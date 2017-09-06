Hillary Clinton: ‘I am proud to be a Democrat and I wish Bernie were too’

Embed from Getty Images

We keep getting previews of Hillary Clinton’s memoir, What Happened, ahead of its release this month. The book is possibly one of the reasons why Donald Trump is acting so crazy, unless you believe that Bigly Boy simply IS crazy and he is currently being consumed by insanity even further. Anyway, Hillary and her book. Obviously, she wanted to address everything that went down in the primaries, especially all of the Bernie Sanders stuff. Someone on Twitter got an advanced copy of the book and Hillary is throwing shade at Bernie.

In the passage that was tweeted out Monday evening by Tom Watson, Clinton attacks some of Sanders’s supporters for being “sexist” and suggests the Vermont senator doesn’t have the Democratic Party’s true interests at heart. Most notably, she also intimates that he may not have even cared that his underhanded (in her opinion) attacks on her helped Donald Trump become president. “When I finally challenged Bernie during a debate to name a single time I changed a position or a vote because of a financial contribution, he couldn’t come up with anything,” she wrote. “Nonetheless, his attacks caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign…. I don’t know if that bothered Bernie or not.” Clinton continues: “He certainly shared my horror at the thought of Donald Trump becoming President, and I appreciate that he campaigned for me in the general election. But he isn’t a Democrat — that’s not a smear, that’s what he says. He didn’t get into the race to make sure a Democrat won the White House, he got in to disrupt the Democratic Party.” At the end of the page, Clinton concludes by saying: “I am proud to be a Democrat and I wish Bernie were too.”

[From WaPo]

I know “shade” is overused at this point, but I think this qualifies. This is brilliantly shady. Hillary knows that Bernie isn’t the reason why Donald Trump is president. She’s not saying that. She’s saying that Bernie isn’t a Democrat, which is true, and that his primary campaign’s talking points were picked up by Trump. Which is also true. Last month, political science professor Brian Schaffner analyzed primary and general election data and showed that 1 out of 12 Bernie supporters ended up voting for Trump. It’s also pretty clear that a significant minority were Republicans to begin with, and that they went to Bernie (and then Trump) because they disliked Clinton and Obama.

At the end of the day… no, I still don’t care about Bernie. I never did. I like him even less now that he’s backing candidates who want to take reproductive freedom off the Democratic agenda. There’s a reason why “Bernie Bros” were a thing, and there’s a reason why Bernie’s base of supporters looked a lot like Trump’s base of supporters. And I still want no part of it.

Wow – "I am proud to be a Democrat and wish Bernie were, too." #ShePersisted pic.twitter.com/jSv7ilP5Nv — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) September 4, 2017

