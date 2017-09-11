Nicole Richie is the face of new ‘sex proof’ Urban Decay mascara, Troublemaker

Embed from Getty Images

Another day, another celebrity shilling cosmetics. Nicole Richie has been tapped to be the face and spokesperson for Urban Decay’s Troublemaker mascara. The 35-year-old fashionista announced the partnership in a tweet on Thursday that read, “So excited to be the new @UrbanDecay brand ambassador representing the new “Troublemaker” mascara. #herecomestrouble.”

Nicole also promoted the new mascara on Instagram. In a video, she is seen working out in a denim jacket with “Trouble Maker” emblazoned on the back. She captioned the clip “Training for the role this face was born to play…”

Training for the role this face was born to play… @urbandecaycosmetics

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

It seems that Nicole has already prepped for her role as a “troublemaker” by using the old “five finger discount” to score some makeup as a teenager with pal Kim Kardashian. Kim shared the story on her website, confessing, “When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick. We thought we were so badass! I can’t remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn’t much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got.” If I want to get my hands on the new Urban Decay mascara, which retails for $24 a tube (and claims to be the first sex-proof mascara on the market, whatever that means), I might have to indulge my rebellious side, as I can barely afford my L’Oreal Miss Magna (which I highly recommend).

Nicole has pleasantly surprised me in the role of ditzy news anchor Portia on the hilarious NBC sitcom Great News. She may have had sticky fingers in the past, but Nicole and the Great News crew have a charitable side. The cast posted a video, which Nicole tweeted, announcing the #crewsgiveafund charity for the victims of Hurricane Harvey (and I’m sure Irma’s victims could also use the help). The cast challenged fellow NBC TV shows Will and Grace, Chicago Fire and This is Us to donate. It’s a great cause, but I posted this mainly because I adore Andrea Martin. Way to go, Great News-ers.

NBC Universal Midseason Press Junket

2017 NBC Upfront - Arrivals

Entertainment Weekly And PEOPLE Upfront Party

Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

43 Responses to “Nicole Richie is the face of new ‘sex proof’ Urban Decay mascara, Troublemaker”

  1. Lotusgoat says:
    September 11, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Don’t really have a comment about the makeup side, although I do love Urbam Decay. But Nicole looks so lovely and healthy- I’m glad she’s doing well.

    Reply
  2. Blaire Carter says:
    September 11, 2017 at 7:26 am

    big urban decay fan here!

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    September 11, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I rarely wear makeup but I do have an UD eyeshadow palette that I like. And Nicole is surprisingly good on Great News, which was better than I expected.
    How did the company test that claim though…?

    Reply
  4. Sixer says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:00 am

    If you never wear mascara, your sex won’t be interrupted by concerns over mascara proofing, whatever the eff THAT is, and you will have more money and therefore be able to buy more chocolate. Recipe for a happy life.

    Sex is mascara dependent. Good grief. I learn something new every day.

    Reply
  5. tekla says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:16 am

    well, jeffree starr tested it on youtube yesterday and it’s not sex proof at all.

    Reply
  6. Mabelle says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Hey ! I’ve been reading your blog for a year and a half and this is my first comment. The mascara isn’t that great, you’d be better off buying the waterproof Loreal Lash Paradise if you can get your hands on it. It’s just as good and like half the price.

    Reply
  7. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:06 am

    If your pillowcase and sheets look like a Revlon Shroud of Turin, you’re either a Kardashian or your partner forgot the safe word lol. I love her style minus Jean jacket.

    Reply
  8. Who ARE These People? says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Makeup mavens, question: What is a good, drugstore/dept store mascara that comes in brown or brown/black and simply darkens lashes without extra fibers and clumping? I have long lashes and today’s mascaras make my eyes look clownish and overly dramatic. I like a softer, more natural look, and black is too harsh as well. Don’t need waterproof, though it might be good in the winter winds (eyes water). Thank you kindly!

    Reply
  9. JustJen says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Pfffft. Benefit’s Better Than Sex mascara is the best out there, followed closely by Clinique High Impact. I’ll buy either one, in the waterproof version obvs.

    Reply
  10. Goats on the Roof says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I’ve never had luck with UD mascaras. My old standby is Chanel Inimitable. Worn it for years and it never disappoints.

    Reply
  11. HelloSunshine says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:43 am

    She looks really good. I’m crazy jealous of her skin, it just looks so good!
    Make up CBers- I want to start wearing a light foundation (my skin hasn’t adjusted as well as my hair post baby :( ). Any recommendations? I shop at Sephora usually so something I could get from there or Target would be great!

    Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      September 11, 2017 at 12:42 pm

      I love IT CC+ illumination. Spf 50+.Doesn’t feel like heavy foundation, fills in my wrinkles a tad. With the illumination, it gives your skin a really nice finish. I ordered it from QVC but you can get it in stores, i think. It’s pricey to me, i think its 30 something dollars, but one tube will literally last me at least 3 months. I also use their concealer.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      September 11, 2017 at 1:00 pm

      Chanel CC Cream will give you flawless skin.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      September 11, 2017 at 2:36 pm

      I’d say this is a light-medium or medium one- but hands down the best foundation that I’ve tried has been the urban decay naked weightless foundation. It feels like I’m not wearing anything… and it’s buildable. I don’t find that it transfers as much as others either… I use drugstore ones that are ‘fine’ but I have sensitive skin, and I find that I end up with it one my hands throughout the day, or they feel too thick. This one I can genuinely forget I’m wearing for the most part. And I’m pretty pale, so it was nice to find something that actually matches my skin tone.

      Reply
    • DrunkNachos says:
      September 11, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      Physicians Formula CC cream is my (inexpensive) rec! It is layerable, and gives great coverage without looking like a plastic Instagram girl.

      Reply
  12. feebee says:
    September 11, 2017 at 11:41 am

    I don’t see the point of sex proof mascara. Jesus, live a little, be messy.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment