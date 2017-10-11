Andrew Garfield: Trump happened because we ‘idolize’ celebrities as a society

I actually do like Andrew Garfield, even though I think he’s a grumpy, morose guy. I find it almost comforting that he doesn’t put on a happy sheen during his interviews. I also suspect that his grumpy moroseness isn’t an act – he’s not, like, doing performative “artiste” bullsh-t. He really is grumpy and sad about the world. Well, Garfield had a newish interview in the Sunday Times where he talked about the “rise of Trump,” celebrity culture, and those controversial gay comments he made several months ago. Some highlights:
The rise of Trump through the celebrity-worship lens: “There is this weird idolising [of celebrities] and I can relate because there are people I meet where I say ‘You’re a god,’ and feel them getting incredibly uncomfortable. Look who’s in the White House. It’s an idiot celebrity, and we enabled that. It’s not just the people who voted for him, it’s the whole culture. We started worshipping things that are empty and false, and, you know, here we are… It’s not sneery. I have total understanding, but I wish we could wake up to the fact we’re being brainwashed.”
His comment about being “a gay man right now, just without the physical act”: “I wanted to immerse myself in the struggle of a community that shouldn’t be struggling for its sense of belonging. And for the recognition that sexual orientation isn’t a choice. I want to spread the truth about what it is to be born as you are. I’m longing to know all of it, in the experiential sense. I want to touch all of it. That was part of what I said on the [National] platform. I want to know all the garden, if it’s where I’m called to.”
I don’t agree with Garfield’s take on celebrity-worship being the reason for Trump. I think the fact that Trump was a “celebrity,” a brand, a known quantity for decades certainly helped him, of course. But his brand was and is white supremacy: that’s why Trump “won.” He didn’t win because people were like “oh, he’s a celebrity!” He won because he was saying vile racist sh-t for decades and white folks loved him for it.
Personally, I’m not offended by what Garfield says about feeling like a gay man – his original comment came as he was absorbed in playing a gay character in Angels In America, and it’s obvious he was trying to go full-Method. I take this as his attempt to be inclusive: “I’m longing to know all of it, in the experiential sense. I want to touch all of it… I want to know all the garden, if it’s where I’m called to.” That reads to me as Garfield trying to be sex-positive and pro-experimentation, and be a high-profile celebrity saying that all of it is fine and normal. But maybe he’s saying something else, I don’t know.
He’s probably campaigning for the oscar. I suspect that’s what this is about. Sorry for the cynicism.
I can understand what he’s saying through the lens of reality television. It was once a bit boring, just watching people in their mundane lives, and it was oddly fascinating. Now, reality TV is a race for who can scream the loudest, be the most offensive, or physically assault the most people. In that realm, not the words that DT says but the fact that he’s brash and loud and sassy in his “confession booth” interviews is what makes him “sell”.
It’s been nearly a year (UGH) since the election and I’m still struggling to understand everything that went into where we are now.
Trumpettes happened because of lazy journalism, hypocritical Christians, and suspicion of facts and expertise.
And gerrymandering and Russian interference.
I’d like to think even with gerrymandering and Russian interference, it doesn’t matter. As long as you’re sane and rational, inform yourself and care about human rights, you still wouldn’t vote for T. So here we are.
Or maybe Trump one because people truly despised Hilary Clinton and are sick and tired of the Clintons in general? Or is that to boring?
Has Trump tweeted about Eminem yet?
I think you’re right, Kaiser. Celebrity obviously helped but it wasn’t the raison d’etre for Trump. I think we Britishers – despite living in a racist society ourselves, which we’re in denial about the extent of – have problems taking in the depth and intensity of the roots of white supremacy in the US. It’s not something that’s easy for us to get our heads around.
Sixer, “depth and intensity” are the right words, certainly. Since the election, I have been reading about studies showing that “economic insecurity” [widely described as the reason for Trump's win in our media] was, in fact, not the motivating factor. For many in that segment of voters who put Trump over the top, “cultural insecurity” was the major factor. It is to our eternal shame that Trump voters still will not repudiate him for his clearly racist remarks after Charlottesville.
Trump happened because he has no problem being the vile pos that others don’t want to publicly admit to being themselves. He’s the deranged puppet that they can vicariously use to disenfranchise and oppress those who are not like them. What they fail to realize is that hatred is a poison that kills the person who carries it around and that every right they chip away at for others erodes their future safety and liberty as well. If I didn’t love my country so much I could almost be happy about the blowback that’s sure to come but as usual, it’s the weak and the under-represented who will suffer. This is a desperately heartbreaking situation we’re in, folks.
