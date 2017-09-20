“Halle Berry has a new boyfriend & they’re Instagram-official” links

My balance A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Halle Berry has a new boyfriend named Alex Da Kid. He’s a music producer and he’s 35 years old, apparently. [LaineyGossip]

I truly believe that Billy Bush’s marriage was destroyed by that Trump tape. [Dlisted]

Tom Ford really doesn’t give Julianne Moore his best stuff. [Go Fug Yourself]

Pat Roberts tries to explain Graham-Cassidy, fails. [Jezebel]

Linda Hamilton returns to the Terminator franchise. [Pajiba]

Missy Elliott never left, peeps. [OMG Blog]

Diplo has some shade for Bella Thorne. [The Blemish]

Real Housewives of Atlanta returns in November. [Reality Tea]

Another Duggar is probably knocked up. [Starcasm]

I didn’t get why this kiss was a big deal? [Celebslam]

I would love Halle Berry’s dress if the skirt was lined (see the photos below). [Moe Jackson]