Disney finally backed down in its dumb, petty war with the LA Times

This is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts, so bear with me (and enjoy the Loki photos). Last week, the LA Times noted that they had been banned from any and all screenings of Disney-produced and Disney-distributed films (which includes Marvel films like Thor: Ragnarok, since Disney owns Marvel). Disney banned the LA Times because the paper had written a series of critical (but factual) articles about Disneyland and its relationship with its home city, Anaheim. What could have been a minor tiff about unfavorable coverage between a powerful studio and a hometown newspaper really became an issue of pettiness, spite and censorship.

Other media outlets (online and print) decided to pledge solidarity with the LA Times and refuse to review any Disney films until the “suspension” was lifted. The outlets joining this Disney ban included: The Washington Post, the AV Club, The New York Times, Flavorwire, The Boston Globe and more. It was great to see journalists sticking up for one another, and media outlets having each other’s backs. On Tuesday, prominent critics’ organizations jumped on-board too, saying that they would refuse to consider any Disney films for their annual awards:

Four critics groups have blasted the Walt Disney Co.’s media blackout of the Los Angeles Times and pledged to disqualify Disney’s films from awards consideration until the blackout is lifted. The Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Boston Society of Film Critics and the National Society of Film Critics jointly issued the statement Tuesday morning.

The controversy went public on Nov. 3 when the Los Angeles Times published a statement that its writers and editors had been blocked from attending advance screenings of Disney films as a result of the newspaper’s coverage of Disney’s business arrangements with the City of Anaheim.

“Disney’s actions, which include an indefinite ban on any interaction with The Times, are antithetical to the principles of a free press and set a dangerous precedent in a time of already heightened hostility toward journalists,” the statement said. “It is admittedly extraordinary for a critics’ group, let alone four critics’ groups, to take any action that might penalize film artists for decisions beyond their control. But Disney brought forth this action when it chose to punish The Times’ journalists rather than express its disagreement with a business story via ongoing public discussion. Disney’s response should gravely concern all who believe in the importance of a free press, artists included.”

The New York Film Critics Circle will vote on its annual awards on Nov. 30. The Los Angeles Film Critics Association will vote on Dec. 3. The Boston Society of Film Critics will vote Dec. 10; and the National Society of Film Critics will vote Jan. 6.

Now, does Disney *NEED* critics? Not really. People were going to see Thor: Ragnarok and Beauty and the Beast without an official LA Times or NY Times review. And it’s not like the LA Critics Awards were going to give a bunch of awards to Thor: Ragnarok anyway. But the whole thing just looks SO bad for Disney, like they were trying to throw their weight around and bully a newspaper behind closed doors. Even artists associated with Disney, like Ava DuVernay, were critical of Disney’s actions publicly. So Disney had to back down.

The Walt Disney Company, facing mounting backlash, is backing off an earlier ban of sorts against the Los Angeles Times. The conglomerate is still upset about what it considered a biased story critical of taxpayer money going to Disneyland in Anaheim, but it is now rescinding a directive that had shut out L.A. Times reporters from Disney movie screenings.

Disney said in a statement on Tuesday: “We’ve had productive discussions with the newly installed leadership at The Los Angeles Times regarding our specific concerns, and as a result, we’ve agreed to restore access to advance screenings for their film critics.”

Insiders say that while Disney is no longer shutting out the L.A. Times from its movies, it is still retaliating against the newspaper by barring its reporters from the sort of insider access to its theme parks that journalists from other outlets might receive.

So, Disney is backing down about the critics’ screenings, but they’re still not going to invite the LA Times to any special Disneyland ride openings, basically. Bob Iger is the current CEO of Disney, and I sincerely hope that he’s not the one making these kinds of petty decisions. You never know though – whenever I do watch CNBC, I’m always sort of shocked by how many of these CEOs really are immature nutjobs.

42 Responses to “Disney finally backed down in its dumb, petty war with the LA Times”

  1. Nicole says:
    November 8, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Lol why don’t these companies realize that without the little people they won’t have people buying their products. That bullying the press won’t get you very far (are you reading this Darth Becky?)
    It looked really bad and stupid to see a blank spot where the Thor review was supposed to be. Idiots. Good for the major newspapers sticking up for LAT

    Reply
  2. DazLondon says:
    November 8, 2017 at 7:11 am

    THis kind of thing puts people on notice about Disney’s behaviour. Especially now they want to take over 20th century fox and become even more dominant and powerful.

    Reply
  3. Grace says:
    November 8, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Don’t mind me; I am just here for Loki’s pictures.

    Reply
  4. Radley says:
    November 8, 2017 at 7:16 am

    So Disney thought they were gonna pull a Trump and bully the media? Umm, has it worked for Trump?

    CEOs and successful people are given the benefit of the doubt that they’re smart, dynamic, innovative and emotionally stable. I’m sure some are. But surprisingly a lot are spineless sycophants or failed up or sabotaged and backstabbed their way to the top. Collectively they have such poor track record that the “golden parachute” became a thing.

    Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      November 8, 2017 at 8:17 am

      I work for some highly successful people and our clients are even higher up on the corporate food chain. These people are crazy. At least 80% of them are downright nuts. Not necessarily bad people or unpleasant (although they certainly can be) but CRAY. I don’t know if you have to be to get this far or if the long hours drive you to it but I’ll keep my sanity and forego the career, thanks.

      I do think Thor’s opening weekend numbers are at least partly based on great reviews. I certainly only went and saw it because of them.

      Reply
      • Cranberry says:
        November 8, 2017 at 10:23 am

        I’ll preface that I haven’t seen it yet, but I think it’s good BO sales are more about people being emotionally and mentally spent and in desperate need of a fun, OTT action/fantasy to escape into. Plus it’s a “family” movie. I expect that all the reviews certainly helped, but I’m sure it wasn’t difficult to praise a big budget popcorn movie.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        November 8, 2017 at 11:20 am

        I’ve seen most of the comic book adaptions/superhero movies of the past … well, nearly 20 years. I do love them. But some of the more recent ones were just so boring and tired (Age of Ultron). They all blended together at some point. This was definitely different if not revolutionary or anything. Big budget popcorn movies can be atrocious and a lot of critics will tell you as much. So this did stand out. Otherwise I would’ve waited until it had been on Amazon.

      • Cranberry says:
        November 8, 2017 at 1:53 pm

        You’re right there are hoards of bb popcorn movies of which many are atrocious. I should have said “a fairly decent bb popcorn movie”.

  5. Beth says:
    November 8, 2017 at 7:17 am

    I’m staying in a Disney World hotel right now and I wish Loki would knock on my door

    Reply
  6. Alexandria says:
    November 8, 2017 at 7:24 am

    I wonder if this uproar would still happen if it involved any Star Wars movie. Star Wars is a different animal and the power imbalance is much more on Disney’s side.

    Reply
    • Cranberry says:
      November 8, 2017 at 10:48 am

      The conflict had nothing to do with Ragnarok. I think the critic groups and journalists would ban together as they did here and take on Disney even if Star Wars was in play. This issue is a very serious matter, and in the age of Trump’s hostile attempts to de-legitimize established news-media outlets it’s become one of the most important battle fronts politically and constitutionally.

      Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    November 8, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Yes as I thought. We have a story on a giant multinational corporation of questionable ethics subtly working to undermine a free press (a growing and serious issue); and people use the thread to lust after essentially a cartoon character in a silly outfit who stole Tommy Wisseau’s hair cut from “The Room”. Never change folks! Never change! 😏

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      November 8, 2017 at 7:46 am

      Mia, NY and La critics groups are also boycotting DISNEY. What films or performances do you think could be hurt?

      Reply
    • Lynnie says:
      November 8, 2017 at 8:10 am

      Lol the snark in this comment is wonderful

      Reply
    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:08 am

      Yep. Disney tried to do what the WH did- ban certain publications from attending press meetings, and did those closed doors meetings (gaggles?) without inviting some of the MSM.

      Some journalists protested, but not enough. Not nearly the response Disney got, IMO, which is so freaking sad.

