“Riz Ahmed will be your new, modern Brexit-era Hamlet in a new film” links

Riz Ahmed will play a modern Hamlet, in Brexit-era London. [Jezebel]

Bjork claimed Lars von Trier abused & harassed her. Von Trier denies it. [Dlisted]

Has Margot Robbie been secretly married for years? [Wonderwall]

Pussycat Dolls = prostitution ring? [OMG Blog]

John McCain decries “half-baked, spurious nationalism.” [Buzzfeed]

Taika Waititi is so hot, my God. [LaineyGossip]

The Rock is a bad painter. [Seriously OMG WTF]