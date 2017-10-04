Trump to Puerto Ricans: ‘You’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack’

The only thing that really surprised me about Donald Trump’s trip to Puerto Rico is that he didn’t cancel it at the last minute. On Monday, there were rumors that Trump was considering canceling the trip in the wake of the Las Vegas Massacre, but at the end of the day, Trump decided to go. Maybe someone told him it would be “presidential.” Maybe someone told him that Puerto Ricans love him and desperately wanted to show their appreciation for him. So, that was surprised me. Nothing else about his trip surprised me, because I’ve been paying attention for the past two years. Trump is a moron, he is callous, he is racist, he has no empathy, no heart, no compassion. Inevitably, his trip to Puerto Rico included about a million major gaffes/controversies/terrible quotes/awful photo-ops. Take your pick:

Melania Trump’s heels. Melania left the White House with her husband to fly to Puerto Rico. She wore heels when she left the WH, and changed into boots on the plane. The superficiality of that should not be ignored.

The paper towels. At a small chapel that has been serving as a supply hub following the hurricane, Trump decided to literally throw rolls of paper towels to people. Instead of just, like, handing them towels and interacting with them.

Maria wasn’t as bad as Katrina. I’m not saying that, Trump is saying it. At a meeting with Puerto Rican officials, he was told that PR has only recorded 16 deaths following the hurricane. His reaction? “Every death is horrible, but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina, and you look at the tremendous — hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died, and you look at what happened here with really a storm that was just totally overpowering, nobody’s ever seen anything like this…” Trump was seemingly pleased to hear the natural disaster has claimed only 16 lives “versus in the thousands” lost during Katrina, praising the leaders, “you can be proud…You can be very proud of all of your people, all of our people working together.” Puerto Rico isn’t a “real catastrophe,” not when compared to Katrina, you know.

Trump’s budget priorities. No expense is spared when white folks are in danger, but Puerto Ricans got a lecture on Trump’s budget priorities while he was in town. He told local officials: “Now I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack because we’ve spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico. And that’s fine. We’ve saved a lot of lives.” Someone calculated that Trump’s months of weekend golf course visits have cost the taxpayers $71,556,561 so far. Yeah. Don’t talk to me about the f–king budget.

Trump only went to Puerto Rico to be praised. Even though the purpose of the trip was to highlight the horrendous conditions on the ground, Trump made everything about himself and basically demanded that all local officials pledge fealty to The Bigly Throne and personally praise him as a leader.

Trump met San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. He spent the entire weekend attacking this poor woman for daring to be mildly critical of the federal response to the disaster. They met briefly and shook hands and I’m not even sure Trump realized who he was meeting. He did remember not to single her out for praise later on his speech though, because of course. She later told CNN that Trump’s comments in Puerto Rico were hurtful. Pretty much.

Other bad moments:

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

207 Responses to “Trump to Puerto Ricans: ‘You’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack’”

  1. Alissa says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:29 am

    it’s really not healthy how fucking angry he makes me every time he speaks.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:29 am

    It’s beyond words at this point. Beyond words.

    Reply
  3. Maya says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Does this vile creature not have a single feeling of compassion for a fellow human being?

    Even animals have affection for their own kind but not Trump and his deplorables.

    I am done being nice and I wish they suffer more than those people who are suffering under their rule.

    Reply
    • Mike says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:49 am

      I do not think Trump considers brown people to be his “own kind.” He is a life long racist and he lacks empathy even for white people so the people of Puerto Rico are simply props to show off his “greatness? not humans.

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        October 4, 2017 at 8:09 am

        Let’s be honest. Trump doesn’t care about anybody but Trump. Even Precious Ivanka is just a piece of property to him. He’s just more willing to trash non-whites (which to him includes anybody who can speak Spanish) because he dimly understands that his voter base is yuuuugely white.

    • Imqrious2 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 9:40 am

      Maya, to answer your question, no. Unequivocally, no. The ONLY one the Dumpster has an ounce of feeling for, is his daughter/wife, and those are only sexual and pride of ownership. Even then, if it’s him or her, she’s going under the bus with the rest.

      Reply
  4. lisa says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:30 am

    every single day we slip further into some sort of darkness full of ignorance and hate. i cant fathom what has become of us.

    Reply
  5. Sullivan says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:30 am

    May he rot in hell. Soon.

    Reply
  6. Maum says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:30 am

    THERE ARE NO WORDS.

    I mean. How can you be human and tell people who have lost everything, who have no electricity and for half of them no water, that their situation is basically not that bad????
    Have a good time??????
    Shooting hoops with toilet paper?????

    I wish someone in the crowd had had the nerve to tell him to fuck off. To his face. Live on TV.

    Reply
    • Shambles says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:41 am

      “How can you be human and tell people who have lost everything, who have no electricity and for half of them no water, that their situation is basically not that bad????”

      Racism. Straight up. This is racism. He is the most privileged white man of all the privileged white men, and he’s patronizing the brown people. And every racist idiot who voted for this racist idiot is responsible. I hope he gets violent diarrhea today, because That’s the nicest possible thing I can say

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        October 4, 2017 at 8:50 am

        Maybe somebody slipped him some contaminated water.

        Ah, a girl can dream…


        If I had any – minor – qualms about rejecting the people I know that voted for him, those qualms were obliterated within the past week.

