“Rapper B.o.B. is still, against all the odds, a flat-earth truther” links
  • September 27, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Wireless Festival 2014 - Day 2 - Performances

B.o.B. is still trying to prove that the earth is flat. For real. [Dlisted]
Angelina Jolie is basically pap-strolling for National Geographic? [LaineyGossip]
Prada’s latest line is less boob-darty. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m in a common-law marriage with myself. [Jezebel]
Harry Knowles from AICN is taking a leave of absence. [Pajiba]
Bella Thorne is still happening, I guess. [Celebslam]
A new skit show sounds like it has a weird premise? [OMG Blog]
Bill Nye encountered some half-naked dancing girls. [The Blemish]
Brandi Glanville’s dress in this photo… yikes. [Reality Tea]
Here are the most “highest rated” episodes of TV ever. [Buzzfeed]
Prince George is already ready to drop out of school. [Wonderwall]

B.o.B Performs at REHAB

 

9 Responses to ““Rapper B.o.B. is still, against all the odds, a flat-earth truther” links”

  1. minx says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    So B.o.B. has never been in a plane, or has never seen a picture from space that shows what earth looks like? Or those are all fake? I just can’t with people like him, and there are probably idiots who will contribute to his Go Fund Me.

  2. Serene Wolf says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    The devil’s lettuce will do that to you.

  3. adastraperaspera says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    B.o.B dropped out of school in 9th grade. He doesn’t believe in expertise. Ok, it’s a free country. But it’s funny how his crackpot ideas conveniently give him great, free publicity for his music career. It won’t be long until Richard Branson or Jeff Bezos are selling tickets for rides around the earth. I’ll be interested to see if B.o.B. will be onboard.

  4. HH says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Umm… just so I’m clear, does he think all the other satellite photos are scams?! Is he asking to do exactly what governments and even tech companies are currently doing?

    This is like trying to find out if being a surgeon is actually that difficult and setting up a gofundme for med school tuition.

