Mark Wahlberg seems to regret ‘Boogie Nights’ more than his racist hate crimes

I’ll just lay down a series of factual statements. In 1988, Mark Wahlberg committed a series of violent hate crimes when he beat the hell out of two Asian men, leaving one of them blinded in one eye. They were hate crimes because Wahlberg repeatedly used racist slurs towards the two Vietnamese men. Wahlberg also had a history of using the n-word as he threw rocks at African-American schoolchildren. Wahlberg was in jail for a time, and when he got out, he fashioned a career for himself as the lead of something called the Funky Bunch. Then he was a model, and then an actor. One of his biggest breakout roles in the early part of his career was when Paul Thomas Anderson took a chance on him and cast him in the lead in Boogie Nights, where he played p0rn star Dirk Diggler.
Those are all facts about Wahlberg’s history. Guess what part of his history Wahlberg name-checked as a “poor choice”? The hate crimes or Boogie Nights?
It may have been a critical and commercial hit, but actor Mark Wahlberg says he’s prayed to God for forgiveness for his role in the 1997 movie “Boogie Nights.” Standing next to Cardinal Blase Cupich on Friday night in Chicago, Wahlberg, a committed Catholic, told Chicago Inc., “I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past.”
Asked if he’d ever prayed for forgiveness for any movies in particular, he added, “‘Boogie Nights’ is up there at the top of the list.”
Wahlberg — who famously portrayed porn star Dirk Diggler in that 1970s-set film — was in Chicago to support Cupich’s effort to draw young people into the church. He told Inc. that he believed his own troubled adolescence, which included time spent in prison for a racist assault on a Vietnamese immigrant, might make it easier for Chicago youths caught up in violent crime to relate to how he turned his life around with the church’s help.
“I’ve never been shy about sharing my past and the bad decisions I’ve made and being affiliated with gangs, being incarcerated, so absolutely I think they can identify with me on a personal level, and that’s why I’ve continued to try to do as much as I can to help young people. It’s one thing to give money, or to start programs, but to be there and be able to talk to them, and tell them there is someone who has been through the same things they are going through and was able to turn their life around, and turn it into a big positive. That’s always important.”
Wahlberg, who in 2015 enjoyed an audience with Pope Francis, has previously come out in support of gay marriage. But he said he had not discussed the issue with Cupich, who despite a more nuanced line than his predecessor, toes the church line that marriage is only between a man and a woman.
“I haven’t spoken with the cardinal or the pope about that,” Wahlberg said. “I just think we have a lot more important issues to be worrying about. For me, I’ve got my own issues to deal with. … I go to confession and I want to continue to work hard on myself.”
A crowd of more than 1,000 worshippers joined Wahlberg and Cupich at the UIC Pavillion later Friday. Interviewed onstage between two ferns by Cupich (who, like Wahlberg, is one of nine siblings), Wahlberg told the audience he finds time to pray early every morning by going to bed at 7:30 pm at night. “This is way past my bedtime!” he said.
Being jailed as a teen, he added, was a “big wake-up call for me. A lot of people go to God when they get into trouble. When I heard the jail doors close behind me … I knew that was just the beginning for me. I feel remorse when I’ve made mistakes. If I could go back and change a lot of things that I did, I would. I look for ways to give back.”
While it’s clear he was asked specifically about his regrets in regards to film roles in particular, I still believe that he shouldn’t even shade Boogie Nights. Mark Wahlberg built his f–king career off of Boogie Nights. He got some of the best reviews of his career for that, and directors all over the world sat up and took notice of him as a “real” actor. All that being said, if this is a Catholic event and the topic is redemption and regret, perhaps he should take pains to own up to his own f–ked up criminal history first and foremost. Like, does the church care about Boogie Nights more than the fact that he beat the sh-t out of two Vietnamese men?
Photos courtesy of WENN and Backgrid.
And blinded one of those men. Let us not forget that.
What a douchebag.
And then tries to get the conviction wiped from his criminal record, remember that too.
That being said he was a minor when he did those crime. are people never supposed to be forgiven for their crimes even the victim did already.
are you sure this is the mountain you want to die on, Monica?
@Monica
Wahlberg has no remorse and has done nothing to show he is a changed person. Therefore he is not deserving of forgiveness.
Oh please Monica. He was 17 years old, he knew the difference between right and wrong. And he knew what he was doing.
Considering when asked about it in a interview he basically had no remorse and said “i’ve never lost any sleep over it”-tells me he’s not worth forgiving. Minor at the time, one would think a reasonable adult would give lip service of regretting previous bad actions.
I agree with Monica. My husband grew up without a stable parental figure. He remembers at the age of 2, his mom’s bf broke her arm. He got into bad things because his older brothers were doing it. He feels terrible about things he did in the past. He was fortunate to get out of it on his own. 17 is young, I think many of us have done things we regret.
He’s definitely an ass, but the man who was assaulted came out to say that Wahlberg did not blind him.
“Trinh said that he was not blinded by Wahlberg’s attack, as had been previously thought, but had in fact lost the sight in his left eye in a grenade attack during the Vietnam War.
“He did hurt me, but my left eye was already gone. He was not responsible for that,” Trinh said. “He was young and reckless but I forgive him now. Everyone deserves another chance.”
Thanks for this info. I thought I had heard that the man was already blind in one eye, but I wasn’t sure if I had heard incorrectly. Doesn’t excuse him, of course, but shows the story was exaggerated, at least to some extent.
Wahlberg’s racist acts of violence are completely abhorrent but just to give facts, the Vietnamese man he assaulted actually revealed in an interview in 2014 that Wahlberg hadn’t blinded him and that he actually had lost the eye in the Vietnam War.
I think Wahlberg is an absolute douche because he refused to work up the courage to reach out to his victims. However, it turns out he didn’t blind Hoa “Johnny” Trinh, the Vietnamese man after all.
He actually has reached out to them. One met with him; the other declined. The Boston Globe asked both men about it.
It is sad but true…the church probably condemns his actions on acting in BN more than his past criminal behavior. The only reasoning I can come up with to understand this is that he spent time in jail “repenting” for his behavior.
The film was his choice, and they are probably mortified of the content in the film. Porn, drugs, murders…that movie was SO good.
Yup but Mark Wahlberg is still a douche.
He regrets all the things that made him, boogie nights, marky mark and the calvin klein ad.
ITA, this is as much a commentary on the Catholic Church and their values as it is on him. Neither of them come out of it well, but I do think it’s good that he is talking about his past and trying to encourage other kids not to follow the same path.
Asked if he’d ever prayed for forgiveness for any movies in particular, he added, “‘Boogie Nights’ is up there at the top of the list.”
I get that he was speaking to kids/young adults and this was meant to be light hearted, but the idea that this is what he prays for, and the prayer is one of forgiveness and not thanks giving. Ugh.
Plus, what a dis to everyone else who worked on the movie.
Hoo boy, he’s an arrogant little racist.
Also he is homely AF. Short, bad skin, beady eyes. And this guy is a rich movie star.
Amen. He is hideous looking. His torso was the only good looking thing about him.
Ugly inside and out.
So…nothing new from Marky Mark…
and we should CONSISTENTLY refer to him as “Marky Mark” as I’m pretty sure he hates being called that.
I will ALWAYS call him Marky Mark. Always.
Yeah, he’s a Grade A creep. And as Kaiser said to diss the film that basically launched him as a legit actor is sh^tty. But being sh^tty is par for the course for Marky.
Spot on, Minx. He’s a bore and a slore.
Right? He looks like he should be baking cookies in a tree.
BOOGIE NIGHTS is a great film. Talk about your misplaced values!
It is, @Thirdginger. This guy is such a knob.
Boogie Nights is the best thing he’s ever done.
And lol at how he says he hasn’t brought up gay marriage with the pope, as though he totally could call him up to chat about it if he wanted to.
Well Mark, I haven’t mentioned transitioning into a man with the Dalai Lama, but I’m here for him if he wants to chat about it.
I really don’t know how Wahlberg fashioned himself a career, he is utter rubbish.
I think he was probably joking about Boogie Nights. He was being interviewed in a church. It’s an obvious film to point to.
Will never like Wahlberg for that reason.
This, and his 9/11 comments.
Then goes on to make that movie about the Boston Bombings. Guy has all kinds of serious issues.
I’d hate to be in his head.
Oh, also the comments about how he spanks his kids.
I loathe him, along the lines of trump loathing.
Well the question wasn’t about his PERSONAL life was it, it was about his PROFESSIONAL career. I’ll give him a pass on this one.
I can’t even…how does this stuff make sense in his head?
Yeah pretty sure PORTRAYING someone whilst ACTING in a FILM is not going to be top of God’s list of concerns about you Mark…
I feel like he talks the talk and says all the right things but his actions (never actually referring to the victims; trying to get the convictions wiped) speak louder than any of his fake apologies.
God only judges BAD acting! I like your comment.
Absolutely. He’s garbage and his faux piousness is BS.
I hope he also asks God’s forgiveness for presuming that if he had been on one of the flights he could have stopped 9/11
#takeaseat
“someone who has been through the same things they are going through”
BEEN THROUGH? GOING THROUGH? Nice way to describe the state of being a convicted violent racist. These people should not be allowed to use the passive voice. It’s a crime against language and responsibility.
He’s awful.
Don’t forget he tried to have those crimes removed from his record for his own benefit.
This!
He says he owns his past, but usually avoids talking about it, and tried to have it legally erased.
He blinded someone for simply existing and not being white, and went to jail as he was found guilty by his peers. But he’s rich now, so it’s like it never happened right?
Not defending but not sure that you will read the comments above-the victim later revealed that Wahlberg did not blind him, but was injured by a grenade in Vietnam. Again, not defending.
Slight misunderstanding. He attempted to be pardoned. Not have his record erased.
After certain crimes, for years, a person cannot hold certain jobs, volunteer with certain organizations (scouts for instence) or travel out of the country. After a length of time with no further criminal incidents a person can apply to be able to be able do any of the above. In no way is their record erased. This is a perfectly legal and common procedure.
Moreover people who have served their time have to be able to get back thier lives, or we really will have sub group of people living like outlaws, unable to fully work or live. As a society we may prefer to see more remorse but that is not really a term of their release.
No, I would guess that many of the “executives” in the Catholic Church don’t care about the brutal beatings but the portrayal of a male porn star would raise their hackles (but they may secretly love it).
Don’t forget the whole ‘if I had been on the plane 9/11 would have never happened BS’
He stinks and has for decades
Never forget!!
If he’s going to apologize for a movie, it should be Fear. At least in BN, all the characters were consenting adults.
I see him and one word comes to mind- asshole. Can’t stand this guy. Arrogant jerk.
Oh, FUCK him. Boogie Nights is objectively the best film he’s ever been in or will ever be in, and it’s the one that launched his career. Even if he feels Catholic Guilt about displaying the body that God gave him, the Christian thing to do is not to bring down the people that gave him a career. I hate this guy so much– he’s the same one that was whining he couldn’t get a license to open a restaurant because of his hate crimes. Well, he still managed to open that Whalburgers piece of shit because white male entitlement knows no bounds. Fingers crossed women come out of the woodwork with stories about this mush-faced piece of garbage, maybe people will care about white women than innocent little black girls.
thank (clap) you (clap) PPP!
he is a jerk. he’s always been a jerk. he’s lucky to have worked with paul thomas anderson who undoubtedly deserves an oscar simply for making him look like he could act. have fun making daddy’s home part deux and saving the world from terrorists marky mark….(insert enough eye rolls to strain my eye muscles)
God might forgive you for Boogie Nights, but you’ll never be forgiven for those Transformers movies. Not even Jesus has that much mercy. 😏
Seriously though Mark is such an ass.
I can’t with Mark Wahlberg and his Catholicism for show.
*shouts* he regrets “boogie nights” more than ” transformers the last knight”!!!????
*stands up walks out out of room*
This is a surprise?! Yeah not so much……..
Interestingly, Cardinal Cupich is considered pretty progressive in the Catholic Church.
I am not going to give Wahlberg any grief for this. Everyone’s spiritual journey is different and I feel really uncomfortable judging anyone on what they feel regret for. I have also spent years of my life being publicly critical of the Church while also considering myself Catholic and it bugs me how much ignorance there is of the Church.
That being said, I do hope he has asked God for forgiveness for the violence in his past AND his victims.
He has asked to meet his victims. One agreed, the other didn’t.
Is anyone actually surprised that he is not regretful of his past hate crimes? He has never done anything to show remorse.
He should be thankful for that role otherwise we would only remember him being Marky-Mark lol
I loved Boogie Nights!! Still do.
In today’s climate Mark doesn’t have to show fake remorse for his racism. This is Trumps america.
He always reminds me of Channing Tatum. If you removed all the good parts.
Mark Walhberg is a product of his upbringing, his environment. Growing up in South Boston which is predominantly Irish shaped his racist hatred-fill youth. That is why he assaulted those two Asian men. His upbringing is no way an excuse for committing any hate crime. A few years ago he applied to become a reserve police officer in Los Angeles and he got turned down because of his criminal record.
Wahlberg isn’t from Southie. He’s a Dot Rat from Dorchester.
I’m sorry, but what does being from a “predominantly Irish” neighborhood have to do with being a violent, aggressive, racist jerk?
I can’t stand him and I’ll never understand why he’s a star.
This is so typical of the hypocrisy of so many people. And on top of his hideous hate crimes and racism, let’s not forget that AFTER he was released from jail and “found God” he then proceeded to party like a maniac and sleep with as many women as he could possibly manage. Entourage was based on his early life in the business FFS. So you know, he regrets the role that made him because it’s about porn – even though that was ACTING, but his real life behaviour of man-whoring around and probably treating women like objects or even less is not discussed.
Funny how when people embrace the Church they tend to become more rigid and judgmental and preachy, rather than more compassionate, generous and forgiving.
I cannot stand his ass. Little prick!
