‘IT’ kills it at the box office this weekend, did it live up to the hype?

My friends and I went to go see IT around 4pm on Saturday. We bought the tickets ahead of time online and the showing was crowded but not full. There were more people lined up outside the theater when we left than I’ve ever seen before. The vast majority were also there to see IT, which earned $117 million domestically and $179 million worldwide its opening weekend. Only two other movies have opened better at the box office this year, Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of The Galaxy 2. When all is said and done, IT will likely be in the top five highest grossing films of 2017. That’s extraordinary because not only is IT doing so well, it’s doing so well at a time when hurricanes have decimated parts of Texas and have caused the evacuation of large parts of Florida:
The New Line and Warner Bros. adaptation of Stephen King’s novel is officially shattering box office records during its opening weekend. The R-rated horror film should make a whopping $117.2 million from 4,103 locations, far surpassing earlier expectations. That would give “It” the third-largest opening weekend of 2017, about even with “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which made $117 million. Only “Beauty and the Beast” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” earned more this year. And $7.2 million of “It’s” domestic grosses are coming from 377 Imax screens.
“It” earned a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 87% and a B+ CinemaScore. Its gender breakdown is reportedly 51% female and 49% male. About two thirds of the audience has been over 25 years old.
“It’s” opening is mostly unprecedented, crushing the record for largest September debut set by “Hotel Transylvania 2” in 2015 with $48.5 million, and the biggest opening weekend banked by a horror or supernatural film — “Paranormal Activity 3” earned $52.6 million in 2011. When it comes to R-rated movie launches, “It” falls only to “Deadpool,” which changed the game in 2016 with a massive $132.4 million opening. This, during a weekend when Hurricane Irma threatens huge portions of Florida and Georgia, which could dent attendance by as much as 5%.
Mild spoilers for IT below
Honestly I was disappointed in IT. I think it may be because I like slow burn atmospheric horror and IT was more of the in-your-face slasher variety. The jump scares and graphic scenes made my friend and I laugh, almost without exception. There was a real campiness to IT that the film skirted but didn’t fully embrace. The friendships between the children were believable and the dialog was especially funny, but many of the scenes felt formulaic. I wanted more depth from IT – at times it seemed like a pale copy of Stranger Things without the character development or immersive feeling of the series. All of the parents were cartoonish and unlikable and I didn’t particularly care what happened to any of the kids. Don’t get me wrong I’m glad I watched IT, the movie delivered somewhat and I will watch it again when it’s free on demand, but due to the hype I expected so much more. Given the quality of films we’ve seen recently (Get Out, Spiderman Homecoming, Wonder Woman, Guardians 2, etc) it should have been much better executed. While I haven’t seen Annabelle Creation yet, I found the first two Conjuring movies scarier and frankly better. Also if you’re looking for a retro horror movie that leaves most of the scariness to the imagination, see It Follows or Let the Right One In.
I hated it. It completely failed to capture the magic of the books (the special relationship between the kids) and they showed Pennywise so many times he-well, it just stopped being scary as far as I’m concerned. UGH!
I agree. Let down a great book. But so much of what make King books great can’t be captured on film. The character development, the sense of place. And there was so much history and macroverse explanation in the book that it would take several slow movies to explain it all. And without all that the story becomes thin.
That’s very well said. That’s why IMO, the material would have been better served by a miniseries than by a conventional 2 hour film. The 90′s adaptation had the right idea, but the execution was poor.
When Cary fukunaga was attached to it, and developing the screen play is was to be 2 films. He left when they couldn’t secure that.
I was like that with HP. Completely different genre but the films lacked what the books provided.
I agree. It was not as scary as I was hoping and I left the theatre thinking, “Annabelle was better.” It was good. I’m glad the kids and I saw it, but I don’t think it lived up to the hype.
It was creepy rather than terrifying. The children are amazing!! LET THE RIGHT ONE IN is one of the best horror movies I have ever seen [been watching them for more than 50 years.]
The kids were the best part of the movie…all of them did great.
“Let Me In,” the American remake of “Let the Right One In,” is good as well.
The Swedish Let the Right One in NOT the American one.
Let the right one in was absolutely excellent. Have you seen It Follows, or Ginger Snaps? Interesting allegories in those, and very well done.
I also really enjoyed Cabin in the Woods and still have A Girl Walks Home At Night on my list of to see movies.
I watched it during a 7pm showing on Saturday. It was sold out and all subsequent showings for the day were as well.
I thought it was good. Better than I expected. Maybe I am in the minority but I may even like it better than the original. The original scared the hell out of me as a kid. I hate clowns to this day. I watched the first one yesterday. It was not nearly as terrifying as I remember. That may be because special effects are so much better nowadays. The obvious cuts for commercial breaks also bothered me.
I like that the new one follows a chronological timeline, instead of starting with them as adults and doing a series of flashbacks. I felt the kids in the new one were well developed. It was believable they were friends. I cannot say their friendship in the original felt as believable to me.
Tim Curry as It was great. Part of what made him so terrifying was he seemed like a normal, joyful clown until he wasn’t. Bill’s interpretation of Pennywise is the opposite. You know immediately something is off with his character. The remake certainly went for more scares. I liked it.
Nice review. Thank you!
Agreed. There will never be a Pennywise better than Tim Curry’s.
It was creepy and terrifying so I liked that aspect. What I hated was the elimination of some of the backstories and the racial undertones of the original. I thought that was a huge miss. There’s a lot of nuance that they eliminated. Ultimately it was good but not better than the original IT movie or book
I was annoyed with how removed Mike’s contributions to the Losers Club his family’s origins with Derry and in the book he’s the historian. Instead of he being a student in a different school they reduce him to killing sheep in a processing plant. Bugger
Someone please help me……. Bill Skargard looks so good to me and I do not understand why???
He was one of the lead characters in Netflix Hemslock Grove. They did big promotion for it a few years ago and that’s what I remember him in. Dunno what else he’s been in though.
He had a smaller part in Atomic Blonde as a baddie. He’s supernaturally attractive.
I totally would, even as Pennywise.
*hangs head in shame* I’ll let myself out.
You don’t have to, just go on tumblr, you’ll find your crowd there. I rarely do but there is literally nothing people won’t write fanfic about, apparently. I was just looking for short reviews from non-critics (I rarely agree with those tbh) and I discovered some sh*t. I mean the kid is gorgeous, no doubt but … the clown? Girl.
ETA: Also, I think for people who rarely watch horror movies, this will probably be plenty scary.
I feel like he looks like Marc Anthony and Steve Buscemi had a child but he is actually hot. I don’t know how to explain my attraction either but I find him better looking than his brother Gustav and definitely more attractive than Alex.
I liked it. Not a great movie, but I think maybe the kind of movie people were in the mood for right now. Escapist while not being a happy or comfortable watch.
I really liked it. It’s a shame they had to chop so much backstory out, but I don’t see what choice they had. Looking forward to the adult half.
I almost fell asleep during the movie. It was not a good movie; and I am still trying to figure out why they say it is?
I liked it, more than the original which I wasn’t expecting. I think the remake was closer to the book’s version. I didn’t like the constant flashbacks of the original, with this one focusing solely on the kids you could get to know their characters. Pennywise was TERRIFYING! I’m not going to name scenes but there were more than a few that left me in “HOLY CRAP” mode. Beverly’s character was more in-depth and I thought it was great that the actor playing Richie was from Stranger Things. The theater was packed but ours has assigned seating so no chaos.
If y’all like Bill Skarsgård, try watching Hemlock Grove on Netflix. He’s one of the main characters. 3 seasons long and I thought it was a really good show. Famke Janssen stars in it too if you’re a fan of her.
I loved the movie!! Thought it was perfect. Scared the hell out of me.
My 17 year old daughter has gotten into watching horror movies and she said that Annabelle Creation was the scariest she has seen so far. She is anxious to see IT d I am too because I am going to tie a red balloon to her car when she is not expecting it. Yes, I am one of those parents…
Annabelle Creation was much scarier and a great horror film! If you like that genre and want to be scared, I HIGHLY recommend it!
Oooh thanks I love horror films have since I was a teen. I will check that one out as I have seen the other Annabelle ones as well. I still think Hell Raiser was scary too but now seeing it they look fake and weird.
I loved it, but not for the scares…I thought it had a great Stand By Me aspect to it. I was very invested in the friendship between the kids and I thought their chemistry was off-the-charts.
Also, Amy Adams has to play Beverly in the sequel! I mean, the young actress is a dead-ringer for her.
Beverly was amazing.
Yes. I loved the kids. Perhaps some long careers there.
Wow! In that photo one of the kids looks like Emma Watson way to much
All of my friends loved the movie but I didn’t go see it. I hate clowns…like I have an irrational fear of all clowns, especially ones with pointy teeth. I wouldn’t go see this if you paid me.
I don’t do horror movies, and the book for this scared me to death when I read it, but my niece wants to go see It. She is almost 16, and hasn’t been scared by anything her parents (or my husband and I) have tried to show her. I showed her The Shining, followed by Psycho, (both still freaks me out) and she was bored. Anyway, think It will scare her?
Also, if her favorite Auntie were to go to her house while she’s seeing it, and tie a red balloon to the air vent in her room, would I scar her for life?
