Donald Trump & Sen. Bob Corker have been Twitter-beefing all friggin’ morning

I thought today’s political story was going to be little more than a sideshow, but it turns out to be “the story” of the day. Because political journalists are happy enough to drop the whole “Trump attacking a gold star family” thing, I guess. Trump was allowed to change the subject in a series of tweets this morning, and by that I mean he woke up and decided to bully Sen. Bob Corker, the same guy who coined the term “adult daycare center” when referring to the current administration. Trump tweeted this:
“Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! Isn’t it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn’t get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn’t have a clue as…..the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle’ Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward!”
Unhinged nutjob has been throwing a tantrum all f–king morning. After the first round of tweets, Corker tweeted this:
Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff
— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017
This is our political system in 2017. Seriously. Anyway, Corker didn’t stop there – he gave a series of interviews this morning, to CBS and CNN. A sampling:
Corker: Presidents should "try to bring the country together…not to debase our country—and that has not happened." pic.twitter.com/6nX8d5mbV7
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2017
Corker on Trump: "I think world leaders are very aware that much of what he says is untrue." https://t.co/9RWWc9EfFK
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2017
Corker: Trump is "absolutely not" a role model, will be remembered for the "debasement of our nation." https://t.co/XO0ZIur8GF
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2017
Corker says that he would absolutely not support Trump for another term and that he regrets supporting him in 2016. OH WELL. Here’s the thing: I’m all for Republicans ripping into Trump. The more the f–king merrier, that’s what I think. But don’t expect to be called a maverick or a hero for coming to Jesus at this point. Millions of Americans came to Jesus LAST YEAR and voted for Hillary Clinton because we saw that Trump was an unhinged motherf–ker. We, the Hillary voters, are the ones deserving of a cookie for having to deal with all of you dumbasses who voted for this orange monster.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Yes! It is such a difficult path to walk! I want to be thankful that Republicans are coming to terms with the fact that they supported a racist, classist, sexist, misogynist for President because they truly are the only ones that will be able to remove him. But I also want to be like “but Trump never lied about who or what he was so NOW you’re mad at him for being the scumbag he always was?!” 🤔🤔
Sadly, they’ve always known he was racist, misogynist etc. Hell, that’s probably what made him edible for many of them, despite his shady business background and laughably transparent faith. Those things were real. What’s beginning to bother them is how much of a loose cannon he is. He’s no good for them if they can’t successfully manipulate him.
The GOP made a deal with the devil to get elected and are shocked with the results. HA! They will continue to pay the price until Mueller cleans house. Remember Trump during the campaign was echoing Bernie Sanders platform with a conservative slant. A lot of people were fooled on how he was going to be the best for women, LGBTQ, workers, ect… Then when elected did the opposite! DON’T BE FOOLED AGAIN SO VOTE ALL THESE LIARS OUT IN 2018/ 2020!!!
Exactly. No cookies for these dudes but that being said, #AlertTheDaycareStaff is effin amazing lol.
+1
No cookies here.
If Corker thinks Trump is unfit to serve, he should be calling loudly and forcefully for his impeachment. Corker is simply trying to get his paid slot on CNN when his term ends.
If you can, watch the CBS This Morning interview. He stated that while the position of president is very powerful, they will begin looking at how they can cap him at the knees legislatively. He specifically said with regards to military action and executive orders. They must know Mueller has something.
Don’t for one minute think these folks have come to Jesus. Pence is waiting in the wings, twirling his mustache and rubbing his hands together. More evil is in store. They are jumping off the Trump train and onto Pence’s. Both are a highway to hell.
Of course I’m pissed that Trump was elected but since it’s our reality I’m willing to throw Corker a crumb. The fall of Trump has to start somewhere.
I agree with your point…but honestly, right now we need a LOT more Corkers going on the record. If we don’t applaud them when they stand up, what will encourage more to follow suit? Going against a president of your own party is a risky move. There has to be a reward to take that risk.
We are so vulnerable. Not even voting him out in 2020 will save us in time. We need drastic action SOON, and the only way that will happen is if more congressional GOP members go the way of Corker.
Wow! Finally!
I agree. Corker may not be my favorite human being, but at the very least he is speaking out against this WH maniac when so many other Republicans are afraid and just protecting their job. So kudos from me.
I agree, at least he is being open about what he thinks of him, and anybody putting Trump down is good in my opinion, no matter who you are.
A few weeks ago, when Nancy Pelosi was booed by some democrats for not being forceful enough about DACA, FOX news gleefully announced that the Democrats were “eating their own” and were acting “like a dog returning to its own vomit.” Literal, actual words on FOX News. So, now I’m very happy that the Republicans are eating their own and acting like a dog returning to its own vomit.
Couldn’t be elected as dog-catcher? LMAO. He was elected mayor of Chattanooga and elected and re-elected to the Senate. I didn’t vote for him, and never would, but come on Orange Moron.
Sadly Orange Moron is the one not fit to be dog catcher. So painful that he’s POTUS.
If Corker wants me to take him seriously, he will call for the 25th Amendment to be invoked or for impeachment hearings in the House. Enough of this joke of making adult day health workers responsible. Congress and the Cabinet are the constitutionally responsible parties. And I’m pretty sure Corker hasn’t been there for better compensation for adult day health center workers. Corker needs to do his job and get Trump out. Until he does, he’s just grandstanding
I agree with all of this LP.
exactly, put your money where your mouth is.
They need to walk his talk (they being the ones who supposedly think what he’s saying is correct). Having quotes for history is fine, but DO something!
At least he’s, BC, is saying he made a mistake voting for him. I have not seen anyone else except John Mc calling him out. Therefore I’m giving corker a hand for calling out the dotard, good job.
Jebus. The entire political and media establishment has moved into an internet chat room and seems to feel that this is a viable alternative to running a country. Government by the Twatter. Who coulda thunk it?
(It’s not QUITE this bad in the UK, but we are getting there. Policy arguments, personal political arguments – all conducted via Twatter. Alien races watching us would be forgiven for failing to realise that we actually have bona fide parliaments and legislatures.)
Media and political establishment need to embrace the internet — that doesn’t bother me — but when the POTUS spends more time on Twitter than anything else except maybe golf then we have a serious problem. It’s appalling, incomprehensible.
Exactly. It’s not a place for the conducting of government. It’s a place for communicating what government is doing.
YES DJT lies. He lies for sport, he lies for practice, he lies for fun, and for no reason at all. But here’s the thing.. Corker will vote for DJT’s tax plan that he has been lying about for weeks. So where is the action? Put your money where your mouth is Corker.
Yep.
If I’m not mistaken I believe he said he will not vote for the tax cut.
He also lies to be malicious and vindictive and downright nasty, and to brag about his wonderful (nonexistent) achievements.
Corker hasn’t stopped being a conservative Republican and hasn’t reversed his beliefs on policy. He just recognizes how batshit crazy and dangerous Trump is and is now willing to say so in public, rather than staying silent and hoping the lunatic can focus long enough between Twitter fights to sign legislation (as others like Paul Ryan are doing). Good enough for me.
We have to distinguish between atrocious policies and real danger to the country and the world. We can survive and moderate bad policies if we work at it. But I don’t think we can survive more Trump, and Corker is thinking the same.
OMG, my favorite hashtag now for the little orange one. #AlertTheDayCareStaff
Unfortunately for the US, Trump will easily win a second tenure, thanks to the electoral college and gerrymandering
I’m thoroughly enjoying watching a Republican senator go off leash. But what troubles me is the dozens of other Republican congresspeople who privately agree with Corker but will say nothing because they have to worry about their constituencies, re-elections, and the Republican funding machine. Most of them have consistently chosen party over country — and they will continue to do so.
And once again more distraction and deflection from these horrendous taxcuts and what happened in Niger. I wish the media would spend more time reporting the facts of what will happen if those tax cuts are passed and what happened during the Niger ambush. But instead we get nonstop coverage of Trump’s Twitter beefs. This stupid shit needs to stop.
I’m just happy to see a Republican call Trump out by name, and not pull any punches.
Too many Republicans are getting credit for giving these wishy washy vague statements where they condemn Trump without actually referring directly to him or anything he’s done, so it is nice to see one whose not dancing around it.
Not just those who voted a Trump, but those who voted third party, or not at all. They also are part of the reason this buffoon is in office. And the absurd way we choose candidates. And the electoral college. The person who gets the most votes, should be President. And that means Hillary. Aside from that, the Republicans need a boogeyman. They need someone to complain about and vote “against”. They need an excuse to take to their base as to why their failed policies either failed or were voted down. They need someone else to blame. That’s why some of them are badmouthing their monster. It’s not them. IT’S. ALWAYS. SOMEONE. ELSE.
THIS. All day, every day.
@stacye310, people who voted 3rd party do not deserve to be lumped in with people who voted for Trump or not at all. The motivations are completely different, 3rd party voters chose not to be corralled into the mandatory two choices.
Yeah, I will definitely agree that DT is much worse than Hilary Clinton, but the bar is set SOOOOOOOO low that she could murder somebody on 5th Ave and she would still be a better president than Trump. A donut with a clip on tie would make a better president than Trump.
That being said, Hilary is DEEPLY entangled in the establishment and has a history of seriously questionable decisions as a Secretary of Defense including negotiating weaponry deals with Saudi Arabia.
There are many more qualified candidates than both Trump and Hilary. Obviously Trump is an idiot, but Hilary would have not had a political career without her husband. And as a woman, I really want the first woman president to be someone who didn’t get there by riding the coat tails of a man (even though I don’t think women have been given the opportunity to get their on their own yet).
Either way, it was our electoral system that f–ked over America by forcing American’s to choose between the “lesser of two evils” . This two-party system is used as a tool by the corporate elite to distract and divide citizen in order to maintain their establishment of exploitation and oppression.
” The motivations are completely different…”
Motivations mean NOTHING when the result is the same.
“3rd party voters chose not to be corralled into the mandatory two choices.”
They didn’t have enough power to make this choice you are asserting. The President was always going to be one of two people. 3rd party voters might not have liked this, but pouting did not change that fact. They might pretend they “chose not to be corralled”, but indeed, they were corralled and a choice was made for them because they relinquished their ability to have an impact.
Third party voters/non-voters etc might be part of the reason why he’s in office but it is absolutely 100% his constituents that keep him there. His supporters help to sustain the wall of protection afforded to him by the GOP.
The Republicans see first-hand how popular Trump is in their respective red states and all these cowards are simply terrified of losing their positions of power.
As long as we have Trump-supporters we will have Trump, plain and simple.
Those “red states” wouldn’t have such power with the Republicans if the electoral votes were fairly distributed per state according to today’s population rather than being based on 1910 figures . Non-urban voters in sparsely populated areas have a significantly greater fraction of each electoral vote -even three times as much. That’s why Trump managed to squeek out an electoral college victory based on a difference of only about 80,000 votes total over a few states.
Hillary’s 3 million vote surplus over Trump was actually quite significant for US elections.
Voting third party in 2016 was a huge error in judgement simply because of the real danger posed by Donald Trump. If both the Republicans and the Democrats had nominated people unlikely to start WWIII and rapidly destroy the Republic in the meantime – then it’s ok to send a message with a third party vote. But when there are only two choices and one of them is a willfully ignorant and vindictive criminal malignant narcissist with sociopathic tendencies like Donald Trump – I don’t care how much someone hates Hillary, they should have voted for her and then just worked to moderate her actions on issues of importance to them (as I’ve had to do with every single President, whether I voted for him or not). Otherwise they helped him win, and you can see what he’s done to us for the past nine months. It’s a binary system, only two choices. Sorry, but that’s reality. Third party voters: Work up grassroots support for other parties at the local level rather than pretending it’s ok to let a Trump in the White House just because you don’t like Hillary Clinton.
We REALLY need to get electoral votes distributed proportionally. It is criminal that the voters of largely populated states are being disenfranchised.
I love seeing the Republicans finally speaking the truth about Trump. Corker and McCain must really be getting under President Bone Spurs thin orange skin these past couple of weeks. This would be hilarious if it was a movie instead of real life
Fiddling while Rome burns. A*soles.
ITA.
And honestly while I enjoy Corker and McCain ttearing into Trump in reality they have nothing to lose. Corker is not running again and well we know about McCain. Both will likely be replaced by an even more extreme right candidate.
They could have stopped this crazy train. Voters could have.
But we all know that story.
So while I do get a few chuckles watching these old men throwdown on Twitter it’s all rather bittersweet.
The hashtag is awesome.
Devin Nunes is once again interfering in the Russia Trump investigation. He gave a press conference with 2 other GOP senators to announce that they were going to investigate Russia and uranium. Wasn’t that story already debunked? A week after the Dotard tweets about the DOJ needs to investigate Hillary, Russia, and Uranium, Devin Nunes announces that he is going to do just hat. Didn’t Nunes learn anything from the last time he tried to reverse engineer support the Dotard’s lie about Obama? The press conference that he gave today was just like the ones he gave when he had “discovered” (aides from the WH gave him information) that the Dotard was “wiretapped” by Obama. Nunes declares that he has a source, and then the source turns out to be none other than the Dotard and his aides. Why isn’t anyone stopping Nunes? He issued subpoenas, sent 2 aides to talk to Christoper Steele in London, and wrote a letter about holding Sessions and Wray in contempt if they didn’t give him information on the dossier. What happened to that ethics investigation against Nunes.
What they should be investigating is why an energy company with 2 EMPLOYEES was given a $300M contract to re-build the grid in Puerto Rico. The company whose founder is friends with Secretary of Interior Zinke. They were from the same tiny town.
They have suddenly hired hundreds more employees (but nowhere near the 20k that were used in past hurricane relief efforts).
Saw that. From Montana. Seems ridiculous. And suspicious.
Zinke is Stinke and needs to go. All of them so corrupt.
Uranium?!? The uranium deal (which did not allow any of it to leave the country, so it represents financial shuffling of the sort very familiar to Trump and Tillerson and anybody doing business internationally)) had several agencies/department signing off on it. The State Department was just one of them.
So if they want to investigate it, they need to include all the signatories.
When are we going to have a serious investigation of Nunes’ peculiar behavior, by the way? Who was pulling his strings (or dangling what kind of a carrot in front of him)?
Yes, Corker is right about Trump. BUT THIS IS TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE. Plus he’s still a Republican, so f him.
Just saw that Sen. Flake from AZ is not running for reelection!
I read that his speech has been historic. Clips:
“”It is time for our complicity and our accommodation of the unacceptable to end.”
“Why didn’t you speak up? What are we going to say? Mr. President, I rise today to say, enough.”
“We must never meekly accept… the personal attacks, threats against principles, freedoms, and institutions.”
“Despotism loves a vacuum and our allies are now looking elsewhere for leadership.”
“There are times when we must risk our careers in favor of our principles. Now is such a time.”
“This spell will eventually break. That is my belief. We will return to ourselves once more. And I say the sooner the better.”
I wish the press would stop talking to Hallee Jackson, Kristen W, Peter Alexander, and Kelly Odonnell. Sometimes they are just as bad as Sarah Sanders with their lies. Hallee just went on tv and said that the Dotard feels victorious because Jeff Flake resigned. The Dotard doesn’t feel victorious because today, Jeff Flake didn’t hold back in his speech against the Dotard and GOP. The Dotard is fuming. The more the press focuses on Jeff’s words, the more angrier the Dotard is becoming. You can tell that the Dotard didn’t see this as a win when they send out Hallee Jackson to do some spinning.
