Prince Harry & Meghan Markle step out together at the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands at the Invictus Games 2017

Well, well. Just two days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did NOT sit together at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, like magic, here they are. Meghan and Harry attended the wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games on Monday afternoon. They attended together, they sat side-by-side, and spoke to each other throughout the event. They arrived together and left together. They held hands. We got a good look at their body language. And it was all magnificent. Okay, it was a little bit stilted, because the act of observing something changes it. But Harry and Meghan did well and now we have a million photos of them sitting together and interacting and holding hands. It’s amazing.

If for nothing else, I will enjoy seeing Meghan in the royal family because she has much different – some would say “better” – style than the other royal women. I’m not even saying that just about the Duchess of Cambridge – while I’m fond of Beatrice and Eugenie, and I like that they try new and different things, let’s be real: none of these women has much in the way of style, or a “good eye.” They don’t even have an understanding of how things will look on camera. Whereas Meghan, with her years as an actress and a fashionista, does have a better understanding. For her first official outing as a royal-girlfriend, Meghan wore J.Crew jeans (pre-ripped), Sarah Flint flats (so you can see that Meghan is actually a pretty small woman), an Everlane tote bag (retailing for about $165), Finlay & Co. sunglasses and… a white blouse by Misha Nonoo retailing for £137. The name of the blouse? “The Husband.” As you can imagine, the British papers are FREAKING OUT about that. What do you think? I think she looks fine. It was a good casual outfit and I enjoy the fact that we’re not talking about wedges and sausage curls.

What else? Here’s the video of Harry and Meg walking together, holding hands. They’re very cute. She’s so much smaller than him!

Royal attends wheelchair tennis at Invictus games

Royal attends wheelchair tennis at Invictus games

Royal attends wheelchair tennis at Invictus games

  1. Nicole says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Finally. They are too cute together. I’ll admit I laughed at the headlines last night about the hand holding *shock* *gasp*
    Can’t wait for the engagement official announcement

    • SNAP says:
      September 26, 2017 at 8:01 am

      I love that they held hands. Hopefully that will be a habit they keep forever even in public outings. I understand about the royals being uptight, protocol and some outings needing some seriousness and restraint. But there have been so many times a royal couple could had held hands and it would had been appropriate yet they act like cold fish. I am not into full blown pda but i think holding hands with your loved one is one of the most appropriate public expressions of love. I can’t stop homding my hubby’s hand wherever we go. He says he loves it when i do that, he feels he is not alone.

      • Nicole says:
        September 26, 2017 at 8:12 am

        I love hand holding too. It’s the only level of PDA I consent to anyways. I hate the attention and I don’t like intense affection in public. I just laughed at the dumb headlines about the hand holding when in reality it was a cute level of affection between people that are clearly comfortable with each other

  2. whatever says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:28 am

    A bit ‘meh’ on the ripped jeans. The outfit would have looked better with unripped jeans. The rest of the outfit is nice for this informal occasion.

  3. Rose says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I love everything about them! I’m so up for this. God i hope the queen gives us a bank holiday for their wedding! Lord knows we need a morale boost in the UK!

  4. Lozface says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:29 am

    My goodness, this makes me smile! Especially amongst the doom and gloom of other news. On the news here in Australia it showed them interacting with an Aussie family sitting beside them. The two little boys gave them each a little clip on Koala and Meghan clipped hers to her handbag! Gorgeous!!!!

    I’m in love :)

  5. Donna says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Not a fan of the ripped jeans.

    Reply
  6. Erica_V says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Yeesssssss!!!

    Love the woman in the back ‘We love you Harry!! We love you!! We love you too Meagan!’

    Can’t wait to see her dress.

  7. Katherine says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I HOPE the husband thing was intentional cause I can’t deal with all the hate, people need to get a grip. (Yeah, I’m petty lol.)

  8. Clare says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I’m just worried that more people will now discover aritzia and it will become even more obnoxiously expensive.

    I mean, sue me, but I love their overpriced jumpers and leggings.

    Reply
  9. LaraK says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:37 am

    She really does dress very well – it’s youthful but modest yet cool.
    Kate to me always fails on the age – she looks 50+. And it’s not the clothes necessarily but the styling. It’s just off. and she’s always awkward
    Meghan looks natural. Love them together

  10. Goats on the Roof says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Love Everlane and I think Meg looks great. I really like that she chose flats for the occasion.

