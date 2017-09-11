Nicole Richie is the face of new ‘sex proof’ Urban Decay mascara, Troublemaker

Embed from Getty Images

Another day, another celebrity shilling cosmetics. Nicole Richie has been tapped to be the face and spokesperson for Urban Decay’s Troublemaker mascara. The 35-year-old fashionista announced the partnership in a tweet on Thursday that read, “So excited to be the new @UrbanDecay brand ambassador representing the new “Troublemaker” mascara. #herecomestrouble.”

Nicole also promoted the new mascara on Instagram. In a video, she is seen working out in a denim jacket with “Trouble Maker” emblazoned on the back. She captioned the clip “Training for the role this face was born to play…”

It seems that Nicole has already prepped for her role as a “troublemaker” by using the old “five finger discount” to score some makeup as a teenager with pal Kim Kardashian. Kim shared the story on her website, confessing, “When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick. We thought we were so badass! I can’t remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn’t much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got.” If I want to get my hands on the new Urban Decay mascara, which retails for $24 a tube (and claims to be the first sex-proof mascara on the market, whatever that means), I might have to indulge my rebellious side, as I can barely afford my L’Oreal Miss Magna (which I highly recommend).

Nicole has pleasantly surprised me in the role of ditzy news anchor Portia on the hilarious NBC sitcom Great News. She may have had sticky fingers in the past, but Nicole and the Great News crew have a charitable side. The cast posted a video, which Nicole tweeted, announcing the #crewsgiveafund charity for the victims of Hurricane Harvey (and I’m sure Irma’s victims could also use the help). The cast challenged fellow NBC TV shows Will and Grace, Chicago Fire and This is Us to donate. It’s a great cause, but I posted this mainly because I adore Andrea Martin. Way to go, Great News-ers.

