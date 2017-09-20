“Halle Berry has a new boyfriend & they’re Instagram-official” links
Halle Berry has a new boyfriend named Alex Da Kid. He’s a music producer and he’s 35 years old, apparently. [LaineyGossip]
I truly believe that Billy Bush’s marriage was destroyed by that Trump tape. [Dlisted]
Tom Ford really doesn’t give Julianne Moore his best stuff. [Go Fug Yourself]
Pat Roberts tries to explain Graham-Cassidy, fails. [Jezebel]
Linda Hamilton returns to the Terminator franchise. [Pajiba]
Missy Elliott never left, peeps. [OMG Blog]
Diplo has some shade for Bella Thorne. [The Blemish]
Real Housewives of Atlanta returns in November. [Reality Tea]
Another Duggar is probably knocked up. [Starcasm]
I didn’t get why this kiss was a big deal? [Celebslam]
I would love Halle Berry’s dress if the skirt was lined (see the photos below). [Moe Jackson]

World Premiere of 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' - Arrivals

Kingsman: The Golden Circle world film premiere

 

  1. Ankhel says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    All will be well this time, he’s her balance.

    Reply
  2. Ytbtet says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Halle does not waste time as long as her kids aren’t affected it’s fine

    Reply
  3. M. says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Not sure why but I really like that dress

    Reply
  4. PrincessK says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    ‘Halle Berry has a new boyfriend’, well I wish the poor guy good luck….’eyes roll!’.

    Reply
  5. blonde555 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Great. Older, gorgeous women making fabulous decisions. Maybe Halle with da kid can double date with Kate and her Rocknroll.

    Reply
  6. Neva_D says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    At any given time, I always just assume that one of the Duggars is pregnant. It seems like that’s all these people are famous for. I’ve always gotten the impression that they love being pregnant more than they love their existing children.

    Reply
  7. Joanie says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    She looks fantastic. Most beautiful in HW.

    Reply
  8. JC says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Thinking about her kids. Two kids by two different fathers. Lots of sturm und drang. I don’t know if posing like this, publicly taking on a younger lover does them any favors.

    Reply
  9. Lidia Ferrari says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    I totally agree with you about the Nicole Kidman-Alex Skarsgaard kiss. I didn’t see it live so when I was reading about it I was expecting something like when Adrien Brody planted one on Halle Berry at the Oscars when he won Best Actor and when I finally saw it, it was… a peck. Really? Man, talk about making something out of nothing…

    Reply
    • The Voice says:
      September 20, 2017 at 2:27 pm

      I agree about the Nicole-Alex kiss. They obviously share a special bond having acted opposite each other in such dark and challenging roles. I imagine they had to be a mini support system given the emotional nature of their characters. They’re probably also genuinely happy for each other that they’re getting recognized for such great work. No big deal.

      Reply
  10. Flipper says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Run, Alex (Da Kid), run.

    Reply
  11. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    In order to have two different kids by two different men, the math says she may have had sex twice in her life. How many partners have you had? Each and every time we have sex, birth control or not, an egg can be fertilized. Enough with how many baby daddy shaming. Gross.
    As for the outfit, I think as a jumpsuit it would awesome.

    Reply
  12. pizza, pls says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    the big flower across the chest makes the dress look cheap!

    Reply
  13. Ankhel says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    It’s a pretty good dress, skirt and all, but it reminds me of that burgundy, flower patterned dress Halle wore many years ago. For her Oscar win, I think? That one was much better.

    Reply
  14. Ally says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Let’s recall that Billy Bush proactively pressured the actress (whom Trump had just implied might be among those he would like to grab) to give Donald a hug. Creepy sexual harassing aspiring pimp.

    I’m guessing he did all kinds of shady frat boy crap while they were married but gaslighted her into believing she was being paranoid. Then his douche bro nonsense cost them international embarrassment and the family income.

    Reply

