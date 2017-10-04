Trump to Puerto Ricans: ‘You’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack’

The only thing that really surprised me about Donald Trump’s trip to Puerto Rico is that he didn’t cancel it at the last minute. On Monday, there were rumors that Trump was considering canceling the trip in the wake of the Las Vegas Massacre, but at the end of the day, Trump decided to go. Maybe someone told him it would be “presidential.” Maybe someone told him that Puerto Ricans love him and desperately wanted to show their appreciation for him. So, that was surprised me. Nothing else about his trip surprised me, because I’ve been paying attention for the past two years. Trump is a moron, he is callous, he is racist, he has no empathy, no heart, no compassion. Inevitably, his trip to Puerto Rico included about a million major gaffes/controversies/terrible quotes/awful photo-ops. Take your pick:
Melania Trump’s heels. Melania left the White House with her husband to fly to Puerto Rico. She wore heels when she left the WH, and changed into boots on the plane. The superficiality of that should not be ignored.
The paper towels. At a small chapel that has been serving as a supply hub following the hurricane, Trump decided to literally throw rolls of paper towels to people. Instead of just, like, handing them towels and interacting with them.
Maria wasn’t as bad as Katrina. I’m not saying that, Trump is saying it. At a meeting with Puerto Rican officials, he was told that PR has only recorded 16 deaths following the hurricane. His reaction? “Every death is horrible, but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina, and you look at the tremendous — hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died, and you look at what happened here with really a storm that was just totally overpowering, nobody’s ever seen anything like this…” Trump was seemingly pleased to hear the natural disaster has claimed only 16 lives “versus in the thousands” lost during Katrina, praising the leaders, “you can be proud…You can be very proud of all of your people, all of our people working together.” Puerto Rico isn’t a “real catastrophe,” not when compared to Katrina, you know.
Trump’s budget priorities. No expense is spared when white folks are in danger, but Puerto Ricans got a lecture on Trump’s budget priorities while he was in town. He told local officials: “Now I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack because we’ve spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico. And that’s fine. We’ve saved a lot of lives.” Someone calculated that Trump’s months of weekend golf course visits have cost the taxpayers $71,556,561 so far. Yeah. Don’t talk to me about the f–king budget.
Trump only went to Puerto Rico to be praised. Even though the purpose of the trip was to highlight the horrendous conditions on the ground, Trump made everything about himself and basically demanded that all local officials pledge fealty to The Bigly Throne and personally praise him as a leader.
Trump met San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. He spent the entire weekend attacking this poor woman for daring to be mildly critical of the federal response to the disaster. They met briefly and shook hands and I’m not even sure Trump realized who he was meeting. He did remember not to single her out for praise later on his speech though, because of course. She later told CNN that Trump’s comments in Puerto Rico were hurtful. Pretty much.
Other bad moments:
"Flashlights. you don't need 'em anymore," Trump says as he hands out supplies in Puerto Rico. 95% of the island is still without power.
Pool: "Motorcade passed broken highway dividers and hundreds of downed trees…One woman held up a sign that read 'You are a bad hombre.'"
Here’s video of Trump throwing paper towels into the crowd like it’s a basketball in Puerto Rico. No. Just, no. pic.twitter.com/25sYm2llip
Trump to hurricane victim in Puerto Rico: "Have a good time" pic.twitter.com/ri3C8AdG6t
it’s really not healthy how fucking angry he makes me every time he speaks.
I am right there with you Alissa. This POS is taking years off of my life.
I have to mute the tv or change the channel. The very sight of him makes my blood pressure rise. He’s such a disgrace and an embarrassment to our country.
i comfort myself by visualizing the dances I will do upon his demise.
You’re not alone! When I see he’s coming on TV, I race for the remote.
Happy to know I’m not alone in wanting to regurgitate whenever I see this insane clown 🤡.
I find swearing to be an effective safety valve. Like this:
The fucking man is a fucking cockwombling wankstain and I would fucking like to fucking flush him right fucking down the fucking shitter.
Or similar! Makes me feel better!
(Sorry to the polite Celebitches!)
Sixer, thank you for introducing cockwomble into my life a few weeks ago.
Wankspangle is another good one. It probably fits an attention seeker like Trump pretty well!
Are there polite Celebitches? LOL and thanks.
I see I’m not the only one who has this damn habit. I think that I’ve been fucking swearing more than ever since this fucking asshole was elected. When I talk to the fucking supporters that refuse to see how shitty Trump is, I can’t believe how much and how easily I fucking swear about it. It must be caused by frustrating anger about this whole Trump situation.
Please excuse my naughty language !
The F word has entered my life bigly since the election. I feel so crude — and I’m from da Bronx!
It’s been scientifically proven that swearing is a natural and healthy channeling of aggression so I think we should all do it more – I know I enjoy the release valve.
Plus, extra points for creative swears. I always enjoy mixing mine.
LOVE cockwombling – made my day!
Sixer, I so love your posts, but I have to be honest here: sometimes I hate when you hold back like this.
The bollocking plank is a complete bell end. Knobhead.
See? Catharsis!
I know, it’s not healthy to hold it in like sixer does.
You know, I try so hard not to hate, but I think I actually HATE this man. Like deep sweltering pools of loathing hate.
I keep it simple. My angry mantra is: fuck the fucking fucker.
A more offensive epithet is coming to mind, beginning with a c, one big almighty c***.
Thank you Sixer! I’ve found it difficult to verbalize my reactions and thoughts on IT.
Sixer, I love it!!
Wankstain. I like it. Please continue the profanity. Makes a lot of us feel better. 😊
Oh, how much better off would we all have been if he really had just been a wankstain…
Read the Huffington Post interview with Noam Chomsky to get a perspective on what is really going on with regards to his Royal Sphincter.
Excellent interview. Thanks for sending!
@alissa
Agree 100% he is making me literally sick. I think I need to go back on my anti depressants. I know people who can’t sleep. And then I checked FB this morning, which I only went back on for hurricane news, and people who voted for him are posting the Jason Aldean quote about everybody uniting blah blah blah and I’m like, how about someone reading this to the Dotard? Not that it would change him. Lordy I hope he’s in jail soon.
Mermaid, I’ve had to increase & add to mine!
Hey, schadenfreude; I’m waiting for you to show up. Sooner rather than later. Thank you, schadenfreude!
Heilo schadenfreude, my old friend,
I’ve come to talk with you again…
With apologies to Paul Simon.
For a brief time I thought I had acid reflux but after writing down when it occurred,I realized it was him.Hearing his voice makes me nauseated.
My god. What an utter cretin this w@nker is. He’d have been better off cancelling at the last minute, just parked his fat arse in his armchair and settled in comfortably with the remote and a big slice of chocolate cake topped with two scoops, thereby hastening his coronary, rather than spewing such insuots and idiocy to already-suffering people. He is so moronic he cannot control his disgusting verbal diarrhoea. It would be great if he got taken by a shark, but the shark would likely spit him out. Send him down here. I’d be glad to show him how the Crocodile Roll is done.
@ Annakist:
😂😂😂 re the shark spitting him out.
I can’t imagine any living animal not spitting this vile creature out. The only thing he could rest comfortably in is in a sewer. He would be perfectly at home there.
The sewer. Yes! Those poor rats…
Alissa – I’m with you. I feel like I am going to have a seizure every time I hear his voice….
I tolerated his little sit down public realtions session when he landed, acting like he was at a celebratory dinner or something. Typical needy egomaniac foolishness. But I had to walk away from the paper towel toss where he threw them at people like he was feeding ducks. Disrespectful as hell. He couldn’t hand them to people, look them in the eye and chat with them??? Despicable. And one roll of paper towels? Wow, that’ll help a lot. His team is too stupid to control the optics.
He’s evil and racist and surrounded by incompetents looking for a come up.
Same.
I avoid having to actually see photos of him or hear him speak, but I was at the nail salon yesterday when the news was on so I had no choice, and when he started throwing the paper towels out into the crowd like a game show host, my jaw dropped.
It was so utterly disgusting and degrading. Treating those poor people like that, making them “jump” to try and catch a f*cking paper towel. Just beyond the pale.
This piece of sh!t cannot rot in prison fast enough.
Same here. I start having mini panic attacks every time her speaks. I’m worried what is going to come out of his mouth each time. He’s just a despicable tiny little man! He’s a waste of oxygen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree completely. So I have started limiting my news checks everyday. Trump is not worth making myself upset.
It’s beyond words at this point. Beyond words.
You’re right! It is unbelievable!
Like..I knew PR would be a virtual disaster but somehow he managed to exceed my expectations. In my wildest imagination I couldn’t have envisioned the tossing of paper towels into the crowd and the “have a good time”…HAVE A GOOD TIME?!?!?!?
…..just the utterly INSANE level of inappropriateness.
My GOD when will this nightmare end????
Not soon enough. But each day we are 1 day closer to that ending.
I was surprised that I was surprised.
He manages to be more heinous each time I think he is at his all time low. He finds a new nasty angle to throw at humanity, and we just have to take it because the politicians do nothing.
My only comfort is that he is destroying the corruption on the right and how inept and pandering they are. I am sure they all have dossiers.
Yeah, somehow he managed to make it worse than anyone could imagine. The paper towel thing was insane. I wish people would have thrown them right back at him. Hard.
I didn’t think he would tell them that this wasn’t as bad as Katrina. Which he is wrong about anyway.
And the tossing paper towels was also disturbing. He is a psychopath. No human empathy or feeling. Most of them get jailed and not made president.
He may take us out with him in a blaze of glory. I do not underestimate the idea that we may have a scorched earth possibility.
They can’t even get the optics right. It’s mind boggling. Like who in their right mind was like, “yes-let’s have the POTUS throw paper towels at people who have been without electricity or fresh water.” (And it was on the schedule like this.) Wtf.
Cannot imagine what inappropriate things will be done or said today in Vegas.
How does anyone live 70+ years and lack any basic decency or compassion? The high level of self centeredness is mind boggling.
Who the fuck COMPARES NATURAL DISASTERS?? Who CONGRATULATES an island on “only” 16 dead? Who bitches that the aftermath of the hurricane has messed up the BUDGET? L-M Miranda was right, U Bum’s going to hell — on the express train.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten, did you happen to see this? Not a bigly deal in the scheme of things, but just one more small humiliation from the Dotard — and IMO, more proof that he’s losing it, mentally:
https://twitter.com/chasemit/status/915296577723314177
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Lorelai- *facepalm*
He is so GROSSLY unequipped to handle being POTUS, I mean he cannot do even one single thing right it’s just astounding! It almost seems like it would take effort to be this completely awful at his job smdh.
Isn’t that the most devastating thing about his presidency? Even when we set the bar reeeeeaaaallly low for him, it isn’t low enough. He always exceeds expectations in awfulness.
I am terrified of what he will say in Vegas. He’s going to exploit it to encourage more division.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does this vile creature not have a single feeling of compassion for a fellow human being?
Even animals have affection for their own kind but not Trump and his deplorables.
I am done being nice and I wish they suffer more than those people who are suffering under their rule.
I do not think Trump considers brown people to be his “own kind.” He is a life long racist and he lacks empathy even for white people so the people of Puerto Rico are simply props to show off his “greatness? not humans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s be honest. Trump doesn’t care about anybody but Trump. Even Precious Ivanka is just a piece of property to him. He’s just more willing to trash non-whites (which to him includes anybody who can speak Spanish) because he dimly understands that his voter base is yuuuugely white.
Maya, to answer your question, no. Unequivocally, no. The ONLY one the Dumpster has an ounce of feeling for, is his daughter/wife, and those are only sexual and pride of ownership. Even then, if it’s him or her, she’s going under the bus with the rest.
every single day we slip further into some sort of darkness full of ignorance and hate. i cant fathom what has become of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am terrified of what comes next. I have all but given up hope in things getting any better. I regret so much that I brought a brown person into this world. My son is only 14. I fear for his future.
May he rot in hell. Soon.
THERE ARE NO WORDS.
I mean. How can you be human and tell people who have lost everything, who have no electricity and for half of them no water, that their situation is basically not that bad????
Have a good time??????
Shooting hoops with toilet paper?????
I wish someone in the crowd had had the nerve to tell him to fuck off. To his face. Live on TV.
“How can you be human and tell people who have lost everything, who have no electricity and for half of them no water, that their situation is basically not that bad????”
Racism. Straight up. This is racism. He is the most privileged white man of all the privileged white men, and he’s patronizing the brown people. And every racist idiot who voted for this racist idiot is responsible. I hope he gets violent diarrhea today, because That’s the nicest possible thing I can say
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe somebody slipped him some contaminated water.
Ah, a girl can dream…
–
If I had any – minor – qualms about rejecting the people I know that voted for him, those qualms were obliterated within the past week.
I don’t disagree that racism is a factor but I also think lack of empathy is a huge part of it, too. He literally can’t imagine what conditions might be like because he’s never experienced them. The disaster is truly just an abstraction to him, even when he’s in the midst of it, because he’s not living it. He’s just so…empty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Esmom-yes, total lack of empathy. And it’s not that he has money and hasn’t ever experienced tragedy. There are plenty of people who have led charmed lives who go out of their way to help others. He is totally empty. And what’s more disheartening to me are all the naive people who voted for him, and still think he cares.
Ever looked at his hands? Those smooth palms have never seen a day of work. Rich kid who was likely waited on hand and foot.
Not every privileged person behaves like this, but something is fundamentally missing when you cannot muster any sympathy for the journeys of others. I have never experienced genuine hunger, but I can empathize with those who face that reality.
@Shambles, exactly.
I find it hard to believe that if he had been visiting an affluent, white area after such a disaster, he would f*cking throw rolls of paper towels at people.
@Esmom: Intellectually I know you’re right, but I just can’t wrap my brain around it. I have also never lived through a disaster like these poor people are now — most of us haven’t — yet we would never treat people like this. We would just know better. My preschooler would have more empathy! It’s hard to put into words how awful he is.
Puerto Rico should handle their debt the way Trump handles his — go bankrupt. That would be the best reply to his unthinkable departing words to one storm-ravaged crowd there: “Have fun!” Bad enough he’s quoted as telling them to “have a good time”–somehow it was even more callous and egregious when he changed the wording at one point to “Have fun!”
How can anyone not hate him?
“Have a good time.”
God, he really is a fkn twat.
I hope crowds yell, “Have a good time!” as he is handcuffed and carted off to prison.
OXFAM is stepping in.
The charity organization meant to help struggling countries without infrastructure recover from disaster is using their funding to help one of the richest countries in the world.
For comparison, the FEMA yearly budget is more than ten times Canadian disaster budget, and sits close to 14 million dollars.
And OXFAM is stepping in. Outraged being the word they have used. And they’ve stated that two things are needed for disaster support, experienced responders and leadership. Guess which was lacking in PR?
Well, thank God someone is stepping in but what an embarrassing statement this is about the United States. When will we reach bottom with this joke of a president?
i read a guy on Twitter who said that there is no rock bottom with Bigly; he has many levels of sub-basement.
The bottom is most likely nuclear disaster. So I truly hope he’s impeached before we hit his basementiest sub basement.
Oxfam? Really? Jesus Christ. This is just unbelievable.
I mean, yes of course thank god that someone is stepping in, but I have never been more humiliated to be an American.
Here in the UK, I have just sat and watched our Prime Minister making a speech at her party’s annual conference. It was a disaster out of a sit com for several reasons but a serious section of it was devoted to her complaining that the rescue effort in British Territories hit by Irma by law has to be funded by the Treasury and not the Foreign Aid department – so she is going to change the rules.
BRITISH TERRITORIES. BRITISH.
So you know, it’s not just the Orange One.
Sixer, what is the state of the British territories, especially the British Virgin Islands. They took a direct hit just like the US Virgin Islands. Tortola, Virgin Gorda and other islands were basically leveled. What’s the latest status on how relief efforts are going there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, she’s a piece of work. Does “piece of work” translate into British?
Macmillan online dictionary: “phrase mainly American informal. used to say that someone is unusually unpleasant or behaves unusually badly. Dee was married to Vernon at one time and she was a piece of work.”
After this, I’ll teach you “twisted sister” !
Anyhoo. so the British PM who has benefited in multiple ways from British imperialism does not want to take care of people and lands (British “property”) acquired in British imperialism. Fine, have your tiny little island, Terry. No more jewel, no more crown.
Pod Save The World just did an ep of the rise of the far-right in Europe. Interesting stuff….
Ilsa – damage estimated at £100 million, so considerable. The issue is that many of the islands basically function as tax havens so aren’t “poor” enough to qualify for international aid. Our PM thinks it’s a disgrace that we are expected to stump up from our domestic budget. I imagine you can work out for yourself how that is for the people who actually live in these places, rather than just the rich ones who hide their money in the banks.
WATP – I know piece of work but not twisted sister!
Kitten – right on the rise everywhere, I’m afraid. Although I will say, from the British perspective, the political activity was largely centred on Brexit and now that referendum has been won, it seems to have stalled. Nothing to coalesce around (especially considering we didn’t take large numbers of refugees, as Germany and Sweden did, for example).
See bbcDaniels on twitter…for Sixer especially
WATP – I watched that speech. I can’t stand Theresa May but even I felt uncomfortable at how pitiful it was. First, security lets a prankster give her a joke P45 (tax notification when you’ve been fired from your job), then she gets a coughing fit, then she has to get a cough sweet from one of her ministers but still can’t stop coughing, then the letters on the logo behind her start dropping off, leading to Twitter trending that the PM “dropped an E” live on TV.
So many banana skins, it was more of a sit com than a political speech.
Ah yes, taking money from the REAL Britishers.
I hate to say, but there is an added level of fuckery that comes from a colonial power complaining about their territories.
This attitude is prominent internationally it seems. It is easy to forget with the pretty one being in charge, but Canada just got right of our monster recently. I have faith it’s cyclical at worst, if not just a pushback reaction we need to get over before we see real growth.
Maybe he’s what was needed for a female president? please to the powers that be?
Does OXFAM audit elections?
I don’t think Oxfam does, but we really need to ask for international monitors for our elections. Not joking.
Of course, they are. This is so horrible. In NYC there is a considerable PR population, and I can’t stop myself asking if they have any family, most of them do, in Puerto Rico. I was told the real story is something out of the worst nightmare you can imagine.
When everything comes out this will be so shocking, I do think this will make some people wake up. Some children died and people without medications and babies… I was told ICU patients and Neonatal units with no electricity became horrors. They can’t get to people, so I don’t know how to help. I just know people need to be evacuated.
I had a feeling it would be a natural disaster that would expose this fool, but I never imagined it would be something worse than Katrina.
I hate his guts to the point of becoming nauseous.
The tragedy of not having power in senior, ICU and neonatal units is sickening.
When a disaster strikes, our most vulnerable populations are the most at risk. Most countries have special channels or procedures in place to help these populations, the NRF specifically covers this.
The Stafford Act in particular is supposed to allow a draw on national level resources, and FEMA has currently not authorized a full response to PR. This level of aid was offered in 10 days to Texas.
FEMA has not authorized the urgent care needed and an CHARITY needed to step in.
here’s a quick article I found when I was looking to confirm if the Stafford act has been authorized.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/10/3/16400510/fema-puerto-rico-hurricane
From the Stafford Act
“In any major disaster, the president may direct any Federal agency, with or without reimbursement, to utilize its authorities and the resources granted to it under Federal law (including personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, and managerial, technical, and advisory services) in support of State and local assistance response and recovery efforts.”
Trump could say, “FEMA, pull up your britches we’re helping Puerto Rico”. Instead he is downplaying the disaster so he can justify not doing so. He knows this is an option, because he did it with Houston.
@MagnoliaRose, he is just a complete failure as a human being on every level.
I despise his idiot supporters even more than I despise him, at this point, for making him POTUS and landing us in this shitshow.
@detritus
That made me cry. I feel like we are all sitting here helpless, but we know people are suffering needlessly. Why won’t someone do something about him? How can Congress just sit there and watch this? WHY?
@Lorelai
His supporters are complicit, and without them, he couldn’t get away with this.
What is it going to take? Something has to be going on that we don’t know. I have to believe that if not it means we live in a world where our government is letting people die on purpose.
Thank Dog for the Pod Saves. I’m ruining my mental health being glued to a daily array of US political podcasts and just when im about to slit my wrists The Pod Save America boys roll in and make me laugh. And I’m not even American.
We need to donate to Oxfam and thank them for intervening in our situation. We can’t do anything with the Orange Maroon ourselves. He’s made of teflon.
Oooooh, that hurts. I’m happy that the people of PR will get help, but what a man-made tragedy that they need to step up in order to make that happen.
Oh f**k off and die already Loudmouth.
He did look really bloated and bad yesterday.
He looked like Satan.
Ha! Fingers crossed.
He’s like one of those old ladies whose makeup is flaking and falling off.
Hopefully, it is the sign of a painful fatal disease. I hope he spends his nights writhing in physical and psychic agony.
I am not sorry about my feelings. I truly loathe this monster.
his lack of self awareness is unbelievable
And ZERO social skills
My 4 year old niece has better public speaking skills
My *cat* had better public speaking skills.
My potted plant [not pot plant, sorry] has better speaking skillz.
Dear God how I wish that someone had thrown those paper towels back in his face. Or at the very least I wish no one had moved an inch to catch the paper towels.
When I saw this, I feared that he would use a T-shirt cannon next.
yes, I hate that some people in that video were smiling and laughing. They prob hand picked those people who wouldn’t abuse him and tell him what they thought of him.
I’d wager his golf course in Puerto Rico going bankrupt at a cost of 33million, affected their budget.
Just like POTUS stayed in the 5% area where people have power, I suppose his staff rounded up the 20 ppl in PR who can tolerate being in the same room with him 😏 Or maybe they just really needed supplies.
And yes, Lindy… how has no one asked him about him adding at least $33 million to PR debt?
Trump in the past has brought along his own cheerleaders to plant in crowds. In this case, it would be easy to bribe people. In addition to cash, hand out satellite phones, chargers, batteries, cases of water. We’ll have to hear from people in Puerto Rico to see if that happened. But the people smiling and laughing didn’t seem to be paying attention to Trump, so they might have just be telling each other what an idiot he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yet despite the fact that the course failed and cost the government $33M, Grifter still claimed more than $600,000 in profits by the end of 2012.
Just another “successful” Trump business venture I guess.
Lindy, the poor things HAD to laugh and cheer whether they liked it or not. Can you imagine how Trump would have reacted if he’d been greeted by protests instead of praise? He’d have thrown the mother of all tantrums, insulted everyone and cancelled the entire rescue effort before he stomped back aboard Air Force One in an almighty rage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody should see a destroyed island where thousands of people have lost absolutely everything, and say it’s not a catastrophe. Obviously, billionaire Trump has never been through any kind of traumatic problem.
Wouldn’t millions of taxpayers money spent on his vacations and his wife staying in New York throw our budget out of wack? Think of how all that wasted money could’ve help all the hurricane victims
It just occurred to me that 45 has not even been in office a full year! Seems much longer. As for his behaviour/statements in Puerto Rico, is anyone truly surprised?
No one should be surprised, not even his shameless supporters.
FFS. If EVER anyone needed examples of how the Republicans don’t give a sh*t about the average American, they need only to look at how Dubya let the citizen of New Orleans drown, how Barbara Bush made comments to Katrina refugees in Houston who had lost everything along the lines of “look at this like a fun camping trip” as they’re being sheltered in some stadium, and now this f*cktard doing the EXACT SAME THING.
I’ve been reading for days on Facebook about how people need guns to protect themselves against aggressors, against an eventual corrupt government. They have no idea that the lawyers and lobbyists have already stolen the country out from under them.
When you are comparing a situation to Katrina, it’s obviously not going well.
Haha. Truth! He’s literally walking around Puerto Rico saying “THIS IS NOT MY KATRINA”
Yeah, maybe your neverending golfing threw the budget a little out of whack, but nevermind…
What a complete and utter asshat.
More cringing Trump moments. It’s not surprising that Trump continues to be an insulting inept ignoramus but I wonder at those smiling faces planted there in the room where he tossed those crumbs of tissue paper. Trump is nothing without his supporters and band of excusers who should be ashamed of themselves.
He is just an idiot. There is not one thing presidential about him. He lacks empathy and kindness. He is a clueless narcissist who equates being a bully in speeches with being strong. He has never shown the right kind of strength as a leader. I am so embarrassed that he is our president. Even when he goes on script in a speech it seems like a joke, like a bad actor reading a speech, trying to sound presidential, and failing the audition.
His trip to Puerto Rico was a big, fat, huge fail.
Literally unbelievable how much his trips to the golf course cost, it’s sickening…
Can someone explain the heels comment, just curious what Kaiser meant?
I think it’s that she was more bothered about looking good getting on to the plane, used it as a fashion show and then changed into more appropriate clothes on the plane?
She did this twice before, it’s her “visit the little people’ mode – stilettos outside the white house, change to sneakers on the plane. She really is an airhead
Between the heels and the penchant for sunglasses, it’s as if her role is strictly dress for photo oops (autocorrect changed ‘opps’ to oops, and that’s probably more appropriate).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is her purpose anyway, why does she even bother to go, she just stands there with this tight unmoveable face with no emotion, and moves around like a robot, she really is just arm candy for him and nothing more.
Oh, I thought the budget is out of whack due to the millions wasted on Secret Service for your ADULT children.
And your wife who would not move into the White House with you.
Speaking of Melania, that last photo of the two of them is interesting. It is almost like she is glaring at him behind those dark sunglasses and if I didn’t know better she is hiding her right hand in her pocket and giving him the middle finger. She is not pleased
She could call a divorce lawyer and leave him this very second if she actually wanted to.
I’ve read about marriages ending because spouses disagree so strongly about the election and not agreeing about how Trumps been doing. If those people divorce because of Trump, his wife should do it too
And the frequent Private jet flights that his cabinet members are taking on taxpayer dime
He’s whining on twitter now about the fake media being mean to him and reporting lies about his Puerto Rico trip.
President Broken Record is always whining about fake news. It’s all he has.
God I wish I could get a dollar every time this SOB talks about the fake media or fake news…
Well, today’s fake news is Tillerson called him a “moron’” several months ago and wants out and the NYC DA overruled his prosecutors and investigators in seeking fraud charges against Princess Nagini and Crabbe after meeting with Orange Voldy’s personal attorney.
It is very very interesting that Tillerson called him a moron and wanted to resign. And more interesting that this now got out to the press. I think with Mueller now starting to question White House staff that the jackals are starting to position themselves for the inevitable perp walks and life after Dump.
Is that NYC DA story a recent occurrence? We can only hope the tacky golden walls are finally ready to collapse.
Third impetus for whining about media is ProPublica/New Yorker report on how his lawyer Kasowitz gave $$$ to the Manhattan DA about 5 years ago and poof! a decent fraud case against Don Jr and Ivanka got dropped.
Really, the only thing that surprised me about the the whole debacle (which I initially thought was a joke, and I’m not sure why) with the paper towels was that he didn’t yell “Say the magic word!!” or make them do stupid tricks first.
And yet despite pretty much every major news outlet describing the whole trip as a political disaster, his zombie horde is still “He made them laugh, WHAT DO YOU WANT?? You libtards are NEVER happy!!”. Even knowing that if this dipshit came to their town after a natural disaster there would be outrage.
But I guess the GOP are okay with it because it distracted everyone from the fact that they outlawed abortion at 20 weeks and that we are now in agreement with countries that use the death penalty against the LGBTQ community.
Is this where we’re great again?
And now we get to look forward to a great big orange circle jerk when this idiot goes to Las Vegas today. I wonder how long it will take him to praise the NRA?
Dear Orange Voldy, your budget can’t afford toilet paper for Puerto Rico citizens who have lost everything? Fire Princess Nagini. Fire her staff. That will save money from their salaries and benefits; the office space that can be put to more appropriate uses; the software licenses; the phone bills; the travel expenses for her photo-ops, like the one she and KellyAnne did yesterday so she could make a video of herself walking into a room; the promotional materials as she keeps trying to steal Obama-era programs and proclaim them as her own to promote herself; and, since we’re discussing toilet paper any more, it will free up our tax dollars from having to pay for the toilet paper, water, and sewage every time Princess Nagini poops.
Where did he get those Katrina figures? I’ve never heard them before. I thought the death toll was closer to a hundred at the end of it. Rebuilding is still not close to complete, though, years later, and it was a terrible loss of property and the local culture. We won’t know the true figures for Maria for quite a while.
And who told him that Maria wasn’t as bad as Katrina? The military guy Honoré who actually was sent to deal with the Katrina aftermath says the situation in Puerto Rico is actually much worse. Of course, he’s not a Trumpy so I guess he doesn’t count.
His remarks make it clear that he has absolutely no idea of the extent of the devastation in Puerto Rico, so his visit was a complete waste. Did they even push him into a helicopter so he could tour the island from above? Maybe he needs to see it on a tv screen. Can they make a video especially for President Tweeter?
What President has ever thought it made sense to say a hurricane blew his budget when addressing the survivors?!? This is the guy who spends millions of dollars of our money every time he has a golfing weekend.
No, I was wrong. Maybe the 100 figure for Katrina was the original estimate
And that stuck in my head. The death toll really was a bit more than 1800, many of whom died after the storm passed waiting for help.
But that does show that initial estimates can be way off, so President Tweeter should not be crowing about “only 16 people died”. I’m sure more than that died just in hospitals because of power losses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We all know where trump gets his ‘facts’. He pulls them out of his capacious ass. Katrina death toll was approx. 1800. The final toll for Maria is not calculated, given all the people currently in hospitals and nursing homes and the fact that a major dam could still break. If that happens, I’m sure the Asshole will start bragging about having the bigliest disaster, bigger than “Obama’s” Katrina(🤣🤣🤣🤣).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even casual observers will not fail to notice that for Trump, it’s always all about the numbers,how big!, how many! Life, with all its glory and tragedy, is just ratings.
Remember when he was such a Hurricane Harvey fanboy? He kept tweeting and saying with stars in his eyes how powerful that storm was. I can’t remember him having the same awe expressed about Maria. Maybe because she was a girl?!?
His staff at least has to stop letting him stay in his little Trumpy bubble when he visits disaster areas. They need to get him into the air for a flyover so he can see the real consequences, with a guide who won’t soften it. Otherwise, what’s the point of the trip?
I thought it was 34 people that have died?
They won’t really know the death count for quite a while. That’s how it was in Katrina.
So far and it is conservative since it is a mess and they haven’t reached much of the island.
