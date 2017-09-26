Prince Harry & Meghan Markle step out together at the Invictus Games

Well, well. Just two days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did NOT sit together at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, like magic, here they are. Meghan and Harry attended the wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games on Monday afternoon. They attended together, they sat side-by-side, and spoke to each other throughout the event. They arrived together and left together. They held hands. We got a good look at their body language. And it was all magnificent. Okay, it was a little bit stilted, because the act of observing something changes it. But Harry and Meghan did well and now we have a million photos of them sitting together and interacting and holding hands. It’s amazing.
If for nothing else, I will enjoy seeing Meghan in the royal family because she has much different – some would say “better” – style than the other royal women. I’m not even saying that just about the Duchess of Cambridge – while I’m fond of Beatrice and Eugenie, and I like that they try new and different things, let’s be real: none of these women has much in the way of style, or a “good eye.” They don’t even have an understanding of how things will look on camera. Whereas Meghan, with her years as an actress and a fashionista, does have a better understanding. For her first official outing as a royal-girlfriend, Meghan wore J.Crew jeans (pre-ripped), Sarah Flint flats (so you can see that Meghan is actually a pretty small woman), an Everlane tote bag (retailing for about $165), Finlay & Co. sunglasses and… a white blouse by Misha Nonoo retailing for £137. The name of the blouse? “The Husband.” As you can imagine, the British papers are FREAKING OUT about that. What do you think? I think she looks fine. It was a good casual outfit and I enjoy the fact that we’re not talking about wedges and sausage curls.
What else? Here’s the video of Harry and Meg walking together, holding hands. They’re very cute. She’s so much smaller than him!
#harry #meghan hand in hand pic.twitter.com/wl5OZw1EXH
— Simon Vigar (@simonvigar5) September 25, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Finally. They are too cute together. I’ll admit I laughed at the headlines last night about the hand holding *shock* *gasp*
Can’t wait for the engagement official announcement
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that they held hands. Hopefully that will be a habit they keep forever even in public outings. I understand about the royals being uptight, protocol and some outings needing some seriousness and restraint. But there have been so many times a royal couple could had held hands and it would had been appropriate yet they act like cold fish. I am not into full blown pda but i think holding hands with your loved one is one of the most appropriate public expressions of love. I can’t stop homding my hubby’s hand wherever we go. He says he loves it when i do that, he feels he is not alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love hand holding too. It’s the only level of PDA I consent to anyways. I hate the attention and I don’t like intense affection in public. I just laughed at the dumb headlines about the hand holding when in reality it was a cute level of affection between people that are clearly comfortable with each other
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A bit ‘meh’ on the ripped jeans. The outfit would have looked better with unripped jeans. The rest of the outfit is nice for this informal occasion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had the same reaction. Everything looks great, except the jeans. I was happy that she chose to promote Everlane, a sustainable fashion brand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the whole look. I’d need a bit of ventilation in my jeans too with how hot it was yesterday. Haha
She looked lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Luckily she pulled it off with the event, Lets hope as sparkle status advance, she wear those and yoga pants in private/home. Cant have hundreds of millions upkeep of the RF to be like us in public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mind the rips in the jeans, but I think the frayed cuffs kind of lose me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE the ripped jeans. Light years away from Duchess Kate’s eternal jeggings and buttons. MM is fresh, modern and fashionable. She isn’t a royal. She isn’t stiff, with resting bitch face and a fake posh accent. She’s natural and relaxed. She’s an actress on a day off and here she is (GASP), dressing like one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a lot “meh” on the ripped jeans, I hate them. It kills me when I find a style I love and they’ve been ruined with pre-ripping. I’d feel ridiculous wearing them. Maybe it’s just me. But I think she’d look more pulled together but still cool and casual without the damn rip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I adore a good pair of ripped jeans. And if the rips are asymmetrical the better. I think it would have been too much if there were rips over both her knees. Like this though it’s just the right amount of edgyness, I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love everything about them! I’m so up for this. God i hope the queen gives us a bank holiday for their wedding! Lord knows we need a morale boost in the UK!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally!
Beautiful couple,. Casual chic, regal and good posture.
They manage to be warm and intimate without going over board for a Royal. Great to see potential King Henry so happy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My goodness, this makes me smile! Especially amongst the doom and gloom of other news. On the news here in Australia it showed them interacting with an Aussie family sitting beside them. The two little boys gave them each a little clip on Koala and Meghan clipped hers to her handbag! Gorgeous!!!!
I’m in love
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lozface – they were animated the entire time, and they held hands while they were leaving too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a fan of the ripped jeans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeesssssss!!!
Love the woman in the back ‘We love you Harry!! We love you!! We love you too Meagan!’
Can’t wait to see her dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I HOPE the husband thing was intentional cause I can’t deal with all the hate, people need to get a grip. (Yeah, I’m petty lol.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the whole vibe is charming. You can see how much they like each other. Who doesn’t love a happy ending/beginning!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s subtle way of giving the middle finger salute to her haters? I’m down for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just worried that more people will now discover aritzia and it will become even more obnoxiously expensive.
I mean, sue me, but I love their overpriced jumpers and leggings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Clare, me too! I love Aritzia but it is not a good sign that her burgundy dress from the other night sold out immediately. 😒
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really does dress very well – it’s youthful but modest yet cool.
Kate to me always fails on the age – she looks 50+. And it’s not the clothes necessarily but the styling. It’s just off. and she’s always awkward
Meghan looks natural. Love them together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair – Meghan is literally just sitting at an event. She’s not going around meeting people, or speaking at the event. It’s a lot easier to look natural when you’re just participating in the general activities instead of being expected to speak on behalf of something.
We’ll see how natural and stylish she looks when she needs to attend royal events and things of that nature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are events –
Youtube – at the UN – cooking on the Today Show in NYC – Her network Press in Texas.
She was interacting with the most important – the children – and some older ‘kids’ as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate is not Harry’s ex or whatever. No need to compare two different women from different continents.
I dislike the jeans. But they look in sync
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very casual and chic…love the mix-match of brands as well. Her style will definitely be a bit more light, which I appreciate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
..and carriage.
Waity wasnt a styled teen young adult – except royal dress code during the RF events
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Everlane and I think Meg looks great. I really like that she chose flats for the occasion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so excited about flying Elvi that I can’t even think of a joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen references to the flying Elvi on these threads but still can’t figure it out. Are we talking ‘Elvis’ or ‘Elves’ -or something else entirely? Either way, I want.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just a running joke about the possible Yankification of a royal wedding!
(Yes, more than one Elvis impersonator. Flying like Her Maj did at the ‘lympics.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m definitely on board with that. If we get a bank holiday for the wedding, along with a daily fail meltdown I might actually become excited for this thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If we don’t get a bank holiday, I’m cancelling the Elvi!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop it. Don’t remind me. I will make an event of that damn wedding. They better make a big deal about it, no little chapel somewhere in the country, I will NOT have that!
As for the outfit: Nailed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
++1000000
Totally agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’re having St Martin-in-the-Field, poinsettias, flying Elvi and, I think, fried chicken or somesuch.
You WILL comply.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, my dream of a snow-bedecked winter wedding (with the bride in blood red velvet and reindeers) is looking unlikely. If they’re engaged now, they’ll hardly wait a year to get married. Boo. That means no poinsettias either, Sixer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was you and bluhare, right?
If they announce soon, winter’s still an option.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will set those Christmas plants on fire, Sixer. Don’t you dare! It’ll be an event of Martha-Stewart-Weddings-proportions!!! And hold the Pinterest vibe, this is royalty, not Blake Lively. No cupcakes!
It will be a grand affair. *grabs hankerchief*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks lovely and they look really happy together. Good for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mazel tov! They look happy. Must be a great relief to be out and about like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love everything about her outfit. The ripped jeans brought the edginess it needed. They looked amazing together, very much in love and whispering throughout while also speaking to those around them. I liked that she was part of greeting the players and their families, good practice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Abs, Yes to all of this,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These Harry and Meghan stories are getting annoying. Is it really necessary to do a story that they walked next together, they didn’t sit next to each other, she has a bodyguard, etc. Yes I know I don’t have to read them and I don’t most of the time. But it seems like overkill to do so many based based on the same day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those (earlier) stories were a bit surplus to requirements but this one deserves gossip attention since it’s the first time they’ve actually been seen engaging publicly with each other. It’s fun!
I ignore the stuff that bores/doesn’t interest me. You could try that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seconding that advice. It’s what I do for all the kardashian posts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since I’ve never heard of half the people written about here, what with being a Britisher an’ all, I’m always ignoring posts!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stories about them get lots and lots of clicks so of course there’s going to be a plethora of them. If you’re experiencing H&MM fatigue take Skylarks good advice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the picture where Harry kissed Meghan on the head while holding her hand that’s on DM. That’s a sweet gesture. They look good together. Good luck to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that picture too!!! And Meghan was radiating!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I…don’t think that was a kiss on the head – the angle certainly made it look that way, but I’m pretty sure I saw video of that moment and there wasn’t a kiss…I don’t think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t have worn ripped jeans if I were on the arm of a royal but that’s me. Meaghan is showing she has her own style and she will not be a Kate clone if she joins The Firm. She will of course choose for the proper occasions. She looks great. They look great. Megharry 😘❤!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or….”Marry”?? 😋
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trying to guess if she has her ring already and can only wear it at home right now. I’d be like “Harry ! I wanna wear my big honkin’ (insert gem) “
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree !
BP CH may have approved this as a surprise – Prince Harry others (the public request) as ELF was seen rushed to have their seating in order.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I looked forward to seeing what happens to her style as she becomes official. Like trendy but toned down. Like the queen will say see ya later to the rip jeans..,,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is too good for him. She is an intelligent and hard working modern woman. She is very good looking and apparently has many friends. Harry is just… well, a prince. Maybe her life will be safe and full of luxury but she could’ve done so much better. Obviously, don’t wish a breakup on anyone but if they ended up parting, she would have gone to do much better, career wise, good deeds and everything else. Now she’s just gonna become another woman whose main goal is to breed and cut ribbons, part of the stuffy and lazy clan, with tons of archaic rules and regulations, patricarchical to its core.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’ll be OK, Alix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so many feels tho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is another shining sunbeam in these dark times. I want her to be a spokesperson for goodness and justice, since there are so few left in the world today (love Harry, too).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look so cute together. I love the height difference. Didn’t realize she was so tiny. But then again Gina Torres is an Amazon.
Not a fan of the ripped jeans, but love the rest. There is nothing like a crisp white shirt and flats.
I can’t get over how happy Harry is in these photos. And Meghan…well, I’m sure it’s a relief to be able to be with him out in the open.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said this in a post yesterday but for some reason these pictures just took me over the edge. I went from being salty that Meghan was stealing my husband (lol not really but you know) to thinking she seemed pretty and nice and rooting for them to thinking the leaks and positive stories were a little TOO strong etc. By the end of the last series of articles about her college education etc I was kind of over it all.
Now I see these pictures and I’m like THEY ARE ADORABLE TOGETHER AND I LOVE THEM AND I WANT THEM TO GET MARRIED. lol. I guess its just because its kind of hard to root for a couple that you never see as a couple, you know? They look happy and comfortable together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yes I agree with others that I did not realize how tiny MM was. I guess in most pictures I’ve seen her of she is either sitting or standing by herself with no point of reference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is thin, yes, but not short. IMDb (and other sites) list her at 5’7″. Even if her height has been exaggerated an inch or two, she’s still 5’6″ or so, which is much taller than a lot of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meg Sparkle is tiny compared to her Prince. As anothet post stated – it’s wonderful! Seem more intimate and the way Prince Harry takes care with her – marvelous together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Goats
This. I’m 5’6” myself and can attest that the height difference between them according to these pictures is accurate if Meghan were 5’6” – 5’7”. I know this for a fact because I too have photos of standing next to Harry with no heels on. Harry’s wax figure that is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wooo! How cute is this ? Go get it girl! Get that ring 💍 !!! *goofy grin 😁 *.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flats, loose shirt, huge purse and regular jeans.,,, it’s like she disobeyed every law in the kate middleton wardrobe playlist.
i kind of thought she would toe the line for awhile and do what everyone else was doing in the RF but this girl came to play.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jeanne – she doesn’t have to obey the kate middleton wardrobe playlist – they’re not even publicly engaged, they’re not in Britain, and Kate was dating the next King but one, not the soon to be sixth in line. She’s also English, not a denizen of L.A. It’s a bit early for MM to do the Future Duchess look and frankly, if she did, she’d look like she was counting her chickens before they publicly hatched. Except for the ripped jeans, which I don’t like on anyone except 12 year olds in summer camp.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved all of it. Loved that they came out in her town, at his event. That she wore fabulous jeans. The Husband shirt. That he could relax a bit with her. It was lovely. Her hair is insane. Both color and thickness…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lolllllll fashionista.
Sorry but the sooner the pre-ripped jeans trend dies, the better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@GiBee – ITA. It’s like poverty-chic. The one not great note in the outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a huge fan of the ripped jeans. But Meghan and Harry looked really happy together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I love about her is that she didn’t wear heels. She looks adorable in flats, she looks great yet casual. I think that since she’s an actress she isn’t afraid of the cameras and she knows how to pose. I love that she’s not at all princessy, maybe that’s why she chose those jeans. Ripped. Amazing hair, not OTT, lovely smile. I think she’ll do great under the pressure since she’s used to paparazzi and probably likes being papped more than you, me, average person. And is more confident.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
totally agree! she handled everything beautifully and showed that you don’t have to have casual clothes painted on to be sexy or cool. and you are right, her smile is lovely and not over the top – genuine looking. that will be a huge asset however i can see some saying she’s too confident and therefore smug which a woman should never be, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You Win!!
NO inappropriate heels or wedge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NO WEDGES! Lol!! Lol!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They seem really into each other! She looked lovely and I would wear the hell out of that outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too girlfriend, me too 😎
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Done deal in my view. She looked chic although I might have skipped the ripped jeans if I were about to enter the BRF. But certainly it’s an L.A. look – very tacky that they had to detail the price tag on it all. But what I really liked were the flats. They were both very retro and very on trend.
BTW, for another set of very varied takes on this relationship, I found LSA (Lipstick Alley, for those unfamiliar with it) very interesting.
I think we’re definitely in roll-out mode. But in terms of how she dresses for her new “role” – she has to be careful to look like she understands that she’s representing the family not herself. A bit too glam and the British tabs will rip her to shreds. Very few women accurately hit the right balance between wearing the uniform (tasteful suits, coat-desses, hats, etc.) and glamor/chicness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really like how her hair is styled, but what a cute couple!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw pictures and videos on DF last night, going there from some posts on IG. What I noticed was the way they were radiating with joy/happiness and the way Meghan carried herself. BRILLIANT!!! Such a nice change to see these two acting like that as compared to the Dolittle couple. Looking forward to more!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Harry and Meghan marry, she will win. Yes Kate will be queen but Meghan will have something Kate doesn’t and imo that’s a husband that respects her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know it was a contest and I doubt Meghan sees it that way, Meghan doesn’t seem spiteful and overly concerned with Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William and Kate are 15+ years in to their relationship, they are way, way past the honeymoon stage. Harry and Meghan relationship is still new. Lets wait and see what Harry and Meghan’s relationship is like in about 15 years before we say who has ‘won’. Similarly lets see what the Cambridge marriage is like in another 15 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Six or 20 years married is still ‘honeymoon’ phase for some people who Sparkle as a couple at the beginning. Especially when you are HANDED GIVEN Luxury lifestyle – no ‘every day life’ to worry about – like the rest of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Royalsparkle
The honeymoon stage has nothing to do with the type of lifestyle a couple has. It has to do with the couple themselves. A honeymoon period can come to an end for many reason – not just financial. Besides, I have no idea if the honeymoon period is over for W +K , I’m just speculating but they are certainly ‘used’ to each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is not a contest. Different people with different relationships.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@red – ???? Harry Windsor is not exactly known for his fidelity in relationships or being unspoilt by privilege. How do you know William doesn’t respect Kate? And it’s not a contest – these are marriages and no one really knows what goes on underneath most marriages, especially ones carefully packaged for public consumption. That goes for every royal marriage in Europe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder when Sarah/Maggie/Amy/Kitten will wake up and start rage-splooging on every. single. comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten? You mean the regular Kitten?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look so happy and in sync in these pics. Alot better than the ones from that wedding. There’s some pda, but not too much to the point if it being inappropriate. They also seem a lot closer and more comfortable with each other as well.
I think Meghan looks casual and chic. Good for them! They’re lucky you have found each other. I vote for love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure what I like more: the cute pictures or all the fluffy, positive energy in this post. It’s so nice!
Anyway, these pictures were such a nice surprise. I wonder if they planned this joint outing or if they stepped out together in response to some of the snarky commentary that followed their first appearance at the opening ceremony.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dating myself here but their entrance reminded me of the iconic MSCL scene when Jordan grabs Angela’s hand and they walk down the hall together. I could practically hear Buffalo Tom playing in the background as they made their way to the tennis court.
On a serious note, Harry & Meghan both seemed really happy and at peace together. I hope it works out for them. She seems very comfortable interacting with the public, so that can only be a plus. Some actors don’t enjoy it, so it’s not something to be taken for granted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww, Jordan Catalano was such a cad but goddamnit if that MSCL scene didn’t make me squee!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The do look very in sync. I just wish they had stayed more than 15 minutes, because it seems like a Dolittle appearance for publicity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it was for publicity – most of Harry’s appearances associated with Invictus are about drumming up publicity for the events. And I’m OK with that – it’s his job, right? And besides, he went on to attend other events and interviews throughout the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse