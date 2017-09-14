Angelina Jolie: ‘I never expect to be the one that everybody understands or likes’

In addition to this week’s People Magazine cover story, Angelina Jolie also sat down for a long interview with the New York Times. Jolie has a long-term relationship with the paper of record – she’s written op-eds for the NYT, and she’s given them exclusive interviews before. This interview took place in her new $25 million Hollywood home, and much like the Vanity Fair cover story, the kids are running around as mama’s trying to talk to the journalist. At the very beginning, Knox finds Angelina and tells her that Shiloh needs her – Shiloh’s bearded dragon is sick and at the vet, and Angelina tells the NYT “that will be the rest of my day.” You can read the full piece here at the NYT. Some highlights:
Her priority during this past year: “None of it’s easy. It’s very, very difficult, a very painful situation, and I just want my family healthy. They’re getting better…I never expect to be the one that everybody understands or likes. And that’s OK, because I know who I am, and the kids know who I am.”
Deciding to buy this house: “It took me a few months to realize that I was really going to have to do it. That there was going to have to be another base regardless of everything,” Jolie continued, adding that it’s like living in a fraternity. “That there was going to have to be a home. Another home.” According to the NYT, the children helped their famous mom decorate and pick out furniture. “It has a lot of moments. It’s happy. Happy and light, and we needed that.”
Her kids are her best friends: “They really help me so much. We’re really such a unit. They’re the best friends I’ve ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more.”
There are some interesting details in there, about how Angelina loves the heat, and how she never works out and how the kids are always working with tutors, learning new languages and, like, physics. But this is telling isn’t it? “I never expect to be the one that everybody understands or likes. And that’s OK, because I know who I am, and the kids know who I am.” Angelina knows that her public image has taken a hit since she left Brad. And she’s fine with it. Most celebrities/movie stars wouldn’t be fine with it. There would be a lot of “why don’t you like me” self-awareness from most celebrities. But Angelina wears it lightly, as always.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
For the love of all things holy, please stop talking about your kids. It’s non-stop, in every interview, and tiring. Let them have some privacy please.
I don’t mind the quantity of talking, but I am really freaked out about the way she talks about them. But I will resist talking about it further, because I know people will attack me
I feel the same way. I have such an issue with parents that feel their kids are the only ones that understand them and therefore their best friends. I’ve seen so many kids wth issues that stem from the lack of boundaries with their parents. Hopefully this isn’t the case but you should not be enmeshed with your children
I agree with you both. It sounds so stifling.
That said, I think she knows she’s on the back foot PR-wise and this is the way she’s deflecting. It might all be perfectly normal behind closed doors, you know?
I kind of agree. This ‘we’ve been through a lot’ ‘we needed light’ ‘nobody stood by me except my kids’ is pretty transparent, passive aggressive and repetitive.
We get it. You’ve been burned. Let’s all move on with the narrative. Is there any info about the actual film? Any questions about the ‘game’ they played with impoverished children? Any update on whether the military was involved?
So far the reviews look pretty good, so I may actually see this movie if the issues are resolved.
Yes!
Yesterday’s quotes made me feel uncomfortable and these do too. My mother would talk like this (about how everything she did in her life was for her kids etc), but she did it to manipulate people. Everything in her life was for herself, but she used “her kids” as a smokescreen to hide her control and manipulation.
I’m not saying that Angelina is like that, but she does have a bit of a martyr/’saviour of the world complex’ and she needs to step it back a bit. I’m sure she’s a good person, but everyone has their issues and these are her issues.
Her kids aren’t her best friends and supporters….they are her kids and she probably needs to separate herself a bit from that kind of dependence. And…stop talking about them!
And, of course she cares what other people think about her, that’s why she’s doing the interview in the first place.
When one thinks of Angelina,as well as her many achievements & career,beauty etc…Her six kids come up..She knows her fans(& even haters)are curious as to how the kids are after the divorce..Don’t Blame her for being asked about it countless times..They are her kids!…If you don’t wana hear about em…don’t read about em…
@Adorable
They know her so well that they compared their lives with her lives.
This is what the VF should’ve been…Coming out strong & unbroken!..You go Angie!
I agree, but different times. Different reflections.
‘I never expect to be the one that everybody understands or likes.’
This.
This is a lesson I wish I had learned much earlier in life.
Whatever you think/say about Angelina Jolie, this once sentence and message are so on point.
She recently sicced her lawyers on VF for a factual article, and it wasn’t the first time she’s sent them after people. I mean, she had her lawyers provide VF with a pre-written retraction and tried to tell them when and where it would be published. That doesn’t sound like someone who doesn’t care.
Of course she cares! It’s not just a “self-awareness” issue, there’s big money involved: her present and future paychecks, the money that people invested in her movie, the companies she has endorsement deals with.
It’s not like she can do or say whatever she pleases. I think she is just back to her badass self (or character?), since the “Mother Teresa” one took a huge hit after the VF interview and all the divorce-related leaks.
Goats – it’s pretty clear from my comment that I am referring to that one remark in the context of my own life – really don’t see what I said that begets a response referring to Angelina’s VF interview – but you appear to be on a bash Jolie tour of Celebitchy this week, so can’t say I’m surprised. Lol.
It’s part of what attracts people to her.
Lainey wrote a piece on her the other day on being a complicated figure that I actually agree with. How the public thinks they know everything about but really don’t which makes her an enigma. It was a pretty interesting take on Jolie’s celebrity and her female friendships that we are aware of.
No is not after she left Brad she said before she always felt she was different and never fit in and that was ok with her because she is not expecting people to understand her.
The way she talks about being so reliant on her kids kind of reminds me of what you would hear about Princess Diana confiding in the very young William and Harry (no, not comparing Angelina and Princess Di). It just doesn’t seem healthy and it is a lot of pressure/responsibility for those kids to be almost caretakers for a parent. Also seemed a lot of family support came from Brad’s family, none of my business but still curious if that relationship was severed.
Your kids shouldn’t be your best friends. It’s too much pressure on them. Yeesh. I will never understand this woman.
I think it’s in part how she was raised herself. Her mother was her best friend, and vise versa. It’s great that she has such a close bond with her children (as she should), but yeah…I’m not sure if that’s the healthiest type of relationship. It’s definitely a fine line. But every family is different, and whatever works for them, and so on and so forth…
I don’t quite get the part about the house. “…there was going to have to be a home. Another home.” She didn’t want to settle in one place? (And if they are settled, why aren’t the kids attending a local school? They have before, I think. Could be good for both them and her.)
poor kids
I think she did something to her hands. They look much better. I have the same scary prominent veins and I wonder which kind of treatment she might have done..
Those breasts are as ridiculous as kim’s ass, and don’t come at me with cancer tales cause you know damn well.
reading all the conflicting reactions about her, just in the 1st 15 comments of this thread, you can see why she doesn’t give a sh*t.
and that in itself is pretty badass
THIS.
There are perfect moms here sitting behind computer even though I find it strange that the free advices given to a family that they know nothing about. I wonder why your time is spent reading and critising an unrelated woman instead of concentrating on the welfare of your own.
