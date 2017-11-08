Duchess Kate repeats a black lace DVF gown at the palace: pretty or boring?

Embed from Getty Images

Duchess Kate hosted an actual event at Kensington Palace last night. Shocking! Kensington Palace and the KP Gardens actually host a fair number of events, but Kate and William rarely show up for those events, even when the event is for BAFTA and William is the president of BAFTA. Last night’s event was for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, one of Kate’s patronages. Prince William wasn’t there, from what I saw.

Kate repeated a Diane Von Furstenberg dress, which I actually like. I liked it the first time we saw it too, back in 2014, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. She stepped out in November 2014, so it was almost two years ago exactly, and Kate is likely as far along now in her pregnancy as she was back then. I don’t think this DVF gown is technically a maternity gown, I think it’s just a bit stretchy and loose in the midsection, so Kate finds it comfortable to wear during the early months of pregnancy. In 2014, Kate wore her hair back in a flattering hairstyle. Last night, she let her curls fly and… what are you going to do? Eh, at least she isn’t wearing five pounds of extensions and wiglets.

A few more royal items… Will, Kate, George and Charlotte were seen on a train over the weekend, and it is believed that they were returning to London after attending an annual “bonfire and fireworks display” at Eaton Hall, the home of the Grosvenors. Also: the Queen is in trouble for having some of her fortune set up in an extravagant tax shelter, which was revealed by the so-called “Paradise Papers.” Mind you, it doesn’t seem like the Queen’s financial shenanigans are actually illegal, it’s just that she looks tacky for using some dodgy tax loopholes.

