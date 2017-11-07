Harvey Weinstein hired two security firms to harass & gather info on his victims

Ronan Farrow published a new piece on the Harvey Weinstein scandal, and this should answer a lot of questions. Many people – even allies – sometimes wonder why it took so long for Weinstein’s victims to come forward, why more victims didn’t speak out publicly before now, why so many women still felt so intimidated and handcuffed within and by the Hollywood system. Here’s one answer: because when only a handful of women were thinking of speaking out, when only a couple of journalists were working to locate Weinstein’s victims, Harvey Weinstein hired a team of private security agents, former spies and ex-Mossad operatives to intimidate the victims, to gather information about the victims and to actually lie to victims in person. The same “private security” operatives also targeted the few journalists working on the Weinstein stories. You can read the latest New Yorker piece here. Here’s the intro:
In the fall of 2016, Harvey Weinstein set out to suppress allegations that he had sexually harassed or assaulted numerous women. He began to hire private security agencies to collect information on the women and the journalists trying to expose the allegations. According to dozens of pages of documents, and seven people directly involved in the effort, the firms that Weinstein hired included Kroll, which is one of the world’s largest corporate-intelligence companies, and Black Cube, an enterprise run largely by former officers of Mossad and other Israeli intelligence agencies. Black Cube, which has branches in Tel Aviv, London, and Paris, offers its clients the skills of operatives “highly experienced and trained in Israel’s elite military and governmental intelligence units,” according to its literature.
Two private investigators from Black Cube, using false identities, met with the actress Rose McGowan, who eventually publicly accused Weinstein of rape, to extract information from her. One of the investigators pretended to be a women’s-rights advocate and secretly recorded at least four meetings with McGowan. The same operative, using a different false identity and implying that she had an allegation against Weinstein, met twice with a journalist to find out which women were talking to the press. In other cases, journalists directed by Weinstein or the private investigators interviewed women and reported back the details.
The explicit goal of the investigations, laid out in one contract with Black Cube, signed in July, was to stop the publication of the abuse allegations against Weinstein that eventually emerged in the New York Times and The New Yorker. Over the course of a year, Weinstein had the agencies “target,” or collect information on, dozens of individuals, and compile psychological profiles that sometimes focussed on their personal or sexual histories. Weinstein monitored the progress of the investigations personally. He also enlisted former employees from his film enterprises to join in the effort, collecting names and placing calls that, according to some sources who received them, felt intimidating.
In some cases, the investigative effort was run through Weinstein’s lawyers, including David Boies, a celebrated attorney who represented Al Gore in the 2000 Presidential-election dispute and argued for marriage equality before the U.S. Supreme Court. Boies personally signed the contract directing Black Cube to attempt to uncover information that would stop the publication of a Times story about Weinstein’s abuses, while his firm was also representing the Times, including in a libel case.
Techniques like the ones used by the agencies on Weinstein’s behalf are almost always kept secret, and, because such relationships are often run through law firms, the investigations are theoretically protected by attorney-client privilege, which could prevent them from being disclosed in court. The documents and sources reveal the tools and tactics available to powerful individuals to suppress negative stories and, in some cases, forestall criminal investigations.
In a statement, Weinstein’s spokesperson, Sallie Hofmeister, said, “It is a fiction to suggest that any individuals were targeted or suppressed at any time.”
The rest of the story made my skin crawl – a woman who called herself Diana Filip, claiming to be a “wealth manager,” actually met with Rose McGowan repeatedly. Filip told McGowan that she (Filip) was a victim too, and Filip tried to get information out of McGowan over the course of several in-person meetings. Filip was actually a Black Cube agent who was likely recording all of her meetings for Weinstein. Filip also met with a New York Mag journalist named Ben Wallace, attempted to meet with Ronan Farrow, and tried to contact the NYT’s Jodi Kantor. The attempts to contact journalists were probably more of a scheme to gather information, but the way these operatives contacted Weinstein’s victims has a larger purpose: Weinstein was looking for any and all weaknesses with the women he had already abused. He was actively looking for ways to discredit them, to call them liars, sluts and famewhores and to dismiss them or pay them off. Plus, I bet he got off on listening to all of those recordings too. Jesus Christ.
