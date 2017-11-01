“Don Trump Jr. hopefully enjoyed his last Halloween before prison” links

Don Trump Jr. was the absolute worst for Halloween. [Pajiba]
I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017
OMG – the comment about socialism. That’s right kids – sharing and taking care of others is wrong and bad. WTF?
Also, let’s be real – there’s no way a trump kid / relative would be cannon fodder in a conflict. They’d be sending the poor kids to war instead.
Showing himself – like his father – to be an absolute idiot. The schooling he got on that post was amazing.
Trick or treat is free candy, how is that a socialism analogy?
the twitter responses were EPIC.
and double yes to Megan below…THAT is what disrespecting the flag looks like.
He is disrespecting the flag by wearing it as a Halloween costume.
Dotard Jr:
Remember when you met with Manafort, Jared, and a few Russians about dirt on HRC?
We do. And so does Mueller.
And Don? Did you know a judge has nixed attorney-client privledge on Manafort?
That means Mueller is planning on taking ALL prisoners.
Best,
Celebitchy Crew
I never thought I’d say this but the terrifying Trump mask is actually an improvement and he should really consider wearing it full-time.
“Rat-faced” is a descriptive I thought only existed in literature until I saw Donald Jr.
Let kids be kids. I’m not surprised he made his daughter be a part of a political agenda.
Lock him up and throw away the key. Bring them all down
Stupid comment is stupid – Did his daughter pay for any of that candy? Also, check out J.K. Rowling’s response as it is comedy gold.
LOL of course he doesn’t understand Socialism. What an igonorant POS. His alma mater should void his diploma.
He doesn’t understand socialism and he doesn’t understand how a president’s offspring should conduct himself. And he doesn’t understand basic humanity.
If he just couldn’t resist putting his toddler daughter’s photo out for public consumption, he could have tweeted a nice message about sharing or donating to those less fortunate. But that is just just not in the Trump DNA and it makes my blood boil that anyone thinks anything this family does is even remotely acceptable. GRR.
Jr. just isn’t very clever or funny is he?
What an idiot.
He’s just as bad with words as Princess. Junior obviously doesn’t know what the word “socialism ” means. I thought this family all went to Ivy League schools and had great education.
Prison for Trump and his family? I don’t doubt Russia would kill to maintain their puppet Trump in office for the long haul. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Russia stealthfully was behind sending a message from supposedly a terror group the day before Halloween and the NY horror on the chance that a random “believer” would actually act. Anything to distract from Mueller.
Trump, his offspring, and all of his sycophantic supporters need to be shamed, shunned and ridiculed for the rest of their days. That he is the SON of the sitting POTUS, and is clueless enough to put this out there, probably cackling at his wit, and yet the whole lot of them are not run out of DC and society, speaks volumes about the level of ignorance, selfishness and mean-spiritedness that infects the US right now.
Appalled. Horrified. Dejected. But not surprised. Sadly, never surprised these days…
