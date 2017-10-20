Quentin Tarantino on Harvey Weinstein: ‘I knew enough to do more than I did’

Well, we’ve been waiting for it, and here it is. Quentin Tarantino has finally made some in-depth comments about Harvey Weinstein. Tarantino was one of the biggest auteurs to come out of ‘90s-era Miramax, and QT’s relationship with Weinstein was always reported to be very close – professionally close, but with many personal connections too. It was obvious that Weinstein liked QT a lot, and it was obvious that QT always felt like he “owed” Weinstein a lot for producing and distributing his films. QT previously offered a brief comment for Amber Tamblyn to publish, but this week. Tarantino sat down with the New York Times for an in-depth interview:
In case you couldn’t tell, Tarantino isn’t offering a vague, weak “no one knew, I didn’t know” statement. Some highlights:
He knew some of it: “I knew enough to do more than I did. There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things. I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard. If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him.”
He knew about Mira Sorvino & Rose McGowan: Tarantino revealed to the Times that he had been dating Mira Sorvino, one of Weinstein’s many accusers, when he heard Weinstein made inappropriate advances. He was also aware Weinstein had reached a settlement with Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape. “What I did was marginalize the incidents,” he said, noting that he failed to see each encounter as a component of a larger issue. “Anything I say now will sound like a crappy excuse.”
He didn’t take the women seriously: “I chalked it up to a ’50s-’60s era image of a boss chasing a secretary around the desk. As if that’s O.K. That’s the egg on my face right now.”
He thought Weinstein would back off of Sorvino because they were dating: He recalls thinking, “I’m with her, he knows that, he won’t mess with her, he knows that she’s my girlfriend.”
Is this about Uma? He confronted Weinstein about the second incident recounted by his actress friend, and he said Weinstein offered what Tarantino considered a weak apology to the actress.
He wants men to do more: Hollywood has been “operating under an almost Jim Crow-like system that us males have almost tolerated. We allowed it to exist because that’s the way it was.” He also asked men in Hollywood to take a more prominent role: “I’m calling on the other guys who knew more to not be scared. Don’t just give out statements. Acknowledge that there was something rotten in Denmark. Vow to do better by our sisters.”
He talks a lot about Mira, and his thought process – how he normalized Weinstein’s behavior – when she told him what Weinstein had done to her. Tarantino rationalized it by thinking that Weinstein was merely infatuated with Mira, that he was just “hung up” on her, like it was crush and he couldn’t help it. I mean… I appreciate the fact that Tarantino isn’t playing dumb. I appreciate that he isn’t naming anyone who hasn’t already told her story. I appreciate that he’s looking forward, to what can be done and what should be done. But… of course he doesn’t come across as a guy who seriously thought about those stories over the years. And that’s the problem. (At least he’s acknowledging it though?)
This is what I meant when I said last week that I was waiting for someone to admit they knew, admit they looked the other way, admit they were wrong, admit they fucked up.
I haven’t read the whole interview, and I don’t believe there is ANY way he can justify looking the other way – but I appreciate the honesty. Need more of this acceptance of fault, rather than a chorus of ‘I didn’t know’.
Tarantino is 100% at fault her, but in accepting this he is drawing attention to just how deeply rooted this issue is – instead of pretending like it was a super secret, he is drawing attention to the fact that PEOPLE KNEW, and kept working with the guy. Just like they keep working with other abusers. Just like they will keep working with other abusers.
There was an article in the Telegraph this week about just how well known Wienstien’s antics were – for anyone who still believes the ‘I didn’t know’ narrative.
Okay so some people knew about Weinstein’s behavior. How is this newfound knowledge going to translate into this whole mess? Those people who knew will not be punished in any way.
This is where I am too. I believe what he says because he knows it doesn’t look good and shouldn’t look good. Everyone just needs to be honest. Double talking helps no one except make the statement feel like a lie.
So Affleck and Damon can just shut up. Liars.
Yep. I’m glad someone big said this because people on here were convinced that this wasn’t the case
Of course they knew. This was so widespread that non-famous people knew the deal. He said so many things here that were interesting
1. He heard firsthand accounts and did nothing
2. Please notice he thought that even an obsession with Mira was normal. Please note the director/producer-young actor relationships in Hollywood. While a lot of people find it gross or inappropriate he thinks it’s normal. In reality the power dynamic makes it not
3. Rationalizing every time he heard a story and explaining it away.
This is exactly what I was getting at when this story broke last week. Everyone knew. I’m sure some people that said they weren’t victim may have been or ALMOST were. But again I didn’t believe the faux shock. Now maybe some people will wake up to what a lot of people already knew about Hollywood
Cosign. Especially your number 2.