  11. Sixer says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I’m so excited about flying Elvi that I can’t even think of a joke.

  12. Skylark says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:40 am

    She looks lovely and they look really happy together. Good for them.

  13. Who ARE these people? says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Mazel tov! They look happy. Must be a great relief to be out and about like this.

  14. Abs says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I love everything about her outfit. The ripped jeans brought the edginess it needed. They looked amazing together, very much in love and whispering throughout while also speaking to those around them. I liked that she was part of greeting the players and their families, good practice.

  15. Louise177 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:44 am

    These Harry and Meghan stories are getting annoying. Is it really necessary to do a story that they walked next together, they didn’t sit next to each other, she has a bodyguard, etc. Yes I know I don’t have to read them and I don’t most of the time. But it seems like overkill to do so many based based on the same day.

  16. Toot says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I like the picture where Harry kissed Meghan on the head while holding her hand that’s on DM. That’s a sweet gesture. They look good together. Good luck to them.

  17. aquarius64 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I wouldn’t have worn ripped jeans if I were on the arm of a royal but that’s me. Meaghan is showing she has her own style and she will not be a Kate clone if she joins The Firm. She will of course choose for the proper occasions. She looks great. They look great. Megharry 😘❤!

  18. YankLynn says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Trying to guess if she has her ring already and can only wear it at home right now. I’d be like “Harry ! I wanna wear my big honkin’ (insert gem) “

  19. Barrett says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I looked forward to seeing what happens to her style as she becomes official. Like trendy but toned down. Like the queen will say see ya later to the rip jeans..,,

  20. Alix says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:56 am

    She is too good for him. She is an intelligent and hard working modern woman. She is very good looking and apparently has many friends. Harry is just… well, a prince. Maybe her life will be safe and full of luxury but she could’ve done so much better. Obviously, don’t wish a breakup on anyone but if they ended up parting, she would have gone to do much better, career wise, good deeds and everything else. Now she’s just gonna become another woman whose main goal is to breed and cut ribbons, part of the stuffy and lazy clan, with tons of archaic rules and regulations, patricarchical to its core.

  21. jferber says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Meghan is another shining sunbeam in these dark times. I want her to be a spokesperson for goodness and justice, since there are so few left in the world today (love Harry, too).

  22. The Original Mia says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:03 am

    They look so cute together. I love the height difference. Didn’t realize she was so tiny. But then again Gina Torres is an Amazon.

    Not a fan of the ripped jeans, but love the rest. There is nothing like a crisp white shirt and flats.

    I can’t get over how happy Harry is in these photos. And Meghan…well, I’m sure it’s a relief to be able to be with him out in the open.

  23. Becks says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I said this in a post yesterday but for some reason these pictures just took me over the edge. I went from being salty that Meghan was stealing my husband (lol not really but you know) to thinking she seemed pretty and nice and rooting for them to thinking the leaks and positive stories were a little TOO strong etc. By the end of the last series of articles about her college education etc I was kind of over it all.

    Now I see these pictures and I’m like THEY ARE ADORABLE TOGETHER AND I LOVE THEM AND I WANT THEM TO GET MARRIED. lol. I guess its just because its kind of hard to root for a couple that you never see as a couple, you know? They look happy and comfortable together.

  24. Becks says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:07 am

    And yes I agree with others that I did not realize how tiny MM was. I guess in most pictures I’ve seen her of she is either sitting or standing by herself with no point of reference.

  25. loislane says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Wooo! How cute is this ? Go get it girl! Get that ring 💍 !!! *goofy grin 😁 *.

    • jeanne says:
      September 26, 2017 at 8:21 am

      Flats, loose shirt, huge purse and regular jeans.,,, it’s like she disobeyed every law in the kate middleton wardrobe playlist.

      i kind of thought she would toe the line for awhile and do what everyone else was doing in the RF but this girl came to play.

      • seesittellsit says:
        September 26, 2017 at 8:31 am

        @Jeanne – she doesn’t have to obey the kate middleton wardrobe playlist – they’re not even publicly engaged, they’re not in Britain, and Kate was dating the next King but one, not the soon to be sixth in line. She’s also English, not a denizen of L.A. It’s a bit early for MM to do the Future Duchess look and frankly, if she did, she’d look like she was counting her chickens before they publicly hatched. Except for the ripped jeans, which I don’t like on anyone except 12 year olds in summer camp.

  26. Jb says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Loved all of it. Loved that they came out in her town, at his event. That she wore fabulous jeans. The Husband shirt. That he could relax a bit with her. It was lovely. Her hair is insane. Both color and thickness…

  27. GiBee says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Lolllllll fashionista.
    Sorry but the sooner the pre-ripped jeans trend dies, the better.

  28. Merritt says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I’m not a huge fan of the ripped jeans. But Meghan and Harry looked really happy together.

  29. liriel says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:19 am

    What I love about her is that she didn’t wear heels. She looks adorable in flats, she looks great yet casual. I think that since she’s an actress she isn’t afraid of the cameras and she knows how to pose. I love that she’s not at all princessy, maybe that’s why she chose those jeans. Ripped. Amazing hair, not OTT, lovely smile. I think she’ll do great under the pressure since she’s used to paparazzi and probably likes being papped more than you, me, average person. And is more confident.

  30. Lucy says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:20 am

    They seem really into each other! She looked lovely and I would wear the hell out of that outfit.

  31. seesittellsit says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Done deal in my view. She looked chic although I might have skipped the ripped jeans if I were about to enter the BRF. But certainly it’s an L.A. look – very tacky that they had to detail the price tag on it all. But what I really liked were the flats. They were both very retro and very on trend.

    BTW, for another set of very varied takes on this relationship, I found LSA (Lipstick Alley, for those unfamiliar with it) very interesting.

    I think we’re definitely in roll-out mode. But in terms of how she dresses for her new “role” – she has to be careful to look like she understands that she’s representing the family not herself. A bit too glam and the British tabs will rip her to shreds. Very few women accurately hit the right balance between wearing the uniform (tasteful suits, coat-desses, hats, etc.) and glamor/chicness.

  32. MommyMaura says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I don’t really like how her hair is styled, but what a cute couple!

  33. SoulSPA says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I saw pictures and videos on DF last night, going there from some posts on IG. What I noticed was the way they were radiating with joy/happiness and the way Meghan carried herself. BRILLIANT!!! Such a nice change to see these two acting like that as compared to the Dolittle couple. Looking forward to more!!!

  34. Red says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:29 am

    If Harry and Meghan marry, she will win. Yes Kate will be queen but Meghan will have something Kate doesn’t and imo that’s a husband that respects her.

  35. GRR says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I wonder when Sarah/Maggie/Amy/Kitten will wake up and start rage-splooging on every. single. comment.

  36. Goodvibes says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:46 am

    They look so happy and in sync in these pics. Alot better than the ones from that wedding. There’s some pda, but not too much to the point if it being inappropriate. They also seem a lot closer and more comfortable with each other as well.

    I think Meghan looks casual and chic. Good for them! They’re lucky you have found each other. I vote for love.

  37. lobbit says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:59 am

    I’m not sure what I like more: the cute pictures or all the fluffy, positive energy in this post. It’s so nice!

    Anyway, these pictures were such a nice surprise. I wonder if they planned this joint outing or if they stepped out together in response to some of the snarky commentary that followed their first appearance at the opening ceremony.

  38. Mimi says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Dating myself here but their entrance reminded me of the iconic MSCL scene when Jordan grabs Angela’s hand and they walk down the hall together. I could practically hear Buffalo Tom playing in the background as they made their way to the tennis court.

    On a serious note, Harry & Meghan both seemed really happy and at peace together. I hope it works out for them. She seems very comfortable interacting with the public, so that can only be a plus. Some actors don’t enjoy it, so it’s not something to be taken for granted.

  39. Kg says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:08 am

    The do look very in sync. I just wish they had stayed more than 15 minutes, because it seems like a Dolittle appearance for publicity.

    Reply
    • lobbit says:
      September 26, 2017 at 9:15 am

      I think it was for publicity – most of Harry’s appearances associated with Invictus are about drumming up publicity for the events. And I’m OK with that – it’s his job, right? And besides, he went on to attend other events and interviews throughout the day.

