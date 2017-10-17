“Riz Ahmed will be your new, modern Brexit-era Hamlet in a new film” links

Riz Ahmed will play a modern Hamlet, in Brexit-era London. [Jezebel]
Bjork claimed Lars von Trier abused & harassed her. Von Trier denies it. [Dlisted]
Has Margot Robbie been secretly married for years? [Wonderwall]
Pussycat Dolls = prostitution ring? [OMG Blog]
John McCain decries “half-baked, spurious nationalism.” [Buzzfeed]
Taika Waititi is so hot, my God. [LaineyGossip]
The Rock is a bad painter. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I read with interest this news about Riz. He recently said he wanted to do this part [don't most actors?] He’s a great talent and seems like a nice young man. This also echoes some comments I have posted recently about so many fine actors moving to TV.
I LOVE RIZ!
ME TOO!
Smart and funny always a winner. Enhances his physical attractiveness. Going to assume he’s also an all-round good egg.
Love Riz….but my god I am sick of Hamlet. Yeah I get it, great play (I’ve seen it and studied it in a million versions) but I’m over it. Or maybe I just have a low tolerance for “FEEL THE MANPAIN while I psychologically torture my girlfriend” this week. I’m not in the mood.
Not to take away from what you said, but it doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate an actor of color getting to play a lead role. Do you know how rare this is? I’m so happy for the stride made here.
Celebrate away. As I said, I love him, glad he’s getting opportunities. I wish I cared about this project.
Also I can’t complain about non stop reboots and then be pleased about another Hamlet…again….again.
But hey I guess I can celebrate that actors of colour are also now getting the chance to play roles that are massively overdone, tired, and almost cliche at this point. Progress. 🤷♀️
I don’t want to make any guesses on your race Mia4s, but I want to point out that what you say smacks of white privilege. It reminds me of Oscars So White and all my white friends telling me who cares, the oscars are overrated anyway. These roles are overdone by WHITE ACTORS, we actors of color rarely get the chance. For us this is fresh, new and not at all a cliche. Likewise with the oscars, how privileged of people to talk about something without understanding the barriers that we people of color face. We don’t have the luxury of saying hamlet is overdone, we dont have the luxury of even being at the oscars to know it’s overrated.
@Moon did you really have to bring race into this? Unnecessary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love him. That Emmy win was well deserved! He was amazing in the Night of..on HBO
HES A GOOD ONE
I will never forget Byork in the movie Dancer in the Dark. Heart still seizes up remembering that role.
Ugh. That movie is just…ugh. I can’t even describe it.
the fact he emotionally abused her during filming was well known. i never knew he also sexually harassed her.
I always loved Bjork. She is original and interesting and very talented. Support for wonderful woman
And she said she’d never do another film again. Makes sense.
I love Riz so much. Excited for this project.
I love Riz so much.
Great guy. Talented. Thoughtful. Love him.
When I clicked on the “Seriously OMG WTF” link I got a virus/malware warning from both my Avast and Malwarebytes , just a heads up.
Wow. Thanks for the info!
😍 Riz!!
YES GO RIZ GO! i’m so happy about this.
I saw him in a recent THR actor roundtable. He has an extremely sharp wit. I wish he had received more recognition at the Emmys for being the first ever Muslim and Middle Easterner to have won a lead actor Emmy. Folks were very celebratory about Lena Waithe’s historic win (deservedly so), but the historic significance of Riz’s win was glossed over by folks imo.
Pakistan is not in the Middle East…he is South Asian.
Riz! So talented and handsome. I am very happy for him
Love Taika, Im from New Zealand though, so i may be a bit biased ;p
He’s my internet crush – handsome, intelligent, hilarious, and a sexy accent. Le sigh!
the hypocrisy of McCain decrying “half-baked patriotism” when he helped bring it into the mainstream with his nomination of Sarah Palin as his running mate is astounding
he and the rest of the GOP need to finally own that they created and set the stage for what is going on today
