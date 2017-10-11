Andrew Garfield: Trump happened because we ‘idolize’ celebrities as a society

I actually do like Andrew Garfield, even though I think he’s a grumpy, morose guy. I find it almost comforting that he doesn’t put on a happy sheen during his interviews. I also suspect that his grumpy moroseness isn’t an act – he’s not, like, doing performative “artiste” bullsh-t. He really is grumpy and sad about the world. Well, Garfield had a newish interview in the Sunday Times where he talked about the “rise of Trump,” celebrity culture, and those controversial gay comments he made several months ago. Some highlights:

The rise of Trump through the celebrity-worship lens: “There is this weird idolising [of celebrities] and I can relate because there are people I meet where I say ‘You’re a god,’ and feel them getting incredibly uncomfortable. Look who’s in the White House. It’s an idiot celebrity, and we enabled that. It’s not just the people who voted for him, it’s the whole culture. We started worshipping things that are empty and false, and, you know, here we are… It’s not sneery. I have total understanding, but I wish we could wake up to the fact we’re being brainwashed.” His comment about being “a gay man right now, just without the physical act”: “I wanted to immerse myself in the struggle of a community that shouldn’t be struggling for its sense of belonging. And for the recognition that sexual orientation isn’t a choice. I want to spread the truth about what it is to be born as you are. I’m longing to know all of it, in the experiential sense. I want to touch all of it. That was part of what I said on the [National] platform. I want to know all the garden, if it’s where I’m called to.”

[From People]

I don’t agree with Garfield’s take on celebrity-worship being the reason for Trump. I think the fact that Trump was a “celebrity,” a brand, a known quantity for decades certainly helped him, of course. But his brand was and is white supremacy: that’s why Trump “won.” He didn’t win because people were like “oh, he’s a celebrity!” He won because he was saying vile racist sh-t for decades and white folks loved him for it.

Personally, I’m not offended by what Garfield says about feeling like a gay man – his original comment came as he was absorbed in playing a gay character in Angels In America, and it’s obvious he was trying to go full-Method. I take this as his attempt to be inclusive: “I’m longing to know all of it, in the experiential sense. I want to touch all of it… I want to know all the garden, if it’s where I’m called to.” That reads to me as Garfield trying to be sex-positive and pro-experimentation, and be a high-profile celebrity saying that all of it is fine and normal. But maybe he’s saying something else, I don’t know.