      • Esmom says:
        October 4, 2017 at 9:02 am

        I don’t disagree that racism is a factor but I also think lack of empathy is a huge part of it, too. He literally can’t imagine what conditions might be like because he’s never experienced them. The disaster is truly just an abstraction to him, even when he’s in the midst of it, because he’s not living it. He’s just so…empty.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        October 4, 2017 at 9:41 am

        @Esmom-yes, total lack of empathy. And it’s not that he has money and hasn’t ever experienced tragedy. There are plenty of people who have led charmed lives who go out of their way to help others. He is totally empty. And what’s more disheartening to me are all the naive people who voted for him, and still think he cares.

      • Christin says:
        October 4, 2017 at 10:13 am

        Ever looked at his hands? Those smooth palms have never seen a day of work. Rich kid who was likely waited on hand and foot.

        Not every privileged person behaves like this, but something is fundamentally missing when you cannot muster any sympathy for the journeys of others. I have never experienced genuine hunger, but I can empathize with those who face that reality.

      • Lorelai says:
        October 4, 2017 at 12:07 pm

        @Shambles, exactly.

        I find it hard to believe that if he had been visiting an affluent, white area after such a disaster, he would f*cking throw rolls of paper towels at people.

        @Esmom: Intellectually I know you’re right, but I just can’t wrap my brain around it. I have also never lived through a disaster like these poor people are now — most of us haven’t — yet we would never treat people like this. We would just know better. My preschooler would have more empathy! It’s hard to put into words how awful he is.

  7. Lahdidahbaby says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Puerto Rico should handle their debt the way Trump handles his — go bankrupt. That would be the best reply to his unthinkable departing words to one storm-ravaged crowd there: “Have fun!” Bad enough he’s quoted as telling them to “have a good time”–somehow it was even more callous and egregious when he changed the wording at one point to “Have fun!”

    How can anyone not hate him?

    Reply
  8. Gutterflower says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:33 am

    “Have a good time.”
    God, he really is a fkn twat.

    Reply
  9. detritus says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:34 am

    OXFAM is stepping in.
    The charity organization meant to help struggling countries without infrastructure recover from disaster is using their funding to help one of the richest countries in the world.
    For comparison, the FEMA yearly budget is more than ten times Canadian disaster budget, and sits close to 14 million dollars.
    And OXFAM is stepping in. Outraged being the word they have used. And they’ve stated that two things are needed for disaster support, experienced responders and leadership. Guess which was lacking in PR?

    Reply
    • Tate says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:41 am

      Well, thank God someone is stepping in but what an embarrassing statement this is about the United States. When will we reach bottom with this joke of a president?

      Reply
    • Sixer says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:07 am

      Here in the UK, I have just sat and watched our Prime Minister making a speech at her party’s annual conference. It was a disaster out of a sit com for several reasons but a serious section of it was devoted to her complaining that the rescue effort in British Territories hit by Irma by law has to be funded by the Treasury and not the Foreign Aid department – so she is going to change the rules.

      BRITISH TERRITORIES. BRITISH.

      So you know, it’s not just the Orange One.

      Reply
      • IlsaLund says:
        October 4, 2017 at 8:42 am

        Sixer, what is the state of the British territories, especially the British Virgin Islands. They took a direct hit just like the US Virgin Islands. Tortola, Virgin Gorda and other islands were basically leveled. What’s the latest status on how relief efforts are going there?

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        October 4, 2017 at 8:54 am

        Ugh, she’s a piece of work. Does “piece of work” translate into British?

        Macmillan online dictionary: “phrase mainly American informal. used to say that someone is unusually unpleasant or behaves unusually badly. Dee was married to Vernon at one time and she was a piece of work.”

        After this, I’ll teach you “twisted sister” !

        Anyhoo. so the British PM who has benefited in multiple ways from British imperialism does not want to take care of people and lands (British “property”) acquired in British imperialism. Fine, have your tiny little island, Terry. No more jewel, no more crown.

      • Kitten says:
        October 4, 2017 at 8:56 am

        Pod Save The World just did an ep of the rise of the far-right in Europe. Interesting stuff….

      • Sixer says:
        October 4, 2017 at 9:32 am

        Ilsa – damage estimated at £100 million, so considerable. The issue is that many of the islands basically function as tax havens so aren’t “poor” enough to qualify for international aid. Our PM thinks it’s a disgrace that we are expected to stump up from our domestic budget. I imagine you can work out for yourself how that is for the people who actually live in these places, rather than just the rich ones who hide their money in the banks.

        WATP – I know piece of work but not twisted sister!

        Kitten – right on the rise everywhere, I’m afraid. Although I will say, from the British perspective, the political activity was largely centred on Brexit and now that referendum has been won, it seems to have stalled. Nothing to coalesce around (especially considering we didn’t take large numbers of refugees, as Germany and Sweden did, for example).

      • Who ARE these people? says:
        October 4, 2017 at 9:44 am

        See bbcDaniels on twitter…for Sixer especially

      • Sixer says:
        October 4, 2017 at 9:56 am

        WATP – I watched that speech. I can’t stand Theresa May but even I felt uncomfortable at how pitiful it was. First, security lets a prankster give her a joke P45 (tax notification when you’ve been fired from your job), then she gets a coughing fit, then she has to get a cough sweet from one of her ministers but still can’t stop coughing, then the letters on the logo behind her start dropping off, leading to Twitter trending that the PM “dropped an E” live on TV.

