Duchess Kate wore £220 Monreal London tuxedo track pants in London today

I’m very big into athleisure wear. It’s one of the great things about being a professional blogger and working from home – I get to wear whatever the hell I want, and my comfort comes first. It means that I’m constantly scouting the best and most comfortable sweatpants, lounge pants, yoga pants, etc. I have separate criteria for the sweatpants I actually wear to the gym, by the way – gym pants are totally different than my “work pants.” But I am not the Duchess of Cambridge, with an unlimited budget and the necessity to theme-dress on any given day (although her work days are fewer and far between). I always find it fascinating to see how Kate dresses when she’s attending a “sporty” event in particular – Kate is allegedly quite sporty in real life, but how she dresses to these sporty events rarely reflects that. I’m thinking… wedges, jeggings, tight blazers, stuff like that.

So it’s sort of a relief to see Kate looking genuinely sporty in these photos. Kate did her first solo event in months today. This is also one of her first “events” as patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, a patronage she was given last Christmas because she’s always been so keen on tennis. So keen, in fact, that she only made two trips to Wimbledon during The Championships this year because now “watching tennis” feels too much like “work.” Anyway, Kate went to the National Tennis Centre in London today. That’s Kate’s new “private secretary” Catherine Quinn behind her, in the violet coat. I already feel sorry for Quinn.

As for Kate’s ensemble… it costs a lot to look this sporty. Kate wore £220 “tuxedo track pants” from Monreal London, which… is way too much for track pants. She also wore £170 Nike Air VaporMax sneakers/trainers. A few years ago, I got a little bit disgusted with Nike kicks and how quickly they were wearing out. Commenters recommended Asics to me and I haven’t looked back. I’m an Asics girl now. But a lot of people will spend a lot of money for Nikes. And hey, if you’re only going to wear them for one hour to play tennis with kids, I guess that’s fine. My favorite part of Kate’s ensemble: I like her black jacket.

It doesn’t seem like Andy Murray was there. But Johanna Konta (British #1 on the women’s side) was there.

Kate greets Johanna Konta at the Tennis for Kids session @BritishTennis national centre pic.twitter.com/XRqqYVMyMu — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) October 31, 2017