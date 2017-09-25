Jared Kushner has been using a private email account in the White House

Embed from Getty Images

This is SO RICH it must be fattening. From the makers of #ButHerEmails, I give you the newest scandal: BUT HIS EMAILS! Those precious, precious emails. As it turns out, daddy’s precious son-in-law Jared Kushner has been using a private email account AFTER the election, and throughout his time as White House senior advisor. Wait, is that his title? Or is his title White House Dude-Bro In Charge of Middle-East Peace, The Government and Russia Sh-t? Or is his title White House Chief Schadenfreude Executive?

Presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has corresponded with other administration officials about White House matters through a private email account set up during the transition last December, part of a larger pattern of Trump administration aides using personal email accounts for government business. Kushner uses his private account alongside his official White House email account, sometimes trading emails with senior White House officials, outside advisers and others about media coverage, event planning and other subjects, according to four people familiar with the correspondence. POLITICO has seen and verified about two dozen emails. “Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business,” Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Kushner, said in a statement Sunday. “Fewer than 100 emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account. These usually forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal rather than his White House address.” Aides who have exchanged emails with Kushner on his private account since President Donald Trump took office in January include former chief of staff Reince Priebus, former chief strategist Steve Bannon, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, and spokesman Josh Raffel, according to emails described to or shown to POLITICO. In some cases, those White House officials have emailed Kushner’s account first, said people familiar with the messages. At times, Bannon and Priebus have also used private email accounts to correspond with Kushner and others.

[From Politico]

BUT “Fewer than 100 emails from January through August” HIS “were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner” EMAILS “to colleagues in the White House” LOCK “from his personal email” HIM “account” UP. What do you want to bet that either Reince Priebus or Steve Bannon leaked this sh-t? I bet it was Bannon, with an assist from Priebus, actually. Both Bannon and Priebus f–king hate Jared and I’m guessing these two evil souls have joined together to take down the Precious Kushners.

What else? Politico says Jared set up this email account as he was moving from New York to Washington late last year, because Trump won the election partially because of Hillary Clinton’s fakakta private emails and Jared came out of that election thinking, “I should set up my own private email account, that sounds like a great idea.” No one knows the extent of Kushner’s private emailing, or if he’s using any kind of encrypted apps to send texts or emails, which would absolutely violate the Presidential Records Act. We’re also just going with Jared’s lawyer’s word that Jared hasn’t conducted any classified business or exchanged classified material with anyone on his private email. Ten bucks says there’s a treasure trove of Russian emails on his private account. GET ON IT, BOB MUELLER.

Embed from Getty Images