Lena Dunham thought her bf was going to propose but he was talking smack

As many you know, I try to look on the more positive side of life and try to be objective about the celebrities I write about here, but there’s just something about Lena Dunham that rubs me the wrong way. I think it’s her excessive need for TMI-ing everybody, and the content of that information. Or maybe it’s because her mumblecore-y projects like Tiny Furniture and Girls were SO boring. Or, maybe because her portrayal of Valerie Solanas on American Horror Story was the worst thing about the season so far (with the exception of Evan Peters’ non-blue roots. Pick a color, Kai. Sheesh). And, judging from the comments I’ve seen on other posts about Lena, I have a feeling I’m not alone in my sentiments.

But, I digress. Early Thursday morning, the 31-year-old actress took to Twitter, sharing with her followers that she thought her longtime boyfriend, fun. guitarist Jack Antonoff, was going to pop the question. However she discovered she needs to improve her eavesdropping skills, as there’s no proposal on the horizon. Lena first tweeted, “I thought jack was furtively planning a proposal to me with his sister and he just admitted I actually caught him ‘talking shit’ about me!”

After that, she tweeted, “Now I literally can’t sleep cuz I’m laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake. 5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It’s real nice.”

She later explained the misunderstanding, saying that Jack and his sister “were huddled and I heard him say ‘Lena’ and ‘finger’ so obviously it seemed like an engagement ring talk.”

And, if Jack does ever decide to make it legal, Lena has expressed her disregard for a specific piece of engagement bling, tweeting, “Anyway I want Cardi B’s ring.” Have you SEEN Cardi B’s ring? I wouldn’t be able to lift up my hand with that thing on. I’m sure Lena’s kidding.

Initially, Lena vowed not to get married until marriage rights were extended to the LGBTQ community – and wrote about her position in a July 2015 New Yorker essay. Same-sex marriage was legalized that same year, but Lena’s still got a naked ring finger. Hmm. I understand that you don’t have to put a ring on it to have a successful relationship in this day and age, but Lena might be getting a little antsy about walking down the aisle – or is it just me?

