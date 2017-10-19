Prince Harry took Meghan Markle to the palace for tea with the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a backseat in the past two weeks. And that’s fine – I’m fully prepared to ease up on speculation about them until we start getting some real confirmations and announcements. I still believe they are already engaged and just waiting to announce it until Meg is done filming Suits, which should be within the next month. It was believed that Meghan was just going to stay in Toronto until she was done filming… but no, she managed to get away for a day trip to London for one special reason: Prince Harry introduced her to the Queen!! Oh, this is interesting. From Richard Kay at the Daily Mail:

The Ford Galaxy with blacked out windows was discreetly waved through the gates of Buckingham Palace and cruised to a halt at the Queen’s private entrance. Out stepped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry, I understand, was introducing his American actress girlfriend to the Queen. They were there for tea. I am told it happened on Thursday last week and inevitably it has set tongues wagging at the prospect of a royal engagement.

Ever since Harry issued his edict about privacy 11 months ago when he felt the media were trampling over his romance, royal aides have been extremely cautious about commenting on his private life. But he desperately wanted his grandmother to meet divorcee Meghan and it would suggest that the couple are making plans for a future together just 18 months after meeting at the Invictus Games in Florida.

Everything about the teatime meeting was deliberately informal, I am told. In part it was to settle any nerves Meghan might have felt but also to ensure it was not widely publicised within the palace. After being driven into the inner courtyard, the couple were said to have been whisked up to the Queen’s private sitting room on the first floor overlooking the palace gardens and Constitution Hill, and which is served by a lift. The Queen had only returned from her long summer break at Balmoral Castle two days earlier. Prince Philip, who has been spending recent times at Sandringham, was not there.

According to an insider the couple arrived in time for tea at around 5pm. It is the Queen’s favourite part of the day and she loves it when her grandchildren are able to join her. She normally sits for half an hour eating from a selection of sandwiches, fruit or plain scones and cake. It is served with her own blend of Darjeeling and Assam tea, known as Queen Mary’s blend.

I understand the Queen spent almost an hour with her grandson and the Los Angeles-born Meghan, who stars in the US legal drama Suits. Insiders say that Harry, 33, had spoken to his grandmother during the summer at Balmoral asking to introduce Meghan, who is three years his senior. She has been a regular visitor to the Prince’s Kensington Palace home during the past year. Although she rarely ventures out on shopping expeditions on nearby Kensington High Street as she did a year ago, she is seen walking around the palace complex by royal staff.

I am told that Prince Charles was ‘very impressed’ when he met the actress-cum-activist earlier this year. The Duchess of Cornwall is said to have told a member of staff that Meghan was ‘a very nice girl and very pleasant’. This, of course, is exactly what Harry has been saying about the girl with whom he is so clearly besotted. After dalliances with Zimbabwe-born Chelsy Davy and actress Cressida Bonas, friends say Meghan is his first ‘grown-up’ love.