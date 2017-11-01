Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez cover Vanity Fair, they’re really doing this

I will forever love Jennifer Lopez for many reasons, and one of those reasons is that she is consistently one of the most dumb-in-love women in the world. There’s a shamelessness to her dumb-in-love thing at this point, like we know her relationship is going to implode and it’s going to be shambolic and harsh and most people would feel embarrassment about how they behaved and how love-drunk they were. But J.Lo is never really ashamed, which is how she gets away with it (and why she keeps making the same mistakes over and over). All of which to say, J.Lo and her boyfriend of eight months are now doing Vanity Fair covers together. They sat there and did the cover interview together too, because they are love-drunk and incapable of NOT being extra. Still, there’s joy to be found, if you’re in the right mood. You can read the full cover story here. Some highlights:
Meeting each other again: It was last winter as she was having lunch in Beverly Hills that she saw Rodriguez walk by. “I almost yelled out ‘Alex,’ but I am the shyest person when it comes to things like that,” she says. When she went outside, he was still there, facing away from her. “I could literally just have walked away,” she says. “But I walk over and tap him on the shoulder and say ‘Hey.’ I had just come from a promo for my show, Shades of Blue [in which she plays N.Y.P.D. detective Harlee Santos], so I’m dressed like my character, like a boy—Timberlands, jeans, curly short hair. He looks at me. I say, ‘It’s Jennifer.’ He says, ‘You look so beautiful.’ ”
Their first date: We talk about their first date, when they met for dinner at the Hotel Bel Air. “He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!” she says. “I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date. I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, ‘No, I don’t drink,’ and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute.”
His take on their first date: “I didn’t know if it was a date,” Rodriguez says. “Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule. I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation. It would be incredibly productive for me to sit with one of the smartest, greatest women in the world, especially for a guy like me who is coming through tough times, rehabbing himself, re-establishing himself to folks out there. I thought it would be a win-win no matter what. She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single. I had to get up and go re-adjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text.”
THEY ARE STILL TALKING ABOUT THEIR FIRST DATE: “So I’m sitting there and he’s walking back, and I get a text,” Lopez continues. “It says . . . ” She looks significantly at Rodriguez. “You can tell her!” he says. “ ‘You look sexy AF,’ ” she tells me. They both laugh. “And then it took a turn,” Lopez says. “The fire alarm went off, and we had to evacuate.” I laugh, thinking she’s being metaphorical. “No, really,” she says. “The fire alarm went off!”
Come on, it’s J.Lo. Of course she’s going to sit there with her boyfriend and tell every intimate story about their dates and romance and love. Of course she’s going to make it sound like this is the first time she’s ever felt this way! She actually made a reference to Ben Affleck too, talking about the Gigli Era of her life and how she felt “eviscerated…I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything. And my relationship [with Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again.” Except that she married Marc Anthony like two seconds after she split with Affleck, but whatever! And I remember when Affleck and J.Lo did their joint interviews too and it was just as glorious. Chica never learns.
I’ll give her this though – A-Rod seems just as blissed-out and love-drunk as Jennifer. He’s crazy-obsessed with her. They’re totally getting married. Maybe this one will last (SPOILER: IT WILL NOT LAST).
Cover courtesy of Vanity Fair, additional photo courtesy of Getty.
They actually seem perfect for each other tbh.
They are for ten years. I give it a good ten years.
I went in expecting to roll my eyes and be grossed out…. but, that was actually really cute. Good for them.
Have you seen the video, there is actually a sense of comfort between them. That somewhat surprised me.
@PIa very interesting of you to point that out. I can see why you would say that.
I watched the video in hopes that I would agree. I respectfully disagree though. She looks to be on her “perfect pleasing girlfriend” act like she always is (I have seen that one since Bennifer) and he is just a player who has been with TONS of famous beautiful women and has a natural confidence about him. I see no chemistry BETWEEN them.
To me they look like actors who have done a movie together and are now posing for the “romantic” promo photos.
Please prove me wrong.
We’ve seen this song and dance before. Does VF really be have no other options for the cover?!
Graydon Carter has no imagination. I got VF for 2 yrs – in that time, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp were both on the cover TWICE. I cancelled my subscription.
Yeah, why would they get one of the few A-list POC, replace them with bland white people! /s
I just looked it up- she married Marc about 5 months after splitting with Ben. !
These 2 are too much. It’s nice they’re happy, but they are way too public too soon.
I don’t care about the cover story, but I can hardly wait to get my issue. I love how Graydon Carter and Vanity Fair have loathed trump for years. At least three articles in this issue eviscerating him-wheeeeee!
