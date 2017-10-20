Quentin Tarantino on Harvey Weinstein: ‘I knew enough to do more than I did’

Embed from Getty Images

Well, we’ve been waiting for it, and here it is. Quentin Tarantino has finally made some in-depth comments about Harvey Weinstein. Tarantino was one of the biggest auteurs to come out of ‘90s-era Miramax, and QT’s relationship with Weinstein was always reported to be very close – professionally close, but with many personal connections too. It was obvious that Weinstein liked QT a lot, and it was obvious that QT always felt like he “owed” Weinstein a lot for producing and distributing his films. QT previously offered a brief comment for Amber Tamblyn to publish, but this week. Tarantino sat down with the New York Times for an in-depth interview:

Quentin Tarantino has known for decades about Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct, he said in an interview https://t.co/ZevU5qW9aG pic.twitter.com/mEYkmNMFU7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 19, 2017

In case you couldn’t tell, Tarantino isn’t offering a vague, weak “no one knew, I didn’t know” statement. Some highlights:

He knew some of it: “I knew enough to do more than I did. There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things. I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard. If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him.” He knew about Mira Sorvino & Rose McGowan: Tarantino revealed to the Times that he had been dating Mira Sorvino, one of Weinstein’s many accusers, when he heard Weinstein made inappropriate advances. He was also aware Weinstein had reached a settlement with Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape. “What I did was marginalize the incidents,” he said, noting that he failed to see each encounter as a component of a larger issue. “Anything I say now will sound like a crappy excuse.” He didn’t take the women seriously: “I chalked it up to a ’50s-’60s era image of a boss chasing a secretary around the desk. As if that’s O.K. That’s the egg on my face right now.” He thought Weinstein would back off of Sorvino because they were dating: He recalls thinking, “I’m with her, he knows that, he won’t mess with her, he knows that she’s my girlfriend.” Is this about Uma? He confronted Weinstein about the second incident recounted by his actress friend, and he said Weinstein offered what Tarantino considered a weak apology to the actress. He wants men to do more: Hollywood has been “operating under an almost Jim Crow-like system that us males have almost tolerated. We allowed it to exist because that’s the way it was.” He also asked men in Hollywood to take a more prominent role: “I’m calling on the other guys who knew more to not be scared. Don’t just give out statements. Acknowledge that there was something rotten in Denmark. Vow to do better by our sisters.”

[From THR & Variety]

He talks a lot about Mira, and his thought process – how he normalized Weinstein’s behavior – when she told him what Weinstein had done to her. Tarantino rationalized it by thinking that Weinstein was merely infatuated with Mira, that he was just “hung up” on her, like it was crush and he couldn’t help it. I mean… I appreciate the fact that Tarantino isn’t playing dumb. I appreciate that he isn’t naming anyone who hasn’t already told her story. I appreciate that he’s looking forward, to what can be done and what should be done. But… of course he doesn’t come across as a guy who seriously thought about those stories over the years. And that’s the problem. (At least he’s acknowledging it though?)

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images