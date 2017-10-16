Anna Wintour, Michael Moore & Courtney Love talk about Harvey Weinstein

Embed from Getty Images

Time for another round of “reactions” and “not-so-hot takes” from people who knew Harvey Weinstein for years and never suspected that he was not so much a serial philanderer but more of a rampant sexual predator. To be fair to all of the people now claiming that they never knew: we didn’t really know the extent of it either before a week and a half ago. Most people inside and outside of Hollywood believed that his associations with women were icky because of the power imbalance (he could make or break their careers) and because the rumors were that the associations were merely transactional, between consenting adults. That’s not the case. So, here are some reactions that came in over the past three days or so:

Anna Wintour. Wintour was professionally friendly with both Weinstein and Georgina Chapman. Weinstein got very involved with New York Fashion Week, and he financially backed several fashion lines, including his wife’s, and Wintour promoted Marchesa in the pages of Vogue. Plus, Weinstein and Wintour were two of New York’s biggest Democratic party donors and fundraisers. Wintour told the NY Times: “Behavior like this is appalling and unacceptable. I feel horrible about what these women have experienced and admire their bravery in coming forward. My heart goes out to them, as well as to Georgina [Chapman] and the children. We all have a role to play in creating safe environments where everyone can be free to work without fear.” Hm.

Michael Moore. Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 was released and promoted by Weinstein. Moore wrote on his Facebook: “Anyone with a flicker of a conscience or a modicum of decency stands, as I do, with the women who’ve summoned the courage to tell the truth about Harvey Weinstein.

“But well-meaning platitudes of support for the abused are simply not enough. Why do we live in a society where men do not intervene when they witness the mistreatment of women? I have intervened on more than one occasion and I have fired men who sexually harass women. Harvey Weinstein knew better than to behave inappropriately toward women in my presence. I’m guessing successful sociopaths like him who get away with it for years are very, very careful not to let the kind of men who would stop them dead cold ever get a glimpse of who they really are.” You can read more of his statement here.

Lisa Bloom is sorry. Bloom was once known as a champion of feminist causes, a lawyer to the used and abused victims of men like Weinstein. Then she joined Weinstein’s legal team, only to high-tail it out of there once the stories started coming out. She tells Buzzfeed, “I can see that my just being associated with this was a mistake. All I can say is, from my perspective, I thought, ‘Here is my chance to get to the root of the problem from the inside. I am usually on the outside throwing stones. Here is my chance to be in the inside and to get a guy to handle this thing in a different way.’ I thought that would be a positive thing, but clearly it did not go over at all.”

Actually, it’s widely believed that people within the Weinstein Company were absolutely horrified by an internal document she wrote in which she suggested that they, as a group, start attacking the victims and pushing back on their stories in the press. Now Bloom says she is “shocked” by the extent of Weinstein’s predatory behavior.

JJ Abrams. He said at a weekend event, “Someone said to me the other day that they are sick of hearing people talk about how disgusting it is. I don’t think enough can be said about how viciously repulsive his abuse of power was. He’s a monster. There are other monsters but there are those who fight monsters and tonight is all about those who fight monsters.”

Courtney Love. This is what Courtney Love said in 2005:

.@Courtney Love's advice in 2005: "If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a party at the Four Seasons, don't go." pic.twitter.com/I1Zq0WvVNM — HannahJane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 14, 2017

And here’s what she says now:

Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape https://t.co/8giwNkrC5t — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) October 14, 2017

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images