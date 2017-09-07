Tiffany Trump’s publicist confused Harper’s Magazine for Harper’s Bazaar

NYFW Fall/Winter 2017 - Vivienne Tam - Front Row

True story: I used to think Harper’s Magazine and Harper’s Bazaar magazine were somehow related. I was, like, 14 years old when I realized they were two separate magazines with completely different agendas and readerships and editorial boards and everything. Bazaar is the fashion magazine, and Harper’s is the literary/journalism/essay/intellectual magazine and they don’t have anything to do with each other. I figured that out, as I said, when I was a teenager. Tiffany Trump and her publicist still haven’t figured it out. With New York Fashion Week starting in a matter of hours, all of the fashionistas will be descending on Manhattan for shows, events and parties. Harper’s Bazaar is doing a big “Bazaar Icons” party in the middle of NYFW. So Tiffany Trump’s publicist emailed a party invitation request… to Harper’s Magazine.

She’s an Icon in her own mind. Tiffany Trump, who now has “people,” had her people email Harper’s magazine — the one for people who are smarty pants, not the one for people who wear smart pants — asking that the President’s daughter be invited to their “fashion Icons” event.

Proving that they are what they wear, not what they read, Tiffany’s publicists emailed Harper’s Magazine, the one that defines itself as “the oldest general-interest monthly in America, exploring the issues that drive our national conversation, through long-form narrative journalism,” instead of Harper’s Bazaar, the one that defines itself as “America’s first fashion magazine.”

Seems Trump’s clueless minions wanted to score the presidential daughter an invitation to the Friday event at The Plaza which is sponsored by the fashionista bible, Harper’s Bazaar. When Bazaar hosts its Icons annual bash, they think Kanye West and his wife, whazzername. In fact, this year, their Icons include Kim Kardashian, Courtney Love, Cindy Crawford, The Weeknd, Karlie Kloss, Kate Bosworth and many other thin people.

The Trump publicist’s entreaty read, “Hi, I wanted to email on behalf of the First Daughter Tiffany Trump. She is in town for NYFW (New York Fashion Week) and attending a few events. She would love to possibly attend the Bazaar Icons party. Please let me know if this could be accommodated.”

You mean the second First Daughter? That one? Sure, she can come to the bash — when and if — Harper’s ever decides to throw a fashion party. The perplexed recipient of the bizarre Bazaar email, Giulia Melucci, vice president of public relations at Harper’s Magazine, said, “I was tempted to create a Harper’s Magazine fashion icon event just so we could host her. Think Byzantine art, Jesus and the Madonna, the original one!”

[From The NY Daily News]

My original headline for this story was “Tiffany Trump: moron or understandable?” While this is a funny story and it’s sad that Tiffany A) has a publicist and B) has a publicist who is too stupid to realize the magazines are totally different, I want to also be completely honest: this is the kind of dumb mistake I would make, and have made. Here at Celebitchy, we get sent stuff from magazines all the time, and I’ve sent the wrong emails to the wrong magazine reps before, and thought various magazines were connected in ways that they are not. So, laugh at Tiffany if you want, because she is an absurd person and she does not belong at the Bazaar Icons event. But know you are laughing at the absurdity of the human condition in all of its wretchedness. *plays tiny violin for Tiffany Trump*

Also: terrible thought, but true: Tiffany is the Trump child who looks most like Bigly.

City of Hope Gala in NYC

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

77 Responses to “Tiffany Trump’s publicist confused Harper’s Magazine for Harper’s Bazaar”

  1. lightpurple says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Isn’t she supposed to be in law school? In DC? Sorry, Tiffany, but there’s an astronomical dropout rate in the first year of law school, the work load can be crushing, and if you’re taking off weekends to attend fashion shows this early into it, well, good luck making it through the first year. Unless you expect daddy to buy you your law degree but I’m not sure Georgetown will accommodate there as even Princess Nagini had to transfer to get her bachelors.

    And speaking of daddy buying you things, Tiffany, why did the State Department shell out $160,000 of MY tax dollars for car rentals for you during your trip to Italy? Selfish princess much? Trying to be like big corrupt sister? I want our money back. Cough it up.

    Reply
  2. Lindy79 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:25 am

    All I keep thinking is “can you imagine if relatives of the Obama’s had carried on the way the Trumps do, asking for access to parties, looking for freebies, stepping in to meetings they have no business in”….

    Reply
  3. Ib says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Hahahahaha I needed his today. Thanks!

    Reply
  4. JustJen says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:27 am

    She has a publicist? Mind, boggled.

    Reply
  5. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:28 am

    What a poorly written email, for someone who is a professional publicist.

    Reply
  6. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Ol’ Tif is just moronic as daddy drump. She uses her Secret Service detail as manservants. Ugh, this family is hideous. And yeah, supposedly attending first year law school, but mostly wants to be out and about in NYC.

    Reply
  7. Maria F. says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:29 am

    i thought it was a funny story and anything to make any complicit family member look stupid is ok in my book, but at the end of the day it is a yuuuuge mistake by her publicist. It is his or her profession after all and they should know better.

    Reply
  8. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Normal mistake for her (I also didn’t know) but as a rep, you should do your homework. And be in the know.

    Reply
  9. Nancy says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Marla’s pride and joy, the love child. Kellyanne has to slip Don a note to remind him of her name. While she has his name and blood, he knows her as well as he knows us. The forgotten child. She may have the money and privilege, but she doesn’t have a father. I’ve noticed she seems to covet Ivanka stanka, must be some psychological reasons. Any doctors in the house??

    Reply
  10. Loopy says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I actually feel sorry for her,she has these terribly sad eyes, come to think of it all Trump other than Ivanka have this sadness to them.

    Reply
  11. Pedro45 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I think American Psycho 2.0 (aka Eric) looks the most like Trump. Barron looks like the least like him.

    Reply
  12. TQB says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Fair is fair, I didn’t know Harper’s and Harper’s Bazaar were two different things until my extremely intellectual sister went to work for Harper’s. But then again, I’M NOT A PUBLICIST.

    Reply
  13. KB says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:59 am

    This is one of those things where if it happened to someone you don’t like it’s hilarious, but if it happened to someone you do like your response is sympathetic. I don’t necessarily like Tiffany, but this would be a lot more amusing to me if it happened to Ivanka. I wish it had happened to Ivanka.

    Reply
  14. Jerusha says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:08 am

    The mixup is worth it for this sentence alone:
    Giulia Melucci, vice president of public relations at Harper’s Magazine, said, “I was tempted to create a Harper’s Magazine fashion icon event just so we could host her. Think Byzantine art, Jesus and the Madonna, the original one!”

    Reply
  15. adastraperaspera says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Do we call his female children “First Daughters?” Is Don Jr. then our blessed “First Son?” I don’t get where that term is coming from? So sick of the cult vibe of this whole criminal crew.

    Reply
  16. Radley says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:23 am

    That was such a poorly written e-mail. Is her “publicist” just a friend or something. She really has no legit need for a publicist. What does she do? I thought she was still in school.

    Reply
  17. Miss Kittles says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I’m honestly surprised how unattractive she is. Her mom is quite pretty & has aged well. This poor girl has only gotten her fathers features which are awful. Marla stated in their divorce that he wanted to abort Tiffany. I wonder if that’s a reason she doesn’t seem to be as close with the Trumps. She definitely seems like the forgotten child. I would not be surprised if she’d getting more perks than ever just so she doesn’t show/tell the truth.

    Reply
  18. Lucky says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:40 am

    She has the same mouth area features as her as older brothers. That’s what makes them so unattractive to me, at least.

    Reply
  19. WendyNerd says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Courtney Love has more clout in Fashion circles and is more of an “Icon” than Tiffany. COURTNEY. LOVE.

    Reply
  20. Green Is Good says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Let’s be real here: she’s the daughter of the woman who was daddy’s mistress, then 2nd wife. Why would the other Trump kids want anything to do with her? Daddy Trump sure didn’t. Sad but true.

    Reply
  21. Kiki says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Donald Trump is a poor excuse of a human being than a father and the worst POUTUS. I may have my issues with my family, I thank my lucky stars that I don’t have a father like Donald Trump.

    Reply
  22. holly hobby says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    You’re right she’s the one that looks the most like Orangino (my apologies to that). The top picture shows the resemblance. No amount of plastic surgery would fix that unfortunately.

    Also, why would a law school student have a publicist? Doesn’t she know she’s not the favored daughter?

    Reply
  23. Heidi says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Since we hardly ever hear anything about Tiffany, I had assumed in her favour that she is smarter than his real children, avoiding the limelight because she realises that her begetter’s presidency is a sinking ship. But I guess when you are that young, you just can’t imagine that all of this can be over in a day or two. I bet she will change her last name to “Maples” after Mueller is done with Daddy.

    Reply
  24. Electric Tuba says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    She lived with Marla on the UES at least until 2010 so I don’t know why we’re saying she was raised away from her dad. She wasn’t. She just wasn’t his favorite child and he let everyone know he resented Marla getting pregnant. People in NYC know this because Donald was s loathed, sloppy socialite business failure here before he was the poster boy for white nationalist morons. Once Baron was born Marla threw a fit. A proper and hilarious karma denying fit.

    This is the face of a child that literally only her mother would love.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment