Chrissy Teigen: John Legend ‘is insanely patient and such a dork’

Model, cookbook author and social media enthusiast Chrissy Teigen is on the cover of the November issue of InStyle, taking her oversharing to the print medium. The 31-year-old used the interview to talk about everything from her recent bout with postpartum depression to her hopes for a baby brother or sister for Luna, her beautiful daughter with hubby John Legend.

When it comes to her social media presence, Chrissy admitted, “sometimes I don’t even realize I’m oversharing,” and recalled taking a break from Twitter, making her account private because online haters made posting “too much to handle.” She went on to say, “I really do understand why some people never post anything ever.” If you’re a fan of Chrissy’s, the interview is packed with lots other trademark candidness and humor. Here are a few highlights:

On not taking herself too seriously:

“If you share everything and make fun of yourself, then other people won’t make the joke, because you’ve already made it.” On maintaining a healthy relationship with John Legend:

“I’m much luckier to have John’s personality in my life than he is to have mine. He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy, even if that means watching The Real Housewives of Dallas with me for two and a half hours. I mean, I don’t care about half the s— he’s doing either. But there’s a balance.” On realizing her postpartum depression:

“It wasn’t just a mental thing of, you know, ‘I’m sad.’ I actually couldn’t move. I have really good days and really bad days, and I don’t tend to talk about the really bad days. But I would hate for people to think those day’s didn’t exist.”

[From InStyle]

As for her aspirations to have another child, Chrissy told the magazine that she and John were planning to once again use in vitro fertilization to conceive. She admitted that she wished she had extracted more eggs when she underwent fertility treatments prior to giving birth to Luna. In fact, the embryo that Chrissy will soon have implanted is the last of 20 embryos that the couple began their initial round of IVF. From the 20 embryos the couple began with, Chrissy said that only three were found to be “good for my body” and, as she explained, “The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna.”

Before expanding her family, Chrissy is expanding her brand, with an upcoming collaboration with fashion retailer Revolve. Chrissy teased the new line with a post on Instagram. There’s been little details on what the new collaboration entails, but if includes those boots she’s wearing in this photo, I am all in.

Oh, and, as a follow-up to “banana gate”, Chrissy posted the banana bread recipe she needed those bananas for on Instagram last week. I had to share, because the sounds absolutely delicious. Girl, you can share stuff like this all day long.

Embed from Getty Images