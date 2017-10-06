Ivanka Trump covers Us Weekly, gets ‘goosebumps’ in the White House

Precious Ivanka Trump covers this week’s issue of Us Weekly. Us Weekly has been doing a lot of Trump-family covers this year, I guess they’re trying to appeal to that niche market of celeb-gossip-loving Deplorables who want dumb, soft-focus stories about the Trump women in particular. People Magazine stopped doing those kinds of pieces months ago, so Us Weekly is trying to get in on the action. Us Weekly has been claiming they have exclusive interviews with people when they really don’t, but this is the rare moment when Us Weekly really did speak to Ivanka. And guess what? She’s still full of sh-t. I can only imagine the fascistic baby whisper she employed will speaking to Us Weekly. This cover story is gross, but you can read the full thing here. Some highlights:

She’s pushing for more STEM education: “As we think of the bigger pictures of wage equality and eliminating the wage gap, a huge part is ensuring that women are participating in these lucrative job fields.” Ivanka’s goosebumps: “It’s incredible. It takes some time to acclimate to the intensity of the experience, but it’s been truly remarkable and I feel so blessed every day to be able to come to work at the White House. I truly get goosebumps just walking through the door and i think I’ll always feel that way. I hope I’ll always feel that way. Her goals: “Providing opportunities, like encouraging female and minority entrepreneurship in this country. Skills training needs to start with our youngest students and include our oldest workers, who have been displaced by technology. Advocating for today’s dual-income families and for paid family leave. Finding time for her family with a “demanding” job: “It’s incredibly difficult. Some days I do a really good job of creating that balance and other days, I don’t. It was much easier when I was my own boss, where I could set my own schedule, but working in the White House doesn’t lend itself to that because of the gravity of the issues that you’re dealing with. When you wake up in the middle of the night worrying about something — the things you’re worrying about just have so much more consequence. Whether it’s difficult to be famous now: “I really can’t complain. I could talk to you about the scrutiny, but I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to advocate for causes I really care about. Whether she reads about herself: “No. If I engaged too deeply, I wouldn’t be able to prioritize the things I came here to do. On Jared: “He’s my best friend. He’s the kindest, smartest, most thoughtful person I know. When I’m down, he always knows it and he’s going to reinforce me.

[From Us Weekly]

It’s been said before, but Ivanka speaks in this very odd half-corporate, half-New Age-y kind of doublespeak. You think she sounds intelligent for a second and then you actually read her words back and you realize that she hasn’t actually said anything substantial. The proof is in what she’s not getting done – the Center for American Progress graded Ivanka’s actual, tangible work on the issues she claims to care about, and they gave her a grade of “F” because she basically treats women’s issues as one bloc issue that she can “solve” with jobs, and she ignores anyone and everyone who isn’t a wealthy, white, cisgendered, heterosexual woman who can’t use daddy’s connections. As for Jared “reinforcing” her – that’s a gross image.

Also: can we stop with the “this is such hard work” from Ivanka? Chica is constantly on vacation with precious Jared. And she keeps downsizing her actual role in the White House. At this point, her job description is more like “talking about what other people are trying to accomplish and taking credit for it and trying to stay out of jail.” None of which she does full-time.