The part about David Boies will have largerepercussions – acting as Weinstein’s lawyer, Boies contracted and paid the two security agencies, Black Cube and Kroll, and he got all of their reports too. Boies tells Farrow that he wasn’t directing the agencies’ work and it wasn’t his choice to hire them. Boies also denies any conflict of interest, but the New York Times has already released a statement about it: “We learned today that the law firm of Boies Schiller and Flexner secretly worked to stop our reporting on Harvey Weinstein at the same time as the firm’s lawyers were representing us in other matters. We consider this intolerable conduct, a grave betrayal of trust, and a breach of the basic professional standards that all lawyers are required to observe. It is inexcusable, and we will be pursuing appropriate remedies.”
Yea lawsuits will be flying. Honestly if i were a victim i would be suing people from top (Weinstein) to bottom (my agent) if i found any of them knew and sent me on auditions and calls alone with this man.
The fact that Hollywood lets guys like this run crazy but a woman is “difficult” she is cast out easily…ugh.
Now i know Singer is nervous because this is crap we know he’s done.
Singer is protected. Remains protected. 2014 showed us that.
LAK@ It’s crazy to say. But in a way Singer is more powerful than Weinstein. For all is reach in Hollywood, Weinstein still was a producer of indie movies. Singer is X-men, he has Fox, he made deal with Warner Broth. I’m sure those studios are doing everything to stop those articles from coming out.
Rachel: absolutely. The people behind Singer, pun unintended, mean that Singer is effectively more powerful than Harvey. It’s not as simple as studios because as you saw with Brett Ratner, Warner Bros tore up their $450M producing deal with him despite the success he brings them. http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0711840/
Singer’s backers are suspected to include politicians, financiers, silicon Valley, as well as Hollywood financiers. List stretches as far as British establishment.
If Singer goes down, they go down because that web is too entangled to unravel or at the very least very complicated bonds that have to be separated very, very carefully.
Do i want Singet to go down? Yes! 1000x yes, but it requires fancier footwork.
Weinstein’s power had waned significantly. Singer’s hasn’t. He’s shooting the big Queen biopic, his name still gets listed on X Men movies even when he doesn’t day to day produce. Massive amounts of money are tied up with him. He also has dirt on powerful people. People like Diller, Geffen? For all his influence, Weinstein was an outlier, a New York guy working primarily outside the studio system. Singer IS the system. It’s going to take a lot to bring him down because others will go down. Or someone very brave to trigger a landslide. In 2017, that may be enough, in the way it wouldn’t have been a few years ago. His minions like Marty Singer and Simon Halls are working overtime. There’s a lot at stake. We can only cross our fingers.
If the one I want gets brought down, Harvey will seem like a warm-up lap. The guy I want has a lot more money and a lot more access. Even as blabby as I can be I won’t name him until he is publicly named. There is a loose connection, and this guy has reach.
The whole circle needs to be destroyed, but it will take a brave person who has no fear and plenty of courage.
The thing is Spacey and Singer are connected. If one of those guys talk about the rumors that have floated around about singer’s parties he’s next. But it will take a lot more work because the rumors around him have to do with a LOT of powerful people and a lot of underaged victims.
And he is nervous notice that he’s deleted his social media in the last week. He’s feeling the heat. No one thought Weinstein would be brought down either yet here we are.
Seeing Spacey go down has made me hope Singer will get his too. And Schneider.
I didn’t realize Singer had deleted his social media. Good catch, Nicole.
WTF is going on in CAA and the other major agencies? They are the hub of all of this, they are the ones who are in the best position to ‘know’. Have they said anything?
Yeah, I am wondering about the liability of agents, managers, casting directors, etc if they left women alone with Weinstein, knowing his history, methods, behavior and proclivities, and then he assaulted them. If anything is going to turn the system around, it’s exposing all of those people to liability and making them pay huge damages.
I may be pessimistic, but I think that’s the only thing that will actually bring about real change.
Same here. but we know that agents and such knew something. If regular people knew then I would say there’s a lot of agents that knew. Heck CAA blackballed C Love for saying something and they are the major agency in Hollywood. It will take time but I’m cool with the bit players going down as well
The worm turns. Or continues to, at least.I’m happy this is turning in to a look at how this happens, not just who does it. We’re going to see more complicit people outed, and It’s excellent. None of these men operated like lone assailants in the night. They weren’t stranger danger, and at least some people around them knew.
That female agent, I don’t have words.
No kidding. Sallie Hofmeister and Sarah Huckabee Sanders are so incredibly offensive as to defy words to adequately express my total disgust. I’ve come to realize that I’m so used to male apologists’ rationales for their clients disgusting and/or illegal and/or repulsive behavior that it takes a woman doing it with a straight face to realize how abhorant and destructive the acceptance of the entrenched “just doing my job” excuse is in our society for all the paid apologists.
Female complicity explains why 54% of white women voted to elect Trump for President.
I read it earlier today in the morning (South African time) and I am still deeply disturbed. This is on another level; the lengths this guy went to silence his victims is just evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WHY HASN’T HE BEEN ARRESTED?
(Sorry to shout but I’m spitting tacks.)
We’re all shouting with you, Sixer.
Because the old cases were suppressed. They have to build new ones.
Wonder if he was ever in Canada – no statute of limitations on criminal sexual assault here. I must say, reading this, the depths of hatred towards women has me very depressed this morning. Not surprised though – which is even more depressing..
I think we can arrest him if he comes to the UK. No statute of limitations here.
Honestly, my blood pressure is past peak.
He can’t be arrested because no charges have been filed against him as yet. Investigations are underway, but we may be a long way away from an arrest warrant. Hopefully the civil litigation will commence more quickly.
This, the Paradise Papers, the complete destruction of the British Cabinet and the constant warring attitude of some countries (yesterday Lebanon went to war with Saudi Arabia or so Reuters reported) is starting to get me seriously depressed. I don’t see a way out of anything 😢
Agreed. This POS needs to rot in prison.
I think he will end up in prison.
And Weinstein’s army of harrassers and gaslighters explains why Rose’s name is suddenly being dragged through the mud with a story about traces of drugs on items she left on a plane. This woman had been terrorized for years by Weinstein’s minions.
Because the statute of limitations has passed on many of these crimes. Believe it or not, the United States males in leadership (I can no longer call them men) have installed a statute of limitations on sex crimes. If they can shut their victims up for the appropriate length of time, they can LEGALLY ‘get away with it’.
Let me join you.
EX-MOSSAD???? §$&%
No really, that is horrifying. And if ONE person ever floats the idea that this was an addiction or that he is anything but half-human garbage in the late stages of decay, I’m going to lose my sh*t. And the people who work for these companies are vile.
I’ve said it before. Burn them at the stake.
Lawyers, would this undisclosed conflict be enough to disbar Boies? What potential consequences are on the table?
IT SHOULD BE!!! I’m livid about everything in this case but given the law is my profession and something I believe in? I’m moving past livid to apoplectic!
Unless Boies is a total moron though I assume he had something lined up about “just handling the payments” and “didn’t know the specifics”. Riiigggghhht. His apology won’t be enough. Your name is on the contract! If his firm is smart they are already preparing to throw him under the bus.
I’m not in the US but I am a lawyer and my firm has had cases where a client wants to take action against another client of ours in, say, a trademark matter…..THE FIRST THING we do is inform the asking client about the conflict of interest and if the action (opposition, suit, C&D, ANYTHING) goes forward, we ask one of them to transfer their representation in that department away from us.
Something like this would at the very least cost you a client and possibly get you sued.
I don’t know US law at all but I work in a big law firm here and sometimes you do work two sides, so to speak. If you put up the appropriate screens, it’s not necessarily a conflict. But to be honest, that’s incredibly difficult within one firm. But I know that we would never ever actively work against a client. You can, for example, represent more than one side in a transaction but usually you don’t advise more than one party on the contract negotiations. You might work for another company indirectly involved. And you put up screens. I cannot stress this enough. THIS is a whole different thing.
And in general, clients just don’t like it and it’s a bad business model. It might not be illegal or even a conflict but you can lose business that way which is simply dumb.
This story is getting weirder and scarier every day… and let’s face it… it’s just a peak of an iceberg. It’s terrifying how much power one man can have.
Yes, on first glance it reminded me of Scientology and all the ways they try to suppress critics. Absolutely soul-destroying for the people (like Rose McGowan) who don’t know who they can trust.
I read it last night and was horrified. No wonder why Rose McGowan mentioned feeling paranoid and being tired of being lied to.
It just goes to show how dangerous and ruthless Harvey Weinstein and these other powerful abusers are, and what a risky situation all the victims (and their allies) are in.
Well that is beyond fu*ked up! What a vile piece of garage.
I’m curious how this info got out. Both these agencies aren’t very good if they both got caught doing creepy, spy-y stuff.
On a slightly different topic, I keep wondering if I’m going to turn on the news and see that HW and/or KS killed themselves. Don’t get me wrong, I am not wishing that for either of them but especially with HW, a “fall from grace” aka power and control can be incredibly damaging to their psyche and ego. The focus and support needs to be on the victims but from a psychology standpoint it’s interesting to see how these predators react to being caught and publicly crucified (as they should be).
Hmm, maybe you are right. Last year, 2 Black Cube spies were caught in my country ( Romania). They were spying on the legal chief of anticorruption. So maybe they aren’t that good if they keep getting caught :p
Nah, HW is too much of a sociopathic bully and narcissist to take his own life. As his own brother told us, not to mention the few ‘leaked’ comments from his handlers, he thinks he was betrayed NOT that he did anything wrong.
KS on the other hand might very well go that route because his status is everything to him. Going jail and or losing money won’t hurt him as much as his loss of status and that might push him to suicide.
I feel like that too, although I’m not sure why. I feel like HW is a narcissistic sociopath and won’t commit suicide; he will just turn himself into the victim. But I get a different feeling from KS – I think he would have a bit more self-awareness and knows what the future holds for him and might just choose to check out.
I don’t want either to kill themselves. Their victims would be blamed and it would add fuel to the witch hunt/lynch mob morons.
I’d like Spacey to have a complete breakdown and meltdown and take out Bryan Singer.
Nah I thought initially that Wankstein would top himself but agree with l
LAK, he’s too much of an egoist and probably still believes, even now, that he can turn this around. That’s a narcissist for you, they can never believe they are wrong. Spacey might. I hope neither of them do, I want the victims to sue both of them from here to kingdom come, I want them both with prison time, criminal records and broke utterly the way they tried to break their victims.
Great. I am now swallowing gulps of rage along with my morning coffee. “One of the investigators pretended to be a women’s-rights advocate and secretly recorded at least four meetings with McGowan.” I can’t begin to process the rage I feel against this horrible woman. And, I’m not proud of the ways I’d like to see that piece of garbage pay for her deceit. I so hope the NYT buries the lot of them.
Imagine McGowan’s rage. I feel like sending her all the cases of the best whisky possible, years of spa dates, a lifetime supply of aromatherapy candles and whatever else it takes for her to get through all that comes next.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is profoundly sick stuff. We seem to be kicking over a lot of rocks lately in the world. The muck and evil that is crawling out from under them is astonishing. My hope is all this exposure will set us on a course for a better world. But I dread turning on the TV these days or listening to the news, it’s one punch in the gut after another.
I had chills reading this…no wonder so many women were in a deep state of paranoia. Poor Annabella Sciorra was at her wit’s end when she spoke to Ronan Farrow.
The strength of these women to come forward is absolutely astonishing when you realize how deeply this was stacked against them.
This is how narcissistic abusers operate. Whether they have the resources of HW or no, they set up vast and complex webs of information and misinformation around their victims, they will enlist the victim’s friends and family unbeknownst to the victim. They will befriend everyone the victim knows or people on the fringes to keep tabs on the victim for the rest of their lives. When the victims do come forward, the rumors that they are ‘paranoid, unstable, delusional, and mentally ill’ are confirmed in the minds of the people groomed by the abuser, the court of the victim’s friends and personal relationships. The victim is then gaslighted and revictimized over and over again and is told increasingly they are or dismissed as, paranoid and mentally ill. When they have every reason to feel vulnerable and afraid and are not mentally ill! It’s sick and disgusting. It is almost worse than the initial sexual assault or physical abuse. The strength of the victims to come forward is so inspiring. I said back when all this started coming to light that I bet he’s continuing this behavior right now. I bet he is! I bet he’s still trying to dig for anything he can to impeach and discredit his victims, bonus points if its humiliating and devestating. Childhood trauma, past relationships gone wrong, that’s perfect fodder for someone with NPD. That’s how these people work. It’s pure evil and there’s really no way to explain what it’s like to experience it. I hope this exposes the true pathology of their behavior to everyone so that we can all be more careful. And I hope the victims get justice at the end of this. Also, any agent or assistant who had any idea of Harvey’s behavior and fed their client to a predator is completely responsible as well.
My jaw droped reading this piece. Long but needs to be read in full. It just adds to the terror the victims feel when coming forward with the abuse and assault. Apart from shaming and blaming you can’t even know if the person you confide in is not a spy of your assailant.
A side note – Ronan is my new hero! Considering who his father is, it is safe to say that this apple fell very, very far from the tree
This is INSANE. I really hope this story is going to help getting him arrested. I think those women have waited long enough. It can’t be repeated enough how brave and strong they are.
What a nefarious piece of dick scab.
Short,succinct, like it.
Wow. I find myself saying that a lot in this story. Two comments. I use law firms a lot and the fact that they didn’t recuse themselves from one of the two assignments is such a clear violation of standard protocol that it’s insane. Also, how the hell did that man get any movies made given the fact that “revenge” aka victimization appeared to be more than a full time job for him?
I think Weinstein had a lot of help in his full time “revenge aka victimization” crusades. That’s the story that needs light shed on it…how enablers helped bring all this about.
This POS needs to rot in a jail cell for the rest of his miserable life. So many people have shown they have absolutely no morals & i hope they pay for their actions. Now i hope people will finally stop blaming the victims when they see the frightening people they were up against.
I’m just struck dumb by the scale of the attempted coverup and the ways he worked (and is still working) to silence those women. And that Boies not disclosing/refusing one of the assignments but actively undermining a client (NYT)…. wow.
There’s others that go to these extremes as well in Hollywood. It just proves these people are insane and will go to the ends of the earth to cover-up their dirt.
Just when I thought it couldn´t get any worse!
I can´t even express my anger. . . . .
One thing I’ve come to realize after a while on planet earth is that women should never think men are their “friends” or have their best interests at heart. This whole Weinstein, etc., clusterfugg makes it obvious that it is more than just a few bad apples, that most men were/are complicit, even if they publicly denied it, and that women were actively discriminated against and denied employment opportunities in the film industry. It is truly sickening.
@ Ann
ITA
And this is just one man – enabled by an army but still one man. And we’re talking Hollywood.
I cannot imagine what goes on in other sectors where the money and power are bigger and the stakes far greater. I shudder to think.
Someone give Ronan Farrow a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting about Weinstein, please.
So, for any man that still has the temerity to question why these women wouldn’t come forward (looking at you, Alec), let’s consider this exhibit A. Trained operatives at your door.
He actually hired THREE different agencies, had his lawyers, had pet journalists digging up dirt, and had former employers manipulated into doing the same. The extent of this was insane. So messed up…
Weinstein has claimed that all these incidents were “consensual”. He proved himself a liar by having these women targeted and investigated. Such an ugly, ugly man in every possible way. I sincerely hope he goes to prison.
To think, it would have been cheaper for Weinstein to leave woman alone. He would have had no problem finding consenting partners.
Someone please be an angel around Rowan. Those in the paths of former operatives are sometimes involved in freak accidents.
This is astounding but is a glimpse into the network of complicity involved.
Mind boggling!
This is incredibly f-ed up, but not surprising.
