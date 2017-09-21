In Touch: Ben Affleck was drinking on Emmy’s night with Lindsay Shookus

Embed from Getty Images
Here’s a no-brainer report from In Touch about Ben Affleck being spotted out drinking on Emmy’s night. Affleck was at the Emmys with his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, who won her second Emmy for her work as a producer on Saturday Night Live. It’s been evident in his face and figure for some time that he’s been drinking again. He doesn’t look awful or anything, I don’t mean to body shame him, but he makes tens of millions of dollars to play a superhero and let’s face it he’s not in superhero shape. A lot of us just assumed he was drinking again following his rehab stay this spring an In Touch confirms that yes, Affleck has been drinking and there are witnesses.
Ben Affleck, who has done two stints in rehab for alcohol, was seen having a mixed drink at the HBO Emmy after-party, In Touch magazine is reporting.
“He ordered water at the bar but a server brought him over the alcoholic drink once he sat down at the table,” an eyewitness tells In Touch exclusively. “He drank all of it.”
His new girlfriend, producer Lindsay Shookus, sipped on champagne after winning an Emmy for Saturday Night Live.
Ben was caught drinking post-rehab earlier this year, too.
A source close to Ben tells In Touch, “Ben continues to focus on a balanced lifestyle.”
That’s what Ben’s rep always tells the press off the record, that Ben is focused on “a balanced lifestyle,” not that he’s not drinking again after he went to rehab. Alcoholism is insidious, it’s a hard disease/habit/obsession (however you think of it, I’m not coming down on either side) to break for so many people, and this just goes to show that even the richest and most privileged people can suffer from it. He looks absolutely miserable so often. Truly I would rather be sober, it’s such a gift, and middle-of-the-road money-wise than as rich as that and still drinking heavily. (I wish I could drink like a normal person, I cannot.) Also, many of you have claimed Lindsay is an enabler. Whether that’s true or not she definitely likes to drink and party with him.
Meanwhile Ben was seen out yesterday with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner. People has the photos and they report that the two were going to a school event for their kids. At least Ben still shows up for his kids, that’s definitely something. There have been comments claiming that Ben missed Samuel’s first week at school, however I can’t confirm that and X17 has photos of him with Jen for their daughters’ first day.
photos credit: Getty, WENN, Backgrid
It’s the shock heard ’round the world.
Quelle surprise.
Haha, came here a dire la meme chose.
He find his match, the last picture tell you everything.
That’s my take too. From personal experience…oh boy, that’ll go well.
I love, love, LOVE this comment!
@Fa and @lunchcoma, what do you mean? I don’t get it!! @GingerCrunch, LOL!
She looks like she’s had as many as he has.
They look like their pic should be in Urban Dictionary next to “downward spiral”.
But seriously, this doesn’t strike me as a healthy relationship. He’s dating an enabler. She thinks she’s dating her dream man but he’s past his expiration date. They’re both settling for less than what they want or need. Good luck with that.
So true. They may be a bad influence on each other–I don’t know whether she is a problem drinker or not–but she is definitely an enabler of him.
Awwww… it’s always great when you can f**k your drinking buddy! Ugh.
Amen!
They are perfect drinking buddies.
That picture kills me every time 😂😂😂. They look so bad.
When aren’t these two drinking?
I would guess never. Too bad. Think they may have kind of worked in some way but guess that hope is gone for them. Leaving Las Vegas on the first flight out alright.
Ah well. People can learn to modify their drinking but I think it’s too soon for Ben considering he was in rehab only a short while ago.
Alcoholics can’t. No judgement just a fact.
Absolutely spot on
Larry David looks uncomfortable in the top pic. Very uncomfortable. Of course, he usually does, but still…
His expression is a bit like the one Ryan Reynolds had in that photo from Taylor Swifts 4th of july party.
Had to go look it up… heh.
I was on my way to say the same thing. Classic LD!
Shocker. We knew this already. He’s been spotted at liquor stores and with mixed drinks for months now. No wonder it looks like WB might try and cut him out of the Batman trilogy. What a mess.
Also so nice of his mistress/gf to be so “cool” to endorse his drinking.
My guess is that ALREADY happened and they’re just waiting the opening of JL to announce it. He’s out of The Batman. They’ve been getting rid of him in phases, probably as he regularly and consistently failed to show up sober to such a difficult gig and with millions, if not BILLIONS at the stake and weighting over his drunken shoulders. First he’s been fired as director, then as a writer. Then probably one of Reeves conditions to take up the franchise was no Affleck. It was very telling very word he said at Comic Con: “I’ll be Batman if they still call me”….
Yeah. I don’t why people think he was still in or even had a chance. It was kind of clear months ago. Just nothing is being said until after JL is out.
I agree that they are waiting until after JL to announce anything. I think Ben’s ego will be bruised because he’s basically being let go, but in the end I don’t think he’ll miss being part of those terrible movies.
I don’t doubt you guys. I thought after his mess this summer that he was out. I was convinced SDCC was a way for him to try and save his job. The movies may be terrible but he was some of the better portions of them (pre-Gal in WW) and he wanted the role. This will definitely sting.
But he should’ve stuck with his sobriety. I’m guessing jen was the only thing keeping him on the wagon
1) Lies!!!! Jk, I am actually find the way he lives his life to be depressing.
2) This woman has a LOT of flight jackets.
At least he has found someone to support his destructive lifestyle since no one else will.Now Jennifer can move on and stop suffering the matyr she did not cause this man to be this way it is who he is.
As someone who has family members who battled alchoholism, I feel for him. He looks just like the people I know during the time they were in the throes of his terrible disease.
Hope he can finally achieve sobriety, which can take years and is also incredibly difficult.
As someone whose father is slowly succumbing to liver cirrhosis, I feel for his children. And Jen Garner. I don’t particularly like her but this has to be rough. You can see it in his face, it’s so apparent, the bloat. And if he continues, his liver will suffer, there is no way around it. This isn’t like cigarettes. There’s no chance he’ll escape the effects of heavy drinking.
I know I should also feel for him but – bad as it sounds – I don’t have the energy. And the new gf knew what she was getting into, no sympathy. I guess he sold it to her as “partying” and everyone else is overreacting. Maybe in the circles they run in he can hide it while he couldn’t during his time with Jen. The family always knows and sometimes nobody else wants to.
Two generations at least of alcoholics in the Affleck family. I sincerely hope that Garner’s sticking around did not involve some serious denial. She needs to be ready for some very difficult conversations with her kids about their risks. Speaking from experience the cycle can be broken (thankfully my siblings and I have no addiction issues) but it takes harsh realities and self-awareness. All the cupcakes and organic baby food in the world doesn’t change that they are at very high risk.
Actually, three generations of mental and psychological problems: Ben’s paternal grandmother committed suicide. Then as you mentioned, his father’s drinking. Casey’s drinking. I agree, I hope that Jen has established firm boundaries and isn’t going to waver. I hope that she is able to find a new partner and that person is a stable and loving influence for the kids. They need a reliable father figure and it’s not going to be Ben. It’s hard to tell with kids that we only know through photos but Violet seems self-assured and strong. It’s quiet Sera who always looks unhappy (like Ben) that concerns me.
Yes, this. There is susceptibility and she will need to study how to, in a way, inoculate them. It would be best if he were to achieve sobriety for real and be part of those ongoing conversations as they get older. I always think that for people with susceptibility for addiction, Hollywood is the last place they want to work. The temptation, the enablers and the money are always there.
Also I wonder – am not expert at all in this area – how much of addiction is considered to be self-medication for mood disorders? Treat the mood disorder (better: prevent to whatever extent possible) first or concurrent with addiction, yes?
There’s a lot of comorbidity with other mental health problems, and they can feed into each other. Addicts self-medicate, and having a mood disorder or other issue can make it hard to function well enough to seek help for the addiction. I have a little team of healthcare providers at this point in my recovery, and treating my anxiety has been really high on the priority list.
Man, you’ve really got to know the person you decide to have kids with. Here is Jen Garner, seemingly trying to move on with her life and re-establish her career, and Ben isn’t even capable of true co-parenting. He’s not trustworthy or reliable. Her kids are in serious danger of repeating the cycle and they need her to be a stable and present parent, but she has interests too and needs to have her own life, which has no doubt been on hold for who knows how often because of Ben’s screw ups. What a mess. Not for all the money and $45m mansions in the world…
3 generation of alcoholics. Casey said the grandmother was an alcoholic too.
Either the stuff that he bought at the liquor store genuinely wasn’t for him (so he doesn’t care if he’s seen with it) OR he’s a total lost cause addict and doesn’t care who sees him doing these things. One of those statements is true here. How old was his father when he shipped himself to a rehab and stayed there? At this point I wonder if rehab will even really help him. He’s been so many times by now and the message is the same at all of them. At some point you have to stop going through the motions at rehab and do the hard work yourself.
He looks awful in that last picture, like someone punched him in the face.
Affleck always looks like he’s as much fun as a toothache.
I have probably posted this before, but between the beard and the pudging, he looks more and more like Commander Ryker of the Starship Enterprise.
The only thing even mildly surprising is that he didn’t bother to try to hide it. I’m recently sober myself, and it doesn’t seem like Ben was ever really committed to not drinking. I don’t think people need some sort of extreme bottom, but getting sober can be incredibly difficult and requires a lot of motivation. I’m not sure Ben’s ever had that. Hopefully he will at some point in the future. Same goes for Shook, who I suspect is pretty similar to Ben.
Interesting points. In my experience, I didn’t have any sort of extreme bottom but one day it was like a lightbulb went on with major intensity. It was Halloween and so many of the parents in my neighborhood were out with little kids and wagons and traveling cocktail lounges, getting tipsy and sloppy. I just decided that I didn’t need to try to keep up with that lifestyle anymore, it was just too exhausting to drink on a weeknight and be tired and out of sorts the next day. It actually wasn’t hard at all to quit, strangely. Maybe one day he’ll have a moment like that.
@Esmom, my experience is very similar to yours– after years of alcohol being what I thought was a necessary evil in my life, I woke up depressed and reeling after a crazy, drunken New Year’s Eve, realized “I never have to wake up hungover again” and basically made the change that day.
But I think what Ben is struggling with is a more intense than my story — he seems like a full-blown alcoholic, and that’s a different struggle.
The way I see my path with alcohol is that I had a moment of clarity, and consciously excused from a social ritual that I realized didn’t add value to my life.
Ben, on the other hand, has already more or less humiliated himself on a national scale, risked his career numerous times, and damaged his relationship with his family. It’s mindblowing and tragic to see someone put alcohol ahead of everything else, and it’s an incomprehensible state of mind to those of us who can just maybe the logic-based decision to quit alcohol, but sadly it’s pretty apparent that Ben has that gene or wiring or illness– however you want to put it.
@Wowza You are correct. Ben is an addict, his brain will not let him stop drinking alcohol. I immediately stopped drinking at age 22 when I was suffering from a hang over at work from drinking too much the night before. I don’t have the alcohol gene so it was easy to just stop. It’s not easy when you have an addiction.
Yeah. He seemed to have gone on a bad bender around the Christmas holidays when his movie flopped hard, his The Batman script fell apart. That minder the beginning of the year was sad because he was obviously in bad shape, and maybe this was a way to appease family without committing to rehab. But he ended up in rehab to dry out. He wasn’t in there long enough for much else. I don’t think he tries to actively hide he’s drinking again, but in his mind, he probably thinks he’s got a handle back on it and not in the bad state he once was.
He is trimming down. The tux was maybe too tight, so didn’t show it. Plus his wife still looked big (fillers) or puffy at the Emmys. But the photos of Ben and Jen leaving some school event yesterday showed him in a pull-over sweater, and his body is getting much leaner.
http://www.x17online.com/gallery/view/ben-affleck-and-jennifer-garner-come-together-for-their-kids#pic2
The DM tried to spin that as relaxed and happy and those were not words that I’d personally use to describe them in those photos. She barely looks at him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t school starting come before the Emmys? So he would have been slimmer at school and then bulked up by the time the Emmys were filmed? School started Sept. 5 where I am.
These two are on a collision course. All they do is drink and party and it is not going to end well.
They look feral.
I wish I could like this comment. That is the best way to describe how they look. They need a good hose down and a nap. Maybe a bowl of veggies.
This is the comment of the day! I could not have come up with a better word than feral!!
No way!!!! This is brand new information! 😉😂
Of course he’s drinking again, his new girlfriend lets him be his true self, an alcoholic playboy who wants no responsibilities. She’ll eventually get tired of it and want more of a commitment, then he’ll cheat on her too.
No way, she’s the super special one that he would never do that to. 😉
Yep, her and Eniko Hart! Oh wait…
So Jennifer Garner should have expected him to cheat on her with most of LA and their own staff because he had cheated on Goop and J Lo (with strippers, while they were engaged)? But I guess she thought she was super special and he would be faithful, huh? Jesus.
He didn’t commit to the others through marriage and have a family with them, so yes, it was different for JG.
All that infidelity and addiction and lying and duplicity for years. Not much of a commitment if you ask me. Their marriage certificate wasn’t worth the paper it was printed on. And she’s now raising their kids alone and mired in scandal after scandal. So no, I don’t think she was ever special or different, just the one who got suckered in. It’s too bad, bc she seems like a nice person and I bet she didn’t envision her life working out this way.
I meant it was different for her as far as her expectations of him being a good & faithful husband and partner, not that he actually treated her better. Sorry, I didn’t articulate that very well. And I agree that she seems like a nice person and didn’t deserve that.
Well, duh.
I feel bad for their kids.
He was seen leaving liquor stores with large brown paper bags a lot lately.
The comments that I’ve seen that are trying to blame Shookus for his drinking (or at least lump her in as part of the problem) are disappointing. If Ben were still with Jen Garner now, it would not be her fault that he continues to drink, just like it wasn’t her fault that he gambled, took drugs and drank when they were together. We do not know that Shookus is “enabling” him, just as we don’t know if Jen was “enabling” him for a decade, and if she drinks around him, he has made a choice to spend time with a person who does that. He is a grown man and his choices are his own. The buck stops with him. No one can fix him (I think Garner finally figured that out) or even really hold his hand through it all — he has to fix himself and want to get and stay sober. Period. It is no one’s fault that he’s off the wagon but his own.
A+ post. People for some reason want to make excuses for Ben Affleck and he’s basically adapted to it. Like blaming Lopez for his career and image being in the toilet. Putting any blame on someone that he’s dating is just another excuse. As you said, if he were with Jen Garner right now, it would not be her fault. I get that people don’t like his gf but it is not her fault if he’s boozing it up.
I suppose I’d lump her in as part of the problem, though I thought it was odd that people assumed she was an enabler rather than a fellow alcoholic. From what I can tell, she’s a lot like Ben, which makes me think he’s at that stage of addiction where the only people who are interested in putting up with him on a regular basis are those in the same boat he is. That’s entirely on him, just as Lindsay’s decisions are on her.
I think people just want to hate Shookus so much (making fun of her birthmark, looks, clothes, etc *every* opportunity that they get, including this post that really has not much to do with her). If she’s an enabler then they get to pretend like Ben’s drinking is her fault. If she’s an alcoholic with her own problems, then she’s in the same boat and needs help, too.
I think people hate BEN so much that they automatically hate and berate any woman that dates him. Guilty by association, etc.
That’s because some think of Garner as a “good woman” and Shookus as a “bad woman.” Sad to say.
Sigh. Yes, minx. Hollywood tends to go for such simple answers. In reality, Jennifer Garner isn’t perfect, Lindsay Shookus has good points, and Ben Affleck is an adult who’s making his own choices – even if they’re poor ones. I’m hoping for happiness and health for everyone involved, especially the kids.
Whaaaat??
But people overwhelmingly hate Garner around here..????
Never seen anyone paint her as a “good woman”, mostly she’s painted as an evil-turned-pathetic woman who traded up for Ben because her career was faltering. Over the years she’s been mercilessly mocked for not dumping Ben, for getting papped with her kids, for her clothing choices, and on and on.
Why would she walk into a liquor store with a recovering alcoholic? Does anyone know of any alcohol recovery program that allows moderate drinking? As far as I’ve seen they all say no drinking period. When my husband’s on a diet I don’t ask him to go to the ice cream store with me and watch me eat a sundae.
Because she’s probably an alcoholic/addict and in need of rehab as well. You sound like you want to blame her for his drinking and that is wrong IMO.
She’s probably an alcoholic too, and they were there to get drinks for the two of them to share. Ben is responsible for his own recovery, including the people who he spends time with.
There are programs that work to help people moderate drinking, but they’re generally not a good fit for people like Ben who’ve been to inpatient rehab and who have shown signs of other addictive behavior (in his case, gambling).
Exactly. She’s likely an alcoholic as well.
can’t help but think that this guy started on a downhill slide after he and JLo split. it was like he latched on to the next available Jen and just imploded…not even kids could salvage him. sad. so sad
He was a degenerate before jlo. goop did say he prefers the company of scores strippers. Ben has issues and it has nothing to do with any of his past or current relationships.
Not true. Some of the early years with Jen G were the most productive and focused Ben has ever been. He was writing, directing movies, looked very healthy and handsome. Actually, it was the best Ben had ever looked. Stability and a renewed focus on what he wanted to do with his career, writing, directing, was good for him. Even when the drinking from Argo on was back or at least now evident, he wasn’t a drunken mess, and never looked sloshed or messy. And Ben looked great in Gone Girl. He was fit, clear-eyed, handsome. He didn’t look like a guy who was guzzling alcohol the night before a shoot. Whatever demons Ben had, it seemed like he had them under better control during those years and was healthier, at least during the actual filming or directing.
He started falling apart during the filming of Batman sometime. But this sloppiness, weight gain, and really bloated red face appeared a couple of years ago, and just shows a big decline in Ben. He half the time looks like he picked the same T-shirt off the floor after he rolls out of bed and throws on his leather jacket and forgets to comb his hair or shower.
He admitted to drinking heavily during Gone Girl, though, in some kind of attempt to be Method. And it seemed like his gambling was never fully under control either. He’s older now and it’s possible that he was drinking during a lot of those earlier years but was able to handle it better physically. I mean, I could drink a lot during my college years and still look great. Not so much now. Anyway I guess my point is his demons were always there and who knows, maybe none of this behavior is new but we’re seeing all of it now bc Jen isn’t protecting him anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was probably drinking when he was with JLo as well – heaven knows she has terrible taste in men – and before that when he was much younger. It’s a progressive disease, young people can sometimes hide the effects of alcohol better, and he may just have had more handlers back then who stopped him on his way to the liquor store and told him they’d grab whatever he wanted for him.
ITA. It’s been a thing with him for like 15 years. Failures are due to being with the wrong woman, successes are attributed to being with the right one, etc. It’s never true accountability even when he succeeds. That’s important. I think that’s why he continues to struggle with addiction. I will never believe that he was sober during the Garner years. He was younger and his liver was probably functioning better. I think this has always been a huge problem but Garner covered up for him a lot. Now middle-age has set in and he doesn’t have the smoke and mirrors anymore and we’re seeing it all.
And nobody is Shookus…
For alcoholics and addicts, there’s no such thing as “balance.” That’s why they have a problem. Other people can do balance. Addicts cannot. Once they start drinking, it’s hard to stop at one, two, three drinks like anyone else. It’s 10 drinks, 15 drinks, 20 drinks, all night benders, regularly. It’s all or nothing. His reps shouldn’t try to sell this relapse as “balance.” It’s insulting to our intelligence and nobody in rehab will tell you you can still have an occasional drink because they KNOW you cannot control yourself to have just one drink. You wouldn’t have a problem if you could control yourself. It’s obvious Ben fell off the wagon. Look at his puffy face. Alcohol bloats your stomach and face first. And heck, I’ll say it, he doesn’t look good. Alcoholism makes you look bad and unhealthy, and his girlfriend IS an enabler, but she probably has her own problems too. I’ve noticed that whenever an alcoholic parties with their partner, they partner is probably an addict too.
Ben doesn’t want to be ok. He keeps making bad choices and he has reached a point where he doesn’t give a shit what you think. Look at me and the woman I had an affair with for years. Look at me having drinks in public and going to liquor stores.
And, in other news, the sky is blue.
I have no respect for cheaters, but I like that the shook is a successful career woman. I wish she wouldn’t waste it on ben.
I saw the liquor store photos online and was surprised. Very brazen for someone like him. Maybe there is an innocent explanation? He is so concerned with PR… I’m trying to figure out what it all means. Maybe he’s going to do another stint in rehab and was drinking *one last time* before doing so? (Hope not) Or maybe the alcohol was for someone else? I’m surprised the paps didn’t photograph him at the checkout counter near the door to show us exactly what he was buying. The question now is, I wonder if he will disappear for awhile (to yet another rehab facility)? It’s a pity. I agree with Jayna above — he’s been dropping weight and looked really good at his kid’s event yesterday. It’s just the redness and fullness in his in his face, which could be caused by certain medications tbh…
Why aren’t we talking about Larry David’s new girlfriend in that picture? I love Larry, but…
(sorry if I missed people mentioning it on the last post).
So true. I also wish I could drink like a normal person, I cannot either. Almost 4 years sober and my life has never been better. I imagine it would be harder if I were rich and famous but you have to want to stop. He clearly does not want to stop drinking. My health has suffered from 16 years of heavy drinking and his very well might too. I assume he’s been at it longer than that.
Lindsay looks like Greta Van Susteren. That is all I got.
In that one picture where they look smashed, I can’t help but think of their resemblance to Bevis and Buthead.
She looks like Bevis in that pic.
Cancel the rest of today! I have been racking my brain trying to figure out what do they remind me of and you nailed it. I am no more good!
Interesting that some have tried to label Shookus as Ben’s enabler. How do you know that it isn’t the other way around? For all we know, she was sober and a present mother before Ben called and they started dating. We know the power that his forever promises have on the women in his life. They’re doing the same stuff: drinking, forgoing time with their kids to be with each other. I think it’s a strong possibility she’s an alcoholic, too.
Someone on twitter spotted him at an airport in Minnesota yesterday. There is a fairly famous rehab center in that state but obviously he could be there for any other reason or it could be a fake sighting. I guess if we don’t see or hear from him for awhile, he’s probably in rehab again. I guess it would make sense since he obviously saw the photogs taking his pic emerging from the liquor store the night prior. In that case, him going to rehab would strike me as more of a PR move than anything. SAD. I hope there’s an innocent explanation for all of it: his face is red and puffy from medication, the booze isn’t his, etc. I don’t hate him like some of you do. Lainey probably did cartwheels of glee when she saw the liquor store photos and is writing her next dissertation about Jen Garner’s career drive right now. I hope that he’s able to stay sober.
Maybe Hazelden Betty Ford? That would indicate to me he is taking rehab seriously. (We can only hope.)
I dunno. If he only goes to rehab because the paps caught him red-handed leaving a liquor store, then he isn’t going for the right reasons. YMMV.
I’m just…not surprised
She’s only 37 years old? Really?!
A love straight outta Charles Bukowski.
I knew I should have stayed out of this post. Typical Saint Jen she-kept-him-sober posts followed by Evil Lindsay she-bottlefeeds-him-liquor posts. Give me a break. Jen wasted so many of her good, young years trying to help him be a better person. Is he? No. Is he fixed? No. Did she ever fix him? Obviously not. He had more than a decade of “good” influence from Jen and it amounted to nothing. His problems are his own. His choices are his own. If he’s off the wagon, it isn’t because he’s not with the “right” woman now. He could be dating a bartender and still maintain sobriety if he wanted to. An alcoholic has to want to be sober and stay that way. It is no one else’s fault or responsibility to help them or try to fix their problems. Enough already with the blaming of others.
This. ^^^. I second it. No one can “keep you sober” except yourself. The Saint Jen narrative is bullshit but she is a favorite of the minivan majority. He obviously couldn’t stay sober during their marriage either. The man has obvious serious drug and alcohol problems and until he hits rock bottom and makes his own choice to be clean, he never will be.
True. Ultimately he is the one who has to make and want the change. But he isnt also going to want to change if people keep letting him get away with it too.
He looks bloated and like he can barely keep his eyes open. Not the face of a sober man.
I would say she’s drinking along with him. They both look so messy.
Until people stop enabling Ben’s drinking (and Im not just looking at Lindsay here) then he will keep doing it. Once he studios start dropping him or not hiring him, once his girlfriend either stops putting up with it or dumps him, once Jen stops making excuses for him, and also possibly temporarily doesnt allow him to be around the kids until he cleans up his act. He just wont. Why stop drinking when he can clearly “have it all”.
This is a super petty comment, but I can’t help it. Every time I see a photo of her I am honesty startled by how unattractive she is. I have a feeling some of it is that she always looks totally trashed, but wow…..
