“Rihanna is extremely beautiful but her dress in Spain was not” links

I love Rihanna as much as the next person, but this outfit is no bueno. [GoFugYourself]
If I was a wronged ho, I would go to Gloria Allred too. [LaineyGossip]
Gary Oldman is now on his fifth marriage. Catch up, J.Lo! [Dlisted]
Is Tyga the father of Kylie Jenner’s baby? Who knows? [Starcasm]
Miley Cyrus’s outfit is unfortunate. [Popoholic]
Priyanka Chopra, what are you wearing?? [Moe Jackson]
Kylie Jenner’s having a girl, but I thought we already knew that? [IDLY]
Taye Diggs gets “physical” for Ellen. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Jensen Ackles shines bright like a diamond. [Socialite Life]
+1 to headline
It’s sort of Island-y , Spanish, Carib vibe. It’s just maybe too much going on but she’s gorgeous.
Can’t agree –she’s a Bajan queen.
With a bit of a Carmen tribute.
I love that she doesn’t always dress “pretty” — she dresses in interesting and eye-catching fashions and sometimes we want to be more than pretty. Besides, with that face, who cares.
Yes and yes
+1 on the outfit criticism. Also, I’m not feeling the hair. The shoes are fine though. I would have liked to see a more fitted top or bottom. Billowy at the top and bottom just doesn’t work (imo).
Hoo boy, that’s pretty bad.
From the expression on her face, she seems to agree!
Alrighty, I saw the video and much better pictures elsewhere and you can clearly see that shes NOT pregnant. I wish people would just stahhp assuming celebs (or anyone) is pregnant because they gained some weight.
In other news (not really) Rihanna is beautiful. No, scratch that. GORGEOUS.
I dont hate or love the dress.
She just needed one less bow. Just have the skirt end underneath where its bow is and it would be super cute.
Or take off the sleeves. There’s way too much going on in that one area and I’m not sure if I should be looking at the droopy sleeves or the droopy bows
Grant Gustin looks bizarrely like Nathan Fillion in that profile shot.
I love this! And yes, I know there’s one two many knots going on there (lose the skirt one and replace with a solid waistband) but it’s so much more flattering on her than her recent atrocities. Also, that silky shell pink shade is beautiful.
That’s awful! It looks like a bunch of scraps of material knotted and sewn together. Bad hairdo. She’s so pretty, but she hasn’t been dressing well lately
Honestly, I could accept it if it was two piece set. It wouldn’t be my idea of a red carpet piece, but as a skirt and top, it vaguely reminds me of something you’d see in the Caribbean at a summer market (or at least how it’s shown in movies, hah).
Very piratey.
Almost every time it’s a Rihanna post this is the general theme – beautiful woman, bad outfit.
She is insanely gorgeous.
i actually think it looks great on her. i don’t think anyone else could really pull it off, though. it would look better hanging on a rack than on actual people.
If it wasn’t Oldman’s 5th marriage (the “you are clearly bad at marriage, stop it” stage was a few wives ago), it would be so refreshing to hear that a 59-year old actor married an age appropriate art-curator, who doesn’t mind showing her grey hair.
He claimed somewhere that the first 3 marriages were when he was a completely different person – a raging alcoholic, who didn’t remember much from most of them, so only the last one matters in his new life, but still – why people like him can’t just live with someone without running to the altar ?
I think her face and body are beautiful, but the way she dresses herself is just not attractive. I’m thinking she has picked outfits recently to hide weight gain, which has been counterproductive. Puffy sleeves and oversized suits do not look good on anyone.
Rihanna is pretty no matter her outfit
Now Khloe is pregnant too?!
Ooh I was just coming here to see if anyone had mentioned it!
hahaha came here to see if it was part of the stories… kimmy, Kylie and khloe – all having babies!
Yeah that dress is a wee bit on the ugly side.
I am shocked that rumor was true and 3 of the K girls are pregnant at the same time. Jeez.
Lordy. We will never be free of the Kardashians, will we. Smdh
