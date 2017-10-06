Ivanka Trump covers Us Weekly, gets ‘goosebumps’ in the White House

Precious Ivanka Trump covers this week’s issue of Us Weekly. Us Weekly has been doing a lot of Trump-family covers this year, I guess they’re trying to appeal to that niche market of celeb-gossip-loving Deplorables who want dumb, soft-focus stories about the Trump women in particular. People Magazine stopped doing those kinds of pieces months ago, so Us Weekly is trying to get in on the action. Us Weekly has been claiming they have exclusive interviews with people when they really don’t, but this is the rare moment when Us Weekly really did speak to Ivanka. And guess what? She’s still full of sh-t. I can only imagine the fascistic baby whisper she employed will speaking to Us Weekly. This cover story is gross, but you can read the full thing here. Some highlights:
She’s pushing for more STEM education: “As we think of the bigger pictures of wage equality and eliminating the wage gap, a huge part is ensuring that women are participating in these lucrative job fields.”
Ivanka’s goosebumps: “It’s incredible. It takes some time to acclimate to the intensity of the experience, but it’s been truly remarkable and I feel so blessed every day to be able to come to work at the White House. I truly get goosebumps just walking through the door and i think I’ll always feel that way. I hope I’ll always feel that way.
Her goals: “Providing opportunities, like encouraging female and minority entrepreneurship in this country. Skills training needs to start with our youngest students and include our oldest workers, who have been displaced by technology. Advocating for today’s dual-income families and for paid family leave.
Finding time for her family with a “demanding” job: “It’s incredibly difficult. Some days I do a really good job of creating that balance and other days, I don’t. It was much easier when I was my own boss, where I could set my own schedule, but working in the White House doesn’t lend itself to that because of the gravity of the issues that you’re dealing with. When you wake up in the middle of the night worrying about something — the things you’re worrying about just have so much more consequence.
Whether it’s difficult to be famous now: “I really can’t complain. I could talk to you about the scrutiny, but I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to advocate for causes I really care about.
Whether she reads about herself: “No. If I engaged too deeply, I wouldn’t be able to prioritize the things I came here to do.
On Jared: “He’s my best friend. He’s the kindest, smartest, most thoughtful person I know. When I’m down, he always knows it and he’s going to reinforce me.
It’s been said before, but Ivanka speaks in this very odd half-corporate, half-New Age-y kind of doublespeak. You think she sounds intelligent for a second and then you actually read her words back and you realize that she hasn’t actually said anything substantial. The proof is in what she’s not getting done – the Center for American Progress graded Ivanka’s actual, tangible work on the issues she claims to care about, and they gave her a grade of “F” because she basically treats women’s issues as one bloc issue that she can “solve” with jobs, and she ignores anyone and everyone who isn’t a wealthy, white, cisgendered, heterosexual woman who can’t use daddy’s connections. As for Jared “reinforcing” her – that’s a gross image.
Also: can we stop with the “this is such hard work” from Ivanka? Chica is constantly on vacation with precious Jared. And she keeps downsizing her actual role in the White House. At this point, her job description is more like “talking about what other people are trying to accomplish and taking credit for it and trying to stay out of jail.” None of which she does full-time.
Cover courtesy of Us Weekly, additional pic from Getty.
She and her husband sicken me. The White House will need an exterminator in 2020.
An exorcism couldn’t hurt either.
I laughed but agree completely!
I HATE that one of Trumps friends and supporters purchased US Magazine.
Harry and Meghan should have had the whole cover. imo
I get goosebumps she is in the whitehouse as well. Probably for different reasons.
I was going to say! I get goosebumps every time I see her taut face preening in the background of all the places she doesn’t belong. That cover is stomach turning.
Maybe she’ll get goosebumps in jail, when all of the alleged collusion, alleged cheating and alleged shenanigans at the voting precincts to allegedly supress votes in Detroit and various minority areas comes to light.
I hope she and Jared get a uncomfortable prison cell.
SAME
My blood runs cold every time she walks in the White House.
We get nauseous with you in the white house! Give us a magazine cover.
She is so down market the best cover she can get is US Weekly. Sad.
Her dad’s friend purchased US Magazine just around the time of the election.
I honestly wouldn’t be surprised it if turned out that she’s animatronic.
With the amount of alterations she had done to her face/body and the lack of emphatically she might as well be.
I hope she buys a pair of dimmrs – pink dress would look better
I posted on this below – she has no idea what to do with those large breasts. Her nipples are all over the place, and those darts shouldn’t be at her armpits – they make her breasts look like they are resting in her lap.
She also needs a better bra or maybe smaller implants. Those silicone bags are half-way to her knees. They must be weighing her down.
Wow.
If those are “half way to her knees” mine must be pretty much resting on the floor when I sit down.
All the plastic surgery gave her terrible proportions.
Yes, Princess Nagini, what you are doing has major consequences so it should be left to someone with the proper educational background, training and experience, which is NOT you. You aren’t even qualified to work as an intern in any of the areas you are claiming as yours.
As for equality in the workplace, rather difficult to measure that when you refuse to collect the data. And your STEM initiative? Stop lying. The program is from the Obama administration but Congress blocked funding for it. You’re slapping your name and fake face on it, claiming it as your own, and you cut money from other education programs to pay for it but won’t be honest about what they were. We need arts education and reading programs and special ed too.
You also are trying to claim credit for work Michelle Obama and Jill Biden did for military spouses who have problems sustaining their careers as their spouses are frequently moved. Those spouses need lots more than videos of you & Kellyanne walking into a room.
How much did that video of you walking into that room in NC cost us? How much did that whole trip to NC cost us? The STEM trip? The UN trip where you made a fool of yourself? The G20 summit? The trip to Rome?
All of your Ivanka posts are gold. You should think about compiling them into a lovely book!
So well summarized, Lightpurple! Your posts are brilliant and I always learn something.
WTF Us?
“I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to advocate for causes I really care about.”
Causes like the weight of my wallet, putting myself forward for positions I’m tragically unqualified for and luxurious skiing holidays on the taxpayers dime.
And I got to meet the Pope while wearing my Bride of Betelgeuse outfit, all paid for by the taxpayers!
Ivanka’s “demanding job!” Give me a fu**king break. Her day most likely is taken by deciding what outfits to wear that will accentuate her bust, so distracting to daddy. Her day is full of brainstorming as to what lies she will come up with to cover for her disgusting father.
Or what pictures of her children she will use to distract from what her father does. BTW, Ivanka, what are your thoughts on your father rolling back the Obamacare mandates for covering birth control?
“Ivanka’s “demanding job!” Give me a fu**king break.”
I totally agree. She doesn’t even have responsibilities, much less a job description. How can a job be “demanding” when NOTHING is expected or asked of you? When you accomplish nothing? How is nothing demanding?
They’re not trying to appeal to some mysterious niche market, they’re appealing to the 53% of white women who voted for Trump and need reasons to justify it to themselves.
I know Ivanka isn’t a naturally large-breasted woman, but from someone who is – for God’s sake, you have to make sure your nipples are aligned, preferably not aimed at your feet, and not aimed in opposite directions. She flunks this challenge constantly.
I wonder if she has any special child, in the funny way she is her daddy’s special girl. I don’t think she gives two shits about her kids. Just like daddy, it’s the power play. She is as disliked as her father and yet floats on the air as if oblivious to it all. At least his whore turned wife is well aware of the hate for her and anyone with that name. Like her daddy said, the calm before the storm…wtf…hurricanes, earthquakes, mass shootings and makes that statement. Stupid as sin, but maybe, hopefully something soon will happen to make them disappear from our sights. Anyone as ignorant as he has to have an impeachment situation sooner than later.
She’s useless.
Hey lady – If Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr didn’t have an ethics problem, you might be in jail getting goosebumps from the draft.
(New Yorker/ProPublica story a few days’ back on how $$$ donation to Vance campaign nearly coincided with his dropping felony fraud charges v Donny Jr and Ivanka in re: Soho tower. Vance has just been found to have taken $ and coincidentally dropped charges against Harvey Weinstein.)
It seems she’s inherited her dad’s penchant for tone deaf narcissism. The WH is figuratively on fire, but she’s preoccupied with her own PR.
You can teach a deplorable them there good talkin’ words, but they’re still a deplorable. Not to mention, a pitifully co-dependent, morally bankrupt, greedy, probable criminal. Lock her up.
So her work life was easier to balance before? Yet her super mom/working woman narrative then was that she pulled 16-hour days.
How soon they think we forget their little stories.
Yep.
A mongoose with goosebumps? I think I’ve seen enough for today.
Never thought I’d see a Saddam Hussein-type regime, where grown children get prime access to power, in America’s WH but there’s Ivanka talking about goosebumps. It gives me chills to think that in America there’s guns for everyone … but not health care.
Gag me with a fork, princess Ivanka! Your whole crooked family being in the WH gives me goosebumps. Knowing Ivankas unhinged daddy is coming close to starting a nuclear war every time his stubby fingers press “send” on his childish, taunting tweets, gives me dry heaves and goosebumps
Ew, I can’t with her. But on another note, wtf is up with her boobs?!
Looks like she needs a push up bra with some padding
Strapless bra (you can see the outline) — not enough support. And the dress is too tight and high necked to flatter her chest (which may be due for its tune-up, if she bought it).
This is one of the dumbest, vilest women ever. She isn’t working, she’s grifting and she probably gets all hopped up when she violates the threshold every morning because of the amount of grift she can get.
…Ivana gave a mildly interesting interview recently…she says 45 phones her about once a week & she turned down an ambassador role cos she didnt want to work that hard…basically I bet all the Trumps just continually cackle with glee about how the US electorate VoTeD them in….no coup or putsch involved…just remember that…
She said the truest thing she’s probably ever said here: “I feel privileged…”
When she is down her husband is always ready to “reinforce” her? Who talks like that?
Kinda sounds like she’s a malfunctioning fembot and Jared needs to reboot or reinforce her from time to time.
Some takeaways from this pile of sick:
A.) she needs to get her fake boobs reduced. They are drooping. Badly.
B.) it’s great and all that she wants women to pursue lucrative fields in STEM careers. But becomes a little harder to do that if women are denied access to birth control by her dad and his cronies, and thus are given no choice but to stay home and pop out babies, that women may not even want or be financially/ emotionally ready for at that point in their lives. The reality is that 20′s-40′s are when men use to build and climb up their career fields and in the salary grids, but if women don’t have the choice of pursuing their careers because that option has been taken away from them by their own government- then yes, it becomes harder for women to pursue STEM careers.
