“Riz Ahmed will be your new, modern Brexit-era Hamlet in a new film” links
  • October 17, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Riz Ahmed will play a modern Hamlet, in Brexit-era London. [Jezebel]
Bjork claimed Lars von Trier abused & harassed her. Von Trier denies it. [Dlisted]
Has Margot Robbie been secretly married for years? [Wonderwall]
Pussycat Dolls = prostitution ring? [OMG Blog]
John McCain decries “half-baked, spurious nationalism.” [Buzzfeed]
Taika Waititi is so hot, my God. [LaineyGossip]
The Rock is a bad painter. [Seriously OMG WTF]

29 Responses to ““Riz Ahmed will be your new, modern Brexit-era Hamlet in a new film” links”

  1. third ginger says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    I read with interest this news about Riz. He recently said he wanted to do this part [don't most actors?] He’s a great talent and seems like a nice young man. This also echoes some comments I have posted recently about so many fine actors moving to TV.

  2. adastraperaspera says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I will never forget Byork in the movie Dancer in the Dark. Heart still seizes up remembering that role.

  3. Div says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    I love Riz so much. Excited for this project.

  4. jammypants says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Great guy. Talented. Thoughtful. Love him.

  5. D says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    When I clicked on the “Seriously OMG WTF” link I got a virus/malware warning from both my Avast and Malwarebytes , just a heads up.

  6. Canadiangirl says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    😍 Riz!!

  7. ell says:
    October 17, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    YES GO RIZ GO! i’m so happy about this.

  8. becoo says:
    October 17, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I saw him in a recent THR actor roundtable. He has an extremely sharp wit. I wish he had received more recognition at the Emmys for being the first ever Muslim and Middle Easterner to have won a lead actor Emmy. Folks were very celebratory about Lena Waithe’s historic win (deservedly so), but the historic significance of Riz’s win was glossed over by folks imo.

  9. TyrantDestroyed says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Riz! So talented and handsome. I am very happy for him

  10. Sam says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Love Taika, Im from New Zealand though, so i may be a bit biased ;p

  11. ol cranky says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    the hypocrisy of McCain decrying “half-baked patriotism” when he helped bring it into the mainstream with his nomination of Sarah Palin as his running mate is astounding

    he and the rest of the GOP need to finally own that they created and set the stage for what is going on today

