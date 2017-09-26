“Rihanna is extremely beautiful but her dress in Spain was not” links
  • September 26, 2017

  • By Kaiser
Rihanna attends the 'Fenty Beauty' photocall

I love Rihanna as much as the next person, but this outfit is no bueno. [GoFugYourself]
If I was a wronged ho, I would go to Gloria Allred too. [LaineyGossip]
Gary Oldman is now on his fifth marriage. Catch up, J.Lo! [Dlisted]
Is Tyga the father of Kylie Jenner’s baby? Who knows? [Starcasm]
Miley Cyrus’s outfit is unfortunate. [Popoholic]
Priyanka Chopra, what are you wearing?? [Moe Jackson]
Kylie Jenner’s having a girl, but I thought we already knew that? [IDLY]
Taye Diggs gets “physical” for Ellen. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Jensen Ackles shines bright like a diamond. [Socialite Life]

28 Responses to ““Rihanna is extremely beautiful but her dress in Spain was not” links”

  1. Lautie says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    +1 to headline

    Reply
  2. The dormouse says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Can’t agree –she’s a Bajan queen.

    Reply
  3. HH says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    +1 on the outfit criticism. Also, I’m not feeling the hair. The shoes are fine though. I would have liked to see a more fitted top or bottom. Billowy at the top and bottom just doesn’t work (imo).

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Hoo boy, that’s pretty bad.

    Reply
  5. DrunkNachos says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    From the expression on her face, she seems to agree!

    Reply
  6. Mimz says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Alrighty, I saw the video and much better pictures elsewhere and you can clearly see that shes NOT pregnant. I wish people would just stahhp assuming celebs (or anyone) is pregnant because they gained some weight.
    In other news (not really) Rihanna is beautiful. No, scratch that. GORGEOUS.
    I dont hate or love the dress.

    Reply
  7. G-g-gina says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    She just needed one less bow. Just have the skirt end underneath where its bow is and it would be super cute.

    Reply
  8. Incredulous says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Grant Gustin looks bizarrely like Nathan Fillion in that profile shot.

    Reply
  9. Skylark says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    I love this! And yes, I know there’s one two many knots going on there (lose the skirt one and replace with a solid waistband) but it’s so much more flattering on her than her recent atrocities. Also, that silky shell pink shade is beautiful.

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    September 26, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    That’s awful! It looks like a bunch of scraps of material knotted and sewn together. Bad hairdo. She’s so pretty, but she hasn’t been dressing well lately

    Reply
  11. Veronica says:
    September 26, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Honestly, I could accept it if it was two piece set. It wouldn’t be my idea of a red carpet piece, but as a skirt and top, it vaguely reminds me of something you’d see in the Caribbean at a summer market (or at least how it’s shown in movies, hah).

    Reply
  12. smee says:
    September 26, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Very piratey.

    Almost every time it’s a Rihanna post this is the general theme – beautiful woman, bad outfit.

    Reply
  13. jferber says:
    September 26, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    She is insanely gorgeous.

    Reply
  14. kb says:
    September 26, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    i actually think it looks great on her. i don’t think anyone else could really pull it off, though. it would look better hanging on a rack than on actual people.

    Reply
  15. Norman Bates' Mother says:
    September 26, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    If it wasn’t Oldman’s 5th marriage (the “you are clearly bad at marriage, stop it” stage was a few wives ago), it would be so refreshing to hear that a 59-year old actor married an age appropriate art-curator, who doesn’t mind showing her grey hair.

    He claimed somewhere that the first 3 marriages were when he was a completely different person – a raging alcoholic, who didn’t remember much from most of them, so only the last one matters in his new life, but still – why people like him can’t just live with someone without running to the altar ?

    Reply
  16. kibbles says:
    September 26, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    I think her face and body are beautiful, but the way she dresses herself is just not attractive. I’m thinking she has picked outfits recently to hide weight gain, which has been counterproductive. Puffy sleeves and oversized suits do not look good on anyone.

    Reply
  17. Ytbtet says:
    September 26, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Rihanna is pretty no matter her outfit

    Reply
  18. Bethany F says:
    September 26, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Now Khloe is pregnant too?!

    Reply
  19. gwen says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Yeah that dress is a wee bit on the ugly side.

    Reply
  20. Jenba says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    I am shocked that rumor was true and 3 of the K girls are pregnant at the same time. Jeez.

    Reply
  21. Keaton says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Lordy. We will never be free of the Kardashians, will we. Smdh

    Reply