“Pees” in a pod. Bwahahaha!
@Jerusha, “Short-fingered vulgarian” from Graydon’s old Spy magazine is still my favorite Trump nickname.
Love IS glorious! Jennifer is in tune with the universe – you gotta love and keep loving like you’ve never loved before.❤
She seems to get happy, excited, and fall in love very quickly with all the guys she’s dated or married, then moves on and does it again as soon as the relationship ends
He seems like a very strong contender for ex husband number 4!
I always give him a pass because my nephew looks like him…but my nephew is just a tad prettier, thinner and a hockey player..people stop him all the time and say..has anyone ever told you you look just like..
Oh please. Hold my purse while I puke in it.
“You look sexy AF”, texted from the men’s room on a first date. Hard pass, thanks.
That said, Lopez looks gorgeous on that cover. But why is A-Rod’s face giving me Garry Shandling vibes???
Oooooh hush! Lol Gary was way more sexy than A Wrong! 🤓 I still watch both of his shows on Plex but I’ve only sat through one Yankees game (cause the Mets were Home team at Citi Field and I had comped tickets😇)
Right? hurk.
Even the greeting, ‘It’s Jennifer’, ‘You look so beautiful’.
I mean, I guess we know what this relationship is based on. Her being hot and listening, and him liking hot women and his own voice.
That said, complementary weirdness? I’m still kind of rooting for them.
and loling on the Shandling. I’ve been searching for who he reminds me of, and thats it?
@detritus hahaha your “relationship analysis” is gold.
Exactly- that was a booty call.
The paragraph labeled, “His take on the first date” says plenty. Opportunity knocked.
You know what. They are both in their 40s and have seen and done a lot. It seems a lot more honest to just be upfront about the sex thing and not pretend like youre a shy 16-year old. Maybe I will change my mind once I get to that age myself.
Right? Oh dear god. Booty call.
Ick is my only reaction to that text.
J-Rod! Oh Jennifer.
Even if it doesn’t last, they are happy, so good for them. I’m so relieved she didn’t marry Casper Smart.
Seems more like merger than romance, but at least he appreciates her business acumen.
Hotness.
Meh. I still prefer Bennifer
She reminds me of Liz Taylor (minus the amazing jewelry)- just in love with love. You have to be a smitten kitten to share the first date/texting nonsense. She looks great on the cover.
Elizabeth Taylor lite is getting engaged y’all.
I really think these two will be getting married. I don’t think Alex is trying to change her and accepts all of Jennifer and her awesome outrageousness. And on the financial side, they are both equal.
2 self centered d-bags NEXT!!!!!
I like J.Lo. She is in love with love, in love with drama, in love with attention. The world is her stage and everyone is watching😍
I like Jennifer Lopez – as an actor, a singer, a dancer. But her love life is a joke that is no longer funny. I remember all the husbands, etc. and how each one was (at that time) the PERFECT man and so much more perfect than any of her previous boyfriends-fiancees-husbands. Same story every time, told to any magazine she could find. Chris Judd was perfect, Ben Affleck was perfect, Marc Anthony was perfect, Casper Smart was perfect until suddenly he wasn’t. And now Alex Rodrigues gets to be perfect for a while.
I actually thought Cris Judd was perfect. I still think if she wanted real stability and an intact family life, she would have stayed with him. But she prefers the drama and to be in love in public.
She is in love with being in love. She’s head over heels for everyone she’s involved with. I hope that he doesn’t hurt her. Not a fan of his.
Wait, he said they initially were only meeting at night and he wasn’t sure if she was single, but he was cool continuing to see her anyways? And he was coming out if rehab etc. His mentality is shady AF.
I took it as, he wasn’t coming out of rehab, he was rehabbing his image. He had been suspended from baseball for PEDs, he was never known as a drug user.
Are you thinking he was in like drug/alcohol rehab? That’s not what he was talking about. “Rehabbing himself” just meant he was working on himself and working to change everyone’s perception of him after his steroids scandal.
I love me some J-Lo but they’re both in love with the idea of being a perfect match for each other. She’s a serial monogamist and he’s….not.
Nothing says love like baring your thong-clad bottom for all to see while your smarmy lover half grabs at it. Bennifer 2.0.
I rolled my eyes so hard at that photo it wasn’t needed at all.
The Jennifer Lopez Playbook:
Chapter One: You’ve found true love – again! Congratulations! How to sell your new guy to everyone, when you’ve said the same thing so many times before.
She has the worst taste in men, just the worst.
Hasn’t he cheated on her already??😩
Once she’s in love she dives right in and gives it her all. It’s not easy to let your guard down and be so open to love. Although I think she has terrible taste in men, I have to admire someone like her who really doesn’t care what anyone thinks and does what makes her happy and fully lives in the moment. If she can live with the ups and downs and failures when they happen, then more power to her. She always emerges happier the next time. She doesn’t even look at her past relationships as failures, she simply says they happened, she’s learned, and she moves on.
Everything you just said , I admire anyone who can live and love like this , right in the moment .
I hate to admit this as a Red Sox fan but Alex is a really good baseball analyst on TV and Papi is…not.
Yes he is. I walked away impressed. He takes that role seriously and it shows. I follow him on IG and he does a segment called Ask A Rod and the kids through all kinds of questions at him and he answers them like a pro. He is talking about the year suspension and what he did in that time and what he was working on ( taking business classes, figuring out life after baseball, etc) and so far it is working for him.
Alex is very good, but for Papi, English isn’t his first language, so that may trip him up somewhat. I love how Alex talked about how smart Carlos Correa is, and knew all about his HS academic success.
He kept calling Bregman “Bergman” after one of the games, so I silenced him out after that.
@JG, I know it’s not his first language but it doesn’t seem like he wants to be serious about sharing his expertise. It’s not the language, it’s his attitude. He wants to be Big Papi, the personality. Good sports analysis is harder than it looks. I don’t think this is his field (no pun intended).
As a life-long Yankee fan, I have my own issues with Alex. BUT, there is absolutely no denying that he loves baseball (maybe more than Jen) and he knows it very well. He gloriously messed up his career, but he does love the game and it shows in his analysis. He is smart, but his ego has always gotten in the way.
This is just a weird cover.
That picture with him baring her butt is too much..
That photo is so gross and tacky. It’s also a strange choice when they’re trying to show how they’re so in lurve.
Awesome spoiler!
I wonder if they’ve had sex yet?
I like them together. There seems to be an extra level of comfort there as opposed to her other relationships. They are on the same level financially and fame-wise and they are both deeply involved in business investments. I hope they go the distance. I’m rooting for them. Alex, don’t mess this up! ☺
ETA: Another reason I like them together is he doesn’t seem resentful about her success or fame in any way. He just seems supportive and that he’s lucky to be with her. That may be a change for her.
She looks amazing as always. I’m not a fan, never have been, but I admire her work ethic–she really hustles and what a beautiful woman!
+1
Her looks (it takes a lot of work to stay looking like that) and work ethic have been infallible since day 1.
I like her in romantic comedies.
I’d like to believe he has actually changed, but I’m just not quite convinced. She’s doing a great job to polish up his image though. I hope she doesn’t regret it. Time will tell, I guess.
She’s getting some magazine covers and publicity, but he is still getting WAY more out of this relationship on a professional level.
I’m sorry you guys. I am not unromantic but did anyone read what he said? It looks good to be with her basically because he wants to rehab his image from the biogenesis scandal and he has started a broadcast career on the fox sports channel for the World Series. I love mlb and what he knows about the game and his input is good. But seriously these two are reading different books let alone not on the same page. Fun is great with sex and romance but these people have children also who are a factor.
It’s going to be a disaster. He reminds me a lot of Ben Affleck, actually. Just without the addiction issues. He’s constantly getting in his own way and making his life more difficult than it has to be.
She’s the ultimate star. I remember people thinking she was a flash in the pan in the early 2000s and look at her on the cover of VF 15 years later. Just like Elton John who said that no one would remember her song Jenny from the block in 10 years well, 15 years later and everyone can sing the chorus form memory!
Gonna get flamed, but I don’t care…..I don’t believe this relationship for one second. I think she’s part of the “rehabbing” he spoke of and she certainly needed to wash the stank of Casper off her with a decent relationship with a man. They’ve certainly got enough $ to buy a house, apt, go on vacations, go on dates, whatever to make it look legit and then it all get written off as business expenses. Then in a year or two, break-up time, and everybody is ready to carry on with their new rehabbed public persona.
I think he’s dating her to rehab his image and she doesn’t realize it. She loves being in a power couple but she also loves falling in love and believing the hype around her relationships. She rarely sees things clearly in love.
Maybe they’ve both fooled themselves into thinking this time it’s real, but they both have fatal flaws when it comes to relationships – he’s incapable of fidelity and she’s incapable of finding someone worthy of her devotion.
ETA: She did have that “fling” with Drake just before Alex, so she’s obviously not above fake PR relationships. No one bought that one though, so maybe she’s just found a more convincing foil in Alex.
