“Reese Witherspoon wore Armani to the WSJ Innovators event” links

While I’m not crazy about the sleeves, I think Reese Witherspoon looked cute in this Armani at the WSJ Innovator Awards this week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Michael Shannon did a holiday movie called Potterville…? [Pajiba]
Leonardo DiCaprio is being very “careful” these days. [LaineyGossip]
Mariah Carey did the hand-and-footprint ceremony. [Dlisted]
Don’t ask country music peeps about guns. [Jezebel]
There’s a Twilight Zone reboot in the works. Spooky. [Looper]
These firefighters are terrible people. [Buzzfeed]
Sarah Hyland thinks her Modern Family character is bisexual. [The Blemish]
Kenya Moore & Kim Zolciak are beefing. [Reality Tea]
Is Kylie Jenner having a girl? [Starcasm]
So very cute. I love it.
There’s nothing new in that description of Leo’s behaviour. Maybe people are just noticing how weird it is.
Even in his really early days, this is how he was at parties. There’s a profile from like the mid-90′s that basically describes this exact scenario; he and his ‘Pussy Posse’ at a club, with him being completely insulated by them and only reaching out to the women in the club through intermediaries. Even the bit where his people are handing out cards is old.
Right. These stories have come out before. Same behavior. Just being analyzed with a new context.
His guys asking for business cards he’s like is old news.
Reeses dress is not cute.
The thing I’ve been noticing lately is how paranoid he comes across. It’s interesting that the article notes that paparazzi photos of him aren’t really worth much. That makes sense as half the time it’s him with generic model #whatever (average age 22.1) who has joined the piece of the month club. Half the time none of us can tell the girls apart. No one cares all that much…so why so nervous Leo? 🤔
TeeHee yes Leo thinks he’s Mr Bigshot and All That wrapped up in a Brando burrito, or whatever… He’s been increasingly insulated and increasingly delusional for years. I think he dates 20 year olds for the same reason Madonna does – he still likes to think of himself as young and hot; they support that self delusion, and he has total control of the “relationship” so it’s safe. He keeps his mother close for his emotional needs… he’s not motivated at all to grow up. It’s “cool” to some for awhile I guess – his Bros mostly – but in the end he’s going to end up all kinds of pathetic.
As for any “scandal” : he’s either just a perpetual bad frat boy or he’s the Devil. It’ll be like Spacey: there isn’t going to be any gray areas with Leo if any bad truths come out. It’ll either be pathetic and laughable, or it will be Holy Sh*t put a fork in Leo he is DONE
So glad the photos of those firefighters are posted. Not hidden with an internal investigation bs. They deserve exposure.
Deplorables everywhere have been and will continue to be “empowered” by Bigly’s reign…
I wore dresses almost exactly like that in high school late ’80s-early ’90s. That’s not a disss. They were cute as heck then too!
I swear it makes me think of a girl dressing up in her mother’s clothing SO HARD.
Somehow she pulled that off. She looks good in it.
Men shouldn’t be allowed to write articles about female bisexuality. It never comes out right. Or at least that author shouldn’t.
I cannot STAND that “I’ve got to pee” pose! It needs to go!
The dress is meh.
Am I in crazy town? My first thought was “that dress is fug” my second thought was “oh wait are those glow in the dark stickers on the top? Maybe it’s a halloween costume?”
Scrolls down to see everyone loves it.
ARE WE LOOKING AT THE SAME PHOTO?!?!??!
I hate the puffy sleeves, are they coming back in?
Reese has done so much producing for great female driven fare that I really appreciate and admire her now. Plus she does commercially, and critically, successful projects which will hopefully spur on others.
