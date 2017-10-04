“Rex Tillerson called Donald Trump a ‘moron’ so at least we have that” links
  • October 04, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rex Tillerson called Donald Trump a “moron” once Trump had left the room. [Pajiba]
John Cho’s new movie, Columbus, sounds amazing. [LaineyGossip]
Tyra Banks broke up with her baby daddy. [Dlisted]
Very few of Louis Vuitton’s celebrities look good in these clothes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Viola Davis & Larry Wilmore are producing Black Don’t Crack. [Jezebel]
Irina Shayk looks… very airbrushed in this editorial. [Celebslam]
This sculpture is the art piece of 2017, as far as I’m concerned. [The Blemish]
Peggy Sulahian says she’s not a homophobe. [Reality Tea]
Tina Fey handed out cheese fries for Mean Girls Day. [Buzzfeed]
In Touch claims Kylie Jenner considered having an abortion. [Starcasm]
Alicia Vikander’s outfit doesn’t make much sense. [Moe Jackson]

34 Responses to ““Rex Tillerson called Donald Trump a ‘moron’ so at least we have that” links”

  1. MousyB says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    I’m starting to wonder if Kylie is actually pregnant…

    Reply
  2. Olenna says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    The tweets to Trump about Tillerson, et al, from Fkn🛂 Moron🇺🇸@ALT_uscis are killin’ me.

    “Finally, @NBCNews corrected the quote. You are right. He did not call you a Moron. He called you a F***ing Moron.”

    Reply
  3. Christin says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    So Mr. “I Don’t Need This Job” called him a moron. And how long did that take?
    I remember how arrogant (some would call it aloof, to soften it) this guy acted to media. May they all have a dose of the shame and frustration they’ve served up to the public they supposedly work for.

    Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      October 4, 2017 at 2:20 pm

      To be fair I did hate his arrogance in the beginning but I’m now suspecting he kept the press away from him so he can do things to help the country that Trump would not approve of. Trump only pays attention to what his cabinet is doing via media reports. I respect him for beginning to resign when Trump got political with The Boy Scouts speech (Tillerson used to head the Boy Scouts) and that he was pissed off at Trump’s praise of the Nazi and KKK marchers. Only General Mattis stepped him to stop him from quitting. Trump would replace him with one of his white supremacist hacks and WWIII will start the next day.

      Reply
      • holly hobby says:
        October 4, 2017 at 6:52 pm

        Yes I read all of that. He wanted to walk after Boys Scouts and so many other times. Kelly and Mattis talked him out of it. I think those three (despite their alignment to Orangino) have a sense of duty to save the USA from this moron and his family. They are watching at the gate.

        I know Kelly botched the ban but he’s a military man and it’s ingrained that he carries out the orders. I don’t really fault him for that.

        Those 3 are the ones who are stopping the nuts from encroaching.

  4. isabelle says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Tillerson reportedly became so irate with Trump, Pence had to intervene. No one likes baby fists do they?.

    Reply
    • Cynthia says:
      October 4, 2017 at 1:26 pm

      Look, at this point everybody that works with him knows he is a moron and knows nothing. They just want to use him to advance their agenda, ( Jeff Sessions) what is a little butt licking if I can have my wet dream of making America whiter.

      Trump doesn’t even understand the policies or have an opinion on it, just tell him he is the best and Obama was for it and he will sign any law you give him. So yes that were we are right now.

      Reply
  5. Jerusha says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    And he walked it back in a hastily called news conference, but the countdown clock has begun. 4, 3, 2 …..

    Reply
  6. Sumodo1 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Plus, the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee just finished a presser, concluding: We trust the intel that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

    Reply
  7. Eric says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Don’t forget the full statement:

    F#%^ng Moron

    Word Rex!

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    So why would Tillerson want to work under a f-ing moron?

    Reply
  9. Lori says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Trump tweets that this isnt true(I think thats what he meant)

    Trump:
    The @NBCNews story has just been totally refuted by Sec. Tillerson and @VP Pence. It is #FakeNews. They should issue an apology to AMERICA!

    But he lies all the time so..

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Is Rex Tillerson one of the swamp monsters Trump said he’d get rid of?

    Reply
  11. Tess says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    I don’t like Tillerson but I sincerely believe he actually wants to work WITH countries albeit with a selfish interest. And I do believe he is trying to prevent nuclear war/ease tensions except Trump keeps um running his mouth and poking the bear (bears?). So yes I can imagine he’s in a frustrating position, I still think he’s a swamp monster, but he’s a swamp monster that’s one of the few people actually trying to hold things together and prevent utter disaster so I really hope he doesn’t go anywhere until there’s an impeachment.

    Reply
  12. why? says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    “The @NBCNews story has just been totally refuted by Sec. Tillerson and @VP Pence. It is #FakeNews. They should issue an apology to AMERICA!”-The Dotard

    The Dotard whines about fake news and then he spreads it. Just yesterday he claimed that only 16 people died in Puerto Rico and that his response to Puerto Rico was a A+.

    Tillerson “refuted” the reporting because he is complicit. Every time someone in that WH gives an interview about how they are not leaving, a couple of days later, they resign. Has anyone else noticed how the Exxon Mobil commercials aren’t airing as much as they were earlier this year?

    As for Pence. How many lies has he been caught in now? Pence defended the Dotard’s responses to Charllottesville, so we all know that nothing that Pence says can be trusted or taken as truth.

    Why should they issue an apology for reporting the truth? Perhaps Tillerson should grow a backbone and stand up to the Dotard.

    Reply
  13. Onemoretime says:
    October 4, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Rex you left out a few more nouns “You f*cking illiterate, uneducated , racist, fascist moron pig.” There fixed it!

    Reply
  14. moo says:
    October 4, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    hmmm… wonder who’s gonna get fired now……

    Reply
  15. SoyFrappe says:
    October 4, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    He thinks the same of Kushner. I have a feeling he’ll resign soon. What a bizarre administration. Good luck to the US. Hope Mueller wraps up his report soon and Trump and the whole racketeering family get indicted under state laws for which Orange can’t pardon anyone for.

    Reply
  16. Margred says:
    October 4, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    I don’t read a lot of american newspapers but do people know about the US voting against a UN resolution condemning the use of the death penalty against homosexuals. Is this something that has been reported in the US?

    Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      October 4, 2017 at 5:39 pm

      I read that last night and could NOT believe it! The list of countries we joined in voting “no” is truly troubling. Apparently the US made excuses that there was something in the resolution that they took as a slight against the death penalty as a whole (not just it’s use against homosexuals). The Trump Administration comes down on the wrong side of history every.single.time.

      There are 8 countries where being gay is punishable by death where they actively enforce. There are 5 more countries where that is the law, but they enforce it sporadically. How can we be anything but against these policies?

      Reply
  17. robyn says:
    October 4, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    There’s something fishy about Rex Tillerson and his ties to Russia. Tillerson seems to have distain for his role as Secretary of State. I don’t believe his wife encouraged him to work for Trump, rather I think it has something to do with petroleum and a big chuck of that market that Russia wants collaborating with pro-Russian Trump who is, indeed, a moron.

    Reply
  18. why? says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    The WH sent out Hallie Jackson to do damage control. She works for MSNBC, but she spends more time trying to normalize The Dotard and his family and cleaning up their messes. When Ivanka was booed in Germany, she tried to claim that it was only a handful of people. Today, she claimed that The Dotard liked Tillerson’s statements today because it showed loyalty to the Dotard, even though Tillerson didn’t deny that he called the Dotard a F Moron or that he tried to quit. She also claimed that The Dotard has no plans to fire Tillerson, even though we have seen this happen how many times?

    Reply

