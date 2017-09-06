“Happy 45th birthday to Idris Elba, who will always be really hot” links
  • September 06, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

New York premiere of 'The Dark Tower' - Arrivals

Happy 45th birthday, Idris Elba. And yes, I agree with Lainey, I would love Idris with Angelina Jolie. [LaineyGossip]
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost are still happening. [Dlisted]
A retrospective of the 2007 Emmys. [Wonderwall]
Katy Perry is going to have to pay, big time. [Moe Jackson]
The first teaser for American Crime Story: Versace. [OMG Blog]
Colin Trevorrow won’t direct Star Wars Ep. IX. [Pajiba]
Oprah Winfrey will be an Emmy presenter. [JustJared]
Rami Malek looks so much like Freddie Mercury. [IDLY]
Heather Graham takes a bubble bath. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Madonna is going to war with FedEx. [Socialite Life]

UK premiere of Sky Atlantic's Guerrilla

 

9 Responses to ““Happy 45th birthday to Idris Elba, who will always be really hot” links”

  1. BritAfrica says:
    September 6, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Damn!

    Where’s Sixer?

  2. Mia4s says:
    September 6, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Sigh….fine, I’ll direct Star Wars Episode IX.

    You have to admit they keep going like this and eventually my name will come up!

    Idris/Angelina might be good gossip but would not likely be a stable relationship. She has her stuff going on. He’s been divorced twice (one that he annulled) and he and his baby mama didn’t even make it to his kid’s second birthday. It would be drama, drama, drama.

  3. Nev says:
    September 6, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    No way on that matchup!

  4. Mel M says:
    September 6, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    The reameblence is uncanny and I cannot wait to see this movie.

  5. Incredulous says:
    September 6, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Rami Malek is a dead ringer for Mercury in that photo, it’s uncanny.

  6. Electric Tuba says:
    September 6, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Lainey is not thinking clearly

  7. Sara says:
    September 6, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    He’s only 45?? I would have guessed closer to 55… Either way, smoking hot.

  8. Lightpurple says:
    September 6, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Happiest of birthdays to beautiful Idris!

