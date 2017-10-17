Donald Trump on the women who accused him of sexual assault: ‘It’s totally fake news’

On the one-year anniversary of the infamous Access Hollywood-Trump/Billy Bush tape going public, many journalists marked the moment by doing retrospectives of all of the women who accused Donald Trump of groping them, harassing them and assaulting them. One of the accusers has just sued the Trump campaign for all of their records on the discussions of and money spent on the sexual assault accusations. I doubt much will come of it, but we have to start somewhere. Besides the anniversary of the tape, many people have been talking about Trump’s history of sexual predation because it seems so similar to Harvey Weinstein’s history. If anything, Weinstein has paid a heavier price more immediately for the allegations than Trump ever has.
Anyway, Trump had a disorganized, impromptu “press conference” with Mitch McConnell in the Rose Garden yesterday. A lot of dumb stuff happened and someone got a question in about that lawsuit for his campaign records. Here are some various words:
On the allegations of sexual assault: “All I can say is it’s totally fake news — just fake. It’s fake, it’s made-up stuff. And it’s disgraceful what happens. That happens in the world of politics.”
On Mitch McConnell: “We’re probably now closer than ever before. My relationship with this gentleman is outstanding.”
Why he hasn’t called the families of the soliders killed in Niger: “I’ve written [the soldiers’ families] personal letters. They’ve been sent — or they’re going out tonight but they were written during the weekend…. I will at some point during the period of time call the parents and the families because I have done that traditionally. I felt very, very badly about that; I always feel bad. The toughest calls I have to make are the calls where this happens, soldiers are killed. It’s a very difficult thing. Now, it gets to a point where you make four or five of them in one day, it’s a very, very tough day. For me that’s by far the toughest. So, the traditional way, if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn’t make calls. I like to call when it’s appropriate, when I think I’m able to do it.”
Re: calling a dozen accusers “fake news.” If only Harvey Weinstein had thought of that, eh? How f–king dismissive. It’s beyond dismissive – he actually calls them “disgraceful,” like how dare they come forward and talk about how he assaulted them? “That happens in the world of politics.” O RLY? But he wasn’t a politician when he was assaulting women. He was a C-list celebrity.
Re: Trump whining about how f–king tough his life is. “Now, it gets to a point where you make four or five of them in one day, it’s a very, very tough day.” Is there anything that this pathetic white man will not whine about? And all of that is a f–king lie anyway – Obama called the families of soldiers KIA throughout his presidency. And he wrote letters. And he paid his respects to the returning coffins at Dover.
When a reporter later questioned him about the Obama statement he made a typical convoluted, deranged word salad. He’s a liar who gives himself away by explaining too much, giving too much fake detail (“I wrote the letters, they’ve been sent or will be sent later tonight.”)
He lies like a 4 year old but also like a 14 year old, you know?
It’s kind of interesting from a psychological perspective.
Very small children lies to push the boundaries of the world as they understand it. It teaches them that their parents aren’t omnipresent gods. It gives them an understanding of truth/reality/etc.
Teenagers lie to get out of trouble, or to push their parents, or to get better at story telling; their excuses are usually easily-picked-apart crap.
Adults lie in a much different way, with planned pivots and deflections and etc.
Trump either lies like a small child -
“Did you brush your teeth?”
“Yes”
“No you didn’t, I was right here and I didn’t hear the water running”
“I HATE YOU YOU’RE NOT MY MUMMY ANYMORE”
Or like a teenager:
“Why do you smell like alcohol”
“Uh. A guy walked by me. And he was holding a Mike’s Hard Lemonade. And uh, he tripped. And he spilled it on me. And some accidentally got in my mouth”.
But not like an adult, because he never had to learn to.
Yes.
Donald Trump is a disgusting cynical pathological hypocritical liar! Is there anyone in the country who believes him anymore? Even his supporters are beginning to realize the caliber of this man.
No, they’re not.
Sadly, the deplorables remain steadfast in their blind support for this piece of garbage. I am so disgusted with the US.
Can you imagine what must be going on in the lives of his hardcore base that they STILL find him acceptable? It’s terrifying. These people are out there and they’re sick or hateful or stupid or all of the above. It’s staggering.
Obviously Trump’s whole life has been about bullsh!tting and lying and rarely being held accountable. He has no other coping skills. What a sad shell of a man. That said, I want him utterly destroyed.
I can’t imagine how anyone could believe him! But I bet his base still does. It just defies all understanding how anyone could possibly look up to this guy, who has failed at everything he has ever done and was something like a billion dollars in debt when he went to the Russians. The Washington Post keeps a running list of his lies in their Fact Checker.
PS Does Puerto Rico count as a real disaster now that hundreds of people are dead?
Unfortunately there are those that still support him, a friend of my husband being one of them. Pretty much all he posts on FB are stupid memes about how horrible & stupid liberals are and how great Trump is. Had to block seeing his posts because it’s so rage-inducing. I know my husband is on the verge of writing him off, which really upsets him because they’ve been friends for almost 20 years.
One of the weirder things about Trumpet(te)s is that they seem to think everyone else is still refuting the election results. We get it, he (sorta technically) won. He’s in office. And making a shambles of it. THAT’s the point.
I’m not sure if they even believe how great Trump is, they just seem to love to shove him in people’s faces simply because they’re on the “winning” side. Pure, knee-jerk, partisan politics based on nothing but sound bites and actual fake news. I saw a headline yesterday called something like “Why facts don’t change people’s minds.” I was too exhausted to read the article but it got me hoping that maybe psychologists or someone is figuring out how to break through the noise with real, substantive messages.
No, they are not. Talked to a long time friend this weekend. White New Yorker, registered Democrat. Her parents are immigrants and she voted for the Orange Cheeto (as did most of her educated, registered Democratic family). She doubled down on 45. Said late night talk show hosts are “ripping him apart like no other president”. When I reminded her about SNL’s history of making fun of presidents, going back to Chevy Chase’s impression of Gerald Ford…her reply: “that’s different.”
No, she kept defending him. Now she’s hates Pence and Congress too, but gives 45 a pass because he’s “trying.” Yeah, no. F that noise. I’m seriously thinking about not talking to her anymore. She said she doesn’t want “Shira Law” in this country! I can’t deal with that type of delusional and racist thinking. I got no time for racists who’ve drunk the Kool-aid.
One woman said GWB listened to her curse him out and scream at him after brother was killed. Held her the entire time. Obama always called and wrote personal letters. Heck he did that to random citizens countless times.
I also wonder if they changed the wedding announcement letter yet. For months it still had Obama’s signature
And to think GWB was so roundly cursed as the most evil idiot of all time. How little did anyone know…
he was incurious and easily persuaded by two evil war mongers to go to war over money and a personal family vendetta. to make matters more disgusting – they justified it by exploiting one of the worst tragedies in american history. that doesn’t make him innocent. eating it from a grieving mother was the absolute least he could do. he has admitted he looks back on his terms with serious regrets and he should.
He was a horrible horrible president. But he wasn’t a sociopath like Trump, so he can be both a horrible president and someone who tried to comfort grieving families. Trump can’t even make the smallest gesture toward empathy and sympathy.
He was evil in his ignorance. A different but no less damaging person.
I broke down and sobbed after reading the America Ferrera post. I have been too enraged to cry until this point. Now, after this Drump post, I am back to enraged and I truly think my head is going to explode. I am on the brink, hanging by a thread at this point. Thank you for this CB community, it truly helps my mental health.
@Juls, there’s a site called kickassfacts.com. Once a week or so, they post “Uplifting Headlines of the Week”. Reading them might soothe you a bit; it helps me.
Thanks Alix, I will check it out. I have felt numb since the election. I think as a self-preservation mechanism that I couldn’t control, just numb. Since this HW story exploded and the disaster in PR, I have started to ‘feel’ again. Rage, disgust, with intermittent periods of immense sadness and sobbing. At least I feel something…..
So, all these accusers are lying? Statistically speaking, that’s highly unlikely. But Trump doesn’t let facts deter him.
#FakeFacts!
I’d actually respect him a little if he just dropped the pretense and admitted he has no finer feelings. As in, “As an amoral sociopath, I have delegated family contact to the SecDef.”
I saw a great tweet the other day that said the media now just needs to call a lie exactly that: a lie. He’s a liar. I remember the media being really careful with semantics because lying implies one actually knows and acknowledges what is truth. Many times Trump simply doesn’t care about truth. He just talks and says things to make himself look good with a flagrant disregard for whether it’s trur or not. At this point, intent no longer matters. Call him a liar.
This man is a blight on the sun. He is a fake president. What a travesty after the grandeur of a man like Obama. I weep with sorrow and shame for our country.
You know, when multiple troops are KIA and the loss devastates their families, it makes HIS day a lot harder, you know! It’s tough for HIM, HIM, HIM!
His lack of empathy is breathtakingly appalling.
I hate him more every day! He claimed that no other president ever contacted families, and he was the first. When he was told about Bush and Obama, he used the excuse that it was other people who told him that Obama and Bush hadn’t talked to any families. Were these “alternative facts” or was he himself giving the “fake news”?
That’s always his excuse: “someone told me that.” He never takes responsibility for his words and actions.
He always looks extra stupid while using that excuse, because these are simple facts he can Google. Everyone knows he always has his phone in his hand, maybe he should take a second to learn some real facts once in a while
Its probably better to receive a letter and not having to listen to his ramblings after losing a family member.
Seriously. There is no possible way I’d meet with him if I were a family member.
I never understood how veterans supported this assh*le to begin with, and I understand it even less when he makes statements like this – like, he is broadcasting that the only cares about how it affects HIM and that it is literally not his top priority to contact these families.
About the only good thing about it was that he got fact checked live and he had to try and justify and explain lying about Obama not calling or contacting families during his presidency.
@grabbyhands I’m a Gulf War vet. Most of us don’t support this twatwaffle. I’m on a lot of vet support groups and I’d say 2 in 10 vets (still) support him.
Now currently military members? No idea, bet those numbers were higher. He talked about giving more to the military which they love and the military tends to have linear thinking individuals who follow orders and traditionally vote Republican.
I can’t. I just can’t anymore, every damn day it’s something else, something worse.
in a way i am glad that it was not his usual rant against Obama, but he also mentioned Bush and other presidents, because he basically went after somebody of his own party and criticism of his statement comes from people defending another Republican. So not just the ‘typical liberal snowflakes’.
This lie was so despicable. It is mind boggeling how far he will go and how deep he will sink.
History will not be kind to him.
He was golfing. Instead of meeting the plane, meeting the families, he was golfing.
I am pretty sure it was Obama who told him that making these calls is the toughest job a president has. He’s a disgrace who knows that history will judge him very poorly, especially when it comes to President Obama.
Okay, it is pretty clear that 45 wants to erase anything connected with President Obama. He still has a hate on for Hillary Clinton. But what I don’t get is why he is making a point to have everyone hate him? Everyday it seems he says or does something to make another group upset(too long a list to type) I understand as a politician you can’t have everyone like you but this is getting unreal. Like what is his end game? Instead of bringing the country together he seems to be creating more divisions.
My only disagreement with this post is that you referred to this POS as a white man. He is a subhuman Cheeto.
“They’ve been sent — or they’re going out tonight but they were written during the weekend…. I will at some point during the period of time call the parents and the families because I have done that traditionally.”
Meaning he wasn’t going to send any letters or call, but now that someone has asked, he has to at least send letters. And as he has done traditionally? In the last year, or is he confusing himself with every other president??
As for the “allegations”…Trump once again makes the plight of the abused all about himself. Tragic that men get accused of harrassment or assault, happens all the time, but only in politics.
Proof of his abuse of women and girls is going to come out. He has lived a debauched, depraved life, and you could have known this from reading tabloids in the 80s, like my Grandma did. Neither she, nor my mother (both huge celebrity buffs) would believe in a million years that he has slithered into the presidency.
