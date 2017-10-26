Donald Trump: ‘I went to an Ivy League college…I’m a very intelligent person’

Embed from Getty Images

I didn’t go to an Ivy League college. I went to a small, Southern liberal arts college. I loved my college education – I met great people, had crazy experiences and it was such a fun, special time before sh-t got real and the country went to hell in a handbasket. That was back when in-state college was really cheap for students too, by the way. Because I’m old! Anyway, I don’t think my college degree makes me any smarter than anyone else, nor do I believe that someone who graduated from an Ivy League school is somehow smarter or more educated than me. Thousands of idiots and terrible people graduate from Ivy League institutions, just as thousands of idiots and terrible people don’t have any higher education whatsoever. But to Donald Trump, his questionable Ivy League education means he’s super-smart, okay? It means that no one can question his intelligence.

President Trump: "I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am… I went to an Ivy League college… I'm a very intelligent person." pic.twitter.com/7TAg6RFiCM — CNN (@CNN) October 25, 2017

He said:

“I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am. You know, people don’t understand. I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student. I did very well. I’m a very intelligent person. You know, the fact is, I think, I really believe, I think the press creates a different image of Donald Trump than the real person….”

[From Politico]

People had a field day with this, as they should. Donald Trump is a barely sentient turnip, if turnips were ignorant, racist, crotchety bigots. Do turnips have baby fists? Wait, what was my point? I don’t even remember. I actually don’t know that many Ivy Leaguers, thankfully. The mystique of the Ivy League, to me, is comparable to joining a sorority or fraternity – you’re paying a lot of money to be very “selective” about who you hang out with and you’re paying a lot of money for the exclusivity of that kind of “club.” Ivy Leaguers support each other, they get each other jobs, they vouch for each other, same with the Greek system on and off college campuses. Those are the sort of people who understand the different kind of dog-whistle Trump is employing here. When he says “I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student. I did very well,” that’s his way of appealing to the aggrieved white one-percenters who feel crushed by the weight of their privilege. I sh-t you not. They think they’re the ones facing discrimination.

Also:

"One of the great memories of all time. " pic.twitter.com/OGddw0EEYr — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 25, 2017

"I WENT TO AN IVY LEAGUE COLLEGE" pic.twitter.com/1xgdbmqOWD — darth:™ (@darth) October 25, 2017

