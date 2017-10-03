Bill O’Reilly on the Las Vegas mass shooting: ‘This is the price of freedom’

Embed from Getty Images

I visited Bill O’Reilly’s website so you don’t have to. That’s what we’re left with – Bill O’Reilly is no longer on Fox News, a fact which still shocks me when I think about it. He’s sort of persona non grata at most legitimate media outlets. So he’s been left to write his own “hot takes” on the daily news on his personal blog/website. Bill O’Reilly: blogger. So, O’Reilly had some thoughts about the Las Vegas shooting. These thoughts were bad.

Once again, the big downside of American freedom is on gruesome display. A psychotic gunman in Las Vegas has committed the worst mass murder in U. S. history. 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who lived in Nevada, began firing from a hotel window about 10pm Pacific time last night. His targets were folks attending a music festival below him. When it was all over, more than 50 human beings lay dead, 400 plus wounded. Paddock apparently killed himself as police closed in on him. The murderer had a number of deadly weapons in his room and you can count on the gun control debate to ramp up. But having covered scores of gun-related crimes over the years, I can tell you that government restrictions will not stop psychopaths from harming people. They will find a way. Public safety demands logical gun laws but the issue is so polarizing and emotional that little will be accomplished as there is no common ground. The NRA and its supporters want easy access to weapons, while the left wants them banned. This is the price of freedom. Violent nuts are allowed to roam free until they do damage, no matter how threatening they are. The Second Amendment is clear that Americans have a right to arm themselves for protection. Even the loons.

[From O’Reilly’s blog]

A lot of people are pouring scorn on O’Reilly for saying “this is the price of freedom.” But what offends me is that O’Reilly is setting up a false dichotomy, the same black-and-white bullsh-t that the NRA and gun manufacturers use to get those loons to buy more f–king guns. “The NRA and its supporters want easy access to weapons, while the left wants them banned.” The left does not want to f–king ban guns. If a Democratic presidential candidate came out and said “we need to destroy all of the guns in America and never let private citizens own guns from here on out,” that candidate would be laughed out of town. If a Republican candidate went up there and said “there should be no restrictions on gun ownership whatsoever, we need to arm babies with semiautomatic weapons and silencers,” that candidate would become president of the United States.

As for O’Reilly’s “price of freedom” remark… I took the comment as a grim, factual statement. He’s not saying this should be the price of freedom, he’s saying it IS the price of freedom. And he’s not wrong. We talk about gun control until we’re blue in the face, after every mass shooting, after every tragedy. And nothing gets done. Because this is the price of freedom and we’re complicit in it. Millions of people in this country are perfectly willing to temporarily mourn victims of mass shootings and then move on to something else, because freedom and ‘Murica. This is the price we’re willing to pay as a country, to see children murdered in schools, to see young adults slaughtered in movie theaters and nightclubs, to see music fans picked off by a madman in a makeshift eagle’s nest in Las Vegas. This is our tacit agreement with ourselves, to justify our “freedom.” And the price is astronomical.

Embed from Getty Images