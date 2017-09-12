“Lena Dunham brought some Muppet Realness to NYFW” links

These photos of Lena Dunham looking like a Muppet made me LOL. [GoFugYourself]
Review of Battle of the Sexes, the film that should have gotten Emma Stone an Oscar instead of stupid La La Land. [LaineyGossip]
Joseph Kahn won’t shut up about Taylor Swift. [Dlisted]
Curb Your Enthusiasm returns October 1st. [Moe Jackson]
Gigi Hadid lost a shoe on a runway & kept walking. [Starcasm]
Elsa Hosk is out here looking like Leo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend. [Celebslam]
JJ Abrams will direct Star Wars Ep. IX. [JustJared]
Jessica Chastain wore red at TIFF. [IDLY]
Kate Hudson & one of her sons both have buzzcuts. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Angelina Jolie talks about her Maleficent voice. [Socialite Life]
Elsa Hosk is turning 29 this year which I think is roughly 48 in Leo’s girlfriend years.
Was gonna say, she’s too old for him. She is beautiful.
Dunham loves complaining about people criticizing her looks, but after losing all that weight and having a mostly flattering haircut for a while, she didn’t get that many negative comments so she went and got the most unflattering haircut and color there is for her face and dressed in a giant muppet skin. How typical hipster troll of her.
Exaaaaactly. Yes. You’re so on to her crap.
She’s done something to her face as well, but I can’t put my finger on it. If I did, it would probably ooze from the stitches.
C is for coat closet!
Ohhh, darling … no … just no ….
I cannot wait for some new Curb. My goodness that show is funny.
Ohhhh. My god I wish Lena would go away. Far away.
Cannot stand her, but what is going on with her face? did she secretly get something done? It’s not a weight loss look – something is totally different.
Face looks odd? Cheeks are totally different somehow…
