Rachel McAdams & Selma Blair go public with their horrific James Toback stories

Another day, another series of horrific stories about sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a powerful Hollywood player. We discussed the strange and lurid case of James Toback earlier this week – while Toback was never as well-known or powerful as Harvey Weinstein, Toback’s depraved history was apparently well-known in actors’ circles and among young actresses just starting out. Toback – a screenwriter and director – would literally pick up women at malls and acting schools and get them alone in a hotel room and do terrible things to them or in front of them. The LA Times did an extensive story last weekend, with 38 women coming forward to talk about Toback’s years of abuse. Just in the past week, that number has risen to 200. Julianne Moore quietly spoke about her Toback experience several days ago, and now Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams have stepped out to discuss their experiences.

Both McAdams and Blair were called in to audition for Toback in 1999, for his film Harvard Man. Selma was a young, unestablished actress – she says that she had filmed Cruel Intentions but it had not come out yet. Rachel was a 21-year-old theater student in Toronto when she auditioned for Toback. You can read their full stories here at Vanity Fair. I’m not going to excerpt from the stories – I wouldn’t know where to start and the stories are getting increasingly graphic. That’s the point though, and props to Selma and Rachel for telling their stories on their terms, and taking the time to explain how uncomfortable they felt, how violated, how victimized. Selma even says that for years, she was terrified that Toback would come back into her life, or that he would actually hurt her physically even after he assaulted her at her audition.

McAdams makes some good points too, that Toback was a predator, but he had a good line, which threw her off completely. McAdams says that he spoke like someone well-versed in the language of acting classes, that young actors are taught that they need to get out of their comfort zones, that feeling “uncomfortable” is good for actors, so that when McAdams felt uncomfortable in her audition, she didn’t know how to process whether he was manipulating her as a predator or whether he was legitimately trying to “coach” her performance. McAdams also said that her agent sent her into the audition knowing full well that Toback had abused/harassed another actress. WHICH IS THE PROBLEM. Have you noticed how few AGENTS and managers and publicists have come forward to condemn James Toback and Harvey Weinstein? Gee, I wonder why that is?