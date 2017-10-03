“Marion Cotillard went blonde and it does not look that great” links

Marion Cotillard is blonde now, and she’s been with Guillaume Canet for a decade. Happy anniversary, you two. [LaineyGossip]
Yep, Megyn Kelly cut off Tom Brokaw. She’s awful. [Jezebel]
The creator of the Papyrus font loves the SNL skit. [Dlisted]
Celebrities react to Tom Petty’s passing. [Wonderwall]
A pregnant bride got dangerously close to some bees. [OMG Blog]
The Hulk is the big attraction in Thor: Ragnarok? [Pajiba]
Javier Bardem couldn’t help but check out his wife. [IDLY]
Joan Collins looks less than glam. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Ryan Gosling & the Blade Runner team cover Wired. [Socialite Life]
I 100% though she was Hillary Duff trying a new weird look… not good or bad, different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marion, WHHHHYYYYY??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. Her hair color was so beautiful and elegant on her. I’ll only give her a pass if it’s for a movie role. This reminds me of when Jessica Seinfeld went blonde–she still thinks it looks amazing but it’s terrible on her. She’s another that looked amazing with their natural dark hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not the blonde, it’s the hairdo. WTF girl…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the blond, the hair do(nt) and that horrible outfit. it’s like someone took one of the jumpsuits from my childhood and combined it with my First Holy Communion dress. that ish is UG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it looks like a bad Project Runway outfit. From the bottom three.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The hairdo looks like The Fonz from Happy Days……a look I doubt she was going for….lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What! I LOVE the hairdo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like it on her, maybe on someone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
imuho: head to toe NO. egads.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what in the name of all that is holy and unholy is with that series of photos of pregnant bride wearing a bee swarm? seriously, what in the actual what??????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t care for the blonde, I think darker hair brings out her eyes more.
Into the great wide open, Tom Petty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I won’t back down………….don’t like the blonde. I do like Tom though, he’s older than my father, but I know ALL of his music. Every single song was great. We always mourn celebs we don’t know, but when you’ve been hearing his music your whole life, some of these deaths hit you harder. He is one of those for me, like I knew him in another life. rip again Tom Petty, you are a Heartbreaker now……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My family loves Tom Petty. There’s a song for everyone. “A FACE IN THE CROWD” breaks my heart. I always hope artists I admire know how much joy they give people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His music was my soundtrack in college – he was one of the few everyone in my studio class could agree on and listen to without headphones. I regret never getting to see him in concert.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really can’t stand her. Never forgave her for her moronic statements on feminism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the blonde looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy cow, Megyn Kelly cutting off Tom freakin’ Brokaw… she knew she was wrong, and did it anyway. “Blah, blah, blah, second amendment rulez!, hard break, tom, HARD BREAK!”
I don’t see her lasting much longer. Girl needs to learn her betters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some people are born with flexible coloring and can take on a variety of hair color and still look good – and then other are born to be blonde or red or brunettes and I’m afraid Cotillard is one of the latter. She looks washed out. (Never mind the ghastly hairdo.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse