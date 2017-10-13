E!: Jennifer Garner ‘very annoyed’ with Ben Affleck, tries to shield kids from press

These are photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner taking their kids out for ice cream yesterday. It looks like he’s breaking bad news to her, but that could be a show for the cameras. Surely she’d heard all the news by then and this also must be a planned outing because multiple photos agencies had these photos. For all of the people blaming Garner for her husband being an abusive jackass who grabs women – stop it. Really, just stop. A man is responsible for his own actions. Yes women can get into codependent relationships with those type of men, but those type of men are also extremely skilled at being charismatic and saying just the right thing when needed to hook the person. They’re skilled at also making women feel like they have no other options, not that that’s the case with Garner, just that you can’t blame an abuser’s partner.
Garner worked extremely hard to preserve Affleck’s public image and his relationship with his children in the wake of their drawn out separation. She gave it her all, for good or bad, and in their statements to the press both of them have emphasized how their kids come first. So how does Garner feel now that there are two incidents getting press of Affleck grabbing women on camera and at least one more incident where he (allegedly, but come on) grabbed a well known makeup artist at a party? She’s pissed off, understandably. E! has the exclusive, and they’ve had plenty of insider quotes from her in the past so I believe them.
Garner “is very annoyed because it just means more attention on her and the kids as a result of Ben’s actions,” a source told E! News exclusively on Thursday. “She tries to shield them from any and all publicity and scrutiny. She’s taking her kids to school and to all of their activities. As far as they know nothing has changed and all is well. That is always her goal but she’s been pretty frustrated with him.”
That’s it, it’s about the kids and she wants to wash her hands of Affleck but she can’t because he keeps f-king up. She worked on that dude for over a decade and look where he is now. He’s a mess, he’s a cliche and now we know he sexually attacks women. Yes a grab isn’t the same as rape or coercion but it’s still an attack and it still victimizes women. I’m sick to my stomach writing this and reading these stories and I’m so grateful to Kaiser for doing the heavy lifting these past couple of weeks especially, she’s amazing. I feel emotionally drained just reading about Weinstein’s actions, I don’t want to think about it too hard.
Now we’re learning about the other powerful men in Hollywood who are complete pieces of sh-t and Affleck is sitting on top of the heap but there will be others soon enough. So what’s next for him, a mea culpa, rehab and/or intensive study of women’s issues? His crisis team must be working overtime but they weren’t there when he was writing that sh-tty sorry tweet to Hilarie Burton. (Incidentally EW reported that the clip of Ben grabbing Hilarie on TRL was from 2001, making her 18 or 19. The Daily Mail and other outlets claim it was from 2003. Ben’s actions are inexcusable regardless.) Remember that Justice League is coming out on November 17. I bet WB benches Ben and doesn’t let him do any press. It could possibly turn into an “I f’ed up” tour but I doubt he’s ready for that.
Incidentally, Affleck and Matt Damon just announced a new project together (great timing) under their Pearl Street Films production company. They’re teaming with Paramount to produce a thriller based on the true story of the first undercover detectives in Boston in the 1840s, it’s called The Shadows. The script is being written by Chris Bremner, who doesn’t have much on his IMDB to date.
Garner posted this to Instagram promoting the organic baby food delivery service she’s partnering with. She posted this two days ago, well after the Weinstein news broke but she hasn’t said a peep.
To me it looks like perhaps a pap said something just before these photos were taken (a common tactic to get a ‘good’ shot). Compare it to ones with Ben’s mom. This was not on her terms and she is probably realizing her kids have heard something from a pap which will require a talk. I feel badly for her and the kids especially. Him, no sympathy. He’s had so many chances to get it right (as rich white men do!) and doesn’t.
I agree with you, I don’t think she knew. Even for Jen, allegations about groping are too far, especially for her kids. She looks pissed and he is trying to couch the news in the best possible terms. I doubt we will be seeing any pap strolls with her and the kids for a while.
Its time for a lot of these celebrity women to take a page out of Denise Richards book of how to deal with a disgusting ex. She still spends time with Charlie to facilitate a relationship for her daughters. But you can tell she no longer takes his shit. Or covers up anything for him. And when he crosses the line, she cuts him off.
She is absolutely not to blame for Ben being trash but this coordinated pap stroll to rehab his image was also not necessary.
Yup. Enough already with Ben and Jen pap walks. He can’t hide behind the wholesome image of family anymore.
It obvious she’s still working to make Affleck look okay which I find insulting to the victims of his coming forward. If I were her you couldn’t pay me to be associated with him.
100% he’s responsible for his bad actions. She is not his keeper. He is an adult and his own keeper.
And she is responsible for only her own actions.
So I complain about the hypocrisy of BOTH who claim to want privacy for their children. Having 3+ pap agencies send photographers to scream “Ben are you sorry you grabbed her breasts?” (or whatever they’re known to scream to get attention) is not protecting them, its using children as protection. If it was 1 agency I’d say coincidence, but 3 are able to get there and get pics in the amount of time it takes to get icecream?
he’s probably still manipulating her into agreeing the pap strolls for the “sake of the family unit” because we know he’s a master manipulator like most cheaters. She’s a doormat and and obsessed about projecting the good mama image but I also get that she’s honestly trying to do what’s best for her kids and keeps being manipulated by this fucktard.
yeah… this is my problem with the whole JG debate. she’s 100% not at fault for how disgusting affleck is, it’s upsetting to see commenters blaming her instead of being angry at how gross HIS actions are. but, i literally do not understand how people buy the whole saint jen thing. like she obviously organised this pap stroll? i wish she’d leave her kids out of this mess, they really don’t need any this.
She REALLY needs to stop protecting his image. He is going to drag her down with him and in my mind, partially already has. I would never let him take the kids somewhere in public right now. The paps were probably swarming and god knows what they were shouting at them. He did this stroll to rehab his image and she clearly agreed to it. WHY??
Perfectly stated.
If I was JG, I would be just about ready to see Ben taking a long walk off a short pier. I can’t imagine being her, or Georgina Chapman, or Mia Farrow, or ANY woman married to a serial assaulter or rapist on any level.
Speaking as someone who has been grabbed in a professional setting (someone behind me grabbed and cupped my breast while a photo was being taken), it is absolutely a violation and an assault, and it is horrifying, and every time a video like Affleck’s comes out, you’ll relive that experience (8 years later). You’ll remember that startling feeling, and freezing, and looking at your work bestie like, “WTF just happened?” I had great support, the guy got fired immediately, and it came out later I was the third person to state he had grabbed them, but I was the first one with a witness and enough clout to get something done. That’s BS from a Fortune 50 company. It also took me years to start calling it what it is, assault, instead of “oh he just grabbed my boob.” Nope. F that S.
It’s a contradiction.
On one hand you can’t say she protected him while also saying she is not part of the problem.
Literally Ben is the guilty party but Jen should be called out for her numerous pretty moves that helped cover it up.
People always say women should come forward but one of the reasons is because women know they will not be believed.
One of the reasons is the pr and power of the person.
Poor Jen. She looks upset, but they didn’t have to go in public yesterday. They could have had ice cream at home. Ben is a very damaged man. He’s worse than I thought. I wonder what his new girlfriend thinks now???
Is she supposed to never leave her house?
no, but maybe leave the house and don’t call the paps would be better for her children.
Of course not, Merritt, but she’s usually a lot more savvy than this. Her timing was atrocious. She and the kids should have done this ice cream run without BA. She should have known it is way too soon for her to try and rehab his image. Again. And, putting the kids out there for this purpose is ill advised.
She doesn’t need public outings with him just now. no way was this trip to the farmers market a necessity.
Seriously Merritt? In a time of crisis stay home. Protect your children from screaming paps, let Ben figure out his own mess.She does not need to protect him anymore. Your a bit extreme in your comment. I
This was a perfect situation where wealth could have been used to protect those children. Garner should have made different decisions. I just don’t get it.
I don’t think she needs to call the paps right now because they are probably staking her and Ben out. And the kids go to school, so at minimum they are going to leave the house for that.
Why would Garner think to hide, she wasn’t married to Weinstein. If every woman who was married to a creep unbeknownst to her hid herself away, cloistered herself, we’d be missing a big chunk of the female population.
Her children shouldn’t have to hide for Ben’s bad choices, and neither should she. Imagine that discussion
‘Sorry babies, we can’t go get icecream today, yes I know I promised, but paparazzis are too interested in molesters, and we know daddy is a bad man.’
I’d really like to see a bit of a chill on the assumption that no matter what, there is some manipulative witch, skirting her parental obligations and scheming. It’s like a Monty Python skit, with none of the funny.
real people aren’t cartoon villains or a comedy sketch characters; they’re complex and 3 D. she can be both and all of those things, a victim of a crappy ex who gets manipulated and also someones who curates her imagine through pap strolls. i literally don’t understand why should one of those things negate the other, and why the black and white thinking concerning garner.
It’s so hard to tell what’s going on here. Maybe Jen meets him in public on purpose to keep him out of her house now-establishing a clear boundary post-divorce?
I don’t let my ex into my place ever. My house, my rules, plus not enough sage in the world to burn to banish my ex’s bad juju.
Ex wife irritated by ex husband. Stop the presses! 😁
I feel bad for any child of a celebrity. But, Jennifer, this is the profession you chose and it comes with public scrutiny and sadly for kids, those headlines. It seems there are certain celebs who can hide from the paps and others like she and Jolie that are a fixture. I wonder what the secret of anonymity is?!
Ummm, while “shielding” the kids is a noble goal, their oldest daughter is 11? 12? She knows. If she doesn’t she will know shortly. She’s hearing things. I hope that they’ve talked to her because hearing it in the schoolyard will be a lot worse than mommy and daddy talking about mistakes.
Violet knows. She is hearing things and possibly being taunted with details from classmates. Tweens can be vicious.
If you have to “work hard” to preserve your husband’s image…it’s probably a sign that the marriage will end up harming you in the end. I don’t buy Lainey’s philosophy that Jen comes out of this marriage untainted…I think it has taken its toll.
I feel more bad for Garner then anything else, for years Ben made her look like a fool. I don’t know why she stayed. Is fame really that important to people?
Obviously, she isn’t responsible for her ex’s actions but I would caution her to keep her children from this man. Obviously, something is wrong with all the Afflecks given how both brothers turned out. She should keep her children as far away from this toxicity as possible.
Ben’s actions regarding women are deplorable and the flood gates are open now. I think we’re going to be hearing a lot of stories from a variety of men including Ben. If he felt he had the right to grab a young woman’s breast on live tv, you can bet your ass the there’s more out there.
Should Jennifer be responsible for her ex husband’s behavior? No, if she didn’t know about it. The question is did she know about it? Maybe she felt like Camille Cosby that her husband was a womanizer instead of coming to terms that he’s a sexual predator. Her silence is uncomfortable for me. Also, I agree Ben’s statement was weak and a joke.
I don’t take pleasure in these stories. It’s sickening. I feel badly for anyone who is or has gone through this. In any walk of life. Nobody should feel unsafe, ever.
Also the argument of this could be you sister, mother, daughter. Is wearing thin on me. You should always stick up for anyone who is being exploited, abused regardless of who they are. You shouldn’t put a personal touch to abuse in order to relate to it.
“Should Jennifer be responsible for her ex husband’s behavior? No, if she didn’t know about it.” NOOOOOOOOO!!! Wether she knew or not, she is NOT responsible for his behavior.
What I mean to say if she knew about his behavior and was complicit, then that a huge problem. If she honestly didn’t know, of course she is not responsible for his actions.
Again, whether she knew or not has no bearing on HER responsibility. HE behaved horribly, and that is not, nor will ever be on her. Complicit if she knew and did nothing? We have ample evidence of her trying to make him into a decent man, so I’ll not put any of this on her. She bears zero responsibility for his actions. He’s her ex, not her minor son.
She is covering for his mistakes by using their kids for paparazzi walk.
I bet he called and begged her to do a “See? I’m a good person! I’m a father! I have daughters! My ex-wife, who by-the-way is a perfect stereotypical suburban mom, still likes me!” pap stroll to shore up a better image. Obviously she agreed to it, probably more for the kids’ sake than Ben’s.
^ ^ ^ ^ ^
This + 1000000
I agree. At this point, it was for the kids’ sake. It stops the stories that will come up in rags. Jen isn’t speaking to him. His kids are estranged, on and on. Also, she is over him and moving on, but she is the type that probably hates seeing him such a mess and crashing from yet another self-inflicted wound. I am like her in that respect. You shouldn’t feel some sympathy or pain for that person, but you do because you had once loved them so much and they’re the father of your children. And you still remember the other sides to that person.
Judge away, but you can’t take the goodness and kindness from Jen. She came out and met them for ice-cream for a quick pap shot, and I do understand it. He thinks it will do damage control, but it won’t help him. No pap shot is going to wash this away. His eyes show a man very sad and who knows he’s f’cked right now from the stories and all the previous stories building up to this one. He is struggling horribly with his alcoholism. But the photos will stop possibly the rag mag stories that would build around how Ben has lost his kids and Jen is in the throes of depression, not speaking to him.
What they show to me is Ben has such beautiful little girls, and his son also, and they clearly adore him. And he is just missing out on a happy life with them as a functioning, present, clear-headed father, because he is so knee-deep in addiction and other destructive traits.
@sherry
100% agree with this. And yes it was probably all for the kids’ sake. I feel badly for Jen, once you have children you are stuck with the other parent forever one way or another. Her life has not or will be easy.
If I was in her shoes there would not be any of these “get together for ice cream for the kids” outings. He would be dead to me. Looks to me like she is still putting up with his bs. She needs to wash her hands of that mess once and for all.
H’s the father of her children. It’s not cut and dry.
Exactly. My cousin and I were talking about this when she separated and divorced her alcoholic husband. They’d been together since high school and had 3 kids. When we were still teenagers we were all, “If my husband ever … I would leave him so fast his head would spin!” After she left him, we both said, “It’s not that easy when you’re actually married and have kids. You’ve got to think about them and how your actions/reactions affect them.”
Sherry, precisely.
Having been in that situation, I agree Sherry. Decisions should be made on the basis of the kids’ welfare, not your hurt feelings or what other people might say.
To me there is a HUGE difference between making an effort to allow him in the kids’ lives, and letting him use them for a pap stroll when his image is in crisis. This was completely, unequivocally unnecessary on all fronts. I am sooooo not in agreement with the whole For The Kids mentality, specifically not in this case.
If I was in her shoes (which would never happen because her shoe game makes my toes sad), I’d have given the paps and the people what they want and shoved the ice cream up his nose then turned to the cameras, dusted off my shoulder, and stomped away in my horrible mom shoes. She’s obviously a better person than me.
He never looks happy when he’s with his kids. Maybe it’s just me but dude is always looking like his children are burdens.
He cares more about his vices and lifestyle. I’m sure he loves his children, but they’re most likely not the top priority.
In the original DM article it shows that he picked the girls up from school and Jennifer met them at the ice cream shop. Maybe she doesn’t want the dirtbag anywhere near her home anymore and she met them there to pick up the girls. IDK and neither does anyone else here commenting. What is tedious are the accusations of pap strolls. The paps knew someone would be picking up the girls at school, so they stationed themselves there and followed them. Should JG go into hiding or hold up her head and continue on with her normal routine? But, of course, if some want to continue yesterday’s theme of blaming her, have at it.
saying she organises pap strolls, which she 100% does, is not the same as saying she’s to blame for BA’s actions. let’s not conflate things now.
i can’t with the black and white thinking concerning garner on this site, she can be BOTH an attention seeker and a victim of a crappy ex, the 2 aren’t mutually exclusive.
As I said, I don’t know her thinking or actions, nor does anyone else here. I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt.
It was set up by Ben or he knew the paps would follow him and then have the shots.. But I understand her agreeing to the ice-cream shot. I don’t blame her or fault her.
He hardly ever does the school run or we’d have more pics of him doing it. The week that he’s revealed to be a total sleaze, he’s doing both the AM and PM runs, plus ice cream, hand holding and hugs and kisses. This was clearly organized, and Jen allowed it. I just do.not.understand.
Stop being so reasonable and open-minded. You clearly don’t belong here.
Sometimes the best way to shield kids is to find a safe and loving way to help them hear and accept the bad parts of life because any family is only as sick as it’s secrets. Eventually the kids will find out, and it will be on someone else’s time and terms. They need to be prepared to deal with it. I’ve seen kids find out that one parent was the total opposite of what the parent they trusted (with all good intentions) led them to believe, and they turned on that parent for lying to them and breaking their trust. It was a second blow for those kids. When I got my divorce, the court required that every couple doing so had to attend mandatory parenting classes, and the thing that stuck with me was the advice to make sure you were honest with your kids (without attacking the other parent) so the kids didn’t think it was their fault if the other parent was a crap human being BUT also that they did not resent you for lying to them if you lied to cover it up and they found out the truth on their own.
Yes, a friend of mine, an attorney, told me the hardest thing to get some divorcing parents to understand, is that you HAVE to love your children more than you hate your ex. It would seem simple, but, tragically, no.
It was definitely a struggle for me, mostly because I didn’t even hate my ex (by the time we got divorced, I mostly felt sorry for him because he was a trainwreck of a human being) but I HATED the way he treated and damaged my kids, particularly my son. Then psycho mom would come out. I have an extremely smart mouth and a vicious tongue that has at least eleventy billion holes in it from biting it when I had to deal with him as a parent. It took me a lot of personal growth to realize that I would do more damage ripping into him in front of my kids, because my words carried a lot of weight and I was saying them to their dad. I could be right with him, or I could be right for them. It is a lot of work.
This SandraDee. All of this. I’m one of those kids and it has impacted me my entire life. And if you can’t be honest, have the power to change the situation or environment for your children, and then be honest with them when the time is right and you’re in a better place.
I’m sorry you were impacted like that. I also would add that it’s important to be honest for the listener’s benefit, and not your own. It would have been hurtful to tell the brutal truth even though it was the truth….I had to find ways to do it so it didn’t reflect on my kids. There’s a huge difference between “Daddy lies because he’s a pathological lying twatwaffle” and “Daddy lies, but it’s because he can’t help himself, it’s like something in him makes him lie, just like cats make you sneeze, and it’s not your fault, it’s just who he is…”
Not a chance in hell those kids, especially the oldest, haven’t been met with some snotty classmate making a comment about her dad. The entire community they live in is almost exclusively based around the entertainment industry – their parents are talking about it and all they have to do is hop online to see the rampant coverage. Weird how Ben isn’t doing staged photo ops with the mistress, has it finally dawned on him that no one finds anything about that relationship worthy of praise or envy? I don’t care how many times he cheated with other women – Lindsay Shookus was his mistress for 2+ years and they are both disgusting trash.
He was just with her this past weekend in NYC, strolling away for the paps.
That is definitely the look of a mom thinking, “I have to keep it together for my kids.” Like she’s trying to focus on her child in that one pic but she’s obviously totally distracted by something.
The Hilarie Burton clip of him grabbing her breast was from 2001. Ben was promoting Pearl Harbor. The junket interviews were done in Hawaii in front of the ocean.
I’m always conflicted when we start talking about spouses being complicit, enabling, etc.
Marriage is supposed to be a sacred vow through it all…through everything, (I’m divorced so I have failed at that, and I am not judging.)
On one hand, I do not want to judge another woman’s choices in a marriage. If she chooses to remain married that’s her business.
However with kids it gets dicey, One must weigh the question of “what am I role modeling…….love, forgiveness, persistence, second chances, rebirth …….abuse, disrespect, damage”. It’s a continuum that is personally defined and I get queasy applying my yard stick to others.
I don’t buy that it is open season to judge anyone who is married to a douche or even an abuser. I don’t even judge CAmille Cosby, but I damn sure wouldn’t have stayed with him, But that’s ME.
But really, I just don’t think that we have the right to assign expectations on a woman as it relates to her marital relationship. It’s between the 2 spouses and we aren’t parties to the relationship. She doesn’t owe us explanations, or meeting our expectations. It’s a sacred vow THEY took so it’s theirs to manage.
+1
Then they need to stop putting their sh-t out there for us to consume and truly go away. No more “sources” leaking things to the press. No more pap strolls. No more media tours about how they’re such a modern family and ‘look at how great is our divorce is’ and ‘we’re coparenting champions’. They want people to mind their own business? They need to shut it and stop using their personal lives for press!!!
I agree 100% she’s not to blame for Ben’s actions, but I do find it hypocritical to say she’s now annoyed that the world found out about what she already knew and stayed in for 12+ years. Women are not powerless victims. There are consequences to our actions, just as there are for all humans, male or female. Like much of society, she probably saw Ben’s behavior as “boys club”, “bad boy” type stuff but not veering into Weinstein territory, which I assume is why she wanted to marry him even after strippergate and the Burton and French Canadian interviews already being out there in the world. But there are consequences to getting into and staying in a relationship like that. I don’t know why people are so opposed to this view – simply being a woman doesn’t exempt you from responsibility in everything.
I’ve been in extremely toxic situations – my mom actually had an affair (fancy that!) during a very long, bad marriage to my dad when I was a teenager, and I’ve been in a very destructive long-term marriage as well. I know all about men saying things and being charismatic at the right time and falling for it, etc. But at the end of the day, I’m not a victim. I’m not powerless. I alone made the decision to stay – over and over. I had the money, wherewithal and support to leave, but I didn’t – unlike others who don’t have any of those advantages. That’s on me. As for my mom, she also looks back now and is very open about the passive role she played in remaining in her marriage for so long and the consequences to our family. Again, his actions are NOT Jen’s fault in any way, shape or form, but saying she’s now annoyed – that what was hidden behind a white picket image for so long is now public and affecting her and the kids – irks me.
We all know she knew about his infidelity, which I’m 100 percent sure he framed in a certain way and manipulated her into thinking it was “only one time” or “the last time.” I will absolutely not fault her for believing him or believing in him. It’s obvious she wanted him to be something that he isn’t capable of being. I’ve seen this happen in my own life, with my parents.
Ben is disgusting. I’m going to throw this out there – I’m guessing she didn’t think he was targeting, abusing, and victimizing women because it’s easy to assume that Ben wouldn’t have to force himself on anyone…because you know, women are willingly throwing their panties at him. I realize that statement is problematic, but I think a lot of women (like Jen) who are in committed relationships with abusers, cheaters, predators, etc. think that way. They excuse behavior and live with/in deep, deep denial. A level that some of us have probably never experienced, and I hope never will. I feel for her. I believe she’s a victim in this too. I think this is the beginning of her realization that he wasn’t the prize she once thought he was… for SO many reasons. That in and of itself can be crushing.
He needs to go away and never come back. We won’t miss him. Hollywood won’t miss him. Lindsay, just walk away – if not for you then your son.
She was apparently there to take Sera home father the girls had a treat with Ben and then Ben accompanied Violet to her appt. they are seen coming from the office they have frequently in the past. I don’t think Jen was a willing part of any pap walk with him in this display. He is still the dad. There was a witness who apparently commented that he tried to hug her and she wasn’t into it. The photos capture a split second. Also her intensity with Sera seems like something happened.
Jen has worked very hard to separate her image from Ben’s for months and though she was part of the pap train for him for years, I totally don’t believe she was in for this one.
What is the new news for JG this week where BA is concerned? Everything that’s been brought up is a regurgitation of things reported b none in the past. Maybe the fact Rose told him about her assault immediately after? But I kind of think that would have come up in 10 years of marriage in tinsel town.
Really, what is there here for JG to be freshly aggrieved over? My only Take is the kids are older, it’s getting harder and harder to shield them from the outside world, etc. and that time is pretty much here. But that day was always going to come.
Seriously just trying to break this down and I’m not seeing it, sorry, Jen, this is life with Ben. No new news here. As I said to my brother yesterday when we were commiserating about stuff on the phone “you ever notice that time keeps rolling along and the same shit in our lives never really changes”? 😎
i’m pretty sure his children didn’t know he grabbed randos’ buttcracks at parties, without their consent. chances are jen didn’t know either, so yes it’s news.
I just can’t believe that it would be a good move for Warner Bros to start a press tour with this burden of a sexual harasser in tow. It’s already a mess like you said, adding Momoa and his “fun” jokes, so knowing that Affleck been already fired as Batman as rumor has it and they were waiting for JL to open so they would announce he’s done right after, wouldn’t be better announce it now and save face at least a bit during the press tour?
Both are just so gross for using the kids as props in this mess.
Wow, she does really look upset. Jen has that look of a woman who is going to start angry crying and slap the jerk. She is trying to keep it together. We all know that Jen does these pap strolls. I think this case is the pap’s are hounding them.
Jen, seriously enough is enough! Take a page from Angelina Jolie. Put your foot down, mourn, move on and let your children decide what is comfortable in their relationship with their Father. Sweetie, I am telling you when those kids get older they won’t blame Ben but they will blame you.
it kinda looks like she smells something gross the way she’s pinching her nose.
It’s amazing that both brothers, Ben and Casey Affleck, are sexual harassers. Yet, Casey won an Oscar last year (because he shouldn’t have been penalized for what happened and the focus should’ve been solely on his acting). White male privilege on display and that’s why we have a sexual predator in the White House.
it kinda makes me mad that people are acting shocked at Ben’s behavior. he uses escorts, slept with the nanny, cheated on Jlo with a stripper(there were pics back then), and countless cheating on Jen. we could also add, his coke habit, drinking addiction and the fact that no one s out his HGH usage to get into “shape” for those Batman roles. plus he was banned from casinos for cheating.
dude is the hottest of hot messes. rememeber him in mallrats? maybe he played himself.and we didn’t even know it?
I’m annoyed and disappointed that she is still participating in these pap strolls. He made his bed, he should be made to rot in it. ALL of his problems are his own making. This is beyond “for the kids,” this is more toxic codependency and trying to save him, all at the expense of the kids’ privacy and security. Nope nope nope. This is basically enabling behavior and I just can’t believe it. $1000 says he does the church stroll (more hand holding and kisses) this Sunday even though he hasn’t stayed for a church service in MONTHS.
