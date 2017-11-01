Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez cover Vanity Fair, they’re really doing this

I will forever love Jennifer Lopez for many reasons, and one of those reasons is that she is consistently one of the most dumb-in-love women in the world. There’s a shamelessness to her dumb-in-love thing at this point, like we know her relationship is going to implode and it’s going to be shambolic and harsh and most people would feel embarrassment about how they behaved and how love-drunk they were. But J.Lo is never really ashamed, which is how she gets away with it (and why she keeps making the same mistakes over and over). All of which to say, J.Lo and her boyfriend of eight months are now doing Vanity Fair covers together. They sat there and did the cover interview together too, because they are love-drunk and incapable of NOT being extra. Still, there’s joy to be found, if you’re in the right mood. You can read the full cover story here. Some highlights:

Meeting each other again: It was last winter as she was having lunch in Beverly Hills that she saw Rodriguez walk by. “I almost yelled out ‘Alex,’ but I am the shyest person when it comes to things like that,” she says. When she went outside, he was still there, facing away from her. “I could literally just have walked away,” she says. “But I walk over and tap him on the shoulder and say ‘Hey.’ I had just come from a promo for my show, Shades of Blue [in which she plays N.Y.P.D. detective Harlee Santos], so I’m dressed like my character, like a boy—Timberlands, jeans, curly short hair. He looks at me. I say, ‘It’s Jennifer.’ He says, ‘You look so beautiful.’ ”

Their first date: We talk about their first date, when they met for dinner at the Hotel Bel Air. “He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!” she says. “I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date. I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, ‘No, I don’t drink,’ and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute.”

His take on their first date: “I didn’t know if it was a date,” Rodriguez says. “Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule. I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation. It would be incredibly productive for me to sit with one of the smartest, greatest women in the world, especially for a guy like me who is coming through tough times, rehabbing himself, re-establishing himself to folks out there. I thought it would be a win-win no matter what. She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single. I had to get up and go re-adjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text.”

THEY ARE STILL TALKING ABOUT THEIR FIRST DATE: “So I’m sitting there and he’s walking back, and I get a text,” Lopez continues. “It says . . . ” She looks significantly at Rodriguez. “You can tell her!” he says. “ ‘You look sexy AF,’ ” she tells me. They both laugh. “And then it took a turn,” Lopez says. “The fire alarm went off, and we had to evacuate.” I laugh, thinking she’s being metaphorical. “No, really,” she says. “The fire alarm went off!”

Come on, it’s J.Lo. Of course she’s going to sit there with her boyfriend and tell every intimate story about their dates and romance and love. Of course she’s going to make it sound like this is the first time she’s ever felt this way! She actually made a reference to Ben Affleck too, talking about the Gigli Era of her life and how she felt “eviscerated…I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything. And my relationship [with Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again.” Except that she married Marc Anthony like two seconds after she split with Affleck, but whatever! And I remember when Affleck and J.Lo did their joint interviews too and it was just as glorious. Chica never learns.

I’ll give her this though – A-Rod seems just as blissed-out and love-drunk as Jennifer. He’s crazy-obsessed with her. They’re totally getting married. Maybe this one will last (SPOILER: IT WILL NOT LAST).

Cover courtesy of Vanity Fair, additional photo courtesy of Getty.

 

67 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez cover Vanity Fair, they’re really doing this”

  1. Tiffany27 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:33 am

    They actually seem perfect for each other tbh.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:36 am

    We’ve seen this song and dance before. Does VF really be have no other options for the cover?!

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I just looked it up- she married Marc about 5 months after splitting with Ben. !
    These 2 are too much. It’s nice they’re happy, but they are way too public too soon.

    Reply
  4. Jerusha says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I don’t care about the cover story, but I can hardly wait to get my issue. I love how Graydon Carter and Vanity Fair have loathed trump for years. At least three articles in this issue eviscerating him-wheeeeee!

    Reply
  5. Serene Wolf says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Love IS glorious! Jennifer is in tune with the universe – you gotta love and keep loving like you’ve never loved before.❤

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:49 am

    She seems to get happy, excited, and fall in love very quickly with all the guys she’s dated or married, then moves on and does it again as soon as the relationship ends

    Reply
  7. Squiggisbig says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:49 am

    He seems like a very strong contender for ex husband number 4!

    Reply
  8. Electric Tuba says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Oh please. Hold my purse while I puke in it.

    Reply
  9. Alix says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:50 am

    “You look sexy AF”, texted from the men’s room on a first date. Hard pass, thanks.

    That said, Lopez looks gorgeous on that cover. But why is A-Rod’s face giving me Garry Shandling vibes???

    Reply
  10. Birdie says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:57 am

    J-Rod! Oh Jennifer.

    Reply
  11. Monsy says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Even if it doesn’t last, they are happy, so good for them. I’m so relieved she didn’t marry Casper Smart.

    Reply
  12. Who ARE these people? says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Seems more like merger than romance, but at least he appreciates her business acumen.

    Reply
  13. Nev says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Hotness.

    Reply
  14. Blackbetty says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Meh. I still prefer Bennifer

    Reply
  15. Tig says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:21 am

    She reminds me of Liz Taylor (minus the amazing jewelry)- just in love with love. You have to be a smitten kitten to share the first date/texting nonsense. She looks great on the cover.

    Reply
  16. Tiffany says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Elizabeth Taylor lite is getting engaged y’all.

    I really think these two will be getting married. I don’t think Alex is trying to change her and accepts all of Jennifer and her awesome outrageousness. And on the financial side, they are both equal.

    Reply
  17. marc kile says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:35 am

    2 self centered d-bags NEXT!!!!!

    Reply
  18. Sage says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I like J.Lo. She is in love with love, in love with drama, in love with attention. The world is her stage and everyone is watching😍

    Reply
    • still_sarah says:
      November 1, 2017 at 9:09 am

      I like Jennifer Lopez – as an actor, a singer, a dancer. But her love life is a joke that is no longer funny. I remember all the husbands, etc. and how each one was (at that time) the PERFECT man and so much more perfect than any of her previous boyfriends-fiancees-husbands. Same story every time, told to any magazine she could find. Chris Judd was perfect, Ben Affleck was perfect, Marc Anthony was perfect, Casper Smart was perfect until suddenly he wasn’t. And now Alex Rodrigues gets to be perfect for a while.

      Reply
  19. LittlefishMom says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:55 am

    She is in love with being in love. She’s head over heels for everyone she’s involved with. I hope that he doesn’t hurt her. Not a fan of his.

    Reply
  20. Pandabird says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Wait, he said they initially were only meeting at night and he wasn’t sure if she was single, but he was cool continuing to see her anyways? And he was coming out if rehab etc. His mentality is shady AF.

    Reply
  21. InVain says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I love me some J-Lo but they’re both in love with the idea of being a perfect match for each other. She’s a serial monogamist and he’s….not.

    Nothing says love like baring your thong-clad bottom for all to see while your smarmy lover half grabs at it. Bennifer 2.0.

    Reply
  22. Donna says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:21 am

    The Jennifer Lopez Playbook:
    Chapter One: You’ve found true love – again! Congratulations! How to sell your new guy to everyone, when you’ve said the same thing so many times before.

    Reply
  23. tracking says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:24 am

    She has the worst taste in men, just the worst.

    Reply
  24. Amide says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Hasn’t he cheated on her already??😩

    Reply
  25. Canadiangirl says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Once she’s in love she dives right in and gives it her all. It’s not easy to let your guard down and be so open to love. Although I think she has terrible taste in men, I have to admire someone like her who really doesn’t care what anyone thinks and does what makes her happy and fully lives in the moment. If she can live with the ups and downs and failures when they happen, then more power to her. She always emerges happier the next time. She doesn’t even look at her past relationships as failures, she simply says they happened, she’s learned, and she moves on.

    Reply
  26. Pedro45 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I hate to admit this as a Red Sox fan but Alex is a really good baseball analyst on TV and Papi is…not.

    Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      November 1, 2017 at 10:06 am

      Yes he is. I walked away impressed. He takes that role seriously and it shows. I follow him on IG and he does a segment called Ask A Rod and the kids through all kinds of questions at him and he answers them like a pro. He is talking about the year suspension and what he did in that time and what he was working on ( taking business classes, figuring out life after baseball, etc) and so far it is working for him.

      Reply
    • JG says:
      November 1, 2017 at 10:08 am

      Alex is very good, but for Papi, English isn’t his first language, so that may trip him up somewhat. I love how Alex talked about how smart Carlos Correa is, and knew all about his HS academic success.

      Reply
    • InVain says:
      November 1, 2017 at 10:23 am

      As a life-long Yankee fan, I have my own issues with Alex. BUT, there is absolutely no denying that he loves baseball (maybe more than Jen) and he knows it very well. He gloriously messed up his career, but he does love the game and it shows in his analysis. He is smart, but his ego has always gotten in the way.

      Reply
  27. Harryg says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:05 am

    This is just a weird cover.

    Reply
  28. Toniko says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:14 am

    That picture with him baring her butt is too much..

    Reply
  29. Jb says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Awesome spoiler!

    Reply
  30. crazydaisy says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I wonder if they’ve had sex yet?

    Reply
  31. Boxy Lady says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:52 am

    I like them together. There seems to be an extra level of comfort there as opposed to her other relationships. They are on the same level financially and fame-wise and they are both deeply involved in business investments. I hope they go the distance. I’m rooting for them. Alex, don’t mess this up! ☺

    ETA: Another reason I like them together is he doesn’t seem resentful about her success or fame in any way. He just seems supportive and that he’s lucky to be with her. That may be a change for her.

    Reply
  32. NeoCleo says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:00 am

    She looks amazing as always. I’m not a fan, never have been, but I admire her work ethic–she really hustles and what a beautiful woman!

    Reply
  33. KBB says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    I’d like to believe he has actually changed, but I’m just not quite convinced. She’s doing a great job to polish up his image though. I hope she doesn’t regret it. Time will tell, I guess.

    She’s getting some magazine covers and publicity, but he is still getting WAY more out of this relationship on a professional level.

    Reply
  34. Bahare says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    I’m sorry you guys. I am not unromantic but did anyone read what he said? It looks good to be with her basically because he wants to rehab his image from the biogenesis scandal and he has started a broadcast career on the fox sports channel for the World Series. I love mlb and what he knows about the game and his input is good. But seriously these two are reading different books let alone not on the same page. Fun is great with sex and romance but these people have children also who are a factor.

    Reply
  35. DiegoInSF says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    She’s the ultimate star. I remember people thinking she was a flash in the pan in the early 2000s and look at her on the cover of VF 15 years later. Just like Elton John who said that no one would remember her song Jenny from the block in 10 years well, 15 years later and everyone can sing the chorus form memory!

    Reply
  36. smee says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Gonna get flamed, but I don’t care…..I don’t believe this relationship for one second. I think she’s part of the “rehabbing” he spoke of and she certainly needed to wash the stank of Casper off her with a decent relationship with a man. They’ve certainly got enough $ to buy a house, apt, go on vacations, go on dates, whatever to make it look legit and then it all get written off as business expenses. Then in a year or two, break-up time, and everybody is ready to carry on with their new rehabbed public persona.

    Reply
    • KBB says:
      November 1, 2017 at 12:42 pm

      I think he’s dating her to rehab his image and she doesn’t realize it. She loves being in a power couple but she also loves falling in love and believing the hype around her relationships. She rarely sees things clearly in love.

      Maybe they’ve both fooled themselves into thinking this time it’s real, but they both have fatal flaws when it comes to relationships – he’s incapable of fidelity and she’s incapable of finding someone worthy of her devotion.

      ETA: She did have that “fling” with Drake just before Alex, so she’s obviously not above fake PR relationships. No one bought that one though, so maybe she’s just found a more convincing foil in Alex.

      Reply

