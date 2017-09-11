The new Miss America Cara Mund believes in climate change & reproductive rights

If there’s one thing that Donald Trump can’t stand, it’s a woman who doesn’t fall in line or fall in love with him. Imagine how bad it will be when the woman is a beauty queen for one of his pageants! Last night, Miss North Dakota was crowned Miss America. Her name is Cara Mund. She’s 23 years old and a Brown University graduate who plans on going to law school. In a surprising twist (??), the Q&A section of the pageant was surprisingly political, and Cara Mund got a question about Trump pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord.
Q: One hundred ninety five countries signed the Paris Agreement in which each country sets non-binding goals to reduce man-made climate change. The U.S. is withdrawing from the agreement, citing negligible environmental effects and negative economic impact. Good decision? Bad decision? Which is it and why?
Mund: I do believe it’s a bad decision. Once we reject that we take ourselves out of the negotiation table, and that’s something we really need to keep in mind. There is evidence that climate change is existing, so whether you believe it or not we need to be at that table, and I think it’s just a bad decision on behalf of the United States.
Good for her. After she accepted the Miss America crown, Mund met with reporters and she doubled-down on her answer and then some:
Meeting with reporters after winning the crown, Mund stood her ground, saying she wanted first and foremost to give a real answer to the question.
“I wasn’t really afraid if my opinion wasn’t the opinion of my judges,” she said. “Miss America needs to have an opinion and she needs to know what’s happening in the current climate.”
She’s not concerned about any pushback from Trump, who said the Paris accord was a bad deal economically for the United States and who also called global warming a hoax. Trump had not mentioned Mund or her comment on the Paris accord on Twitter as of early Monday morning.
“He is our president and we need to support him,” Mund said. “I may not agree with all of his opinions, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to support the president.”
In an interview with The Associated Press before preliminary competition began, Mund, who lives in Bismarck, North Dakota, said her goal is to be the first woman elected governor of her state. She said she wants to see more women elected to all levels of government.
“It’s important to have a woman’s perspective,” Mund, who had an internship in the U.S. Senate, told the AP. “In health care and on reproductive rights, it’s predominantly men making those decisions.”
She believes climate change is real and she wants more women at the governing table so that women have a larger voice in health care and their own reproductive rights. I don’t know, you guys. I think our new Miss America might be sort of woke? I hope we don’t find out five hours from now that she loves to use the n-word online.
A few more things – facially, she looks a bit Duggar-esque, right? Also, that is the biggest “bouquet” of roses ever, in the history of pageants. It’s like they handed her a TREE.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Nah she’s not that woke because I’m never supporting this president. So yea she gets some points but you don’t have to support a racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic Russian agent orange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not that woke if she’s still participating in beauty pageants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO.
To be fair, I think there might be a decent chunk of money at stake, so maybe that’s her motivation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I work with a former Miss [Insert State]. The prize money is in the form of lucrative college grants and the use of a car during your tenure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HadtoChangemyName, this is an ignorant comment. The bottom line is that a lot of these women are using this as an opportunity to have a voice they wouldn’t otherwise have and/or win money for school. When I competed, I won over $30,000 in college scholarships and I used the money to pay back student loans when I was totally broke. It also gave me a chance to get involved with causes I cared about in a way I couldn’t have without the title. Pageants are flawed and we can debate if we would need them in a world that provided equal opportunities for women to succeed or earn scholarships but the bottom line is that some of us work with the opportunities we are given, do what we can, are true to ourselves in the process and are perfectly “woke” in the process. Women are free to do what they want with their own bodies and own talents and it’s not up to you or anyone else to police that. Thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Countdown to Trump saying she’s ugly or the worst Miss America ever starts…now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh geez, you’re probably right. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Longest most ridiculous stemmed roses I’ve ever seen. Who wants fiften pounds of stems? That stuff gets heavy AF after five minutes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR? I was actually thinking about how short she must be to make those things look so gargantuan! And what does the rose bush these things come from look like??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently all the deplorables are upset at the ‘liberal’political questions-when they literally ask topical questions EVERY YEAR. The only thing they did differently this year is have two rounds of questions-silly off the cuff and tough ones. To make it more fair as in previous years some girls got fluff questions and some got hard ones depending on the judge. This year they all got the same types.
Did you see the talent portion where one contestant had a yodeling double ventriloquist routine?! It was AMAZING. Best talent of the night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything she said is true. Bad job on the makeup, in some pics it’s so white in the middle of her face/around her eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They didn’t test the makeup for flashback.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truly amazes me that “believing” in climate change in 2017 is considered controversial or even notable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah and it shows what a sad state America is in that something commonly accepted aroind the world is still such a hot button issue in the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flat earth movement people be like…hold my beer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA. I was just creeping down the comments section to write something like that.
Here’s a bit of food for thought for folks–can we say “accept or not accept climate change” instead of “believe in”? The latter just enables the deniers. Reproductive rights for women may be a “belief” (since it’s a matter of opinion) but science is science, and one either accepts evidence or not. I’m super on board this movement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. “Believe” implies there’s no data to support it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m looking forward to reading Kurt Anderson’s new book, Fantasyland, about how Americans think it is their right to believe things that are not true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was expecting yet another blond bombshell as Miss America, so I was a bit suprised by the choice at first as she looks like a combination of a Duggar sister with Miley Cyrus circa 2010, but after reading her answers, I get it. Good job for picking someone with a brain and ambitions!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miley / Duggar is the perfect description!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well this is a nice change. I haven’t kept up with Miss America in ages but she definitely seems like a good choice, good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most ridiculous bouquet ever. I can’t stop seeing a bunch of asparagus stalks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Giant, tree-like roses courtesy of changing climate perhaps? That’s probably not true but in any case I’m sure science had some sort of hand in the development of such long, perfect stems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t quit laughing at that bouquet!!! Where do you get Rose Trees?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of imagine them growing straight up out of the ground like asparagus stalks! Too funny. But, glad she won, she sounds like she’s going places.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has Trump ever had anything to do with the Miss America pageant? I thought he was involved with the tackier Miss USA pageants?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. Trump has no affiliation with Miss America. This article should be corrected. Miss America is not “one of his pageants.” They have never wanted anything to do with him and they are a non-profit, guys. No one “owns” Miss America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised it took until the 11th comment for someone to mention this. There are two big national pageants. Miss America and Miss USA. Trump owns Miss USA. Miss America (IMO) has always been the more “wholesome” one. It’s technically a scholarship pageant, not a beauty pageant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also Miss Texas had the best moment of the entire night
https://twitter.com/goldengateblond/status/907083544303869952
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw Miss Texas’ comment online and was suddenly sorry she didn’t win, even though I never watch these things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t watch either but saw this on twitter last night!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow!! You go Texas! It’s heartening to see a Miss America candidate from TEXAS stand up to Trump.
Thanks for sharing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, she went there!! Good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, she didn’t answer the question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have tears… that “bouquet.” I’m seeing SNL Skits and Halloween costumes. Omg. I’m seriously going to carry a blooming topiary when trick-or-treating with my kids next month.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even her face in the photo says “Why am I holding this f*cking tree!!??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Miley Cyrus to me in that opening picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donald Trump has NEVER EVER had any affiliation with Miss America. It is not one of “his pageants.” Miss America is a non-profit org and is owned by no one. Trump owned Miss USA and Miss Universe—for profit corporations that have an entry fee. Miss America is a scholarship org which no entry fee and all funds that the girls win are paid directly to their schools for their student loans. I’m sorry to be nitpicky here but as someone who actually did compete for Miss America at one point this kind of mistake is really bothersome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse