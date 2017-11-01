“Don Trump Jr. hopefully enjoyed his last Halloween before prison” links
15 Responses to ""Don Trump Jr. hopefully enjoyed his last Halloween before prison" links"

  1. cdnkitty says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    OMG – the comment about socialism. That’s right kids – sharing and taking care of others is wrong and bad. WTF?

    Also, let’s be real – there’s no way a trump kid / relative would be cannon fodder in a conflict. They’d be sending the poor kids to war instead.

    Reply
  2. Eric says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Dotard Jr:
    Remember when you met with Manafort, Jared, and a few Russians about dirt on HRC?

    We do. And so does Mueller.

    And Don? Did you know a judge has nixed attorney-client privledge on Manafort?

    That means Mueller is planning on taking ALL prisoners.

    Best,
    Celebitchy Crew

    Reply
  3. Kitten says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    I never thought I’d say this but the terrifying Trump mask is actually an improvement and he should really consider wearing it full-time.

    Reply
  4. Jillian says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Let kids be kids. I’m not surprised he made his daughter be a part of a political agenda.

    Lock him up and throw away the key. Bring them all down

    Reply
  5. Incredulous says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Stupid comment is stupid – Did his daughter pay for any of that candy? Also, check out J.K. Rowling’s response as it is comedy gold.

    Reply
  6. Cee says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    LOL of course he doesn’t understand Socialism. What an igonorant POS. His alma mater should void his diploma.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      November 1, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      He doesn’t understand socialism and he doesn’t understand how a president’s offspring should conduct himself. And he doesn’t understand basic humanity.

      If he just couldn’t resist putting his toddler daughter’s photo out for public consumption, he could have tweeted a nice message about sharing or donating to those less fortunate. But that is just just not in the Trump DNA and it makes my blood boil that anyone thinks anything this family does is even remotely acceptable. GRR.

      Reply
  7. Beth says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    He’s just as bad with words as Princess. Junior obviously doesn’t know what the word “socialism ” means. I thought this family all went to Ivy League schools and had great education.

    Reply
  8. robyn says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Prison for Trump and his family? I don’t doubt Russia would kill to maintain their puppet Trump in office for the long haul. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Russia stealthfully was behind sending a message from supposedly a terror group the day before Halloween and the NY horror on the chance that a random “believer” would actually act. Anything to distract from Mueller.

    Reply
  9. Teebee says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Trump, his offspring, and all of his sycophantic supporters need to be shamed, shunned and ridiculed for the rest of their days. That he is the SON of the sitting POTUS, and is clueless enough to put this out there, probably cackling at his wit, and yet the whole lot of them are not run out of DC and society, speaks volumes about the level of ignorance, selfishness and mean-spiritedness that infects the US right now.

    Appalled. Horrified. Dejected. But not surprised. Sadly, never surprised these days…

    Reply

