Donald Trump: ‘I went to an Ivy League college…I’m a very intelligent person’

I didn’t go to an Ivy League college. I went to a small, Southern liberal arts college. I loved my college education – I met great people, had crazy experiences and it was such a fun, special time before sh-t got real and the country went to hell in a handbasket. That was back when in-state college was really cheap for students too, by the way. Because I’m old! Anyway, I don’t think my college degree makes me any smarter than anyone else, nor do I believe that someone who graduated from an Ivy League school is somehow smarter or more educated than me. Thousands of idiots and terrible people graduate from Ivy League institutions, just as thousands of idiots and terrible people don’t have any higher education whatsoever. But to Donald Trump, his questionable Ivy League education means he’s super-smart, okay? It means that no one can question his intelligence.
President Trump: "I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am… I went to an Ivy League college… I'm a very intelligent person." pic.twitter.com/7TAg6RFiCM
— CNN (@CNN) October 25, 2017
He said:
“I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am. You know, people don’t understand. I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student. I did very well. I’m a very intelligent person. You know, the fact is, I think, I really believe, I think the press creates a different image of Donald Trump than the real person….”
People had a field day with this, as they should. Donald Trump is a barely sentient turnip, if turnips were ignorant, racist, crotchety bigots. Do turnips have baby fists? Wait, what was my point? I don’t even remember. I actually don’t know that many Ivy Leaguers, thankfully. The mystique of the Ivy League, to me, is comparable to joining a sorority or fraternity – you’re paying a lot of money to be very “selective” about who you hang out with and you’re paying a lot of money for the exclusivity of that kind of “club.” Ivy Leaguers support each other, they get each other jobs, they vouch for each other, same with the Greek system on and off college campuses. Those are the sort of people who understand the different kind of dog-whistle Trump is employing here. When he says “I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student. I did very well,” that’s his way of appealing to the aggrieved white one-percenters who feel crushed by the weight of their privilege. I sh-t you not. They think they’re the ones facing discrimination.
Also:
"One of the great memories of all time. " pic.twitter.com/OGddw0EEYr
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 25, 2017
"I WENT TO AN IVY LEAGUE COLLEGE" pic.twitter.com/1xgdbmqOWD
— darth:™ (@darth) October 25, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Whether someone went to an Ivy or not has nothing to do with whether that person is civil. Trump lacks civility. He also lacks intelligence. Daddy bought his degree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen to everything you said. A degree never made anyone ‘intelligent’, let alone civil ..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He also bragged about his memory…how many times has he walked out of a signing ceremony without signing? And his little dog Pence has to lead him back in?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A year later and I still can’t believe this guy is the president of the USA.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, I think that every day I wake up. What a nightmare this year has been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. I STILL have a hard time believing this is real life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here, Naomi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Intelligent people don’t bark out that they are intelligent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Smart people don’t need to. Everything they say and do points to their intelligence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Especially when they misspelled Tennessee the day before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rapunzel, being able to spell doesn’t equal intelligence. What if you’re dyslexic? You can still be smart, but mix up letters. My dad is a Holocaust survivor who had his education interrupted by being imprisoned in Concentration Camps during his teens. After coming to America at 20, he managed to go to night school to learn English while working two jobs, and eventually, in his 30s, became a Real Estate Broker. While he didn’t have formal schooling, and he can’t spell for sh!t 😊, he is one of the most intelligent people I know. So please don’t confuse the two. Dump is an idiot because of who he is, NOT because he can’t spell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YUP. If you have to keep insisting, it probably isn’t true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Intelligent people don’t have to talk about the university they went to 50 years ago. Heck I graduated 8 years ago and I don’t talk about college anymore, even though I work fifteen miles away from it with many graduates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t talk about college anymore. We do discuss world events. We do apply what we’ve learned and experienced. That’s a level of intelligence many tend to lack imo. He certainly does.
The only people that think an ivy league means they’re intelligent are the people that need that to be true. If asked to prove it they rely on that piece of paper. Not their wits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will believe he’s intelligent when I see his college transcript, eye roll. I remember the dotard wanting to see Obama’s college transcript, so show us yours and while you are at it, please show your tax returns for the last ten years so we can see if you are really a billionaire, 45, you moron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just like men with big junk don’t talk about their junk.
I don’t know what he’s talking about. He has spent years cultivating his persona of a piggish, sexist, rich asshole. He did that, not the media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. The fact that he keeps telling us how smart he is actually tells us that he isn’t all that smart. But he isn’t smart enough to know that….
Likewise about his frequent bleeting that he has the best words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just remember that for everything he says, the opposite is actually true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly @Kitten
This works with most politicians, especially republicans. Yet it’s still surprising how LITERAL this applies to anything that comes out of Dump’s delusional, lying, fat head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so smart. S-M-R-T smart. The smartest ever, believe me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahaha. I want a like button for comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fredo Trump “I can handle things!. I’m smart! Not like everybody says…like dumb….I’m smart and I want respect!
Who can take Fredo II fishing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awesome reference! (Although I had sympathy for Fredo. Trump…not so much.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bigly smart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most smartest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The smartestest
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump isn’t trying to appeal to aggrieved one percenters, he is trying to convince the press he is their intellectual equal. So sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t thousands of Wharton alumni (1%ers) sign a petition disavowing this turd? Apparently they believe that his attendance at Wharton significantly devalues the prestige that was historically bestowed on the name.
He’s creating his own special brand of reputational anxiety for Wharton Alumni.
For one thing, I will make sure no children I spurn (or their children in perpetuity) will ever attend Wharton Business School.
(Not that Wharton is likely to notice our absense, but still)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL that is effin hilarious. I hadn’t heard that…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol….Kitten, apparently yes. I read it somewhere earlier this year. Contrast that with the likes of Harvard and Columbia etc who are quite proud to be associated with Clinton, Obama, etc and voice it…..Wharton leaders have been reduced to eerie silence over this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. And as I mentioned below, how many times did other presidents feel the need to bring up their Ivy League credentials to the press? Rarely if at all because they weren’t insecure, immature bullies constantly feeling the need to justify themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. He doesn’t seem to get that if you are smart, you won’t have to tell anyone it’s so. Knowing about Ken Doll’s daddy basically buying his way into Harvard and most likely the same thing for all the Trumps with Wharton etc, it sure looks like Ivy League schools have very low standards in choosing their pupils except for them being rich. What a pathetic insecure twat not to mention elitist. What will his base think of this statement? Or do they ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s again talking to his uneducated supporters trying to assure them of his “credentials” to be pres. They’re the ones that bought into the myth that he’s a great business man that will save the economy. Never mind that he’s declared bankruptcy several times over and is constantly being sued for fraudulent representation of his product i.e. Trump University.
He’s doing the hard sell here again, but as usual he’s picked his audience well. He knows there’s always suckers that’ll buy snake oil. He’s make a career out of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS X1,000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A really good businessman isn’t too likely to bleet about what a great businessman he is, either. That’s a sign of mediocrity at best.
All signs point to him being rather useless in legitimate business. Multiple bankruptcies, his dad having to frequently bail him out with millions of dollars, US banks no longer being willing to loan him money. Trump’s dad put him into the real estate business because he thought it was one area Donald couldn’t flub if he were bankrolled to get started. Dad was wrong. Donald kept making very serious mistakes and dad had to keep throwing big money at him to fix those mistakes. Trump would spend too much building things and struggle to get any decent return for the money. And not paying vendors and contractors as much as possible wasn’t enough to get past those mistakes.
That new hotel in DC is an example. He was told that he was paying too much to get it renovated and would have too much trouble setting a price on rooms that would make up for his costs, because the prices would have to be too high. Getting to be President solved that problem, because foreign diplomats and others think that if they stay in his hotel (no matter how overpriced), they have an advantage with Trump.
Trump has always worked with mobsters here and elsewhere because he can’t make it otherwise, now that his dad can’t give him money anymore. He has shown clear signs of money laundering for foreigners for decades now as an easy way to pick up a lot of cash.
If Trump were really smart, he never would have entered the Presidential race because it brought too much scrutiny to his activities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
… and I went to the zoo. I’m a meerkat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love meerkats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hakuna Matata.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still mourn Flower.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flower’s death was horrific. I can’t believe they showed it on a children’s program. I really cried at that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was in our garage earlier today, am I now a car, asking for a friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sorted the garbage, and I’m a raccoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
♥ LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, DT- Covfefe begs to differ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser, I knew you would cover this and, as with other drump stories, you do it better than anyone.
Yes, donnie. We heard you the first time years ago. You are smart, you went to an Ivy League (transferring as a second year student thereby bypassing the rigorous application process), you took some classes at Wharton (but not the very prestigious graduate school, just as an undergrad), and you are terrified that people know you are dumb.
Now please go back to your building blocks in the corner of the daycare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with all your points, especially the part about him being terrified that people know he’s dumb.
And how many times did Obama or other former presidents mention that he went to Ivy League schools when they spoke to the press? I’d venture to guess pretty close to zero. Gah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably only when they were asked, if they were even asked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Obama and Clinton got into Ivy league schools because they earned it, not because daddy bought it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m at the point where I get a stabbing pain in my chest when I read the word “Obama”.
Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The truly sad thing is that Obama’s intelligence was used against him as a sign of elitism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoever runs Wharton’s wiki page does not even have him on their list of alumni, they have him on UPenn’s. And the last I look his name was next to John Legend’s. Poor John Legend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up with no money and went to an ivy league school. They have large endowments and often a poor student can pay less than if they went to a less “prestigious” school.
That said, it does not follow that an ivy leaguer is smart. My god, no. Legacies and rich kids with more money than sense certainly exist among the pretty smart to truly brilliant folx. Trump is definitely not truly brilliant, pretty smart, or even average.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preach.
It was much cheaper for me to go to an ivy than a state school because of financial aid.
Also I do alumni interviews for my college and it is much more competitive to go to these places now then when I went and certainly wayyyy more competitive then when he went. Add to that that a disproportionate amount of people who go to ivies went to private school (including poor students who frequently also go to fancy private schools on scholarship as well). The fact that he did not get into Penn outright a billion years ago despite being from a rich family and going to private school and instead had to transfer to me suggests that he is actually quite dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, as the parent of a high schoolers applying to colleges now, it’s been crazy to see how much more competitive all schools have gotten since I was in college 25+ years ago. When one of our school’s students gets into an Ivy (or Stanford or MIT), it’s huge news. And it’s rare. Transferring to Penn back in Trump’s day was decidedly not a huge accomplishment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The son of a family friend is going to Harvard, which is costing them less than $5,000 a year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As an academic, I am very interested in this news and these insights. I was a first generation student, starting in 1971. It was incredibly inexpensive and hardly competitive. My older brother went free on an ROTC scholarship. We went to Auburn. Esmom, my regards. I hope everything goes well. One of the happiest nights of my life was the evening our daughter got an acceptance email from William & Mary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I understand, he didn’t give a crap about his education and was made to go to school by his father who paid $ to get him in cause his grades were average at best. He was just as he is now, an entitled, privileged toddler that never thought he should have to do what was expected to be rewarded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I seriously don’t know how anyone affords college these days. I will say that my college is only a couple thousand more in tuition than it was 20 years ago when I attended. However, that is ONLY for Mass state residents while out-of-state residents pay over $34K, which is substantially more than out-of-state residents paid 20 years ago.
I see all of my friends having 3, 4, 5 kids all close in age and I have to wonder how they’ll be able to afford that shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lightpurple, I imagine that’s considered affordable? I have to say, that made me throw up in my mouth a little. God that’s a lot of money, especially if you have more than one kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole college application system in the US seems really open to manipulation and weighted massively in favour of the wealthy and well connected. The likes of the Trumps, Senior and daughter show that actual intelligence had very little to do with their admittance to prestigious schools.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ninks,I don’t know about that. I’d be curious how many non-qualified applicants get into colleges (not including athletes). It seems like merit is still the main factor. But I’m not rich or connected so I could be completely naive.
thirdginger, thank you! It’s been a long road for my oldest so his first acceptance was so utterly joyful. He’s applying to a bunch, I’m not sure how he’s going to decide. One thing we do know is private schools offer a lot more money than state schools. I can’t believe the sticker price for Michigan State, for example. I went to a big 10 school and my tuition was $2,400 a year!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2012/01/the-real-crisis-in-college-sports-its-wasted-money-not-wasted-students/251922/
One of the reasons why university is so freaking expensive in the USA – despite not being as effective as it is expensive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Going to a rich people’s college does not make you intelligent. Intelligent people are that way because that’s how they were born. Nature gifts you with a smart brain, not Ivy League schools.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would say nurture is the more important path to intelligence. But drump says he is intelligent because of genetics. drump said he got his intelligence by way of good genes. So drump is subscribing to the pathetic racist theory of Eugenics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In order to be an intelligent human being, your brain has to be free of disorders and developmental conditions. Intelligence is a trait that is genetically passed down from generation to generation. Donald Trump is just an arrogant, pedantic, petulant, self-righteous but*hole,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plenty of intelligent people have disorders and development conditions. For example, Einstein had dyslexia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen many reports that show Trump spouting off about “genetics” being important. He clearly believes in eugenics, and I’m sure this is the basis of his racism. Also explains how he can see “some fine people” marching under a Nazi banner. He is so dangerous. These ideas were in the wane in the U.S., and he is trying to give them new life. It is sickening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Trump is a eugenicist, he is a white supremacist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Intelligence is interesting…one of my sons has an IQ in the top .02 percentile. BUT has ADHD, dyslexia and dysgraphia which means he struggles to focus, read and write. Sort that one out! There is also wisdom, grit, emotional intelligence, etc. to consider. Then you throw in nurture and access to a good education. Btw-My arm chair diagnosis of Trump is ADHD with a little dyslexia. I would imagine school wasn’t easy for him. That might be why he clearly feels inferior in this area.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if you aren’t naturally intelligent that doesn’t mean you can’t be an intelligent person. I know several naturally intelligent people who could not even make it through high school. So I agree with Indiana Jones that nuture is a more important path to intelligence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True. Not to mention when we say “intelligence”, that’s a VERY broad term. I’m extremely emotionally intelligent, which makes me great at my job. However, I still count on my fingers and if I have to use a ruler tell my engineer husband “It’s 3 inches and 8 slashes after”.
With regard to Ivy League schools, I’ve begun to look at the education a bit differently since working with someone who was an adjunct professor at several Ivy Leagues over the past decade. Granted they were an adjunct, but taught extremely important subject matter with regard to public health (social justice, policy, etc.). The stories they would tell me about the adjunt selection was really concerning as well as how little they paid people who could offer incredibly valuable real-world experience as they were still actively working in the field. Also, to cut spending many of the schools they worked at (and my experience as well) was to hire a ton of adjuncts and retain only a few professors. Not only was the instructor selection and compensation dicey at best, but the tech assistance, reading material availability and support from other faculty was horrible. I’m sure those students my coworker taught had an incredible experience, but I’m also certain not all instructors were like them…and for the amount of money one pays to go to an Ivy League, you would think there would be much greater attention to who staffs it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s oversimplifying it. Intelligence is a complex matter because it combines both external and internal factors. Physiology and genetics certainly matter, but so does education and the TYPE of education to which you have access…not to mention things like trauma, malnutrition, and other factors that can interfere with natural ability. There are also many different types of intelligence – academic, experienced, emotional, etc. Too often we focus on the first at the expense of the others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I is smart. I goed to good school. I can sez big words. SMDH.
“Barely sentient turnip” is my new favorite insult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂😂 Very Ali G.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL the tiny hand!
Come on DT – you know your dad hired a proxy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I don’t believe that Trump did his own work or passed tests without massive cheating. I would guess he did have a proxy who went to class etc. because his classmates had so little remembrance of him, if any. And he doesn’t seem to know anything about economics, not even the basics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even have the strength this morning. Just f*ck off and quit talking.
I’ve never seen someone manage to be so dissatisfied about getting what they want. Like, you’re destroying rights, infrastructure and our standing in the world and for some reason (and I don’t get the math on this) even though your approval rating is hovering around 32 percent, a whopping 46 percent of the country actually believes that the media makes up stories about you. So your assault on the press is bearing fruit too.
What more do you want????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read an interesting article this morning about the GOP civil war. The thing that unites them the most is their hatred for Democrats and the mainstream media. Even though they don’t particularly agree with the damage Trump is doing to the country and many don’t even like Trump, they are united in their hate. That’s their motivation and driver for support. We live in dark and crazy times.
Don’t buy into the spin that the Republican divide is more about personality than substance.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/paloma/daily-202/2017/10/26/daily-202-the-gop-civil-war-is-bigger-than-trump-a-new-study-shows-deep-fissures-on-policy/59f0eb7230fb045cba000a43/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ grabbyhands
He wants a crown. Literally, a gold crown to prove to the world that he is our King. But as America’s biggest dumbass 👺, he has failed to notice that truly smart people don’t have the chronic need to brag about how great they are.
It’s both pathetic and hilarious that he keeps proclaiming how smart he is. After all, only a highly intelligent person (dumbass) would get excited about the “beautiful, soft paper towels” in plastic wrap that he threw at people in Puerto Rico. Classy guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw Pod Save America live and they played that clip of Trump talking to Huckabee about the “beautiful, soft” paper towels. I hadn’t seen it. I truly was aghast. That was all he could manage on the topic of PR. The POTUS. It’s beyond mind-boggling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still do not understand why in such a rich country only some people can afford to go to college and only a handful can afford the very top ones. It’s such a shame, especially for a country that claims to be the democratic leader of the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because there are many people in this country who believe it’s their “right” but not the right of others to obtain an education and advance in life. Others must “lose” in order for them to “win.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And their crazy belief that other people gaining basic human rights somehow takes rights away from them….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because we’re the most money hungry country on Earth. We’ve monetized things for profit that should not be monetized, one being education. Another is healthcare. Greed is not good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For-profit prisons. Military contractors. Etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Trumpster’s Dad have to get him in to Wharton, after he failed to qualify on merit? And didn’t Dubya graduate from Yale? The man who, pre-Trump, was considered one of the dumbest men to ever occupy the Oval Office. Meanwhile Jared “can’t fill in a form” Kushner went to Harvard.
I’m not sure attending an Ivy League college is that great an indication of intelligence, if you’ve bought your way in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
W was a legacy pledge at Yale. Both his father and grandfather were graduates. He always took the minimum number of courses a semester and had tutors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Intelligent people usually make clever decisions and display intelligent behaviour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or, put more simply “stupid is as stupid does”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that Donald Trump attended an Ivy League colleges tells you a lot about Ivy League colleges. It is not the quality of student that gets you in, but sometimes Money. I bet applications to non Ivy League colleges go up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He probably only got into the school because his father made a donation to the school and not because of any academic achievements. Obama graduated with honors from Harvard and Dump probably only graduated by the skin of his teeth from Wharton. We don’t know what Dump’s GPA was because he never released his college transcript. Obama did though. I hate how Obama had to justify his existence to trash like Dump. What was worse was how the MSM indulged Dump and that entire spectacle.
You notice that neither Fordham or UPenn claim his racist ass. Since his brain is probably turning into applesauce he probably forgot that he went to either school, he just remembers that he went to an Ivy League school and then graduated. He probably considered it an achievement since rich people like him don’t appreciate the college experience like others who have to actually pay for school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some Ivy League graduates pass the tests because the bar is set low after daddy signed a big cheque: spell you own name correctly and you pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s like a broken record, always repeating the same things he think will impress the world
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, his stupidities impressed enough people to get him voted in!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Last I checked Penn Wasn’t an Ivy League college. And we all know rich kids can buy their way into one. See Dubya
Report this comment as spam or abuse
UPenn is an Ivy school.
Still doesn’t make him smart or a decent human.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
UPenn is an Ivy League school..didn’t Donnie jr and Ivanka attend school there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Donnie Jr did after attending prep school. Ivanka transferred in from Georgetown. Both got BS in Economics. Eric did prep school and then Georgetown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed CR. And again we all know money can buy admission right Jared?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As an aside and comparison between Putin and drump, Frontline aired “Putin’s Revenge.” It’s so eerie how similar Putin and Drump are in their insecurity about their intellect, their manliness and how they operate completely from a sense of retaliation based on being disrespected and mocked. Both are despots. drump is behaving exactly like Putin did when he first rose to power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s no coincidence trump only has praise for dictators/despots/oppressive leaders..he longs to rule in a country where those who disagree are jailed, or worse..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good points, Indiana.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FFS,it’s been a hellish week and I’m feeling extra crabby but I need to know why does the world work in this way.How can there be so many good,honest people left in the hands of a few evil,soulless ones?
Wherever I go,in every facet of life whether it’s love or work or anything else,I see people with no integrity,intelligence or any positive trait getting everything they want and profiting on the hard work of good people.
And the prime,shining example of that is leader of the free world.I’m exhausted you guys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second everything you just wrote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A pilot has a fatal heart attack in flight and the passengers realize they will have to jump. There are four passengers but tragically only three parachutes.
Tom Brady says “I’m the greatest NFL player alive. My fans need me!” He grabs a pack and jumps.
Donald Trump says “My party needs me. I’m the smartest president ever to reside in the White House!”
He grabs a pack and jumps.
The pope turns to the last remaining passenger, a sixth grader, and says “Fear not my son. I have lived a good, long life but you are young. Go and live a life of kindness and goodwill towards your fellow man.”
The boy shakes his head and says “No, Father. Neither of us has to die today.”
“My child,” the pope says with a sad smile. “There aren’t enough parachutes left in the bin.”
“It’s okay Father.” The boy says with a grin. “America’s smartest president just grabbed my bookbag.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ahahahahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hehehe..thanks Enough Already!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻😂😂😂😂. If only.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sooooo great! Thanks for the smile.🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL ! I needed a good laugh. Thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It feels good to smile. Thanks for that, Enough Already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To give Trump credit though, he was smart about one thing: He needed Russia’s help to beat Hillary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rapunzel, Watch Frontline’s Putin’s Revenge. baby fists’comment begging Russia to interfere with our election shocked Putin, but also emboldened him to interfere. If drump weren’t such a vicious bully, his stupidity and ignorance would be absolutely crystal clear to everyone ( well, to most people).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is there a link to youtube?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Rapunzel
More like low cunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BD, have you ever read that Samuel Butler quote,” Even a potato in a dark cellar has a kind of low cunning that holds it in excellent stead.”? That’s our fearless leader.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Third Ginger:
No, I had never actually………just did a quick search and you may have just quoted one of the best descriptions of Donald Trump that I have ever seen yet (ie descriptions that are not outright insults since that’s what he really deserves)
……The full quote reads:
“Even a potato in a dark cellar has a certain low cunning about him which serves him in excellent stead. He knows perfectly well what he wants and how to get it. He sees the light coming from the cellar window and sends his shoots crawling straight thereto: they will crawl along the floor and up the wall and out at the cellar window; if there be a little earth anywhere on the journey he will find it and use it for his own ends. What deliberation he may exercise in the matter of his roots when he is planted in the earth is a thing unknown to us, but we can imagine him saying, ‘I will have a tuber here and a tuber there, and I will suck whatsoever advantage I can from all my surroundings. This neighbor I will overshadow, and that I will undermine; and what I can do shall be the limit of what I will do. He that is stronger and better placed then I shall overcome me, and him that is weaker I will overcome.’
Samuel Butler sounds very interesting, and a great philosopher….thanks for highlighting him, i will definitely read more of him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella and Third Ginger, thank you so much for sharing those bits. It’s amazing how both the phrase and the writing it is contained in applies here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Penn = University of Pennsylvania and it is one of the Ivy League colleges. Penn State = The Pennsylvania State University and it is a very good state college. It’s easy to confuse the two. Trump is correct, he did attend an Ivy League college.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems that he didn’t really attend. He more likely bought a degree. Respectively due to his daddy’s financial contribution to the college they simply didn’t let him fail. He likely passed for spelling his name correctly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter has friends who went to a variety of schools, including Ivies and prestigious public schools. Virtually every one of these young people has a story that includes,”the dumbest person I ever knew was in my class at….” Somewhere Trump’s old classmates are likely telling these stories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Professor Kelley told me 100 times over three decades that “Donald Trump was the dumbest goddam student I ever had.” I remember his emphasis and inflection — it went like this — ‘Donald Trump was the dumbest goddam student I ever had.’ Dr. Kelley told me this after Trump had become a celebrity but long before he was considered a political figure. Dr. Kelley often referred to Trump’s arrogance when he told of this — that Trump came to Wharton thinking he already knew everything.”
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/10/12/1705902/-Former-Wharton-Professor-Donald-Trump-Is-the-Dumbest-Goddam-Student-I-Ever-Had
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved the part about the inflection. Had me damn near crying at my desk! And, then someone in the comments called him IQ45! I lost it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That joke made my morning, bless your heart bahhhaaaa. I can’t wait to share it. And the little baby fist rofl. What it must be like to see the whole world thinks you are a joke and trolls you relentlessly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bitch, please. I’m working on my third degree, and let me assure you that one of the most important lessons I’ve taken from college is that education and intelligence are not mutual requirements. Your contribution does nothing to convince me otherwise of that belief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NASA is a few minutes drive and I shit you not, the level of my rocket scientific mind would astound Stephen Hawking. I mean I’m a freaking genius – - I love space so it makes total sense I just get it. It’s a problem trying to explain my spatial theories in friendly conversations, I try to be a layman, but with NASA being so close, osmosis takes the wheel and launches my brain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SMRT
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, his target audience is likely to think highly of him based on such statements – he talks in the same simplified, unstructured manner as they do, so he’s easier to understand, accept at face value and subsequently believe. He’s not trying to convince the intelligent folks, he’s explaining to his voters why people that his audience sees on tv don’t consider him smart. Tactics like this got him elected. Oh, wait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How are people like McConnell, Ryan, Cruz, Tillerson, Nikki H, and Nunes not embarrassed by the fact that they are taking orders from the dumbest person in the world? His stupidity wouldn’t be so bad if he apologized when he made mistakes or attempted to learn what he doesn’t know, but he just stays in his state of stupidity causing more chaos. He said that he had the greatest memory but in that same sentence, he said that they had to put a board with LD name on it in front of him. If the Dotard was an intelligent person, he wouldn’t constantly go on tv and embarrass himself with things like “who knew that healthcare could be so complicated”, “no one ever asked why there was a Civil War”, “Nambia”, “I spoke to the president of the USVI”, and his comments about Andrew Jackson and Fredrick Douglas. He talks about the GOP tax and healthcare bills and he has absolutely no idea what’s in those bills. He lies and lies. The GOP and sometimes even in the press are complicit. When will enough be enough? It’s like they are transforming our country into Russia. Will we wake up one day and see Putin sitting in the WH?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is truly the worst person for the job. Even the biggest idiots I’ve worked with over the years, who thought they were faking competence and/or experience and/or knowledge, weren’t as bad as Trump is at pretty much everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You need to be writing editorials for major newspapers, @why? Perhaps you could wake some of the so-called reporters up. Try a letter to the editor of the NYT or the Washington Post. If enough people see them, they might start to ask the same questions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump isn’t educated. But he compensates that by bullying people and probably by bribing them and by employing the best lawyers. That does explain why he has always managed to avoid jail despite his many fraudulent business schemes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When the Dotard challenged Tillerson to an IQ test, my first thoughts were, does he even know what an IQ test is and how is he going to get a better score than Tillerson without the Russian’s helping him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Which is why he didn’t follow through with it, I’m sure. Mensa even offered to host it! Lol. Sob.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While most people at the Ivy I attended were super rich by average American standards, most of my friend group was on full/almost full financial aid. Legacies were 33% of my class. It was disheartening being in the same grade as them but them having so many much social, academic, and professional capital and guidance. My experience mostly left me with social anxiety and a deep cynicism about how the 1% lives. These people have all of the power in the world but are still greedy for more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And people complain about affirmative action. On the flip side, we get all of these people who can afford to buy their way to an impressive education but would never make it on their own merits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They buy a degree which they haven’t worked for = they aren’t educated despite “having” a degree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My uncle went to an Ivy League. He won’t let you forget it either. He is also a garbage person
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLD817XkCsA
Luke Weil, rich heir. Describes that he did nearly nothing at Brown University.
So Ivy League does mean neither smart nor educated nor decent person.
Link above links to a part of Jamie Johnson’s “Born Rich”. Watch it as it is worth it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQxYQmn62Qk
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the press didn’t make him look “uncivil”. He did that all by himself. POS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A turnip, or any root vegetable for that matter, would make a better president. When will this nightmare end?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time I hear or see the word “turnip” I think of “Blackadder” and Baldrick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My family and I love BLACKADDER and Baldrick’s “cunning plans.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ms. Blake. See the Samuel Butler quote I pointed out above.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have to read about the “low cunning” potato Bella Dupont posted up thread! It is a beautiful use of words, and so apt for 45.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like we used to say in med school: Not all doctors graduated at the top of their class.
Trump may have gone to an Ivy League school but it doesn’t mean he did well or even deserved it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with you all, DT is a national nightmare. And as a graduate of an Ivy League school, I can tell you that (1) people absolutely buy their way in, and (2) there are plenty of ways to graduate without actually having to tax your pea-sized brain. At my school it was well-known who the easy professors were – for example, Geology was unofficially known as Rocks for Jocks lol. I’m sure DT did the absolute minimum to graduate. Oh, and everyone knew that transfer students didn’t get in the first time. Terrible, but true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does he remind anyone else of this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1uX6VliMpw
Report this comment as spam or abuse