        So many banana skins, it was more of a sit com than a political speech.

      • detritus says:
        October 4, 2017 at 10:26 am

        Ah yes, taking money from the REAL Britishers.
        I hate to say, but there is an added level of fuckery that comes from a colonial power complaining about their territories.

        This attitude is prominent internationally it seems. It is easy to forget with the pretty one being in charge, but Canada just got right of our monster recently. I have faith it’s cyclical at worst, if not just a pushback reaction we need to get over before we see real growth.

        Maybe he’s what was needed for a female president? please to the powers that be?

    • Betsy says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:44 am

      Does OXFAM audit elections?

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 4, 2017 at 9:10 am

      Of course, they are. This is so horrible. In NYC there is a considerable PR population, and I can’t stop myself asking if they have any family, most of them do, in Puerto Rico. I was told the real story is something out of the worst nightmare you can imagine.

      When everything comes out this will be so shocking, I do think this will make some people wake up. Some children died and people without medications and babies… I was told ICU patients and Neonatal units with no electricity became horrors. They can’t get to people, so I don’t know how to help. I just know people need to be evacuated.

      I had a feeling it would be a natural disaster that would expose this fool, but I never imagined it would be something worse than Katrina.

      I hate his guts to the point of becoming nauseous.

      Reply
      • detritus says:
        October 4, 2017 at 10:41 am

        The tragedy of not having power in senior, ICU and neonatal units is sickening.

        When a disaster strikes, our most vulnerable populations are the most at risk. Most countries have special channels or procedures in place to help these populations, the NRF specifically covers this.

        The Stafford Act in particular is supposed to allow a draw on national level resources, and FEMA has currently not authorized a full response to PR. This level of aid was offered in 10 days to Texas.

        FEMA has not authorized the urgent care needed and an CHARITY needed to step in.

        here’s a quick article I found when I was looking to confirm if the Stafford act has been authorized.
        https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/10/3/16400510/fema-puerto-rico-hurricane

      • detritus says:
        October 4, 2017 at 10:46 am

        From the Stafford Act

        “In any major disaster, the president may direct any Federal agency, with or without reimbursement, to utilize its authorities and the resources granted to it under Federal law (including personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, and managerial, technical, and advisory services) in support of State and local assistance response and recovery efforts.”

        Trump could say, “FEMA, pull up your britches we’re helping Puerto Rico”. Instead he is downplaying the disaster so he can justify not doing so. He knows this is an option, because he did it with Houston.

      • Lorelai says:
        October 4, 2017 at 12:26 pm

        @MagnoliaRose, he is just a complete failure as a human being on every level.

        I despise his idiot supporters even more than I despise him, at this point, for making him POTUS and landing us in this shitshow.

      • magnoliarose says:
        October 4, 2017 at 1:29 pm

        @detritus

        That made me cry. I feel like we are all sitting here helpless, but we know people are suffering needlessly. Why won’t someone do something about him? How can Congress just sit there and watch this? WHY?

        @Lorelai
        His supporters are complicit, and without them, he couldn’t get away with this.

        What is it going to take? Something has to be going on that we don’t know. I have to believe that if not it means we live in a world where our government is letting people die on purpose.

    • Hanny says:
      October 4, 2017 at 9:45 am

      Thank Dog for the Pod Saves. I’m ruining my mental health being glued to a daily array of US political podcasts and just when im about to slit my wrists The Pod Save America boys roll in and make me laugh. And I’m not even American.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      October 4, 2017 at 12:16 pm

      We need to donate to Oxfam and thank them for intervening in our situation. We can’t do anything with the Orange Maroon ourselves. He’s made of teflon.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      October 4, 2017 at 12:33 pm

      Oooooh, that hurts. I’m happy that the people of PR will get help, but what a man-made tragedy that they need to step up in order to make that happen.

      Reply
  10. Giulia says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Oh f**k off and die already Loudmouth.

    Reply
  11. QueenElisabeth says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:35 am

    his lack of self awareness is unbelievable

    Reply
  12. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Dear God how I wish that someone had thrown those paper towels back in his face. Or at the very least I wish no one had moved an inch to catch the paper towels.

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:45 am

      When I saw this, I feared that he would use a T-shirt cannon next.

      Reply
    • Lindy79 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:46 am

      yes, I hate that some people in that video were smiling and laughing. They prob hand picked those people who wouldn’t abuse him and tell him what they thought of him.

      I’d wager his golf course in Puerto Rico going bankrupt at a cost of 33million, affected their budget.

      Reply
      • Annabelle Bronstein says:
        October 4, 2017 at 8:07 am

        Just like POTUS stayed in the 5% area where people have power, I suppose his staff rounded up the 20 ppl in PR who can tolerate being in the same room with him 😏 Or maybe they just really needed supplies.

        And yes, Lindy… how has no one asked him about him adding at least $33 million to PR debt?

      • jwoolman says:
        October 4, 2017 at 8:37 am

        Trump in the past has brought along his own cheerleaders to plant in crowds. In this case, it would be easy to bribe people. In addition to cash, hand out satellite phones, chargers, batteries, cases of water. We’ll have to hear from people in Puerto Rico to see if that happened. But the people smiling and laughing didn’t seem to be paying attention to Trump, so they might have just be telling each other what an idiot he is.

      • Kitten says:
        October 4, 2017 at 9:13 am

        To be fair, I guess the agreement he had for the golf course was to license his name and manage the course in exchange for a portion of the annual revenue the course generates. But then the 2008 recession hit and that combined with the declining popularity of golf in PR sank the course. But it was failing LONG before Trump came into the picture. The PR government tried to bail it out with $25M in bonds from 2000 and 2004.

        Yet despite the fact that the course failed and cost the government $33M, Grifter still claimed more than $600,000 in profits by the end of 2012.
        Just another “successful” Trump business venture I guess.

      • Hanny says:
        October 4, 2017 at 9:51 am

        Lindy, the poor things HAD to laugh and cheer whether they liked it or not. Can you imagine how Trump would have reacted if he’d been greeted by protests instead of praise? He’d have thrown the mother of all tantrums, insulted everyone and cancelled the entire rescue effort before he stomped back aboard Air Force One in an almighty rage.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        October 4, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        Lindy79, sadly most of the people in PR are without power and/or cell service. They probably don’t know that he has been insulting the people of Puerto Rico during the past week.

  13. Beth says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Nobody should see a destroyed island where thousands of people have lost absolutely everything, and say it’s not a catastrophe. Obviously, billionaire Trump has never been through any kind of traumatic problem.

    Wouldn’t millions of taxpayers money spent on his vacations and his wife staying in New York throw our budget out of wack? Think of how all that wasted money could’ve help all the hurricane victims

    Reply
  14. RBC says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:42 am

    It just occurred to me that 45 has not even been in office a full year! Seems much longer. As for his behaviour/statements in Puerto Rico, is anyone truly surprised?

    Reply
  15. Felicia says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:45 am

    FFS. If EVER anyone needed examples of how the Republicans don’t give a sh*t about the average American, they need only to look at how Dubya let the citizen of New Orleans drown, how Barbara Bush made comments to Katrina refugees in Houston who had lost everything along the lines of “look at this like a fun camping trip” as they’re being sheltered in some stadium, and now this f*cktard doing the EXACT SAME THING.

    I’ve been reading for days on Facebook about how people need guns to protect themselves against aggressors, against an eventual corrupt government. They have no idea that the lawyers and lobbyists have already stolen the country out from under them.

    Reply
  16. Megan says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:45 am

    When you are comparing a situation to Katrina, it’s obviously not going well.

    Reply
  17. Hogcock says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Yeah, maybe your neverending golfing threw the budget a little out of whack, but nevermind…

    What a complete and utter asshat.

    Reply
  18. robyn says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:47 am

    More cringing Trump moments. It’s not surprising that Trump continues to be an insulting inept ignoramus but I wonder at those smiling faces planted there in the room where he tossed those crumbs of tissue paper. Trump is nothing without his supporters and band of excusers who should be ashamed of themselves.

    Reply
  19. Jayna says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:48 am

    He is just an idiot. There is not one thing presidential about him. He lacks empathy and kindness. He is a clueless narcissist who equates being a bully in speeches with being strong. He has never shown the right kind of strength as a leader. I am so embarrassed that he is our president. Even when he goes on script in a speech it seems like a joke, like a bad actor reading a speech, trying to sound presidential, and failing the audition.

    His trip to Puerto Rico was a big, fat, huge fail.

    Reply
  20. Laur says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Literally unbelievable how much his trips to the golf course cost, it’s sickening…

    Can someone explain the heels comment, just curious what Kaiser meant?

    Reply
  21. damejudi says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Oh, I thought the budget is out of whack due to the millions wasted on Secret Service for your ADULT children.

    And your wife who would not move into the White House with you.

    Reply
  22. Lindy79 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:56 am

    He’s whining on twitter now about the fake media being mean to him and reporting lies about his Puerto Rico trip.

    Reply
  23. grabbyhands says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Really, the only thing that surprised me about the the whole debacle (which I initially thought was a joke, and I’m not sure why) with the paper towels was that he didn’t yell “Say the magic word!!” or make them do stupid tricks first.

    And yet despite pretty much every major news outlet describing the whole trip as a political disaster, his zombie horde is still “He made them laugh, WHAT DO YOU WANT?? You libtards are NEVER happy!!”. Even knowing that if this dipshit came to their town after a natural disaster there would be outrage.

    But I guess the GOP are okay with it because it distracted everyone from the fact that they outlawed abortion at 20 weeks and that we are now in agreement with countries that use the death penalty against the LGBTQ community.

    Is this where we’re great again?

    And now we get to look forward to a great big orange circle jerk when this idiot goes to Las Vegas today. I wonder how long it will take him to praise the NRA?

    Reply
  24. lightpurple says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Dear Orange Voldy, your budget can’t afford toilet paper for Puerto Rico citizens who have lost everything? Fire Princess Nagini. Fire her staff. That will save money from their salaries and benefits; the office space that can be put to more appropriate uses; the software licenses; the phone bills; the travel expenses for her photo-ops, like the one she and KellyAnne did yesterday so she could make a video of herself walking into a room; the promotional materials as she keeps trying to steal Obama-era programs and proclaim them as her own to promote herself; and, since we’re discussing toilet paper any more, it will free up our tax dollars from having to pay for the toilet paper, water, and sewage every time Princess Nagini poops.

    Reply
  25. jwoolman says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Where did he get those Katrina figures? I’ve never heard them before. I thought the death toll was closer to a hundred at the end of it. Rebuilding is still not close to complete, though, years later, and it was a terrible loss of property and the local culture. We won’t know the true figures for Maria for quite a while.

    And who told him that Maria wasn’t as bad as Katrina? The military guy Honoré who actually was sent to deal with the Katrina aftermath says the situation in Puerto Rico is actually much worse. Of course, he’s not a Trumpy so I guess he doesn’t count.

    His remarks make it clear that he has absolutely no idea of the extent of the devastation in Puerto Rico, so his visit was a complete waste. Did they even push him into a helicopter so he could tour the island from above? Maybe he needs to see it on a tv screen. Can they make a video especially for President Tweeter?

    What President has ever thought it made sense to say a hurricane blew his budget when addressing the survivors?!? This is the guy who spends millions of dollars of our money every time he has a golfing weekend.

    Reply
  26. third ginger says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Even casual observers will not fail to notice that for Trump, it’s always all about the numbers,how big!, how many! Life, with all its glory and tragedy, is just ratings.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:20 am

      Remember when he was such a Hurricane Harvey fanboy? He kept tweeting and saying with stars in his eyes how powerful that storm was. I can’t remember him having the same awe expressed about Maria. Maybe because she was a girl?!?

      His staff at least has to stop letting him stay in his little Trumpy bubble when he visits disaster areas. They need to get him into the air for a flyover so he can see the real consequences, with a guide who won’t soften it. Otherwise, what’s the point of the trip?

      Reply
  27. Snowflake says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I thought it was 34 people that have died?

    Reply
  28. The New Classic says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Wait, did I read that correctly? Are those numbers right? Is that a typo? Over seventy MILLION dollars? To protect HIM?!?! That can’t be right… someone please tell me that isn’t right…

    Reply
  29. Mel says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I didn’t even go with the basketball comparison for the paper towels thing. He was in front of people who have NOTHING left and it was like he was throwing a ball or a chew toy or a bone to freaking dogs!!!
    I found it that demeaning!
    I was deeply disturbed. He’s a real life King Joffrey and, honestly, I’ve never said that about anyone, but I wish him the same fate!
    There is not an ounce of humanity in him so it’s not like I’m wishing death to a person…

    Reply
  30. Jayna says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I love the title of the article in the Guardian.

    “Trump came to Puerto Rico like an emperor: with pomp and little sympathy”

    Reply
  31. Patricia says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:34 am

    When I saw him throwing those papers towels… just F*CK YOU DONALD.
    It is humiliating. He would be the one humiliated but his actions also humiliated the people there. They have lost everything and you are fucking throwing paper towels at them like you would throw a scrap of meat to a dog. That’s how he is treating the Puerto Rican people, like dogs.

    Have you seen footage of Utuado? One of the most beautiful places on the island, with such shining, generous people living there. When I am in Utuado my face hurts from smiling, I’m not even kidding. Now it looks like a bomb went off. Homes falling down cliffs, roads ripped to shreds, people in line for hours just to get a ration of water for the day, people clearing tons of trees off the roads with machetes, tirelessly trying to reach parts that STILL haven’t been reached as of today. And this mother fucker needs to talk about how this isn’t Katrina. Like, what?! And Katrina wasn’t Chernobyl, and Chernobyl wasn’t Hiroshima. What kind of thinking and speech is this for THEIR president?!
    I hate him. I want to spit in his face. That’s where I’m at today.

    Reply
  32. Betsy says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:45 am

    So if the death toll in Puerto Rico tops Katrina, then he’ll take it seriously?

    J.F.C.

    Reply
  33. ArchieGoodwin says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:46 am

    After this fiasco, I went over to Breitbart and Fox to read the write ups. On both, the writing is slanted toward the Mayor being unreasonable and ungrateful, which did not surprise me in the least.
    The comments were exactly what you’d expect.

    My point- people love this shit. I never realized how many people loved the whole bully persona.
    So now today, I am done with this mess of a world. My daughter is receiving her honour roll award today, and tomorrow her subject award (we think it’s in art but they haven’t told us?) and today for her also starts the school play, and she is the stage manager for it this time. My son is learning essay writing and reducing fractions (so not so fun for him).

    I’m out. I need real life for a day. ((hugs)) to all here.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 4, 2017 at 9:12 am

      I hear you. People are despicable. I experienced major overload yesterday and just sat down with a book for about six hours straight. Spending time with your kiddos sounds like a great plan. I would do the same except that mine are teens and want nothing to do with me. Hence my free time for a book! Best to you.

      Reply
    • Honeybee Blues says:
      October 4, 2017 at 9:46 am

      Enjoy your children. Maybe check out for more than a day. We’ll catch you up when you return. That’s what I do. My double PhD (Oxford) mother has only just recently forgiven me for getting much of my news these days right here in CB land. Well, that’s because I forwarded a post a few weeks ago, encouraging her to read the comments. Now she understands. She lives in Italy, so she appreciates the global voices here. As do I. There are days when I simply need to receive bad from friends. It goes down just a tad easier.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 4, 2017 at 1:47 pm

      Enjoy the good things like your children ArchieG.

      Breaks are a must these days or else it is too much to process. There is nothing good right now except the things we can find to make them good or block the ugly and find solace in small things. I was always told break big problems into smaller pieces and deal with them one at a time.

      Maybe we should list them daily. The things that make us smile that day just to remember the good parts.

      Reply
  34. Green Is Good says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:47 am

    🍊🤡 treated this visit like he was bored and inconvenienced by the whole thing. And throwing stuff out into the crowd?! Oy my gods, so inappropriate. Like it was one of His rallies!

    Reply
  35. IlsaLund says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:49 am

    This orange asshole and his GOP minions are trying to give tax cuts to the wealthy and he tells Puerto Ricans they’ve blown the budget? How is it possible for someone so vile and depraved to exist. And No visit to the US Virgin Islands to see the destruction and damage there? It’s only a 20 minute plane ride from Puerto Rico.

    I would say may his soul burn in hell, but honestly I want him to suffer the unthinkable in this life. I need to go cleanse myself of unpure thoughts.

    Reply
  36. Lizzie says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:53 am

    what a pig.

    there is something seriously wrong with him – aside from being an unrepentant asshole. its like he has that thing like when you laugh at a funeral and have totally inapporpriate emotional reactions to stressfull situations. its called Pseudobulbar Affect and can be a side effect of brain trauma, strokes, MS and ALS.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 9:11 am

      I think he was a psychopath from day one. His actions from the 70s on show extreme racism and lack of human empathy. Perhaps dementia is making it harder to hide but I think it was always there.

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:31 am

      My dad had that disorder with Parkinson’s (his was crying/choking up and not being able to control it). I don’t think that is what Tweetolini has at all. I don’t think it’s lack of social skills, because even someone who has closed themselves off from others would have more common sense on how to behave.

      Anyone who remembers or watched him years ago (as he attempted to brand himself as a rich real estate mogul and playboy) recognizes he was full of himself. His TV show apparently used a lot of scripting to make him look more intelligent and human.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      October 4, 2017 at 12:47 pm

      He’s been a problem since he was a young child. He slugged a teacher when he was about seven. There are suggestions he was violent with siblings – throwing down the stairs level of violence. Rich people don’t send their kids to military school unless they are too out of control for a normal private school (where rich kids make contacts for the future) or a judge orders it as the only alternative to juvie.

      Donald was not his father’s first choice for a successor. His older brother didn’t want the job and was descending into alcoholism. Fred Trump tried to set Donald up in a guaranteed real estate business, but he kept needing to be bailed out with bigger and bigger amounts of money. At some level, Donald probably realizes that his father thought he was pretty hopeless.

      Things like empathy actually are centered in certain portions of our brain somehow. I wonder if Trump is congenitally deficient or if he was damaged during development as a child or both. Sometime parents react badly to an already damaged child. We know Fred Trump wasn’t a nice fellow, but don’t actually hear about Trump’s mother. Was he rejected by both of them? Or already so damaged that the parents hardly mattered?

      In any case, regardless of cause — if Trump isn’t a malignant narcissist, he is doing an excellent imitation. Everything he does makes sense within that framework.

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        October 4, 2017 at 1:52 pm

        You are right. Military school always seemed odd, and he was a bully there too. Nowadays he would have been in therapy, and his behavior would be seen as alarming and a clue to a more significant problem and violent nature.
        I believe he is punishing PR and getting joy out of their suffering for some slight he imagines happened.

  37. BJ says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:11 am

    He pissed me off talking about destroying a budget.They experienced a Cat 5 hurricane.I am more upset with how much taxpayer money Secret Service has spent protecting his family.Especially the months his wife and kid stayed in NY while he was in DC.

    Reply
  38. happyoften says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:16 am

    His need to belittle people is pathological. He is a rotten, broken, tiny hand and hearted man. The sheer awfulness of his actions and behaviors defies description; he is cartoonishly petty and vindictive. That Katrina comparison? That’s his answer to everyone calling this his Katrina. He has no ability to comprehend anything that takes longer than 60 seconds to explain. And do not expect sympathy, let alone empathy. He is incapable of either. (Unless you are a white man committing a hate crime. Then he understands your motivations.)

    He is a sad collection of all the worst character traits human exhibit, and expecting him do do anything more or better or rise to the occasion is an exercise in futility.

    Germany and Oxfam are stepping up to provide help for Puerto Rico. Trump passed out paper towels. He isn’t even smart enough to recognize he should be embarrassed.

    Were the hell are the rest of our leaders. This isn’t all Trumps fault, they should be answering for this as well.

    Reply
  39. CFY says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I’m so angry, because it’s not just Donald Trump. It’s his party. I don’t see Paul Ryan or Mitch McConnell or Congress in general busting through doors to get an aid package passed. It’s incredibly frustrating and worrying that the federal government does not care about Puerto Rico, and would be quite happy to see the island sink into the very big, very large ocean.

    I have friends in Aguadilla and San Juan. My friend in Aguadilla, he is in the Coast Guard. He works for the government! His wife and kid got on a military transport and were able to evacuate to Florida a few days after Maria passed, but he’s still there, doing what he can to help with aid and relief. His wife is a professional photographer and the pictures she took before she left could be stills from a movie about an apocalypse. His cousin who is in San Juan has said “this is like the Hunger Games. Every day we wake up and spend hours looking for food.” He says they just break into whatever they can find, because they are starving and it’s clear the US government will not be helping them the way Florida and Texas were helped.

    It’s incredibly enraging to hear people who don’t know any Puerto Ricans, who have no connection to PR, talk about how the fake media is running its usual fake news and how things just aren’t that bad. I WISH this was fake news.

    Reply
  40. Sansa says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Well yesterday I saw the hot mike video where Sen Reed say to Susan Collins “He is crazy’” and she replies “i’m Worried”. This president is having a meltdown. I think he might be on meds he doesn’t know what he is saying and is just babbling.

    Reply
  41. Wow says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I always tell myself to stop clicking on Tramp threads because I KNOW the report will be about more dumb sh*t he is spewing. And I bet next he’ll come here to Vegas with His impeccable sensitivity (sarcasm) and Melania and her heels.

    He is such an embarrassment!!!!!

    Reply
  42. Adrien says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Just as you thought he couldn’t get any lower. Throwing paper towels like it was some sports event? And he did that inside a chapel? Maybe he knows he will never be invited to any sports event anymore after the NFL/NBA fiasco so he grab the opportunity. I wished the Puerto Ricans did what the audience did to Daphne and Celeste in Reading 2000.

    Reply
  43. khaveman says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:57 am

    He himself is the national disaster. What a heartless old toad with Barbie wife in tow. They seem as compassionate as – oh hell I don’t know. A disgrace.

    Reply
  44. Veronica says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I hate myself for it, but I had to turn off the news yesterday. I honestly have too much shit to deal with in my own life to be constantly angry about this man.

    Reply
  45. Plantpal says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Yesterday, at choir practice, I had a complete meltdown…all the way to snotty, heaving tears and sobs, because poor choir master asked how’s everybody doing? The Las Vegas shooting…the lobbing of papertowels into the crowd….I was undone, completely and utterly unravelled. On my knees, begging for mercy for those affected. Today is a new day, and I am going to follow Sixer’s example….what a fucking piece of shitfaced wanker crapola. In Florida and in Texas, the Federal Government of the United States of America allowed food stamps be used for prepared food during their emergencies. In PR, they were REFUSED the exact same relief. WHY? Apparently, ONLY because they are brown? Fuck it, fuck him, fuck his fucking fuckery. . @Sixer, it’s not helping as much as I need it to. Just thinking about this, and I am becoming undone again. I. Just. Can’t. … for now. Once I figure out what more can be done from Canada, I will get something positive happening for PR, as well as continuing to be a prayer warrior on behalf of those in dire straights. Right now I need to wipe my tears away…and get some fucking bloody coffee. May God in His mercy damn him straight to hell forever.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      October 4, 2017 at 10:30 am

      I wish it helped more, my friend!

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      October 4, 2017 at 12:43 pm

      Hugs to you, Plantpal! Please take care of yourself, sweetheart. I read a meme that compared the current struggles to a choir sustaining a very long note. Stagger breathing. When you run out of breath, when you feel like you can’t go on, take a break. Others will be there to keep going while you rest and recover. When you are back in a good place and ready to rejoin the fight, others will take a break because you have their back.

      You aren’t wrong in your feelings. You aren’t alone.

      :: group hug ::

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 4, 2017 at 1:59 pm

      You aren’t alone.
      What helped me the other day when I was told about PR’s true horror I cried and took a nap. Napping is sometimes the best since this whole thing is exhausting so when my youngest had nap time I did too.
      Try a nap sometimes. Sounds silly but it did help.

      :: joining group hug::

      Reply
  46. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:25 am

    This cretin who craves idolatry needs to be taken down. His obvious contempt for and rage toward PR is seen in the paper towel flings, acting like his own money is being wasted and his have a good day demeanor is appalling. And then he begs PR officials to praise him. His stench is hideous.

    Reply
  47. Mermaid says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Several good friends have family and friends in Puerto Rico and they use words like dire and desperate. This was a publicity stunt by this horrible man and nothing else. He is incapable of empathy and compassion. I just read on Twitter that General Kelly was the one who took the call on Las Vegas and Trump was sleeping. I mean I would rather Kelly be the one taking those calls but WOW.

    Reply
  48. Lindy says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I keep thinking that he won’t shock me. Yet somehow the utterly cruel inhumanity of a statement like that is just… I don’t know. I don’t have words. He’s a nightmare.

    Reply
  49. M4lificent says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:46 am

    By constantly mentioning Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy, I get the impression that some of Trump’s disdain is because he views Puerto Rico as a “failed business”. As in, they brought this on themselves because they were poorly managed and unproductive. (I won’t even try to unpack the vast racial/cultural aspect of this assumption — as many have already done so more effectively than I can.)

    Whereas Trump’s likely perceives his many corporate bankruptcies as “strategic” in value because he’s always a “winner” in every outcome. I think in his mind, Puerto Rico Incorporated was already a “loser”, so not worthy of his time, attention, or respect.

    Reply
    • Skylark says:
      October 4, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      Spot on. He clearly views PR as an underperforming nuisance that doesn’t deserve bailout, let alone compassion. If he could, he’d tell them they’re fired and to leave the building immediately – the ‘building’ in this instance being, in his mind, the America he believes he could make great again if only he didn’t have to waste time on ‘losers’. Classic psychopathic behaviour. Came across this earlier and it’s so pertinent to him:

      “For the most part, a psychopath never remains attached to anyone or anything. They live a “predatory” lifestyle. They feel little or no regret, and little or no remorse – except when they are caught. They need relationships, but see people as obstacles to overcome and be eliminated. If not, they see people in terms of how they can be used. They use people for stimulation, to build their self-esteem and they invariably value people in terms of their material value (money, property, etc..).”

      That his party, knowing who and what he is – and they know exactly who and what he is – continues to actively enable him is way more disturbing and troubling than the pathetic reality of him.

      Reply
  50. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    October 4, 2017 at 11:42 am

    He’s not even human. He’s a horrible, idiotic villain in a movie parody about the world’s worst leader. At least I wish I was. This is too disgusting to be reality.

    How different would he have acted if this tragedy occurred in Bermuda or St. Barth’s

    Excuse while I go hurl and then throw things. I can’t believe this is reality still.

    Reply
  51. Trump Hater says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    He was never a stud to begin with but is it me or he’s gotten more ogre and repulsive looking?

    Reply
  52. Green Is Good says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    GOP, shame on most of you for co-signing 🍊🤡 behavior. Country before Party, you shallow, greedy f@ckers.

    Reply
  53. HK9 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Yesterday on Instagram I saw Bethany Frankel giving an update on how she and others are getting aid to & flying people out of PR. When private citizens are using their resources to speed things up you know this is bad. The people of PR are American Citizens and should not have to prove they their disaster was worse than any other to receive the help they desperately need. I for one will not only continue to donate but see what else Canada can do because no one should be in jeopardy because of Trump’s gross incompetence.

    Reply
  54. Yogapants says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    He is a disgrace to the office of the presidency. Can you imagine how people would have reacted if President Obama had done a tenth of the crap he has said and done? Classless and clueless are the nicest words I can use to describe our current president.

    Reply
  55. why? says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    The most disturbing thing were the complicity of Rossello(the governor of PR) and Jennifer. How much of PR problem can be attributed to their complicity? The Dotard said horrible things abotu Puerto Rico, and the governor and Jenniffer just sat there and let him.

    “Thank you @realDonaldTrump for all the help you are providing for Puerto Rico. We’re are grateful and happy to welcome you and @FLOTUS to 🇵🇷”-Jenniffer

    What help? He insulted Puerto Rico, set up staged photo-ops, and spent 90% of the time congratulating himself.

    “My Administration will continue to work around the clock with Governor @RicardoRossello & his team. Great progress being made! #PRStrong🇵🇷-”The Dotard

    Then the Dotard refused to let PR use food stamps for hot meals. How is Rossello working with The Dotard? Rossello tells the Dotard what he wants to hear and in the process, nothing is getting done to improve conditions in PR. Rossello waited until the Dotard left PR to announce the real death toll numbers. How can Rossello claim that The Dotard is helping them, when Rossello can’t even tell The Dotard the truth to his face?

    “A great day in Puerto Rico yesterday. While some of the news coverage is Fake, most showed great warmth and friendship.”-The Dotard

    Just because Rossello and Jenniffer told him that it was a great day, doesn’t mean that it was. Rossello and Jenniffer are complicit. Rossello couldn’t even tell the Dotard the real death toll because it didn’t fit into his narrative that very few people died in PR. The Dotard’s visitation to PR was a disaster, just like his first and second visits to Texas. The press lost their minds and started calling The Dotard presidential because he pretended to hand out food and supplies and took staged photo-ops with the victims and their kids on his second do over visit to Texas.

    What news was fake? The Dotard threw paper towels at them, said that PR wasn’t a real catsstrophe because only 16 people died(the death toll was really 34), insulted the major of SJ again, made the PR officials say something nice about him, told PR that they threw the budget off whack, told them that they needed to start to help in their recovery instead of asking for help from him, and praised himself.

    Who showed warmth and friendship? FN? The same FN who tried to peddle a fake story about Hillary C and SR?

    Reply
  56. Skippy says:
    October 4, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    I find myself looking for someone else out there instead of Trump. Obama talks to young folks about the future. Occasionally I read Hillary speak out against something Trump has done now. The other exPresidents are keep a basically low profile. I don’t see much of them or their opinions. I get emails from my state’s Democrat Congress of bills they are working on to try to do some good about different issues. But do those bills ever get passed? Sadly, no.
    As days, weeks and months go by, I find myself just trying not to see the train wreck going on in Washington DC. But it’s like seeing a bad accident on the freeway. You look anyway.
    I remember reading about the terrible tragedies of hurricanes, the shootings in Las Vegas, and Tom Petty’s passing and being glad it wasn’t about Trump. Glad??!! NO! Relieved it wasn’t ALWAYS about Trump. Yes, because everything is always about Trump since the election. Well, it seems that way to me. Some horrible act of destruction that Trump has perpetrated.
    So, I was talking with a neighbor and he said he is concentrating on other things because he can’t stand it anymore. I am trying to take a leaf out of my neighbor’s book. There are many beautiful things in life that Trump can not destroy and I am going to be giving them lots more of my attention.

    Reply
  57. why? says:
    October 4, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    It’s being reported that the House Homeland Security Committee approved 10 Billion for the border wall.

    Reply

