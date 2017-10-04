“Rex Tillerson called Donald Trump a ‘moron’ so at least we have that” links

Embed from Getty Images

Rex Tillerson called Donald Trump a “moron” once Trump had left the room. [Pajiba]

John Cho’s new movie, Columbus, sounds amazing. [LaineyGossip]

Tyra Banks broke up with her baby daddy. [Dlisted]

Very few of Louis Vuitton’s celebrities look good in these clothes. [Go Fug Yourself]

Viola Davis & Larry Wilmore are producing Black Don’t Crack. [Jezebel]

Irina Shayk looks… very airbrushed in this editorial. [Celebslam]

This sculpture is the art piece of 2017, as far as I’m concerned. [The Blemish]

Peggy Sulahian says she’s not a homophobe. [Reality Tea]

Tina Fey handed out cheese fries for Mean Girls Day. [Buzzfeed]

In Touch claims Kylie Jenner considered having an abortion. [Starcasm]

Alicia Vikander’s outfit doesn’t make much sense. [Moe Jackson]

