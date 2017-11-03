Lena Dunham thought her bf was going to propose but he was talking smack

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

As many you know, I try to look on the more positive side of life and try to be objective about the celebrities I write about here, but there’s just something about Lena Dunham that rubs me the wrong way. I think it’s her excessive need for TMI-ing everybody, and the content of that information. Or maybe it’s because her mumblecore-y projects like Tiny Furniture and Girls were SO boring. Or, maybe because her portrayal of Valerie Solanas on American Horror Story was the worst thing about the season so far (with the exception of Evan Peters’ non-blue roots. Pick a color, Kai. Sheesh). And, judging from the comments I’ve seen on other posts about Lena, I have a feeling I’m not alone in my sentiments.

But, I digress. Early Thursday morning, the 31-year-old actress took to Twitter, sharing with her followers that she thought her longtime boyfriend, fun. guitarist Jack Antonoff, was going to pop the question. However she discovered she needs to improve her eavesdropping skills, as there’s no proposal on the horizon. Lena first tweeted, “I thought jack was furtively planning a proposal to me with his sister and he just admitted I actually caught him ‘talking shit’ about me!”

After that, she tweeted, “Now I literally can’t sleep cuz I’m laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake. 5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It’s real nice.”

She later explained the misunderstanding, saying that Jack and his sister “were huddled and I heard him say ‘Lena’ and ‘finger’ so obviously it seemed like an engagement ring talk.”

And, if Jack does ever decide to make it legal, Lena has expressed her disregard for a specific piece of engagement bling, tweeting, “Anyway I want Cardi B’s ring.” Have you SEEN Cardi B’s ring? I wouldn’t be able to lift up my hand with that thing on. I’m sure Lena’s kidding.

Initially, Lena vowed not to get married until marriage rights were extended to the LGBTQ community – and wrote about her position in a July 2015 New Yorker essay. Same-sex marriage was legalized that same year, but Lena’s still got a naked ring finger. Hmm. I understand that you don’t have to put a ring on it to have a successful relationship in this day and age, but Lena might be getting a little antsy about walking down the aisle – or is it just me?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2

Photos: WENN.com, Getty Images

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Lena Dunham thought her bf was going to propose but he was talking smack”

  1. queenE says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:37 am

    try hard

    Reply
  2. Alissa says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:42 am

    yeah it usually seems to be if someone makes a big deal about how it’s not a big deal… It is a big deal. Plus she’s talked about Taylor song about them being her wedding song and I just get the impression that she’s waiting for him to make a move.

    Reply
  3. Electric Tuba says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Dear God …..
    I think she’s probably itchy but I’m not sure it has anything to do with a wedding. Don’t worry though, if the cause of the itching starts to trend online, she’ll tell you allllll about it.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Why doesn’t she just ask him?

    Reply
  5. YeahRight says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I have nothing nice to say so I’ll see my way out!

    Reply
  6. Enough Already says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Unless there is some future announcement arrangement between them this is awkward as hell. I could never put myself out there like that but this one is thirsty and seems to be missing the self-aware accessory bundle. Jack is very talented though.

    Reply
  7. Astrid says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:53 am

    How messed up is Jack Antonoff that he would want to be with let alone marry Lena? Lena is crazy and needy. I’m cringing for her with these tweets

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Why do so many celebrities tweet about everything in their personal lives? If I was feeling silly about being wrong for thinking that my bf was going to propose, I wouldn’t tweet about it.

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I love the over explanation of how it doesn’t bother her that he didn’t ask and how funny it was that he was “talking shit” about her. If you have to spend three or four tweets explaining why it doesn’t bother you, it probably bothers you.

    And that IS funny.

    Sigh. I’ll take a one way ticket to hell, please. First class, window seat.

    Reply
  10. D says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I know a lot of people love huge diamond rings, but I think rings like the one Cardi B has look like tacky costume jewelry. It’s so expensive and it just looks fake, but each to their own I guess.

    Reply
    • Julianna says:
      November 3, 2017 at 8:52 am

      Yeah. If you’re going to go with a huge rock, absolutely everything about the design, the setting etc. has to be beyond perfect. If it’s perfect, it can look beautiful. If it’s not 100% perfect, it looks like it came out of a gumball machine and is a total waste of a pretty rock.

      Cardi’s ring is tacky as hell. Which, to be fair, so is she and she owns that, so it’s probably perfect.

      Reply
  11. Yael says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Something nice: they both have really pretty eyes.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment