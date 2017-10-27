Prince Harry: People spend too much time online, they’re suffering from ‘mental fatigue’

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of Prince Harry in Copenhagen this week. He went to Denmark on a two-day official trip, and it seemed to go pretty well. He charmed Queen Margrethe, he spent time with cute babies, he met a lot of friendly Danish people and in general, it seemed like a very breezy and low-key trip. Have you noticed that Harry just rolls that way? When William and Kate are traveling, even if everything is on-schedule and on-agenda, there is still a very fraught air about them, like everyone is worried that sh-t could fall apart at any moment, as soon as a strong wind lifts Kate’s skirt. I’m sure Harry’s trips will feel different when he marries Meghan, but I also think Meghan will be more like an equal partner to Harry during events. We’ll see.

Meanwhile, does anyone else find it odd that young, hip Prince Harry doesn’t like technology all that much? Technically, Harry is Millennial, although I would argue that both he and William are more Xennial. But Harry seems especially wary of technology, social media and he doesn’t like that kids are spending all of their time on their phones and online. He brought it up again when he was in Denmark:

Prince Harry is speaking out on the dangers of spending too much time on social media. On Thursday, the prince kicked off day two of his visit to Denmark with a visit to the Lagkagehuset bakery in Copenhagen, where he opened up about the effects of social media on young people’s mental health. Addressing ambassadors for the “One of Us” mental health campaign — which provides support to young people with mental health issues — the prince said, “People are spending far too much time online and it’s like a mental running machine that they can’t get off. You wouldn’t put your body through such a workout,” he said during the event. “I’m the last person to say ban it but people are suffering from mental fatigue and getting burnt out. We all need to talk to each other more.”

I mean… he’s not wrong. People do need to put down their friggin’ phones. They need to spend a day – or maybe just an evening – offline, reading a book or going out to dinner or just existing out in the world without their phones or their computers. Do you think there’s a “mental fatigue” aspect to it? I’ve read articles about the mental health aspects of social media specifically, like the debate over the destructive nature of Instagram culture or Facebook culture or whatever. But is Harry right? Is it a situation where we’re all just fatigued from being online and on the phone all the time?

