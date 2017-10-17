Donald Trump on the women who accused him of sexual assault: ‘It’s totally fake news’

Embed from Getty Images

On the one-year anniversary of the infamous Access Hollywood-Trump/Billy Bush tape going public, many journalists marked the moment by doing retrospectives of all of the women who accused Donald Trump of groping them, harassing them and assaulting them. One of the accusers has just sued the Trump campaign for all of their records on the discussions of and money spent on the sexual assault accusations. I doubt much will come of it, but we have to start somewhere. Besides the anniversary of the tape, many people have been talking about Trump’s history of sexual predation because it seems so similar to Harvey Weinstein’s history. If anything, Weinstein has paid a heavier price more immediately for the allegations than Trump ever has.

Anyway, Trump had a disorganized, impromptu “press conference” with Mitch McConnell in the Rose Garden yesterday. A lot of dumb stuff happened and someone got a question in about that lawsuit for his campaign records. Here are some various words:

On the allegations of sexual assault: “All I can say is it’s totally fake news — just fake. It’s fake, it’s made-up stuff. And it’s disgraceful what happens. That happens in the world of politics.” On Mitch McConnell: “We’re probably now closer than ever before. My relationship with this gentleman is outstanding.” Why he hasn’t called the families of the soliders killed in Niger: “I’ve written [the soldiers’ families] personal letters. They’ve been sent — or they’re going out tonight but they were written during the weekend…. I will at some point during the period of time call the parents and the families because I have done that traditionally. I felt very, very badly about that; I always feel bad. The toughest calls I have to make are the calls where this happens, soldiers are killed. It’s a very difficult thing. Now, it gets to a point where you make four or five of them in one day, it’s a very, very tough day. For me that’s by far the toughest. So, the traditional way, if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn’t make calls. I like to call when it’s appropriate, when I think I’m able to do it.”

Re: calling a dozen accusers “fake news.” If only Harvey Weinstein had thought of that, eh? How f–king dismissive. It’s beyond dismissive – he actually calls them “disgraceful,” like how dare they come forward and talk about how he assaulted them? “That happens in the world of politics.” O RLY? But he wasn’t a politician when he was assaulting women. He was a C-list celebrity.

Re: Trump whining about how f–king tough his life is. “Now, it gets to a point where you make four or five of them in one day, it’s a very, very tough day.” Is there anything that this pathetic white man will not whine about? And all of that is a f–king lie anyway – Obama called the families of soldiers KIA throughout his presidency. And he wrote letters. And he paid his respects to the returning coffins at Dover.

