it *interesting* that I’m seeing a lot of hate towards her in places where everyone would roll their eyes at anyone who came in with ‘not all men’. There’s a lot of white women who understand talking in terms of classes of people when it comes to feminism, but seem to forget all that when racism comes up. ” The truth. When it comes to race some white women are being obtuse.
Speaking from experience, I can attest that ‘white feminism’ is a favorite hiding place for white women who don’t want to take responsibility for their own role in white supremacy. Either ingratiate yourself to white men for protection or huddle in a corner with other white women. I’m not proud to say that I’ve only recently become aware of just how common this phenomenon is. It’s gross and dangerous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I do find it *interesting* that I’m seeing a lot of hate towards her in places where everyone would roll their eyes at anyone who came in with ‘not all men’. There’s a lot of white women who understand talking in terms of classes of people when it comes to feminism, but seem to forget all that when racism comes up.”
Great point. Along with all of the attempts to police how this young woman chose to express herself, quite eloquently, may I add. Whitesplaining, perhaps?
White or otherwise, if you are capable of critical thinking and setting aside your privilege and whatever discomfort you may encounter when grappling with the truth of white supremacy and the ways that it systematically benefits those with whiteness and disenfranchises those without it, her statement would not offend.
She is stating reality and the respectability politics argument is just another way of denying the realities of peoples of color. It’s abusive and dismissive.
For every person feeling outraged or offended by this woman’s words, do you muster the same outrage against the injustices committed against POC on a daily basis? Is this more a matter of you being triggered by her words? What uncomfortable truths does considering this woman’s words bring up within you?
The truth is, confronting white supremacy is uncomfortable, especially for white people. Confronting any unjust situation where you may benefit is bound to be uncomfortable. But being able to tolerate discomfort in the name of growth, personal and societal, is what is needed to dismantle white supremacy, and all of the other matrices of oppression.
Love this! Completely agree.
All of this.
If someone always tells you the best good things, you aren’t getting the whole truth. If you want to learn, and to be corrected, expect to be uncomfortable.
Co-sign, Kate and others .
This thread is already exhausting. The only thing I get from this story is that white people, yes I said white people love to be victimized.
We can call it “Taylor Swift” syndrome. (Not dogging Taylor, I unashamedly love her music, but damn, girl can definitely monetize victimhood.)
@rachel yep i bet all those white Jews loved being victimized during the holocaust or the gay people of Chechnya love being murdered for being whp they are.
@UmYeah Jews and gays are MINORITIES.
Is being gay a race now? Because racism and prejudice are totally different.
You are quite literally proving OP’s point.
You are taking a thread that should rightfully be about blacks being the victims of oppression and consistently undermining and redirecting the focus to make it about whites being the victims of oppression.
@Rachel jews are minorities and white. Gay people are minorities but also can be white. They get to feel like victims when they are accosted for who they are. @Faye who said anything about race???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just find it funny how the same corporation did nada to fire James Charles over his racist comments against Africans. It sort of proves the point that about the normalcy and power of white supremacy. But regardless I don’t know why blacks are asking for a seat in white spaces. We should be supporting our own businesses and people to truly get anywhere in a racist system. Just my honest opinion.
Thank you for the example, I was thinking that too. I feel like I’ve heard dumber and more offensive things from models and actors before, this is just pointed at white people.
Hell, one of the favourite Chrises referred to Black Widow as a slut, to no punishment. The president says gross things about Mexicans and gets elected. That racist woman Kat Von D had in a contest was still allowed to win and people were pissed when she was being removed because of her legitimately hateful political leanings.
That’s an excellent point you bring up in regards to James Charles. Smh at this whole mess.
I understand your point about supporting our own, but at the same time I think the feeling of wanting a seat a table stems out of wanting the convenience that are afforded to other groups which I don’t necessarily think is wrong. After all black people have money and limited time to spend it too lol. How to reconcile the two is a topic out of my wheelhouse though.
Eh, as a white person, I really have no problem with her original statement. All white people — yes ALL — benefit from institutional racism. We are all brought up and exist in a culture of racism. It affects us. It’s our job to be aware of that, resist the inclination to accept it, and to actively do everything we can to dismantle that system of oppression. But it’s certainly there, whether or not we are okay with it.
L’Oreal wanted a black face not a black voice; she’s likely an activist but whenever someone who’s not white speaks about race white people get anxious and knee-jerky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. It really highlights the utter hypocrisy of L’Oreal. Hire a beautiful black face to get your diversity credentials but shut it down as soon as it starts to speak. Disgusting.
No they did not have to fire her if the company believed in inclusivity and moving forward. If they had conviction, they would have kept her and sent out a lengthy statement saying that white supremacy is an issue that needs to be dealt with…But remember this is company that values profits above everything else, so they got rid of her to make sure they will keep people from going to another makeup brand- even though they kept Camila Cabello on even though she called her former co-worker a n-gger. It is hypocrisy at its finest.
” It seems to me that it’s especially difficult to condemn “all white people” with the same brush after Charlottesville, where a white woman literally gave her life to fight the agents of white supremacy. ”
What happened with Heather Hyer was a tragedy but she did not give her life to the cause the way you are trying to make her out to be. She did not go to that rally knowing that she was going to die or even think she was going to get hurt. Why would a white woman even think such a thing? Her attendance at a rally does not elevate her to hero status at all. Me writing this does not minimize her death because she was a woman who was loved by her family and friends and she was legit trying to show her version of support. Having said that: she was a white woman at a rally who was in the wrong place at the wrong time and unfortunately was murdered by a terrorist in a Dodge. Anyone who wants to elevate her to martyr status needs to stop… like right now. Her attending a rally is not the same thing as a BLM activist attending a rally or a DACA recipient going to work knowing they could be caught and arrested. The way some people talk about Heather reminds me of the three students that were murdered by the KKK and put in a ditch in the 1960s. Two white kids and one black guy and most of the conversations were about the sacrifices of the white students. Same thing like what happened in Seattle with the two teenage girls who were being harassed by the white trash on the train and the three men who helped them ending with two of the three dying. No mention on how the girls felt just that the three white men were “heroes”. And it was not until the lone surviving white guy said to stop focusing on him and more on the girls did any one remember that the two victims were women of color and fine- other than their families because they were so busy praising the white guys for doing the right thing. They were so focused on proving #not all whites that they were inadvertantly proving the point.
I personally talk about whites as a whole because every last white person has benefitted from white supremacy- even the good ones. Just because you don’t think you benefit from it doesn’t make what I said false. If it makes you uncomfortable to be lumped in with the KKK and Dump, too bad. Work harder on convincing other whites to help end white supremacy instead of trying to kill the messenger. Silence is complicity when it comes to race. White supremacy is not going to be ended by POC it is going to have to be ended by whites. A white identified person’s discomfort is not more important than a minorities’ life. If you believe that, then start acting like it. Words mean nothing if you aren’t willing to backing it up with actions.
“A white identified person’s discomfort is not more important than a minorities’ life. If you believe that, then start acting like it. Words mean nothing if you aren’t willing to backing it up with actions.”
Truth. 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽
Thank you, Aiobhan, well said.
Fully agree with everything.
A lot of tumblr kids are going to find out that they can’t get away with yelling monologues at people and dogpiling them into submission at their job. Which is probably why most of them don’t have one and go by “freelance/ online/ blogger/ activist” instead.
I am not sure that I agree with her statement: “realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of color.” I think that France and Germany did not use slaves to establish their countries. Am I right? The success of the “white” race is the idea of democracy and treating women as equal. Other countries not founded by “whites” (India, China, many countries founded in Africa, etc.) have not been founded with these principles. This is what ultimately leads to the privelege she is talking about. Unfortunately in the music industry African Americans musicians continue to treat women as less then with their lyrics. It sets up African American women to be less than. I wish that could be fixed.
France and Germany were colonial powers who benefited from the human capital and natural resources of the lands they colonized in Africa and around the world. So yes, built on the backs, blood, and death of people of color.
Not surprising that a racist would be this breathtakingly ignorant. Read up on French & German colonialism & stop embarrassing yourself. Infact, pick up a few more history books on pre-colonial Africa while you’re at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you want to start with France and Africa? Because I can, and in chronological order too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good lord, I don’t even know where to start with this.
White folk were forced to give women a semblance of equality when a massive world war killed and otherwise engaged their male population.
All colonial nations used slaves, to my knowledge. All colonial nations participated in or supported genocide. Most established countries still use slavery of sorts in their industries. The chocolate company Mars, for example, refused to remove slave and child labor from their supply chains until after 2020. The legislation changed so the companies who did agree just moved from Cote D Ivoire to Indonesia where international laws are more lax in that regard, so it’s probably still happening.
Black women not being treated equally in song lyrics are a symptom of a disease. I agree it’s gross, but white men and women contribute to the disease, but flipping this back to black men is in poor taste.
Munroe: ALL people who aren’t like me are racists!!
Me: Oh puke!
I think Loreal was looking for a spokesperson to make them seem progressive and hip and with the times. They wanted her to be very “peace and love” I’m sure, because that’s what they wanted to project by hiring her… She wasn’t.
As a white person, I can’t help but be a little bit taken aback and hurt by what she said. And as a business owner, I also understand why Loreal had to fire her… But I don’t doubt that her feelings are true, and that her pain is real. And for that, I hope it gets better.
Her comments were racist.
MC2, Kitten, Rachel, Megan and a couple of others I haven’t written down, thank you so much for getting it. This thread is incredibly sad with all these White Women tears flowing at what Monroe said, which is absolute truth.
ALL WHITE PEOPLE benefit from the system of racism. That’s a fact. If you can’t see that, then you’re blind.
LYNNIE, I agree with what you said. I wish past commenters were still here.. They were so good at schooling the ignorant. Eg, GNAT, Eternal Side Eye to name a couple.. The level of intelligence has lowered with some of these new commenters..
Hi DurbanGirl
I miss Eternal Side-Eye every day. She was such a powerful voice on these threads, in addition to being a gifted teacher AND writer.
Miss Gnatty too.
I miss Eternal and GNAT too, a lot. And Tifzlan.
I can’t tell you my level of frustration right now.
This thread is so filled with ignorance.*pretends to be shocked*.
You guys really get hurt when people call out the fact that white people benefit from racism. It’s not a lie. ALL WHITE PEOPLE BENEFIT FROM RACISM. YOU DO. Then again, this post was out of context and made her comments seem bad.
Like a commenter said.. most of you have Taylor Swift Syndrome.
It IS a “if you’re not with us, you’re against us” mentality, because it’s true. You can’t be neutral and standby with racism. You just can’t.
And l’Oréal still has a contract with James Charles and Cheryl Cole. Two examples of the privilege that comes with being white.
You’re absolutely right. These comments are a mess!!!! Get it together, people. We’re better than this!
She absolutely should have been fired, no question. Her statements were unacceptable and ridiculous.
I’m also very, very surprised at some of these comments. No, not all white people are filled with hate. But ALL white people DO benefit from the system of racism, and therefore all white people participate in the system of racism. It’s our responsibility to tear it down. She could have worded it more clearly, but she is not wrong. And there is a HUGE difference between a transgender black woman saying “all white people” and a white person saying “all black people.” When white folks say it it’s dangerous and it costs black lives.
Thank you Shambles. I don’t understand these comments. Normally I agree with more ppl on here but today is like opposite day or something.
All humans are potentially racist but no one is born racist. it is a human construct and a human problem. You are not immune or exempt if you are black, brown or of any color on the planet. When we identify someone as “different”, “other” and thereafter as flawed because of difference thereby being genetically, intellectually, culturally, racially inferior– we are racist. What happened in Rwanda between the Hutus and Tutsis was racism. The Pashtuns slaughtering and oppressing Hazara in Afghanistan is also racism. I come from Ukraine, a country that had no state sponsored connections to the slave trade but certainly has a horrible track record when it comes to anti-semitism, Pogroms and the oppression of Jewish people. Slavery is not just white construct it is a human construct. It is a human problem. To say otherwise is myopic, reductionist and a gross sweeping generalization not based in fact. In the past few centuries it has been a problem in which the oppressors were Anglo and Western- European nations who colonized and systematically enslaved and then continually oppressed people from African and Asian nations. History goes much further back than a few centuries. Slavery, oppression, war, rape, violence, racism, misogyny, subjugation, oppression–these are human constructs and human problems. They go back a lot further than 500 years.
This thread is so disappointing. There are so many ignorant comments and people STILL don’t know the true definition of racism.
https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/racism
I am white and I live in the uk. I totally acknowledge and abhor the horrendous part Britain in the past played in slavery and what that did for this country. Does that make me racist at a personal level? No it does not.
Is there racism still in my country? Yes there is. Is it all white against black? No it isn’t – check all the organised gangs of child abusers in my country over the last few years.
And often the prejudice isn’t just about skin colour but intertwined with religious beliefs – check honour killngs.
But don’t tell me all white people are racist please. Sweeping generalisations can be very dangerous.
People are surprised L’Oréal didn’t give a damn about racial questions?
What a shock (deep sarcasm here). Since their racial discrimination imbroglios and trials a decade ago(lost trials), I’ve never bought anything owned or associated with l’Oréal and never understood how any woman of color agreed to be their token black/brown ambassador.
Court of appeal in Paris found them guilty of racial discrimination in their process to select job applicants. They used the infamous BBR tag in their job ads. BBR for Bleu Blanc Rouge (the flag), the well known code in the job world in the 90′s and early 00′s for white only. Sure, they resorted to the old excuse that some subcontractor did it without their knowledge or consents. Judges didn’t fall for that.
I find it difficult to feel sorry for her. If the way women of color are treated is so important to you, refuse to be the face of a company condemned for racial discrimination (again not ages ago, in the 21st century) in the first place.
