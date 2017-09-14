Angelina Jolie: ‘I never expect to be the one that everybody understands or likes’

In addition to this week’s People Magazine cover story, Angelina Jolie also sat down for a long interview with the New York Times. Jolie has a long-term relationship with the paper of record – she’s written op-eds for the NYT, and she’s given them exclusive interviews before. This interview took place in her new $25 million Hollywood home, and much like the Vanity Fair cover story, the kids are running around as mama’s trying to talk to the journalist. At the very beginning, Knox finds Angelina and tells her that Shiloh needs her – Shiloh’s bearded dragon is sick and at the vet, and Angelina tells the NYT “that will be the rest of my day.” You can read the full piece here at the NYT. Some highlights:

Her priority during this past year: “None of it’s easy. It’s very, very difficult, a very painful situation, and I just want my family healthy. They’re getting better…I never expect to be the one that everybody understands or likes. And that’s OK, because I know who I am, and the kids know who I am.” Deciding to buy this house: “It took me a few months to realize that I was really going to have to do it. That there was going to have to be another base regardless of everything,” Jolie continued, adding that it’s like living in a fraternity. “That there was going to have to be a home. Another home.” According to the NYT, the children helped their famous mom decorate and pick out furniture. “It has a lot of moments. It’s happy. Happy and light, and we needed that.” Her kids are her best friends: “They really help me so much. We’re really such a unit. They’re the best friends I’ve ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more.”

There are some interesting details in there, about how Angelina loves the heat, and how she never works out and how the kids are always working with tutors, learning new languages and, like, physics. But this is telling isn’t it? “I never expect to be the one that everybody understands or likes. And that’s OK, because I know who I am, and the kids know who I am.” Angelina knows that her public image has taken a hit since she left Brad. And she’s fine with it. Most celebrities/movie stars wouldn’t be fine with it. There would be a lot of “why don’t you like me” self-awareness from most celebrities. But Angelina wears it lightly, as always.