I agree with everything you said.
Absolutely. No more babe in the woods routine. This is a problem that needs to be revealed so that the system can be dismantled.
Have heard some rumors about Tarantino. I think Weinstein was comfortable sharing his gross behavior cause they may have been semi-kindred spirits. He was probably more circumspect with some of the other actors.
100%. It’s ironic to hearing QT talk about this as my ex BF represented actress Misty ( I forget her last name) who “befriended” QT. He promised to giver her a part in his film if she would let him lick her toes…I remember my ex being really disturbed by this as Misty was a troubled, young newer actress desperate for work and he told me this in cofidence. God only knows what else, QT propositioned…so as far as I am concerned, QT is a big fat hyprocrite talking about all of this and not taking responsibility for the fact that he also took advantage of actresses…
Mallie, yeah I’ve heard that gross rumor before. Ugh, this guy may be just trying to get ahead of his own scandal.
Of course he knew. It’s refreshing he’s being honest.
EVERYONE KNEW.
It’s also not okay to refuse to forgive people who knew but continued to work with him. He rationalized it because he felt he had to. He wanted to work. So did Paltrow, so she did more films with him…and won an Oscar because she decided to work with him. It’s not okay to refuse to forgive men (or women) who didn’t speak up or who CONTINUED TO WORK with him. When one person holds the key to your entire future in the profession you are passionate about, it’s wrong to blame people for rationalizing working with him. That goes for QT and Paltrow, and everyone else coming forward and being honest. Blame the abuser. Not the people he had power over. Blame the liars who claim they didn’t know. But don’t skewer people being honest, or they will stop coming forward. You shouldn’t ever punish people for coming forward, or they will stop coming forward.
How sad is it that THIS is one of the better statements? The guy is literally going, “I was an enabling dirtbag for twenty five years” and it’s still 100% better than what Damon and Affleck had to say.
This one too.
https://etcanada.com/news/264156/screenwriter-scott-rosenberg-says-everyone-knew-about-gluttonous-ogre-harvey-weinstein/
Yes. At one point in that interview he says that nobody was prepared to “acknowledge something is rotten in Denmark”. It’s so true and at least he has the self-awareness to own it and understand that the problem is systemic, not individualised to just Weinstein.
But it *is* sad. It *is* sad that such a teensy tinsy baby step towards acknowledging the size of the problem is the best we’re getting, even after these last weeks of hideousness.
Where are the demands for systemic change? For union involvement? For safeguarding procedures? And for those safeguarding procedures to be a mandatory requirement for, say, any union members to work on a project or to make eligibility for grants monies or tax credits?
Handwringing is understandable but, in the end, a complete waste of everyone’s time.
This. Nobody has come out and said, okay, we need to set up a framework that makes this stuff a damn sight harder to get away with.
There needs to be a specific set of union guidelines to protect women at work in that industry. Perhaps even more urgently, one to protect children.
Child actors should never be alone with anyone without a chaperone, independently appointed and with a teaching, not an industry, background. That may sound draconian, but in the UK nobody has alone time with kids in a professional setting without a screening that can take allegations, not just charges/convictions, into account. It’s called a DBS screening, and an enhanced one covers anyone dealing with young people or children. There is no such thing, with an enhanced screening, as an expiry on any past allegations or convictions. The child’s protection comes first. A teacher working as a chaperone would risk their whole career if they allowed the kid alone with an industry staffer, without that clearance. And if the culture shifted enough, the staffer would be so scared of false allegation that they would want the chaperone there to protect them. That’s when you know the power has shifted; when people will take the allegations seriously enough that the powerful party has to shield themselves from having them made.
The actress one would be harder, but there has to be some way women in the industry can come together and set up a system to mutually protect one another from predation of this kind. And there need to be clear and advertised sanctions when it happens – real professional consequence. Or it will remain an accepted part of the industry, and women will continue to be harmed.
Even if you leave the Weinstein aspect out (and let’s not forget Terry Richardson – nobody is talking about him this week) the stories Jennifer Lawrence recounted are hideous. In most professions, people doing that would face disciplinary procedures.
In the UK, you need a DBS check for any kind of working with kids, even volunteering to listen to kids read in supervised school settings.
It can’t be beyond the capacity of entertainment to come up with similar things to protect women.
Until unions start saying they won’t allow their members to work on productions without such safeguarding procedures in place, national and local governments start making such procedures a requirement to get tax credits, and arts organisations refuse grants if such procedures aren’t instituted, we won’t get anywhere.
The film industry relies on governmental tax credits. That’s probably the place to start.
Yes. He owned it whereas Damon, Clooney and Affleck refused to. Clooney pretends to be Hollywood’s conscience when he is anything but. He is a fake and a fraud and in recent years (his famewhore wedding) he has become a total sellout to prolong his time in the sun. Next on the list will be selling pictures of his IVF twins to the tabloids I’m sure. Probably in the next couple of weeks after the bad publicity he just got with Vanessa Marquez claiming he blacklisted her. Matt Damon pretends to be Mr Nice Guy but as Rose said he is just “spineless”. Affleck is just vile – and look who his brother is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What Sixer said. This. Completely.
DBS checks were brought in because a school caretaker, with a clean criminal record but repeat allegations of teenager rape that never went anywhere, killed two 11 year olds from the school where he worked. The outcry was so great that the law was changed. Children are now a lot safer.
The industry can be changed, if there is the will to do it. But it will take actors refusing to accept this crap, and those claiming terrible concern and guilt over having looked the other way spearheading calls for change. They want to stop this going on? Then don’t leave it to the women affected to take steps. Stand with them.
You know, asking for a systemic change means that many of those benefiting from the present environment would put their status at risk. Possibly leaving contracts and opportunities to others with more talent.
Men and women, of course.
midigo – yes, of course. Which is why you see NOBODY of influence suggesting such a thing. They’d rather women were raped and abused. That’s the plain, unvarnished truth.
These ideas are going in the right direction but the moment the exec/casting agent/photographer/director etc calls the actor’s cell and says “ok, that meeting went well, loved meeting your safety/union rep. Now meet me for dinner. Alone.” Then we’re back to square one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yup. They want to protect their ability to date and skeeze on hot women actresses, more than they want to protect these mothers and daughters.
boners>womens safety
K, I think that’s a good suggestion.
“Child actors should never be alone with anyone without a chaperone, independently appointed and with a teaching, not an industry, background.”
So much this. Or a therapy background. And you need to be in a database and fingerprinted.
I respect him and Rosenberg 1000% more than the denialists for just having the cojones to say yeah, they knew enough, and looked away. That’s infinitely better than prissy denials and citing their daughters.
And how sad is it, that we want to give cookies to men who put their hands up to giving sexual assaulters a pass, when so many deny having done the exact same thing. A handful of women called the little shit out. Seth Rogen, bless his cotton socks, did it in the most industry-specific platform he had, in the only way that wouldn’t hurt his victimised friend. But where were the men closer to Weinstein who did it at a time when it could have counted?
Isn’t it Seth McFarlane, not Seth Rogen, unless SR called him out too? It was Seth M who made the crack about nominated actresses not having to pretend to like Harvey anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No Lady D, it is Seth Rogen. He spoke with The Hollywood Reporter a week or so ago.
Being a dirtbag in a sea of dirtbags at a time of dirtbag supremacy is a very good reason to behave like a dirtbag honestly. I respect how he recognizes it whithout making up excuses for himself. That comment about the 50′s/60′s boss chasing secretaries rings especially true. QT’s response gives me hope, it sounds honest and well-thought, give me this any time over the sorry laments of those who “knew nothing” but pretend to be “on the side” of HW’s victims and women in general. They aren’t. They are like dumb parrots trying to save their butts by telling what they think we want to ear, whithout ever really getting the point .
That response about the fifties/sixties boss was very familiar to me. It made me think how fast we’ve started to shift the conversation. I have been assaulted and harassed a lot. And a lot of that happened in the nineties when I was in high school and college and that attitude was still so prevalent back then even with people who were on my side and looking back even with myself. If what happened to me back then would happen to me now I would no longer react as I did then, thinking that was just the way the world was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one brought up Meryl Streep? She claimed “One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. …I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True. At least he came clean about it. And in doing that he’s shedding light on the problem. That’s something. I hope actual, tangible change comes from this. That’s the real test. Will anything change?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? His comments literally sent chills down my spine yet at least he admitted it?
But the bar for men has been set so low that I expect many here will applaud him. Sigh.
I agree with you Kitten it’s truly a sad day when we what to give some a praise for admitting they knew Harvey was assaulting women and did nothing to stop it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, but let’s get real: most of us don’t keep quiet when two women tell us that a colleague and friend has raped them, and we know numerous other women are in similar boats. That’s not within the realms of most people’s normal.
He waited long enough to see that he couldn’t claim ignorance. Rose McGowan would have called him on it.
I found the article disturbing because he basically says if he had been more forceful or changed how he thought, he would have had to stop making movies with Harvey.
He didn’t want to acknowledge it because no one else would be as supportive of his movies that have extreme violence and use of racial slurs every 5 minutes.
I have watched 3 of his movies and I do not get the allure of Quentin.
Agree that it is disturbing – the whole situation is fing disturbing and disgusting – but at least he is drawing attention to just how disturbing the whole damn industry and its players are, rather than pretending he is a lovely good guy who had nooooo idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, he has also been lauded as a great auteur which he is not.
Most of his recent films could do with re-editing and cutting out about half, his ideas developed some more, but he is indulged and his movies have suffered.
I think this is true for most of Hollywood though. That was the reason he was able to get away with this for so long. People wanted to work with Weinstein. They wanted him to produce their movies and they wanted him to spearhead their Oscar campaigns. Over the past few weeks we’ve seen how women who rejected him were sort of excluded from Hollywood, and men who protected those women were also banned from Weinstein movies (with the rare exceptions like Brad Pitt.)
I am willing to believe that some of these people didn’t know anything, or only knew “vague rumors” or whatever, but I also think for a large part of those people, it was their way of justifying working with HW, even if it was subconscious. When QT talks about not seeing these incidents as part of a larger pattern – that sounds like he did know it was a larger pattern, and subconsciously was trying to justify ignoring it.
@denisemich, Thank you for your comments. I don’t think that your pointing out this disturbing element of Tarantino’s films is equivalent to derailing, but it paints a broader issue of why Tarantino is problematic. Sadly, I think that you are incorrect about others not supporting his films with their vagrant use of the n-word. Many non-Black people are in love with that word and are itching to utter it; someone else would have helped to bring his works to fruition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s fair to take some time and collect you thoughts on something as big as this. I don’t fault him for waiting.
Well at least he admitted he knew and regrets his actions — unlike Clooney, Damon, and Afleck who all had canned statements and acted like they were appalled and never knew of that side of Harvey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Otherwise, this interview is not a good look for him. When actress after actress spilled the tea to him that should’ve been a sign to move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like this. I mean it is exactly what we have all been asking for from all the Hollywood men. Acknowledge that you were part of the problem, admit that you weren’t blind to what was going on and tell us how you’re planning on doing better in the future.
I’m not a friend of the ‘cancel them all’ thing anyway but I admit to being glad that I can still think of Quentin as someone who ‘gets it’ now even if he didn’t before.
This reads like he really reflected on his own behaviour and honestly looked at himself and admitted that he was comfortable in his privilege.
This^^^^ You stated it better than I could have. Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I am not a fan of the ‘cancel them all’ approach. If people decide to cancel EVERYONE who they deem did not react the right way regarding HW, then they should throw away their TV’s, never go to the movies, never read gossip again, never leave their homes because its a complicated situation that is occuring everywhere, and oh yeah and cancel the entirety of Hollywood. The important part is that the conversation is being had and people are coming forward. I’m over the handwringing. Everyone knew something was going on, this is fact.
Let’s see what the next step is in changing the status quo.
Well said. Tarantino is an asshat but we’re not talking about character here, we’re talking about people in the industry who were put in a position of silence because of Weinstein. Tarantino fits this description, whether we like him or his shitty films or not. Dumping on him at this particular time makes it harder for people to share their truths. Not only women were afraid of Weinstein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, and I think part of the problem is that we have to stop acting as if it’s weird that people enjoy privilege. It’s a positive word. The problem is that your privilege shouldn’t ever come at the expense of someone else–especially someone else’s rape FFS–but it’s human nature to want to enjoy benefits that come your way, whether you deserve them or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
I can’t “cancel” everyone simply because they existed within a larger systemic problem. Women have been enslaved by men since the beginning of time. It has only been within the last 100 years or so that we began to move forward and fight for equality, and although we have made tremendous strides, we aren’t 100% there yet. But we are getting so much closer, and it is actually happening relatively quickly when put in a broader perspective.
Weinstein’s acts were particularly horrendous, but he is only one of many,many offenders of varying degrees, and that is because for centuries society has accepted men viewing women solely as sexual objects and as servants. It will take time for everyone to adjust their mindset, and for dinosaurs like Weinstein to be outed and punished, but the fact that this is finally happening actually gives me hope. I’m looking forward to my daughter growing up in a world where men view women simply as other human beings.
Agreed, especially with the women and the cancelling. I’m not about to jump on board the “Let’s punish the oppressed for the actions of the oppressor” train.
I also don’t agree with the argument that because some people knew that it was more than just philandering, every single person must have known that.
I have to give credit where I feel that it is due: there are a few men being real and honest about this, and I’m not going to bash them for their inaction, I’m going to applaud them for speaking up because THIS is how change really, truly happens. Change doesn’t only come in the form of holding people accountable, or being the trailblazer who has the balls to stand up against some powerful goliath… it also comes in the form of people who were complacent saying “I fucked up, but I won’t do it anymore. I will never be silent about this again.”
Although I’m appreciative and actually somewhat excited, if that’s the right word to use, because I believe we are seeing the beginning of CHANGE, I’m a little disheartened that it’s MEN who are being the honest ones, because other than the women who were abused by Weinstein, the actresses who closely associated with him for years have been liars claiming they knew nothing in an effort to save face.
I keep saying this, and I will continue to: I would’ve been thrilled to hear/read something like this from Meryl Streep. I know some may say I’m being unfair, but who is a more respected or powerful actress than her? And she was extremely close to Harvey all these years… and she gave us a dishonest, lame statement feigning ignorance. I just really wish more women that obviously knew would’ve stepped up and said so and admitted they were afraid for their careers.
I agree. If any real change is expected honesty is necessary. And I understand why it took so long for Quentin to respond. He basically admits he was one of those people that enabled the abuse by keeping silence. It helps that a few men took the time to admit they knew and take us a bit about their desission process as of why they stayed silent or looled the other way. It helps to understand the power structures at work and maybe seek the ways forward. Now, having say that, it is unbelievebly sad that a pwrson who knew about the abuse gets more respect from me today than any of those “i knew nothing” stars that jumped at the first opportunity to save faceand only with the goal of saving face have condemed HW. I am especially dissapointed with Meryl. She shoild rewatch her GG speech and take note. I am not saying that she knew, but she deffinitelly has heard someting. If she really wanted to advance the women’s rights she at least could be bothered to face some embarrament and take us though her thought process, like how she reacted to those rumours and why she choose to stay silent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt the same. The times they are a changing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With famous women, there’s also the fact that a woman or girl can’t even pursue a career as an actress, singer, rapper, or model without being accused of doing time on someone’s dick in order to get that. These women are so used to that aspect of gossip culture that many of them probably wouldn’t make the leap from “rumor has it starlets bang this rich dude for a career” to “Oh my god, this man is a rapist. Who do I tell? Better not work with him.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what some of us wanted; honesty. I did. So I’ll give him that. I hope this HW issue genuinely upset him and he was forced to look at himself, instead of just saying words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. I work with preschoolers and even at the age of four so many kiddos won’t fess up when they’ve done something to hurt someone. They lie, they deflect, it’s so frustrating and sad. This week a little boy hit a little girl and had tears in his eyes when he admitted it wasn’t a mistake but on purpose. I can’t tell you how relieved and proud I was that he actually admitted it — it is so incredibly rare. And it gave me a little bit of hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I appreciate the honesty, this is pretty damning and he still admitted it. It’s still despicable though, the real question is, what are these men going to do in the future when they hear of crap like this again? They better not be turning a blind eye.
And I wish we’d stop with the guessing games on actresses who haven’t spoken yet, and calling those who have (to say they didn’t face such harassment from Wankstain) liars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well slow hand clap for his honesty, it’s the least he could do at this point. However, his whole interview depresses me because essentially what he’s saying is he didn’t care enough to do anything…otherwise, you know, he would have DONE something. It depresses me because I feel like so often we aren’t listened do and when we are we aren’t believed and these scandals come out on an industrial scale and it just reaffirms that we are never listened to or believed.
So true people question Rose McGowan for going off and calling out everyone. I can’t image how she most feels to finally have people listening to her and believing her after years of being kept silent by Weinstein machine and people just blowing her off when she has told them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To the other Rose I agree with you.
For all this talk about believing the victim it seems to have fallen on deaf ears when it came to Vanessa Marquez accusing Clooney. So many people in that post are finding any reason to proclaim his innocence and try to discount her claims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is because her statement made no sense to blame him when she basically said everyone else was the problem. George wasn’t even a star with any power then so it didn’t make sense. That was the conclusion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I appreciate how much time he took to reflect on this and his honesty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think your second statement is so bang on. The men who dealt with him were probably also afraid for their own careers and reputations. The circle is so small for them that one false move and it’s over. When it your livelihood you have to let your conscience weigh in. I see how easy it is ,as Tarantino has proved to forgo that and ignore it.
I’m sure it been stated here before but it’s the culture that the squeaky wheel gets greased. Meaning that even the average person in their industry or life, probably has been afraid to speak out for fear of damaging retribution. I work with people who are having issues with coworkers or management, but they fear nothing will get done or they will be punished for being the problem.
Harvey was notoriously awful to men and women in different ways. Thus many men equated Harvey being a bully and tyrant to them with the sexual harassment and assault of women they knew. It gave them an out, a way to diminish or rationalise what they heard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It does take a measure of bravery to admit that you that you knew and it is much more realistic that he felt a particular obligation to Harvey for his career. It is believable that he would try to convince himself that it was just x or only Y even when it makes no sense.
There is no changing the past, and he can’t go back in time and be a better man. But what he can do is be an instrument in change and apologize personally to each of the victims. It doesn’t even need to be made public.
I fault him for his inaction, but I blame the culture that created Harvey and everything that was in place to allow this to happen for so long. They need to have an advocacy board and an anonymous tip line so that actors can report mistreatment and incidents will be kept in a file so they can see a pattern and investigate. It should be folded into SAG-AFTRA and have a committee, especially for sexual harassment and assault. Encourage reporting to police so that they have a record and then work with The Directors Guild and other guilds to participate on the board. They should also have lawyers who will work pro bono for the large percentage of actors who aren’t making a lot of money so that they can sue for damages or merely get legal advice.
The studios need to do the same and agents need to have their clients well being in mind and not be greedy and part of the problem.
There needs to be a push for to put more women and minorities in positions of power and they should be graded quarterly to see who is making progress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this point what’s bothering me the most is that no one is offering any solutions as to what can be done going forward. I see ideas from both you, magnolia, and Sixer, and a few others and yet not a peep from Hollywood nor any of the powers that be.
Until we heard from the money men, the people who hold real power like studio heads, agency heads, Hollywood is ripe to create another Harvey and also to continue to protect the “Harvey’s” who have yet to be outed. Yes, it’s important to have these conversations about what’s been allowed to happen by TPTB, but where are the conversations about real change? *crickets
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The saddest thing about this whole scenario: The reason no one does anything is because they WANT this system to continue. And for the grosser ones, well, they want to keep forcing themselves on women. They get off on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, as Sophia says and I said above, the fact that it’s only commenters on a gossip website making such suggestions says everything about the likelihood of anything actually changing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am with you guys. I want to hear plans for the future now. We have and will continue to listen to stories and victims should be heard. But who is going to do something to change this?
I hope legal is action is taken because these are crimes. If someone is blacklisted for speaking, they should sue for collusion, and if it is a pattern, a class action lawsuit should be filed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read this yesteday and, man, it’s quite something. I was looking forward to discussing it here. I see a lot in common between him and Kevin Smith, in that they are finding themselves in the same position (Weinstein pretty much took them both under his wing, and made their careers what they are today). This is probably one of the most honest (male) statements I’ve read so far regarding this subject.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is honestly so refreshing. It is okay for men to say they knew. This is the whole reason why this problem is so insidious. Not only does a person commit crimes over and over again, but NO ONE, NO GROUP of people stand up to say no. This is how change can occur. In this industry and others everyone has to acknowledge the problem. All aspects of the problem. And I think the fact that everyone knew and still nothing was done, that is one of the most heartbreaking aspects of this situation.
I would love to see people at The Weinstein Company come forward and say “yes, we assisted him in this abuse.” The people who ushered women to his rooms, left them alone with him. Those people need to come forward.
This is systemic. It is everywhere. To change it people need to acknowledge it. Really when you think about it how amazing is it that all of these women are now coming forward? Lifetimes of hiding abuse and now women all over are coming forward. It is amazing the voices we are hearing right now.
I still love what Lainey has said. What changes will we really see come from this? What concrete changes? What will the internal investigation at The Weinstein Company reveal?
I commend Tarantino for admitting the truth. It’s abundantly clear – and many people in Hollywood are now openly saying – that absolutely everyone knew about it. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and George Clooney lied barefaced when they said they didn’t know what was going on. Also the scripted statements put out by Ryan Gosling and Channing Tatum – written by their PR hacks -
were downright laughable. The credibility of Clooney and co is completely shot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true, especially about Matt, Ben and Clooney credibility or lack thereof.
This is why we shouldn’t have been so quick to praise Clooney for his statement. On the back of Meryl Streep PR statement his appeared to be good. Until you really look at George’s statement and you see all the holes in it and how try PR driven it is.
I read the whole article yesterday. And like others, I thought, finally, here is a man in the industry, who worked over the years with Harvey, and did owe him a great deal as far as his career, being honest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think any of these men understand the fear we as women live with all the time. The catcalls, groping, grabbing, harrassment weekly. The passes made by your Dad’s poker buddies, your sister’s new husband, your own cousin. When you say no how easily they turn on you with such anger and aggression. Your a bitch, a baby, a cock tease. How even some of your girl friends think you are over reacting or should be flattered. All of this before you’ve even graduated high school.
And it only gets worse as you get older. You have to constantly arm yourself. Be aware if you are at a party or on a first date. That sick scared feeling. What is a man afraid of on a first date? She might laugh at him? What is a woman afraid of on a first date? That she will be raped. Men don’t get it. They don’t know that fear. They haven’t been terrifed and looking for a way to escape. Even if it’s just a jerk complaining about his blue balls you get that sick feeling. He will turn on you. It’s your fault. I’m older now but I remember those things. I weap for that young woman and scared girl. We have all met Harvey many times.
Kudos to Tarantino for at least being straightforward about the role he played. So now what? What will bring about real change to out the other abusers and actually protect people from this happening again? Where does it begin? Cause so far, all I’ve heard is crickets and lame ass excuses from the rest of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, but what does he even mean by the statement, “I knew enough to do more than I did.” I don’t know where to even start with that. It makes no sense. Maybe it’s the wording but I don’t get that statement at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emma Thompson said HW was just the tip of an enormous iceberg of routine transactional sexual abuse and criminal behaviour. For people to say they didn’t know shows Hollywood’s extreme self absorption. Of course everyone knew.
QT at least confirmed that HW had free rein to harass, assault and rape what ever woman held his fancy. Nobody was going to stop him, especially anyone who wanted a career in the film industry. So that includes a lot of people who knew and smirked, or turned away or embraced HW for helping them with their acting, directing film career or fashion business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this. People accepted it because they figured the behaviour wasn’t unusual, it was just the huge power he wielded meant he could abuse many more women.
Uma hasn’t said a word…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is under no obligation to.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rs4gK8DuuWY
She has said she is too angry to speak yet but has something to say. We should respect that she is not ready, their is real trauma in her voice and body reaction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh my gosh emilymoon… that video…. you can feel her pain through the screen. i’m sure Uma has seen some horrors and I hope she finds the strength to speak. that being said, even if she doesn’t, i’ll always adore her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, the way she looks at the camera its like she is speaking to someone who hurt her very badly. I once read of a story on the set of one of her first movies Gilliam’s “Adventures of Baron Munchausen” that there was a bet between the Italian crew and the UK crew as to who would take her virginity once she turned 18 (she was 17 at the time), I can only imagine how many stories she has.
Also her ex-husband once said that Harvey would call her ‘family’ and Ethan got super pissed and said “no, we are her family”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really have words for her body language there, except to say it was one of those moments you remember what a weird construct fame is, underneath. That was such a human response.
If she wants, and when she wants. And all the support necessary, whether she goes public or not.
Way better than Clooney’s and Mery’s BS statements. They knew. They rationalized and looked away.
Real question is what is this industry going to do about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nothing as usual
i doubt anything significant will change in that rapists and pedophile haven that is hollywood tbh
hope i’m wrong tho, the problem is way too ingrained, too deeply rooted in the system, and we’re not even accounting for the rest of rapists and pedophiles who are powerful hidden players with ties to politics and huge corporations
not much will change unfortunately, the system will adapt as it has done for a long time
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can appreciate his honesty… he basically said “yeah, I knew, and we were buds, and even when my own girlfriend was a victim I was like nah, it’s alright.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He said he had confronted Harvey but it sounded more like he was hoooping that he won’t have to deal with the way Weinstein treated his gfriend. I didn’t feel like he actually placed his relationship high enough to care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly it dose seem like even when it was in Tarantino face with his girlfriend being assaulted by Harvey that still wasn’t enough for him to stop working with Harvey again it was something that could be pushed aside.
I would give him the slow clap except A) his initial statement expressing shock and upset was complete BS and B) he knew any statement of denial could be decimated by the actress friends and girlfriends who told him of their experiences, or by witnesses who knew he was present at some point during one of HW’s harassments. He waited and, under the usual CYA anxiety, disclosed what he felt he had to. Even though his statement is a better mea culpa than most of his male peers, that’s really because he was in deeper with HW than most of them. I’m finding it difficult to muster any real credit or sympathy for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone knew. Now everyone knows. It’s what happens next that’s most important. Knowledge is hardly consequence totality.
yes, “everyone knew,”. . . i keep coming back to that & it’s a big thing to come to terms with.
I love film, and, admittedly, I’ve put some of these prominent Hollywood/cultural figures on a kind of pedestal, but this whole thing is forcing me to question the subtle messages 1) about women 2) about power 3) about sex 4) about beauty that have shaped the content I’ve exposed myself to.
what messages have I internalized that I should question more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But this is why it’s such an uphill battle. It also explains why so many women voted for Trump
TX Congresswoman: It’s The ‘Responsibility Of The Female’ To Prevent Sexual Abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t even read that. I want to set her on fire just from the title.
Not the point of the article I know, but this systemic sexual harassment is still not analogous to Jim Crow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand the comparison though. A group of people were deemed inferior by another group that already had power. When members of that “inferior” group were victims of crime and abuse, those from the group in power (apart from a courageous few) collectively shrugged and turned their backs. From the outside it may not be a perfect analogy but I get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is one of the best responses so far. What he did was wrong, but he’s owning up to it and not insulting the intelligence of his audience.
I don’t expect anyone to have really spoken up before without a victim wanting to come forward, but continuing to work with Weinstein has no excuse, and Tarantino is accepting this. Unlike the others, who claim to have continued to work b/c they were in the dark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Things like this make me question true responsibility and blame. It reminds me of the Sandusky case at Penn State. People knew, and said nothing. Of course the right thing to do is speak up, but I am often conflicted as to whether or not that makes these bystanders just as guilty? Any thoughts?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it does.
Remember this quote (paraphrasing):
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suppose it takes some courage to admit you knew things were totally sketchy/gross and did nothing. But my question to Quentin as well as all of these people who knew that HW was a disgusting pervert/predator, why did you wait so long to come forward? You had years to do right, but you wait until he is exposed and pretty much ousted from the film making community before you found your voice? How convenient. So you cared so much about your fame/fortune/notoriety that you didn’t dare cross the guy who got you where you wanted to go? Sounds like you sold some of your soul in exchange for your success, Quentin. You and others deserve to feel some shame for your inaction and I am not feeling too bad about that. Here’s an real novel idea. Why don’t you say something to help stop scum bags like HW (I am sure Hollywood is still crawling with them) while they are abusing/harassing those who are vulnerable? Coming forward now doesn’t take away the pain, suffering and horror that so many people endured while you looked the other way, counting the $ this scumbag helped you make.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do better guys!! You have the power to do better so do it! I don’t like QT but this statement acknowledging he knew but he did nothing is far better than lying and pretending you had no clue, then people publicly calling you out that you knew and you’re just as gross…BEN!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not just Ben, it also Matt and Clooney and so on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still don’t understand this notion that if everyone just said something, the problem will just magically disappear. I mean, sure, coming forward is a starting point but it isn’t any way to affect real change–it is not a means to an end.
In order to fix the problem that led to Weinstein’s behavior remaining unchecked, we need a global movement of men willing to do the hard work of interrogating, examining, and rejecting the ideas they were raised with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that Tarantino at least acknowledged that he had some knowledge of the truth & didn’t try the old Matt Damon “awww schucks I knew nothing” routine. If the men won’t at least be honest & admit the truth of the problem, they never have a problem to fix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah it’s tough because as others have said, this is what we wanted: for men to just own their bullshit. QT is literally doing what we said every other dude associated with Weinstein should have done. But now that one guy has stepped up, I still feel unsatisfied and disaffected because I know that this one act won’t change shit.
Yet on the other hand, I’m leery of being too onerous on the issue because I don’t want to discourage men from holding themselves accountable for their mistakes.
And yet still, I feel frustrated and aggravated that during all of this I’m STILL. f*cking. worried. about men’s goddamn feelings.
Ugh.
I saw so many men on social media saying similar things as you referenced here, like “we need to step up” or “I’m so sorry if I ever hurt you (women)” and it’s like…cool, I guess?
But I will stop short of thanking you, men. Honestly, it makes me think of when white people try to prove how woke we are but then get upset when black folks aren’t coming out to thank us for our alliance.
Like, black people don’t owe us shit. We shouldn’t be looking for validation or rewards by going to bat for them. This is our obligation–to right the wrong that is racism; the wrong that WE created.
And I feel similarly about men right now. Great that you’re just waking up to this pandemic issue but don’t expect me to give you cookies for finally getting it. As you say here, they need to start putting this shit into practice and I sure as hell hope they do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Sophia, yes I agree that men hold the responsibility to change things. The problem is, until they are forced by women, it won’t happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Sophie, and this is exactly what I’ve been saying forever but what is so frustrating is exactly what jugil says here: men will not do it on their own.
They really won’t do it until women put pressure on them and refuse to accept anything less than impactful and lasting change in their behavior.
Tarantino’s situation exemplifies this: he knew but didn’t come forward until women forced his hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least he’s owning his part in uncomfortably and self servingly looking the other way. Cough Damon Affleck Allen ad infintum
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget Clooney, Mayor or Hollywood, who was one of the first on the scene to protest his ‘I knew he was a dog but…’ innocence!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe anyone is giving this guy a pass for not “playing dumb” when that was actually his first reaction. Now, after thinking about it and realizing he probably can’t hide the fact he knew more than most about Weinstein’s actions, he’s just using the self deprecating strategy, because what else can he do?
This is a guy who shrugged off a producer harassing his own girlfriend to protect his career. Do you really think he cares now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse