Prince Harry & Meghan Markle step out together at the Invictus Games

Well, well. Just two days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did NOT sit together at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, like magic, here they are. Meghan and Harry attended the wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games on Monday afternoon. They attended together, they sat side-by-side, and spoke to each other throughout the event. They arrived together and left together. They held hands. We got a good look at their body language. And it was all magnificent. Okay, it was a little bit stilted, because the act of observing something changes it. But Harry and Meghan did well and now we have a million photos of them sitting together and interacting and holding hands. It’s amazing.

If for nothing else, I will enjoy seeing Meghan in the royal family because she has much different – some would say “better” – style than the other royal women. I’m not even saying that just about the Duchess of Cambridge – while I’m fond of Beatrice and Eugenie, and I like that they try new and different things, let’s be real: none of these women has much in the way of style, or a “good eye.” They don’t even have an understanding of how things will look on camera. Whereas Meghan, with her years as an actress and a fashionista, does have a better understanding. For her first official outing as a royal-girlfriend, Meghan wore J.Crew jeans (pre-ripped), Sarah Flint flats (so you can see that Meghan is actually a pretty small woman), an Everlane tote bag (retailing for about $165), Finlay & Co. sunglasses and… a white blouse by Misha Nonoo retailing for £137. The name of the blouse? “The Husband.” As you can imagine, the British papers are FREAKING OUT about that. What do you think? I think she looks fine. It was a good casual outfit and I enjoy the fact that we’re not talking about wedges and sausage curls.

What else? Here’s the video of Harry and Meg walking together, holding hands. They’re very cute. She’s so much smaller than him!