“Happy 45th birthday to Idris Elba, who will always be really hot” links

Happy 45th birthday, Idris Elba. And yes, I agree with Lainey, I would love Idris with Angelina Jolie. [LaineyGossip]
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost are still happening. [Dlisted]
A retrospective of the 2007 Emmys. [Wonderwall]
Katy Perry is going to have to pay, big time. [Moe Jackson]
The first teaser for American Crime Story: Versace. [OMG Blog]
Colin Trevorrow won’t direct Star Wars Ep. IX. [Pajiba]
Oprah Winfrey will be an Emmy presenter. [JustJared]
Rami Malek looks so much like Freddie Mercury. [IDLY]
Heather Graham takes a bubble bath. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Madonna is going to war with FedEx. [Socialite Life]
Damn!
Where’s Sixer?
Sigh….fine, I’ll direct Star Wars Episode IX.
You have to admit they keep going like this and eventually my name will come up!
Idris/Angelina might be good gossip but would not likely be a stable relationship. She has her stuff going on. He’s been divorced twice (one that he annulled) and he and his baby mama didn’t even make it to his kid’s second birthday. It would be drama, drama, drama.
No way on that matchup!
The reameblence is uncanny and I cannot wait to see this movie.
Rami Malek is a dead ringer for Mercury in that photo, it’s uncanny.
Yeah, ridiculous amounts of Photoshop will do that.
Lainey is not thinking clearly
He’s only 45?? I would have guessed closer to 55… Either way, smoking hot.
Happiest of birthdays to beautiful Idris!
