Tiffany Trump’s publicist confused Harper’s Magazine for Harper’s Bazaar

True story: I used to think Harper’s Magazine and Harper’s Bazaar magazine were somehow related. I was, like, 14 years old when I realized they were two separate magazines with completely different agendas and readerships and editorial boards and everything. Bazaar is the fashion magazine, and Harper’s is the literary/journalism/essay/intellectual magazine and they don’t have anything to do with each other. I figured that out, as I said, when I was a teenager. Tiffany Trump and her publicist still haven’t figured it out. With New York Fashion Week starting in a matter of hours, all of the fashionistas will be descending on Manhattan for shows, events and parties. Harper’s Bazaar is doing a big “Bazaar Icons” party in the middle of NYFW. So Tiffany Trump’s publicist emailed a party invitation request… to Harper’s Magazine.
She’s an Icon in her own mind. Tiffany Trump, who now has “people,” had her people email Harper’s magazine — the one for people who are smarty pants, not the one for people who wear smart pants — asking that the President’s daughter be invited to their “fashion Icons” event.
Proving that they are what they wear, not what they read, Tiffany’s publicists emailed Harper’s Magazine, the one that defines itself as “the oldest general-interest monthly in America, exploring the issues that drive our national conversation, through long-form narrative journalism,” instead of Harper’s Bazaar, the one that defines itself as “America’s first fashion magazine.”
Seems Trump’s clueless minions wanted to score the presidential daughter an invitation to the Friday event at The Plaza which is sponsored by the fashionista bible, Harper’s Bazaar. When Bazaar hosts its Icons annual bash, they think Kanye West and his wife, whazzername. In fact, this year, their Icons include Kim Kardashian, Courtney Love, Cindy Crawford, The Weeknd, Karlie Kloss, Kate Bosworth and many other thin people.
The Trump publicist’s entreaty read, “Hi, I wanted to email on behalf of the First Daughter Tiffany Trump. She is in town for NYFW (New York Fashion Week) and attending a few events. She would love to possibly attend the Bazaar Icons party. Please let me know if this could be accommodated.”
You mean the second First Daughter? That one? Sure, she can come to the bash — when and if — Harper’s ever decides to throw a fashion party. The perplexed recipient of the bizarre Bazaar email, Giulia Melucci, vice president of public relations at Harper’s Magazine, said, “I was tempted to create a Harper’s Magazine fashion icon event just so we could host her. Think Byzantine art, Jesus and the Madonna, the original one!”
My original headline for this story was “Tiffany Trump: moron or understandable?” While this is a funny story and it’s sad that Tiffany A) has a publicist and B) has a publicist who is too stupid to realize the magazines are totally different, I want to also be completely honest: this is the kind of dumb mistake I would make, and have made. Here at Celebitchy, we get sent stuff from magazines all the time, and I’ve sent the wrong emails to the wrong magazine reps before, and thought various magazines were connected in ways that they are not. So, laugh at Tiffany if you want, because she is an absurd person and she does not belong at the Bazaar Icons event. But know you are laughing at the absurdity of the human condition in all of its wretchedness. *plays tiny violin for Tiffany Trump*
Also: terrible thought, but true: Tiffany is the Trump child who looks most like Bigly.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Isn’t she supposed to be in law school? In DC? Sorry, Tiffany, but there’s an astronomical dropout rate in the first year of law school, the work load can be crushing, and if you’re taking off weekends to attend fashion shows this early into it, well, good luck making it through the first year. Unless you expect daddy to buy you your law degree but I’m not sure Georgetown will accommodate there as even Princess Nagini had to transfer to get her bachelors.
And speaking of daddy buying you things, Tiffany, why did the State Department shell out $160,000 of MY tax dollars for car rentals for you during your trip to Italy? Selfish princess much? Trying to be like big corrupt sister? I want our money back. Cough it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Corrupt big sister took her under her wings and is tutoring her on how to get stuff. No joke.
http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/12/inside-ivanka-trump-and-tiffany-trump-complicated-sister-act
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is just so sleazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grifters gotta grift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is she begging for an invitation? Is that usual? I would think if Harper’s Bazaar wanted her to attend their fashion event she’d have an invitation at the ready.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And isnt she high profile to get one without all that yapping.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
puh-leeese daddy will buy that piece of paper before FW is over. Next step – White house
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was likely her mother using her so they could travel with some “friends”. Curious because she doesn’t have any money and Tangerine doesn’t give either of them an allowance.
She is delusional if she thinks anyone wants her papped and associated with their brand. Maybe she can find a way, but no one caters to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Daddy’s State Department spent $160,000 of OUR money renting cars for her visit to Italy. The STATE DEPARTMENT, not Secret Service. Daddy has no problem spending our money on Pansy Parkinson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marla made plenty of money in the divorce settlement – it’s why Trump hates her so much: his infidelity cost him a packet with the divorce from Ivana and then he had to pay out (far less) a few years later when Marla left him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Scout
No she didn’t get much money. He hates her because in his mind she ruined his reputation. The prenup was paltry. 2 million but the child support was sizable.
@lightpurple
Right. I know. Not one cent from him but oh sure take what you need from the taxpayers. No one stops him so he will keep on doing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I keep thinking is “can you imagine if relatives of the Obama’s had carried on the way the Trumps do, asking for access to parties, looking for freebies, stepping in to meetings they have no business in”….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What do you mean? Malia was spotted having age appropriate fun at a Chicago music fest, and the press politely made no issue out of that non thing. /sarcasm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahaha I needed his today. Thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a publicist? Mind, boggled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. That was exactly my thought too. What the hell does she need a publicist for
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. Why does Trump’s least favorite adult child need a publicist?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For the OPPORTUNITIES to capitalize on the most hated guy in America! She’s part of the brand!
PS: She needs a makeover. Surgically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Face transplant.
Actually, that’s the only way any of them can ever leave Trump Tower again after this is over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Pandy and Heidi: we usually stay away from saying cruel things about a young person’s looks on CB unless they appear with clown make-up, ridiculous outfits or obvious cosmetic enhancements. Tiffany clearly hasn’t had the crazy amount of plastic surgery Ivanka has and is for all intents and purposes an attractive enough young woman, not in need of a face transplant. That’s just mean-spirited.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jaded normally I wouldn’t especially as someone who could use surgical intervention herself …. But she’s milking her 15 minutes so.im going to drag her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please if we think someone is unattractive we say it. If beauty is subjective then why not. If a person can say how beautiful someone is why can’t another say how unattractive someone is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a poorly written email, for someone who is a professional publicist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think any friend or connection can have the title of “publicist.” Experience or professionalism not necessary, especially in the Trump era.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know. The email sounds fine to me and I am more apt to think that the publicist knows the difference between Harper’s Magazine and Harper’s Bazaar. I think it was just a stupid, very embarrassing mix up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really. There’s no such title as “First Daughter”! And besides, why should the fashion world treat her special when her own father doesn’t?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ol’ Tif is just moronic as daddy drump. She uses her Secret Service detail as manservants. Ugh, this family is hideous. And yeah, supposedly attending first year law school, but mostly wants to be out and about in NYC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In her (slight) defence, law school may not have started yet. It’s possible but I don’t know for sure. Or she may have blown off a few orientation events. Maybe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Georgetown Law School classes started August 28. They’ve already passed the add/drop point
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i thought it was a funny story and anything to make any complicit family member look stupid is ok in my book, but at the end of the day it is a yuuuuge mistake by her publicist. It is his or her profession after all and they should know better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Normal mistake for her (I also didn’t know) but as a rep, you should do your homework. And be in the know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marla’s pride and joy, the love child. Kellyanne has to slip Don a note to remind him of her name. While she has his name and blood, he knows her as well as he knows us. The forgotten child. She may have the money and privilege, but she doesn’t have a father. I’ve noticed she seems to covet Ivanka stanka, must be some psychological reasons. Any doctors in the house??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nancy, she doesn’t get any money from him at least not enough to do much with or live largely. Her mother pushes for anything she can grift from the last name. She can’t even reach him directly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people assume she and her mother are the better of the evils, but I think they can grift as hard as the rest (just more under the radar).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually feel sorry for her,she has these terribly sad eyes, come to think of it all Trump other than Ivanka have this sadness to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does, as does the boy. All of the spawn from he and Ivana look gleefully confident to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But not Don jr, he has that look of he feels like a disappointment to his father. She seems to be a mixture of Trump and Marla is it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s Trump and Ivana…Marla is Tiffani’s mother
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Loopy Misread your post – thought you were saying Don Jr. was Marla’s son…my error
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The adult sons are just as repugnant to me as their father. I can’t remember which son said it, but he acknowledged they all knew Ivanka was his favorite. Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that one out. If you look at the pictures of her from child to adult, sitting on his knee or he with his arm around her waist, it is nausea inducing. Such an inappropriate relationship, and they simply refuse to hide it. Being close to your child is fine, but to put her in the White House with her husband with power is frightening. Like he himself would say, sad, very sad! (that exclamation point is his, surprised he hasn’t pulled a taylor swift and tried copyright it).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think American Psycho 2.0 (aka Eric) looks the most like Trump. Barron looks like the least like him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re all so ugly. Usually an inept, corrupt family falls into success and finds fame at least partially because they’re charming and/or attractive (like the Kushner’s) but the Trump’s are so hard to look at and so dumb. I don’t understand how they’re successful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are unfortunate looking. I am not a conspiracy theorist, but look at Ivanka. She looks Reptilian to me. Won’t go any further than that, but is the first daughter an alien?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are remarkably unattractive, but they think they are gorgeous. It’s very weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all look like they got the worst genes from both sides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What happened to the chin of the members in that family?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chins come with human souls
