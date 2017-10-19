Prince Harry took Meghan Markle to the palace for tea with the Queen

Reception to mark the Centenary of the Women's Royal Naval Service and Women's Auxiliary Army Corp

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a backseat in the past two weeks. And that’s fine – I’m fully prepared to ease up on speculation about them until we start getting some real confirmations and announcements. I still believe they are already engaged and just waiting to announce it until Meg is done filming Suits, which should be within the next month. It was believed that Meghan was just going to stay in Toronto until she was done filming… but no, she managed to get away for a day trip to London for one special reason: Prince Harry introduced her to the Queen!! Oh, this is interesting. From Richard Kay at the Daily Mail:

The Ford Galaxy with blacked out windows was discreetly waved through the gates of Buckingham Palace and cruised to a halt at the Queen’s private entrance. Out stepped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry, I understand, was introducing his American actress girlfriend to the Queen. They were there for tea. I am told it happened on Thursday last week and inevitably it has set tongues wagging at the prospect of a royal engagement.

Ever since Harry issued his edict about privacy 11 months ago when he felt the media were trampling over his romance, royal aides have been extremely cautious about commenting on his private life. But he desperately wanted his grandmother to meet divorcee Meghan and it would suggest that the couple are making plans for a future together just 18 months after meeting at the Invictus Games in Florida.

Everything about the teatime meeting was deliberately informal, I am told. In part it was to settle any nerves Meghan might have felt but also to ensure it was not widely publicised within the palace. After being driven into the inner courtyard, the couple were said to have been whisked up to the Queen’s private sitting room on the first floor overlooking the palace gardens and Constitution Hill, and which is served by a lift. The Queen had only returned from her long summer break at Balmoral Castle two days earlier. Prince Philip, who has been spending recent times at Sandringham, was not there.

According to an insider the couple arrived in time for tea at around 5pm. It is the Queen’s favourite part of the day and she loves it when her grandchildren are able to join her. She normally sits for half an hour eating from a selection of sandwiches, fruit or plain scones and cake. It is served with her own blend of Darjeeling and Assam tea, known as Queen Mary’s blend.

I understand the Queen spent almost an hour with her grandson and the Los Angeles-born Meghan, who stars in the US legal drama Suits. Insiders say that Harry, 33, had spoken to his grandmother during the summer at Balmoral asking to introduce Meghan, who is three years his senior. She has been a regular visitor to the Prince’s Kensington Palace home during the past year. Although she rarely ventures out on shopping expeditions on nearby Kensington High Street as she did a year ago, she is seen walking around the palace complex by royal staff.

I am told that Prince Charles was ‘very impressed’ when he met the actress-cum-activist earlier this year. The Duchess of Cornwall is said to have told a member of staff that Meghan was ‘a very nice girl and very pleasant’. This, of course, is exactly what Harry has been saying about the girl with whom he is so clearly besotted. After dalliances with Zimbabwe-born Chelsy Davy and actress Cressida Bonas, friends say Meghan is his first ‘grown-up’ love.

An hour with the Queen at Buckingham Palace. Tea time, with the Queen. I’ve felt all along that Meghan is pretty clever, and she’s a quick study. Harry would have done what he could to prepare Meghan, but she probably did a bit of research and reading on her own. What would you talk about with the Queen if you were Meg? You probably wouldn’t talk too much about your job, but you would talk about your family, your dogs, your love of animals in general. If Meghan had any horse stories, that would be ideal. Still, an hour of conversation… interesting. Anyway, yes, the Queen has given or will give her blessing. The engagement announcement will be happening soon enough!

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle watch a wheelchair tennis match as part of the Invictus Games in Toronto

  yanni says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Thirsty.

    Reply
  Snazzy says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I the mountain of horrible stories of abuse and hate, I love this, though I did side eye the "divorcee" description of her…

Honking for more fluff pieces in these difficult times :)

    Honking for more fluff pieces in these difficult times :)

    Reply
    Royalsparkle says:
      October 19, 2017 at 8:21 am

      +100

      Lovely lovely lovely!

      Potential King Henry showing whiny willnot middletons how its done.

      Reply
      Casi says:
        October 19, 2017 at 8:36 am

        HARRY. IS. NEVER. GOING. TO. BE. KING.

      whatever says:
        October 19, 2017 at 8:50 am

        @Royalsparkle – its disgusting that you keep writing 'Potential King Henry' in all of your posts when everyone knows that his own brother William, nephew George, niece Charlotte and baby #3 all have to die in order for Harry to get on the Throne.

      SoulSPA says:
        October 19, 2017 at 9:06 am

        Correct me of I am wrong but isn't it possible for the Parliament to take William and his children out of succession? And appoint Harry as King? I do believe that Harry would make a lot better king than William the Ordinary. Steady work in the army for about 10 years I read, much more involvement with charity showing warmth and interest, the super amazing Invictus Games. William, in his second in lime position, shows petulance, huge mistrust, he lies and is caught with the lies, pretends to be working, has a less than ordinary wife showing her bits or laughing her ar** off at memorials, makes no use whatsoever for the public of her more than expensive education, they both spend a huge amount of resources for which they do very, very little. And all the lies, again. And the distance he creates between him and his wife and the public. Harry would be a lot better. I just hope he makes a wise choice of wife. She will not be his wife only, but in a public role. Paid for with unlimited funds.

      LAK says:
        October 19, 2017 at 9:18 am

        Putting aside the possibility of a King Harry, why do people believe that William and his line have to die to accomplish it?

        The process only requires parliament sign off to remove William and his line. No bloodshed or deaths necessary.

        He still has the option of removing himself. They all do. Even Charles. Death is not a requirement.

      Merritt says:
        October 19, 2017 at 9:27 am

        @Soul

        Yes, but highly unlikely to happen barring William and his descendants doing something truly horrible. If they were going to go through all that, the monarch would probably just end instead.

      seesittellsit says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:05 am

        @SoulSPA – the conditions under which Parliament would remove the next in line would have to be monstrous – and William has three children. Do you really suppose that absent truly extraordinary circumstances, Parliament would simply as a matter of whim, sit down and remove William AND his three children?! Technically, Parliament could also issue a death warrant for the Queen and she would have to sign it, and it could also at its own volition abolish the monarchy altogether, Do think that’s likely to happen any time soon? William would have to be declared mentally incompetent, or found to be a child molester, or embezzling state funds or something. And his children would still be next in line.

        Yes, William could remove himself, but why would he? This sort of conjecture bears no relationship to reality. Harry is soon to be sixth in line to the throne. Neither he nor his wife, whoever she turns out to be, will ever lead the monarchy. William and his three children come after Charles, and as they grow up and have children, Harry and his children will continue to recede in line, just the way Andrew’s and Edward’s and Anne’s children have.

        In the era of BREXIT and the turns European elections are taking, believe me: the last thing Parliament is interested in is more instability – particularly in the one institution that has come to represent stability. The Abdication in 1936 was an extraordinary event that the country at large and Parliament itself is unliikely to be much interested in.

        I mean, really, Hey, let’s have an Abdication and put Henry and Meghan Markle up there – because Parliament has nothing better to do than rearrange the succession?!

      LAK says:
        October 19, 2017 at 11:00 am

        Seeittellsit: Every abdication/ removal has been an extraordinary event, and not taken lightly, and it’s never happened during a period of national calm.

        It’s a curious thing that at times of national crisis, when the world (or country) should have been looking to fix said crisis, is the moment monarchies have been removed. By parliament or outright revolution.

        You could argue that other monarchies were the problem and had it coming, but the same history repeats itself in the relatively secure British monarchy.

        Monarchy is at safest and secure during periods of calm and or no national crisis.

      perplexed says:
        October 19, 2017 at 11:52 am

        Parliament could technically put Harry on the throne, but I don’t believe it will happen, not even during today’s uncertain times.

        I also think as George ages, his popularity will eclipse his uncle’s. Harry is sort of hot right now. Ten years from now, who knows what he’ll look like (given both the Spencer and Windsor genes at play). Yes, indeed-y, in this media-driven age, I believe society is that shallow. Everyone will be like “whatever” if he starts aging badly. The royals are like a reality show right now and the hot ones get the positive coverage. Chances are good George won’t be ugly (one of the benefits of William not marrying an aristocrat is that the lack of inbreeding cancels out the ugly. Ditto for Harry if he marries Meghan).

        The stupid, insensitive side of me would have been curious to see how people would have reacted to Diana if she had lived and aged to be not quite as phenomenally beautiful as she was when she was 25, regardless of how effective she was as a humanitarian. My bad — I went off on a weird tangent.

        Harry has good qualities, but I think a spotlight shines on them right now because of his youth and looks.

      Charlie says:
        October 19, 2017 at 11:57 am

        Prince William, Second in Lime

        @soul – best typo ever!!

        Is it baby #3 that lets Harry marry without the Queen’s official approval??

        And about baby – while everyone is looking for gender signs – blue lace vs. pink applique – can we add one of each to the office pool? Kate’s age puts her in the ‘high risk’ category (even with no complications) and seriously UPS the odds for multiples. 🤴👸!!

      LAK says:
        October 19, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        Charlie: baby no 4.

      Bellagio DuPont says:
        October 19, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        Can someone tell me what would happen if all 3 Cambridge kids came out as emphatically gay?

      Bellagio DuPont says:
        October 19, 2017 at 12:14 pm

        @ Perplexed:

        Harry has been shredded here endlessly for his fading looks, so I’m not so sure his looks are behind his popularity so much as his charisma and personality (I personally think he’s hot too by the way).

        So many men can still be thought of as sexy even when they’re not traditionally good looking: Javier Bardem, Seal, Gordon Ramsey, Adrien Brody….etc

        As long as he remains fit and keeps his personality witty and playful, I think he can still be appealing long after his looks have deserted him.

      LAK says:
        October 19, 2017 at 12:25 pm

        Bellagio DuPont: I suspect the church of England might have an opinion, and of course homophobes, but their sexuality wouldn’t deprive them of their status, the line of succession would remain the same. And after they died, the throne would go to Harry if he were still alive or his children.

        We’ve had openly gay and *speculatively gay monarchs before.

        *Speculative in the sense that everyone thought they were gay because they seemed to prefer male favourites, with no conclusive evidence that it was more than bromance.

        The only thing that would be affected would be any kids they might adopt as gay couples because those children would be barred from the throne as they aren’t born ‘of the blood’ + ‘of the body’ + ‘of legitimate marriage’. The last 2 points would also exclude any kids born of surrogates even if baby was genetically related.

    bleu_moon says:
      October 19, 2017 at 8:58 am

      They managed to work in both "divorcee" and "three years his senior." Heavens!

      Reply
  Nicole says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Finally a story with teeth. Hmmm if I were her I would probably talk about the social justice work I do. Meghan does quite a bit and I feel like the queen would appreciate that.

    Reply
  whatever says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I find this story odd, random and most likely untrue….why would she be in the UK on a random Thursday in October when Suits finishes filming in a month?. You would have though she would be busy filming the final few episodes of the season and enjoying her time with the cast and crew. If the rumours are true that she is leaving Suits and moving to London, she only has a few weeks left to savour her hard-fought acting career and the freedom that goes along with it.

    Reply
    Lobbit says:
      October 19, 2017 at 7:55 am

      IDK that's it's odd or random to take a long weekend to meet your potential fiancé's grandma – especially if you need granny's approval to actually get married.

      Reply
      whatever says:
        October 19, 2017 at 8:02 am

        I just don't find this story to be true. There are other opportunities to meet the Queen in the future before an engagement announcement, if they haven't met already. Like around the date of the Queen's 70th wedding Anniversary in mid-Novemember. They could meet in private then because Suits would have wrapped for the season and Meghan will most likely be in the UK around this time anyway. But meeting the Queen on a random Thursday in October when her job is only going to last a few more weeks? – nah I don't buy it.

      PrincessM says:
        October 19, 2017 at 8:44 am

        What I love about Harry and Meghan is how they have avoided people taking photos of them. Meghan is always in and out of the UK without being snapped. Great. Although the article says that she does not shop on High St. Ken as often as before , but who really knows, she probably still does. For all we know she may be sitting in KP right now.

      lobbit says:
        October 19, 2017 at 8:58 am

        Every day is random – until it's not! And I imagine that when the Queen makes room in her calendar for you, you take it. End of. YMMV, though.

      • whatever says:
        whatever says:

        October 19, 2017 at 8:59 am

      • Enough Already says:
        Enough Already says:

        October 19, 2017 at 9:24 am

      • Handwoven says:
        Handwoven says:

        October 19, 2017 at 10:04 am

      • whatever says:
        whatever says:

        @Enough Already

        @Enough Already

I'm pointing out the hypocrisy. On one hand you have Harry who has tried best to shield Meghan and his relationship from media intrusion, even publicly calling out the media intrusion of Meghan. On the other hand, you have Meghan who is happy to take part in a really, really obvious pap shoot outside a London spa in a week where magazines and newspapers on both sides of the pond were speculating to death at whether Meghan will show up/be invited to Pippa wedding/reception. Other celeb's have been called out for demanding privacy but doing staged pap shoots when its suits them so why not H &M?

EDIT – I also agree with @Handwoven she's not that rich so

        EDIT – I also agree with @Handwoven she’s not that rich so maybe there was a financial motive involved.

      • Enough Already says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:16 am

        Handwoven
        The principle is true but I don’t see her lacking the ethics to do it. Her brand seems to be more about millennial poshness than Fergie-esque grasping opportunism.

      • LAK says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:17 am

        There was a leak last year (not covered widely i must add) about the fallout of the Levenson enquiry and how various establishment entities were regrouping and negotiating with the media. Parliament, in particular, was gang ho about curbing press freedom.

        The media responded by setting up it’s own self-regulatory body, IPSO, which 99% of UK media signed up to, because they do not want press freedom curbed.

        In the leak was information about the royal family, and in particular MM and Harry and the timing of his letter telling the media to back off from trolling MM

        Allegedly, in recognition that UK media tends to create the market for tabloid pictures, MM and Harry insisted that the IPSO lean on UK media so that no pictures of her are published in the UK because it creates a tabloid frenzy and harrassment of her whether she’s in the UK or abroad.

        If no pictures are published in the UK, then no tabloid frenzy or harrassment.

        There was an implied threat that if this request was breached, the royal family would throw their weight behind the parliamentary threat.

        Therefore the UK media don’t publish any pictures even if MM does a naked conga infront of the DM offices, which happen to be near KP on Ken High Street, out of self- interest and self-preservation.

        Here is a nice summary of the royal family’s negotiations with the media post-levenson.

        http://popbitch.com/2016/12/part-iii-battle-royal/

        With that in mind, all pap pics of MM that are published are approved.

        The media try to get round the injunction by papping her family members since the injunction is MM specific rather than extended MM family specific or writing clickbaity articles about her, but in effect, Harry threw weight of royal family’s ability to affect UK institutions and public life behind MM, and thus no unapproved pap photos.

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        October 19, 2017 at 12:37 pm

        @ Whatever:

        First of all, saying the spa picture was an arranged pap shot by Meghan is nothing short of speculation – unless you have some evidence pointing otherwise? Have you seen any contracts, payment receipts…..even the claim of a verbal agreement between her and said Paps? Anything?

        *EVEN IF* it were a pap shot, how is that hypocritical? Allowing and releasing a few pictures every once in a while as part of a carefully planned exercise to control your image (especially as a celebrity) is a vast chasm away from the insane feeding frenzy that takes place when these cockroaches (paps) are allowed free reign.

        Not everything is black and white. There are shades of gray on this picture too.

    • Connell says:
      October 19, 2017 at 8:22 am

      At first it didn’t make sense to me that Meghan would have asked for a few days off for a meeting with the Queen, when she could have just waited a month and finished filming first. However, Meghan wants to be engaged by the end of the year. I think this story came from Meghan’s people to Richard Kay, and I believe it’s true. I doubt the Queen will give her permission that quickly. As fifth in line, and even when Harry is sixth, he is required to get permission. I just don’t think The Firm moves that fast. Just my opinion.

      Reply
    • Royalsparkle says:
      October 19, 2017 at 8:32 am

      Meg Sparkle may have already finish with Suits. The story of her leaving …’ending in Nov’ heck that contract is releasable – especially for the BRF – already completed her scenes (not filming every day), so she would leave with Prince Henry after IG.

      Their home and announcement is priority along with Princessing lessons re: HM Tea meeting – and BP/The Firm wedding and future duties planning which may have taken place after Tea.

      Reply
    • PrincessM says:
      October 19, 2017 at 8:34 am

      But we don’t really know what the situation is with Suits and I doubt if she has much more work to do. For all we know she may be free from her contract.

      Reply
    • Merritt says:
      October 19, 2017 at 8:34 am

      Actors are only on the schedule for days when they are in the scenes filming. If she personally wasn’t filming on certain days, then it is not as unlikely as you are trying to suggest.

      Reply
  5. loislane says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Happy for them. I’ve got the feeling they will slayyy together.
    The amount of bad mouth and racists could give you a head ache. Thanks god I just pity those people.

    Reply
  6. Lobbit says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Oohhhh finally some good gossip on these two! The well has been so dry lately. I think Richard Kay is an old school gossip, isn’t he? Wasn’t he one of Lady Diana’s contacts back in the day?

    Reply
  7. aquarius64 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Notice the Daily Mail article described Chelsy and Cressida as “dalliances”. I bet they appreciated being written off as meaningless jump offs after spending years with Harry.

    Reply
  8. tw says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:51 am

    “American actress”
    “divorcee”
    “3 years his senior”
    “Los Angeles-born”
    Thanks for the reminders Daily Fail

    Reply
    • Olenna says:
      October 19, 2017 at 8:16 am

      IKR. That rag is just sh*t.

      Reply
    • Royalsparkle says:
      October 19, 2017 at 8:52 am

      +100

      Last week was follow up Tea – at formal Buckingham Palace, the symbol of our Queen!
      And to discuss the planning for media consumption of HM approval.

      Reply
    • OTHER RENEE says:
      October 19, 2017 at 9:39 am

      Grace Kelly was also an American born actress and she did just fine in Monaco.

      Reply
      • seesittellsit says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:12 am

        @Other Renee – she was 25, an Oscar winning actress from a prominent Philadelphia family, and her marriage with Rainier was arranged. They barely knew each other, and their marriage was deeply troubled. Kelly didn’t end up terribly happy, and Monaco is the size of a postage stamp and is still technically a protectorate of France. Without a male heir in each generation, Monaco reverts to France. Hence, Albert finally in his fifties having to get himself a classy brood mare after decades of, er, avoiding marriage.

        And Monaco isn’t Great Britain. Grace married Rainier precisely to get herself a new career as royalty, if minor royalty. It was all very “Ruritanian” as they say. They met only a few times before the engagement was announced. They ended up living separate lives.

      • LAK says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:37 am

        Seeitasitis: Re: that France/ Monaco rule. It was thrown out in 2002. It was Ranier’s last negotiated settlement with France after it looked like Albert would die a bachelor. Ranier negotiated the addition of females to the line of succession so that Caroline and Stephanie and their progeny would inherit if Albert never had any legitimate children, male or female. If not for that change, Caroline and Stephanie would have lost their places in the line of succession the minute Albert became monarch.

        The other caveat added to new settlement was that in the event of no heirs to the throne, a regency council would take power until a new monarch was elected from the wider Grimaldi descendants.

        All illegitimate / adopted children and their descendants were permanently excluded.

      • Amelie says:
        October 19, 2017 at 11:22 am

        Did they really change the laws of succession though? Jacques, Charlene’s boy twin, will inherit the title of Prince from his father Albert and not Gabriella. Gabriella was born first so following that logic she should be the Crown Princess, not Jacques who is the Crown Prince. Not sure if it’s an exception to the rule because Charlene happened to have a boy and girl at the same time. I wonder if it would have been the same had she had two twin girls or just a single girl. But when I saw that after Charlene had the twins I definitely rolled my eyes. Gabriella was born first so I thought she would get the Crown Princess title but Monaco is still backward with its laws of succession (kind of like Japan).

      • Merritt says:
        October 19, 2017 at 11:33 am

        @Amelie

        Monaco still has male-preference primogeniture. Meaning male children are in front of their older sisters in terms of succession.

      • LAK says:
        October 19, 2017 at 11:49 am

        They didn’t change the law of primogeniture.

        This is what they removed (paraphrasing).
        1. In the event of NO MALE heir, Monaco reverts back to France.
        2. No female can ever inherit the throne.
        3. Illegitimate or adopted children can be appointed to rule.

        This is what was changed / added (paraphrasing)
        1. Monaco doesn’t revert back to France regardless of the heir situation, even if there is no heir at all.
        2. Females were added to the line of succession.
        3. Illegitimate and adopted children were permanently excluded. Even if the main line dies out. Only legitimate children or their descendants are acceptable to reign.

        Ps: i think the 3rd rule in reformed settlement was cheeky because Rainer’s mother was born the illegitimate daughter of the ruling prince who had formally adopted her when he failed to have any other children.

        Further, Albert already had a daughter, albight illegitimate, when this settlement was negotiated.

        I think Ranier wanted to make sure there was no chance in hell of Albert’s illegitimate children reaching the throne. If i recall, he thoroughly disapproved of Albert’s choices.

      • notasugarhere says:
        October 19, 2017 at 11:55 am

        Albert also said he didn’t know the genders of the babies they were expecting but Charlene did. He stated that if they were both boys, he would select the heir when they were older. He seemed to think whatever he wanted to do re. succession would be fine.

  9. starryfish says:
    October 19, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Eh this story is likely nonsense, both Harry & the Queen had early evening engagements on that day, I doubt they squeezed in tea beforehand. I’m more inclined to believe the earlier reports that they met at Balmoral at the end of the summer. As for what they’d talk about? Their dogs, traveling, and how wonderful Harry is would probably be safe topics to stick to..

    Reply
  10. Snowflake says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Sounds good to me!

    Reply
  11. Enough Already says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:09 am

    No Phil? Not good. I don’t care for the consort but the thought of Liz losing her lifetime love and best friend overshadows this article and gives me the major sads. Hang in there, DoE.

    Reply
    • Bellagio DuPont says:
      October 19, 2017 at 9:08 am

      @ Enough Already:

      You’re always so knowledgeable……..Is there a sad story on DoE I’m missing, or am i misunderstanding your post?

      Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      October 19, 2017 at 9:34 am

      Bella D
      He’s been quite ill and I suspect maybe more so than they’ve let on. There was an odd situation a few months ago where key palace staff rushed to BP late one evening. Several reporters questioned it and some outlets speculated it concerned the DoE. The following morning, however, the official line was that it was simply a managerial meeting. No one was buying it and a few days later the palace announced that the DoE was scaling back. If this tea party story is sanctioned it is a bit sad because they didn’t even put up a charade by saying that Phil was in attendance.

      Reply
      • seesittellsit says:
        October 19, 2017 at 10:19 am

        @Enough Already – yes, I agree, I think the Duke has been going downhill both mentally and physically for some time and they’ve kept the extent of his decline quiet.

        I have mixed feelings about him – I think he was a wretched father to Charles, and I actually do believe the stories about ongoing infidelity – I also think Mountbatten kind of pressured him into the marriage through family ambition.

        But all that said, I do believe he’s the only man HM ever loved, and that she’s never stopped loving him, and having watched my own father, uncle, and grandfather go down with dementia in their old ages (if that is what Philip is suffering from) it is nothing I would wish on anyone. It is a tragic and horrifying thing to watch happen to a loved one – like seeing turps poured over a portrait and their features and identity slowly washing away. If that is the case with the Duke, my heart goes to HM and the family. I fear dementia more than cancer.

      • Enough Already says:
        October 19, 2017 at 11:06 am

        Seesit
        You paint such a poignant but heartbreaking picture of what that must be lime and probably will be like for GM. I completely agree with your other points.

      • notasugarhere says:
        October 19, 2017 at 11:11 am

        “I think Grandpa is incredible. He really is strong and consistent. He’s been there for all these years, and I think he’s the rock, you know, for all of us.” – Princess Eugenie on Prince Philip

        IMO Philip thought it was his job to raise the heir to the throne and create a worthy (ie. manly) heir. Philip survived a rough childhood, he might have thought that was the way to “make a man” who could survive a difficult world.

        He also became the man of the family after the death of the king, the defacto but not real head of household. His attitude may also have roots in his own frustration and insecurity as being seen as a sperm donor and less of a man because he walked two steps behind his royal wife.

        Charles withered under this treatment, Anne flourished under it. Much of what Charles does is an outgrowth of Philip’s projects, including land management, wildlife conservation, agricultural sustainability, employment, and technology. Seeking fatherly approval?

        Andrew is HM’s favorite because he was the make-up baby, the one they tried for for a long time. The one she could cosset and fuss over after settling in to her role. Ditto Edward being Philip’s favorite, the baby of the family (as Philip is), the one he could linger over, play with, and not have to mould into a 1940s/1950s idea of manhood. It always surprises me that Charles’s resentment focuses on Andrew (his mother’s favorite) instead of Edward (his father’s favorite).

        I don’t think he was forced in to the marriage.

        “Cherish Lilibet? I wonder if that word is enough to express what is in me.” – Prince Philip in a letter to the King after their marriage

        “She is the only ‘thing’ in this world which is absolutely real to me and my ambition is to weld the two of us into a new combined existence that will not only be able to withstand the shocks directed at us but will also have a positive existence for the good.” – same letter to the king

        “My job first, second and last is never to let the Queen down.” – Prince Philip

      • Enough Already says:
        October 19, 2017 at 12:04 pm

        Nota
        I don’t even like Phil and those quotes made me tear up. His faults aside, he truly understood the role of consort as a support system for the queen. He never waivered in that capacity and never once took for granted the incredible life his role afforded him. I remember reading The Royals by Kitty Kelly and she described a scene where the courtiers were mocking Philip Behind his back because he would go around BP switching off lights to save on energy costs It broke my heart a little. Lol can you only imagine if spoiled Will and Kate took that attitude?

        ETA: I think Edward is a more sensitive, thoughtful person and as a lifelong fine arts lover perhaps he and Charles simply shared a more refined aesthetic than Air Miles Andy. I think Andrew liked pulling Charles’ chain and running to mummy.

    • Merritt says:
      October 19, 2017 at 11:42 am

      He is 96 and is getting increasingly frail. I think that is part of why the Queen and Prince Philip are going to be on the balcony for Remembrance Sunday.

      Reply
  12. Eliza says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:12 am

    IF she did meet the queen, i bet it was the queen doing the questioning. Not Megan asking how QEIIs dogs are. The queen has decades of small talk experience at dinner parties, and is known to be charming in her own way. And I’m sure she wanted to know about Megan herself more than discuss dogs.

    Reply
  13. Enough Already says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:15 am

    “When he felt the media were trampling over his romance”
    No. Ill-considered or not, that edict was sincere. Someone tried to illegally enter her property for crying out loud. Looks like the media is still licking that wound.

    Reply
  14. Mike says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:41 am

    These people are much too full of themselves

    Reply
  15. Lainey says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:43 am

    This article is riddled with inaccuracies. They didnt meet at last years IG as Meghan wasn’t at them. His relationship with Chelsy was far more than a “dalliance”. Dont see why they would have suddenly bought/rented another new car. They have fleets of Land Rovers and Audis. Not to mention the stories a couple weeks ago about Meghan having a VW.
    Not to mention the stories there a couple of weeks ago telling us all about her going to Balmoral and meeting the Queen there. Wish they’d all stop with these stories until they have something concrete to report on.

    Reply
  16. IB says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:46 am

    YASSSSSSS yayayayay something fun and happy at last. This is not a drill! Also, side eyeing Kate’s “nice girl and very pleasant.” My grandfather had a phrase for comments like that — ‘damning with faint praise.’

    Reply
  17. minx says:
    October 19, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Just get engaged already, or if you are, announce it.

    Reply
  18. Enough Already says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Serious question for the Britishers – how can you possibly have tea at 5 and still want dinner?

    Reply
  19. Enough Already says:
    October 19, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I believe she met the Queen at Balmoral unofficially but this official visit is Harry not wanting the snickers Kate got for not formally meeting the queen until much later in the ring game. If this story is true it shows Harry wants to do this right.

    Reply
  20. Donna says:
    October 19, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I hope she didn’t wear the ripped jeans.

    Reply
  21. Zondie says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    I love that top photo of the Queen!!

    Reply

