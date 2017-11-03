Lena Dunham thought her bf was going to propose but he was talking smack

As many you know, I try to look on the more positive side of life and try to be objective about the celebrities I write about here, but there’s just something about Lena Dunham that rubs me the wrong way. I think it’s her excessive need for TMI-ing everybody, and the content of that information. Or maybe it’s because her mumblecore-y projects like Tiny Furniture and Girls were SO boring. Or, maybe because her portrayal of Valerie Solanas on American Horror Story was the worst thing about the season so far (with the exception of Evan Peters’ non-blue roots. Pick a color, Kai. Sheesh). And, judging from the comments I’ve seen on other posts about Lena, I have a feeling I’m not alone in my sentiments.
But, I digress. Early Thursday morning, the 31-year-old actress took to Twitter, sharing with her followers that she thought her longtime boyfriend, fun. guitarist Jack Antonoff, was going to pop the question. However she discovered she needs to improve her eavesdropping skills, as there’s no proposal on the horizon. Lena first tweeted, “I thought jack was furtively planning a proposal to me with his sister and he just admitted I actually caught him ‘talking shit’ about me!”
I thought jack was furtively planning a proposal 💍 to me with his sister and he just admitted I actually caught him "talking shit" about me!
— 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017
After that, she tweeted, “Now I literally can’t sleep cuz I’m laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake. 5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It’s real nice.”
Now I literally can't sleep cuz I'm laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake. 5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It's real nice.
— 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017
She later explained the misunderstanding, saying that Jack and his sister “were huddled and I heard him say ‘Lena’ and ‘finger’ so obviously it seemed like an engagement ring talk.”
Also they were huddled and I heard him say "Lena" and "finger" so obviously it seemed like an engagement ring talk
— 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017
And, if Jack does ever decide to make it legal, Lena has expressed her disregard for a specific piece of engagement bling, tweeting, “Anyway I want Cardi B’s ring.” Have you SEEN Cardi B’s ring? I wouldn’t be able to lift up my hand with that thing on. I’m sure Lena’s kidding.
Anyway I want Cardi B's ring
— 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017
Initially, Lena vowed not to get married until marriage rights were extended to the LGBTQ community – and wrote about her position in a July 2015 New Yorker essay. Same-sex marriage was legalized that same year, but Lena’s still got a naked ring finger. Hmm. I understand that you don’t have to put a ring on it to have a successful relationship in this day and age, but Lena might be getting a little antsy about walking down the aisle – or is it just me?
try hard
Yep. Two insufferable hipsters
yeah it usually seems to be if someone makes a big deal about how it’s not a big deal… It is a big deal. Plus she’s talked about Taylor song about them being her wedding song and I just get the impression that she’s waiting for him to make a move.
Dear God …..
I think she’s probably itchy but I’m not sure it has anything to do with a wedding. Don’t worry though, if the cause of the itching starts to trend online, she’ll tell you allllll about it.
Why doesn’t she just ask him?
Yeah isnt she the most important feminist in the universe? (at least in her own mind)
I have nothing nice to say so I’ll see my way out!
Unless there is some future announcement arrangement between them this is awkward as hell. I could never put myself out there like that but this one is thirsty and seems to be missing the self-aware accessory bundle. Jack is very talented though.
How messed up is Jack Antonoff that he would want to be with let alone marry Lena? Lena is crazy and needy. I’m cringing for her with these tweets
Why do so many celebrities tweet about everything in their personal lives? If I was feeling silly about being wrong for thinking that my bf was going to propose, I wouldn’t tweet about it.
Well… we all just read an article about it, so I think that’s your answer.
I love the over explanation of how it doesn’t bother her that he didn’t ask and how funny it was that he was “talking shit” about her. If you have to spend three or four tweets explaining why it doesn’t bother you, it probably bothers you.
And that IS funny.
Sigh. I’ll take a one way ticket to hell, please. First class, window seat.
There are no first class tickets to hell….or windows…the journey is the start of the hell….
She knows it’s coming. It’s why she can joke about this. I don’t even buy it. He probably was talking to her sister about it.
I know a lot of people love huge diamond rings, but I think rings like the one Cardi B has look like tacky costume jewelry. It’s so expensive and it just looks fake, but each to their own I guess.
Yeah. If you’re going to go with a huge rock, absolutely everything about the design, the setting etc. has to be beyond perfect. If it’s perfect, it can look beautiful. If it’s not 100% perfect, it looks like it came out of a gumball machine and is a total waste of a pretty rock.
Cardi’s ring is tacky as hell. Which, to be fair, so is she and she owns that, so it’s probably perfect.
Something nice: they both have really pretty eyes.
