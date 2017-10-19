Prince Harry took Meghan Markle to the palace for tea with the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a backseat in the past two weeks. And that’s fine – I’m fully prepared to ease up on speculation about them until we start getting some real confirmations and announcements. I still believe they are already engaged and just waiting to announce it until Meg is done filming Suits, which should be within the next month. It was believed that Meghan was just going to stay in Toronto until she was done filming… but no, she managed to get away for a day trip to London for one special reason: Prince Harry introduced her to the Queen!! Oh, this is interesting. From Richard Kay at the Daily Mail:
The Ford Galaxy with blacked out windows was discreetly waved through the gates of Buckingham Palace and cruised to a halt at the Queen’s private entrance. Out stepped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry, I understand, was introducing his American actress girlfriend to the Queen. They were there for tea. I am told it happened on Thursday last week and inevitably it has set tongues wagging at the prospect of a royal engagement.
Ever since Harry issued his edict about privacy 11 months ago when he felt the media were trampling over his romance, royal aides have been extremely cautious about commenting on his private life. But he desperately wanted his grandmother to meet divorcee Meghan and it would suggest that the couple are making plans for a future together just 18 months after meeting at the Invictus Games in Florida.
Everything about the teatime meeting was deliberately informal, I am told. In part it was to settle any nerves Meghan might have felt but also to ensure it was not widely publicised within the palace. After being driven into the inner courtyard, the couple were said to have been whisked up to the Queen’s private sitting room on the first floor overlooking the palace gardens and Constitution Hill, and which is served by a lift. The Queen had only returned from her long summer break at Balmoral Castle two days earlier. Prince Philip, who has been spending recent times at Sandringham, was not there.
According to an insider the couple arrived in time for tea at around 5pm. It is the Queen’s favourite part of the day and she loves it when her grandchildren are able to join her. She normally sits for half an hour eating from a selection of sandwiches, fruit or plain scones and cake. It is served with her own blend of Darjeeling and Assam tea, known as Queen Mary’s blend.
I understand the Queen spent almost an hour with her grandson and the Los Angeles-born Meghan, who stars in the US legal drama Suits. Insiders say that Harry, 33, had spoken to his grandmother during the summer at Balmoral asking to introduce Meghan, who is three years his senior. She has been a regular visitor to the Prince’s Kensington Palace home during the past year. Although she rarely ventures out on shopping expeditions on nearby Kensington High Street as she did a year ago, she is seen walking around the palace complex by royal staff.
I am told that Prince Charles was ‘very impressed’ when he met the actress-cum-activist earlier this year. The Duchess of Cornwall is said to have told a member of staff that Meghan was ‘a very nice girl and very pleasant’. This, of course, is exactly what Harry has been saying about the girl with whom he is so clearly besotted. After dalliances with Zimbabwe-born Chelsy Davy and actress Cressida Bonas, friends say Meghan is his first ‘grown-up’ love.
An hour with the Queen at Buckingham Palace. Tea time, with the Queen. I’ve felt all along that Meghan is pretty clever, and she’s a quick study. Harry would have done what he could to prepare Meghan, but she probably did a bit of research and reading on her own. What would you talk about with the Queen if you were Meg? You probably wouldn’t talk too much about your job, but you would talk about your family, your dogs, your love of animals in general. If Meghan had any horse stories, that would be ideal. Still, an hour of conversation… interesting. Anyway, yes, the Queen has given or will give her blessing. The engagement announcement will be happening soon enough!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
@ Yanni
Isn’t there another site you can take your tedious and repetitive insults to? 🙄🙄🙄
Same goes for you
The trolls are clearly out in force today. Yawn.
So go get some water.
I’m thirsty, too. I’d love a cup of that Darjeeling and Assam blend.
Would the Queen be horrified if I added soy milk & stevia sweetener to mine?
lol @ everyone in this thread. It’s well known and discussed here that Markle is thirsty and her team (and by default Markle herself) is responsible for all these stories. Not sure how my “insult” was repetitive.
I didn’t even finish the article before I started googling to see if I could buy it somewhere!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!! to @Megan
@yanni go away!
Funny story … I am enjoying a cup of the Royal Blend. I took my 11 year-old niece to opening day at Bucking ham Palace this summer and bought a caddy of tea in the gift shop. I had not yet opened it because I hit Whittard pretty hard, but it is a nice, smooth blend. Pity I don’t have some scones and clotted cream.
@Jen You can buy directly from the Queen
http://www.royalcollectionshop.co.uk/food-hall/gift-tea.html/
@ Yanni:
Oh, apologies if you misunderstood me. It’s just we get trolls and sheep on every one of these stories on Meghan/Harry, bleating on endlessly about her being “thirsty”, “d-list”, “a nobody” etc.
It just gets very boring and tedious after a while.
PS: of you’re going to go down that route, at least have the grace to do it like SeeItTellsIt does it, with some style and imagination!
😁😁😁
“divorcee Meghan” The shade in that descriptor though. Rude. 😒
I the mountain of horrible stories of abuse and hate, I love this, though I did side eye the “divorcee” description of her…
Honking for more fluff pieces in these difficult times
+100
Lovely lovely lovely!
Potential King Henry showing whiny willnot middletons how its done.
HARRY. IS. NEVER. GOING. TO. BE. KING.
@Royalsparkle – its disgusting that you keep writing ‘Potential King Henry’ in all of your posts when everyone knows that his own brother William, nephew George, niece Charlotte and baby #3 all have to die in order for Harry to get on the Throne.
Correct me of I am wrong but isn’t it possible for the Parliament to take William and his children out of succession? And appoint Harry as King? I do believe that Harry would make a lot better king than William the Ordinary. Steady work in the army for about 10 years I read, much more involvement with charity showing warmth and interest, the super amazing Invictus Games. William, in his second in lime position, shows petulance, huge mistrust, he lies and is caught with the lies, pretends to be working, has a less than ordinary wife showing her bits or laughing her ar** off at memorials, makes no use whatsoever for the public of her more than expensive education, they both spend a huge amount of resources for which they do very, very little. And all the lies, again. And the distance he creates between him and his wife and the public. Harry would be a lot better. I just hope he makes a wise choice of wife. She will not be his wife only, but in a public role. Paid for with unlimited funds.
Putting aside the possibility of a King Harry, why do people believe that William and his line have to die to accomplish it?
The process only requires parliament sign off to remove William and his line. No bloodshed or deaths necessary.
He still has the option of removing himself. They all do. Even Charles. Death is not a requirement.
@Soul
Yes, but highly unlikely to happen barring William and his descendants doing something truly horrible. If they were going to go through all that, the monarch would probably just end instead.
@SoulSPA – the conditions under which Parliament would remove the next in line would have to be monstrous – and William has three children. Do you really suppose that absent truly extraordinary circumstances, Parliament would simply as a matter of whim, sit down and remove William AND his three children?! Technically, Parliament could also issue a death warrant for the Queen and she would have to sign it, and it could also at its own volition abolish the monarchy altogether, Do think that’s likely to happen any time soon? William would have to be declared mentally incompetent, or found to be a child molester, or embezzling state funds or something. And his children would still be next in line.
Yes, William could remove himself, but why would he? This sort of conjecture bears no relationship to reality. Harry is soon to be sixth in line to the throne. Neither he nor his wife, whoever she turns out to be, will ever lead the monarchy. William and his three children come after Charles, and as they grow up and have children, Harry and his children will continue to recede in line, just the way Andrew’s and Edward’s and Anne’s children have.
In the era of BREXIT and the turns European elections are taking, believe me: the last thing Parliament is interested in is more instability – particularly in the one institution that has come to represent stability. The Abdication in 1936 was an extraordinary event that the country at large and Parliament itself is unliikely to be much interested in.
I mean, really, Hey, let’s have an Abdication and put Henry and Meghan Markle up there – because Parliament has nothing better to do than rearrange the succession?!
Seeittellsit: Every abdication/ removal has been an extraordinary event, and not taken lightly, and it’s never happened during a period of national calm.
It’s a curious thing that at times of national crisis, when the world (or country) should have been looking to fix said crisis, is the moment monarchies have been removed. By parliament or outright revolution.
You could argue that other monarchies were the problem and had it coming, but the same history repeats itself in the relatively secure British monarchy.
Monarchy is at safest and secure during periods of calm and or no national crisis.
Parliament could technically put Harry on the throne, but I don’t believe it will happen, not even during today’s uncertain times.
I also think as George ages, his popularity will eclipse his uncle’s. Harry is sort of hot right now. Ten years from now, who knows what he’ll look like (given both the Spencer and Windsor genes at play). Yes, indeed-y, in this media-driven age, I believe society is that shallow. Everyone will be like “whatever” if he starts aging badly. The royals are like a reality show right now and the hot ones get the positive coverage. Chances are good George won’t be ugly (one of the benefits of William not marrying an aristocrat is that the lack of inbreeding cancels out the ugly. Ditto for Harry if he marries Meghan).
The stupid, insensitive side of me would have been curious to see how people would have reacted to Diana if she had lived and aged to be not quite as phenomenally beautiful as she was when she was 25, regardless of how effective she was as a humanitarian. My bad — I went off on a weird tangent.
Harry has good qualities, but I think a spotlight shines on them right now because of his youth and looks.
Prince William, Second in Lime
@soul – best typo ever!!
Is it baby #3 that lets Harry marry without the Queen’s official approval??
And about baby – while everyone is looking for gender signs – blue lace vs. pink applique – can we add one of each to the office pool? Kate’s age puts her in the ‘high risk’ category (even with no complications) and seriously UPS the odds for multiples. 🤴👸!!
Charlie: baby no 4.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can someone tell me what would happen if all 3 Cambridge kids came out as emphatically gay?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry has been shredded here endlessly for his fading looks, so I’m not so sure his looks are behind his popularity so much as his charisma and personality (I personally think he’s hot too by the way).
So many men can still be thought of as sexy even when they’re not traditionally good looking: Javier Bardem, Seal, Gordon Ramsey, Adrien Brody….etc
As long as he remains fit and keeps his personality witty and playful, I think he can still be appealing long after his looks have deserted him.
Bellagio DuPont: I suspect the church of England might have an opinion, and of course homophobes, but their sexuality wouldn’t deprive them of their status, the line of succession would remain the same. And after they died, the throne would go to Harry if he were still alive or his children.
We’ve had openly gay and *speculatively gay monarchs before.
*Speculative in the sense that everyone thought they were gay because they seemed to prefer male favourites, with no conclusive evidence that it was more than bromance.
The only thing that would be affected would be any kids they might adopt as gay couples because those children would be barred from the throne as they aren’t born ‘of the blood’ + ‘of the body’ + ‘of legitimate marriage’. The last 2 points would also exclude any kids born of surrogates even if baby was genetically related.
They managed to work in both “divorcee” and “three years his senior.” Heavens!
Is it really three years?! Can she still walk on her own?
The press gets so desperate to make it a thing, don’t they? They never mention it for the others.
KM is 5 months older than William. Camilla is 16 months older than Charles. Duchess of Kent is 2.5 years older than the Duke of Kent. Anne is 5 years older than Tim.
The Brits are brutal to Americans-we’re all declassé.
Finally a story with teeth. Hmmm if I were her I would probably talk about the social justice work I do. Meghan does quite a bit and I feel like the queen would appreciate that.
I agree!!! Talk about your charitable work and your love of animals and the Queen will be all on board. I need this wedding, I hope it’s a big glorious spectacle, and the Obamas are invited. The headlines would make 45 insanely jealous!!!
Love of animals? They hunt for fun…
Did MM also meet Harry’s grandpa and his mates from youth?
I’ve never read Meghan Markle hunts for fun. I was referring to the Queen and her love of horses and the conservation work William and Harry do for animals in Africa. I’m no fan of hunting and I agree it’s somewhat hypocritical of them to hunt while doing this.
But when they shoot birds I believe they eat them. That is OK for me.
But they shoot wayyy more than they can eat and donate the excess to legitimize the shoot. Beforehand the quarry is stocked and flushers and drovers are used – so it’s not even sport. Any felled birds that aren’t killed by the shot are mauled by eager dogs or eventually clubbed. Afterwards the shooting party saunters past the huge piles of birds and heads in for a nice lunch. They would still be fox hunting if it were legal. Disgusting.
Royals do hunt for fun. It’s ridiculous that they are saving and destroying animals. Makes no sense just like anything they do. I didn’t say Meghan did sth wrong. I still don’t know much about her but i do think her life isn’t gonna be a fairytale.
Mermaid, I LOVE your comment, and agree wholeheartedly!! From your lips to God’s ears!
For people like the Queen, horses and dogs are animals that don’t really bear any relation to other animals (both are generally considered better than people by proper aristos). That doesn’t apply to birds, or foxes.
ITA! Talk about her causes. HM is probably eager to see some enthusiasm for work in the younger generation.
Yes, Richard Kay would not just write any old story. He was given a scoop. But i still believe that she has met the Queen before, this meeting was to make it look like an official introduction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are corgis her favourite breed? Does she ever *not* ride side saddle? What was it like working as a mechanic* during the war? Is she still proficient at fixing* engines? What’s her real favorite sport? Who’s her favourite child? Etc etc……
She would of course be escorted off the premises after 5 mins with this brash plan, but at least it’d save her talking about divorces, scandalous family members and sex scenes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol does ‘her’ refer to Meg or the queen?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just finished The Matriarch about Mary of Teck and the vintage rf gossip is truly the best!
@Enough
I’m still halfway through that book. Really loving it.
Maria
Yay!! (Spoiler: David abdicates…shhh.)
I love looking for parallels between bygone and current royals!
@ Enough Already:
Very cleverly caught! Lol. It should say “them”.
I find this story odd, random and most likely untrue….why would she be in the UK on a random Thursday in October when Suits finishes filming in a month?. You would have though she would be busy filming the final few episodes of the season and enjoying her time with the cast and crew. If the rumours are true that she is leaving Suits and moving to London, she only has a few weeks left to savour her hard-fought acting career and the freedom that goes along with it.
IDK that’s it’s odd or random to take a long weekend to meet your potential fiancé’s grandma – especially if you need granny’s approval to actually get married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I love about Harry and Meghan is how they have avoided people taking photos of them. Meghan is always in and out of the UK without being snapped. Great. Although the article says that she does not shop on High St. Ken as often as before , but who really knows, she probably still does. For all we know she may be sitting in KP right now.
Every day is random – until it’s not! And I imagine that when the Queen makes room in her calendar for you, you take it. End of. YMMV, though.
@ PrincessM – They haven’t avoided having their pictures taken. Rumours on here have stated Harry has a court order to prevent paps taking pics of Meghan in London. Having said that, the pap pics of MM outside a London spa days before Pipa’s wedding were published. That was odd, I think MM got some £$£$ for those pap pics and decided that someone violating her privacy was ok on that occasion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Enough Already – she’s not *rich* rich. A woman who comes from a family that have had so many financial problems may want to get cash wherever she can.
@Enough Already
I’m pointing out the hypocrisy. On one hand you have Harry who has tried best to shield Meghan and his relationship from media intrusion, even publicly calling out the media intrusion of Meghan. On the other hand, you have Meghan who is happy to take part in a really, really obvious pap shoot outside a London spa in a week where magazines and newspapers on both sides of the pond were speculating to death at whether Meghan will show up/be invited to Pippa wedding/reception. Other celeb’s have been called out for demanding privacy but doing staged pap shoots when its suits them so why not H &M?
EDIT – I also agree with @Handwoven she’s not that rich so maybe there was a financial motive involved.
Handwoven
The principle is true but I don’t see her lacking the ethics to do it. Her brand seems to be more about millennial poshness than Fergie-esque grasping opportunism.
There was a leak last year (not covered widely i must add) about the fallout of the Levenson enquiry and how various establishment entities were regrouping and negotiating with the media. Parliament, in particular, was gang ho about curbing press freedom.
The media responded by setting up it’s own self-regulatory body, IPSO, which 99% of UK media signed up to, because they do not want press freedom curbed.
In the leak was information about the royal family, and in particular MM and Harry and the timing of his letter telling the media to back off from trolling MM
Allegedly, in recognition that UK media tends to create the market for tabloid pictures, MM and Harry insisted that the IPSO lean on UK media so that no pictures of her are published in the UK because it creates a tabloid frenzy and harrassment of her whether she’s in the UK or abroad.
If no pictures are published in the UK, then no tabloid frenzy or harrassment.
There was an implied threat that if this request was breached, the royal family would throw their weight behind the parliamentary threat.
Therefore the UK media don’t publish any pictures even if MM does a naked conga infront of the DM offices, which happen to be near KP on Ken High Street, out of self- interest and self-preservation.
Here is a nice summary of the royal family’s negotiations with the media post-levenson.
http://popbitch.com/2016/12/part-iii-battle-royal/
With that in mind, all pap pics of MM that are published are approved.
The media try to get round the injunction by papping her family members since the injunction is MM specific rather than extended MM family specific or writing clickbaity articles about her, but in effect, Harry threw weight of royal family’s ability to affect UK institutions and public life behind MM, and thus no unapproved pap photos.
@ Whatever:
First of all, saying the spa picture was an arranged pap shot by Meghan is nothing short of speculation – unless you have some evidence pointing otherwise? Have you seen any contracts, payment receipts…..even the claim of a verbal agreement between her and said Paps? Anything?
*EVEN IF* it were a pap shot, how is that hypocritical? Allowing and releasing a few pictures every once in a while as part of a carefully planned exercise to control your image (especially as a celebrity) is a vast chasm away from the insane feeding frenzy that takes place when these cockroaches (paps) are allowed free reign.
Not everything is black and white. There are shades of gray on this picture too.
At first it didn’t make sense to me that Meghan would have asked for a few days off for a meeting with the Queen, when she could have just waited a month and finished filming first. However, Meghan wants to be engaged by the end of the year. I think this story came from Meghan’s people to Richard Kay, and I believe it’s true. I doubt the Queen will give her permission that quickly. As fifth in line, and even when Harry is sixth, he is required to get permission. I just don’t think The Firm moves that fast. Just my opinion.
When the firm decides on something, it moves at lightening speed. Demonstrated on many occasions in the past.
Meg Sparkle may have already finish with Suits. The story of her leaving …’ending in Nov’ heck that contract is releasable – especially for the BRF – already completed her scenes (not filming every day), so she would leave with Prince Henry after IG.
Their home and announcement is priority along with Princessing lessons re: HM Tea meeting – and BP/The Firm wedding and future duties planning which may have taken place after Tea.
But we don’t really know what the situation is with Suits and I doubt if she has much more work to do. For all we know she may be free from her contract.
Actors are only on the schedule for days when they are in the scenes filming. If she personally wasn’t filming on certain days, then it is not as unlikely as you are trying to suggest.
Happy for them. I’ve got the feeling they will slayyy together.
The amount of bad mouth and racists could give you a head ache. Thanks god I just pity those people.
I’m with ya on all of that
Oohhhh finally some good gossip on these two! The well has been so dry lately. I think Richard Kay is an old school gossip, isn’t he? Wasn’t he one of Lady Diana’s contacts back in the day?
Notice the Daily Mail article described Chelsy and Cressida as “dalliances”. I bet they appreciated being written off as meaningless jump offs after spending years with Harry.
i know, right? Rude.
Agree, although Harry cared for Chelsy deeply only Cressida was ever actually in the running for the ring. With the former Harry was far too young and clearly not ready for monogamy. I know Kate is the queen of wait but Chelsy also put up with her share of poor treatment during the Harry years. Not sure why. Cressida had a completely different dynamic with Harry, plus he was older.
I think that Cressida was not the mature type Harry needs for a life of duty. Also Harry needs a ‘people person’ like him and that was not Cressida.
PrincessM
I agree with you.
Diffetent time – too young- not serious RF Duties type. Maybe we would end up with another lazy waste of waity..
The people Duchy milliond taxpayers of GB UK the world deserve more – thankful Prince Henry mature, is his father’s son (value the hardwork dedication Traditions of grannie TQ rein DOE/POW/ RF.
Agree. Nothing wrong with a little maturity.
Harry was with Cressida for years?? My memory must be totally shot coz I thought she was just a complete dalliance for a couple months a few years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“divorcee”
“3 years his senior”
“Los Angeles-born”
Thanks for the reminders Daily Fail
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Last week was follow up Tea – at formal Buckingham Palace, the symbol of our Queen!
And to discuss the planning for media consumption of HM approval.
Grace Kelly was also an American born actress and she did just fine in Monaco.
@Other Renee – she was 25, an Oscar winning actress from a prominent Philadelphia family, and her marriage with Rainier was arranged. They barely knew each other, and their marriage was deeply troubled. Kelly didn’t end up terribly happy, and Monaco is the size of a postage stamp and is still technically a protectorate of France. Without a male heir in each generation, Monaco reverts to France. Hence, Albert finally in his fifties having to get himself a classy brood mare after decades of, er, avoiding marriage.
And Monaco isn’t Great Britain. Grace married Rainier precisely to get herself a new career as royalty, if minor royalty. It was all very “Ruritanian” as they say. They met only a few times before the engagement was announced. They ended up living separate lives.
Seeitasitis: Re: that France/ Monaco rule. It was thrown out in 2002. It was Ranier’s last negotiated settlement with France after it looked like Albert would die a bachelor. Ranier negotiated the addition of females to the line of succession so that Caroline and Stephanie and their progeny would inherit if Albert never had any legitimate children, male or female. If not for that change, Caroline and Stephanie would have lost their places in the line of succession the minute Albert became monarch.
The other caveat added to new settlement was that in the event of no heirs to the throne, a regency council would take power until a new monarch was elected from the wider Grimaldi descendants.
All illegitimate / adopted children and their descendants were permanently excluded.
Did they really change the laws of succession though? Jacques, Charlene’s boy twin, will inherit the title of Prince from his father Albert and not Gabriella. Gabriella was born first so following that logic she should be the Crown Princess, not Jacques who is the Crown Prince. Not sure if it’s an exception to the rule because Charlene happened to have a boy and girl at the same time. I wonder if it would have been the same had she had two twin girls or just a single girl. But when I saw that after Charlene had the twins I definitely rolled my eyes. Gabriella was born first so I thought she would get the Crown Princess title but Monaco is still backward with its laws of succession (kind of like Japan).
@Amelie
Monaco still has male-preference primogeniture. Meaning male children are in front of their older sisters in terms of succession.
They didn’t change the law of primogeniture.
This is what they removed (paraphrasing).
1. In the event of NO MALE heir, Monaco reverts back to France.
2. No female can ever inherit the throne.
3. Illegitimate or adopted children can be appointed to rule.
This is what was changed / added (paraphrasing)
1. Monaco doesn’t revert back to France regardless of the heir situation, even if there is no heir at all.
2. Females were added to the line of succession.
3. Illegitimate and adopted children were permanently excluded. Even if the main line dies out. Only legitimate children or their descendants are acceptable to reign.
Ps: i think the 3rd rule in reformed settlement was cheeky because Rainer’s mother was born the illegitimate daughter of the ruling prince who had formally adopted her when he failed to have any other children.
Further, Albert already had a daughter, albight illegitimate, when this settlement was negotiated.
I think Ranier wanted to make sure there was no chance in hell of Albert’s illegitimate children reaching the throne. If i recall, he thoroughly disapproved of Albert’s choices.
Albert also said he didn’t know the genders of the babies they were expecting but Charlene did. He stated that if they were both boys, he would select the heir when they were older. He seemed to think whatever he wanted to do re. succession would be fine.
Eh this story is likely nonsense, both Harry & the Queen had early evening engagements on that day, I doubt they squeezed in tea beforehand. I’m more inclined to believe the earlier reports that they met at Balmoral at the end of the summer. As for what they’d talk about? Their dogs, traveling, and how wonderful Harry is would probably be safe topics to stick to..
I don’t think those reports about Meghan and Harry at Balmoral had them meeting the queen, though. Maybe Harry requested this little tea party during that trip tho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I just googled. I remember shrugging off the Balmoral trip because no one could figure out if the Big Meeting had actually happened. People mag framed it as a question: “Did Meghan Meet the Queen?!” The Daily Mail did as well. Us weekly is the only one that claimed the two had actually met.
When properly scheduled, the royals can do 5+ engagements a day. No reason they couldn’t have tea and go on to work for an hour that evening.
I was thinking that scheduling tea between engagements would take the pressure off both the Queen and Meghan/Harry. There’s no time or pressure to linger because there’s work to do.
Sounds good to me!
No Phil? Not good. I don’t care for the consort but the thought of Liz losing her lifetime love and best friend overshadows this article and gives me the major sads. Hang in there, DoE.
@ Enough Already:
You’re always so knowledgeable……..Is there a sad story on DoE I’m missing, or am i misunderstanding your post?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s been quite ill and I suspect maybe more so than they’ve let on. There was an odd situation a few months ago where key palace staff rushed to BP late one evening. Several reporters questioned it and some outlets speculated it concerned the DoE. The following morning, however, the official line was that it was simply a managerial meeting. No one was buying it and a few days later the palace announced that the DoE was scaling back. If this tea party story is sanctioned it is a bit sad because they didn’t even put up a charade by saying that Phil was in attendance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Enough Already – yes, I agree, I think the Duke has been going downhill both mentally and physically for some time and they’ve kept the extent of his decline quiet.
I have mixed feelings about him – I think he was a wretched father to Charles, and I actually do believe the stories about ongoing infidelity – I also think Mountbatten kind of pressured him into the marriage through family ambition.
But all that said, I do believe he’s the only man HM ever loved, and that she’s never stopped loving him, and having watched my own father, uncle, and grandfather go down with dementia in their old ages (if that is what Philip is suffering from) it is nothing I would wish on anyone. It is a tragic and horrifying thing to watch happen to a loved one – like seeing turps poured over a portrait and their features and identity slowly washing away. If that is the case with the Duke, my heart goes to HM and the family. I fear dementia more than cancer.
Seesit
You paint such a poignant but heartbreaking picture of what that must be lime and probably will be like for GM. I completely agree with your other points.
“I think Grandpa is incredible. He really is strong and consistent. He’s been there for all these years, and I think he’s the rock, you know, for all of us.” – Princess Eugenie on Prince Philip
IMO Philip thought it was his job to raise the heir to the throne and create a worthy (ie. manly) heir. Philip survived a rough childhood, he might have thought that was the way to “make a man” who could survive a difficult world.
He also became the man of the family after the death of the king, the defacto but not real head of household. His attitude may also have roots in his own frustration and insecurity as being seen as a sperm donor and less of a man because he walked two steps behind his royal wife.
Charles withered under this treatment, Anne flourished under it. Much of what Charles does is an outgrowth of Philip’s projects, including land management, wildlife conservation, agricultural sustainability, employment, and technology. Seeking fatherly approval?
Andrew is HM’s favorite because he was the make-up baby, the one they tried for for a long time. The one she could cosset and fuss over after settling in to her role. Ditto Edward being Philip’s favorite, the baby of the family (as Philip is), the one he could linger over, play with, and not have to mould into a 1940s/1950s idea of manhood. It always surprises me that Charles’s resentment focuses on Andrew (his mother’s favorite) instead of Edward (his father’s favorite).
I don’t think he was forced in to the marriage.
“Cherish Lilibet? I wonder if that word is enough to express what is in me.” – Prince Philip in a letter to the King after their marriage
“She is the only ‘thing’ in this world which is absolutely real to me and my ambition is to weld the two of us into a new combined existence that will not only be able to withstand the shocks directed at us but will also have a positive existence for the good.” – same letter to the king
“My job first, second and last is never to let the Queen down.” – Prince Philip
Nota
I don’t even like Phil and those quotes made me tear up. His faults aside, he truly understood the role of consort as a support system for the queen. He never waivered in that capacity and never once took for granted the incredible life his role afforded him. I remember reading The Royals by Kitty Kelly and she described a scene where the courtiers were mocking Philip Behind his back because he would go around BP switching off lights to save on energy costs It broke my heart a little. Lol can you only imagine if spoiled Will and Kate took that attitude?
ETA: I think Edward is a more sensitive, thoughtful person and as a lifelong fine arts lover perhaps he and Charles simply shared a more refined aesthetic than Air Miles Andy. I think Andrew liked pulling Charles’ chain and running to mummy.
He is 96 and is getting increasingly frail. I think that is part of why the Queen and Prince Philip are going to be on the balcony for Remembrance Sunday.
IF she did meet the queen, i bet it was the queen doing the questioning. Not Megan asking how QEIIs dogs are. The queen has decades of small talk experience at dinner parties, and is known to be charming in her own way. And I’m sure she wanted to know about Megan herself more than discuss dogs.
@ Eliza:
Is this a response to my post upthread?
“When he felt the media were trampling over his romance”
No. Ill-considered or not, that edict was sincere. Someone tried to illegally enter her property for crying out loud. Looks like the media is still licking that wound.
Well said!
These people are much too full of themselves
This article is riddled with inaccuracies. They didnt meet at last years IG as Meghan wasn’t at them. His relationship with Chelsy was far more than a “dalliance”. Dont see why they would have suddenly bought/rented another new car. They have fleets of Land Rovers and Audis. Not to mention the stories a couple weeks ago about Meghan having a VW.
Not to mention the stories there a couple of weeks ago telling us all about her going to Balmoral and meeting the Queen there. Wish they’d all stop with these stories until they have something concrete to report on.
YASSSSSSS yayayayay something fun and happy at last. This is not a drill! Also, side eyeing Kate’s “nice girl and very pleasant.” My grandfather had a phrase for comments like that — ‘damning with faint praise.’
@IB – Um, since it is highly unlikely that Kate said any such thing and the article is clearly made up out of whole cloth, why slam her for something no one ever heard her say?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do agree with your comment though. Plus, as others have pointed out, the quote isn’t even attributed to Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@IB Minx!
Duchess of CORNWALL, not CAMBRIDGE.
Which means Camilla said it.
Still side-eying?
@IB
It was Camilla who made that statement, not Kate. And given Camilla’s own history before she married, whatever she says doesn’t really matter. The Queen likes Meghan, Charles is impressed. And most importantly Harry loves her.
Whatever Camilla says matters a great deal to Charles.
Just get engaged already, or if you are, announce it.
I’m hoping they will announce it in early December. After the Queen and DOE’s anniversary.
Serious question for the Britishers – how can you possibly have tea at 5 and still want dinner?
i know …that would serriously F up my appetite
The vast majority of us don’t have tea every day (unless you call your dinner “tea,” which some people do, mostly in the north). The Queen might nibble at a sandwich or a scone, she’s not scarfing down lots of food at that time. For the rest of us, lots of us will drink tea throughout the day, but we wouldn’t stop for a meal at 5:00. High tea is for special occasions, often at a hotel, and I usually skip lunch or dinner, whichever is the closer meal to it.
Yeah I would think high tea is a constant only for the affluent or the aristocrats, anywhere in the world. For me, I go for high tea when I’m on leave or holiday. I totally get why it’s the Queen’s favourite time. I’m always relaxed nibbling at the dainty scones, cakes and sipping tea (also probably because I’m not at work lol).
Thanks Tina Timing-wise it sounds similar to after work cocktails and tapas.
Is Tea the time when she knocks back a few drinks? Maybe they all got solidly tipsy and ended up telling each other dirty jokes.
Maria
I need to know that the queen tells dirty jokes! The queen *is* fond of her Dubonnet and gin, round ice cubes of course.
HM: what’s the difference between meeting royalty and meeting Bill Clinton?
Phil: Do tell, Lilibet.
HM: When you meet royalty you only go down on one knee.
Upper class eat supper at 8 or later, that’s why ‘tea’ with a snack was invented. It’s actually really interesting (to me) how much brits can tell about each other by when or what they eat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t a formal meeting where William brought KM to the Palace especially to meet the Queen. KM was his plus one for Peter’s wedding. William ditched Peter’s wedding to go to Jecca’s brother’s wedding. He left his girlfriend to deal with being at a social event with his important grandmother solo.
I hope she didn’t wear the ripped jeans.
Ha.
LOL, with the shirt hanging out!
I love that top photo of the Queen!!
