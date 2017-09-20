“Halle Berry has a new boyfriend & they’re Instagram-official” links

Halle Berry has a new boyfriend named Alex Da Kid. He’s a music producer and he’s 35 years old, apparently. [LaineyGossip]
I truly believe that Billy Bush’s marriage was destroyed by that Trump tape. [Dlisted]
Tom Ford really doesn’t give Julianne Moore his best stuff. [Go Fug Yourself]
Pat Roberts tries to explain Graham-Cassidy, fails. [Jezebel]
Linda Hamilton returns to the Terminator franchise. [Pajiba]
Missy Elliott never left, peeps. [OMG Blog]
Diplo has some shade for Bella Thorne. [The Blemish]
Real Housewives of Atlanta returns in November. [Reality Tea]
Another Duggar is probably knocked up. [Starcasm]
I didn’t get why this kiss was a big deal? [Celebslam]
I would love Halle Berry’s dress if the skirt was lined (see the photos below). [Moe Jackson]
All will be well this time, he’s her balance.
of course!! lol
Halle does not waste time as long as her kids aren’t affected it’s fine
Not sure why but I really like that dress
I love it! She is gorgeous.
Too bad she’s nuttier than a squirrel!!!!!
Me too. The cut and length are flattering and gorgeous. Lined or not.
I think it is reminiscent of her Oscar dress, which she was always praised for. Maybe we’re supposed to be remembering that Halle was a big deal actress at one time?
‘Halle Berry has a new boyfriend’, well I wish the poor guy good luck….’eyes roll!’.
Great. Older, gorgeous women making fabulous decisions. Maybe Halle with da kid can double date with Kate and her Rocknroll.
at least her baby-making days are likely over
At any given time, I always just assume that one of the Duggars is pregnant. It seems like that’s all these people are famous for. I’ve always gotten the impression that they love being pregnant more than they love their existing children.
She looks fantastic. Most beautiful in HW.
Thinking about her kids. Two kids by two different fathers. Lots of sturm und drang. I don’t know if posing like this, publicly taking on a younger lover does them any favors.
You sound kind of… Victorian. She is an actress, part of her job is “posing like this” at movie openings, I don’t see how that is hurting her kids. I mean, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman also have kids by two different fathers and I don’t see anyone pearl-clutching that gem posing with their Emmys (while showing off their legs!) could be harming their kids.
@ Dally, I think JC means the intstagram posing.
I don’t see why the age difference would affect her kids. He’s in his mid-thirties and is a respected producer. It’s not like she’s running around with a 20 year old frat boy.
I totally agree with you about the Nicole Kidman-Alex Skarsgaard kiss. I didn’t see it live so when I was reading about it I was expecting something like when Adrien Brody planted one on Halle Berry at the Oscars when he won Best Actor and when I finally saw it, it was… a peck. Really? Man, talk about making something out of nothing…
I agree about the Nicole-Alex kiss. They obviously share a special bond having acted opposite each other in such dark and challenging roles. I imagine they had to be a mini support system given the emotional nature of their characters. They’re probably also genuinely happy for each other that they’re getting recognized for such great work. No big deal.
Run, Alex (Da Kid), run.
In order to have two different kids by two different men, the math says she may have had sex twice in her life. How many partners have you had? Each and every time we have sex, birth control or not, an egg can be fertilized. Enough with how many baby daddy shaming. Gross.
As for the outfit, I think as a jumpsuit it would awesome.
Thank you!
the big flower across the chest makes the dress look cheap!
It’s a pretty good dress, skirt and all, but it reminds me of that burgundy, flower patterned dress Halle wore many years ago. For her Oscar win, I think? That one was much better.
Let’s recall that Billy Bush proactively pressured the actress (whom Trump had just implied might be among those he would like to grab) to give Donald a hug. Creepy sexual harassing aspiring pimp.
I’m guessing he did all kinds of shady frat boy crap while they were married but gaslighted her into believing she was being paranoid. Then his douche bro nonsense cost them international embarrassment and the family income.
