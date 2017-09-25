Jared Kushner has been using a private email account in the White House

Embed from Getty Images

This is SO RICH it must be fattening. From the makers of #ButHerEmails, I give you the newest scandal: BUT HIS EMAILS! Those precious, precious emails. As it turns out, daddy’s precious son-in-law Jared Kushner has been using a private email account AFTER the election, and throughout his time as White House senior advisor. Wait, is that his title? Or is his title White House Dude-Bro In Charge of Middle-East Peace, The Government and Russia Sh-t? Or is his title White House Chief Schadenfreude Executive?

Presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has corresponded with other administration officials about White House matters through a private email account set up during the transition last December, part of a larger pattern of Trump administration aides using personal email accounts for government business.

Kushner uses his private account alongside his official White House email account, sometimes trading emails with senior White House officials, outside advisers and others about media coverage, event planning and other subjects, according to four people familiar with the correspondence. POLITICO has seen and verified about two dozen emails.

“Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business,” Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Kushner, said in a statement Sunday. “Fewer than 100 emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account. These usually forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal rather than his White House address.”

Aides who have exchanged emails with Kushner on his private account since President Donald Trump took office in January include former chief of staff Reince Priebus, former chief strategist Steve Bannon, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, and spokesman Josh Raffel, according to emails described to or shown to POLITICO. In some cases, those White House officials have emailed Kushner’s account first, said people familiar with the messages. At times, Bannon and Priebus have also used private email accounts to correspond with Kushner and others.

[From Politico]

BUT “Fewer than 100 emails from January through August” HIS “were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner” EMAILS “to colleagues in the White House” LOCK “from his personal email” HIM “account” UP. What do you want to bet that either Reince Priebus or Steve Bannon leaked this sh-t? I bet it was Bannon, with an assist from Priebus, actually. Both Bannon and Priebus f–king hate Jared and I’m guessing these two evil souls have joined together to take down the Precious Kushners.

What else? Politico says Jared set up this email account as he was moving from New York to Washington late last year, because Trump won the election partially because of Hillary Clinton’s fakakta private emails and Jared came out of that election thinking, “I should set up my own private email account, that sounds like a great idea.” No one knows the extent of Kushner’s private emailing, or if he’s using any kind of encrypted apps to send texts or emails, which would absolutely violate the Presidential Records Act. We’re also just going with Jared’s lawyer’s word that Jared hasn’t conducted any classified business or exchanged classified material with anyone on his private email. Ten bucks says there’s a treasure trove of Russian emails on his private account. GET ON IT, BOB MUELLER.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

58 Responses to “Jared Kushner has been using a private email account in the White House”

  1. Nicole says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:47 am

    What’s it going to take to get his security clearance revoked? If anyone in my dad or mom’s dept did this they would be removed so quick.

    Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Why do he and his snake wife still have security clearances?

    Reply
    • Elkie says:
      September 25, 2017 at 8:42 am

      Because in the famous words of SNL Lester Holt, “Nothing Matters Anymore”.

      Although this is another fascinating insight into the rapier-like mind of a businessman who managed to sink a publication with a faithful following and will no doubt be facing bankruptcy the exact moment the debts on his billion dollar building are called in.

      Reply
  3. Alissa says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:49 am

    this is where I’m supposed to start chanting lock him up, right? I can start now?

    Reply
  4. QueenElisabeth says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:49 am

    oy vey,,,,

    Reply
  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:50 am

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    Reply
  6. M. says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:50 am

    OH the emails! Lock him up! Lol 😆

    Reply
  7. Lucy2 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:51 am

    But his emails!!!!

    Reply
  8. Mermaid says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:52 am

    So delicious!!! Lock him up!!!! Just like his jailbird dad!!!

    Reply
  9. Larelyn says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I would believe Bob Mueller is already on it/has been aware of this set up for a while. The “oh but it’s not like that”-ing response from the WH makes me think it’s definitely worse than leaked. Dotard’s Twitter flare up over the weekend suggests something will hit the fan shortly, perhaps Precious Jared’s… erm, ah, shall we say… output? He is Number 2, after all…

    Reply
  10. Honey says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Has Kellyann been on all the channels yet this morning trying to twist and spin this to somehow blame the Democrats and the media as excuses for Jared doing this? She’ll be asked about Jared’s email account, but somehow twist the subject to Obamas golfing and all his vacations

    Reply
  11. lower case lois says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:03 am

    But it’s not Hillary ,so I’m sure Trump and his supporters will think it’s fine. The sheer hypocrisy & sense of entitlement of the Trump family is amazing.

    Reply
  12. Eric says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:03 am

    It’s true insanity that Jared and a whole host of other WH staff are guilty of doing what Emperor Zero wanted HRC investigated and locked up for.

    PATHOS!

    Reply
  13. grabbyhands says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Quelle surprise.

    Crickets from the GOP and 45′s troglodyte base about it, naturally.

    Reply
  14. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I actually tweeted to trump not to worry because Sessions would be on the case.

    No one sees it, in the thousands of replies to him, but I always feel a little better knowing I said my peace.

    Reply
  15. Astrid says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Reality is stranger than fiction.

    Reply
  16. Jerusha says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Everyone, EVERYONE, in this pathetic administration is all, “Do as I say, and I’ll do as I damn well please.” Private email servers, private charter planes at thousands of $$$, gutting the EPA, destroying the NPS, no ambassador to South Korea for god’s sake, draft dodging sh1thead ginning up fake outrage over takeaknee. How braindead his supporters must be.

    Reply
  17. Green Is Good says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:09 am

    How’s the Orange Douche and the GOP going spin this bullshit?

    Mueller, take them down!

    Reply
  18. boredblond says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Every week there’s more news about the illegal, immoral, greedy garbage the whole bunch has continually been involved in.. I worry that we get so weary of it,.and his supporters are oblivious to it.

    Reply
  19. Mumzy says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Wasn’t the concern with Hillary that she. Had set up and was using a private email *server* not just a private email account?Those are different things. While neither are a good idea for govt employees—especially those with high security roles—these are not exactly the same issues. That said, he needs to go … they all need to go.

    Here’s a link to an easy to understand article from “The Atlantic” about a private email server, if curious. https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2015/03/how-to-set-up-a-clinton-style-home-server/387841/

    Reply
  20. jferber says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:44 am

    We all know it’s not what you do, but who you are (power). This will be written off as a venial sin for dorko (inexperience blah blah blah), but a presidential-disqualifying, jail-time, shooting squad sin for Hillary. It’s a wicked world and this White House proves it yet again.

    Reply
  21. Lizzie says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:57 am

    twitter has been lighting up the NYT asking if they would breathlessly cover his emails for the next year and maggie haberman has been practically defending him up and down explaining away how he uses his email and since he uses both it is completely different than HRC. i call bullshit and needless to say i’m done reading anything she writes about these clowns. she’s been ensnared in their orbit and sells out to continue to get access…lock him up.

    Reply
  22. why? says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I feel like we have heard this story about Jared and his private emails before.

    There is another aspect of these emails that aren’t being discussed. How easily someone is able to gain access to their emails. Months ago it was reported that someone was sending emails to WH administration, impersonating other WH administration, and the WH administrators feel for it . Someone sent an email to Tom B(the Homeland Security Advisor) pretending to be Jared and then they sent an email to Scaramucci pretending to be Reince.

    Reply
  23. Annetommy says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Crooked Jared!

    Reply
  24. Honey says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:50 am

    In the picture of him looking over his shoulder, he looks like a shocked, scared little boy caught with his hand in the cookie jar. Guilty!

    Reply
  25. The Original Mia says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Another ringing example of the hypocrisy that is this administration. Orange Menace’s supporters won’t say anything about HIS EMAILS because they are and forever will be hypocrites. Cannot wait for Mueller time.

    Reply
  26. Pandy says:
    September 25, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    LOCK HIM UP!!!!!!!

    Reply
  27. JRenee says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    As a country, we are in deep poop because nothing is being done for any offenses/laws being broken…

    Reply
  28. AppleAnna says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    He looks like a creepy ventriloquist’s dummy in these pictures.

    Reply

