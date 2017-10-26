Donald Trump: ‘I went to an Ivy League college…I’m a very intelligent person’

Embed from Getty Images

I didn’t go to an Ivy League college. I went to a small, Southern liberal arts college. I loved my college education – I met great people, had crazy experiences and it was such a fun, special time before sh-t got real and the country went to hell in a handbasket. That was back when in-state college was really cheap for students too, by the way. Because I’m old! Anyway, I don’t think my college degree makes me any smarter than anyone else, nor do I believe that someone who graduated from an Ivy League school is somehow smarter or more educated than me. Thousands of idiots and terrible people graduate from Ivy League institutions, just as thousands of idiots and terrible people don’t have any higher education whatsoever. But to Donald Trump, his questionable Ivy League education means he’s super-smart, okay? It means that no one can question his intelligence.

He said:

“I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am. You know, people don’t understand. I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student. I did very well. I’m a very intelligent person. You know, the fact is, I think, I really believe, I think the press creates a different image of Donald Trump than the real person….”

[From Politico]

People had a field day with this, as they should. Donald Trump is a barely sentient turnip, if turnips were ignorant, racist, crotchety bigots. Do turnips have baby fists? Wait, what was my point? I don’t even remember. I actually don’t know that many Ivy Leaguers, thankfully. The mystique of the Ivy League, to me, is comparable to joining a sorority or fraternity – you’re paying a lot of money to be very “selective” about who you hang out with and you’re paying a lot of money for the exclusivity of that kind of “club.” Ivy Leaguers support each other, they get each other jobs, they vouch for each other, same with the Greek system on and off college campuses. Those are the sort of people who understand the different kind of dog-whistle Trump is employing here. When he says “I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student. I did very well,” that’s his way of appealing to the aggrieved white one-percenters who feel crushed by the weight of their privilege. I sh-t you not. They think they’re the ones facing discrimination.

Also:

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

149 Responses to “Donald Trump: ‘I went to an Ivy League college…I’m a very intelligent person’”

  1. lightpurple says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Whether someone went to an Ivy or not has nothing to do with whether that person is civil. Trump lacks civility. He also lacks intelligence. Daddy bought his degree.

    Reply
  2. Naomi says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:52 am

    A year later and I still can’t believe this guy is the president of the USA.

    Reply
  3. QueenElisabeth says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Intelligent people don’t bark out that they are intelligent.

    Reply
  4. Red Snapper says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I am so smart. S-M-R-T smart. The smartest ever, believe me.

    Reply
  5. Megan says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Trump isn’t trying to appeal to aggrieved one percenters, he is trying to convince the press he is their intellectual equal. So sad.

    Reply
    • Bellagio DuPont says:
      October 26, 2017 at 8:16 am

      Didn’t thousands of Wharton alumni (1%ers) sign a petition disavowing this turd? Apparently they believe that his attendance at Wharton significantly devalues the prestige that was historically bestowed on the name.

      He’s creating his own special brand of reputational anxiety for Wharton Alumni.

      For one thing, I will make sure no children I spurn (or their children in perpetuity) will ever attend Wharton Business School.

      (Not that Wharton is likely to notice our absense, but still)

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 26, 2017 at 8:22 am

      Agreed. And as I mentioned below, how many times did other presidents feel the need to bring up their Ivy League credentials to the press? Rarely if at all because they weren’t insecure, immature bullies constantly feeling the need to justify themselves.

      Reply
      • Chrissy says:
        October 26, 2017 at 10:12 am

        This. He doesn’t seem to get that if you are smart, you won’t have to tell anyone it’s so. Knowing about Ken Doll’s daddy basically buying his way into Harvard and most likely the same thing for all the Trumps with Wharton etc, it sure looks like Ivy League schools have very low standards in choosing their pupils except for them being rich. What a pathetic insecure twat not to mention elitist. What will his base think of this statement? Or do they ?

    • Cranberry says:
      October 26, 2017 at 10:58 am

      I think he’s again talking to his uneducated supporters trying to assure them of his “credentials” to be pres. They’re the ones that bought into the myth that he’s a great business man that will save the economy. Never mind that he’s declared bankruptcy several times over and is constantly being sued for fraudulent representation of his product i.e. Trump University.
      He’s doing the hard sell here again, but as usual he’s picked his audience well. He knows there’s always suckers that’ll buy snake oil. He’s make a career out of it.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        October 26, 2017 at 11:16 am

        THIS X1,000

      • jwoolman says:
        October 26, 2017 at 12:06 pm

        A really good businessman isn’t too likely to bleet about what a great businessman he is, either. That’s a sign of mediocrity at best.

