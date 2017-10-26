Journalist Mark Halperin accused of harassing & groping women at ABC News

If there’s one good thing to come out of the sh-t pile that is the Trump presidency, it’s that the floodgates have opened and women from all walks of life are telling their stories of sexual harassment and assault, and not only that, they’re naming names. We should call this movement something… like, the Reclaiming My Time Movement. The Reclaiming My Time Movement has taken down Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes, Harvey Weinstein, James Toback and assorted Hollywood executives (mostly at Amazon). Terry Richardson is on the verge of being taken down too. On the edge of the media coverage of all of these well-deserved takedowns, there has been a quiet series of acknowledgements from several reporters and editors that there are powerful people in journalism guilty of the exact same behavior. Leon Wieseltier, the former New Republic literary editor, just lost his financial backing because of his own troubling history of sexual harassment, and I imagine more stories like that will be coming out in the weeks and months ahead.
Which brings me to Mark Halperin. Halperin is well-known to pretty much any given political-news junkie. He’s worked for many media outlets throughout his career, notably MSNBC, Bloomberg and ABC News. At ABC, he was political director of the news division throughout the 1990s and mid-2000s. He also coauthored Game Change, one of the best “inside the presidential election” books. According to a CNN investigation, Halperin also sexually harassed and assaulted multiple women when he worked at ABC.
Veteran journalist Mark Halperin sexually harassed women while he was in a powerful position at ABC News, according to five women who shared their previously undisclosed accounts with CNN and others who did not experience the alleged harassment personally, but were aware of it.
“During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me,” Halperin said in a statement to CNN Wednesday night. “I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.”
Women who spoke to CNN say he had a dark side not made public until now. The stories of harassment shared with CNN range in nature from propositioning employees for sex to kissing and grabbing one’s breasts against her will. Three of the women who spoke to CNN described Halperin as, without consent, pressing an erection against their bodies while he was clothed. Halperin denies grabbing a woman’s breasts and pressing his genitals against the three women. The women who worked with Halperin and who spoke with CNN did not report to Halperin. However, Halperin made many decisions about political coverage at ABC News, and had a voice in some critical personnel decisions. None of the women have said, though, that he ever promised anything in exchange for sex, or suggested that he would retaliate against anyone.
Still, while they no longer work with him, Halperin continues to wield influence in politics and media. The women who spoke to CNN said it was for this reason that they shared their accounts on the condition of anonymity. Others also said they still feel embarrassed about what happened to them and did not want to be publicly associated with it.
The first woman told CNN she was invited to visit his office in the early 2000s, when he was political director at ABC News, to have a soda, and said that while she was there with him he forcibly kissed her and pressed his genitals against her body.
“I went up to have a soda and talk and — he just kissed me and grabbed my boobs,” the woman said. “I just froze. I didn’t know what to do.”
When she did make her way out of his office, the woman told a friend at ABC News what had happened. That friend told CNN she remembered the woman telling her about the incident and seeing her visibly shaken.
You can read the full CNN report here. Much like every other pervert we’ve discussed, Halperin had a similar pattern, according to his victims. He wouldn’t take a hint that a woman wasn’t interested, he would repeatedly come on to coworkers who explicitly said no to him, he would get too close, he would grope or try to kiss coworkers and more. Ugh. We need to stop giving men any kind of power. They always abuse it.
Omg I just heard this on GMA. He’s was always on morning joe when I used to watch it. I knew I didn’t like him – gross
This is exactly what Sixer was posting about the other day.
The problem isn’t expressing a genuine interest in a person, regardless of place/time. It when that person says NO and it’s ignored.
Why is this so damn difficult for people to understand?! No means no.
exactly this
Exactly. This is why Woody’s ridiculous narrative that all this could lead to a witch hunt whenever a man winks at a co-worker is such bullsh*t. No one can’t handle a wink (although there are definitely times a wink is inappropriate). It’s when the wink is ignored or shot down and the person chooses to escalate to lewd comments and groping that we have a problem. But Woody and others like him want to pretend it’s all about misunderstood compliments.
Sidenote: my friends named their son Archie after Archie Goodwin.
I have such a crush on Archie Goodwin. The character (as seen on the series) and Timothy Hutton. We love that series, especially the chemistry between Timothy and Kari Matchett.
Very cool your friends named their son after him!
Yep. And another one bites the dust.
Two journos, an MP and a theatre director have all been exposed on this side of the Pond since the Weinstein stuff broke.
I have always had a real problem with Halperin and his anti-hillary smirking made it obvious to me, that he was a misogynist. But this story made me sick to my stomach. HOW many of them have been doing this to women? HOW many? We need to clean out the news industry too. And some names I DO like will be taken out. That’s good. Tell your stories women, I will believe you even when it’s someone I like. And I will turn on him instantaneously. I want them all out. NOW.
Yes! Oh, he loooved him some Trump. Figures. He knew who Trump was…. Birds of a feather and all that.
Most of them. The answer is most of them.
I think to ascend to a certain level of power requires a kind of steamroller approach that can often lead to behavior like this. At this point I am more surprised when a man in power *doesn’t* turn out to be a creep.
Wow I always thought he was gay. Closeted, but gay.
I watch him all the time on Morning Joe and love his commentary and insight. I loved his book Game Change he co-authored.
This really floored me. I don’t know what to say. Men making a pass isn’t unheard of in any industry. So nothing surprises me there anymore. But the coming from behind and pressing his penis against a woman. Hell, no. That surprises me. Ugh. Men are so gross.
One, two, three, Mark Halperin enters rehab, with the predictable statement, It’s a booze issue, y’all, not sexual harassment.
I agree, Jayna. I loved his commentary. I just hope that nothing comes out about Jon Heilman. I love him. Sigh.
What the hell is wrong with all these men?
A hatred of women who won’t be inferior to them.
A sense of entitlement.
An inability to see women as people, not just thing for their amusement.
I’m not surprised. I remember telling my husband years ago that Mark Halperin looks as if he hangs out at bars where 20 something models frequent in the hopes of using his fame to get young, hot women to sleep with him. This is what happens when self-important geeks finally get power.
I recently read E!’s story about R Kelley. Didn’t know about Aalyah and their gross relationship and marriage when she was 15!! For the love of God, when is R Kelley going down?
I’m really disturbed by the media’s silence on this matter. Families are saying that R. Kelly has manipulated and isolated their young girls. Some say it’s Cultish. He is a predator and the people who continuously support him are complicit in this.
One of our local music critics, Jim DeRogatis, has been covering R Kelly for more than 15 years, trying to take him down. I just heard an interview with him about some of these allegations yesterday, they are horrifying.
It’s because his victims are black girls and the media doesn’t care about them.
I thought they got R Kelly on porn and sexual assault of a minor years ago. I blocked him out of my mind. Didn’t know he was still a thing. He was just too creepy. Kelly and Halperin both make me really sad. This just stinks. Halperin is gross and should have been stopped, and Kelly needs to go to jail finally. As a woman who worked in the media with a few high powered people you occasionally see on the networks now, I can say I was never abused like that. Still I didn’t think they took me seriously either. I wish more women who finally made it to powerful positions tried to help the ones below, but I found that to be few and far between. It was a lot like well I had to tread through the crap now you should. Kind of sad, but any industry which has any combination of power, money, and fame, doesn’t always attract the best people. Just a word to the wise, even if you aren’t harassed or assaulted you will probably at the least be belittled.
I know resently a victim steeped forward and said that R. Kelly held her captive for two years and made her have sex with other women. Hopefully others will step forward and he will be taken down.
I have disliked this guy for years. This doesn’t surprise me one bit.
Me too. He always came across as creepy to me. He is also absolutely two-faced, kisses up to Republicans to get access. He was always ready to attack President Obama during his 8 years as president, calling him divisive. But could barely get up to criticize Trump until recently when his poll numbers started going down. I would have no problems if he were fair and objective to both sides but his bias is always obvious.
Nbc has fired him, y’all! #takethemalldown
Next?
It’s nice to see all these networks and companies taking action against these predators, but what do they plan on doing about the predator Donald J Trump? What message is being sent by allowing the Dotard to go unpunished for all of the women he targeted, harassed, threatened with lawsuits when they stepped forward, and said that he would never had touched any of those women because they weren’t attractive enough?
He is a renowned terrible analyst. He started his career bloviating about Bill Clinton’s improprieties and ended it by slobbering over Trump. Good riddance. NBC, who covered up the Weinstein story quite recently, should ask themselves why they are so comfortable with this kind of toxic masculinity (see also: Joe S.).
I enjoyed this, from Halperin’s Wiki: ‘In December 2011, Halperin was listed as #1 in Salon.com’s 2011 Hack List, his reporting described as “shallow and predictable” as well as “both fixated solely on the horse race and also uniquely bad at analyzing the horse race.”’
I remember the outcry when Leon was fired from the New Republic; Chris Hughes took a lot of flak for it. I wonder what he knew.
Man, there must be some men on all the major networks in the news divisions and cable shaking in fear right about now.
After experiencing a ton of backlash from white male trolls on the internet who hate anything that’s perceived as feminism, I’m beginning to think that the story above is part of the reason why they hate feminism, or what they think feminism is. They are afraid that the disgusting behavior that they think is normal, and their “right” to do, is being called out as inappropriate. And they just can’t take it.
Yes that’s exactly why they are upset. Is like a spoiled child finally getting told that their bad behavior is no longer acceptable and they are lashing out because of it.
