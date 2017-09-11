Nicole Richie is the face of new ‘sex proof’ Urban Decay mascara, Troublemaker

Another day, another celebrity shilling cosmetics. Nicole Richie has been tapped to be the face and spokesperson for Urban Decay’s Troublemaker mascara. The 35-year-old fashionista announced the partnership in a tweet on Thursday that read, “So excited to be the new @UrbanDecay brand ambassador representing the new “Troublemaker” mascara. #herecomestrouble.”
So excited to be the new @UrbanDecay brand ambassador representing the new "Troublemaker" mascara. #herecomestrouble pic.twitter.com/dOM39cipvH
— Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) September 7, 2017
Nicole also promoted the new mascara on Instagram. In a video, she is seen working out in a denim jacket with “Trouble Maker” emblazoned on the back. She captioned the clip “Training for the role this face was born to play…”
It seems that Nicole has already prepped for her role as a “troublemaker” by using the old “five finger discount” to score some makeup as a teenager with pal Kim Kardashian. Kim shared the story on her website, confessing, “When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick. We thought we were so badass! I can’t remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn’t much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got.” If I want to get my hands on the new Urban Decay mascara, which retails for $24 a tube (and claims to be the first sex-proof mascara on the market, whatever that means), I might have to indulge my rebellious side, as I can barely afford my L’Oreal Miss Magna (which I highly recommend).
Nicole has pleasantly surprised me in the role of ditzy news anchor Portia on the hilarious NBC sitcom Great News. She may have had sticky fingers in the past, but Nicole and the Great News crew have a charitable side. The cast posted a video, which Nicole tweeted, announcing the #crewsgiveafund charity for the victims of Hurricane Harvey (and I’m sure Irma’s victims could also use the help). The cast challenged fellow NBC TV shows Will and Grace, Chicago Fire and This is Us to donate. It’s a great cause, but I posted this mainly because I adore Andrea Martin. Way to go, Great News-ers.
The Great News cast has joined @NBCSuperstore in the #crewsgiveafund challenge & were sending all our love to Houston ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rMoxI7mKWY
— Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) September 9, 2017
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
Don’t really have a comment about the makeup side, although I do love Urbam Decay. But Nicole looks so lovely and healthy- I’m glad she’s doing well.
She looks scary thin to me. That’s sad. I miss Chubby Nicole.
I know. The size of her butt in the denim jacket … it looks like bone.
She looks so thin to me also. I think somewhere between chubby Nicole and her weight now would be good for her. it doesn’t look like she works out, I hope she is not starving herself. I love her eyes, gorgeous!
I agree, I have always liked her and she does look healthy. I don’t know why, but I always felt she had more substance than Paris. Her skin is amazing and I think she’s stunning.
Wow, really? I avoid commenting on people’s weight because 1) My opinion doesn’t matter and 2) Who the hell am I to judge? but she’s one bad flu away from having permanent heart damage.
Having said that, she’s always beautiful, and her skin has always been enviable. I also think that she’s done so well for herself considering the trajectory her life was on a while ago. I hope she continues to have a long and happy life. I don’t know her, I don’t know what she’s really like, but I don’t wish ill on any strangers.
Well, except Casey Anthony. That bitch can burn in hell.
big urban decay fan here!
I am a big fan of their eyeshadow palettes
Naked2 Basics is my favorite. I looooove Frisk.
I rarely wear makeup but I do have an UD eyeshadow palette that I like. And Nicole is surprisingly good on Great News, which was better than I expected.
How did the company test that claim though…?
If you never wear mascara, your sex won’t be interrupted by concerns over mascara proofing, whatever the eff THAT is, and you will have more money and therefore be able to buy more chocolate. Recipe for a happy life.
Sex is mascara dependent. Good grief. I learn something new every day.
LOL it’s just a downer when you realise you look like a panda because your mascara and eyeliner went to town all over your face… and your partner’s.
well, jeffree starr tested it on youtube yesterday and it’s not sex proof at all.
Jeffree Star is cancelled so his opinions are irrelevant.
But is it bigot proof? I only ask since Jeffree should know.
Hey ! I’ve been reading your blog for a year and a half and this is my first comment. The mascara isn’t that great, you’d be better off buying the waterproof Loreal Lash Paradise if you can get your hands on it. It’s just as good and like half the price.
@Mabelle – they don’t sell the waterproof L’oreal Lash Paradise in the UK. I love the original, and if I could get the waterproof, I’d be well chuffed.
I really like Lash paradise by L’oreal! The combination of Latisse and this mascara has given me the eyelashes of my dreams! People always ask me if they are real, lol.
Co-sign. Also, L’Oreal, Maybelline, and Urban Decay are all the same company so just choose the wand that works best for you coz the mascara isn’t so wildly different.
If your pillowcase and sheets look like a Revlon Shroud of Turin, you’re either a Kardashian or your partner forgot the safe word lol. I love her style minus Jean jacket.
Rofl.
Makeup mavens, question: What is a good, drugstore/dept store mascara that comes in brown or brown/black and simply darkens lashes without extra fibers and clumping? I have long lashes and today’s mascaras make my eyes look clownish and overly dramatic. I like a softer, more natural look, and black is too harsh as well. Don’t need waterproof, though it might be good in the winter winds (eyes water). Thank you kindly!
Benefit’s They’re Real mascara fits that description.
This is my go-to day wear mascara and it does wonders for me! I love it! And then I can just go to night wear by putting on a couple of sweeps of volumising mascara in the evening!
My fav mascaras are:
1. Catrice’s Pret-a-Volume (drugstore)
2. Loreal Voluminous (drugstore)
3. Smashbox Full Exposure (higher end)
I have long, thick lashes too and I find these mascaras do a great job at defining and darkening without clumping.
Thanks! Will investigate. Been using Maybelline/Cover Girl but too flaky. Many moons ago used Lancome.
Chanel’s mascara is pricey, but the best, IMO. It doesn’t look clownish and it doesn’t give me raccoon eyes.
I buy lots of high end mascaras but I always come back to Maybellines Full ‘n’ Soft mascara for natural looking , non clumping and non flaking eyelashes. Check out the reviews on http://www.makeupalley.com – where everyone should join to get the best impartial reviews on products before they purchase. It’s such a good resource.
Thanks again all. May we all continue to be naturally gorgeous. : )
I’ve stuck faithfully to Maybelline Great Lash for decades – occasionally I’ll try some other “wonder” mascara but always go back to it. When it’s on sale I buy a half dozen at a time!
Yes, I know a lot of people swear by it.
Another rec for l’Oreal’s Voluminous. I have long eyelashes too and most days can get away with just tightlining for definition. But when the occasion calls for mascara, Voluminous is it.
Pfffft. Benefit’s Better Than Sex mascara is the best out there, followed closely by Clinique High Impact. I’ll buy either one, in the waterproof version obvs.
Too Faced’s BTS give me amazing lashes but flakes like CRAZY!! I kind of have to weigh the good lashes against the ridiculous flaking.
I’ve never had luck with UD mascaras. My old standby is Chanel Inimitable. Worn it for years and it never disappoints.
She looks really good. I’m crazy jealous of her skin, it just looks so good!
Make up CBers- I want to start wearing a light foundation (my skin hasn’t adjusted as well as my hair post baby ). Any recommendations? I shop at Sephora usually so something I could get from there or Target would be great!
I love IT CC+ illumination. Spf 50+.Doesn’t feel like heavy foundation, fills in my wrinkles a tad. With the illumination, it gives your skin a really nice finish. I ordered it from QVC but you can get it in stores, i think. It’s pricey to me, i think its 30 something dollars, but one tube will literally last me at least 3 months. I also use their concealer.
Chanel CC Cream will give you flawless skin.
I’d say this is a light-medium or medium one- but hands down the best foundation that I’ve tried has been the urban decay naked weightless foundation. It feels like I’m not wearing anything… and it’s buildable. I don’t find that it transfers as much as others either… I use drugstore ones that are ‘fine’ but I have sensitive skin, and I find that I end up with it one my hands throughout the day, or they feel too thick. This one I can genuinely forget I’m wearing for the most part. And I’m pretty pale, so it was nice to find something that actually matches my skin tone.
Physicians Formula CC cream is my (inexpensive) rec! It is layerable, and gives great coverage without looking like a plastic Instagram girl.
I don’t see the point of sex proof mascara. Jesus, live a little, be messy.
haha right? reminds me of some video I saw, think it was on the Onion, on how to get a guy to notice you when you’re having sex with him…lol
I think its just a saucier advertising method of “activity-proof” mascara. They used to advertise it as “you can do cardio at the gym and it won’t run” but now everyone does that…they had to differentiate