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@darkladi
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fair is fair, I didn’t know Harper’s and Harper’s Bazaar were two different things until my extremely intellectual sister went to work for Harper’s. But then again, I’M NOT A PUBLICIST.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is one of those things where if it happened to someone you don’t like it’s hilarious, but if it happened to someone you do like your response is sympathetic. I don’t necessarily like Tiffany, but this would be a lot more amusing to me if it happened to Ivanka. I wish it had happened to Ivanka.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The mixup is worth it for this sentence alone:
Giulia Melucci, vice president of public relations at Harper’s Magazine, said, “I was tempted to create a Harper’s Magazine fashion icon event just so we could host her. Think Byzantine art, Jesus and the Madonna, the original one!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do we call his female children “First Daughters?” Is Don Jr. then our blessed “First Son?” I don’t get where that term is coming from? So sick of the cult vibe of this whole criminal crew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First Daughter is playing On the First Lady title, which is Melania.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chris Matthews refers to them as “The Romanovs”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking they’re the Borgias.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha I didn’t know that. The last czar was to put it delicately lacking in intellectual faculties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the Borgias suits them better, the Romanovs at least did some charity work during the war and they were not in love with each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was such a poorly written e-mail. Is her “publicist” just a friend or something. She really has no legit need for a publicist. What does she do? I thought she was still in school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m honestly surprised how unattractive she is. Her mom is quite pretty & has aged well. This poor girl has only gotten her fathers features which are awful. Marla stated in their divorce that he wanted to abort Tiffany. I wonder if that’s a reason she doesn’t seem to be as close with the Trumps. She definitely seems like the forgotten child. I would not be surprised if she’d getting more perks than ever just so she doesn’t show/tell the truth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was much more attractive before her nose job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tiffany Trump got a nose job? I thought it was always that small. Why anyone with a moon face would whittle down their nose like that is beyond me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not as close because she was raised on the west coast and Trump rarely saw her. So she wasn’t close to the much older kids. She moved to the east coast for college to try to establish more of a relationship. But it’s still not much of one. I imagine she’s going to law school there to try to get closer to her dad — forget that — or be included in some things publicly, and/or not be forgotten during his term. It’s a great law school, so maybe I’m projecting.
I always think she looks a little like a blonde Mackenzie Phillips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can see is 45s leering face, just under all the makeup. She truly did get the strongest dose of his genes,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good lord , the comments on this girls looks are so uncalled for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree – leave her looks out of this, it’s cruel and immature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has the same mouth area features as her as older brothers. That’s what makes them so unattractive to me, at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Courtney Love has more clout in Fashion circles and is more of an “Icon” than Tiffany. COURTNEY. LOVE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tiffany has about as much pull as Jeff Session’s third cousin’s sister in law’s cousin’s niece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s be real here: she’s the daughter of the woman who was daddy’s mistress, then 2nd wife. Why would the other Trump kids want anything to do with her? Daddy Trump sure didn’t. Sad but true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see that the older children wouldn’t be keen on Tiffani…
But you do know that Trump left his 1st wife and MARRIED the mistress, right?
And they were married for a few years.
Not like he didn’t want anything to do with her, at least in the beginning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donnie married Marla, and dumped her just before the five year marriage mark. After five years, Marla would have been entitled to a substantially higher alimony settlement per their pre-nup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donald Trump is a poor excuse of a human being than a father and the worst POUTUS. I may have my issues with my family, I thank my lucky stars that I don’t have a father like Donald Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right she’s the one that looks the most like Orangino (my apologies to that). The top picture shows the resemblance. No amount of plastic surgery would fix that unfortunately.
Also, why would a law school student have a publicist? Doesn’t she know she’s not the favored daughter?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who would you say Chelsea Clinton looks the most like and could she benefit from plastic surgery?
Just wondering…
And what about the Obama girls while we’re at ripping apart women based on looks?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we please stop with the derogatory comments on her looks! She’s an attractive young woman, that’s it. She didn’t choose her looks and to rip her apart for not measuring up to some unattainably high standard of beauty is really vile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since we hardly ever hear anything about Tiffany, I had assumed in her favour that she is smarter than his real children, avoiding the limelight because she realises that her begetter’s presidency is a sinking ship. But I guess when you are that young, you just can’t imagine that all of this can be over in a day or two. I bet she will change her last name to “Maples” after Mueller is done with Daddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She lived with Marla on the UES at least until 2010 so I don’t know why we’re saying she was raised away from her dad. She wasn’t. She just wasn’t his favorite child and he let everyone know he resented Marla getting pregnant. People in NYC know this because Donald was s loathed, sloppy socialite business failure here before he was the poster boy for white nationalist morons. Once Baron was born Marla threw a fit. A proper and hilarious karma denying fit.
This is the face of a child that literally only her mother would love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse