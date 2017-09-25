Jared Kushner has been using a private email account in the White House

This is SO RICH it must be fattening. From the makers of #ButHerEmails, I give you the newest scandal: BUT HIS EMAILS! Those precious, precious emails. As it turns out, daddy’s precious son-in-law Jared Kushner has been using a private email account AFTER the election, and throughout his time as White House senior advisor. Wait, is that his title? Or is his title White House Dude-Bro In Charge of Middle-East Peace, The Government and Russia Sh-t? Or is his title White House Chief Schadenfreude Executive?
Presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has corresponded with other administration officials about White House matters through a private email account set up during the transition last December, part of a larger pattern of Trump administration aides using personal email accounts for government business.
Kushner uses his private account alongside his official White House email account, sometimes trading emails with senior White House officials, outside advisers and others about media coverage, event planning and other subjects, according to four people familiar with the correspondence. POLITICO has seen and verified about two dozen emails.
“Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business,” Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Kushner, said in a statement Sunday. “Fewer than 100 emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account. These usually forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal rather than his White House address.”
Aides who have exchanged emails with Kushner on his private account since President Donald Trump took office in January include former chief of staff Reince Priebus, former chief strategist Steve Bannon, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, and spokesman Josh Raffel, according to emails described to or shown to POLITICO. In some cases, those White House officials have emailed Kushner’s account first, said people familiar with the messages. At times, Bannon and Priebus have also used private email accounts to correspond with Kushner and others.
BUT “Fewer than 100 emails from January through August” HIS “were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner” EMAILS “to colleagues in the White House” LOCK “from his personal email” HIM “account” UP. What do you want to bet that either Reince Priebus or Steve Bannon leaked this sh-t? I bet it was Bannon, with an assist from Priebus, actually. Both Bannon and Priebus f–king hate Jared and I’m guessing these two evil souls have joined together to take down the Precious Kushners.
What else? Politico says Jared set up this email account as he was moving from New York to Washington late last year, because Trump won the election partially because of Hillary Clinton’s fakakta private emails and Jared came out of that election thinking, “I should set up my own private email account, that sounds like a great idea.” No one knows the extent of Kushner’s private emailing, or if he’s using any kind of encrypted apps to send texts or emails, which would absolutely violate the Presidential Records Act. We’re also just going with Jared’s lawyer’s word that Jared hasn’t conducted any classified business or exchanged classified material with anyone on his private email. Ten bucks says there’s a treasure trove of Russian emails on his private account. GET ON IT, BOB MUELLER.
What’s it going to take to get his security clearance revoked? If anyone in my dad or mom’s dept did this they would be removed so quick.
I’m kinda thinking that the official security clearance doesn’t really matter. tRump is going to share classified info with whomever he wants anyway. I’m hoping the intelligence community is withholding info from these traitors just so they can sleep at night.
Supposedly they have been. As have depts…they’ve been hiding findings since January
Yeah, between this and failing to disclose meetings and business with foreign entities I would have been frog-marched out of my office for doing the same. But that would require someone in the GOP to have a damn spine.
Why do he and his snake wife still have security clearances?
Because in the famous words of SNL Lester Holt, “Nothing Matters Anymore”.
Although this is another fascinating insight into the rapier-like mind of a businessman who managed to sink a publication with a faithful following and will no doubt be facing bankruptcy the exact moment the debts on his billion dollar building are called in.
this is where I’m supposed to start chanting lock him up, right? I can start now?
Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!
this is exactly what I was going to write.
I’ve been muttering it under my breath for awhile now anyway haha.
i just came to type it out in caps LOCK HIM UP
put tom riddle in jail
He’s going to look so perfect in prison stripes.
We should all be chanting it as loud as we can
oy vey,,,,
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
OH the emails! Lock him up! Lol 😆
That’s what ivanka says. It’ll leave her free to stalk JT.
But his emails!!!!
Hehe, that’s what I came to say, but a little louder…
BUT HIS EMAILS !!!11!!!111!!!
So delicious!!! Lock him up!!!! Just like his jailbird dad!!!
I would believe Bob Mueller is already on it/has been aware of this set up for a while. The “oh but it’s not like that”-ing response from the WH makes me think it’s definitely worse than leaked. Dotard’s Twitter flare up over the weekend suggests something will hit the fan shortly, perhaps Precious Jared’s… erm, ah, shall we say… output? He is Number 2, after all…
We can only hope. Not holding my breath, though, tbh.
Nicely done, Larelyn!!
Wonder who let the press know about Number 2′s emails? Who’s the stool pigeon?
This is what I think too. Seems like if you look at the stories that have been reported over the past two weeks, a trail of crumbs is being left behind for us to follow. Leading, I hope, to the takedown of cheeto and his minions. Is Mueller finally leaving us hints after being silent so long? Is he laying the groundwork to neutralize cheeto follower dissent when “justice rolls down like water?”
Oooh, remember when they dirt roaded Jr? First they leaked a little sneaky bit about the meeting, and he came up with the dumb adoption (cough cough Magnitsky Act sanctions) excuse, then they dropped another little bit and “he” (his father) made up another dumb excuse and then they dropped another little truth nugget and he had to backpedal again?
I bet they’re doing that to rope a dope here, too. Good!
Has Kellyann been on all the channels yet this morning trying to twist and spin this to somehow blame the Democrats and the media as excuses for Jared doing this? She’ll be asked about Jared’s email account, but somehow twist the subject to Obamas golfing and all his vacations
It’s like she’s a robot that is only programmed to speak about certain things. A really rough looking robot.
But it’s not Hillary ,so I’m sure Trump and his supporters will think it’s fine. The sheer hypocrisy & sense of entitlement of the Trump family is amazing.
Well of course Jared and Ivanka need a private email server. You can’t openly grift from your official government account.
It’s true insanity that Jared and a whole host of other WH staff are guilty of doing what Emperor Zero wanted HRC investigated and locked up for.
PATHOS!
They don’t give a sh*t about Hillary’s emails, they just understood that the deplorables could be rallied around “lock her up.” When the pressure is on Trump, he just says, “but her emails” and his base falls right in line.
Quelle surprise.
Crickets from the GOP and 45′s troglodyte base about it, naturally.
I actually tweeted to trump not to worry because Sessions would be on the case.
No one sees it, in the thousands of replies to him, but I always feel a little better knowing I said my peace.
Reality is stranger than fiction.
Everyone, EVERYONE, in this pathetic administration is all, “Do as I say, and I’ll do as I damn well please.” Private email servers, private charter planes at thousands of $$$, gutting the EPA, destroying the NPS, no ambassador to South Korea for god’s sake, draft dodging sh1thead ginning up fake outrage over takeaknee. How braindead his supporters must be.
Wait we don’t have an ambassador for South Korea… after everything that’s happened and still going on???
We really are gonna die
As of September 12th the position was vacant, along with many other vacancies in this incompetent admin.
http://www.afsa.org/list-ambassadorial-appointments
It’s inexcusable that it’s not filled, but there are deputies. They aren’t at the appropriate level, but since Republicans have vacated their responsibilities to their fellow Americans, I have to pretend we’ll be okay.
Also counterchekist on twitter has been emphatic: NK wants war about as much as we do: they don’t. This is Donald attempting to wag the dog.
How’s the Orange Douche and the GOP going spin this bullshit?
Mueller, take them down!
Every week there’s more news about the illegal, immoral, greedy garbage the whole bunch has continually been involved in.. I worry that we get so weary of it,.and his supporters are oblivious to it.
Wasn’t the concern with Hillary that she. Had set up and was using a private email *server* not just a private email account?Those are different things. While neither are a good idea for govt employees—especially those with high security roles—these are not exactly the same issues. That said, he needs to go … they all need to go.
Here’s a link to an easy to understand article from “The Atlantic” about a private email server, if curious. https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2015/03/how-to-set-up-a-clinton-style-home-server/387841/
The Trump administration has also been using a RNC server. That came out months ago.
I take your point, and it will be interesting when we find out where the mail server is located. I assume it’s on a biz server in Kushner Companies offices–which we could argue is a private server, since it’s a privately held company. I bet we’ll find out, as this story seems the tip of an iceberg.
I thought the report was that he had been using a private (non-WH) email *address*…not a private *server*.There’s a significant difference. I didn’t realize he was using s private server … which is absolutely the equivalent of what HC did as SoS.
We all know it’s not what you do, but who you are (power). This will be written off as a venial sin for dorko (inexperience blah blah blah), but a presidential-disqualifying, jail-time, shooting squad sin for Hillary. It’s a wicked world and this White House proves it yet again.
twitter has been lighting up the NYT asking if they would breathlessly cover his emails for the next year and maggie haberman has been practically defending him up and down explaining away how he uses his email and since he uses both it is completely different than HRC. i call bullshit and needless to say i’m done reading anything she writes about these clowns. she’s been ensnared in their orbit and sells out to continue to get access…lock him up.
I heard Maggie Haberman’s mother is a publicist who does work for Jared and Ivanka. It’s egregious how the press dropped the ball and/or manipulated the Clinton email “scandal.”
I feel like we have heard this story about Jared and his private emails before.
There is another aspect of these emails that aren’t being discussed. How easily someone is able to gain access to their emails. Months ago it was reported that someone was sending emails to WH administration, impersonating other WH administration, and the WH administrators feel for it . Someone sent an email to Tom B(the Homeland Security Advisor) pretending to be Jared and then they sent an email to Scaramucci pretending to be Reince.
Oh yeah, thanks for the reminder….I forgot about that.
At the beginning of President Obama’s first term, the news media went crazy that his BlackBerry was not secure until the fixed it. Trump still uses an insecure phone to tweet. Silence.
It would take us all day to list the hypocrisies.
Crooked Jared!
In the picture of him looking over his shoulder, he looks like a shocked, scared little boy caught with his hand in the cookie jar. Guilty!
Another ringing example of the hypocrisy that is this administration. Orange Menace’s supporters won’t say anything about HIS EMAILS because they are and forever will be hypocrites. Cannot wait for Mueller time.
When this family finally goes down, I’m gonna (1) run to the nearest church, get on my knees, and thank the Almighty; then (2) dance in the streets ’til dawn.
LOCK HIM UP!!!!!!!
As a country, we are in deep poop because nothing is being done for any offenses/laws being broken…
He looks like a creepy ventriloquist’s dummy in these pictures.
