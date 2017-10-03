“Marion Cotillard went blonde and it does not look that great” links
Marion Cotillard is blonde now, and she’s been with Guillaume Canet for a decade. Happy anniversary, you two. [LaineyGossip]
Yep, Megyn Kelly cut off Tom Brokaw. She’s awful. [Jezebel]
The creator of the Papyrus font loves the SNL skit. [Dlisted]
Celebrities react to Tom Petty’s passing. [Wonderwall]
A pregnant bride got dangerously close to some bees. [OMG Blog]
The Hulk is the big attraction in Thor: Ragnarok? [Pajiba]
Javier Bardem couldn’t help but check out his wife. [IDLY]
Joan Collins looks less than glam. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Ryan Gosling & the Blade Runner team cover Wired. [Socialite Life]

20 Responses to ““Marion Cotillard went blonde and it does not look that great” links”

  1. CDUBIOUS says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I 100% though she was Hillary Duff trying a new weird look… not good or bad, different.

  2. minx says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Marion, WHHHHYYYYY??

    • L84Tea says:
      October 3, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      I know. Her hair color was so beautiful and elegant on her. I’ll only give her a pass if it’s for a movie role. This reminds me of when Jessica Seinfeld went blonde–she still thinks it looks amazing but it’s terrible on her. She’s another that looked amazing with their natural dark hair. :-(

  3. Nancy says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    It’s not the blonde, it’s the hairdo. WTF girl…

  4. slowsnow says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    What! I LOVE the hairdo!

  5. kay says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    imuho: head to toe NO. egads.

  6. kay says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    what in the name of all that is holy and unholy is with that series of photos of pregnant bride wearing a bee swarm? seriously, what in the actual what??????

  7. lucy2 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Don’t care for the blonde, I think darker hair brings out her eyes more.
    Into the great wide open, Tom Petty. :(

    • Nancy says:
      October 3, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      And I won’t back down………….don’t like the blonde. I do like Tom though, he’s older than my father, but I know ALL of his music. Every single song was great. We always mourn celebs we don’t know, but when you’ve been hearing his music your whole life, some of these deaths hit you harder. He is one of those for me, like I knew him in another life. rip again Tom Petty, you are a Heartbreaker now……

  8. Anna says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    I really can’t stand her. Never forgave her for her moronic statements on feminism.

  9. Ana Stacia says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    I think the blonde looks amazing.

  10. Jayna says:
    October 3, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Absolutely horrible.

  11. happyoften says:
    October 3, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Holy cow, Megyn Kelly cutting off Tom freakin’ Brokaw… she knew she was wrong, and did it anyway. “Blah, blah, blah, second amendment rulez!, hard break, tom, HARD BREAK!”

    I don’t see her lasting much longer. Girl needs to learn her betters.

  12. seesittellsit says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Some people are born with flexible coloring and can take on a variety of hair color and still look good – and then other are born to be blonde or red or brunettes and I’m afraid Cotillard is one of the latter. She looks washed out. (Never mind the ghastly hairdo.)

