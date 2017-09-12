“Lena Dunham brought some Muppet Realness to NYFW” links
  • September 12, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

These photos of Lena Dunham looking like a Muppet made me LOL. [GoFugYourself]
Review of Battle of the Sexes, the film that should have gotten Emma Stone an Oscar instead of stupid La La Land. [LaineyGossip]
Joseph Kahn won’t shut up about Taylor Swift. [Dlisted]
Curb Your Enthusiasm returns October 1st. [Moe Jackson]
Gigi Hadid lost a shoe on a runway & kept walking. [Starcasm]
Elsa Hosk is out here looking like Leo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend. [Celebslam]
JJ Abrams will direct Star Wars Ep. IX. [JustJared]
Jessica Chastain wore red at TIFF. [IDLY]
Kate Hudson & one of her sons both have buzzcuts. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Angelina Jolie talks about her Maleficent voice. [Socialite Life]

11 Responses to ““Lena Dunham brought some Muppet Realness to NYFW” links”

  1. Cleo says:
    September 12, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Elsa Hosk is turning 29 this year which I think is roughly 48 in Leo’s girlfriend years. ;)

  2. Norman Bates' Mother says:
    September 12, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Dunham loves complaining about people criticizing her looks, but after losing all that weight and having a mostly flattering haircut for a while, she didn’t get that many negative comments so she went and got the most unflattering haircut and color there is for her face and dressed in a giant muppet skin. How typical hipster troll of her.

  3. Madpoe says:
    September 12, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    C is for coat closet!

  4. Paris says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Ohhh, darling … no … just no ….

  5. Tiffany says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    I cannot wait for some new Curb. My goodness that show is funny.

  6. Kristi says:
    September 12, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Ohhhh. My god I wish Lena would go away. Far away.

  7. Cali says:
    September 12, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Cannot stand her, but what is going on with her face? did she secretly get something done? It’s not a weight loss look – something is totally different.

  8. Mari says:
    September 12, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Face looks odd? Cheeks are totally different somehow…