        All signs point to him being rather useless in legitimate business. Multiple bankruptcies, his dad having to frequently bail him out with millions of dollars, US banks no longer being willing to loan him money. Trump’s dad put him into the real estate business because he thought it was one area Donald couldn’t flub if he were bankrolled to get started. Dad was wrong. Donald kept making very serious mistakes and dad had to keep throwing big money at him to fix those mistakes. Trump would spend too much building things and struggle to get any decent return for the money. And not paying vendors and contractors as much as possible wasn’t enough to get past those mistakes.

        That new hotel in DC is an example. He was told that he was paying too much to get it renovated and would have too much trouble setting a price on rooms that would make up for his costs, because the prices would have to be too high. Getting to be President solved that problem, because foreign diplomats and others think that if they stay in his hotel (no matter how overpriced), they have an advantage with Trump.

        Trump has always worked with mobsters here and elsewhere because he can’t make it otherwise, now that his dad can’t give him money anymore. He has shown clear signs of money laundering for foreigners for decades now as an easy way to pick up a lot of cash.

        If Trump were really smart, he never would have entered the Presidential race because it brought too much scrutiny to his activities.

  6. I’m With The Band says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:54 am

    … and I went to the zoo. I’m a meerkat.

    Reply
  7. Rapunzel says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Hey, DT- Covfefe begs to differ.

    Reply
  8. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Kaiser, I knew you would cover this and, as with other drump stories, you do it better than anyone.

    Yes, donnie. We heard you the first time years ago. You are smart, you went to an Ivy League (transferring as a second year student thereby bypassing the rigorous application process), you took some classes at Wharton (but not the very prestigious graduate school, just as an undergrad), and you are terrified that people know you are dumb.

    Now please go back to your building blocks in the corner of the daycare.

    Reply
  9. Pyritedigger says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I grew up with no money and went to an ivy league school. They have large endowments and often a poor student can pay less than if they went to a less “prestigious” school.

    That said, it does not follow that an ivy leaguer is smart. My god, no. Legacies and rich kids with more money than sense certainly exist among the pretty smart to truly brilliant folx. Trump is definitely not truly brilliant, pretty smart, or even average.

    Reply
    • Squiggisbig says:
      October 26, 2017 at 8:28 am

      Preach.

      It was much cheaper for me to go to an ivy than a state school because of financial aid.

      Also I do alumni interviews for my college and it is much more competitive to go to these places now then when I went and certainly wayyyy more competitive then when he went. Add to that that a disproportionate amount of people who go to ivies went to private school (including poor students who frequently also go to fancy private schools on scholarship as well). The fact that he did not get into Penn outright a billion years ago despite being from a rich family and going to private school and instead had to transfer to me suggests that he is actually quite dumb.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        October 26, 2017 at 8:41 am

        Yes, as the parent of a high schoolers applying to colleges now, it’s been crazy to see how much more competitive all schools have gotten since I was in college 25+ years ago. When one of our school’s students gets into an Ivy (or Stanford or MIT), it’s huge news. And it’s rare. Transferring to Penn back in Trump’s day was decidedly not a huge accomplishment.

      • lightpurple says:
        October 26, 2017 at 9:12 am

        The son of a family friend is going to Harvard, which is costing them less than $5,000 a year.

      • third ginger says:
        October 26, 2017 at 9:45 am

        As an academic, I am very interested in this news and these insights. I was a first generation student, starting in 1971. It was incredibly inexpensive and hardly competitive. My older brother went free on an ROTC scholarship. We went to Auburn. Esmom, my regards. I hope everything goes well. One of the happiest nights of my life was the evening our daughter got an acceptance email from William & Mary.

      • Cranberry says:
        October 26, 2017 at 11:11 am

        As I understand, he didn’t give a crap about his education and was made to go to school by his father who paid $ to get him in cause his grades were average at best. He was just as he is now, an entitled, privileged toddler that never thought he should have to do what was expected to be rewarded.

      • Kitten says:
        October 26, 2017 at 11:11 am

        I seriously don’t know how anyone affords college these days. I will say that my college is only a couple thousand more in tuition than it was 20 years ago when I attended. However, that is ONLY for Mass state residents while out-of-state residents pay over $34K, which is substantially more than out-of-state residents paid 20 years ago.

        I see all of my friends having 3, 4, 5 kids all close in age and I have to wonder how they’ll be able to afford that shit.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        October 26, 2017 at 11:28 am

        lightpurple, I imagine that’s considered affordable? I have to say, that made me throw up in my mouth a little. God that’s a lot of money, especially if you have more than one kid.

    • Ninks says:
      October 26, 2017 at 9:14 am

      The whole college application system in the US seems really open to manipulation and weighted massively in favour of the wealthy and well connected. The likes of the Trumps, Senior and daughter show that actual intelligence had very little to do with their admittance to prestigious schools.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        October 26, 2017 at 9:49 am

        Ninks,I don’t know about that. I’d be curious how many non-qualified applicants get into colleges (not including athletes). It seems like merit is still the main factor. But I’m not rich or connected so I could be completely naive.

        thirdginger, thank you! It’s been a long road for my oldest so his first acceptance was so utterly joyful. He’s applying to a bunch, I’m not sure how he’s going to decide. One thing we do know is private schools offer a lot more money than state schools. I can’t believe the sticker price for Michigan State, for example. I went to a big 10 school and my tuition was $2,400 a year!

    • Curiosity says:
      October 26, 2017 at 12:54 pm

      https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2012/01/the-real-crisis-in-college-sports-its-wasted-money-not-wasted-students/251922/

      One of the reasons why university is so freaking expensive in the USA – despite not being as effective as it is expensive.

      Reply
  10. Lolo86lf says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Going to a rich people’s college does not make you intelligent. Intelligent people are that way because that’s how they were born. Nature gifts you with a smart brain, not Ivy League schools.

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      October 26, 2017 at 8:14 am

      I would say nurture is the more important path to intelligence. But drump says he is intelligent because of genetics. drump said he got his intelligence by way of good genes. So drump is subscribing to the pathetic racist theory of Eugenics.

      Reply
      • Lolo86lf says:
        October 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

        In order to be an intelligent human being, your brain has to be free of disorders and developmental conditions. Intelligence is a trait that is genetically passed down from generation to generation. Donald Trump is just an arrogant, pedantic, petulant, self-righteous but*hole,

      • Megan says:
        October 26, 2017 at 8:45 am

        Plenty of intelligent people have disorders and development conditions. For example, Einstein had dyslexia.

      • adastraperaspera says:
        October 26, 2017 at 8:47 am

        I’ve seen many reports that show Trump spouting off about “genetics” being important. He clearly believes in eugenics, and I’m sure this is the basis of his racism. Also explains how he can see “some fine people” marching under a Nazi banner. He is so dangerous. These ideas were in the wane in the U.S., and he is trying to give them new life. It is sickening.

      • Megan says:
        October 26, 2017 at 8:57 am

        I don’t think Trump is a eugenicist, he is a white supremacist.

      • Tinkerbell says:
        October 26, 2017 at 12:19 pm

        Intelligence is interesting…one of my sons has an IQ in the top .02 percentile. BUT has ADHD, dyslexia and dysgraphia which means he struggles to focus, read and write. Sort that one out! There is also wisdom, grit, emotional intelligence, etc. to consider. Then you throw in nurture and access to a good education. Btw-My arm chair diagnosis of Trump is ADHD with a little dyslexia. I would imagine school wasn’t easy for him. That might be why he clearly feels inferior in this area.

    • swak says:
      October 26, 2017 at 8:20 am

      Even if you aren’t naturally intelligent that doesn’t mean you can’t be an intelligent person. I know several naturally intelligent people who could not even make it through high school. So I agree with Indiana Jones that nuture is a more important path to intelligence.

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        October 26, 2017 at 11:39 am

        True. Not to mention when we say “intelligence”, that’s a VERY broad term. I’m extremely emotionally intelligent, which makes me great at my job. However, I still count on my fingers and if I have to use a ruler tell my engineer husband “It’s 3 inches and 8 slashes after”.

        With regard to Ivy League schools, I’ve begun to look at the education a bit differently since working with someone who was an adjunct professor at several Ivy Leagues over the past decade. Granted they were an adjunct, but taught extremely important subject matter with regard to public health (social justice, policy, etc.). The stories they would tell me about the adjunt selection was really concerning as well as how little they paid people who could offer incredibly valuable real-world experience as they were still actively working in the field. Also, to cut spending many of the schools they worked at (and my experience as well) was to hire a ton of adjuncts and retain only a few professors. Not only was the instructor selection and compensation dicey at best, but the tech assistance, reading material availability and support from other faculty was horrible. I’m sure those students my coworker taught had an incredible experience, but I’m also certain not all instructors were like them…and for the amount of money one pays to go to an Ivy League, you would think there would be much greater attention to who staffs it.

    • Veronica says:
      October 26, 2017 at 1:18 pm

      That’s oversimplifying it. Intelligence is a complex matter because it combines both external and internal factors. Physiology and genetics certainly matter, but so does education and the TYPE of education to which you have access…not to mention things like trauma, malnutrition, and other factors that can interfere with natural ability. There are also many different types of intelligence – academic, experienced, emotional, etc. Too often we focus on the first at the expense of the others.

      Reply
  11. Izzy says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I is smart. I goed to good school. I can sez big words. SMDH.

    “Barely sentient turnip” is my new favorite insult.

    Reply
  12. Giulia says:
    October 26, 2017 at 7:59 am

    LOL the tiny hand!
    Come on DT – you know your dad hired a proxy.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      October 26, 2017 at 12:16 pm

      Yes, I don’t believe that Trump did his own work or passed tests without massive cheating. I would guess he did have a proxy who went to class etc. because his classmates had so little remembrance of him, if any. And he doesn’t seem to know anything about economics, not even the basics.

      Reply
  13. grabbyhands says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I don’t even have the strength this morning. Just f*ck off and quit talking.

    I’ve never seen someone manage to be so dissatisfied about getting what they want. Like, you’re destroying rights, infrastructure and our standing in the world and for some reason (and I don’t get the math on this) even though your approval rating is hovering around 32 percent, a whopping 46 percent of the country actually believes that the media makes up stories about you. So your assault on the press is bearing fruit too.

    What more do you want????

    Reply
  14. Alix says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I still do not understand why in such a rich country only some people can afford to go to college and only a handful can afford the very top ones. It’s such a shame, especially for a country that claims to be the democratic leader of the world.

    Reply
  15. Elkie says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Didn’t Trumpster’s Dad have to get him in to Wharton, after he failed to qualify on merit? And didn’t Dubya graduate from Yale? The man who, pre-Trump, was considered one of the dumbest men to ever occupy the Oval Office. Meanwhile Jared “can’t fill in a form” Kushner went to Harvard.

    I’m not sure attending an Ivy League college is that great an indication of intelligence, if you’ve bought your way in.

    Reply
  16. Josie says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Intelligent people usually make clever decisions and display intelligent behaviour.

    Reply
  17. lower case lois says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:04 am

    The fact that Donald Trump attended an Ivy League colleges tells you a lot about Ivy League colleges. It is not the quality of student that gets you in, but sometimes Money. I bet applications to non Ivy League colleges go up.

    Reply
  18. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:06 am

    He probably only got into the school because his father made a donation to the school and not because of any academic achievements. Obama graduated with honors from Harvard and Dump probably only graduated by the skin of his teeth from Wharton. We don’t know what Dump’s GPA was because he never released his college transcript. Obama did though. I hate how Obama had to justify his existence to trash like Dump. What was worse was how the MSM indulged Dump and that entire spectacle.

    You notice that neither Fordham or UPenn claim his racist ass. Since his brain is probably turning into applesauce he probably forgot that he went to either school, he just remembers that he went to an Ivy League school and then graduated. He probably considered it an achievement since rich people like him don’t appreciate the college experience like others who have to actually pay for school.

    Reply
  19. Beth says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:06 am

    He’s like a broken record, always repeating the same things he think will impress the world

    Reply
  20. Nicole says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Last I checked Penn Wasn’t an Ivy League college. And we all know rich kids can buy their way into one. See Dubya

    Reply
  21. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:08 am

    As an aside and comparison between Putin and drump, Frontline aired “Putin’s Revenge.” It’s so eerie how similar Putin and Drump are in their insecurity about their intellect, their manliness and how they operate completely from a sense of retaliation based on being disrespected and mocked. Both are despots. drump is behaving exactly like Putin did when he first rose to power.

    Reply
  22. LuckyZeGrand says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:11 am

    FFS,it’s been a hellish week and I’m feeling extra crabby but I need to know why does the world work in this way.How can there be so many good,honest people left in the hands of a few evil,soulless ones?
    Wherever I go,in every facet of life whether it’s love or work or anything else,I see people with no integrity,intelligence or any positive trait getting everything they want and profiting on the hard work of good people.
    And the prime,shining example of that is leader of the free world.I’m exhausted you guys.

    Reply
  23. Enough Already says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:11 am

    A pilot has a fatal heart attack in flight and the passengers realize they will have to jump. There are four passengers but tragically only three parachutes.
    Tom Brady says “I’m the greatest NFL player alive. My fans need me!” He grabs a pack and jumps.
    Donald Trump says “My party needs me. I’m the smartest president ever to reside in the White House!”
    He grabs a pack and jumps.
    The pope turns to the last remaining passenger, a sixth grader, and says “Fear not my son. I have lived a good, long life but you are young. Go and live a life of kindness and goodwill towards your fellow man.”
    The boy shakes his head and says “No, Father. Neither of us has to die today.”
    “My child,” the pope says with a sad smile. “There aren’t enough parachutes left in the bin.”
    “It’s okay Father.” The boy says with a grin. “America’s smartest president just grabbed my bookbag.”

    Reply
  24. Rapunzel says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:12 am

    To give Trump credit though, he was smart about one thing: He needed Russia’s help to beat Hillary.

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      October 26, 2017 at 8:22 am

      Rapunzel, Watch Frontline’s Putin’s Revenge. baby fists’comment begging Russia to interfere with our election shocked Putin, but also emboldened him to interfere. If drump weren’t such a vicious bully, his stupidity and ignorance would be absolutely crystal clear to everyone ( well, to most people).

      Reply
    • Bellagio DuPont says:
      October 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

      @ Rapunzel

      More like low cunning.

      Reply
      • third ginger says:
        October 26, 2017 at 9:47 am

        BD, have you ever read that Samuel Butler quote,” Even a potato in a dark cellar has a kind of low cunning that holds it in excellent stead.”? That’s our fearless leader.

      • Bella Dupont says:
        October 26, 2017 at 11:16 am

        @Third Ginger:

        No, I had never actually………just did a quick search and you may have just quoted one of the best descriptions of Donald Trump that I have ever seen yet (ie descriptions that are not outright insults since that’s what he really deserves)

        ……The full quote reads:

        “Even a potato in a dark cellar has a certain low cunning about him which serves him in excellent stead. He knows perfectly well what he wants and how to get it. He sees the light coming from the cellar window and sends his shoots crawling straight thereto: they will crawl along the floor and up the wall and out at the cellar window; if there be a little earth anywhere on the journey he will find it and use it for his own ends. What deliberation he may exercise in the matter of his roots when he is planted in the earth is a thing unknown to us, but we can imagine him saying, ‘I will have a tuber here and a tuber there, and I will suck whatsoever advantage I can from all my surroundings. This neighbor I will overshadow, and that I will undermine; and what I can do shall be the limit of what I will do. He that is stronger and better placed then I shall overcome me, and him that is weaker I will overcome.’

        Samuel Butler sounds very interesting, and a great philosopher….thanks for highlighting him, i will definitely read more of him! :-) :-)

      • Tiffany :) says:
        October 26, 2017 at 1:21 pm

        Bella and Third Ginger, thank you so much for sharing those bits. It’s amazing how both the phrase and the writing it is contained in applies here.

  25. Tomoto says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Penn = University of Pennsylvania and it is one of the Ivy League colleges. Penn State = The Pennsylvania State University and it is a very good state college. It’s easy to confuse the two. Trump is correct, he did attend an Ivy League college.

    Reply
  26. third ginger says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:19 am

    My daughter has friends who went to a variety of schools, including Ivies and prestigious public schools. Virtually every one of these young people has a story that includes,”the dumbest person I ever knew was in my class at….” Somewhere Trump’s old classmates are likely telling these stories.

    Reply
  27. Angela82 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:25 am

    “Professor Kelley told me 100 times over three decades that “Donald Trump was the dumbest goddam student I ever had.” I remember his emphasis and inflection — it went like this — ‘Donald Trump was the dumbest goddam student I ever had.’ Dr. Kelley told me this after Trump had become a celebrity but long before he was considered a political figure. Dr. Kelley often referred to Trump’s arrogance when he told of this — that Trump came to Wharton thinking he already knew everything.”

    https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/10/12/1705902/-Former-Wharton-Professor-Donald-Trump-Is-the-Dumbest-Goddam-Student-I-Ever-Had

    Reply
  28. CharlieBouquet says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:51 am

    That joke made my morning, bless your heart bahhhaaaa. I can’t wait to share it. And the little baby fist rofl. What it must be like to see the whole world thinks you are a joke and trolls you relentlessly.

    Reply
  29. Veronica says:
    October 26, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Bitch, please. I’m working on my third degree, and let me assure you that one of the most important lessons I’ve taken from college is that education and intelligence are not mutual requirements. Your contribution does nothing to convince me otherwise of that belief.

    Reply
  30. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:16 am

    NASA is a few minutes drive and I shit you not, the level of my rocket scientific mind would astound Stephen Hawking. I mean I’m a freaking genius – - I love space so it makes total sense I just get it. It’s a problem trying to explain my spatial theories in friendly conversations, I try to be a layman, but with NASA being so close, osmosis takes the wheel and launches my brain.

    Reply
  31. jenna says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:20 am

    SMRT

    Reply
  32. Katherine says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Well, his target audience is likely to think highly of him based on such statements – he talks in the same simplified, unstructured manner as they do, so he’s easier to understand, accept at face value and subsequently believe. He’s not trying to convince the intelligent folks, he’s explaining to his voters why people that his audience sees on tv don’t consider him smart. Tactics like this got him elected. Oh, wait.

    Reply
  33. why? says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:41 am

    How are people like McConnell, Ryan, Cruz, Tillerson, Nikki H, and Nunes not embarrassed by the fact that they are taking orders from the dumbest person in the world? His stupidity wouldn’t be so bad if he apologized when he made mistakes or attempted to learn what he doesn’t know, but he just stays in his state of stupidity causing more chaos. He said that he had the greatest memory but in that same sentence, he said that they had to put a board with LD name on it in front of him. If the Dotard was an intelligent person, he wouldn’t constantly go on tv and embarrass himself with things like “who knew that healthcare could be so complicated”, “no one ever asked why there was a Civil War”, “Nambia”, “I spoke to the president of the USVI”, and his comments about Andrew Jackson and Fredrick Douglas. He talks about the GOP tax and healthcare bills and he has absolutely no idea what’s in those bills. He lies and lies. The GOP and sometimes even in the press are complicit. When will enough be enough? It’s like they are transforming our country into Russia. Will we wake up one day and see Putin sitting in the WH?

    Reply
  34. why? says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

    When the Dotard challenged Tillerson to an IQ test, my first thoughts were, does he even know what an IQ test is and how is he going to get a better score than Tillerson without the Russian’s helping him?

    Reply
  35. Wednesday says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:09 am

    While most people at the Ivy I attended were super rich by average American standards, most of my friend group was on full/almost full financial aid. Legacies were 33% of my class. It was disheartening being in the same grade as them but them having so many much social, academic, and professional capital and guidance. My experience mostly left me with social anxiety and a deep cynicism about how the 1% lives. These people have all of the power in the world but are still greedy for more.

    Reply
  36. Franny says:
    October 26, 2017 at 10:16 am

    And people complain about affirmative action. On the flip side, we get all of these people who can afford to buy their way to an impressive education but would never make it on their own merits.

    Reply
  37. Chloeee says:
    October 26, 2017 at 11:28 am

    My uncle went to an Ivy League. He won’t let you forget it either. He is also a garbage person

    Reply
  38. Curiosity says:
    October 26, 2017 at 11:49 am

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLD817XkCsA

    Luke Weil, rich heir. Describes that he did nearly nothing at Brown University.
    So Ivy League does mean neither smart nor educated nor decent person.

    Link above links to a part of Jamie Johnson’s “Born Rich”. Watch it as it is worth it.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQxYQmn62Qk

    Reply
  39. gatorbait says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Yeah, the press didn’t make him look “uncivil”. He did that all by himself. POS

    Reply
  40. Ms. Blake says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    A turnip, or any root vegetable for that matter, would make a better president. When will this nightmare end?

    Reply
  41. paranormalgirl says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Like we used to say in med school: Not all doctors graduated at the top of their class.

    Trump may have gone to an Ivy League school but it doesn’t mean he did well or even deserved it.

    Reply
  42. Jess says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Agree with you all, DT is a national nightmare. And as a graduate of an Ivy League school, I can tell you that (1) people absolutely buy their way in, and (2) there are plenty of ways to graduate without actually having to tax your pea-sized brain. At my school it was well-known who the easy professors were – for example, Geology was unofficially known as Rocks for Jocks lol. I’m sure DT did the absolute minimum to graduate. Oh, and everyone knew that transfer students didn’t get in the first time. Terrible, but true.

    Reply
  43. babykitten says:
    October 26, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Does he remind anyone else of this?
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1uX6VliMpw

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment