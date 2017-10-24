Donald Trump & Sen. Bob Corker have been Twitter-beefing all friggin’ morning

Embed from Getty Images

I thought today’s political story was going to be little more than a sideshow, but it turns out to be “the story” of the day. Because political journalists are happy enough to drop the whole “Trump attacking a gold star family” thing, I guess. Trump was allowed to change the subject in a series of tweets this morning, and by that I mean he woke up and decided to bully Sen. Bob Corker, the same guy who coined the term “adult daycare center” when referring to the current administration. Trump tweeted this:

“Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! Isn’t it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn’t get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn’t have a clue as…..the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle’ Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward!”

Unhinged nutjob has been throwing a tantrum all f–king morning. After the first round of tweets, Corker tweeted this:

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

This is our political system in 2017. Seriously. Anyway, Corker didn’t stop there – he gave a series of interviews this morning, to CBS and CNN. A sampling:

Corker: Presidents should "try to bring the country together…not to debase our country—and that has not happened." pic.twitter.com/6nX8d5mbV7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2017

Corker on Trump: "I think world leaders are very aware that much of what he says is untrue." https://t.co/9RWWc9EfFK — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2017

Corker: Trump is "absolutely not" a role model, will be remembered for the "debasement of our nation." https://t.co/XO0ZIur8GF — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2017

Corker says that he would absolutely not support Trump for another term and that he regrets supporting him in 2016. OH WELL. Here’s the thing: I’m all for Republicans ripping into Trump. The more the f–king merrier, that’s what I think. But don’t expect to be called a maverick or a hero for coming to Jesus at this point. Millions of Americans came to Jesus LAST YEAR and voted for Hillary Clinton because we saw that Trump was an unhinged motherf–ker. We, the Hillary voters, are the ones deserving of a cookie for having to deal with all of you dumbasses who voted for this orange monster.