      Reply
      • Cranberry says:
        November 8, 2017 at 11:04 am

        I live in LA, and I’m surprised I didn’t hear more about this. Of course it’s hard to keep up with things with all the antics going on in the WH that gets full coverage from every media outlet. I listen to my local NPR a lot and I don’t think they gave it enough coverage at all. I shouldn’t be surprised. No way would they want to get anywhere near Disney’s cross hairs. Plus, the LA Time is having serious troubles. They’ve lost most of their investigative staff and are still losing $ which is probably why they didn’t seem to put up very much of a fight to let it be known what was happening. I know I’m not the most actively informed citizen, but I’m not that far out of the loop to gauge the lack of coverage of a situation in my own city.

    • Mia4s says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:50 am

      @Third Ginger it does indeed look like Disney has backed down and they do look incredibly stupid. Will they still see some backlash? Possibly.

      The big one that was going to be hurt? Coco. Pixar and John Lassiter were likely on the phone very quickly. Otherwise not a whole lot. Star Wars is good for some tech award nominations and that’s about it. Marvel? Eh. Maybe a makeup nomination or FX. But Pixar has the golden touch and they would have been seriously angry.

      I also think Ava DuVernay supporting the boycott was a big source of embarrassment and would have been really awkward if this had dragged on until Wrinkle in Time. So good for her! 😉

      Reply
  8. Chef Grace says:
    November 8, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Yes Loki. Disney meh.
    What a petty time we live in. It is like the orange white supremacist has poisoned everything.
    Maybe Prince Loki can give us all a kiss. Wake us up from this nightmare.

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    November 8, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I just don’t get WHY Disney felt compelled to try this. Because let’s be honest, pretty much nothing is going to stop their juggernaut – no one is going to stop seeing the movies, or buying the merch or going to the parks because the LA times gave them a bit of unfavorable coverage.

    I don’t mean that as disrespect to the Times or anyone giving money to Disney (which I will be doing when I see Thor Ragnarok and later, Last Jedi) but Disney has reached a level where almost nothing will negatively affect their bottom line. So why not, as has been suggested, simply issue a statement that you disagree with the findings, or try to refute them and leave it at that?

    Why try for the kind of dick move currently being employed by the moron in the White House?

    Reply
    • Lynnie says:
      November 8, 2017 at 8:17 am

      To send a message most likely. Yes their original goal failed, but I would not be surprised if editors at newspapers all over the country now hesitate to send their reporters out on stories about Disney in the vein of the L.A Times’ in fear of losing access. Which is great for Disney, because now the Anaheim story will be relatively forgotten instead of being the impetus for more Disney exposes.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:06 am

      Because this kind of thing happens ALL THE TIME. “Give this movie a good review or I’m going to withhold access to all my other stars and movies” and similar happens ridiculously frequently. Disney is way more than just Marvel and Star Wars – there are a huge number of entertainment projects associated with them.

      Reply
  10. Rainlily says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Why is Disney so busy doing petty shit like this but ignore those revolting Elsa and Spiderman videos on you tube? I watched them once and felt physically sick.

    Reply
  11. mikajoe says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I’m a simple girl. I see loki and I click. :D

    Reply
  12. MissMarierose says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:47 am

    The Streisand Effect strikes again! I never would have heard about this story had it not been for Disney’s ban on the LA Times. I wonder if the spotlight being shone on their crooked relationship with Anaheim politicians will make the City rethink the enormous tax breaks they’ve given Disney.

    I certainly hope so! Disney doesn’t need all that corporate welfare.

    Reply
  13. Teenafey says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Being an immature nutjob is a prerequisite to being CEO, along with being a full blown narcissist. Candidates are judged by how far they can spit their pacifier out of the pram.

    Moral of the story; don’t mess with the mouse unless you’re prepared to fight off rats.

    Reply
  14. Jordan says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:10 am

    has his upper lip always disappeared when he smiles? Must suck to have no lips.

    Reply
  15. Davinia says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    I love you Tom (Loki)

    Reply