Wait, did I read that correctly? Are those numbers right? Is that a typo? Over seventy MILLION dollars? To protect HIM?!?! That can’t be right… someone please tell me that isn’t right…
And just at the weekend…
The number I’d like to know is how much (grand total) his businesses are paid from taxpayer dollars, for lodging, meals, golf cart rentals, etc.
I didn’t even go with the basketball comparison for the paper towels thing. He was in front of people who have NOTHING left and it was like he was throwing a ball or a chew toy or a bone to freaking dogs!!!
I found it that demeaning!
I was deeply disturbed. He’s a real life King Joffrey and, honestly, I’ve never said that about anyone, but I wish him the same fate!
There is not an ounce of humanity in him so it’s not like I’m wishing death to a person…
So demeaning.
Yeah, that’s how I saw it, too. He is an amoral piece of garbage and it was on full display with that stunt.
Yes exactly. So demeaning, so embarrassing, so utterly inhumane.
I actually felt dirty watching it.
I’m running out of adjectives to describe 45..all the old ones: narcissistic, arrogant, insecure, deplorable, disgusting, etc just aren’t cutting it anymore. We might need to invent new words accurately convey just how terrible this person is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right, it was disturbing. Making the desperate grovel and jump for necessities lacks humanity.
I love the title of the article in the Guardian.
“Trump came to Puerto Rico like an emperor: with pomp and little sympathy”
When I saw him throwing those papers towels… just F*CK YOU DONALD.
It is humiliating. He would be the one humiliated but his actions also humiliated the people there. They have lost everything and you are fucking throwing paper towels at them like you would throw a scrap of meat to a dog. That’s how he is treating the Puerto Rican people, like dogs.
Have you seen footage of Utuado? One of the most beautiful places on the island, with such shining, generous people living there. When I am in Utuado my face hurts from smiling, I’m not even kidding. Now it looks like a bomb went off. Homes falling down cliffs, roads ripped to shreds, people in line for hours just to get a ration of water for the day, people clearing tons of trees off the roads with machetes, tirelessly trying to reach parts that STILL haven’t been reached as of today. And this mother fucker needs to talk about how this isn’t Katrina. Like, what?! And Katrina wasn’t Chernobyl, and Chernobyl wasn’t Hiroshima. What kind of thinking and speech is this for THEIR president?!
I hate him. I want to spit in his face. That’s where I’m at today.
So if the death toll in Puerto Rico tops Katrina, then he’ll take it seriously?
J.F.C.
No. He is a psychopath with no heart and severely disordered, so he sees nothing except himself like Narcissus gazing at his image in the pond. Nothing else matters. I only wish Tangerine 45 was a myth and not flesh and stone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After this fiasco, I went over to Breitbart and Fox to read the write ups. On both, the writing is slanted toward the Mayor being unreasonable and ungrateful, which did not surprise me in the least.
The comments were exactly what you’d expect.
My point- people love this shit. I never realized how many people loved the whole bully persona.
So now today, I am done with this mess of a world. My daughter is receiving her honour roll award today, and tomorrow her subject award (we think it’s in art but they haven’t told us?) and today for her also starts the school play, and she is the stage manager for it this time. My son is learning essay writing and reducing fractions (so not so fun for him).
I’m out. I need real life for a day. ((hugs)) to all here.
I hear you. People are despicable. I experienced major overload yesterday and just sat down with a book for about six hours straight. Spending time with your kiddos sounds like a great plan. I would do the same except that mine are teens and want nothing to do with me. Hence my free time for a book! Best to you.
Enjoy your children. Maybe check out for more than a day. We’ll catch you up when you return. That’s what I do. My double PhD (Oxford) mother has only just recently forgiven me for getting much of my news these days right here in CB land. Well, that’s because I forwarded a post a few weeks ago, encouraging her to read the comments. Now she understands. She lives in Italy, so she appreciates the global voices here. As do I. There are days when I simply need to receive bad from friends. It goes down just a tad easier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Breaks are a must these days or else it is too much to process. There is nothing good right now except the things we can find to make them good or block the ugly and find solace in small things. I was always told break big problems into smaller pieces and deal with them one at a time.
Maybe we should list them daily. The things that make us smile that day just to remember the good parts.
🍊🤡 treated this visit like he was bored and inconvenienced by the whole thing. And throwing stuff out into the crowd?! Oy my gods, so inappropriate. Like it was one of His rallies!
This orange asshole and his GOP minions are trying to give tax cuts to the wealthy and he tells Puerto Ricans they’ve blown the budget? How is it possible for someone so vile and depraved to exist. And No visit to the US Virgin Islands to see the destruction and damage there? It’s only a 20 minute plane ride from Puerto Rico.
I would say may his soul burn in hell, but honestly I want him to suffer the unthinkable in this life. I need to go cleanse myself of unpure thoughts.
What soul?
what a pig.
there is something seriously wrong with him – aside from being an unrepentant asshole. its like he has that thing like when you laugh at a funeral and have totally inapporpriate emotional reactions to stressfull situations. its called Pseudobulbar Affect and can be a side effect of brain trauma, strokes, MS and ALS.
I think he was a psychopath from day one. His actions from the 70s on show extreme racism and lack of human empathy. Perhaps dementia is making it harder to hide but I think it was always there.
My dad had that disorder with Parkinson’s (his was crying/choking up and not being able to control it). I don’t think that is what Tweetolini has at all. I don’t think it’s lack of social skills, because even someone who has closed themselves off from others would have more common sense on how to behave.
Anyone who remembers or watched him years ago (as he attempted to brand himself as a rich real estate mogul and playboy) recognizes he was full of himself. His TV show apparently used a lot of scripting to make him look more intelligent and human.
He’s been a problem since he was a young child. He slugged a teacher when he was about seven. There are suggestions he was violent with siblings – throwing down the stairs level of violence. Rich people don’t send their kids to military school unless they are too out of control for a normal private school (where rich kids make contacts for the future) or a judge orders it as the only alternative to juvie.
Donald was not his father’s first choice for a successor. His older brother didn’t want the job and was descending into alcoholism. Fred Trump tried to set Donald up in a guaranteed real estate business, but he kept needing to be bailed out with bigger and bigger amounts of money. At some level, Donald probably realizes that his father thought he was pretty hopeless.
Things like empathy actually are centered in certain portions of our brain somehow. I wonder if Trump is congenitally deficient or if he was damaged during development as a child or both. Sometime parents react badly to an already damaged child. We know Fred Trump wasn’t a nice fellow, but don’t actually hear about Trump’s mother. Was he rejected by both of them? Or already so damaged that the parents hardly mattered?
In any case, regardless of cause — if Trump isn’t a malignant narcissist, he is doing an excellent imitation. Everything he does makes sense within that framework.
You are right. Military school always seemed odd, and he was a bully there too. Nowadays he would have been in therapy, and his behavior would be seen as alarming and a clue to a more significant problem and violent nature.
I believe he is punishing PR and getting joy out of their suffering for some slight he imagines happened.
He pissed me off talking about destroying a budget.They experienced a Cat 5 hurricane.I am more upset with how much taxpayer money Secret Service has spent protecting his family.Especially the months his wife and kid stayed in NY while he was in DC.
His need to belittle people is pathological. He is a rotten, broken, tiny hand and hearted man. The sheer awfulness of his actions and behaviors defies description; he is cartoonishly petty and vindictive. That Katrina comparison? That’s his answer to everyone calling this his Katrina. He has no ability to comprehend anything that takes longer than 60 seconds to explain. And do not expect sympathy, let alone empathy. He is incapable of either. (Unless you are a white man committing a hate crime. Then he understands your motivations.)
He is a sad collection of all the worst character traits human exhibit, and expecting him do do anything more or better or rise to the occasion is an exercise in futility.
Germany and Oxfam are stepping up to provide help for Puerto Rico. Trump passed out paper towels. He isn’t even smart enough to recognize he should be embarrassed.
Were the hell are the rest of our leaders. This isn’t all Trumps fault, they should be answering for this as well.
I’m so angry, because it’s not just Donald Trump. It’s his party. I don’t see Paul Ryan or Mitch McConnell or Congress in general busting through doors to get an aid package passed. It’s incredibly frustrating and worrying that the federal government does not care about Puerto Rico, and would be quite happy to see the island sink into the very big, very large ocean.
I have friends in Aguadilla and San Juan. My friend in Aguadilla, he is in the Coast Guard. He works for the government! His wife and kid got on a military transport and were able to evacuate to Florida a few days after Maria passed, but he’s still there, doing what he can to help with aid and relief. His wife is a professional photographer and the pictures she took before she left could be stills from a movie about an apocalypse. His cousin who is in San Juan has said “this is like the Hunger Games. Every day we wake up and spend hours looking for food.” He says they just break into whatever they can find, because they are starving and it’s clear the US government will not be helping them the way Florida and Texas were helped.
It’s incredibly enraging to hear people who don’t know any Puerto Ricans, who have no connection to PR, talk about how the fake media is running its usual fake news and how things just aren’t that bad. I WISH this was fake news.
The horror stories I have been hearing are scary. We were talking to a student at NYU who is from PR at a cafe, and he said they are having a hard time finding people. smdh
Well yesterday I saw the hot mike video where Sen Reed say to Susan Collins “He is crazy’” and she replies “i’m Worried”. This president is having a meltdown. I think he might be on meds he doesn’t know what he is saying and is just babbling.
I always tell myself to stop clicking on Tramp threads because I KNOW the report will be about more dumb sh*t he is spewing. And I bet next he’ll come here to Vegas with His impeccable sensitivity (sarcasm) and Melania and her heels.
He is such an embarrassment!!!!!
Just as you thought he couldn’t get any lower. Throwing paper towels like it was some sports event? And he did that inside a chapel? Maybe he knows he will never be invited to any sports event anymore after the NFL/NBA fiasco so he grab the opportunity. I wished the Puerto Ricans did what the audience did to Daphne and Celeste in Reading 2000.
He himself is the national disaster. What a heartless old toad with Barbie wife in tow. They seem as compassionate as – oh hell I don’t know. A disgrace.
I hate myself for it, but I had to turn off the news yesterday. I honestly have too much shit to deal with in my own life to be constantly angry about this man.
Yesterday, at choir practice, I had a complete meltdown…all the way to snotty, heaving tears and sobs, because poor choir master asked how’s everybody doing? The Las Vegas shooting…the lobbing of papertowels into the crowd….I was undone, completely and utterly unravelled. On my knees, begging for mercy for those affected. Today is a new day, and I am going to follow Sixer’s example….what a fucking piece of shitfaced wanker crapola. In Florida and in Texas, the Federal Government of the United States of America allowed food stamps be used for prepared food during their emergencies. In PR, they were REFUSED the exact same relief. WHY? Apparently, ONLY because they are brown? Fuck it, fuck him, fuck his fucking fuckery. . @Sixer, it’s not helping as much as I need it to. Just thinking about this, and I am becoming undone again. I. Just. Can’t. … for now. Once I figure out what more can be done from Canada, I will get something positive happening for PR, as well as continuing to be a prayer warrior on behalf of those in dire straights. Right now I need to wipe my tears away…and get some fucking bloody coffee. May God in His mercy damn him straight to hell forever.
I wish it helped more, my friend!
Hugs to you, Plantpal! Please take care of yourself, sweetheart. I read a meme that compared the current struggles to a choir sustaining a very long note. Stagger breathing. When you run out of breath, when you feel like you can’t go on, take a break. Others will be there to keep going while you rest and recover. When you are back in a good place and ready to rejoin the fight, others will take a break because you have their back.
You aren’t wrong in your feelings. You aren’t alone.
:: group hug ::
You aren’t alone.
What helped me the other day when I was told about PR’s true horror I cried and took a nap. Napping is sometimes the best since this whole thing is exhausting so when my youngest had nap time I did too.
Try a nap sometimes. Sounds silly but it did help.
:: joining group hug::
This cretin who craves idolatry needs to be taken down. His obvious contempt for and rage toward PR is seen in the paper towel flings, acting like his own money is being wasted and his have a good day demeanor is appalling. And then he begs PR officials to praise him. His stench is hideous.
Several good friends have family and friends in Puerto Rico and they use words like dire and desperate. This was a publicity stunt by this horrible man and nothing else. He is incapable of empathy and compassion. I just read on Twitter that General Kelly was the one who took the call on Las Vegas and Trump was sleeping. I mean I would rather Kelly be the one taking those calls but WOW.
I keep thinking that he won’t shock me. Yet somehow the utterly cruel inhumanity of a statement like that is just… I don’t know. I don’t have words. He’s a nightmare.
By constantly mentioning Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy, I get the impression that some of Trump’s disdain is because he views Puerto Rico as a “failed business”. As in, they brought this on themselves because they were poorly managed and unproductive. (I won’t even try to unpack the vast racial/cultural aspect of this assumption — as many have already done so more effectively than I can.)
Whereas Trump’s likely perceives his many corporate bankruptcies as “strategic” in value because he’s always a “winner” in every outcome. I think in his mind, Puerto Rico Incorporated was already a “loser”, so not worthy of his time, attention, or respect.
Spot on. He clearly views PR as an underperforming nuisance that doesn’t deserve bailout, let alone compassion. If he could, he’d tell them they’re fired and to leave the building immediately – the ‘building’ in this instance being, in his mind, the America he believes he could make great again if only he didn’t have to waste time on ‘losers’. Classic psychopathic behaviour. Came across this earlier and it’s so pertinent to him:
“For the most part, a psychopath never remains attached to anyone or anything. They live a “predatory” lifestyle. They feel little or no regret, and little or no remorse – except when they are caught. They need relationships, but see people as obstacles to overcome and be eliminated. If not, they see people in terms of how they can be used. They use people for stimulation, to build their self-esteem and they invariably value people in terms of their material value (money, property, etc..).”
That his party, knowing who and what he is – and they know exactly who and what he is – continues to actively enable him is way more disturbing and troubling than the pathetic reality of him.
He’s not even human. He’s a horrible, idiotic villain in a movie parody about the world’s worst leader. At least I wish I was. This is too disgusting to be reality.
How different would he have acted if this tragedy occurred in Bermuda or St. Barth’s
Excuse while I go hurl and then throw things. I can’t believe this is reality still.
He was never a stud to begin with but is it me or he’s gotten more ogre and repulsive looking?
His head and face look exactly like the paper mache facsimiles that you see at parades. His appearance has always been ugly, vulgar and vindictive reflecting his mindset. Now he no longer resembles a live human being.
Ghoulish and macabre comes to mind. That photo Kaiser used on the front page is like a Halloween mask of an evil, repulsive paper mache person.
YES ghoulish AF. Nightmare-like really.
GOP, shame on most of you for co-signing 🍊🤡 behavior. Country before Party, you shallow, greedy f@ckers.
Yes, that’s where the rage needs to be directed. They’re enabling this knowing the damage it’s doing, the pain it’s inflicting, the divide it’s causing and the fear it’s generating. He’s just a tool.
Yesterday on Instagram I saw Bethany Frankel giving an update on how she and others are getting aid to & flying people out of PR. When private citizens are using their resources to speed things up you know this is bad. The people of PR are American Citizens and should not have to prove they their disaster was worse than any other to receive the help they desperately need. I for one will not only continue to donate but see what else Canada can do because no one should be in jeopardy because of Trump’s gross incompetence.
He is a disgrace to the office of the presidency. Can you imagine how people would have reacted if President Obama had done a tenth of the crap he has said and done? Classless and clueless are the nicest words I can use to describe our current president.
The most disturbing thing were the complicity of Rossello(the governor of PR) and Jennifer. How much of PR problem can be attributed to their complicity? The Dotard said horrible things abotu Puerto Rico, and the governor and Jenniffer just sat there and let him.
“Thank you @realDonaldTrump for all the help you are providing for Puerto Rico. We’re are grateful and happy to welcome you and @FLOTUS to 🇵🇷”-Jenniffer
What help? He insulted Puerto Rico, set up staged photo-ops, and spent 90% of the time congratulating himself.
“My Administration will continue to work around the clock with Governor @RicardoRossello & his team. Great progress being made! #PRStrong🇵🇷-”The Dotard
Then the Dotard refused to let PR use food stamps for hot meals. How is Rossello working with The Dotard? Rossello tells the Dotard what he wants to hear and in the process, nothing is getting done to improve conditions in PR. Rossello waited until the Dotard left PR to announce the real death toll numbers. How can Rossello claim that The Dotard is helping them, when Rossello can’t even tell The Dotard the truth to his face?
“A great day in Puerto Rico yesterday. While some of the news coverage is Fake, most showed great warmth and friendship.”-The Dotard
Just because Rossello and Jenniffer told him that it was a great day, doesn’t mean that it was. Rossello and Jenniffer are complicit. Rossello couldn’t even tell the Dotard the real death toll because it didn’t fit into his narrative that very few people died in PR. The Dotard’s visitation to PR was a disaster, just like his first and second visits to Texas. The press lost their minds and started calling The Dotard presidential because he pretended to hand out food and supplies and took staged photo-ops with the victims and their kids on his second do over visit to Texas.
What news was fake? The Dotard threw paper towels at them, said that PR wasn’t a real catsstrophe because only 16 people died(the death toll was really 34), insulted the major of SJ again, made the PR officials say something nice about him, told PR that they threw the budget off whack, told them that they needed to start to help in their recovery instead of asking for help from him, and praised himself.
Who showed warmth and friendship? FN? The same FN who tried to peddle a fake story about Hillary C and SR?
Yes, I heard all that on CNN also.
I find myself looking for someone else out there instead of Trump. Obama talks to young folks about the future. Occasionally I read Hillary speak out against something Trump has done now. The other exPresidents are keep a basically low profile. I don’t see much of them or their opinions. I get emails from my state’s Democrat Congress of bills they are working on to try to do some good about different issues. But do those bills ever get passed? Sadly, no.
As days, weeks and months go by, I find myself just trying not to see the train wreck going on in Washington DC. But it’s like seeing a bad accident on the freeway. You look anyway.
I remember reading about the terrible tragedies of hurricanes, the shootings in Las Vegas, and Tom Petty’s passing and being glad it wasn’t about Trump. Glad??!! NO! Relieved it wasn’t ALWAYS about Trump. Yes, because everything is always about Trump since the election. Well, it seems that way to me. Some horrible act of destruction that Trump has perpetrated.
So, I was talking with a neighbor and he said he is concentrating on other things because he can’t stand it anymore. I am trying to take a leaf out of my neighbor’s book. There are many beautiful things in life that Trump can not destroy and I am going to be giving them lots more of my attention.
It’s being reported that the House Homeland Security Committee approved 10 Billion for the border wall.
