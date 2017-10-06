Chris Hemsworth: Elsa Pataky has ‘certainly given up more than I have’

Chris Hemsworth has perked up a bit. Remember how he was in the wind for the promotion of Thor 2: The Dark Whatever? That promotional tour because The Hiddleston Show for various reasons, mostly because A) that was prime dancing-bear Tom Hiddleston time and B) Chris Hemsworth was completely “over” Thor in general. But he had a contract and the Thor films are practically his only successful films, so he had to make another one. Thor: Ragnarok is different though – he had a big role in selecting the director and shaking up the formula. In the end, he made a film he’s proud of and he’s much more engaged in the promotional tour. Chris covers the new issue of GQ Australia, and this is probably the best interview I’ve ever read with him. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
On Donald Trump: “He’s full of sh-t on every level with climate change, it’s scary. This is not some sort of doomsday argument, we’re destroying the planet. By 2040, there’ll be no edible fish in the ocean. Is this what we want to leave for our kids?”
Changing the Thor formula: “Before we started on Ragnarok, I spoke to [president of Marvel Studios] Kevin Feige and said, ‘Why are we doing another one? I want to, but we have to change the game dramatically.’ Selfishly, I was bored of myself. I’d been boxed in and limited by what I could do with the character, creatively. When [New Zealand director] Taika Waititi’s name came up, I was already such a fan of his. I’d seen Boy and reached out to him to say, ‘Look, I’d love to work with you if something comes up’. After he signed, I was so happy. I remember he called me and said, ‘Man, I don’t ever want to hear you say [Hemsworth does a deep, silly voice], ‘Loki, end this madness,’ again, and say goodbye to your hammer’.”
The failures of Blackhat and In the Heart of the Sea: “You have blood, sweat, and tears in a project, and then in an hour and a half or an opening weekend, people decide if it’s a pile of sh-t or not. It’s gutting if a movie bombs. And I do feel responsible, but you have to develop a thick skin. You want people to enjoy it, so if it does occur, it’s a great feeling.”
On Elsa Pataky: “My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love. In terms of work, she’s certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.”
Life with kids: “Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You’ve got nothing for each other – so make sure you have date night even if it’s once in a blue moon, because most of the time you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep.”
Whether he ever writes Elsa love letters: “I don’t, but maybe I should. There’s no shortage of how much I tell her I love her. But I guess there’s no detail in it, why or how. My mum tells this story about when she was younger and had been married to my dad for years. He’d write her an articulate and detailed letter and she said, ‘I remember thinking, oh, wow he loves me, which is so stupid, because I knew he loved me’. But when it was said with that much depth, it struck a different chord.
He’ll never take a part where he has to drastically lose weight again: “I don’t need an Oscar, probably because I don’t think I’m gonna get one.”
Moving out of LA: “It’s suffocating and you stop becoming a person. You have nothing to draw from because you’re living in this world of pretend on and off the screen.”
“My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love.” That’s an interesting way to describe it. I remember that time too – Chris was working a lot, he was traveling the world for months at a time, and I always got the feeling that he was screwing around on her – mind you, I have no evidence to back up that claim, it was just a vibe I got. Like, he was the one who withdrew from the marriage. Then she got pregnant again (with the twins) and suddenly they were fine again. I think moving back to Australia helped. Well, it helped him and helped their marriage. I bet Elsa misses not being in Europe or LA.
Cover courtesy of GQ Australia, photo courtesy of WENN.
Something smells fishy with these two. They are making all the traditional precursor moves of a split.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love that answer about the Oscar. Self aware Chris is a funny Chris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That woman have the worst picker ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s being generous when he talks about his wife. I’m sure she likes it that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Chris is a down to earth, “what you see, is what you get” all-around nice guy. He clearly loves his kids, wife and entire family and is extremely unpretentious.
So far he hasn’t shown that he can carry a film outside of the Thor franchise but he’s marvelous in comedic supporting roles such as National Lampoon. And he nearly stole the movie from the Ghostbusters’ leading ladies with the exception of Kate McKinnon. And he’s also a pretty good dancer — which we know he didn’t learn from Tommy the Dancing Bear.
He’s grounded and self-aware which will stand him in good stead in La-La Land…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know nothing about his marriage. I can’t wait to see RAGNORAK. Taika Watiti is a terrific director, as well as being hilarious and adorable. We will have to wait and see, but my guess is he was right to let Chris, Mark, and Tom be funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My love for Taika Waititi has made me irrationally exited about the Thor movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you see any clips of Taika from COMIC-CON? I am old [65} and would usually have little interest in this gathering, but he was hilariously funny and appeared wearing a fruit-patterned romper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I NEED to see this.
ahaha, eta he is lovely.
http://www.elle.com/culture/a46827/taika-waititi-pineapple-shorts-comic-con/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
65 is NOT old! I watch Marvel, animated movies, and things like 50 shades of gray with by friends in their late 70′s. They’re the same as my friends in their 20s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will seek them out! I love Boy and What We Do in the Shadows and his short about what Thor was up to during Captain America: Civil War was an unequivocal delight. Send a raven.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, Beth. You are one of the kindest posters. Also, my daughter is just turning 25. She keeps me young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s one person where I will watch whatever he is involved with. I love him so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She def gave up her original nose. Thats what he’s talking about right?
Or the Brody castle?
To be less snarky, its nice he’s aknowledging that she most assuredly did make sacrifices for his career, and to take care of their kids while he jet sets. I also like that he talks about the struggles of maintaining a relationship with children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has she really tho? Its not like she was the next Meryl Streep forced to stay home. She always went for movie stars, that was her career choice.
From a business pov it was very likely smarter and more succesful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women always give up more than men do. And few men are willing to be givers in their relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s gained a lot in her relationships. Would anyone here even know her name if it wasn’t for her connections to Brody and her husband?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He comes off as a pretty clueless and self-involved husband. I remember reading his interview with her sorta chiming in on the background. He was talking to the interviewer and occasionally mentioning how Elsa was cleaning up dishes at that same moment or fetching new drinks or something. She then stepped in to say how happy she was to be a housewife although it has some challenges… I thought how dreary it must have been for her, given her ambitious personality. I mean, she dated Adrian Brody who “bought” her a castle, for god’s sake! And here’s Chris, his feet on the coffee table, “honey, where’s my beer?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse